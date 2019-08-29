Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney Interest Completely Justified – A Film Study

Unique circumstances can create a market-opportunity in the NFL. An opportunity to acquire a rare, gifted athlete that has only just begun to scratch the surface on his own freakish abilities.

Six foot, five inches tall. 265 pounds with 34.5-inch arms. 10-inch hands with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.

The one event that Jadeveon Clowney didn’t dominate at the combine was the three-cone, and it shows on his game tape. Fortunately, for Miami, playing the role of a true edge-rusher won’t be the expectation of this Adonis.

Measuring almost identically to Trey Flowers — formally of the Patriots, now with another Bill Belichick disciple in Detroit — the scheme fit is obvious.

Where the Texans featured Clowney as a stand-up rush ‘backer, and even asked him to cover backs in the passing game, Miami will have a different role in mind for the 26-year-old.

After injury concerns to begin his career, Clowney has missed just three games over the last three seasons. His snap counts for those years are as follows:

Year Snaps Played (% of Houston’s Defensive Snaps) 2018 902 (84.3) 2017 895 (87.4%) 2016 737 (73%)

Brian Flores will dial up a variety of different fronts (as we discussed here). Whether it’s as a 7-tech in a 4-3 under look, or the 5-tech in the 3-3-5 bear front, Clowney doesn’t have to leave the field for any specific formation. His rare blend of strength, length, burst, and bend, paired with his eye discipline and heavy hands in the running game makes him the prototype for the position in this scheme.

Houston used the former number one overall pick in a variety of ways, but probably not in the best interest of the player. Clowney played 113 of his snaps as a box linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

In his role as a linebacker, Clowney picked up 63 total quarterback pressures and 41 run-stops. He missed six tackles and committed 14 fouls, however.

Clowney was PFF’s seventh best edge defender in 2018. His workload included 29 snaps in coverage, 292 reps as a run defender, and 581 snaps as a pass rusher. Clowney’s run-stop percentage was a ridiculous 14% — meaning he made a big play every seven snaps. That mark was good for 8th-best among all edge defenders.

The pass rush productivity wasn’t the strong suit of Clowney’s game, his pressure-per-snap rate was 10.8%. His weighted PRP (a propriety stat from PFF) was just 6.2, which ranked 78that the position.

The vision for Clowney in Miami would be as the focal point of the right side edge run-defending, with a lot of stunts, twists, slants, and created opportunities for blitzing linebackers, and loopers.

His length allows him to keep his hands in front of his eyes, keep blockers at bay, and ultimately disengage when he keys his gap. He’s a disciplined rusher that can condense into tight spaces, win with power, win with speed, and has incredible lateral agility to turn the corner, throttle down, and explode into the collision.

Jadeveon Clowney run-defense thread. Up first, Clowney works inside in a two-point over the nose and quickly disposed of him with a swim. pic.twitter.com/pDIJ5Al6LE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019

Clowney’s strengths are apparent immediately upon turning on the tape. He’s not the most nuanced pass rusher, but he does well to set up counter moves and disrupt the lineman’s footwork and initial sets.

Clowney pass rush thread. Not the best pure edge rusher, but that’s not what Miami wants. They want someone that can execute the rush contain scheme, and get involved in a lot of games, like this stunt here. Positively ridiculous lateral agility. pic.twitter.com/UpbRPXfyQ0 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019

Clowney is a perfect edge run defender in this scheme on early downs, and he’s a disruptive force on passing downs from any position. Whether he roams the line of scrimmage searching for a gap to attack as a radar rusher, or lining up off the edge winning with speed or power, he must be accounted for on every snap.

Miami has its star cornerback locked up for five years in Xavien Howard. Laremy Tunsil is next, the team’s all-pro talented left tackle. The quarterback is coming either next April, or with the current iteration of Josh Rosen.

The one premier position left to round out in the rebuild, is the edge defender. Clowney checks that final box for the ‘Phins.

@WingfieldNFL