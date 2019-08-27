Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Cutdown Day

Will Miami’s step-back approach in 2019 pay off in 2020? A look at the options that will bring the two-year reclamation to fruition

September is supposed to be the best time of year for anybody that’s reading this. The promise of a new season. A clean slate. Hope sends the imagination into overdrive.

Despite a decade-long run of .500 football, every Miami Dolphins offseason curates a feeling of optimism among a fan base starving for victories in January. At least, until now. Even the most optimistic fans are tempering expectations in anticipation of a difficult season.

Press conferences provide media with narratives to drive stories and gather assumptions about the team they are covering. What they don’t tell you, however, is that every single person associated with an NFL team that has ever taken to the podium will prescribe a steady dose of lies.

So when the Dolphins told us this offseason that the plan was to strengthen the offensive and defensive lines, clear the decks of years of poor roster budgeting, and place an emphasis on draft picks, how much of that was truth?

All of it, minus the former vow to fortify interiors, was accomplished. Christian Wilkins, Chris Reed, Tank Carradine, and a pair of rookies — one in the third (Michael Deiter), one in the sixth-round (Isaiah Prince) — makeup the additional fortification of the trenches — hardly an inspiring bunch.

Those imports, in association with the losses of Cam Wake, Robert Quinn and Ja’Wuan James, make for a net loss in the two areas that were deemed focal points of the offseason.

If fans are to take solace in this assuredly trying season, it’s that Miami did in fact accomplish goals two and three. The result, over $100 million in available cap space for 2020 and 12 draft picks (five of which will come in the top 100).

Since the promise of a better tomorrow is the only way to cope with what promises to be a challenging season, let’s take a look at Miami’s many options to round out a talented, competitive roster next season.

The presumed holes on the roster are widely known, and as only football can do, those presumptions will change over the next four months. But as it stands right now, the offensive line is in dire need, the depth in the secondary is razor thin, the edge position is wanting, and the quarterback room is anybody’s guess.

On the positive side, the linebacker group looks promising. The wide receiver position was solid, but the sudden emergence of Preston Williams could take that unit from decent to dominant, and the tailbacks and interior defensive line are both strong.

So the goals — pending change from the 16 games this season — are to:

1.) Find the franchise altering quarterback (Rosen or in the draft) 2.) Rebuild the offensive line 3.) Curate depth in the secondary 4.) Bolster the edge rush

And Miami has enough resources to knock out all four. Achieving all four will require great decision making and development of the talent, but Miami is in position to attack each of these needs with significant resources (dollars and high draft picks).

The last time Miami was in this position was 2013, and things could not have gone worse. Fittingly enough, the man that orchestrated that horrendous offseason would later go on to execute the type of offseason the Dolphins need next spring.

Jeff Ireland’s 2017 New Orleans haul was as impressive as his 2013 Miami coup was futile. Drafting three pro-bowlers, and signing a handful of veteran contributors, the beauty of today’s NFL is that a turnaround doesn’t have to be an arduous process.

And the Dolphins put themselves in a position to be an overnight glow up.

1.) The Franchise Quarterback

Though the Dolphins’ plan — reportedly — is to scrutinize the top four quarterbacks that college football has to offer, General Manager Chris Grier tossed some kindling into the fire for the 2019 season. Josh Rosen has 16 games to push Miami off the idea of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, of the mystery man that shoots up draft boards each year.

Whether you buy into Rosen’s skill set, and consequent ability to become a player that can carry a franchise, the odds are definitively stacked against the 22-year-old, former top-10 pick.

Miami has the lowest total commitment of salary allocated to its offensive line, and it shows. Slow progress in the first year of a new system, behind a shaky wall of protection, already ran Rosen out of one NFL town, and it’ll require some serious fireworks for him to quickly change that tune.

The most likely scenario for Miami’s 2020 quarterback room is a three-man occupancy chock full of quite literally every adjective available. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, and a presumed high pick in April’s Draft covers all the bases from experience to upside.

Under Fitzpatrick’s tutelage, and quite possibly his last year of his career, the Dolphins figure to possess the services of a pair of wildly talented, young passers who will compete for the opening day job.

If the 2019 season goes as poorly as some expect, then that man will be — in all likelihood — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The predominant favorite to go off the board number one, Miami’s only hope to secure his services is to finish dead last this season — he won’t be for sale.

The upshot for the draft pick-stocked Dolphins, a few contenders for a high draft pick recently selected quarterbacks in the first-round. If the New York Giants, for instance, bottom out again, it’s difficult to see them passing up Daniel Jones one year after the fact. If it’s Washington, perhaps Dewayne Haskins follows a similar path to Josh Rosen, but it all remains circumstantial.

Arizona has the second best (worst?) odds to finish last — behind your Miami Dolphins — and they aren’t going to repeat the Rosen move with Kyler Murray. The Bengals, Broncos and Raiders all figure into the mix as well, but each of those teams will be in the quarterback market next spring.

So the hope for Miami — outside of earning a high pick organically — is for one of the teams with a recent, considerable investment into the position to draft second. From there, Miami can identify its guy — not named Tagovailoa — and strike that deal, regardless of the cost.

Franchise QB Solution Prediction: Trade up (after finishing 4-12, maybe 5-11) to secure Utah State’s Jordan Love. Love then competes with Rosen for the 2020 opening day job.

2.) Rebuild the Offensive Line

We are locked in perpetual motion here, it seems. On draft day the fan base vows vengeance if the team dares spend the first-rounder on the offensive line. Then, by the preseason, we’re left to wonder why they didn’t invest more into this important position.

Miami has tried to figure this out every which way for the last decade-plus. Jake Long was deemed more worthy of the first pick than Matt Ryan. Mike Pouncey was selected 15th overall, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil followed suit in the first round. Yet, here we are with one surefire solution among the group.

Adam Gase had a fundamental belief that the guard positions were not deserving of premium assets. In a quick-paced, tempo-based passing offense, that makes sense. But for Brian Flores, and his desire to pound the rock, the entirety of his front-line should take precedence.

Each day that passes without a new deal for Patriots Left Guard Joe Thuney should encourage Dolphins fans. If he hits the market, it’s difficult to imagine anybody out-bidding Miami for his services.

Michael Deiter is currently the left guard, but a Thuney signing could kill two birds. Deiter could kick inside to a position he has cross-trained for this camp, the center.

Other big-money free agents are currently set to hit the market at the guard position.

Brandon Scherff and Washington are reportedly “far apart” on an extension to keep the former top-10 pick in the nation’s capital.

Cheaper options exist, but those are far from needle-movers. Denver’s Connor McGovern started 16 games between right guard and center last season. San Francisco selected Joshua Garnett in the first-round in 2016, but injuries have derailed his career. He might not make it out of camp with the 49ers, so he falls more in-line with Miami’s buy-low mantra from this season.

Rodney Hudson is one of — if not THE premier center in football. He’ll be 32 and a free agent, but given the value of the center position is in this scheme, particularly in front of a young quarterback, this could be an option — especially if Deiter develops at left guard.

Cleveland’s J.C. Tretter will probably ink a new deal with the Browns at some point, but he’s another high-priced option at the valuable position in the middle of the offensive line.

Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin) and Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) both make The Draft Network’s top 20 rankings on the interior 2020 draft class.

The tackle position is attractive too. Dallas’ La’El Collins is a good bet to shake free due to the Cowboys cash commitments to the rest of the line. Jack Conklin was denied his fifth-year option with the Titans Will Miami spend big on a right tackle, one year after James walked in free agency, with Tunsil due to cash in? Doubtful.

More likely options come via bargain free agency and the draft. Germain Ifedi has been a slow-developing tackle in Seattle, he’s 26-years-old. Demar Dotson and Bryan Bulaga could come cheap because of their age, but both of their respective best ball is behind them.

Blue chip talent returns to the offensive line in this year’s draft. Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) both fall in the top-10 on TDN’s new big board.

Whether it’s Rosen, Love, another rookie or miraculously Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami has to address this line early and often next offseason — it’s simply not NFL caliber right now.

Offensive Line Solution Prediction: Sign a big-money free agent (Joe Thuney), a bargain or mid-round tackle (Ifedi, TCU’s Lucas Niang), and additional picks to shore up depth.

3.) Curate Depth in the Secondary

This was one of my top priorities this offseason, yet Miami passed on the defensive backfield almost entirely. Eric Rowe was the only veteran/draft pick acquired to bolster a secondary that is good up top, but lacks depth.

The release of T.J. McDonald wasn’t surprising because of the move, but rather the timing. His fit in the scheme was questionable from the jump, and the same could be said about Reshad Jones. In a defense that will often bring a third safety onto the field in nickel (five DBs), in a scheme that requires those safeties to come down and cover the slot, this position truly drives the scheme.

Xavien Howard is elite. Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way there. Rowe looks — albeit very early — healthy and a terrific scheme fit. Then, after that, it’s a lot of unproven talent. Jomal Wiltz carved out a role for himself this camp, but the recent draft picks and UDFAs have struggled to piece together consistency.

Look at New England’s (the model by which Miami is striving to duplicate) defensive back depth chart.

Player Resource Spent on Acquisition Stephone Gilmore Largest CB FA contract at the time Devin McCourty 1st-Round Pick Patrick Chung 2nd-Round Pick (Re-signed after leaving to PHI) Joejuan Williams 2nd-Round Pick Duke Dawson 2nd-Round Pick Duron Harmon 3rd-Round Pick

And the Pats don’t stop there. Obi Melifonwu was bought on the cheap, but he’s a former second-round pick. Terrance Brooks was once a third-round pick of the Jets, Jason McCourty was a bargain free agent buy that worked out, and J.C Jackson and Jonathan Jones were undrafted free agent hits.

Bottom line, Miami needs to put a lot more into this position.

Rowe might earn an extension, but it’s a lie to say that’s a great move without any hesitation — he’s missed a lot of games. Big-money options exist by-way of Chris Harris (age 31), Jimmy Smith (age 32), Logan Ryan (age 29) and Eli Apple (age 25). Joe Haden and the Steelers are working on an extension, and given the Dolphins cash commitment to Howard, this might have to come via a bargain buy as well.

Perhaps Miami eyeballs a once highly-regarded player that has fallen by the wayside. New England does it often, and with Apple, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander set to hit the market, the Dolphins have options.

The top-line talent in the draft is better this year, and the depth challenges the impressive list of talent offered in the 2019 class.

The Draft Network lists Paulson Adebo (Stanford), Kristian Fulton (LSU), Bryce Hall (Virginia), C.J. Henderson (Florida), and Jeffrey Okudah (Ohio State) as top-30 players. Four more corners fall in the top 50 of the daft according to TDN. With those five picks in the top 100, it would be inexplicable for Miami to pass up on the position group again.

Even more unacceptable, passing on the safety class again. With McDonald out the door, and Jones likely to follow suit in a year — two tops — Miami needs to remake the position almost altogether. We’ll see about the Bobby McCain experiment, but if he doesn’t work out he’s a pretty easy cut option after the 2019 season.

Let’s start with the free agent market.

Tavon Wilson tops the class. He’s currently in Matt Patricia’s defense in Detroit, and if a coaching change occurs there, Wilson would be a priority for Miami. Jimmie Ward is scheduled to hit the market in San Francisco, that’s another organization that could undergo a coaching change. The rest of the free safety market isn’t all that attractive, unless you can lure a 33-year-old Devin McCourty down to Miami.

Vonn Bell is set to hit the market in New Orleans, he fits the mold of a reclamation project.

The help at this position probably comes by-way of the draft.

Grant Delpit (LSU) headlines the class — he’s number-three on TDN’s big board. Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Xavier McKinney (Alabama), and Brandon Jones (Texas) round out first-round grades at the position.

Clemson’s Simmons is the best fit for what the Dolphins want to do. He’s fast, instinctive, loves to initiate contact, and the man-to-man cover skills are off the charts. He’s the versatile piece you want along with Minkah Fitzpatrick in this secondary.

Defensive Back Solution Prediction: Re-sign Eric Rowe, draft a safety high (Isaiah Simmons), and add pieces with cheap resources (one FA bargain buy and one mid-round pick).

4.) Bolster the Edge Rush

The Dolphins philosophical approach to this position is why it checks in below three other position groups — there simply isn’t an emphasis on the one-on-one, pure pass rushers. This philosophy is shared by two other teams — all branches of the Belichick tree. New England, as they are won’t to do, let Trey Flowers walk in free agency to the third team with this philosophy (which goes against the grain, no doubt) in Detroit.

As the Pats have watched elite rushers walk out the door time-and-time again, Miami is doing the same with its low-level talent. Instead of the pure speed, edge rusher, Miami wants the heavy-handed, two-gap minded stalwarts that can absorb and disengage from contact.

So don’t expect the Cam Wakes or the Brian Burns of the world to be a priority — think more along the lines of Jonathan Ledbetter. Tank Carradine is an interesting piece because of his ability to do a little bit of everything, Miami will gladly take a player of that build.

A player like Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa. The top-5 talent has the versatility Miami will covet, as he can rush off the edge as a 7-tech, condense down inside as that two-gapping 5-tech, and even rush from a 3-tech position — he’s a freak.

The same is true of Ohio State’s Chase Young. Both players are options in the event that Miami deems Josh Rosen as the answer.

Other top-50 prospects are Julian Okwara (Notre Dame), though he’s probably too slight, and Syracuse’s Alton Robinson (260 pounds, built for this defense). Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos fits that bill as well — he’s a rocked-up 245 pounds with room to add.

The position-depth keeps going with Florida’s Jabari Zuniga (who you watched wreck the Hurricanes Saturday), Boise State’s Curtis Weaver and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson rounding out the top-50 edge prospects.

Free agency has some options in its own right. The Jets’ Leonard Williams is set to hit free agency — he’s an ideal 3-tech/5-tech combo player for this defense. Arik Armstead (SF) is an option, Derek Wolfe (DEN) is set to hit the market, as is Adrian Clayborn (ATL) and Brandon Copeland (NYJ).

Edge Rusher Solution Prediction: Sign a scheme fit like Leonard Williams, spend a high-to-mid-round pick at the position (Gross-Matos).

This season will be challenging if you’re only concerned about the win-loss column. It’s all about developing the young talent, establishing a culture and program, identifying the needs as we approach the most important offseason in recent franchise history.

Miami sat on its hands in 2019, but the pendulum will swing back in the other direction in 2020. Miami has money, picks, roster holes, and an owner that is testing his patience to the fullest this season.

The Dolphins, as we know them, will look unrecognizable from the Adam Gase regime.

And I’m sure that’s just fine with the fan base.

