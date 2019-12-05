Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jets Week 14 Preview
Dolphins seek to make it five straight over rival New York
Who: Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8)
When: Sunday December 8, 1:00 East
Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
Weather: 42 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +5.5
Dolphins–Jets
In the most Adam Gase event imaginable, the Jets followed up a three-game winning streak with an embarrassing, resounding defeat at the previously winless Bengals. Gase has been assured of job security until at least opening day 2020, but another run of losses to close out the season might change that thought.
The very fact that the Dolphins can leapfrog the Jets in the AFC East standings with a win — which would count for back-to-back sweeps of the Jets — is an indictment on the Gase program in New York. The Dolphins, a team made-up of 42% undrafted free agents, are within striking distance of a team that planned the offseason around the idea that they were a playoff outfit.
For the Dolphins, a victory over 8.5-point favorite Philadelphia Sunday has folks thinking Miami could rattle off a win streak down the stretch. A win could cost the Fins several spots in the draft next April, and three more December victories will take Miami out of the top 10 altogether.
With the once promising quarterback class inching closer to last year’s futile crop, maybe the best thing for Miami is to prove that they can beat these bad teams with their own short-handed roster.
Brian Flores has already won his rookie season with three victories. Miami’s preseason win-total projection from the books in Vegas was 4.5, and that was before the Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades. With three victories to his credit, Flores has already exceeded expectations by developing talent, getting resurgence from several veterans, and improving this team nearly across the board from the first month of the season.
The key to a potential winning streak, is to do it convincingly. If Miami whips up on the Jets, Giants and Bengals, then Miami will be an offseason destination that attracts free agents. It will prove that Flores is capable of going 6-10 with indisputably the NFL’s worst roster, and provide the fan base with oodles of hope heading into the 2020 season.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; minimal utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.
All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.
Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.
The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.
Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s back to the nearly-exclusive 11-personnel approach using one back and one tight end on 80% of the Jets snaps.
The Jets rank 31st in total offense, 30th in rushing, 31st in passing, and 28th in scoring offense.
Defense:
Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.
The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 38.4%-clip, only the Ravens, Browns, Cardinals and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.
Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.
The Jets rank 6th in total defense, 1st in rushing, 19th in passing, and 19th in scoring defense.
The Players:
Offense:
Sam Darnold entered the NFL with the label of turnover prone quarterback. With 25 career interceptions and 10 fumbles, Darnold averages 1.59 potential turnovers per game. Seven of those interceptions came against the Dolphins, including an egregious decision inside the five-yard-line that led to a Jomal Wiltz interception in the first meeting this season.
Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami in that notorious Monday night New England game (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold’s next good game against Miami will be his first. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.
The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase special, and he’s paid the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years.
Jamison Crowder had the best day of all Jets receivers last time around, and he figures to be in a position to do the same Sunday. He’s a shifty, savvy route runner from the slot and Miami’s secondary continues to lose players each week.
Defense:
Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, but he’s questionable for this game. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.
Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage, but he will miss his fair share of tackles.
Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. Daniel Kilgore is not a good matchup for these two players, and things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.
Rookie Folorunso Fatukasi has been one of the Jets quality acquisitions of the offseason. The 2018 sixth-round pick has been a rotational player, but he’s been among the Jets most efficient run defenders.
Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been one of the best in the league in the slot, but he’s in the concussion protocol.
The Medical:
Update Friday
The Opportunities:
It would be foolish to do anything other than going back to the well from last week, or the previous Jets game for that matter. The Jets perimeter corners and linebackers can’t cover, and with a hobbled — if at all — Jamal Adams, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki are in for big days once more. Keep an eye on Allen Hurns as well. Gregg Williams is going to blitz a lot and Hurns’ ability to uncover quickly inside could be valuable to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
On the other side, getting Darnold to do what he does — turn the ball over — will be the key for Miami. Perhaps this is a chance for the Dolphins pass rush to get healthy, they sacked Darnold three times last go-round.
The Concerns:
The Jets run defense is stout and Miami can’t run the ball on anyone. That’s been the case all year, however, and that one dimensional offense won’t work weekly. Fitzpatrick has done well to protect the ball since the bye week, but poor weather has a way of bringing out the not-so-fun aspect of Fitzmagic.
If Darnold is afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and survey the Dolphins defense, it’ll make for a long day. The Jets line and Dolphins pass rush is the antithesis of an immovable object up against an unstoppable force.
The Projected Outcome:
Expect Gase to pull out his best game plan of the year. We thought that might be the case in Miami, but that was a road game, and we all know how Gase teams perform on the road. The Jets last home date was a drubbing of the Oakland Raiders, and Miami’s reliance on the passing game in cold weather could prove problematic.
This game could turn into another shootout with neither pass defense offering much resistance.
Dolphins 28
Jets 30
Miami Dolphins
Chase Your Young Quarterback, Not Elite Pass Rushers
If you are the Miami Dolphins, you do not draft Chase Young.
You don’t draft K’Lavon Chaisson.
You don’t draft A. J. Epenesa.
You don’t draft Yetur Gross-Matos.
And you don’t dare draft Derrick Brown.
In fact, with your first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, you refrain from selecting a defensive lineman, regardless of how athletic or elite that player is.
He can be a slam dunk Hall of Fame candidate, and I still wouldn’t select them.
It’s not because this team doesn’t need them – because it’s quite obvious that the Dolphins do need them – but because the Dolphins don’t need them as badly as they need a leader under center.
The Miami Dolphins are at a pivotal point where they NEED to transcend their franchise and change the mediocre narrative that has engulfed South Florida throughout the 21st century. And with the wealth of assets they’ve accumulated this year, they are in a very good position to accomplish that.
With three first round picks and two second round picks accompanying over $100m in cap space, the only thing preventing Miami from becoming a successful organization for a prolonged period of time is incompetence. We can brag all we’d like about the stockpile of assets Chris Grier has accumulated, but none of this means anything if the Dolphins don’t get the most important position on the roster right.
Settling For Leftovers
Now that the Dolphins have blown up their own tanking strategy and appear destined to select outside of the Top 3, the quarterback conundrum becomes that much more important.
Rather than comfortably selecting Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow with one of the top 2 picks in the draft, the Dolphins are going to have to coach up one of the “Tier 2” quarterbacks coming out of college.
2020 NFL Draft order as of Week 14:
1. Bengals: 1-11
2. Giants: 2-10
3. Redskins: 3-9
4. Dolphins: 3-9
5. Falcons: 3-9
6. Lions: 3-8-1
7. Cardinals: 3-8-1
8. Jaguars: 4-8
9. Jets: 4-8
10. Chargers: 4-8
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2019
Someone in the group of Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts is going to be the savior for the Miami Dolphins, and ironically enough, most fans will mutiny if any of these players are selected with the team’s first (of 3) picks in the 1st-round of the 2020 NFL draft.
The prevailing thought is that a team is passing up on a cornerstone athlete for a player that may have to be replaced within a couple of years. If Miami gets the quarterback selection wrong, it’ll be viewed as a risky pick that should have been avoided so high in the draft. Me, I ask why the front office seems to make an annual tradition of misidentifying quarterback talent.
In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans took a risk, and it turned into Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson. The Miami Dolphins sat put that year and selected Charles Harris.
With the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/WihTurzogQ
— ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2017
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens traded two 2nd-round picks to move back into the 1st-round and select Lamar Jackson 32nd-overall. The Dolphins sat put and drafted Mike Gesicki 10 picks later.
While quarterbacks are commonly “overdrafted” due to their necessity, you can never overdraft championships.
We remember the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense or the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense because they were some of the best in NFL history. Which position was responsible for the other 17 championships this century?
Transitional Defense
Since we fear that one of these Tier 2 quarterbacks may not be the answer, we might convince ourselves that the Dolphins best bet is to select the best player available and then settle on your quarterback later in the draft.
It’s not.
While elite players at other positions can turn a good team into a great team, they aren’t the reason you’re winning Super Bowls. Take a look at all of the defensive linemen drafted in the Top 10 between 2010 – 2018:
Note: I’ve included some notable defensive players that fell just outside of the top 10 as well
Which of these teams transcended from a perennial bottom-feeder to a top-tier franchise because of the defensive lineman they selected with a top-10 pick in the draft?
The most-prominent defensive lineman recently selected high in the draft that arguably “transcended” a franchise was Aaron Donald of the St. Louis Rams (13th-overall pick in 2014). That’s if you consider a 17-31 record (.347 winning percentage) during the first three years of his career transcending.
Coincidentally, it took until the Rams drafted Jared Goff (and removed Jeff Fisher as head coach) to finally win their division (in 2017).
No one is saying they wouldn’t want Aaron Donald on their team, but do you want the future Hall of Famer at the cost of 3 additional losing seasons? The Rams are on the verge of wasting Donald’s career just like the Detroit Lions (and Dolphins) did with Ndamukong Suh. Just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Gerold McCoy. Just like the Cincinnati Bengals did with Geno Atkins.
I want all of these players, but I also want to win.
If Miami were in a position to draft complementary pieces to their quarterback, I’d be all over Chase Young or another stud on the defensive line…but the Dolphins are nowhere near that position. They need to find their signal caller first, and it needs to be with their very first draft pick.
This article isn’t to diminish the value of a good defensive line or any of the players mentioned above. These statements are to reinforce the notion that a quarterback should be the only position that’s considered priority #1.
I would absolutely love to have just about every player mentioned.
- At least 3 of these players are strong hall of fame candidates once they retire.
- At least 5 of these players are going to be enshrined in their respective team’s ring of honor.
- 14 of these players have made the Pro Bowl
- 6 of them have been First-Team All Pro
These picks are predominantly successful, but how many teams that drafted players on this list saw their franchise evolve when a quarterback was finally selected rather than the freakishly athletic defensive lineman?
Dontari Poe was on the Chiefs for 6 years before Patrick Mahomes came along and transcended the Chiefs into one of the most-threatening teams in the NFL.
The Houston Texans drafted Mario Williams #1 overall in 2006. Though he was a great player for them, it didn’t seem to do much considering they drafted J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney with two very high draft picks relatively shortly after.
Yet, here’s Deshaun Watson, selected 12th-overall, transcending the Texans into a legitimate playoff threat.
As Easy As Hooked On Phonics
Your answer is a lot simpler than it needs to be.
It doesn’t matter if he’s viewed as a QB4 in the “expert’s” eyes, or a “darkhorse” no one else believes is good enough for the NFL, your answer at #4 (or #10, or wherever the Dolphins draft) is a QB; regardless of how high you have to “overdraft” him.
This regime needs to ensure they draft the right player, and if they aren’t competent enough to find an elite quarterback outside of Tua or Burrow, they need to trade up and obtain the guy they believe in, regardless of the cost.
Does anyone remember what the New York Giants traded the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning back in 2004?
Anyone recall what the Philadelphia Eagles traded the Cleveland Browns to select Carson Wentz in 2016?
Remember what the Kansas City Chiefs gave up for Patrick Mahomes or how much Deshaun Watson cost the Houston Texans?
Of course not, because you don’t remember how expensive trades are when they pay off for your team.
#Browns offered the 35th overall pick to the #Eagles for QB Nick Foles in the early portion of the offseason but Philly declined, per @MikeSilver. Cleveland eventually used that pick to select Georgia RB Nick Chubb.
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2018
There’s always a chance that you overpay for Robert Griffin III, Mark Sanchez or Mitchell Trubisky and sabotage your roster for a few years, but teams bounce back from these pitfalls shortly thereafter. It’s not like the Miami Dolphins are in a much better situation than the Washington Redskins after the RGIII debacle, and the New York Jets possibly have their franchise quarterback; assuming Adam Gase doesn’t ruin Sam Darnold‘s career.
Mistakes happen, but getting cute with the quarterback position has wasted all the other elite talent that has come through Davie.
Cameron Wake, Reshad Jones, Jarvis Landry, Davon Godchaux, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall, Ndamukong Suh, Branden Albert, Karlos Dansby…
…Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Tim Bowens, Adewale Ogunleye, Yeremiah Bell, Randy McMichael.
ALL wasted.
Do not risk this. Miami has not solved the issue since Dan Marino, and given their history of avoiding risk (or misidentifying quarterback talent), I have absolutely zero faith that they will solve the issue in 2021 if they push off the problem another year.
Watching Young chase quarterbacks would be a pleasure, but watching our franchise quarterback propel us to an easy 11-5 record every year is the climax we’re all waiting to witness.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 37 Eagles 31
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Eagles
Team Stats
Two years ago, Doug Pederson took a rather similar Eagles roster to the Super Bowl and knocked off Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and Brian Flores. Flores was only a Linebackers Coach at the time, but he exacted his revenge with a resounding victory over the Eagles Sunday in Miami.
After letting a pair of October games slip through their fingers, the Fins are learning how to close out wins since the calendar turned to November. Miami are 3-2 over that time (the Patriots, comparatively, are 2-2), as the Fins had to make stands in the fourth quarter of each of those victories.
Sunday, after allowing Philadelphia to roll up 31 points after the first possession of the third quarter, the Dolphins defense held Carson Wentz and company to three points on the final five possessions of the game.
Miami put the game to bed with its most efficient day offensively, especially in the red zone. The Dolphins converted all four trips inside the 20 into six points, bringing their season conversion rate up to 67.7% — third best in the NFL. Miami are behind Ryan Tannehill’s Titans, the Packers, and ahead of Baltimore, Minnesota and Seattle in this red zone touchdown rate.
The Dolphins scoring offense is crawling out of the cellar; Miami’s 16.7 points per game is 29th in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the league’s 24th best passing offense, but the ground game is still, well, grounded — they rank dead last in both rushing yards per game and yards per rush.
Miami’s 34.6% third down conversion rate ranks 22nd while the fourth down rate (50%) is tied for 10th in football.
The Dolphins 597 penalty yardage assessed ranks fifth in the NFL and the 70 total accepted fouls is fourth-best.
Flores’ defense isn’t anywhere close to what he’d like it to be. Miami are 30th in total defense, 24th against the pass, and 31st against the run. The Dolphins scoring defense ranks dead last with 31.4 points per game allowed.
Allowing red zone touchdowns 60.9% of the time, Miami rank 25th in defensive red zone efficiency. The Dolphins rank 27th on third down stop rate, giving up 44.4% conversion on the money down.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|72 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|43 (60%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|16 (22%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|11 (15%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|11 (15%)
|WR Devante Parker
|59 (82%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|58 (81%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|38 (53%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|19 (26%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|53 (74%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (51%)
|TE Clive Walford
|11 (15%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|72 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|72 (100%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|72 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|72 (100%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|69 (96%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|7 (10%)
Ryan Fitzpatrick had his best game of the year tossing the ball all over the lot to eight different receivers. He went after the Eagles vertically relentlessly to the tune of 6-of-7 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards. Those six completions totaled 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Blitz-heavy defenses have been a problem for Miami, and a sorely lacking offensive line. Fitzpatrick entered Sunday with a 3:2 TD:INT ratio when blitzed for a 7.0 YPA. Sunday, he threw a touchdown and averaged 8.4 yards per pass when the Eagles sent a fifth rusher.
Devante Parker had a lot to do with both the blitz beaters and downfield onslaught. Parker caught 4-of-5 targets beyond 20 yards for 136 yards and two scores.
Parker ranks 11th in yards per catch among receivers with 40 or more targets. He’s 34th in yards per route run and 13th on yardage gained via deep passing (20 or more air yards). Miami averages 14.8 yards per play when targeting Parker 20+ yards down field (8 receptions, 21 targets, 304 yards, 3 touchdowns).
Mike Gesicki caught 5-of-7 targets. He had one catch on Malcolm Jenkins, Nigel Bradham, Nathan Gerry and two on Jalen Mills. He averaged 15.8 yards per reception and all five grabs moved the chains.
Kalen Ballage finished with a negative average again, but the two backs that filled in for him did not. Myles Gaskin and Albert Wilson both averaged 3.5 yards after contact, and Gaskin led all backs with 20 rushing yards (two carries). Laird caught four of five targets and moved the chains on three of his receptions.
Shaq Calhoun finished with a 2.6 pass blocking grade, as a result of the five pressures he allowed (1 sack, 1 hit, 3 hurries). Julie’n Davenport was next with five pressures of his own (2 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry).
Michael Deiter allowed four pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit), but checked in with a 61.9 run blocking grade. Top honors across the offensive line in the run blocking department belong to Jesse Davis. He scored a 72.2 and allowed two pressures on Fitzpatrick — both hurries.
Chandler Cox and Durham Smythe both graded out positively in the run game.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|52 (73%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|48 (68%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|39 (55%)
|DL Avery Moss
|22 (31%)
|DL John Jenkins
|21 (30%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|63 (89%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|55 (77%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|51 (72%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|42 (59%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|14 (20%)
|LB Charles Harris
|9 (13%)
|LB Deon Lacey
|1 (1%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|CB Nik Needham
|71 (100%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|70 (99%)
|DB Montre Hartage
|20 (28%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|16 (23%)
|DB Walt Aikens
|8 (11%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|2 (3%)
Sam Eguavoen had his best day as a pro. He picked up two sacks and an additional QB hurry on just 19 pass rush reps. He also made three run stops and allowed negative yardage on the only reception he “allowed,” a screen that he instantly sniffed out.
Eric Rowe continues his run of good play since moving to safety. He made four tackles (one miss, one run stop) and allowed just one reception on three targets. He shut Zach Ertz out on two targets, including a pass breakup in the end zone.
Nik Needham had a nice bounce back game. He allowed just three of seven targets to be completed, including two-of-five against Alshon Jeffery for 38 yards.
The Dolphins linebackers played more than any prior game this season, and the results were not good for the former Buckeyes. Jerome Baker was the team’s lowest-graded player, though he didn’t miss any tackles and allowed just 32 yards receiving on seven targets. He didn’t have a pressure on six pass rush snaps.
Raekwon McMillan allowed all four targets to be caught and he missed one tackle with, seven combined stops.
Christian Wilkins had five more pressures, but no sacks in the game. He finished with just one tackle.
Taco Charlton got back to a heavy workload, and he came through. He had three pressures (1 sack and 2 hurries), including two run stops and a forced fumble.
John Jenkins earned the top grade on the day with two hurries and a run stop, despite playing just 21 downs.
The Culture of Winning
The same names continue show up in the positives category, a feather in the cap of a coaching staff that had one job this year — display growth and development. And boy have they.
Eric Rowe and Devante Parker look to have worked their way from bottom-tier free agent contracts into premiere starters at safety and receiver respectively.
Vince Biegel and John Jenkins arrived in September and have proven to be integral parts of the defense moving forward — just as undrafted rookie Nik Needham has done in his own right.
Mike Gesicki was a second-round pick in 2018 and he’s starting to play like it.
If this is the kind of development we can expect going forward, it makes you wonder which of the current players can make a big jump next season. Michael Deiter has to be at the forefront of that list as he’s shown incremental improvement as the season has progressed. He’s still not playing at starter quality, but he’s certainly a linchpin moving forward.
Sam Eguavoen might be a formidable passing down linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel has the look of a situational outside linebacker and Jomal Wiltz is a sound tackler on the dime defense.
Christian Wilkins stands the best chance to explode in 2020 the way Parker has this year. Wilkins continues to get close, but just hasn’t finished as a pass rusher this season.
The promised growth of all these young players only serves as a precedent-setter next season. When Miami drafts 14 new players — five of which will come from premium picks — when they sign import big time talent from other NFL rosters in free agency, it will be done with the expectation that those players are held to the same standard as those before them.
This was all part of the Dolphins plan, and it’s going swimmingly.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins extending Eric Rowe to 3 year deal
This previous offseason saw Miami take multiple chances on free agents by giving 1 year deals, Eric Rowe was one of them.
Coach Flores and co. are familiar with Rowe since they spent some time together in New England. This chance they took on Eric Rowe has now proved to be fruitful for both sides, Rowe has stayed healthy through the season and has played his new role exceedingly well.
With injuries plaguing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones, a new vacancy was created at the safety position, a vacancy that Rowe would fill very well. Since making the change to safety, and being tasked to take away the opposing team’s tight ends, Rowe has held multiple tight ends to pedestrian numbers. Eric Ebron, Zach Ertz, and Vance McDonald all were relatively ineffective with Rowe shadowing their every move.
Rowe has plenty of growing to do as he settles into his new role but the future is bright and the risk is low. Miami signed Rowe to a 3 year deal worth 18 million, a deal that rewards the player but doesn’t hinder the team.
Rowe’s 6M APY ranks t-21st among safeties on an annual basis. He makes just less than Bobby McCain and the same as Kenny Vaccaro.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 2, 2019
Hopefully more of these 1 year deals and UDFAs prove to be worthwhile projects by the Dolphins, like Rowe has become. Wether you’re flying high after the win over the Eagles or closing your hatches in your tanking approach, stay locked in with us at LockedOnDolphins.com #FinsUp
