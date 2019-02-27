Miami Dolphins
Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring
Waiver Wire, Undrafted Free Agents, and Avoiding the Splash
Headlines and buzz words capture the attention of the football fan that is invested enough to peruse commentary rags and rumor mills. From that fundamental idea arise half-assed attempts at labeling the Dolphins refined approached, led by Chris Grier and Brian Flores, to the off-season.
A lack of splash moves will certainly be greeted with groans in South Florida. Despite a trophy case stocked full of off-season trophies, and bereft of actual hardware, the irony will assuredly be lost on many proudly donning the aqua and orange.
You see, the mission isn’t to lose football games, or even to approach the roster building phase with a defeatist mentality. Grier and Company will simply play the hand dealt to them by the misgivings of the previous regime, headed by former General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
That means clearing the decks. Players and contracts over-valued by Miami put the roster in bad shape from an accounting and budgeting standpoint. Spending above market-value on marginal players will eventually present consequences, and the chickens have finally come home to roost.
Grier, Flores, and Stephen Ross are aware of the difficult path ahead. The triumvirate have identified two goals that are mandatory precursors to the Miami Dolphins’ return to prominence. They are:
1.) Identifying and Acquiring the Quarterback of the Future –
Whether it happens now or in 2020, Miami’s rebuild goes only as far as the search for the most important position on the field. A good quarterback changes everything in the organization and there isn’t a scenario in existence that would prevent the new brain trust from pulling the trigger on a player they believe can provide that stability.
2.) Overturning and Appropriate Roster Allocation –
Cutting Robert Quinn doesn’t make the team better in the interim, but it allows the accounting department to pay off past debts (Josh Sitton, who will reportedly be cut, among others) and roll money ahead to a period when the ‘Phins can compete.
Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, T.J. McDonald, there are far too many mediocre veterans paid at a level commensurate with pro-bowl caliber performances. Replacing those veterans with another crop of mid-market free agents only serves to recharge the spin on the wheel of mediocrity. Instead, Miami will scour the abyss (players cut from the other 31 teams, undrafted free agents, futures contracts, and minimum veteran contracts) to field a 53-man roster for 2019.
That’s where the disconnect between reporters and the fan base comes from. On the surface it looks like a tank. But, in reality, it’s a necessary step in the right direction towards establishing a consistent competitor.
The theme of the blog and podcast this week has been structured around the idea of maximizing the NFL’s offered resources. Compensatory picks and draft day trades; the coupon clipping of the NFL can uncover hidden gems.
Compensatory picks are awarded at the end of each winter. The formula awards draft selections to teams whose free agent spending was less than the cost of its own players departing for new opportunities – take Jarvis Landry for example. Had Landry walked via free agency, opposed to the trade, his annual $16 million contract would’ve fetched third round compensation. However, the signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola would have balanced things out leaving Miami without a comp pick.
That’s where the rubber meets the road regarding the philosophical approaches of a Mike Tannenbaum compared to Bill Belichick in New England. The Dolphins were spenders under Tannenbaum and, as a result, received three compensatory pick under his reign. New England, meanwhile, accumulated 11 picks over those four years.
Recognized only by a few, free agency is the worst avenue for acquiring players in the NFL – it always has been. No team has executed more trades in the last two years than the New England Patriots. Trades to acquire more picks (or swap players), or signing players whose contracts were terminated (not expired) are best avenues to circumvent the compensatory formula.
Miami had the right idea in Josh Sitton (cut from the Bears, therefore not counting against the comp formula) and Robert Quinn (acquired for a fourth-round pick) even if neither move worked out. And those acquisitions provide accurate forecasts into Miami’s 2019 approach.
The list is not yet complete, but expect the Dolphins to shop primarily from the NFL transaction wire. Notable names on this list (that would be of interest to Miami) include:
Safety Glover Quinn – This makes too much sense. Though aging, and possibly demanding a sizable contract, the Dolphins could issue a decent payday without impacting the comp formula. Quinn is a plug-and-play scheme fit and still has a couple of years in the tank.
Defensive End Vinny Curry – At 280 pounds Curry would provide Miami another five-technique (also capable of bouncing outside to a seven-tech) for the wanting defensive-line-rotation. After a big contract and failed season in Tampa Bay, Curry could come at a discount.
Safety Chris Margos – Cut by the Eagles, Margos has been a special teams ace for two world champions (Philly and Seattle) after beginning his career in San Francisco. Margos played under Brett Bielema at Wisconsin and, if you’ll recall, Bielema was attached to Flores for a potential position on his Miami staff.
This list should increase tenfold over the next two weeks.
The last data point to explore in this column is the eye-popping number of undrafted free agents that make it in the league. Via Mick Smiley of CatScratchReader.com, undrafted free agents fell under the category of “regular contributor” with greater frequency than any round of the draft sans the first round.
The Patriots regularly turn undrafted players into mainstays in the league. Priority signings post-draft will be another crucial, though uncelebrated, period for this new Dolphins regime.
Winning the off-season has accomplished nothing for the Miami Dolphins in the past. Theorizing an approach is one thing, executing it is a whole different animal. Fortunately, for Miami, the days of sacrificing the future for a quick, lackluster fix appears to be over.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Brett Rypien
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Sixth up, Brett Rypien.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, Tyree Jackson, and Clayton Thorson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Boise State’s Brett Rypien.
Brett Rypien Mini-Report
Brett Rypien is a perfect example of an overshadowed prospect. I’ve heard some rumblings about him, but overall I had almost forgotten that he was in the quarterback class with the talk about all the other guys.
That’s a crying shame, too, because Brett Rypien is good; he should be getting more love. Compared to the other guys I’ve covered o far, I think Rypien might be my favorite. While I don’t think the Dolphins are in the market for him at 13, I could see Rypien becoming a dark-horse first-rounder, by virtue of an extreme trade-down by a QB-hungry team or someone getting ahead of the curve of needy teams in the second round.
I like Brett Rypien more than Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, as it stands. Jones, from what I’ve watched of him so far, is getting some unwarranted attention and Rypien has somewhat fallen to the wayside.
For Brett Rypien, I watched the Boise games versus Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship and Utah State (Jordan Love caught my attention, for what it’s worth, but he’s a 2020 prospect). Rypien took me by surprise, and I’m a fan now.
One of the games actually had a feature of breaking down Rypien’s ability to go through progressions, in which he went through the first four and pulled the trigger on the fifth read. We’re off to a great start.
I saw plenty of poise in the pocket. Brett Rypien was comfortable with commanding the offense and showed some cerebral ability to throw open his receivers in some cases.
His pocket presence was hit-or-miss. I saw some sacks that could’ve been avoided and I also saw some escapes and step-ups that looked like more luck than anything, but maybe he has better peripheral awareness than I’m giving him credit for.
There was a play in the second quarter of the Utah State came where Boise is in the red zone and Brett Rypien is flushed from the pocket. He rolls out to avoid the initial wave of pressure and while keeping his eyes in the end zone, he efficiently, and with little wasted movement, re-establishes his stance, finds nothing, avoids a second wave of pressure by stepping forward and eventually throws the ball out of the back of the endzone.
There were a lot of encouraging indicators during that play. He has the ability to throw the ball away, which is an underrated trait and the opposite can lead to forced passes and turnovers. The pocket presence can be one of his strengths, but I’d like to see it more consistently.
He showed a positive trait of internal time management and improvisation. He knew how much time he had from being hit, the pocket collapsing, the receivers potentially getting separation, resetting his feet and making the pass. He could weigh those options on the fly and make a judgment call when things got chaotic. The game isn’t too much for him and he has the ability to stay calm under pressure.
The arm strength is good, but not great; Brett Rypien can air it out when necessary. The accuracy isn’t stupendous, either. I saw overthrows on intermediate routes and underthrows on deeper routes. I wasn’t overly concerned about the placement though, they weren’t super errant passes, so maybe some fine-tuning can help him with that after getting some NFL coaching.
Although I can’t really tell if this affects his film, Brett Rypien has some intangibles that are worth noting. He’s a legacy prospect, meaning that he has the bloodline effect, where his uncle, Mark Rypien, could’ve acted as a quarterback mentor. He was also the starter for four seasons at Boise State, which shouldn’t be discounted.
Brett Rypien has some limitations, but they aren’t critical. Rypien has a lower ceiling than some of the other prospects in this draft class but also has a slightly higher floor. I think Rypien is the most likely out of the Fits and Starts quarterbacks to have a good career.
At the End of the Day
Here’s the kicker: Brett Rypien might be the lowest I’d be willing to settle for in this class for a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are no-brainers, to me, and Drew Lock will get taken early enough that instant starting will be likely required.
I wouldn’t rush Daniel Jones into a starting role and I also don’t think he’s a great fit for Miami, but Brett Rypien might get selected early enough that the team will consider his day-one starting. In the Dolphins case, if Rypien became their pick after trading down later into the first, or if they nabbed him in the second round, I’d be accepting and cautiously excited by what we could do in a potential rookie showcase.
Miami Dolphins
Trade Up, Stay Put, Or Trade Down
Miami’s Many Draft-Day Options
With an infinite number of permutations facing the Dolphins this April, Chris Grier could accurately be subbed-in for Zach Galifianakis’s GIF in the legendary comedy, ‘The Hangover.’
As 256 picks are made over a three-day period (seven of those property of the Miami Dolphins) the avenues to navigate up or down the board makes for a variety of different approaches. While it’s impossible to cover every single scenario, the front office will play mock draft games of their own to best prepare for the biggest weekend on the 12-month football calendar.
Here, we’re going to explore what the draft could look like in three different events:
1.) Miami trades up.
2.) Miami stays put at pick 13.
3.) Miami trades down
Trade Up Option
One player, and one player only, would institute a move up the board. The more I unpack the strategies of Chris Grier on draft day, or the assumed learned theories of Flores and company, the less likely the Kyler Murray splash seems.
If the new brain trust can pull it off, however, the franchise will never be the same. As was stated in the Football Strategies column from Sunday, Bill Belichick’s Patriots were flexible enough to go outside of their standard operating procedures in unique circumstances.
Kyler Murray is a unique circumstance.
From the scouting report I wrote on Murray in January, the electrifying quarterback masks a lot of holes on the offensive side of the football – the film and the analytics both support this theory.
This one special, enigma of a player affords Miami the opportunity to put off the general draft-day approach for one year. If the ‘Phins can pull off the deal to go get the Oklahoma product, that likely leaves the rest of the draft pretty barren.
A Murray trade almost certainly costs the Dolphins pick 48 and quite possibly pick 78. With picks 116 and 151, Miami will likely search to bolster the secondary or offensive line in this fictional scenario.
Stay Put at 13 Option
Poll 32 franchise’s fan bases and you’re likely to come back with at least 30 results in favor of trading down. Group me in with the majority because the least attractive option, of the three listed, is staying put. Go all in on the quarterback or accumulate picks to kick the can down the road.
If Miami are to stay put, the likelihood of a quality defensive prospect sitting on the board at 13 is tremendous. Ed Oliver (Houston) is often available in mock drafts – he’s a supreme talent that fits a big need. If Michigan’s Rashaan Gary makes it that far, he too qualifies.
The board will almost certainly offer a blue-chip cornerback prospect at this position. Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, LSU’s Greedy Williams, and Washington’s Byron Murphy are all jockeying for top-cornerback honors, but only one is a plain fit for Miami’s approach (Baker).
Suffice to say that the Dolphins likely end up with defensive line or cornerback help is the team stays at 13. Here’s a four-round mockup of what the Dolphins are looking at in that scenario:
Option 1 – The D-Line:
- (13) DL Ed Oliver/Rashaan Gary (Houston/Michigan)
- (48) DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, Rock Ya-Sin, Julian Love (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware, Temple, Notre Dame)
- (78) OL Elgton Jenkins, Ben Powers, Michael Deiter (Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin)
Option 2 – The DB:
- (13) CB DeAndre Baker, Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy (Georgia, LSU, Washington)
- (48) SAF DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (78) DL Charles Omenihu, Chase Winovich, Zach Allen, DeAndre Walker (Texas, Michigan, Boston College, Georgia)
You can mix and match those pairings however you see fit.
Trade Down Option
The purpose of this exercise is to set expectations for what Miami might do come draft-day. A simple copy-paste from the “stay put” option would be a legitimate procedure for the prospects in play in this third scenario.
Under Chris Grier and Brian Flores, Miami will stay true to the board they develop. That means that if the top player on the Dolphins’ board is available, that player will be the pick – even if the general population bemoans the selection as a reach.
Though the New England model traditionally doesn’t select offensive linemen early, the pliability to go outside of the regular model affords the opportunity to explore unique circumstances. Go no further than last April when the Pats selected Georgia Tackle/Guard Isaiah Wynn with the team’s first round pick.
Trading back opens up the distinct possibility of double-dipping in areas of need. The aforementioned line and the secondary could be hammered out in one draft class if Miami finds a dance partner. Since we went heavy on the defensive backfield in option-two, we’ll address the beef early in this scenario.
- (??) C Garrett Bradbury, OG Chris Lindstrom, OT Dalton Risner (NC State, Boston College, Kansas State)
- (48) SAF/DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, Nasir Adderley, (Florida, Mississippi State, Delaware)
- (Acquired Via trade down) C Erik McCoy, C Elgton Jenkins, OG Michael Deiter (Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Wisconsin)
- (78) DL L.J. Collier, DL Daylon Mack, DL Khalen Saunders (TCU, Texas A&M, Western Illinois)
These players are deemed potential scheme fits – guys that should be linked to the Dolphins over the course of the next two months. As per usual, the draft tends to shake out in unexpected way.
As the Dolphins embark on a rebuild, these next two draft classes will likely determine the fate of Flores, Grier, and everybody involved in the front office and on the staff.
Choose wisely, new brain trust.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Strategies
The NFL Combine is quickly approaching, which means hoards of scouts and coaches will flock to Indianapolis to prod the next crop of NFL players.
The Dolphins are in an unenviable position year as they desperately need a franchise quarterback but are probably picking too low to have a legitimate shot at landing Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins.
With reports circulating that the Dolphins will “tank” in 2019 to better position themselves for a top draft pick in 2020, is there a possibility Miami would surpass a quarterback at #13 even if Murray or Haskins were to drop?
I put on my GM cap and tried out The Draft Network’s new mock draft simulator yesterday, and decided to do two 7-round mock drafts: One where the Dolphins genuinely tried to address the quarterback position and another where Chris Grier and Co. decide to fortify the rest of the roster and punt the quarterback decision to next year.
While free agency will likely change the severity of some of these needs, I took my best shot at predicting the two ways the Dolphins could potentially approach this draft with about two months to go until it starts.
Quarterback Mock Draft
A quick disclaimer before you guys come at me on Twitter: In this particular simulation, both Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins were already off the board when pick 13 came around. With that being said, here’s my haul for the Dolphins:
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Round 3, pick 78 — Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Round 4, pick 110 — Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
Round 5, pick 141 — David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
Round 6, pick 175 — Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
A few quick notes here:
- I don’t believe Drew Lock will be available in the second round. With the Giants, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins all needing quarterbacks, I have a hard time seeing him even get out of the top 15 picks. But he was available and the value was too great to pass up at 48.
- I also don’t believe Jaylon Ferguson will be available in the third round. I know he won’t be able to do on-field drills at the combine, but pass rushers are a hot commodity. But again, he was there and the value was fantastic, so he’s a Dolphin.
- Terrill Hanks will likely go way before the 7th round, especially with the success Darius Leonard had last season. But again, he was there, so I took him.
All in all, I think this would be a pretty good result for the Dolphins. You add a few versatile defensive linemen in Ed Oliver and Jayon Ferguson, get your potential quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, and get a few guys who can contribute right away in Nate Davis, David Sills V, Saivion Smith and Terrill Hanks.
Non-Quarterback Mock Draft
In this mock draft, I decided to ignore the quarterback position completely. Again, Kyler Murray and Haskins were both off the board at 13, but Drew Lock and Daniel Jones were both available until around the third round, which I found interesting.
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Round 3, pick 78 — Elgton Jenkins, iOL, Mississippi State
Round 4, pick 110 — Antonie Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
Round 5, pick 141 — Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
Round 6, pick 175 — Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
I personally am a huge fan of this haul. As you can tell, I’m a pretty big Ed Oliver and Terrill Hanks fan. I think they can both come in and contribute snaps right away. Oruwariye has the length and hips to play alongside Xavien Howard or eventually become a lockdown corner should Miami part with Howard.
Elgton Jenkins is widely considered a top-3 center/iOL prospect in this class and getting him at 78 would be a steal. Wesley has elite size and speed traits and I’d be pretty excited to see how Chad O’Shea and Karl Dorrell would develop him. Anthony Nelson is a tough, stout defender who does his job, and Justice Hill would provide quality depth at running back for the Dolphins.
What are your thoughts, Dolphins fans? Which draft haul did prefer? Would you be okay with the Dolphins skipping out on getting a quarterback this year if it means getting Tua, Herbert, or Fromm next year?
