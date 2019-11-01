Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview

We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2019 season and quite a lot has changed since my last piece in July. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Vincent Taylor, T.J. McDonald are all gone. Miami sits at 0-6 staring at the grim possibility of going 0-16. Fear not Dolfans, if that happens, there are one or Tua things on the horizon that look big and bright. So, to help us get there, I thought I’d reassess my own article. I wrote and published this on July 5th, so that’s the context we’re looking at.

Before we dive into the specific concerns I laid out, I think it needs to be said that Brian Flores and his staff, for the most part, seem to have Miami’s defense playing nearly as well as they could, given what they have to work with. Aside from getting bamboozled by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Miami’s defense is noticeably different from what we saw during the Adam Gase era:

1) Through seven week (6 games for Miami) they’ve got the third fewest penalties in the league

2) Aside from the Ravens game, we haven’t seen breakdowns in coverage and miscommunication on the scale we saw in 2017 and 2018.

3) You can see the framework of what Flores and Patrick Graham are trying to do; this is a smart, physical and disciplined defense. It’s just devoid of talent at too many positions.

While we’re at it, a brief note on the scheme. This isn’t my style, but I’m going to firmly plant the victory flag on detailing the type of defense Miami is running. We saw a lot of lazy takes this offseason about Miami running a 3-4. They’ve done this pretty minimally, mostly against run-heavy looks like Pittsburgh the other night. If you’ve studied the Patriots and either Matt Patricia or Brian Flores’ iterations of the defense, you’d know the 3-4 was used very, very minimally (just 13 snaps in 2018). Miami’s defense is very much what the Patriots were running in 2018 – a multiple, sometimes amorphic, sub-packaged-based defense system where we’re seeing a lot of 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 looks with varying personnel. If you need a refresher, I wrote about it back in February.

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/inside-the-film-room-dolphins-new-defensive-scheme/

Now, onto the specific concerns I addressed back in July.

https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/pinpointing-causes-for-concern-on-defense/

As a refresher, those concerns were:

– How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?

– Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?

– Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?

1. Reassessing the D-line.

Starting at the beginning with the defensive line, my primary concern was how many of Miami’s incumbent D-linemen would stick within the scheme, and how would they compensate for not having as many powerful linemen.

The answer? Miami’s front office and coaching staff essentially took a sledgehammer to the Defensive Line Room. Gone are: Akeem Spence – a starter in 2018, Vincent Taylor – key rotational player in 2018, and one of the stars of camp in Adolphus Washington. We also saw them say goodbye to potential NT types in Joey Mbu and Jamiyus Pittman.

The remains from 2018 are just Davon Godchaux and Charles Harris. And, it seems very likely that Harris’s ship will probably sail this offseason as well.

That being said, we’ve seen some good moments. One of the questions marks that rookie Christian Wilkins carried into the NFL, and Miami’s defense in particular, was his ability to be physical at the point and play with power. His track record at Clemson showed he made a lot of plays using his quickness and athleticism to get around blocks. So far this year we’ve seen him do a nice job simply going through players. Here’s a clip of him at 3-technique against the Redskins, blasting through Brandon Scherff to allow Raekwon McMillan to make the stop.

https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1183459571366367232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183459571366367232&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lockedondolphins.com%2Fdolphins%2Fwhat-went-right-in-week-6%2F

We see it again here against the Cowboys’ Zack Martin.

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1175820958734512129/pu/vid/1280×720/cAlU9-7W2Q5pX4Q-.mp4?tag=10

Early-season pick up Taco Charlton has also provided some nice moments. Against the Steelers on Monday night he was able to set a “pick” on David DeCastro to allow Jerome Baker to loop outside as the pair teamed up for a strip-sack of Mason Rudolph.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1188984615416954880

We’ve also seen Vince Biegel play well as an edge defender in pass-rush situations, including notching his first career sack against none other than Tom Brady.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1uVfVoWdjc

Overall though, Miami’s defensive line has been more about the additions they’ve made during cut weekend and in-season. We’ve seen the likes of Avery Moss, Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel start games, and some nice contributions from John Jenkins. None were with Miami heading into 2019, and I imagine Miami will continue to build in the trenches this offseason.

2. Can Miami create analogs for Hightower and Van Noy?

The answer here thus far is no. Miami hasn’t been able to. What they’ve done is piece together some of those roles, but to a degree. Vince Biegel was acquired via trade just before the season and appears to have been the most successful at replicating a role befit for a Patriots linebacker. In short, they’ve essentially given him a pseudo Dont’a Hightower role. He’s been able to play as an edge backer and has been a nifty 3rd down pass-rusher. But he doesn’t play off-the-ball the way Hightower does.

We’ve seen Miami split that role between Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen. McMillan has been the best of the bunch in this regard, especially in terms of stopping the run. But, we haven’t seen him very much on the edge or lined up inserted in gaps in pass-rush situations as a pick player.

https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1189000235982262273

Travis’s clip here demonstrates McMillan’s abilities to take on and disengage from blocks to make tackles. In short, Raekwon McMillan’s role has been boiled down a bit and he’s been playing like David Harris did for the Pats a few seasons ago, or how they used Ja’Whaun Bentley last year before he was injured. Essentially, McMillan’s got a role going forward, but it’s more a LB3 role than anything else: run-stopper.

As for Jerome Baker, he’s not Kyle Van Noy. Baker’s been destroyed as an edge linebacker this year. Hopefully Biegel, the return of Van Ginkel and offseason additions make it so that you don’t have to worry about putting him there in 2020. And that’s because he’s played fairly well as an off-ball LB, and his best game of the year came against the Steelers. So what does that mean?

https://twitter.com/wingfieldnfl/status/1027743507056812032

As we can see here from the preseason clip against Tampa, Baker can click and close when he’s off the ball. He tackles fairly well, but struggles against blockers. My thinking is that he and Raekwon McMillan will almost end up being subbed for each other in off-ball situations next year; McMillan in running situations, Baker in passing situations. And you can have Jerome Baker involved as a blitzer.

But as far as either of them being Hightower or Van Noy, it’s not happening. And that’s okay. I don’t think Miami’s going to end up building a defense around either guy, but they can fill key roles on the team moving forward so long as it’s cost effective. Translation: you’re probably not extending both guys, it’ll be one or the other…if that, depending on who your top two LBs are when the time comes.

3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?

Who the hell would’ve thought that seven games into the season the answer would be Eric Rowe? Not you. Not me. Not anyone. Miami dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick, thus wiping out that option. Minkah got some snaps as that Patrick Chung hybrid LB/S position before whining his way to the Steel City. T.J. McDonald was cut (never should’ve been extended before playing a snap in the first place. I swear, this team.) before the season started. And Reshad Jones has been injured and perhaps “injured” more often than not this year. He’s seen some snaps in the box in that role and has made some plays.

https://youtu.be/n9BiWvM6COg?t=44

You can see Coach Flo explaining to Reshad about situational football as it relates to the Redskins having Adrian Peterson in the game in what would normally be a passing situation and telling Reshad Jones to think run. It’s hard to see in the clip, but Jones lines up on the edge and tracks down Peterson from the backside for a TFL.

But I think we all know that this year is likely Reshad’s last year as a Dolphin. He’s had a tremendous career here, but the end is coming in the form of a total rebuild. In Jones’s absence the past two weeks, we’ve seen Eric Rowe surprisingly fill in. To my knowledge he didn’t play this role in New England when he was there (please, correct me if I’m wrong on this) though he did play some free safety for the Patriots. So far, Rowe seems to have a grasp on what he’s supposed to be doing, but has missed some tackles. You can see that here from the Monday Night game:

https://youtu.be/7A2glv_uxT8?t=70

Suffice to say, I don’t think Eric Rowe is the answer here either. Filling this spot is going to happen this offseason, and it may require a free agent signing or signings, plus a pick to do it. It’s a very niche, but integral role, to this defense and takes someone with unique traits to fill it. A part of me still wonders if Jerome Baker could play here if he slimmed down a bit, but Miami seems to have him working opposite that line of thought.

Overall

Each of the concerns has reared themselves in different ways. Miami’s incumbent linemen, save for Davon Godchaux and the rookies Christian Wilkins and Jonathan Ledbetter (for a game) have be removed. Avery Moss, John Jenkins, Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and to a degree, Vince Biegel have been inserted. And there’s certainly more work to be done here.

To this point Baker and McMillan have carved out roles, but they’re not the all-encompassing roles of Hightower or Van Noy. Vince Biegel’s emergence has helped mitigate those shortcomings, but more work needs to be done at linebacker this offseason. Miami needs their Van Noy or Devon Kennard in a bad way. Keep an eye on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson here. Just saying.

The landscape at strong safety is about as barren as the New Mexico desert that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman drove their RV to in order to “cook”. At this rate, Miami’s going to have to make a heavy investment here, and likely should do whatever they can to have Bobby McCain move back to slot corner, or off the roster altogether. He’s not the free safety this scheme requires, though I could see this staff giving him one more year to earn/prove he can do that with better help in front of him and outside at corner.

For the remainder of this year, I think we as fans have to focus on the continued development of Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel to see how best to utilize them in 2020. Aside from Wilkins, who figures to garner a large role, what about the rest? We need to see these players pile up more individual wins over the remaining nine weeks.