Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason Game 3 Preview – What to Expect

Amidst more off-field distractions, the Dolphins play exhibition game number-three tomorrow night

Pre-practice music, a hip hop mogul, and a player popular for his anthem protests have seized the headlines this week in South Florida. Still, the games must go on, and the most important game of the exhibition schedule is just 24 hours away.

For a team that is constantly in the headlines for anything other than football, perhaps this matchup is an early test for how a Brian Flores-led team responds to adversity.

Or, maybe none of that matters, and a football game breaks out.

If that’s the case, Miami’s evaluation might become murky in this preseason contest. Jacksonville boasts a bevy of defensive stars, all capable of embarrassing professional, grown-men that oppose them — they certainly did last December in the game that essentially detonated the AZ-5 option on the Mike Tannenbaum-Adam Gase regime.

With Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell set to play, it’s entirely possible that the game tape is useless from an evaluation standpoint. Blocking these two players will prove difficult, and it’s feasible that Miami has no answer.

For the third-straight week, the Dolphins hope comes from defensive success. The Jaguars will test Miami’s physical nature with a throwback style ground game, paired with a timing-based passing game, and try to beat Miami at their own game.

This game should provide the Dolphins with a great test-run for the season opener against the Ravens. Defending power runs and attacking an aggressive defense that likes to bait and put pressure on quarterbacks from every angle, let’s see what this Flores rendition is made of.

Injuries/Not Expected to Play:

Dolphins:

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Kiko Alonso

LB Chase Allen

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

WR Devante Parker

WR Albert Wilson

RB Kenyan Drake

S Walt Aikens

S T.J. McDonald

CB Cordrea Tankersley

DL Robert Nkemdiche

Jaguars:

WR Marqise Lee

RB Alfred Blue

LB Jake Ryan

LB Quincy Williams

LB Davis Tull

TE Charles Jones

TE Geoff Swaim

TE Josh Oliver

DT Marcell Dareus

As any coach will say, let’s talk about the guys that are here.

10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Jaguars

A Clue into Opening Day Starters

The term starter is entirely relative in today’s game, but we should see the closest version of a regular season, game day edition of this Dolphins team Thursday. While other teams around the league are taking the Sean McVay route (sit everyone of importance), Miami is stretching the evaluation of this likely trying season into August.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the call to start this game, expect to see a long look at the prominent fixtures on the 2019 Dolphins outfit.

Sam Eguavoen and Charles Harris — bother starters — opened up the third quarter on the field last week. That decision came after both players put forth major contributions in the first-half; no rest for the weary, apparently.

Minkah Fitzpatrick joined Eguavoen and Harris on the second-team defense last Friday, but his placement was perhaps more justified. Miami’s 2018 first-rounder is struggling with some — arguably — out-of-position work, which segues perfectly into point number two.

Response from Minkah Fitzpatrick

It’s unclear if Reshad Jones will play, but if he does, that’ll put Fitzpatrick back into his primary position at the nickel. Fitzpatrick has been cross-training all camp as a safety in traditional base packages — which brings him into the box with regularity — with plenty of ups and downs attached to the process.

Fitzpatrick missed a tackle in the preseason opener. He, also, uncharacteristically blew an opportunity to get his defense off the field on a third down tackle last week.

That’s not the player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in his one-plus years with the Dolphins. That’s not the player he was at Alabama. Perhaps Flores and company would prefer to shelter Minkah and keep his role discrete until the games count, but it would go a long way towards building his confidence to get him some work in his best positon – the star corner spot.

Expect Fitzpatrick to make a big play in this game — he’s due.

Play Calling with a Purpose

With imminent pressure crumbling down on the other Fitzpatrick (Ryan), the Dolphins might try to unveil some misdirection, play action, and more innovative situational play calling in this game.

Through the first two games, the Dolphins have held off on utilizing boots, screens, and advantageous run-pass options, for the down-and-distance, almost entirely.

Putting the offense in a position to succeed through the scheme could be more of a focal point in this one. The first-team has yet to visit the end zone. Perhaps a house call or two could pump some confidence into a unit that desperately needs positive vibes heading into September.

Consistency from Sam Eguavoen, Charles Harris, and the Pass Rush

Jacksonville’s offensive line was a disaster last season — primarily because of injuries. With the return of Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, and the inclusion of Jawaan Taylor, Miami is greeted with a real test for this new, successful pass rush scheme.

Charles Harris beat up whoever lined up across from him last week — can he do it again against Robinson? That goes for the entire rush scheme. Continue to confuse the protection calls for the offense, attack this John DeFilippo offense, and shut things down from the start.

The same goes for Sam Eguavoen. The 26-year-old rookie continues to progress through August with flying colors — one more game will solidify his starting spot for that Baltimore opener.

Final Push from Bubble Guys

The cornerback position has four guys that are locks in my book (Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, and Wiltz). Beyond that, multiple guys are making a push to round-out the unit. Can Cornell Armstrong elevate his game from special teamer to prominent fixture on the defense? Where do Jalen Davis, Chris Lammons, Tyler Patmon and Torry McTyer factor in?

How about the backup offensive line? We know the starting five are likely set, but there are three or four others competing for a healthy guaranteed salary in 2019. Chris Reed is among the “rest,” but the other jobs are seemingly up for grabs.

Success from the Offensive Line

The starters haven’t changed for three weeks. It’s unlikely that something changes now, so how about some actual success from the first-team? Flores talks a lot about the communication, about the team effort of playing offensive line, yet there are breakdowns in both games that suggest this unit has a long way to go.

Laremy Tunsil is fine; he can handle his isolation work with anybody in the league. So, as the Dolphins slide protection, let’s see how well rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun pass off effectively in pass pro. Let’s see Daniel Kilgore get more push in the running game, and let’s see Jesse Davis make strides towards earning a contract extension as the long-term solution at right tackle.

QB Battle, Obviously

I considered taking this one out for a blurb on the inclusion of Jakeem Grant and Reshad Jones, but that pairing might not play, so we go back to the obvious. It’s Fitzpatrick’s job to lose, but this is still an on-going evaluation with this game counting towards the ultimate total.

Even if Rosen doesn’t wrestle the job away on Thursday, a strong performance could make the leash shorter for Fitzpatrick come September.

Flores has been noncommittal on expected playing time for the two quarterbacks, but he did flirt with giving both players a half’s worth of work. If Fitzpatrick’s half is lifeless, that adds several gallons of gasoline to the discussion, especially if Rosen balls out.

Position Battles Becoming Clear

We talked about the depth and bubble players, but what’s more, the players that are going to play significant snaps come Sundays. With Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant working back, Isaiah Ford’s first-team promotion could last into the season.

At tight end, will one of these four separate from the pack? How will the defensive line reps be split up behind Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins (paging Vincent Taylor).

The total snap counts from this game will be telling in regards to which players the staff is warming up to for final decisions on cut-down day.

First-Team Special Teams Unit

Coach Flores says this team — like the Patriots, where Flores came from — will use starters in the third phase of the game. Refusing to call on inferior players in one of the primary aspects of the game, this staff will deploy its best men into the special teams’ units.

We’ve seen starters T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Preston Williams featured prominently on special teams. The list of players rounding out the unit has been consistent since the first week of camp, and those players figure into roster spots going forward.

Patrick Laird, Opening Day Number Two Back?

Mark Walton has separated himself comfortably as the third back on the roster behind Kalen Ballage and the injured Kenyan Drake. Between Drake’s foot ailment, and Walton’s legal trouble, up next is the ultra-productive Laird (91 total yards through two games, on 15 touches).

Laird earned praise from Flores this week for his preparation and task-oriented mentality. Laird is among the most active players getting extra work post-practice, and has put together a strong case to be one of many undrafted free agents to make this team. Now, with the running back depth chart toppling ahead of him, Laird could be heavily involved in the week-one game plan.

The term dress rehearsal is so 2010. These games don’t hold a cumulative importance the way they maybe once did, but they still serve as excellent individual evaluations. Mostly, the games are opportunities to confirm what the coaches see in practice — hence the puzzling depth charts that fans argue over.

This game is an excellent barometer for what the Dolphins will run into in the season opener — hopefully, they compete.

@WingfieldNFL