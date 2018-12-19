Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Place Frank Gore on IR; Sign Kendrick Norton
It was a hellova story, and it’s one I hope we haven’t heard the end of.
According to the Miami Dolphins official social media account, the team has placed running back Frank Gore on injured-reserve, definitely ending his 2018 season, but possibly ending both his Dolphins tenure and career in the NFL.
Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was signed by the team as the corresponding roster move.
We have signed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton and placed running back Frank Gore on injured reserve.
Full Release: https://t.co/aqVU04Riid
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 19, 2018
It was a dream of the former Miami Hurricane running back to play on the Miami Dolphins, his childhood team growing up.
Signed as both an insurance policy to Kenyan Drake and as a “hard-hitting” running back to compliment Drake’s elusiveness, Gore exceeded not only his age and his expectations, but his contract as well. Inked to a ~$1m deal, Gore accumulated 722 rushing yards on 156 carries (a 4.6 yards per carry average) as well as 124 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown prior to going down with an ankle/foot injury.
While no one can debate Gore’s production this season, he’s been the focal point of fan backlash – even though it has nothing to do with him. Fans are witnessing an offense stall for a mere 21.07 points per game and wonder why their offensive guru of a head coach, Adam Gase, has used Gore more than Drake in the backfield.
Part of it is selective memory, as Drake has abundantly more offensive snaps than Gore this season (464 vs 330). However, there is a decent disparity in carries between the two; through 15 weeks, Gore had 156 carries while Drake only has 103. Interestingly enough, both running backs sport a 4.6 yards per carry average this season. So what’s the real issue?
Kenyan Drake is a homerun waiting to happen on every play (the Miami Miracle is evidence of this), but he also isn’t as reliable as Frank Gore. On top of being a “smaller back” to begin with, Drake has been nursing a shoulder injury. I understand fans want their best playmaker on the field at all times, but he’s a useless commodity if he’s on injured-reserve. Miami is trying to extend Drake’s playing time while still making sure he can remain effective.
Though this brings up a different point, why is Kenyan Drake the primary pass blocker?
Kenyan Drake's contribution here is running into his left tackle and watching the play fall apart. Think he knows he screwed up, too pic.twitter.com/NrE5rovL5i
— gth (@gth829c) December 18, 2018
He’s not only injured, but it’s not like he’s an extremely effective pass blocker to begin with. He was better than Jay Ajayi (mostly by default), but this shouldn’t have carried over into the 2018 season.
Speaking of Jay Ajayi, think the Dolphins backfield got the better end of that bargain? Frank Gore costs about half as much as Ajayi did this season, while contributing a better yards per carry average. Gore, for obvious reasons, was much more reliable than the injury-riddled Ajayi, who, like the Dolphins projected, went down with a knee injury after the 4th game of the season for the Philadelphia Eagles. This doesn’t even include the 4th-round draft pick the Dolphins received for Ajayi last season – a draft pick that was used to select a younger and healthier running back, Kalen Ballage.
So we fall back to Frank Gore and his reliability. Look at this statistic; I understand it’s a different game than it was two decades ago, but this is extremely impressive:
Frank Gore is hurt for the #Dolphins. For some perspective on his ironman status…
Most consecutive starts by RBs:
1. Frank Gore 121
2. Christian McCaffrey 17
3. Peyton Barber 16
— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 16, 2018
The hope is that this injury was only enough to keep Gore from finishing the season at 100%, forcing Miami to place him on injured-reserve (to maintain the roster spot for the final two games of the season). If this happens to be the end of Gore’s career, it will go down as one of the best in running-back history. Earlier this season, Gore passed Curtis Martin for 4th-most career rushing yards in the history of the NFL (Gore has 14,748 rushing yards in his 14-year career).
Highlights of @frankgore's Season are Out!
Thanks for the tremendous year! #FinsUp
Full Video: https://t.co/1w9nuF7n0o pic.twitter.com/0CZw9etEmm
— Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) December 18, 2018
With the empty roster space, the Dolphins signed former Hurricane Kendrick Norton to patch up the defensive line. Norton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 7th-round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was released by the team during the final round of roster cuts, but was signed to their practice squad shortly after.
As a player poached from another team’s practice squad, Norton will need to be added to the 53-man roster rather than immediately be added to Miami’s practice squad.
Miami Dolphins
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 15 at Minnesota
Go to Week 1 vs. Tennessee
Go to Week 2 at NY Jets
Go to Week 3 vs. Oakland
Go to week 4 at New England
Go to week 5 at Cincinnati
Go to week 12 at Indianapolis
Go to Week 13 vs. Buffalo
Go to week 14 vs. New England
Week 15 at Minnesota –
A full-blown trend at this point in his career, Ryan Tannehill played some of his worst football in a massively important road game. The offense was a shell of its week-fourteen-self as leaving the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium proved problematic once more.
From the protection, to the receivers, and all the way back to the quarterback, the Miami Dolphins offense was nothing short of putrid in Sunday’s beat down.
Taking nine sacks, throwing the ball away twice and one non-designed run leaves Tannehill with 20 total charted passes on the day. Typically, this is an accurate quarterback that makes every throw when the pocket is clean.
But that was not the case in Minnesota.
Tannehill missed four throws. Two of his reads were called into question from my vantage point on the all-22, and he made one critical error on a red zone scoring opportunity (on O’Leary’s drop, Stills was wide open within the same progression).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
As has been the case all season, air yards were rather prevalent. The average depth of Tannehill’s throws was 8.67 yards. The deep game wasn’t working, however, as a whopping 65.8% of the passing yardage came after the catch.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/3 (33%)
|11-19 yards
|2/4 (50%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|9/12 (75%)
*Drops counted as accurate passes (Stills and Parker each had a drop)
The most uncharacteristic play of the day from the Miami Quarterback was a basic out-route to the field from slot receiver, Danny Amendola. Amendola was wide open but Tannehill short-hopped the pass.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Third down remains a significant obstacle for the Miami passing attack. The Dolphins converted just one of the 10 third down drop backs, though Brice Butler stepped out-of-bounds on what would’ve been a second (this was credited as a drop – Tannehill made a great play).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Miami tried anything and everything to get the protection issues fixed, but nothing seemed to work. Adam Gase even dialed up a 13-personnel, max-protect play action bootleg, but Tannehill had to park it in the bleachers as pressure got through any way.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Against his personal wishes, Gase deployed the 12-personnel package with more frequency than usual.
|11-personnel
|23 snaps
|12-personnel
|7 snaps
|21-personnel
|1 snap
|13-personnel
|1 snap
Nine sacks, 20 overall pressures, and an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.10 seconds – the offense never really had a chance – though some of that blame belongs to the quarterback.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
After posting some monster numbers both on play action and into contested windows a week ago, both aspects of the Miami passing game disappeared Sunday. Tannehill was just 1/7 with 12 yards throwing into tight windows. Play pass went out the window early after a 21-point deficit leaving Miami a paltry 1/2 for 14 yards on Tannehill’s bread and butter.
Of Tannehill’s 32 drop backs, the Dolphins converted first downs on just six plays – an 18.8% conversion rate.
It was an awful day all the way around the offensive side of the football for Miami. This program simply does not travel and those struggles pre-date Adam Gase. For whatever reason, Ryan Tannehill is not comfortable away from Hard Rock Stadium.
Result: Losing Performance
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|5 (TEN, OAK, IND, BUF, NE)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@NYJ)
|Losing Performance
|3 (@NE, @CIN, @MIN)
Additional Videos:
Perhaps Tannehill’s best throw of the day, but it’s batted down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Maybe it’s nitpicking, but his plan for when protection breaks down appears to be just winging it.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Difficult throw, but it goes off-target. Would’ve converted a third down and long.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Escape pressure and panic.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Nice anticipation and throw for a third down conversion.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 18, 2018
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins vs Vikings Reaction
Kevin Stefanski coached his first game as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator and he may have orchestrated the last game of Matt Burke‘s tenure as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator.
Maybe the miracle wiped the emotion out of everyone.
I’d say an illegal touching penalty on Brice Butler on the team’s 2nd possession was an omen that this game wasn’t going to go well. It may have been Matt Haack‘s punt from the Viking’s 45 yard line that ended up bouncing into the end zone that made for a perfect metaphor. Nope, it was most-definitely the 4th-down stop the Minnesota Vikings made when Ja’Wuan James virtually tackles Ryan Tannehill for a comical sack that summarizes this team’s performance today – and quite possibly, their 2018 season as a whole.
After sucking us back into the season in dramatic fashion last week against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins reminded us why they’re far from a playoff team with a lackluster performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
We knew going into Minnesota would be tough, but we didn’t expect it to be embarrassing; though maybe we should have. The Dolphins are now 1-6 in road games this season – a consistent stain on Adam Gase‘s resume.
The good news? This was the only game Miami could afford to lose the rest of the season and still have a realistic chance at the playoffs. The bad news? Everyone else in the playoff picture (Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens) won.
Miami is going to need a lot of help if they want to make the playoffs, but it starts with consecutive victories against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Below are a few things we noticed from Miami’s 41 – 17 loss to the Vikings:
1) Drain the Defense
This actually might start with the front office. Look at how Miami spent its cap space this season:
(team rank / player / cap hit)
1) Robert Quinn – $11.44m
2) Andre Branch – $10m
4) Kiko Alonso – $9.66m
5) Cameron Wake – $9.62m
9) Reshad Jones – $4.96m
The Dolphins gave up a 4th-round draft pick for their costliest player. They prematurely extended their second-most expensive player after he recorded 5.5 sacks and the team was desperate for defensive ends (they selected Charles Harris in the first round that following draft). Miami did the same with Kiko Alonso that same offseason (though it’s hard to complain about him after watching the rest of this defense). And the bottom two players on the above list are legends on a franchise that doesn’t make the playoffs.
This team was hit with a bunch of injuries, but we need to stop leaning on that excuse. There are no longer excuses as for why the Minnesota Vikings accumulated 101 rushing yards…in the first quarter. The team’s depth has been terribly exposed, and Matt Burke has not been able to adjust to the team’s most-glaring weakness.
Dalvin Cook bounces to the edge and scores!
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FuBa1jbkZh
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 16, 2018
Dalvin Cook came into this game averaging 45.9 yards per game and Latavius Murray came into this game averaging 36.2 yards per game. Cook finished with 136 yards and 2 touchdowns while Murray rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Although Robert Quinn added another (shoestring) sack to his total, he was noticeably getting wiped out of the play on the first two rushing touchdowns by the Vikings. Bobby McCain may have been watching too many replays of Rob Gronkowski last week during the Miami Miracle, because his angle on Cook’s first touchdown run was atrocious.
McCain wasn’t to be outdone, however, as Latavius Murray’s touchdown run in the first quarter came with a nice little stiff arm to Bobby McCain’s helmet – leading to a physical lapse by the cornerback compared to the mental lapse on the previous touchdown run.
.@LataviusM taking care of business 😤
📺: CBS #SKOL pic.twitter.com/yZIs73AAZ4
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
We can excuse the few shortcomings Minkah Fitzpatrick has each week. Not only is he a rookie, but he’s being tasked with understanding every position in the secondary. McCain was at his natural inside corner position on those touchdown runs and was a detriment rather than the luxury that earned a contract extension this past offseason. In fairness to McCain, he did have a better second half, but after the Vikings had scored 21 points in the first quarter, it’s hard to compliment a player that put the team in such a tight bind.
Each time Fitzpatrick allows a reception I look at the play negatively. And yet, these are receptions that are going for maybe 8-13 yards at a time, not the 40-yard bombs that blow up an entire game plan.
The Derwin James vs Minkah Fitzpatrick debate is going to follow them their entire careers, but the biggest reason people have for selecting James over Fitzpatrick (as the better draft pick) is because the Los Angeles Chargers safety ‘makes big plays’. Fitzpatrick showed he can be equally as impressive when he read a Kirk Cousin‘s screen pass beautifully and took it to the house for a touchdown.
PICK-6!@minkfitz_21 takes Cousins' pass to the HOUSE!
📺: CBS #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/A2bMG4v2U8
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
Maybe Minnesota understood how to expose Miami’s defense better than Bill Belichick, but it was evident the Dolphins missed Xavien Howard. Kirk Cousins completed just 2/3 of his passes, and only threw for 215 yards, but he didn’t really need much help from Adam Thielen or Stephon Diggs (even though they had plenty of open space to work with). Cousins completed 2 passes apiece to Tyler Conklin and Aldrick Robinson, but those 4 completions averaged 24.25 yards per play.
Outside of Fitzpatrick’s pick-6, this defense didn’t have too many bright spots. T.J. McDonald was exposed in coverage and Torry McTyer was beat on a long touchdown to Robinson. This defense has valuable core pieces, but it also needs an overhaul.
And it’s going to start with the defensive coordinator.
2) A Fireable Offense
Which stat would you like to pull out of this game that exemplifies Miami’s mediocrity?
- 37 total passing yards (that’s not a misprint)
- 11 passes completed
- 193 total yards on offense
- 2/12 3rd-down efficiency
- 9 sacks allowed
That’s 2 more completed passes than sacks for those counting at home.
This doesn’t take into account two pass plays that Ryan Tannehill forced and Miami’s wide receivers needed to bat down. This doesn’t point out the fact that they gained some of these yards in garbage time.
One week after everyone was ready to anoint Tannehill the 2019 opening day starter, fans are back to clamoring for the top quarterback prospect in the draft – whoever it may be. They just need fresh blood.
TO‼️ THE‼️ HOUSE‼️
Ballage takes it 75-yards to open up the second half!
📺 » @NFLonCBS#MIAvsMIN | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dJBC6Evjcz
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2018
Erase the 75-yard touchdown run Kalen Ballage had and this offense mustered 118 yards the entire game. That would have been 29.5 yards per quarter! A lot of the problems have to do with the offensive line, but we also have to recognize that a lot of offensive issues today stemmed from the Dolphins receivers.
The normally sure-handed Danny Amendola dropped two passes and also juggled a punt return late in the game. DeVante Parker was nonexistent (1 target). Kenny Stills caught one reception in garbage time. Brice Butler’s biggest play was negated because he stepped out of bounds and received an illegal touching penalty. Mike Gesicki caught a couple of passes, but makes no impact whatsoever on offense.
The team’s shiftiest running back (Kenyan Drake) is nursing an injury and was sparingly used while the team’s most reliable running back (Frank Gore) left the game in the first quarter with a foot sprain. A lot can be said for the poor quarterback performance today, but we also need to point out the collective failure of an offensive unit.
Injury Update: Frank Gore will not return to the game.#MIAvsMIN
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2018
Similar to the defense, the issue might start with the front office. This is how the rest of the top-10 most expensive players rounds out for Miami:
(team rank / player / cap hit)
3) Kenny Stills – $9.75m
6) Ja’Wuan James – $9.34m
7) Ryan Tannehill – $8.68m
8) Danny Amendola – $6m
10) DeVante Parker – $3.46m
That’s a lot of average to non-existent production from Miami’s top-10 cap hits this season.
While quarterback will be the most-discussed topic this offseason, look for the Dolphins to overhaul their tight ends (once again) and their wide receivers, as it’s possible none of Miami’s receivers in 2019 were active for this game. There’s a good chance the only returning wide receivers from this year’s roster are Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, both of whom have serious injuries that they might not be able to come back from.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Gore. Miami desperately needs to win these next two games, and if Gore is unable to perform near 100%, he may be the latest casualty to land on injured-reserve.
With Brandon Bolden and Kalen Ballage having good games for Miami, it’s possible they run with their current trio (with Senorise Perry as insurance) rather than risk an unhealthy Frank Gore.
If this happens to be the case, and Gore does indeed land on IR, it’ll be a disappointing way to see the running back’s season end. Gore had accumulated 722 rushing yards on the season (including this game against Minnesota) and was Miami’s most-durable and reliable option at running back all year. Though it may be hard to find space for him, signing Frank Gore near the veteran’s minimum would be a priority of mine next offseason.
The Dolphins look to play with our hearts again next week as they host the disappointing Jaguars in Miami.
Miami Dolphins
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 13 vs Buffalo
Go to Week 1 vs. Tennessee
Go to Week 2 at NY Jets
Go to Week 3 vs. Oakland
Go to week 4 at New England
Go to week 5 at Cincinnati
Go to week 12 at Indianapolis
Week 13 vs. Buffalo –
In his second game back from a shoulder injury that was rumored to end his season, Ryan Tannehill stayed in familiar territory. A few big-time throws, a few more mistakes, and yet another divisive performance.
The fastball deteriorated as the game grew older, he struggled with some touch passes, and missed a few reads, but two touchdowns where he displayed cajones grande was enough to push the Dolphins back into the winner’s circle.
Without Danny Amendola, the personnel packages didn’t fluctuate from the week prior in Indianapolis. Adam Gase deployed primarily 11-personnel and a lot of shotgun. Tannehill was in the gun on 22 of his 28 drop backs.
|11-personnel
|24 snaps
|12-personnel
|2 snaps
|13-personnel
|1 snap
|21-personnel
|1 snap
Moving the chains was a struggle regardless of the down-and-distance. Miami moved the sticks on 10 of the 28 plays called for Tannehill, and he was just 2/8 on third downs.
Yards-after-the-catch were missing from the Miami offense. Only 25.5% of Tannehill’s mere 137-passing yards came after the reception. Despite the lingering shoulder issue, Tannehill still averaged 9.38 air-yards-per-throw.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/4 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|3/3 (100%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|13/17 (77%)
Tannehill was sharp in the red zone completing 5/6 passes – three for touchdowns and two moving the chains on third down.
Two of the touchdowns were threaded into tight windows – Tannehill was on-point in that area as well. He completed 5/10 passes for 63 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
It wasn’t a clean game for Tanenhill – far from it. He was charged with four off-target throws, four missed reads and two critical errors (an INT and a missed TD opportunity).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Pressure, as it has been most of his career, was arriving with regularity. On Tannehill’s 28 drop backs, the rush got home 13 times (4 sacks, 8 hits, 1 hurry) at an average of 2.18 seconds from snap-to-pressure.
Play-action, once again, was Tannehill’s bread and butter. He did throw the interception on a double-move-deep-shot to Kenny Stills, but he completed the other four for 41 yards.
The critical errors, missed reads and overall lack of production shrouds this showing with a dark cloud. The two big-time red zone strikes, however, and the clean operation of threading tight windows is enough to push this effort into the upper-echelon of a “winning performance.”
Result: Winning Performance
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|4 (TEN, OAK, IND, BUF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@NYJ)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@NE, @CIN)
Additional videos:
Tannehill appears to be apprehensive on the whee route to the back
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Tannehill continues to struggle with the wheel route
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Body position opens the read Tannehill wants.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Has a shot at a deep ball, but take the sure first down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
The Miami Dolphins Ultimate Playoff Scenario Guide – From Week 15
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Greatest Experience of My Life (Dolphins Down Patriots)
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 14 vs New England
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Squeezing Miami’s Tight Ends for Anything They’ve Got