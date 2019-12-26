Dolphins Patriots Week 17 Preview

An arduous season meets its welcomed end in the former home of Coach Flores

Who: Dolphins (4-11) at Patriots (12-3)

When: Sunday December 29, 1:00 East

Where: Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA

Weather: 47 degrees, 50% rain,

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +15.5

Brian Flores’ first trip back to the city he called home for each of the first 15 years of his NFL career pits two teams on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Patriots, winners of 12 or more games in nine of the last 10 seasons, are one victory from clinching a first-round bye for the tenth-straight year.

A win Sunday would prevent just the third season with four or fewer wins for Miami since the organization’s 1970 merger into the NFL. It doesn’t sound like much, but even if the expected happens Sunday, Flores has already navigated the Dolphins beyond 2019’s consensus projections.

No one projects the NFL with greater accuracy than the odds makers in Las Vegas. All 16 of Miami’s games favored the opposition, yet the Fins made winners of season win-total bets placed post-Laremy Tunsil trade.

The Dolphins are 8-7 against the spread, scoring two outright wins as double-digit underdogs (10 points at home against Philadelphia and 11 points in Indianapolis). Miami are a failed two-point conversion from winning as six-point dogs against Washington, and a bogus pass interference reversal from an outright win as five-point dogs at the Jets.

The spreads have been virtually insurmountable for half of Miami’s games. The Dolphins were 14-point dogs on Monday night against the Steelers. Jumping out to a 14-point lead, and driving to make it a three-score gap before Nick O’Leary dropped pass led to an interception, Miami took the two-touchdown favorite Steelers to the brink. In Buffalo, the spread was 17 points, and Miami were at the Bills one-yard-line at the end of the third quarter with a 14-9 lead in hand.

All of this is to say that the Dolphins — the NFL’s all-time record holder for players used in a single season (83) — have made a fool of all the talking heads to proclaim Miami’s approach was a disgrace to the game and to the league.

With all the pleasantries out of the way, the grim reality that is a trip to Gillette — a building that Miami have not enjoyed victory in since Ronnie Brown’s breakout wildcat game — looms. A place where visitors have won just 19 times in 141 tries.

Bill Belichick knows the importance of closing out seasons to the inferior Dolphins. Miami have spoiled New England’s January seeding twice in the last four years, though both of those games were at Hard Rock Stadium.

With a win, New England clinches a divisional round home game. A loss means a game on wildcard weekend, and a divisional trip to Kansas City if New England survives the first round. The gravity of this contest prompted Belichick to proclaim it as a playoff game.

The September meet-up between these two teams resulted in a 43-point thrashing in shutout fashion. Even with a weakened roster, Miami are a better team than that week-two outfit, but the outcome isn’t likely to change all that much.

The Scheme:

Offense:

Watching the Patriots serves as an indicator for the program Miami are trying to build under a decade-and-a-half-long employee of the evil empire. New England adapts on-the-fly better than any team in the history of the league, remaking its operation on a weekly basis.

In a critical Saturday win over AFC East challenger Buffalo, New England put the division to bed for the eleventh-straight season with a power-running game. Fullback James Develin’s last game was the week-two tilt in Miami, forcing the Patriots to scrap the 21-personnel package that punched opponents in the mouth with a downhill ground game.

Until that Saturday game against the Bills.

Elandon Roberts played 10 offensive snaps two weeks ago against in Cincinnati. That game brought Roberts’ offensive workload to 29 offensive reps on the season, never eclipsing more than seven in any given game. Saturday, Roberts was on the field for 20 snaps — 29% of the Patriots plays.

The result was 143 rushing yards (New England’s third-highest total in 2019) and a division clinching win.

The Patriots passing game operates as two, non-congruent route combinations to either side of the field. It uses a mixture of personnel packages, with plenty of motion and alignments to give Tom Brady pre-snap indicators, and allows the six-time champions to pick teams apart in the short-to-intermediate portions of the field.

New England run 11-personnel 62% of the time. The aforementioned 21-package is next at a clip of 13%, with 10-personnel at 9%, and 20-personnel at a 7% rate.

The Patriots rank 16th in total offense, 9th in passing, 19th in rushing, and 6th in scoring.

Defense:

Schematically, watching the Patriots defense is like looking in a mirror for the Dolphins — it’s the personnel that features vast differences. New England has perfected the art of an integral rush scheme that places more value on staying in assigned lanes than pure one-on-one edge rushers.

The linebackers will align on the ball, in the A-gaps, off the edge, and everywhere in between. No team in football finds more pass rush production from its ‘backers than the Patriots.

The defensive backfield drives the New England defense. Often dropping seven — or even eight — into coverage allows New England to bait, trap, funnel and bracket better than any stop-unit in football. No team plays more man-coverage than the Patriots as they have perfected the single-high, man-free defense with three premiere corners.

Under Belichick, the Patriots rank tops in total defense, 7th in rushing, 2nd in passing, and 1st in scoring defense. New England have the second fewest missed tackles in the league, and blitz at a clip of 36.2% — 6th in football

The Players:

Offense:

Tom Brady is in the midst of his worst statistical season since 2006. His 6.6 yards per pass is his lowest since 2002, and ranks 26th in the NFL. For the first time, Brady is showing his age and perhaps his two-decade run of dominance is nearing its end.

Sony Michel spearheads what used to be a committee of backs, getting the football on 21 of New England’s 35 designed run plays against the Bills. Rex Burkhead is a smooth, patient runner that makes his impact in the passing game — he picked up 77 receiving yards last week, more than long-time fixture, James White.

The receiving corps has not progressed the way New England hoped it would in the post-Rob Gronkowski era. Julian Edelman — when he’s not fabricating injuries to elicit penalties — is right in-line for his typical production, but it’s the rest of the receiving corps that has failed to fill the voids in the New England passing game. N’Keal Harry, Mohammed Sanu, and Phillip Dorsett have been disappointments in 2019.

Defense:

The defense is built around the NFL’s best cornerback, Stephone Gilmore. Gilmore erases the man across from him regularly, and takes the football away as much as any corner (six interceptions). He’s as instinctive as he is athletic, and often anticipates the route, beating the receiver to the catch point.

Devin McCourty is the only other member of the New England secondary that exceeds 90% of the defensive snaps. Furthermore, the next highest snap-taker is slot corner J.C. Jackson, who’s played a smidge over 65% of the snaps.

The front seven is full of role players. Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy are versatile, long ‘backers with the ideal size and strength to execute New England’s rush contain scheme. Jaime Collins is the most athletic of the bunch; the three linebackers all play between 70-80% of the defensive snaps.

No defensive lineman exceeds 52% of the unit’s snaps. Lawrence Guy plays all over the defensive line, leading a rotation that gets the most from Adam Butler, John Simon and Danny Shelton.

The Medical:

(Available on Friday)

The Opportunities:

The Dolphins opportunities are difficult to find this week. They don’t feature a pass rush or second-level that can exploit some of New England’s new-found weaknesses on offense, and the Patriots dominant defense has already shown what it can do to this Dolphins offense; even though Miami are a different type of air-it-out operation at this stage of the season.

The Concerns:

Without opportunities, the concerns are everywhere. The Pats should have no problem running the ball, and Miami’s depleted secondary provides Brady with an opportunity to get the passing game going heading into the postseason. New England’s well-timed rush scheme, paired with one of the best secondaries assembled this decade, could end Ryan Fitzpatrick’s terrific season on a sour note.

The Projected Outcome:

With a roster full of unheralded free agents that arrived via the waiver wire, other club’s practice squads, or after the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft, it’s impossible to imagine Miami out-scheming New England en route to a victory.

With the bye week looming, and the utter disdain for losing to his former pupils, Belichick is going to get the Patriots A-game cranked up for the season finale. Miami’s talent discrepancy showed up the previous two road games in New York (Jets and Giants), and again late in the fourth quarter of the narrow Cincinnati victory. None of those three rosters — or coaching staffs — hold a candle to that of the Patriots.

It’s going to be a bitter sweet Sunday for Dolphins fans. We won’t see this team buckle the chinstraps for meaningful football for another eight months, but the 2019 season can’t come to its conclusion fast enough.

Even if it’s in a lopsided defeat.

Dolphins 7

Patriots 41

@WingfieldNFL