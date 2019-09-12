Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Patriots Week Two Preview
Who: Dolphins (0-1) vs. Patriots (1-0)
When: September 15, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 87 degrees, 72% humidity, 40% chance of precipitation
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +19
Hopefully enough time has passed from last Sunday’s slaughter for you to stomach another week of Dolphins football, 2019 rendition. On deck, a loaded team in the middle of a dynasty, attempting to make a second go at perfect season under its current Head Coach/Quarterback combination.
The Dolphins might have five of the last six games between these two teams, in this venue, on its side, but the task on Sunday is gargantuan — almost certain to be the largest spread against a home team in the NFL this season.
Parallels between this team and the 1-15 2007 Dolphins are mounting early into the 2019 campaign. The last time the Dolphins were dogs of this magnitude against its AFC East father, Cleo Lemon engineered a nail-biting 21-point defeat in week 16 of that fateful season.
And while the Pats are on another crusade for 19-0 (18-1*), this is the largest home underdog since — you guessed it — that 2007 Patriots team that came up one game shy of perfection. It wasn’t Miami, however, but rather the one team the Dolphins beat that season — Baltimore.
The 4-7 Ravens, led by Kyle Boller, nearly clipped the Pats perfect season with a three-point loss on Monday Night Football.
Covering the spread might be a challenge for this deflated Dolphins squad — much less winning outright on the field.
The Scheme:
Defense:
It’s like looking in a mirror, or at least it should be. The Patriots, under legendary defensive genius Bill Belichick, deploy varying schemes designed to minimize the opposition’s strength, and force the offense to play left-handed.
The rush scheme comes through disguise, gap integrity, and linebackers that excel at shortening angles to the quarterback. If the Dolphins can’t reset the line of scrimmage and beat the two-gap-minded Patriots to the landmarks on outside zone looks, the offense will struggle again.
Nobody played more man-coverage than New England last season (54%), so expect Miami to entice the Pats into base personnel, then throw the football to the running backs.
Offense:
Again, with Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea now in town, the ideas and concepts are similar. New England runs the most advanced version of the Erhardt and Perkins scheme. A system that empowers the quarterback to dictated his full-field compliment with short, streamlined verbiage.
The beauty of the Patriots well-oiled offensive machine is that’s adaptable to its parts. Last year, New England almost never took the tight end off the field. In Sunday’s punishment of the Pittsburgh Steelers — in the post-Rob Gronkowski era — Josh McDaniels rolled out 20-personnel (two backs, no tight ends) and went to work on a defense that has never been able to solve the Pats puzzle.
New England will do everything to set the defense up, counter conventional wisdom, and go after the vulnerabilities of every look. First down passes, short-yardage and goal-line runs, and matchup exploits to the likes that aren’t often duplicated in the league.
The Players:
Defense:
This is the best defense Belichick has had since those early Patriots championship runs — maybe ever. The secondary is loaded. Devin McCourty drives the defense with run-support, single-high, sideline-to-sideline patrolling, and exceptional cover skills.
Stephon Gilmore locks down pretty much anyone that lines up across from him, and frees up bracket coverage to the other side of the field because of his ability to win one-on-ones.
Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy complement one another as well as any linebacker duo in the game. Their length, point-of-attack strength, and edge-rushing prowess puts stress on the quarterback every snap.
Up front, this line is designed to execute Belichick’s scheme to a T. Michael Bennet’s inside-outside versatility is a match made in heaven, while Dietrich Wise is perhaps the unsung hero of the New England defense.
Offense:
The rich continue to get pad their wallets. Though it’s unclear whether or not New England’s new, obnoxious, unpalatable receiver will play, the Pats offense features an embarrassment of weapons.
Tom Brady is at the controls, and he’s going to eat up any zone defense a coordinator can throw at him. When the opposition wants to go man, he’ll zero-in on Julian Edelman from tight splits, and work in deep shots to the seemingly rehabilitated (and good for him, hopefully he stays on that path) Josh Gordon, and suddenly emerging Phillip Dorsett.
The stable doesn’t get any shorter in the backfield. Sony Michel is a fantastic runner/receiving threat, Rex Burkhead is the quintessential Patriot, and James White is the captain of the ship.
On the offensive line, there might not be a better group — even without stalwart David Andrews at center. It doesn’t hurt that they are coached by the legendary Dante Scarnecchia, who finds gems annually.
The Medical:
Patriots injury report #patriots @NBC10 #dolphins pic.twitter.com/lRFgjo8E0d
— Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) September 11, 2019
The Concerns:
Anything that comes after the coin toss, to be perfectly honest. The route to victory here is — shall we say — narrow.
New England will pressure Ryan Fitzpatrick repeatedly, they’ll head-off all running lanes when Miami tries to shorten the sticks, and they’ll plaster well on the back-end when Miami gets behind said chains.
Defensively, Miami is simply undermanned. The Pats have options all over the passing game, with a variety of packages from which to deploy those options, and Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary won’t keep up.
Reshad Jones is questionable, Bobby McCain is going to deal with that shoulder injury all year, and the pickings beyond those two are UDFAs and newcomers from cut-down day just two weeks ago.
The Opportunities:
Xavien Howard will play in this game, that wasn’t the case last year for the miracle. Brady would be wise to ignore X, but if he challenges Miami’s ace in the hole, the turnover could help keep the Dolphins in the game.
I’d love to be able to point to special teams, but Miami had two punts blocked against the Pats last season, gave up a 50-yard run on a fake punt, and muffed a punt on a return opportunity last week.
The Projected Outcome:
It would be difficult to duplicate the season-opener showing, buy the Dolphins just might do it. The Pats outmatch this team on paper every step of the way. The Dolphins primary staffers are former Pats, and those teacher-versus-pupil showdowns have traditionally not gone well for the students.
Dolphins 13
Patriots 38
Miami Dolphins
Comparing the 2007 Miami Dolphins to the Current Squad
The Dolphins have been to rock bottom before, but it was pretty different then
The 2019 Dolphins are going to be bad; very, very bad. In fitting juxtaposition, the Dolphins were almost the first team to capture a perfect season, and the first to take a winless trip around the sun.
The 2008 Detroit Lions became the first team to accomplish (endure?) the latter feat, and the 2017 Cleveland Browns have since encored the victory-free tour. Could the Dolphins join the obscurity of those rock bottom outfits?
It’s possible; very, very possible.
If you’re reading this, then you’re probably a survivor of the horrors that were the 2007 Miami Dolphins. The ‘Phins won only a single game, the Patriots breezed through the AFC Championship unscathed (and then Perfectville’s population was quickly quarantined at one), and Miami fired its Head Coach just 11 months after his appointment.
After what we saw Sunday, and what we expect to see from now through the bye week, we could be looking at a season that tops (bottoms?) that atrocities we saw in 2007. With that, let’s compare the two worst Miami Dolphins teams in the history of this once proud franchise.
On the Scoreboard
It’s only one game, but Miami’s average margin of victory is on track for the worst deficit in the history of professional football. The 2007 team was probably the same, right? Wrong.
Cam Cameron’s Dolphins point differential, after week-one, was 46 points better than the current Miami deficit. In fact, it took Washington five quarters (overtime) to take down Zach Thomas and the road team.
The close losses would continue. The 2007 Dolphins lost six of the first 11 games by exactly a field goal. The average point differential through those 11 games was negative 8.55 — but then things got ugly, which makes Greg Camarillo’s memorable moment that much more…memorable.
Miami lost three of its final five (the win sandwiched between) by at least three touchdowns, and a seven-point defeat in the season finale against the Bengals.
On the season, the Dolphins average point differential was negative 10.25 — a total of 164 points.
The current Dolphins are already nearly a 50-burger (49) in the hole. For Miami to equal the 2007 team’s negative 164-point differential, the average point-differential the rest of the year would have to be negative 7.67 points per game.
With the Patriots coming to town on Sunday — a team that just whopped Pittsburgh by 30 — the differential is likely to come in a lot closer to negative 49 than negative seven.
The Roster Construction
Miami’s plan to — shall we say, leverage this season for future gains — was discrete throughout the spring and summer, but the plan was ultimately unveiled just before the season kicked off.
Ushering in 13 new players — a 26% roster overhaul — just one week prior to the season opener, was a sure sign of two things. First, that the 2019 team is already unrecognizable from last season, and that the same sequence will be true in 2020. Second, it securely ensured that Miami would struggle off the bat.
The offseason outgoing box was far busier than the incoming stack. Eric Rowe, at a whopping $3.5 million for one year, was the team’s prized free agent. The other, Dwayne Allen, didn’t survive August. The team made just one draft pick inside of the top 75.
Pushing resources down the road was the main objective, but the secondary effect was that this team would lose a lot of games, and wind up in position to select a quarterback early in next April’s draft.
The 2007 team took a different approach. Less than a week after he was cut by the Steelers, Miami inked Joey Porter to a deal worth $32 million in total value.
Veterans Vonnie Holliday and Keith Traylor were brought back before hitting the open market — both of those players were on the wrong side of age-30. Yeremiah Bell and Donnie Spragan were brought back on one-year deals after the initial wave of free agency ended, two more long-time vets.
Cameron and company added David Martin to the offense and spent $6 million on kicker Jay Feely. The brain trust then spent the 9th pick in the draft on the Ginn family, a move made for interim success, and without much foresight.
The total free agent money spent totaled in excess $45 million. The 2019 Dolphins spent less than $20 million in free agency, with half of that coming by-way of the Ryan Fitzpatrick contract. And consider the increase in overall cap space in the league from 2007 to 2019.
The 2007 team’s latest notable departure — aside from cut-down day — was the release of Quarterback Daunte Culpepper, on July 17. Naturally, Culpepper would return to town and lead the Raiders to a three-score victory over Miami, but I digress.
That team made moves to compete for that season, which is understandable in a pre-tanking era. And they almost won themselves right out of the first pick, which didn’t matter any way as they chose an offensive lineman over a quarterback that has played in a Super Bowl, 10 playoff games, and four pro bowls.
Coach’s Contracts
Cam Cameron was one-and-done in Miami. The commitment to Brian Flores almost assures that he won’t endure the same fate, especially when considering the differences in their contract values.
Cameron received the customary four-year deal, where Flores’ contract is for five years, and the deal is fully guaranteed. — perhaps a nod to the throwaway 2019 season. Of the eight coaches hired this offseason, Flores was the only one to receive a fully guaranteed contract.
Future Resources
While Miami’s available cap space entering 2008 is not readily available, we can rest assured that it didn’t come in anywhere close to the approximately $120 million available to the 2020 Dolphins powers that be.
And draft compensation isn’t even a comparison. The 2008 team picked up an additional second-round pick after dealing Chris Chambers at the deadline — an area in which the 2019 Dolphins will likely be active — in addition to three sixth-round picks.
In total, the 2008 team had nine draft picks, but just five in the top 110 picks.
The 2020 Dolphins are slated to make 11 selections in April’s draft, and then come back in 2021 with nine more picks. An estimated 12 of those picks will occur within the top 100 draft picks. All of this is to say, the 2007 team didn’t start tearing things down until it became bleak.
Losses certainly played a part in Miami punting at the trade deadline, but the mounting injuries certainly played a part. Trent Green suffered a horrific concussion, Ronnie Brown tore his ACL, and the secondary became so depleted that Cameron Worrell is forever remembered for making his way onto one of Randy Moss’ all-time greatest receptions highlight reel.
The one thing that turned around the 2008 Dolphins, just one year removed from an arduous 1-15 season, was the acquisition of Chad Pennington. The former Jets quarterback led Miami to an 11-5 mark, an AFC East title, and did so as the runner-up as league MVP.
Funny how a quarterback can do that.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Ravens 59 – Dolphins 10
Snap counts, grades, the mutiny report, all things fallout from the worst home loss in franchise history
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus,Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins–Ravens:
Team Stats
Miami’s 59 points-allowed is — obviously — dead last in the National Football League. The same is true for the 638 total yards, yards-per-play, first downs allowed, and the 265 rushing-yards-against was nearly 100 more than the next worst rushing defense from the weekend.
Baltimore converted on 63.6% of third downs; only Washington allowed a higher conversion rate than Miami on the money down.
The Dolphins 200 yards on offense ranks last. Miami is also bottom in first downs, rushing yards and rushing average. Miami’s 10 points scored tied for 29th with the Green Bay Packers. The 30% third down conversion rate ranks 19th in football.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (Percentage of Offense’s Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|45 (90%)
|QB Josh Rosen
|5 (10%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|27 (54%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|20 (40%)
|RB Mark Walton
|4 (8%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|3 (6%)
|WR Devante Parker
|38 (76%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|35 (70%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|30 (60%)
|WR Preston Williams
|21 (42%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|6 (12%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|34 (68%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|20 (40%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|12 (24%)
|LT Jesse Davis
|50 (100%)
|LG Michael Deiter
|50 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|50 (100%)
|RG Danny Isidora
|50 (100%)
|RT Julie’n Davenport
|50 (100%)
The entirety of the Dolphins line went wire-to-wire, a rarity in recent years. The performance did not match the durability, however. Dolphins quarterbacks were under pressure 18 times, seven of those resulting in hits on the red shirt (QB). The only player to allow multiple hits was RT Julie’n Davenport, and the leader in pressures allowed was LT Jesse Davis, though all four were hurries.
The best run-blocking grades on the day went to Michael Deiter and Durham Smythe, with Davenport and Daniel Kilgore the low men in that department.
Eight of Kenyan Drake’s 12 yards came after contact (2.0 average), better than Kalen Ballage’s 0.6 YAC average.
Preston Williams’ touchdown put him atop the receiver leaderboard for passer rating on targets at 111.7. He caught 60% of his passes, but only good for 4.8 yards-per-target.
Devante Parker only caught 43% of his passes, but checked in with an impressive 10.7 yards-per-target.
The Miami receivers were the only position group with a grade above average.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 6.4 yards-per-attempt ranked 19th, and his 48.3% completion rate was last among quarterbacks that have played their week-one games.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (Percentage of Defense’s Snaps)
|LB Jerome Baker
|72 (94%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|68 (88%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|22 (29%)
|LB James Crawford
|14 (18%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|10 (13%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|72 (94%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|71 (92%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|15 (19%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|13 (17%)
|S Bobby McCain
|59 (77%)
|S Minkah Fitzpatrick
|49 (64%)
|S Reshad Jones
|32 (42%)
|S Walt Aiken
|18 (23%)
|S Steven Parker
|16 (21%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|65 (88%)
|DE Charles Harris
|61 (79%)
|DE Jonathan Ledbetter
|51 (66%)
|DT John Jenkins
|47 (61%)
|DE Avery Moss
|47 (61%)
|DT Davon Godchaux
|45 (58%)
When the opposing quarterback strikes a perfect passer rating, pressure was likely not all that frequent on said passer. Miami pressured Baltimore quarterbacks 11 times, but only two of those were hits. Jonathan Ledbetter was credited with the lone sack and the only lineman with multiple pressures (2).
Ledbetter also made four run-stops, tied for the team lead with newcomer John Jenkins.
Reshad Jones led the team in tackles and had three run-stops of his own. He allowed one reception — for six yards — on one target.
The Dolphins missed 11 tackles and committed nine penalties on the day. If this team wants to be competitive, those numbers must come way down.
Eric Rowe was the leader in missed tackles, he had three. He also allowed a perfect 6 for 6 passing day with 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was charged with three touchdowns against and Jomal Wiltz the other. To be fair to Fitzpatrick, he was charged with some plays that saw him trying to recover from breakdowns elsewhere on the defense, namely Bobby McCain as a single-high safety attempting to come down in run-support.
Raekwon McMillan led all linebackers in run-stops with three, and did so playing only 22 snaps. Sam Eguavoen has two run-stops and Jerome Baker made just one.
The Mutiny
Reports about Miami experiencing a mutiny just four quarters into a 64-quarter season are out there, though they remain unsubstantiated. We can confirm, however, that Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker and Davon Godchaux are ride-or-die dudes.
Howard confirmed to reporters after the game that he wants to be here, and Baker and Godchaux both tweeted their thoughts on the future of the team.
We will be back💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fTaxK3bO5Y
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 8, 2019
I’ll go to war with this team everyday! #PhinsUp 🐬 pic.twitter.com/VPzTNaeJVj
— Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) September 9, 2019
This season will be challenging. The Dolphins won’t be beaten by seven touchdowns every week, but if the sloppy mistakes continue (missed tackles, penalties, blown coverages), then it’ll be close.
The primary reason for watching is to identify scheme fits going forward. Yesterday, there were plenty of examples of square peg, round hole situations, and with some of Miami’s most promising players.
That’s the biggest concern at the moment.
Miami Dolphins
Blown Out by Baltimore Again – Miami Dolphins Week 1 Recap
Tanking might not be a strong enough word after the Dolphins endured its worst home defeat in franchise history
Odds makers had Miami as a touchdown underdog in the 2019 season opener. Playing at home is worth three points alone, and the Ravens — winners of eight of the last nine head-to-head matchups with Miami — have always given this Dolphins team fits.
None of those losses, even with most of them coming in embarrassing fashion, were as convincing as the beating Brian Flores and his team took in the Rookie Head Coach’s debut.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Ravens
|Total Yards
|200
|643
|Rushing
|21
|265
|Passing
|179
|378
|Penalties
|9 for 64 yards
|4 for 40 yards
|3rd/4thDown
|3/10 (30%)
|9/13 (69.2%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|19:53
|40:07
We knew the offensive line play was going to be bad — to the tune of three sacks, 12 additional quarterback pressure, and six tackles for loss.
We knew the quarterback play would be spotty — surprisingly decent after a truly terrible interception on Miami first drive.
It was the issues on defense, particularly in the back-seven, that were alarming. The alarms were allegedly going off in the Dolphins post-game locker room as well, as Pro Football Talk reported that multiple Miami veterans phoned their agents in hopes of getting out of town via a trade.
Many questions arise from this upsetting report, none bigger than those directed at the individuals attached to the rumor. And if these players were part of the 49-point loss, the biggest home defeat in franchise history, do we actually want those guys as part of the future? Especially if they can bring back draft compensation?
Speculation would point to veterans like Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore, Albert Wilson or Bobby McCain, but might Minkah Fitzpatrick be involved in that conversation? We’ll get to his performance in the position-by-position portion of this column, but complaints of misusage can be traced back to training camp.
Fitzpatrick made no qualms about his frustration on the field. Going from playing for college football’s national title every year, to the perpetually mediocre (and now basement dwellers) Dolphins is a difficult pill to swallow. Multiple occasions saw Fitzpatrick throwing his head back is disbelief of the defensive effort.
Communication, tackling, defeating blocks; all the core principles of Brian Flores program came up patently empty in the first rendition of the post-Adam Gase era.
The plan on either side of the ball was uninspiring. Working with a roster that was turned over by 20% just in the last week alone, and 60% from last season, Flores and company had to feel as if they were playing against a stacked deck — and it showed.
From the CBS broadcast on Miami’s overhaul. pic.twitter.com/vO6yPs4rtw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
With busted coverages down the middle of the field, minimal safety-help any time the Ravens attacked vertically, zero pass rush to speak of, and run-fits that were reminiscent of old coaching staffs, this tape belongs securely in the fireplace.
Let’s go unit-by-unit
Quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick made about as much hay as one could’ve expected from the 36-year-old veteran. Completing less than 50% of his balls, winding up on his back nearly every play, Fitzpatrick managed to evade some of the consistently compromised pockets, and stretched the field a few times.
His interception was vintage Fitz, as he mis-identified a two-deep, post-snap rotation, and somehow failed to account for Earl Thomas, who made Fitzpatrick pay. He did, however, throw a touchdown pass, making him the first quarterback to ever do so for eight different teams.
Josh Rosen threw three passes. One hit the turf and two were caught, one by either team. His interception was a bad ball that turned into a turnover because the receiver (Jakeem Grant) didn’t come back to the football).
Running Back
So much for using Kenyan Drake early and often. Miami only rushed for 21 yards and never had a chance to get the run-game going because of the lopsided scoreboard, but it’s night and day which back offers more explosion.
Absolutely fantastic from Kenyan Drake. Can’t even carry out the fake before he has to locate and hit the free rusher. pic.twitter.com/tlVggkZ9Hp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Drake rushed for just 12 yards on four carries — not much, but substantially better than Kalen Ballage’s five carries for -1 yard — and caught two of his three targets for 15 yards. His most impressive work came in pass protection, however.
Wide Receiver
Devante Parker leaping to make full extension catches is a treat to watch. When Parker adds the vertical element to his game, he can be a more than viable option in 11-personnel sets. He caught less than 50% of his targets (3 of 7) but he posted 75 yards to double up the team’s second leading receiver.
OK, Devante. pic.twitter.com/pu8giI0oN4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Preston Williams owns the lone Dolphins touchdown on the year. It came in familiar fashion as Williams — as he did all camp long — worked the end-line in a goal-to-go situation for a gorgeous touchdown stab. The impressive part was the release, and consequent stacking of the defender.
They ran Preston Williams along the end line in every goal-to-go package I saw at camp. Here, he stacks his man and scores the first TD of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/akmmkeb22A
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
It’s unfair to speculate which veterans might be interested in a departure, but Albert Wilson’s body language certainly didn’t send an endorsing message — but who can blame him?
Albert Wilson’s body language says it all. It’s the first quarter of the first game. Can’t imagine rehabbing for 10 months for this. pic.twitter.com/EXaceXdJr3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Tight Ends
Durham Smythe opened the game as the starter, but he and Nick O’Leary were not targeted. Miami only rushed the ball 12 times, so the 12-personnel pairing was naturally uninvolved most of the game.
Mike Gesicki was the team’s second leading receiver. He caught only two of his six targets, but picked 31 yards (26 on one play). He continues to show his skill set as a flex, supped-up receiver type.
Offensive Line
It’s going to be an unbalanced evaluation for the skill players all year long, and we have the line to thank for it. We’ll get to the horrendous defense, but this unit was responsible for the measly 10 points and 12 first downs on 10 offensive possessions.
Jesse Davis signed an extension on Saturday, and moved to left tackle full-time starting with today’s game. We’ll have more on this in the podcast that coincides with this article, but Davis’ performance triggers some early buyer’s remorse. He doesn’t get off the football (kick-slide) smooth enough to deal with the speed rushers off that edge, letting up his fair share of pressures.
Jesse Davis’ kick slide is not one you typically see on a LT pic.twitter.com/cXJHXtkmpF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Daniel Kilgore has to be one of the trade requests — he has to be. We heard about a veteran of the line becoming very upset over the Tunsil trade, and the extra duty he has to pull to pick up the slack on this line is…. well it’s a lot.
This is one of the best plays I’ve seen a Dolphins offensive lineman make in some time (Dan Kilgore). pic.twitter.com/d9Xhxsiaoq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Julie’n Davenport was a tire fire in Houston, and he brought the show to Miami today. Miami’s new right tackle frequently put his teammates in danger because of his shortcomings, but also a fuzzy understanding of his assignments (can you blame him? He’s been here for a week).
This is the part of all these new players — of the tank — I don’t like. Julie’n Davenport either didn’t know his landmark or he’s just not good enough to get to it, but you can’t stand there and watch the edge tee off on your RB like this. pic.twitter.com/XU7Ez1rXcb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Danny Isidora wiped a booger on Pernell McPhee on one inside rush, but it only slowed McPhee’s move down by a fraction of a second.
Pernell McPhee gets in on Fitz by simply saying “excuse me, sir” to new Dolphins RG Danny Isidora. pic.twitter.com/RWdrbxP7lN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Michael Deiter pitched in with his own pass protection issues.
Lets check in on Michael Deiter. Legitimately feel bad for Fitz. pic.twitter.com/CURceBxEFD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Defensive Line
Two players in this group were issued playbooks last week, and deployed for significant workloads Sunday. John Jenkins and Avery Moss are unrecognizable to the fans (first time wearing their new jerseys today) but they both became quickly acquainted, and did so for all the wrong reasons.
Christian Wilkins was knocked back badly on one of Baltimore’s touchdown runs, but he responded and played one of the better games up front.
The same was true of Davon Godchaux, who made his feelings about a potential locker room mutiny known after the game
We will be back💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/fTaxK3bO5Y
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 8, 2019
Charles Harris’ preseason looked like fool’s gold in this game, he was back on the milk carton.
Jonathan Ledbetter is a fit and a find from this scouting staff. In addition to falling in-line with the expectation for playing the edge (as well as condensing inside), Ledbetter made a number of hustle plays in the game.
Linebackers
What a swift departure this was from the preseason and camp this unit had. Sam Eguavoen was exposed big time in this game. He was regularly tossed aside in his attempts to set the edge or fill inside, and was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.
The same was true for Raekwon McMillan. He made one nifty run-stuff early in the game, but got caught in coverage, had a terrible run fit on a Ravens touchdown run, and eventually left with an injury.
Minkah attacks the pull, Baker has the B-gap fill, but McMillan doesn’t scrape and it’s a massive lane for a walk-in. pic.twitter.com/WvL3O8QVvc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Jerome Baker’s hot camp and preseason didn’t translate. A few folks are concerned about his fit in this defense because of his size, and those limitations showed up in this game — he still needs to get stronger.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard was targeted one time that I remember, and he damn near picked it off. He’s still elite.
Putting your 80 million dollar man on the rookie with 2 TDs and 4,000 yards in the first quarter seems like a good idea. pic.twitter.com/yPOERyCuws
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
The rest of Miami’s corners had a dreadful game. Eric Rowe got lost in coverage multiple times and, on more than one occasion, didn’t appear all that interested in helping his team.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was slow roasted. He was put in some precarious positions, including in man-coverage against Hollywood Brown with a 12-yard cushion and no safety help. This sounds normal, but Minkah had to close down in a quasi-robber role on the over route, and once Brown caught Fitzpatrick leaning, it was game over.
Jomal Wiltz was burnt for at least two touchdown that will go against him. He was overmatched, especially on a vertical route from Willie Snead, who is not known for his blazing speed.
This time it’s Willie Snead on Jomal Wiltz. Widen the slot take-off with a step to the flag, turns Wiltz’s hips… see ya. pic.twitter.com/zzKHYwKlQg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Reshad Jones had a pretty typical Reshad Jones game. He made a weak-side C-gap run-stuff down around the goal line, and made three additional tackles.
The Bobby McCain free safety experiment might already be over. The insult came via multiple coverage busts and vacated zones in the middle of the field; the injury came when McCain aggravated the shoulder that listed him on the injury report this week.
Recap
This is probably going to be the painstaking norm this season. The Dolphins lopped off most of the talent it had back in the winter, and continued that purge over the last couple of weeks, with no real regard for winning football games this season.
Repairing years of poor management — which put the balance sheets out of whack, without much talent to account for the expenses — is an arduous process. A process that we are smack-dab in the middle of.
The light at the end of the tunnel comes by-way of the 2020 draft class — which is 227 days away, for those scoring at home.
This year’s class is impressive, and it’s spearheaded by a generational talent. Miami’s moves — namely the left tackle extension for Davis (more in the podcast) — suggest that Tua is the target. In fact, I can confirm that Tua Tagovailoa is the target.
In case you aren’t convinced about what an electrifying, upstart quarterback can do for a bad football team, take a look at Kyler Murray in Arizona. After a dreadful first half of his own, Kyler went 17 of 21 in the fourth quarter, and engineered an 18-point comeback in the process (the game would end in a tie after the Cardinals defense gave the overtime field back to the Lions).
We will track the college quarterbacks each week here on Locked On Dolphins.
For now, we are Andy Dufresne in the middle of that sewage-filled pipe. On the other side, freedom.
We hope.
