Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring

Waiver Wire, Undrafted Free Agents, and Avoiding the Splash

Headlines and buzz words capture the attention of the football fan that is invested enough to peruse commentary rags and rumor mills. From that fundamental idea arise half-assed attempts at labeling the Dolphins refined approached, led by Chris Grier and Brian Flores, to the off-season.

A lack of splash moves will certainly be greeted with groans in South Florida. Despite a trophy case stocked full of off-season trophies, and bereft of actual hardware, the irony will assuredly be lost on many proudly donning the aqua and orange.

You see, the mission isn’t to lose football games, or even to approach the roster building phase with a defeatist mentality. Grier and Company will simply play the hand dealt to them by the misgivings of the previous regime, headed by former General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

That means clearing the decks. Players and contracts over-valued by Miami put the roster in bad shape from an accounting and budgeting standpoint. Spending above market-value on marginal players will eventually present consequences, and the chickens have finally come home to roost.

Grier, Flores, and Stephen Ross are aware of the difficult path ahead. The triumvirate have identified two goals that are mandatory precursors to the Miami Dolphins’ return to prominence. They are:

1.) Identifying and Acquiring the Quarterback of the Future –

Whether it happens now or in 2020, Miami’s rebuild goes only as far as the search for the most important position on the field. A good quarterback changes everything in the organization and there isn’t a scenario in existence that would prevent the new brain trust from pulling the trigger on a player they believe can provide that stability.

2.) Overturning and Appropriate Roster Allocation –

Cutting Robert Quinn doesn’t make the team better in the interim, but it allows the accounting department to pay off past debts (Josh Sitton, who will reportedly be cut, among others) and roll money ahead to a period when the ‘Phins can compete.

Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, T.J. McDonald, there are far too many mediocre veterans paid at a level commensurate with pro-bowl caliber performances. Replacing those veterans with another crop of mid-market free agents only serves to recharge the spin on the wheel of mediocrity. Instead, Miami will scour the abyss (players cut from the other 31 teams, undrafted free agents, futures contracts, and minimum veteran contracts) to field a 53-man roster for 2019.

That’s where the disconnect between reporters and the fan base comes from. On the surface it looks like a tank. But, in reality, it’s a necessary step in the right direction towards establishing a consistent competitor.

The theme of the blog and podcast this week has been structured around the idea of maximizing the NFL’s offered resources. Compensatory picks and draft day trades; the coupon clipping of the NFL can uncover hidden gems.

Compensatory picks are awarded at the end of each winter. The formula awards draft selections to teams whose free agent spending was less than the cost of its own players departing for new opportunities – take Jarvis Landry for example. Had Landry walked via free agency, opposed to the trade, his annual $16 million contract would’ve fetched third round compensation. However, the signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola would have balanced things out leaving Miami without a comp pick.

That’s where the rubber meets the road regarding the philosophical approaches of a Mike Tannenbaum compared to Bill Belichick in New England. The Dolphins were spenders under Tannenbaum and, as a result, received three compensatory pick under his reign. New England, meanwhile, accumulated 11 picks over those four years.

Recognized only by a few, free agency is the worst avenue for acquiring players in the NFL – it always has been. No team has executed more trades in the last two years than the New England Patriots. Trades to acquire more picks (or swap players), or signing players whose contracts were terminated (not expired) are best avenues to circumvent the compensatory formula.

Miami had the right idea in Josh Sitton (cut from the Bears, therefore not counting against the comp formula) and Robert Quinn (acquired for a fourth-round pick) even if neither move worked out. And those acquisitions provide accurate forecasts into Miami’s 2019 approach.

The list is not yet complete, but expect the Dolphins to shop primarily from the NFL transaction wire. Notable names on this list (that would be of interest to Miami) include:

Safety Glover Quinn – This makes too much sense. Though aging, and possibly demanding a sizable contract, the Dolphins could issue a decent payday without impacting the comp formula. Quinn is a plug-and-play scheme fit and still has a couple of years in the tank.

Defensive End Vinny Curry – At 280 pounds Curry would provide Miami another five-technique (also capable of bouncing outside to a seven-tech) for the wanting defensive-line-rotation. After a big contract and failed season in Tampa Bay, Curry could come at a discount.

Safety Chris Margos – Cut by the Eagles, Margos has been a special teams ace for two world champions (Philly and Seattle) after beginning his career in San Francisco. Margos played under Brett Bielema at Wisconsin and, if you’ll recall, Bielema was attached to Flores for a potential position on his Miami staff.

This list should increase tenfold over the next two weeks.

The last data point to explore in this column is the eye-popping number of undrafted free agents that make it in the league. Via Mick Smiley of CatScratchReader.com, undrafted free agents fell under the category of “regular contributor” with greater frequency than any round of the draft sans the first round.

The Patriots regularly turn undrafted players into mainstays in the league. Priority signings post-draft will be another crucial, though uncelebrated, period for this new Dolphins regime.

Winning the off-season has accomplished nothing for the Miami Dolphins in the past. Theorizing an approach is one thing, executing it is a whole different animal. Fortunately, for Miami, the days of sacrificing the future for a quick, lackluster fix appears to be over.

@WingfieldNFL