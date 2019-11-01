Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jets Week Nine Preview
Football’s Most Futile Operations Clash in South Florida
Who: Dolphins (0-7) vs. Jets (1-6)
When: Sunday November 3, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 83 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (40% precipitation)
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3
Dolphins–Jets
Several shades of green and nearly the entirety of America’s eastern coast separate two of the NFL’s longest, most bitter rivals — the Miami Dolphins and the New York Stej.
As the century unfolds, my own personal disdain for teams around the league has dissipated. Maturity, the Dolphins’ own futility, and working in the journalism field all probably play a part in my softened edges as a football fan, but one particular team still evokes a feeling of utter revulsion.
The Stej.
So much so, that I can’t even bring myself to correctly spell the name. From the empty promises of Rex Ryan, to the current laughing stock under a former Dolphins Head Coach, it’s simply too easy to hate the AFC East’s most perennial bottom-feeder.
This rivalry has seen everything. AFC Championship Games, the Fake Spike, the Monday Night Meltdown — after 106 meetings, only three games separate the all-time score of this series (54-51-1, in favor of the Jest).
Yet, Sunday in Miami, the rivalry takes on a whole new meaning. Dolphins fans have their eyes set steadfast on next April’s first pick.
Jets fans want Adam Gase gone worse than Miami wanted Cam Cameron’s dismissal at the conclusion of the 2007 season. And if Gase loses this one, as a road favorite, it could be the last game he ever serves in the big chair in this league.
The Dolphins are up first in a six-game stretch of very winnable games for the Stej. A win on Sunday could spark a mini-run and accomplish two goals for Miami:
1.) Puts the team closer to the first pick in the draft, and
2.) Keeps Gase in charge in Jersey for another year
Nobody holds a grudge quite like Adam Gase — evident by his 2017 decision to attempt an onside-kick in a blowout over his former boss in Denver — and he will surely bring his best effort with him for the reunion trip to South Florida.
The Scheme:
Offense:
This portion of the preview serves as a pleasant reminder that we don’t have to dissect Gase’s system any longer — at least not for the home team. The story is the same; no utilization of analytics, a conservative approach that replaces creativity in the run game with screen passes, and an offense that constantly throws the football short of the sticks.
All offseason, Gase talked about the abilities of Sam Darnold and how his presence afforded the coach to be more aggressive. Still, the Jets offense ranks near the bottom in air-yards, and every major offensive category.
Gase’s run scheme became more diverse in 2018 when the Phins hired Eric Studesville to coordinate the rushing attack, but with Le’Veon Bell in New York, Gase reverts back to exclusive zone concepts. Plenty of outside zone, complemented by split-zone, the Jets have operated in two-back sets this year, but mainly in short-yardage. That’s also the situation where the Jets unveil some gap-scheme runs.
The passing game will feature a lot of three-by-one alignments where the Jets will try to capitalize on backside isolation, and three-man combinations to the play-side that are designed to free up one receiver.
Late last season, Gase started deploying more 12-personnel, but was almost exclusively an 11-personnel offense prior to the bye week. This year, with the Jets, he’s down to 68% in 11-personnel. The second most-frequent package is 12-personell, checking in at a clip of 12% of the offensive calls.
Defense:
Gregg Williams might be the only NFL personality more stubborn than Gase. Operating primarily from a traditional 3-4 base, the Jets will often leave two or three linebackers on the field regardless of the offensive personnel.
The way Williams diversifies his proverbial portfolio comes through pressure packages. He’s going to blitz, blitz, and then blitz some more. Sending an extra rusher at a 41.6%-clip, only the Ravens and Bucs blitz more than Williams. He’ll dial up zero-pressure (no safety help), and use his best player (Jamal Adams) in a variety of roles down around the line-of-scrimmage.
Using edge pressure will create one-on-one opportunities inside for Quinnen Williams. Jordan Jenkins gets plenty of opportunities as the overhang, outside backer in odd fronts.
The Players:
Offense:
Sam Darnold entered the NFL Draft with one big question mark — ball security. Darnold has played in 17 games as a pro, and he’s committed 31 turnover opportunities (interceptions and fumbles). The only way Miami can stay in games, with this current roster, is to take the football away, and Darnold is the man to oblige them.
Still, Darnold offers a sharp post-snap mind. Despite seeing ghosts against this same defensive scheme as Miami (with the opposite end of the spectrum from a talent standpoint), Darnold could have a bounce back game. He’ll have to displace the Miami defenders with his eyes and body-positioning in the pocket, something he’s more than capable of doing. The Dolphins inability to create pressure all year should serve the Jets offense well.
The Jets are one of the few offensive lines in the league that makes Miami look decent up front. Adding three, past-their-prime veterans to the group was the most Adam Gase thing ever, and now he’s paying the price. Kelechi Osemele was cut after the team tried to force him to play through a serious shoulder injury, and Ryan Kalil and Alex Lewis are proving why they were cut (or about to be cut before a trade) by their former teams. Chuma Edoga is a rookie, so he has an excuse, but Brandon Shell has been a bad tackle for years. Kelvin Beachum could return to the lineup this week.
Robbie Anderson was not dealt at the deadline, and that could be the most consequential aspect of the week as it relates to the game Sunday. Anderson is a dangerous deep threat, and running on a secondary that has been stripped down to its bare bones could create vertical opportunities.
The forecast calls for rain, and that should mean a considerable workload for Le’Veon Bell. Gase once had to force an assistant to remind him to feed Jay Ajayi during a two-game stretch where the back picked up nearly 450 rushing yards, so who knows if Gase will figure it out?
Defense:
Jamal Adams is New York’s best player, and he was almost shipped off on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the fans of the tank, he’ll play Sunday, and very likely destroy multiple plays. Adams is a game-wrecker. He changes the way teams call protection up front, and acts as an additional ‘backer in the run-game. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have to I.D. Adams on every play.
Adams’ counterpart, Marcus Maye, has had a strong 2019 season. Teams are finding little success when targeting him in coverage (47.9 passer rating against), but he will miss his fair share of tackles.
Quinnen Williams and Steve McClendon are both mountains in the middle of the Jets defense. If Daniel Kilgore returns to the lineup, things could get dicey for Miami up the gut. Kilgore has always struggled with power and that pair for the Jets provides plenty of it. Miami will have to double either of these guys to move them off the point.
McClendon is a questionable to play, and in his place is the Jets highest-graded player (PFF) this season, Folorunso Fatukasi. The 2018 sixth-round pick has only given the Jets 151 snaps this season, with six of his seven tackles coming on run stops.
Trumaine Johnson and Daryl Roberts make up perhaps the league’s worst perimeter tandem, but Brian Poole has been steady in the slot.
The Medical:
25 of the 53 players on the Jets’ active roster appear on the injury report.
That’s just absurd. pic.twitter.com/8QQ8cZRtVd
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 31, 2019
The Opportunities:
Preston Williams and Devante Parker have been two of Miami’s best performers this season, operating primarily outside. Those matchups against the Jets horrendous cornerback play could provide some shot-plays for an offense that ranks last in scoring.
Defensively, if the Phins are to win, they’ll have to take the ball away. Getting pressure on Darnold is the first step, and Miami’s varietal blitz package will have to make up for a lack of pure pass rushers up front.
The Concerns:
Running the ball is going to be a challenge. The matchup for Miami inside is not beneficial for the home team, and neither is Miami’s defensive matchup against the Jets skill players. Jamison Crowder is going to be force-fed while Gase looks to scheme up deep shots to Robbie Anderson, building off of that short game.
The Projected Outcome:
The rain in the forecast is entirely fitting for this game. A pair of hated rivals that probably prefer the other side to come out victorious, the motivation might be the deciding factor in this one. Just like he did when he was in Miami, Gase tends to save a lot of his best stuff for the game he perceives to be most important (Patriots all three years here, and now this one for a self-serving ego-maniac).
The grudge, the conditions, and Miami coming off a short week — plus an emotional letdown — points in favor of the road team.
I see no reason to expect this game to follow any other script than the one we’ve seen the last two weeks. Miami starts off strong, and the game slowly fades out of reach by the middle of the fourth quarter.
Dolphins 13
Jets 26
Reassessing Defensive Concerns
We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2019 season and quite a lot has changed since my last piece in July. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Vincent Taylor, T.J. McDonald are all gone. Miami sits at 0-6 staring at the grim possibility of going 0-16. Fear not Dolfans, if that happens, there are one or Tua things on the horizon that look big and bright. So, to help us get there, I thought I’d reassess my own article. I wrote and published this on July 5th, so that’s the context we’re looking at.
Before we dive into the specific concerns I laid out, I think it needs to be said that Brian Flores and his staff, for the most part, seem to have Miami’s defense playing nearly as well as they could, given what they have to work with. Aside from getting bamboozled by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 1, Miami’s defense is noticeably different from what we saw during the Adam Gase era:
1) Through seven week (6 games for Miami) they’ve got the third fewest penalties in the league
2) Aside from the Ravens game, we haven’t seen breakdowns in coverage and miscommunication on the scale we saw in 2017 and 2018.
3) You can see the framework of what Flores and Patrick Graham are trying to do; this is a smart, physical and disciplined defense. It’s just devoid of talent at too many positions.
While we’re at it, a brief note on the scheme. This isn’t my style, but I’m going to firmly plant the victory flag on detailing the type of defense Miami is running. We saw a lot of lazy takes this offseason about Miami running a 3-4. They’ve done this pretty minimally, mostly against run-heavy looks like Pittsburgh the other night. If you’ve studied the Patriots and either Matt Patricia or Brian Flores’ iterations of the defense, you’d know the 3-4 was used very, very minimally (just 13 snaps in 2018). Miami’s defense is very much what the Patriots were running in 2018 – a multiple, sometimes amorphic, sub-packaged-based defense system where we’re seeing a lot of 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 looks with varying personnel. If you need a refresher, I wrote about it back in February.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/inside-the-film-room-dolphins-new-defensive-scheme/
Now, onto the specific concerns I addressed back in July.
https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/pinpointing-causes-for-concern-on-defense/
As a refresher, those concerns were:
– How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?
– Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?
– Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
1. Reassessing the D-line.
Starting at the beginning with the defensive line, my primary concern was how many of Miami’s incumbent D-linemen would stick within the scheme, and how would they compensate for not having as many powerful linemen.
The answer? Miami’s front office and coaching staff essentially took a sledgehammer to the Defensive Line Room. Gone are: Akeem Spence – a starter in 2018, Vincent Taylor – key rotational player in 2018, and one of the stars of camp in Adolphus Washington. We also saw them say goodbye to potential NT types in Joey Mbu and Jamiyus Pittman.
The remains from 2018 are just Davon Godchaux and Charles Harris. And, it seems very likely that Harris’s ship will probably sail this offseason as well.
That being said, we’ve seen some good moments. One of the questions marks that rookie Christian Wilkins carried into the NFL, and Miami’s defense in particular, was his ability to be physical at the point and play with power. His track record at Clemson showed he made a lot of plays using his quickness and athleticism to get around blocks. So far this year we’ve seen him do a nice job simply going through players. Here’s a clip of him at 3-technique against the Redskins, blasting through Brandon Scherff to allow Raekwon McMillan to make the stop.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1183459571366367232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183459571366367232&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lockedondolphins.com%2Fdolphins%2Fwhat-went-right-in-week-6%2F
We see it again here against the Cowboys’ Zack Martin.
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1175820958734512129/pu/vid/1280×720/cAlU9-7W2Q5pX4Q-.mp4?tag=10
Early-season pick up Taco Charlton has also provided some nice moments. Against the Steelers on Monday night he was able to set a “pick” on David DeCastro to allow Jerome Baker to loop outside as the pair teamed up for a strip-sack of Mason Rudolph.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1188984615416954880
We’ve also seen Vince Biegel play well as an edge defender in pass-rush situations, including notching his first career sack against none other than Tom Brady.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1uVfVoWdjc
Overall though, Miami’s defensive line has been more about the additions they’ve made during cut weekend and in-season. We’ve seen the likes of Avery Moss, Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel start games, and some nice contributions from John Jenkins. None were with Miami heading into 2019, and I imagine Miami will continue to build in the trenches this offseason.
2. Can Miami create analogs for Hightower and Van Noy?
The answer here thus far is no. Miami hasn’t been able to. What they’ve done is piece together some of those roles, but to a degree. Vince Biegel was acquired via trade just before the season and appears to have been the most successful at replicating a role befit for a Patriots linebacker. In short, they’ve essentially given him a pseudo Dont’a Hightower role. He’s been able to play as an edge backer and has been a nifty 3rd down pass-rusher. But he doesn’t play off-the-ball the way Hightower does.
We’ve seen Miami split that role between Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen. McMillan has been the best of the bunch in this regard, especially in terms of stopping the run. But, we haven’t seen him very much on the edge or lined up inserted in gaps in pass-rush situations as a pick player.
https://twitter.com/WingfieldNFL/status/1189000235982262273
Travis’s clip here demonstrates McMillan’s abilities to take on and disengage from blocks to make tackles. In short, Raekwon McMillan’s role has been boiled down a bit and he’s been playing like David Harris did for the Pats a few seasons ago, or how they used Ja’Whaun Bentley last year before he was injured. Essentially, McMillan’s got a role going forward, but it’s more a LB3 role than anything else: run-stopper.
As for Jerome Baker, he’s not Kyle Van Noy. Baker’s been destroyed as an edge linebacker this year. Hopefully Biegel, the return of Van Ginkel and offseason additions make it so that you don’t have to worry about putting him there in 2020. And that’s because he’s played fairly well as an off-ball LB, and his best game of the year came against the Steelers. So what does that mean?
https://twitter.com/wingfieldnfl/status/1027743507056812032
As we can see here from the preseason clip against Tampa, Baker can click and close when he’s off the ball. He tackles fairly well, but struggles against blockers. My thinking is that he and Raekwon McMillan will almost end up being subbed for each other in off-ball situations next year; McMillan in running situations, Baker in passing situations. And you can have Jerome Baker involved as a blitzer.
But as far as either of them being Hightower or Van Noy, it’s not happening. And that’s okay. I don’t think Miami’s going to end up building a defense around either guy, but they can fill key roles on the team moving forward so long as it’s cost effective. Translation: you’re probably not extending both guys, it’ll be one or the other…if that, depending on who your top two LBs are when the time comes.
3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
Who the hell would’ve thought that seven games into the season the answer would be Eric Rowe? Not you. Not me. Not anyone. Miami dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick, thus wiping out that option. Minkah got some snaps as that Patrick Chung hybrid LB/S position before whining his way to the Steel City. T.J. McDonald was cut (never should’ve been extended before playing a snap in the first place. I swear, this team.) before the season started. And Reshad Jones has been injured and perhaps “injured” more often than not this year. He’s seen some snaps in the box in that role and has made some plays.
https://youtu.be/n9BiWvM6COg?t=44
You can see Coach Flo explaining to Reshad about situational football as it relates to the Redskins having Adrian Peterson in the game in what would normally be a passing situation and telling Reshad Jones to think run. It’s hard to see in the clip, but Jones lines up on the edge and tracks down Peterson from the backside for a TFL.
But I think we all know that this year is likely Reshad’s last year as a Dolphin. He’s had a tremendous career here, but the end is coming in the form of a total rebuild. In Jones’s absence the past two weeks, we’ve seen Eric Rowe surprisingly fill in. To my knowledge he didn’t play this role in New England when he was there (please, correct me if I’m wrong on this) though he did play some free safety for the Patriots. So far, Rowe seems to have a grasp on what he’s supposed to be doing, but has missed some tackles. You can see that here from the Monday Night game:
https://youtu.be/7A2glv_uxT8?t=70
Suffice to say, I don’t think Eric Rowe is the answer here either. Filling this spot is going to happen this offseason, and it may require a free agent signing or signings, plus a pick to do it. It’s a very niche, but integral role, to this defense and takes someone with unique traits to fill it. A part of me still wonders if Jerome Baker could play here if he slimmed down a bit, but Miami seems to have him working opposite that line of thought.
Overall
Each of the concerns has reared themselves in different ways. Miami’s incumbent linemen, save for Davon Godchaux and the rookies Christian Wilkins and Jonathan Ledbetter (for a game) have be removed. Avery Moss, John Jenkins, Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and to a degree, Vince Biegel have been inserted. And there’s certainly more work to be done here.
To this point Baker and McMillan have carved out roles, but they’re not the all-encompassing roles of Hightower or Van Noy. Vince Biegel’s emergence has helped mitigate those shortcomings, but more work needs to be done at linebacker this offseason. Miami needs their Van Noy or Devon Kennard in a bad way. Keep an eye on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson here. Just saying.
The landscape at strong safety is about as barren as the New Mexico desert that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman drove their RV to in order to “cook”. At this rate, Miami’s going to have to make a heavy investment here, and likely should do whatever they can to have Bobby McCain move back to slot corner, or off the roster altogether. He’s not the free safety this scheme requires, though I could see this staff giving him one more year to earn/prove he can do that with better help in front of him and outside at corner.
For the remainder of this year, I think we as fans have to focus on the continued development of Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel to see how best to utilize them in 2020. Aside from Wilkins, who figures to garner a large role, what about the rest? We need to see these players pile up more individual wins over the remaining nine weeks.
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
The Miami Dolphins have made another roster move. They have claimed the former Saints corner, Ken Crawley.
In a corresponding move to make room for Crawley, the Dolphins waived wide receiver, Isaiah Ford.
Crawley went to the waiver wire since h had less than four vested years in the league. Since he was subject to claims, the order is then based on the teams’ records. Since the Dolphins currently have the second-worst record in the league, they had a high priority in the waiver wire order.
Crawly was claimed to add help to the cornerback group, who saw its best player– Xavien Howard– land on Injured Reserve after leaving the Monday Night Football against the Steelers.
Howard is done for the rest of the season, so some cornerback help was a necessity.
Crawley spent four years with the Saints after they signed him in the spring of 2019. He signed a one-year contract earlier this year worth a little over $2 million.
This move comes on the coattails of another cornerback move on Tuesday when the Dolphins also claimed Xavier Crawford after cutting tight end, Nick O’Leary.
The Miami Dolphins confirmed the Ken Crawley and Isaiah Ford transactions on Twitter.
We been awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 30, 2019
Tank Tracker Vol. 7: Xavien Howard to IR, Miami Dolphins still winless
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 7; we’ll take about Jalen Hurts, the Steelers game, and the awesome throwback uniforms.
Pittsburgh Sinkhole Swallows NFL Team
The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers had their primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. It was a tale of two halves; this seems to be the Dolphins’ modus operandi this year. The Miami Dolphins, under Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership, quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead before stalling and cracking at the seams leading into the half.
It was all downhill from there. It was so downhill, in fact, that the Dolphins substantially derailed into a sinkhole that opened up, kind of like the one that appeared in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.
No one was hurt, luckily, but it was a symbolic omen for the Dolphins’ second-half struggles. They went scoreless in the third and fourth quarters, and this allowed the Steelers to score 17 unanswered points and win the game.
Press X to Shut Down
The news broke yesterday that star corner Xavien Howard was added to the Injured Reserve, which will end his season. You could view this as a “shut down” in a pre-emptive move to preserve Howard’s health for the 2020 season.
The corner had been dealing with some knee problems the past couple of weeks and missed two games leading up to the Monday night game against the Steelers. He only played one half, though, and had an MRI on Tuesday. No ACL or MCL damage was detected, but it was better safe than sorry for the Pro Bowl corner’s future.
Cardinals Don’t Hate The Drake
After rumors swirled for most of this season, the Miami Dolphins finally dealt running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. The Cardinals were suddenly looking at a running back deficit with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries.
The terms for the trade were different than usual. Worst case scenario, the Miami Dolphins will end up with a 6th-rounder for the 2020 Draft. That’s a mild surprise in and of itself considering Drake was halfway through the final year of his rookie contract. The Cardinals have no obligation to sign him long-term, either.
Here’s where things get interesting, though. There’s some unknown, unrevealed conditionality to the trade. The pick could become a 5th-rounder if the conditions are met.
And to add another facet to this potential 5, it would be the Dolphins original pick that was sent to the Cardinals as a kickback when they traded for Josh Rosen earlier in the year.
If the Dolphins can land the 5th instead of the 6th, it’ll project to be a high pick considering the Dolphins will be picking early in each round based on their record. Either way, it was a good-value move. The Dolphins will likely not get any compensatory picks in 2021 based on an expected spending spree next spring during free agency, so getting anything was a small victory.
The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019
Cornering More Draft Picks
In the hours leading up the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins pulled off a surprise. They traded for Rams corner Aqib Talib. The trade might’ve raised eyebrows at first, but the Rams sweetened the pot by throwing in a 5th-rounder to help facilitate the deal in an attempt to relieve their pocketbook.
The Miami Dolphins will eat $8 million to finish off Talib’s contract. Talib’s contract ends after this season, which was a six-year, $57 million deal back in 2014, so he will be a free agent when the next off-season begins. It was purely a pick-purchase; Talib won’t play for the Dolphins.
Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019
Draft Order Update
According to Tankathon’s newest update, the Miami Dolphins have the 2nd, 12th, and 22nd picks. The Bengals are still spiraling out of control for that first pick, and they will continue to have a worse record than the Dolphins until they reach their bye, AND the Dolphins continue to lose.
With those picks, I will assume that the Bengals select Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s what I would do with the 2, 12, and 22 if I’m making the decisions.
2. Chase Young
12. Jordan Love
22. Alex Leatherwood
The Hurts Locker
I’m dubbing the phrase “Hurts creep” and admitting that the Oklahoma quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is slowly growing on me week by week. I’m almost at the point where I’m ready to say that I’d prefer him over Jordan Love’s impressive palette of different qualities.
I’m not quite there yet. Still, something in Hurts’ performance in Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State had me questioning everything I’ve ever held sacred, and I’m surreptitiously trying to sneak aboard the bandwagon for the Heisman contender.
Takes Tua To Tango
At this point in the college season, it’s become the Joe Burrow show. While Tua Tagovailoa is still my QB1, Burrow could tempt the Bengals enough for them to take him if they officially place before the Dolphins in the draft order.
On the other hand, the Bengals could also take Tagovailoa if they like him more, and that leaves a quandary for the Dolphins. Could Burrow be the pick if Tagovailoa is off the board? Does that create some breathing room to take the BPA at 2 or 3 or 4, and then they hold off to take the quarterback with the Steelers pick?
There are a lot of questions whirling around with all the terrible teams this year. There’s a lot of uncertainty around the draft order still. While I’ve been hell-bent on the Dolphins getting Tua, there are other quarterbacks I like, as well. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.
Performance Review Pt. 2 or “Bad At Everything”
There’s not much I need to add to this.
Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap has another chart for Dolphins fans to sink their teeth into. There is an easily accessible legend for understanding the quality of the teams based on Points Allowed versus Opponents Average Performance. Without further ado…
NFL Points Allowed and Points Scored Relative to Opponents Average Performance, updated for week 8
Top Right- Good offense, good defense
Bottom Right- Good offense, poor defense
Top Left- Poor offense, good defense
Bottom left- Bad at everything pic.twitter.com/ne4TG7nLAm
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 29, 2019
Tiger Without Its Stripes
Locked on Dolphins’s Oliver Candido said it best when Andy Dalton’s benching was announced on Tuesday. While Dalton wasn’t the only or even the biggest problem with the Bengals, maybe Ryan Finley, who showed promise during his preseason reps, can squeeze out a couple wins for the Bengals. A.J. Green will be returning, too, which will also help the rookie. The shift in quarterbacking could light a fire for the winless Bengals.
Alright, shout it with me folks! RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 RYAN FINLEY 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Oliver (@BrazilCandido) October 29, 2019
Tank Formation
The 3rd and 20 defensive call that led up to the half in the Dolphins and Steelers MNF game caught a lot of flak after the Steelers scored. The staff was raked over the coals by innumerable analysts wondering why the defense was in Cover-0.
ESPN’s Mina Kimes seemed to have cracked the code and tweeted out an analysis of what was going on in Xs and Os terms.
if you're confused by that Miami defensive call, perhaps this diagram will help pic.twitter.com/z3tRKFrpKT
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2019
Fin Vogue
One of the best parts of the MNF game and the season, in general, was the matching white throwbacks. The old school uniforms of the ’90s are ultimately why I, as a 7-year-old fashionista, became a Dolphins fan in the first place. Seeing any of the throwbacks always makes me extra excited for the game, and it’s a nostalgic homage to my small beginnings as a Fins fan.
Throwing it back for Monday Night ❄️#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dD3l5sW84g
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 27, 2019
FINishing Thought
This is just a random, parting thought I had, but why don’t more Dolphins writers end their articles with “Fin” like foreign or noire movies? That seems like low-hanging fruit to me. It’s a quick and clever way to end an article, especially when it pertains to the Dolphins.
Fin.
