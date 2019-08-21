Miami Dolphins
Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason Game 3 Preview – What to Expect
Amidst more off-field distractions, the Dolphins play exhibition game number-three tomorrow night
Pre-practice music, a hip hop mogul, and a player popular for his anthem protests have seized the headlines this week in South Florida. Still, the games must go on, and the most important game of the exhibition schedule is just 24 hours away.
For a team that is constantly in the headlines for anything other than football, perhaps this matchup is an early test for how a Brian Flores-led team responds to adversity.
Or, maybe none of that matters, and a football game breaks out.
If that’s the case, Miami’s evaluation might become murky in this preseason contest. Jacksonville boasts a bevy of defensive stars, all capable of embarrassing professional, grown-men that oppose them — they certainly did last December in the game that essentially detonated the AZ-5 option on the Mike Tannenbaum-Adam Gase regime.
With Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell set to play, it’s entirely possible that the game tape is useless from an evaluation standpoint. Blocking these two players will prove difficult, and it’s feasible that Miami has no answer.
For the third-straight week, the Dolphins hope comes from defensive success. The Jaguars will test Miami’s physical nature with a throwback style ground game, paired with a timing-based passing game, and try to beat Miami at their own game.
This game should provide the Dolphins with a great test-run for the season opener against the Ravens. Defending power runs and attacking an aggressive defense that likes to bait and put pressure on quarterbacks from every angle, let’s see what this Flores rendition is made of.
Injuries/Not Expected to Play:
Dolphins:
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Kiko Alonso
LB Chase Allen
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
WR Devante Parker
WR Albert Wilson
RB Kenyan Drake
S Walt Aikens
S T.J. McDonald
CB Cordrea Tankersley
DL Robert Nkemdiche
Jaguars:
WR Marqise Lee
RB Alfred Blue
LB Jake Ryan
LB Quincy Williams
LB Davis Tull
TE Charles Jones
TE Geoff Swaim
TE Josh Oliver
DT Marcell Dareus
As any coach will say, let’s talk about the guys that are here.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Jaguars
A Clue into Opening Day Starters
The term starter is entirely relative in today’s game, but we should see the closest version of a regular season, game day edition of this Dolphins team Thursday. While other teams around the league are taking the Sean McVay route (sit everyone of importance), Miami is stretching the evaluation of this likely trying season into August.
With Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the call to start this game, expect to see a long look at the prominent fixtures on the 2019 Dolphins outfit.
Sam Eguavoen and Charles Harris — bother starters — opened up the third quarter on the field last week. That decision came after both players put forth major contributions in the first-half; no rest for the weary, apparently.
Minkah Fitzpatrick joined Eguavoen and Harris on the second-team defense last Friday, but his placement was perhaps more justified. Miami’s 2018 first-rounder is struggling with some — arguably — out-of-position work, which segues perfectly into point number two.
Response from Minkah Fitzpatrick
It’s unclear if Reshad Jones will play, but if he does, that’ll put Fitzpatrick back into his primary position at the nickel. Fitzpatrick has been cross-training all camp as a safety in traditional base packages — which brings him into the box with regularity — with plenty of ups and downs attached to the process.
Fitzpatrick missed a tackle in the preseason opener. He, also, uncharacteristically blew an opportunity to get his defense off the field on a third down tackle last week.
That’s not the player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in his one-plus years with the Dolphins. That’s not the player he was at Alabama. Perhaps Flores and company would prefer to shelter Minkah and keep his role discrete until the games count, but it would go a long way towards building his confidence to get him some work in his best positon – the star corner spot.
Expect Fitzpatrick to make a big play in this game — he’s due.
Play Calling with a Purpose
With imminent pressure crumbling down on the other Fitzpatrick (Ryan), the Dolphins might try to unveil some misdirection, play action, and more innovative situational play calling in this game.
Through the first two games, the Dolphins have held off on utilizing boots, screens, and advantageous run-pass options, for the down-and-distance, almost entirely.
Putting the offense in a position to succeed through the scheme could be more of a focal point in this one. The first-team has yet to visit the end zone. Perhaps a house call or two could pump some confidence into a unit that desperately needs positive vibes heading into September.
Consistency from Sam Eguavoen, Charles Harris, and the Pass Rush
Jacksonville’s offensive line was a disaster last season — primarily because of injuries. With the return of Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, and the inclusion of Jawaan Taylor, Miami is greeted with a real test for this new, successful pass rush scheme.
Charles Harris beat up whoever lined up across from him last week — can he do it again against Robinson? That goes for the entire rush scheme. Continue to confuse the protection calls for the offense, attack this John DeFilippo offense, and shut things down from the start.
The same goes for Sam Eguavoen. The 26-year-old rookie continues to progress through August with flying colors — one more game will solidify his starting spot for that Baltimore opener.
Final Push from Bubble Guys
The cornerback position has four guys that are locks in my book (Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, and Wiltz). Beyond that, multiple guys are making a push to round-out the unit. Can Cornell Armstrong elevate his game from special teamer to prominent fixture on the defense? Where do Jalen Davis, Chris Lammons, Tyler Patmon and Torry McTyer factor in?
How about the backup offensive line? We know the starting five are likely set, but there are three or four others competing for a healthy guaranteed salary in 2019. Chris Reed is among the “rest,” but the other jobs are seemingly up for grabs.
Success from the Offensive Line
The starters haven’t changed for three weeks. It’s unlikely that something changes now, so how about some actual success from the first-team? Flores talks a lot about the communication, about the team effort of playing offensive line, yet there are breakdowns in both games that suggest this unit has a long way to go.
Laremy Tunsil is fine; he can handle his isolation work with anybody in the league. So, as the Dolphins slide protection, let’s see how well rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun pass off effectively in pass pro. Let’s see Daniel Kilgore get more push in the running game, and let’s see Jesse Davis make strides towards earning a contract extension as the long-term solution at right tackle.
QB Battle, Obviously
I considered taking this one out for a blurb on the inclusion of Jakeem Grant and Reshad Jones, but that pairing might not play, so we go back to the obvious. It’s Fitzpatrick’s job to lose, but this is still an on-going evaluation with this game counting towards the ultimate total.
Even if Rosen doesn’t wrestle the job away on Thursday, a strong performance could make the leash shorter for Fitzpatrick come September.
Flores has been noncommittal on expected playing time for the two quarterbacks, but he did flirt with giving both players a half’s worth of work. If Fitzpatrick’s half is lifeless, that adds several gallons of gasoline to the discussion, especially if Rosen balls out.
Position Battles Becoming Clear
We talked about the depth and bubble players, but what’s more, the players that are going to play significant snaps come Sundays. With Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant working back, Isaiah Ford’s first-team promotion could last into the season.
At tight end, will one of these four separate from the pack? How will the defensive line reps be split up behind Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins (paging Vincent Taylor).
The total snap counts from this game will be telling in regards to which players the staff is warming up to for final decisions on cut-down day.
First-Team Special Teams Unit
Coach Flores says this team — like the Patriots, where Flores came from — will use starters in the third phase of the game. Refusing to call on inferior players in one of the primary aspects of the game, this staff will deploy its best men into the special teams’ units.
We’ve seen starters T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Preston Williams featured prominently on special teams. The list of players rounding out the unit has been consistent since the first week of camp, and those players figure into roster spots going forward.
Patrick Laird, Opening Day Number Two Back?
Mark Walton has separated himself comfortably as the third back on the roster behind Kalen Ballage and the injured Kenyan Drake. Between Drake’s foot ailment, and Walton’s legal trouble, up next is the ultra-productive Laird (91 total yards through two games, on 15 touches).
Laird earned praise from Flores this week for his preparation and task-oriented mentality. Laird is among the most active players getting extra work post-practice, and has put together a strong case to be one of many undrafted free agents to make this team. Now, with the running back depth chart toppling ahead of him, Laird could be heavily involved in the week-one game plan.
The term dress rehearsal is so 2010. These games don’t hold a cumulative importance the way they maybe once did, but they still serve as excellent individual evaluations. Mostly, the games are opportunities to confirm what the coaches see in practice — hence the puzzling depth charts that fans argue over.
This game is an excellent barometer for what the Dolphins will run into in the season opener — hopefully, they compete.
Miami Dolphins Expected to Extend Jakeem Grant
UPDATE: It’s official, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed Jakeem Grant to a 4-year contract worth $24m. Guaranteed money is current unknown.
The #Dolphins are giving WR Jakeem Grant a 4-year extension worth up to $24M, source said. Grant, who gets gets $6M per year, has 34 career catches for 471 yards in 3 years.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019
There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Miami Dolphins wide receivers recently, but we may finally have some clarity on the position’s future.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are expected to sign Jakeem Grant to a 4-year contract extension.
NEWS: Source indicates that the Dolphins and Jakeem Grant are close to a 4-year contract extension that keeps him in Miami through 2023. pic.twitter.com/DFhVktm2lD
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 21, 2019
Details of the contract are currently unknown, but theoretically, he would be signed through 2023.
Grant is entering the last year of his rookie contract, and his evolution as both a kick returner and a wide receiver has earned him a nice payday. Thing is, just how much is Miami going to pay him?
We know Grant can be an elusive, shifty and near-impossible man to tackle in open space, but with just 471 career receiving yards over the span of 42 active games (11.21 yards-per-game), what is Grant’s value?
What’s most impressive about Grant is his production as a returner. Over his 3-year career, Grant has accumulated 2,036 return yards as well as 3 touchdowns. He’s a big play waiting to happen every time he receives a kick.
On the other side, Grant has some of the hardest hands we have ever seen in Miami. If he is able to fix this one problem, he should become a reliable #3 receiver worth fearing on every play.
Between the drama surrounding Kenny Stills, the inconsistency revolving around DeVante Parker, the tenderness of Albert Wilson‘s situation (as well as his soon-to-be bloated contract), and the uncertainty regarding any other receiver’s health, it’s likely that Jakeem Grant is the only receiver on the team beyond the 2019 season.
Brian Flores Press Conference (8/20/19)
As the team prepares for their third pre-season matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, HC Brian Flores met with the media earlier today.
Immediate attention was unsurprisingly given to the ongoing quarterback battle between the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the youngster, Josh Rosen.
Asked whether Coach Flores agrees with the philosophy that a close battle should result in the younger player getting the start, he noted that a case can be made ‘both ways’ for that approach. Still not one to give much information away directly, perhaps Flores’ most telling words came early within his press conference. “I’m the one dealing with the individual player and sometime guys just aren’t ready… The ‘sink or swim’ mentality is easy for someone on the outside to say”.
Flores listed a handful of big names who have benefitted from sitting early in their careers, gaining experience behind a veteran before earning their starting roles. Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers, Young. But he also noted that it very much depends on a case-by-case basis.
He added that ‘everything’ is a factor when deciding upon when to start a young quarterback but emphasised that the key for any player in earning their starting spot is to demonstrate ‘discipline’ and ‘consistency’ – always key words in any Brian Flores press conference.
However, Flores did advise not to put too much stock into the outcome against the Jaguars and confirmed that Thursday night’s performance is unlikely to determine the starter. He and his staff have seen plenty of reps in practice to help guide their decision and stressed that the player who earns the confidence of the coaches, rather than the confidence of teammates, will be the key in making a choice ‘best for the team’.
"We'll make a decision that's best for this team and this organization," #Dolphins coach Brian Flores on naming a QB starter. Flores says Thursday's night game may not be deciding factor in Fitz/Rosen battle.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 20, 2019
Kalen Ballage received praise for his ‘unusual’ combination of size and speed. In light of Kenyan Drake’s recovery from injury, Ballage is expected to receive a larger workload and see a significant role in the offensive system. “He can catch, he’s big, athletic. He’s doing a lot of good things for us”.
The receiver group is considered by many to be one of the strengths of the team simply due to the number of contributing weapons at that spot. Between the progression of Preston Williams and the return of Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker the Dolphins have a combination of varied skill sets. But Brian Flores knows the value of having a true number 1 WR and the benefits that it can bring offensively and the difficulties which it causes on defense, specifically mentioning his recent matchup against Mike Evans last week.
“Thankfully there’s not a league full of them. They’re a problem. They’re a real problem… Hopefully we get to a point where teams are double-teaming our guys too”.
The head coach praised Miami’s current WR group, confirming that Parker was the primary guy for whom he had to game-plan when in New England “when he was out there” but he’s looking for more production and consistency from the group as a whole.
Brian Flores said despite not having a feared No.1 WR they have a few that if they raise their level could demand double teams. Who? "Preston is coming along, you guys have seen that. DeVante's had some good practices. Kenny has had some production in the past. Albert, obviously"
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 20, 2019
Buying into a new system takes time and Flores was asked how he can tell when players have begun to buy in. He noted that he makes practice difficult for them and when players continue to have fun playing the game and bring energy and enthusiasm to that difficult environment, their dedication begins to become clear. “We’re starting to get a little bit of that around here”.
Jason Sanders, hand-picked by former special teams guru Darren Rizzi appears to continue to impress with his leg power and kicking accuracy and embodies the level-headed qualities which Flores looks for in his players.
"I think he's doing well. He's giving up the kickoffs we're looking for. From a field goal standpoint he's accurate, hasn't missed so far," Brian Flores on Jason Sanders.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 20, 2019
Brazilian-born DT, Durval Neto continues to develop and Flores confirmed that he is being trained at spots along both the offensive and defensive line. Although Neto is progressing, Flores added that he still “needs a lot of work on his fundamentals and techniques, but we’re excited to work with him this year”.
"I think he's one of the hardest working guys on the team. He's definitely one of the strongest on the team," #Dolphins coach Brian Flores on new DT/OG Durval Queiroz Neto of Brazil.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 20, 2019
The Dolphins take to the field Thursday at 8:00pm to face the Jacksonville Jaguars which will likely offer the final look at Miami’s starters before their Week 1 game against the Ravens.
Lineup Changes, Snap Counts, Other Tuesday Dolphins Notes
Coach Flores speaks as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, snap counts, and the state of the team
Week-three of the preseason is upon us. Once dubbed the dress rehearsal game, the final preseason tune-up has lost some of its luster in lieu of similar treatment to the other exhibition games.
By now, most teams would have made a starting quarterback proclamation. And although Brian Flores has determined the starter for the Jaguars game (Ryan Fitzpatrick), he remains noncommittal on the most important declaration yet — the starter for the regular season opener.
Coach Talks
“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Flores said when asked if Fitzpatrick’s starting declaration this week means he will start the Baltimore opener. If Josh Rosen wants to reclaim his spot atop the QB depth chart, he needs to play faster. “We don’t want to take sacks after sack after sack. He can help that by getting the ball out quicker,” said Flores regarding the three sacks during Rosen’s game action.
In a season that serves as an extended evaluation, Flores is going to give the players every opportunity to separate from the herd; except when it comes to his starting offensive lineman.
“I like what I’ve seen from those five guys,” Coach Flores answered when asked about his starting offensive line. That lineup remains unchanged since the firing of Pat Flaherty, and the promotion of Dave DeGuglielmo, it goes: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. Flores intimated that he has the five best guys starting right now, so don’t expect this lineup to change before Baltimore.
Help is on the Way
T.J. McDonald is still down with an undisclosed injury, but his first-team position will go to Reshad Jones in the interim. The veteran safety returned to practice on Monday. His elevation to active duty bumps Minkah Fitzpatrick back to his natural positon (from safety to star corner) in the nickel defense.
Jakeem Grant was back at practice, but worked off to the side with the training staff. Grant, and Albert Wilson, are works-in-progress to get ready for opening day.
Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Andrew Van Ginkel spearhead the rest of the group of players still not working in practice. Devante Parker, Kenyan Drake and Dewayne Allen are among those injured players.
Doing it the Right Way
Flores praised Right Tackle Jesse Davis for his leadership traits — no small thing for the first-time Head Coach. “He’s a quiet guy, by people listen when he talks.” Davis, a free-agent after this season, has the positional versatility, presence in the locker room, and admiration of his staff to earn a new deal next year — the only thing left to do, play good football.
Patrick Laird began camp buried on the depth chart behind two established backs (Drake and Kalen Ballage), a 2018 fourth-round pick (Mark Walton) and a recent seventh-round draft pick (Myles Gaskin). Laird’s patience and vision has shown up on game day, but it’s his work in the passing game that has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff.
“He plays hard. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He just does everything right. He’s had a good camp so far. He needs to stay on this path and he’ll get a chance.” Flores’ praise for the undrafted back is certainly impacted by Laird’s tireless efforts to get extra work after practice.
Laird, and fellow rookie Myles Gaskin, work on passing routes and on the JUGGS machine every day after practice concludes.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Rookies Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter led the way with 49 snaps on Friday in Tampa Bay. Both were hit with false starts (Deiter’s not enforced), and the former Wisconsin Badger earned elite grades through Pro Football Focus. Both players allowed one pressure — Calhoun’s a sack.
Next were Isaiah Prince, Chris Reed, and Jaryd Jones-Smith (48 snaps each). The latter, Jones-Smith, allowed five pressures and committed one foul.
Isaiah Ford had the most work of the skill players (34 snaps) with Josh Rosen notching 31 snaps. Rosen’s 5.7 yards-per-attempt and 55.6% completion marks were diluted by several drops.
Preston Williams had a miserable night. The rookie was targeted six times and produced only seven yards. That 1.2 yards-per-route-run mark was a dramatic fall from last week’s 4.2 figure. His three drops brought all of his receiving grades into the “red” on PFF.
Rookie Tight End Chris Myarick received the second highest offensive grade with Aaron Monteiro, Laremy Tunsil, and Chris Reed right behind the UDFA. Patrick Laird was the last of the “green grades” with Josh Rosen checking in just below the “good game” metric with a 65.8 grade.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had the lowest grade — one spot behind Williams — with Fullback Chandler Cox rounding out the bottom three offensive grades.
Jesse Davis’ one pressure-allowed earned him a detrimental pass blocking grade, and PFF apparently didn’t like his run-game work either — he was “red” across all metrics.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Analytics
Charles Harris’ big night translated to the grades and advanced metrics. After playing 35 snaps in the opener, Harris was out there for 30 on Friday night. The former first-round pick pressured the quarterback five times (2 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry), and made three run stops — easily the best stat sheet of his career.
One player graded out better, according to PFF, due to five run stops. Adolphus Washington played 31 snaps and made a run-stop on 45% of his run-down reps — he made six tackles total.
Sam Eguavoen led all defenders in snaps-played (48) and picked up six tackles in the process. In addition to forcing a fumble, Eguavoen made four run-stops, and allowed just 10 yards receiving on four pass targets.
Nik Needham was next with 46 snaps, and his rough preseason continues. Though he allowed only two catches on seven targets, his big coverage bust led to a 32-yard play, bringing his yards-per-target allowed up to 7.6.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been exceptional, as he always is, in coverage. He was targeted twice and hit with a 9-yard gain, but he missed another tackle that would’ve brought out the kicking team.
Montre Hartage and Chris Lammons played significant duty in the secondary. Hartage wasn’t targeted and made two tackles, but Lammons had the biggest night of any defensive back. The corner-safety combo player allowed just 17 yards on four pass targets and made a stop (tackle within two-yards of the LOS) against a screen.
Nate Orchard had five pressures on 17 pass rush snaps (1 sack, 2 hits, 2 hurries). He also chipped in with two run-stops.
Christian Wilkins was next in pressures with three. Wilkins had one of each — a sack, hit, and hurry — with two run-stops of his own.
Jerome Baker and Tank Carradine had three pressures each. Baker wasn’t targeted in the passing game on six coverage snaps, and he created pressure on half (3-of-6) pass rush snaps. Each of Carradine’s pressures were QB hits.
Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary continues to provide this staff with a problem. Six of Miami’s eight lowest-graded players were defensive backs (Maurice Smith, Hartage, Cornell Armstrong, Needham, Tyler Patmon and Jalen Davis).
Patmon and Davis played 11 snaps cumulatively. Jamiyus Pittman had five reps, and Joey Mbu played seven — the writing is on the wall for this foursome.
What’s Ahead
Snap counts in Thursday’s game will reveal the staff’s opinion of the best 53 players on this roster. Although there won’t be some major deviation from what we’ve seen through practice and the first two games worth of reps (something we’ve detailed in-depth on this blog and podcast), the order of operations will provide us with context clues.
Anybody that sees minimal reps in this game can read between the line. We are 11 days from roster cut-down day. On the same day where most college teams will open their seasons, the dreams of 37 Dolphins players will temporarily be put on hold (August 31).
Buckle up, the season is right around the corner.
