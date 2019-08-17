Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Lose in Tampa — Preseason Week 2 Recap
Dolphins Defense Dominates, Offensive Futility Leads to Defeat
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Buccaneers
|Total Yards
|280
|312
|Rushing
|118
|75
|Passing
|162
|237
|Penalties
|13/122
|8/81
|3rd/4thDown
|2/15
|4/15
|Sacks For
|4
|5
|TOP
|27:43
|32:17
Did Not Play:
CB: Xavien Howard
WR: Devante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant
S: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens
OL: Zach Sterup, Jordan Mills
LB: Kiko Alonso, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon McMillan, Chase Allen, Quentin Poling
RB: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage
The Skinny
Which would you like first, the good news, or the bad news?
The strong winds and heavy rain Friday night impacted both offenses at Raymond James Stadium. The Dolphins and Bucs exchanged field goals and punts in an exhibition game that went 54 minutes before its first touchdown (each team scored in the final 3:35).
Defensively, the Dolphins showed their collective teeth with some creative blitzes, constant pressure, and sound coverage on the back0end without the team’s best player (Xavien Howard).
Here’s a great look at some of Miami’s rush scheme. Turn your speakers on. pic.twitter.com/3AYbUfGn1K
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
After a demotion to the second-team before Tuesday’s practice, Charles Harris responded with a monster game. The 2017 first-rounder picked up two sacks and four additional QB hits on the night.
CFL signing Sam Eguavoen flashed on a similar level. The linebacker forced a fumble, made a pair of run stops and got his hands on a deep in-cut after falling back into coverage.
Jerome Baker — as you see by the above video clip — answered our question in the preview piece about his blitzing prowess. Baker was a menace in all three phases once again.
On offense, it was a struggle for the ‘Phins. The quarterback battle suddenly leans in a new direction — albeit it coming by-way of default scenario — and the offensive line has gone beyond catastrophically awful.
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterback
Josh Rosen played the entire first half and effectively moved the ball on a couple of series. Still, some accuracy issues, a late read on fourth-and-goal from the two, and another woeful interceptable pass (which was dropped) undid a lot of the goods Rosen showcased.
The bad Josh Rosen pic.twitter.com/5wWhNr9krh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Those “goods” featured adequate pocket mobility, improved body language, and a continued strong effort when the plays mattered most (third down, two-minute drill). Rosen often had to get off the spot, find a new passing avenue, reset, and deliver the ball.
Real savvy move by Rosen to peep the pressure coming off the blind side as he extends the play fake. Quickly gets off his spot and improvises a chunk play. Rare bright spot for the offense tonight. pic.twitter.com/c8INYl5GHS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Miami dropped multiple balls in their own right, further putting Rosen at a disadvantage. The body language and demeanor that Brian Flores criticized his young QB for was demonstrably better in this game. He battled through difficult conditions, a fierce pass rush, and once again delivered a scoring drive in the final two minutes.
Rosen — as it stands right now — deserves the opening day nod. Though it doesn’t appear he’s going to get it; Flores quickly announced Fitzpatrick as the starter for next week’s game vs. the Jaguars.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s play hasn’t inspired a lot of hope if he is indeed declared the starter. Fitzpatrick matched Rosen’s poor decision making, and struggled with his own accuracy all night. The veteran was thrown to the wolves and was constantly under duress, but if you compare his second-team showing to Rosen’s effort last week, the youngin’ clearly won that battle.
It would be entirely disingenuous to leave this video out of the post-game column.
Fitzpatrick checked my timeline at half time. Old man not going quietly into the night! pic.twitter.com/UiBIy0VM1G
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Jake Rudock threw an inexcusable interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, but responded with the go-ahead touchdown-and-two-point drive in the final moments.
Running Backs
Kenyan Drake is out with an injury and Kalen Ballage did not play. Mark Walton was the beneficiary with plenty of work in the first half, excelling particularly in the passing game. Walton stuck a big time blitz pickup on a five-man rush and caught a slant, from a plus-split- for a first down.
Walton is pretty clearly the third best back on the roster, though he bounced a goal-line run that was built for a B-gap lead.
Patrick Laird ran for 45 yards on six carries. He’s a patient runner with quality vision and enough burst to make his runs work. Myles Gaskin teamed up in a few two-back sets, but he didn’t have a lot of room to work with.
Kenneth Farrow busted a big run, but it was the result of a massive lane opened up by the Miami blocking on a split zone, backside dig-out.
Chandler Cox is mixed bag — and this feels redundant. He hit some nice lead blocks, but wound up on the ground too much again. He was hit with a holding penalty tonight as well.
Wide Receivers
Burn the wide out film from this one. Drops, minimal separation, failure to get clean releases against press — Miami’s deepest offensive position group did not hold up its end of the bargain in the loss.
Preston Williams had a dreadful night. He had at least two drops, both of which would’ve moved the chains. He nearly came down with another ridiculous highlight reel catch where he tipped the ball to himself, and brought it in at the pylon, but his foot was on the chalk.
Kenny Stills might’ve been credited with a drop on the first play of the game, though it’s unclear if the ball was tipped. He did, however, convert a third-and-short on a drag route. Stills came in short-motion to create a stack, and then won with a clean release.
Dolphins do this a lot. Short motion to a stack. Stills uncovers on the drag. Easy money. pic.twitter.com/PHdvaC0Rrl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Isaiah Ford and Brice Butler had the best nights among the group — they had two catches and moved the chains once each. Ford uncovered in the end zone on the fourth-and-two play, but Rosen was a beat late and a hair low.
Saeed Blacknail uncovered for a big gainer and Trenton Irwin caught the two-point conversion on a wide open flat route.
Tight Ends
Nick O’Leary’s block sealed the edge on the long Farrow gallop. He caught one pass for five yards, and did his usual work blocking the edge in both the run and the pass game.
12-personnel dig out springs a big hole for Kenneth Farrow. O’Leary the big block, Walford the dig out. pic.twitter.com/ORHynEV2Jq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Mike Gesicki is showing continual signs of progress. He uncovered three times, caught two of the targets, and the third was considerably behind him on an open slant route.
Dewayne Allen committed a hold on a run from inside the five, and Durham Smythe had a 22-yard reception.
Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil returned and showed Dolphins fans exactly why he needs an extension. The pay-day is coming, but the price goes up every time Tunsil gets isolated in protection and handles the task with ease. He’s so quick to gain depth and prevent speed rushes, or underneath moves — he’s elite.
Tunsil changes your protection scheme by himself. Look at the island they put him on, and it’s a complete non-issue for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/lHFlijP9Fu
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The rest of the line…is not.
Jesse Davis surrendered a sack when he overset, despite help available from the back, and lost on a counter move working inside.
It’s difficult to assign blame on some pressure looks, but Shaq Calhoun is often part of blown protections with a variety of right tackles. He does, however, continue to get adequate push in the running game.
Shaq Calhoun may move people off the ball in the run-game, but he’s allowing his fair share of free runs on the QB. pic.twitter.com/ufgLuADCkX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The rest of the interior line was not good. Michael Deiter just doesn’t look ready yet and Daniel Kilgore got taken for a couple of rides.
Miami’s search for a swing tackle is not going well. Jordan Mills was down tonight and his replacement — Jaryd Jones-Smith — was an absolute train wreck. He was consistently beat with a speed rush off the edge and just doesn’t have the quickness to play the left side.
Defensive Line
Coach Flores is going to test the mettle of his guys. He wants to put stress on a player, and when things appear to be coming together, take that strain up another notch.
For Charles Harris, perhaps this is exactly what the doctor ordered. Harris was a menace. He whipped starting Left Tackle Donovan Smith (video below) helping to end the Bucs first drive, and then went to work on poor backup tackle, Cole Boozer. Harris won with speed, with a counter moves, and he defended the run.
Can we demote Charles Harris every week, but then not actually do it? pic.twitter.com/3Ao7ZMDXhi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Jerome Baker has blitzed twice and come free both times. I’m telling you, they’ll scheme this rush. Also helps that Charles Harris is whopping ass tonight too. pic.twitter.com/WCx90bC46O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Welcome to the NFL, Christian Wilkins. The first-round pick was disruptive. Number 97 recorded his first sack, another bone-crushing hit on the quarterback, and consistent penetration all night long.
Christian Wilkins has a sack and a QB hit in this first half. pic.twitter.com/bUBjM7Gi1o
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
Davon Godchaux is bordering on the territory where we don’t need to mention him any more — he’s as steady as they come and a true power-player. He throws those hands and gets under his man with regularity.
Tank Carradine looks good pushing up field, chopping the tackles hands, and bending the edge. He disrupted a throw on his newly patented move, and laid a hit on the quarterback hit.
Jonathan Ledbetter checked in for some first-team work, and he continues to show why the coaches love him. He’s like Godchaux in the way he plays low, with heavy hands, and can really control the point-of-attack in the two-gap scheme.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker played 15 snaps last week, made five tackles, three for run-stuffs, but never blitzed. That changed tonight.
Baker has an innate sense for angles to the quarterback, coupled with a rare burst that allows him to effectively move the quarterback off the spot from any gap he rushes. He also continues to defend the edge as a run-stopper — he’s ultra-impressive.
So was Sam Eguavoen. With four splash plays in the first half — including a forced fumble — Eguavoen displayed everything that has earned him first-team work. He’s athletic enough to get 10-yards deep into a pass drop (one PBU from that position), he’s strong enough to stack the edge in the run-game (one TFL there), and he’s instinctive enough to knife between blocks between the tackles (another TFL there).
Sam Eguavoen with his fourth splash play of this first half. He’s so instinctive, quickly finds gaps. pic.twitter.com/0gFuwa8uu2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2019
The 26-year-old rookie’s most impressive play came in coverage (second clip in the video below). Carrying coverage up the seam, locating the hook zone, and then quickly pulling the trigger as the ball goes out to the flat, Eguavoen punished the receiver and forced a turnover.
Sam Eguavoen is having a whale of a night. Couple of run stuffs, then watch the way he picks up the hook zone, finds the checkdown and shows an explosive trigger to knock the ball out. Impressive pic.twitter.com/iP7WfrKpop
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Nick Deluca played with the first-team. It’s pretty clear what he does well and how he fits in this defense. He can scrape the edge and assist in the run game — something Miami needs with the injuries at the position mounting.
Cornerbacks
Xavien Howard was held out of this one, probably because of the weather, but we got our first look at Eric Rowe. Rowe’s appearance was brief and not memorable one way or the other.
Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham, and Minkah Fitzpatrick struggled. Tackling was an issue for the two slots while Needham was bested in coverage again.
Minkah Fitzpatrick did contribute with a gorgeous pass breakup early on against former Bama teammate O.J. Howard, but these missed tackles are new for him — there’s no reason to think he won’t clean it up.
Yeah I’ll take Minkah on TEs over Wiltz, please. Impressive PBU against a much bigger OJ Howard. pic.twitter.com/HrH1bLT5jS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 16, 2019
Torry McTyer competed for the second straight game, and this time against the two’s. He’s taking well to the press-man scheme this defense prefers to run.
Safeties
Chris Lammons flashed time-and-time again. A prominent fixture on special teams, his #30 jersey showed up against the run, the pass, and one very impressive tackle on a screen pass.
Bobby McCain is so often out of frame that it’s difficult to identify him on the broadcast. He did, however, come up once in run support like a missile, and has done well to click-and-close in deep coverage.
Montre Hartage is running as the second-team deep safety. He missed a tackle on a big play in the screen game, but it was whistled back on a holding call.
Maurice Smith was active in the middle of the field. If Reshad Jones and/or T.J. McDonald aren’t back for the season opener, Smith might be called on to play significant reps.
Recap
This is the team I expected to see last week. Strong defensive effort, creative and complex scheme that overwhelms the offense with its disguise, and an offense that can’t get out of its own way.
After the dominant first-half effort by the defense, Flores kept prominent defenders (Harris, Fitzpatrick, Eguavoen) on the field, which felt odd.
The primary specialist unit continues to look the same. Cornell Armstrong, Nick Deluca, Terrill Hanks, Cox, Smith, Hartage, Wiltz, Fitzpatrick, Smythe, and Lammons remain focal points of the unit.
Miami took the lead with only 34 seconds to play, and Flores will certainly express his displeasure for the inability to close. Not to mention the absurd number of penalties. This was simply a sloppy game on Flores’ road debut.
Jason Sanders is a hell of a kicker. He drilled kicks right down the middle from 45 and 49-yards out on a sloppy playing surface.
Regardless of who starts under center, this team needs several things to function on that side of the ball. Kenyan Drake, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant need to get back, and Laremy Tunsil has to stay healthy.
All things told, Rosen has been making more out of a bad situation than Fitzpatrick, but the plan was probably to start the veteran on opening day all along — and we’re almost assured of that with the decision to start Fitz in the third preseason game.
Game Balls:
Charles Harris
Sam Eguavoen
Jerome Baker
Christian Wilkins
Patrick Laird
Don’t forget to check out the post-game recap on the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins First-Half Jiffy Report v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Who are the Miami Dolphins’ risers and fallers in the first half of the second preseason game v. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Risers
Sam Eguavoen
The former CFL linebacker has continued to impress, and that was on full display during the first half. Eguavoen was shooting gaps and hitting the ball-carrier in the backfield.
He also was responsible for a forced fumble that was recovered by the Miami Dolphins. All arrows are pointing up for Eguavoen to make the roster and an impact for the team during the regular season.
Jerome Baker
Baker quickly made an impact as a blitzer as he rapidly got to Jameis Winston and at least got hits out of that exchange. While Baker needs to get stronger to bring down the quarterbacks and get sacks, it was a great sign to see Baker show this type of pressure.
Charles Harris
Have you noticed all the Risers are defensive players? Well, many of the defensive guys have flashed and surprised me so far in the game.
Harris showed some progression going into his third year, especially in this game. He showed improved hand-placement techniques and used it to get two sacks.
Fallers
Preston Williams
Williams had two major drops that could’ve been first downs. Williams has been a hot name for the past couple of weeks but has cooled down a little bit if this first half is any indication.
I don’t think it’s anything major; I’m sure he’ll get it cleaned up, but he’s fallen back down to Earth somewhat with the easy drops.
Williams did almost redeem himself with a nearly acrobatic touchdown catch but had just barely gone out of bounds.
Michael Deiter
It was only a matter of time before Deiter started struggling. He’s a still a rookie after all. He was responsible for a false start and got lucky that another was missed. It was just all-around rough for Deiter.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen: What Must He Do To Be Considered The Dolphins’ Future?
The Miami Dolphins’ trade with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Josh Rosen was perhaps the biggest story on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Just a year earlier, the Cardinals had traded up in the first round to draft Rosen with the tenth overall pick and he was perceived to be Arizona’s future star. But Rosen’s debut season saw him struggle on a team devoid of talent, which earned the Cardinals the number 1 pick in April 2019.
Kliff Kingsbury stood by his word and drafted Kyler Murray, the diminutive but explosive QB phenomenon with the top overall spot, leaving Josh Rosen as surplus to requirements in the desert state.
Dolphins’ GM, Chris Grier, was widely praised for the trade which saw Rosen arrive in Miami – acquiring a further second round pick in 2020 from the New Orleans Saints before sending Miami’s 2019 second rounder and a 2020 fifth rounder to Arizona in exchange for the young and talented passer.
THE HURDLES
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are poised for a difficult season ahead, with many of the Cardinals’ fundamental issues from last year apparently set to plague the Dolphins as they forge ahead with their plan to rebuild for the future.
The circumstances are eerily similar. The 2018 Cardinals had a rookie Head Coach, a lacklustre offensive group (Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson aside), paper-thin protection for their new quarterback and cracks in the defense that no amount of Flex Seal products could resolve.
Whilst the trade for Josh Rosen may have him safely removed from a situation where he was never going to be given fair competition to compete against Arizona’s newest toy, it lands him in familiar and dangerous territory on a team which will have difficulty keeping the young quarterback on his feet behind a relatively inexperienced and/or talent-poor offensive line.
For far too long in Miami, the offensive line has truly lived up to its name. At times it has been downright disgusting. It has seen coaches and players fired or embroiled in scandal, quarterbacks decimated, games lost and seasons disappear into worthlessness.
Dolphins fans don’t want to have to think about it any longer but the annual talk of the Dolphins’ underwhelming talent level among the group resurfaces, overshadowing the Pro Bowl caliber of Miami’s elite LT, Laremy Tunsil. The group will remain a work–in–progress, about which fans can do nothing other than trust in yet another new regime to finally get it correct.
In 2018, Josh Rosen ended the season with a 3-10 record in 13 starts with 14 INTs (tied for 5th worst), 45 sacks (7th worst), 4 pick sixes, 10 fumbles and 11 TDs (tied for 30th).
His 2278 yards ranked 29th in the league and his completion percentage of 55.2% (217/393) ranked 33rd behind the league’s worst offensive line.
The result was a 66.7 Quarterback Rating which was good enough for 34th in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins did have a higher ranked offensive line in 2018, ending the year ranked 31st. The risk of history repeating itself is real and it will be up to a new group of coaches and co-ordinators to figure out how to get the most out of Josh Rosen, whilst simultaneously evaluating his potential as part of Miami’s future.
THE HELPERS
The Dolphins do have a promising group of receivers – a rare combination of speedsters and powerful pass catchers. Whilst questions regarding injury and (in some cases) effort affect each and every one, the wide receiver room is a deep and talented bunch. They certainly have the talent to make plays on the NFL stage with Josh Rosen most notably showing promising chemistry with undrafted rookie sensation, Preston Williams.
After years of being placed on the back burner, tight end is evolving into a significant focus of the Dolphins offense under Brian Flores and a shifty yet powerful selection of young running backs look set to contribute heavily to the passing attack.
So focus returns to the quarterback position. Not so much to Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose veteran experience has been proven throughout his 16 years in the NFL – but to Rosen as the one who has the chance to establish himself as part of the Dolphins for years to come. Fitzpatrick will inevitably serve as an excellent mentor to Josh until he has proven he can take the lead and although that time is approaching, no one knows for sure when it will arrive.
In a close battle throughout training camp, it has been well reported that Fitzpatrick’s veteran savvy and awareness sees him placed ahead of the young buck, but Rosen has been gaining ground with a relatively impressive Dolphins debut in his first pre-season game which has seen Rosen begin to take more snaps with the starters in practice.
WHAT DOES ROSEN NEED TO DO?
However the year may play out, at the close of the season the Dolphins will have to make a decision regarding their QB spot heading into 2020.
The 2020 rookie class is likely to contain a number of attractive names worthy of the investment of a high first round pick and the Dolphins could find themselves with easy access to acquire another quarterback in the opening selections of Round 1.
Just to add extra pressure to Josh Rosen, the Dolphins have a multitude of draft picks which will help them to manoeuvre up and down the draft board together with a wide open wallet when it comes to cap space. It is therefore unlikely that they would be slow up to the Commissioner’s podium to hand in the card with any one of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love or Jake Fromm’s names scribbled on it.
If Rosen wants to prove the Cardinals wrong in dealing him away, to show the Dolphins they were right to take a chance on him and quieten all the doubters, his time is NOW. The pressure is on and the clock is ticking.
So what does Josh Rosen have to do to get the Dolphins to look elsewhere at the top of the draft? What does he need to accomplish for the Dolphins to focus attention on other positions (perhaps even O-Line!) and seek to supplement the roster with other top-tier talent?
The first thing we will have to disregard for now is the offensive line. We all know it is a problem but Rosen must show flashes of ability to overcome some heavy team deficiencies.
The league’s top quarterbacks can still drive the offense behind broken protection. Russell Wilson has done it. Aaron Rodgers has done it. Andrew Luck has done it. Perhaps they have not always been able to drag their team to victory, but they have proved through their own performance and determination that they possess a winning combination of mental awareness and on-field talent to hide weaknesses and demonstrate capacity to lead which sees them constantly discussed as NFL elites.
A LITTLE BIT OF HISTORY
Quarterback in the NFL is often considered the most difficult position in all of sports. Memorising the playbook. Knowing exactly what the other 10 players on your team are doing on every snap. Commanding the offense, reading the defense and delivering the ball with accuracy and drive, whilst avoiding some of the world’s best athletes on defense and all under the pressure of the stadium lights, TV cameras and eyes of fans around the world. It’s an unenviable task.
Many try and many fail. Many set narratives from their rookie year which stick with them throughout their career.
But there are some who break away from the early narrative and raise their game above and beyond expectations.
A quick flick back through history and the rookie seasons of some notable names prove evidence of the same:
Terry Bradshaw, Hall of Farmer, 4x Super Bowl Champion and 2x Super Bowl MVP and the top overall pick for the Steelers in 1970 threw a record setting 24 INTS in 13 games (8 starts) with 6 TDs and a miserable 30.4 quarterback rating.
In 1979, his first year as a Dallas Cowboy, Troy Aikman threw for only 1749 yards with 18 INTs and 9 TDs.
Peyton Manning threw 28 INTs and finished with a 3-13 record in his rookie year (but still managed to put up 26 TDs and 3739 yards).
His brother, Eli Manning (again a first overall pick) threw for a lowly 48.2% completion rate, 6 TDs 9 INTs and 1043 yards in 7 games (1-6) as a starter.
Even, John Elway, first overall selection in 1983, future Hall of Famer, 9x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and all-round NFL icon started his career with a 4-6 record, 47.5% completion, 7 TDs 14 INTs and 6 fumbles.
Of course, these players constitute a small handful of rare exceptions and the number of quarterbacks who ultimately fail rather than succeed is much larger.
But Josh Rosen does have the smarts. He does have the talent. He definitely has the self-confidence. He just needs to put everything together, something that only time will show us whether it can be done.
PROJECTING THE NUMBERS
I understand that placing figures and imaginary statistics on a player at this stage is an entirely arbitrary process. The evaluation of Josh Rosen will absolutely be an ‘eye–ball test’ rather than a simple review of the numbers. But I do consider there to be some benchmarks which he needs to meet (and hopefully exceed) before the Dolphins can properly consider Rosen as a promising prospect for the future to the extent that they can justifiably avoid taking a quarterback at the top of the 2020 draft.
Those key benchmarks are:
– Winning the training camp battle outright and being named starter before Week 1
– Showing continued growth in decision making, accuracy and vocal leadership
– Dragging the team to a .500+ record
– Throwing 26+ TDs with fewer than 10-12 INTs
– Throwing a 65%+ completion percentage
– Throwing for 4200+ yards
Those stats may even be a little too generous to Rosen and could even appear Tannehill-esque. But they would place him squarely in the top half of NFL rankings (compared to 2018 numbers) and be achieved on a roster with room for improvement.
I don’t for one minute mean that if Rosen achieves these numbers that the Dolphins have their quarterback of the future. Rather I set these numbers at a level to be met before I think the Dolphins could look elsewhere.
One of the fundamental criticisms of Ryan Tannehill was that he seemingly couldn’t elevate the players around him. He needed protection and the focused concentration of all those around him before he could fire on an impressive level. But not since 1972 has anything in the NFL been perfect and Josh Rosen has to show that he doesn’t need it to be in order to succeed.
Brian Flores already talked about Josh Rosen’s body language needing to improve. He has made clear statements about Fitzpatrick’s higher level of understanding of the offense. Most importantly, he has confirmed that the best player will ultimately play. If Rosen wants to avoid a repeat of 2018, it is on his shoulders to put the Dolphins out of reach of the number 1 draft pick by the end of the season.
Rosen knows himself that he has to put the work in, has to seize control of the offense and become a leader. He is battling not only against Ryan Fitzpatrick, but also against himself for starting quarterback position for 2019 and beyond.
Playing behind 2018’s 31st-ranked offensive (and one which is projected to continue to dredge the bottom of the rankings) Rosen has to demonstrate a considerable step-up in playmaking from a mental and physical aspect. The change in team, teammates, playbook and coaches simply adds to the inconsistency and adversity faced in his young career but he has to demonstrate that he can overcome those hurdles to be not just a ‘good’ player but show that he has the traits of a special player for the Dolphins to avoid taking a QB in 2020.
With his salary virtually fully paid by the Cardinals for another 3 years the Dolphins had nothing to lose by taking on Rosen. But they aren’t looking at him as the franchise’s saviour. Not yet, and most definitely not without proper evaluation.
The likelihood is that the Dolphins won’t be put off the top names of the 2020 or 2021 quarterback classes by anything Rosen does in 2019. Competition and depth at quarterback is key to development and continued success – something the Dolphins haven’t had for decades.
The time is now for to Josh Rosen to make the most of his opportunity to join a small but resilient group of quarterbacks who have battled through the pains of their rookie year and taken steps towards NFL stardom.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins-Buccaneers Preseason Game 2 Preview — What to Expect
An important encore showing for the quarterbacks, entire Dolphins roster awaits at the pirate ship in Tampa Bay
After a surprising start on offense, and a disappointing showing on defense, the Dolphins will look to clean things up in the second edition of Brian Flores football in Miami.
Preseason week-two brings the Dolphins north to Tampa Bay for the first road game of the Flores era. A recurring nightmare under the previous regime, this is the first opportunity to right the road woes that produced a 7-17 mark away from Hard Rock Stadium dating back to the 2016 season. Throw in the 2017 “home game” versus the Saints in London, and the 2016 playoff game in Pittsburgh and the total rises to 7-19, a .269 winning percentage.
In the midst of a quarterback battle, the expectation is for Ryan Fitzpatrick to start the game, but for Josh Rosen to take his first game snaps with the first-team offense.
With all eyes on that battle, the fact that Miami is walking wounded into this game is somewhat concealed.
Injuries/Not Expected to Play:
Dolphins:
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Chase Allen
LB Kiko Alonso
LB Quentin Poling
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
WR Albert Wilson
WR Jakeem Grant
RB Kenyan Drake
S Reshad Jones
S Walt Aikens
S T.J. McDonald
CB Cordrea Tankersley
DL Robert Nkemdiche
Miami added veteran Terrance Smith to the roster on Sunday — he will play early and often in his Dolphins debut with the rash of linebacker injuries.
Tampa Bay:
DL Vita Vea
LB Lavonte David
S Justin Evans
WR Scotty Milner
As Coach Flores would say, we’re here to talk about the guys that are out there.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Bucs
Stacking Consecutive Good Performances
Turn on any presser from Coach Flores and you’ll hear a message in redundancy; a message that revolves around consistency and stacking up good days consecutively. Every team has a list of standout performers from the first preseason game. The group of players that will repeat that performance in game-two dwindles significantly. Those that can strike twice are the players that will catch the eye of this coaching staff.
Jonathan Ledbetter and Nate Orchard received first-team promotions for their efforts week-one. Both players fit in with the style of defensive-line-play this staff wants. The same is true of Dewayne Hendrix — who’s sack barrage carried over from practice into the game.
Isaiah Prince had a good game sandwiched in between a bunch of bad practices. Can he rewrite a pair of rough showings against the Bucs and turn it up when the lights come on?
Jomal Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong had solid games and have really come on in camp — this position group is in urgent need of one young player rising to the occasion.
Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson had quality games and have an opportunity to nail down a spot in a walking-wounded linebacker corps.
Michael Dunn, Trenton Irwin, Myles Gaskin, and Torry McTyer shined in the preseason opener — they’ll need to take it up another level to enter roster-bubble discussion.
Can Josh Rosen Overtake the Wiley Veteran?
The plan sounds confusing on the surface, but it’s actually quite simple. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start, play a couple of series, then give way to Rosen. The 22-year-old will get work with the first team, then lead the second unit in another week of extended playing time.
Rosen, himself, admits that he’s behind in the mental aspect of the game. The only way for him to catch up is to see as many live bullets as possible. I’ll be watching to see how he manages compromised pockets, how he communicates with his offense, and how decisive he is going through his progressions.
This is a big night in the overall battle for opening day starter rights.
Is the Unicorn — Preston Williams — Stoppable?
Transcending cult hero, Preston Williams has reached full-fledged training camp legend status — and he’s earned it. After an impressive first two weeks, followed up by an utterly dominant showing in his preseason debut, Williams is back at it going up against Tampa Bay defensive backs.
👀 @Thresort 👀#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ozkoaIXNiZ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 13, 2019
The message for Williams has been to continue to work, and check the ego at the door. The new star is still an undrafted free agent yet to play a regular season game, and that’s why he’s running on punt-return, gunning on punts and kicks, and even working to field punts.
Flores previously mentioned that they want talented players that are prepared to challenge themselves to make the most of that natural talent. That latter — the talent — is there, now we find out if Williams is a tireless worker.
Big Night for the Offensive Line
Improvement is the expectation here. For starting rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun, give us more in the passing game. Both players did fine with run-blocking duties, but the pair had ugly moments in pass sets.
Is Laremy Tunsil going to play? There’s no reason for him to be bothered to play, though I’d expect to see one or two series. The Jordan Mills experiment likely continues after Tunsil taps out, and that’ll be a real test of the veteran’s mettle after he was embarrasses last Thursday.
Jesse Davis and Daniel Kilgore had the best nights of the starters — albeit on just 13 snaps. As the search for another sure-fire starter among the other four not named Tunsil continues, getting consistency out of Davis at right tackle would be a big win.
What Exactly is Jerome Baker’s Role?
Baker played 15 snaps and registered five tackles, three of which came within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage. In camp, Baker was consistently showing pressure in the A-gaps, blitzing the edge, and getting heavily involved as a pass rusher. That didn’t happen once on Thursday, so what gives?
Are they hiding his actual role for the regular season, or is the experiment telling us that he’s better suited to play off the ball? Friday will provide more clues.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Bounce Back
Missing tackles is not a term synonymous with the former Bednarik and Thorpe Awards winner. Despite spilling out one run rather impressively, Fitzpatrick had a key missed tackle on a long run down to the Miami one-yard-line.
A strange Twitter exchange occurred between an account belonging to Fitzpatrick’s parents and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel where Fitz’s parents claimed he’s out of position. With Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald both missing practice, Fitzpatrick has been taking on more box duty, something he’s not a fan of doing, per his comments after Wednesday’s practice.
This is an interesting exchange between a Dolphins scribe and the account belonging to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s parents. pic.twitter.com/VC8RIfx7y5
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 14, 2019
Fitzpatrick grew up in adverse circumstances, but he’s been nothing short of perfect every time he’s stepped on a football field. I’m excited to watch him overcome some on-field adversity, and I have zero doubt that he will.
A Closer Watch on the 21-Personnel Package
Chandler Cox’s 14 reps (21% of Miami’s offensive snaps) provides a context clue into a significant chunk of Miami’s plans on offense this year. Additionally, Mark Walton stepped in for the injured Kenyan Drake in 21 sets that did not feature a fullback, so this grouping is here to stay.
Who will back up Cox in the event of an injury? With multiple traditional Y tight ends on the roster, the answer might not be that difficult. Nick O’Leary has done it before, and Durham Smythe is more than capable of fulfilling backup fullback duties.
Mental Toughness Test
90% of the game is half-mental, right? From John Madden’s legendary proclamation, Miami will learn a lot about a few players and their mental makeup in this game.
It was a challenging debut for UDFA Cornerback Nik Needham. His response will show the type of character — or lack thereof — that this coaching staff covets so dearly.
The same is true of Jordan Mills. Mills played left tackle in the game despite getting minimal run at the spot in practice beforehand. There’s no reason to think he won’t play off the blindside once more, his response could be crucial to him keeping a job.
Charles Harris’ demotion could be the final nail. Last year, Harris admitted to battling the mental side of the game during his rookie season in 2017, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s playing any faster. This could be the final wake-up call for the former first-round pick.
Who Steps up for the Down Kenyan Drake?
Mark Walton appears to be in-line for the third tailback job, which could elevate to the second man up with news of Drake’s injury. It won’t be handed to Walton, however. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird had impressive debuts in the first game, and the pair are tireless workers before and after practice (regularly the last two to leave the field).
Joint-Practices Take Away from the Game Play
One of the many benefits of joint-practices is the increased live reps a team can assess. Going up against a different jersey more closely simulates game action than practicing against friendly fire, and the extra reps could change the way Miami hands out snaps on game night.
This is particularly true of the quarterback position. While Rosen needs every possible rep, perhaps Fitzpatrick’s work on Tuesday and Wednesday will give Miami more comfort in giving game action to the kid over the vet.
The Dolphins played every healthy body in the preseason opener. The competition all throughout camp has been fierce, and one of changing roles and depth charts. As the season draws closer, the Phins might start condensing the workload and begin to give more attention to the players that figure prominently into the season’s plans.
Keep an eye on the special teams, as well as the third-team offense and defense — those could provide us with an idea of which players will round out this 53-man roster.
We’ll have the most in-depth post-game report both here on the site, and on the Locked On Dolphins podcast a couple of hours after the final whistle blows on Friday night.
