Dolphins Pluck 7 From Defunct AAF

Dolphins Acquire 9 New Players – 7 From the Dissolved American Alliance of Football

Whichever adjective you choose to describe Miami’s approach to the 2019 NFL season, patience is the prerequisite to survive the upcoming campaign.

Before the announcement of seven newly-minted training camp contracts, Miami were perched 23 players short of the 90 allocated roster sports afforded to each club ahead of July’s grind. With seven 2019 draft picks in tow, and no discernible interest in the remaining free agent market, Miami were always going to be active participants when it came to adding undrafted free agents.

With the Alliance of American Football going defunct just eight weeks removed from inaugural weekend, the Dolphins expedited the process of rounding out the bottom tier of the roster.

These are the seven, yes, now SEVEN former AAF players that have agreed to deals with the Miami Dolphins: Those seven represent 10.4% of players under contract for the 2019 Dolphins.

Let’s meet them:

Player: LB Jayrone Elliott –

NFL Experience: 2014 UDFA Green Bay – Dallas, New Orleans

AAF Club: San Antonio Commanders

The bell of the AAF purge ball, Elliott came to Miami as the number one priority of this entire process. Skipping other visits around the league to put pen to paper, Miami urgently inks a player that matches a very important defensive prototype in the new scheme. Similar build, length and skill set to the position filled by Kyle Van Noy in New England, there are brief examples in Elliott’s NFL tape that suggest he could contribute.

Elliot’s 7.5 sacks were a secondary jaw-dropping measure to his more than 20% pressure rate. During his NFL career Elliott played in 39 games and amassed 4 sacks, 7 TFLs, a fumble recovery and forced a fumble.

Player: DT Joey Mbu –

NFL Experience: 2015 UDFA Atlanta – Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay

AAF Club: San Antonio Commanders

The connections for Mbu run deep to this current Dolphins staff. In many-a-camps during his brief career, 2017 was the only year that provided any real playing time for Mbu (with Indianapolis). His most recent stop in Green Bay paired him with Dolphins New Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, but Mbu was cut prior to the season.

At 6-3, 313 pounds, Mbu is an interior presence trying to crack the rotation behind Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and company. Mbu played his college ball at Houston, and while Chad O’Shea hasn’t been an active Cougar for many years, his alumni status keeps him close to the program.

Player: – RB Kenneth Farrow

NFL Experience: 2016 UDFA San Diego – New England

AAF Club: San Antonio Commanders

Spending the 2018 season on the New England practice squad, Farrow compiled more rushing yards than any back in the AAF. Farrow is a compactly build (5-9, 220 pounds) bull who visited pay dirt four times in eight games this spring.

Farrow has 192 rushing yards on his NFL resume, to go along with 70 yards on 13 receptions, but only has 23 special teams snaps to his credit; he’ll have to impress new Dolphins ST Coordinator Danny Crossman to make the 53-man roster.

Like Mbu, Farrow is a Houston Cougar alum giving him multiple connections to Chad O’Shea (last year with the Pats).

Player: LB Tyrone Holmes –

NFL Experience: 2016 6th Round Pick Jacksonville – CLE, KC, NYJ, LAC

AAF Club: San Antonio Commanders

Like Elliott, Holmes has the length and build (6-4, 253 pounds) of that pseudo outside/inside linebacker position played by Kyle Van Noy. He’s been around the block but had his cup of coffee in Cleveland during the Hue Jackson era.

Undrafted out of Montana, Holmes has one career sack in 15 games played.

Player: WR Reece Horn –

NFL Experience: 2016 UDFA Indianapolis – Tennessee

AAF Club: Memphis Express

The least-known member of this list, Horn is a 6-3, 216-pound receiver best suited to play the X position. He stayed in Indianapolis (product of Indianapolis University) to try out for the Colts in 2016 before landing with the Titans.

Player: OT Jaryd Jones-Smith –

NFL Experience: 2018 UDFA Houston

AAF Club: San Antonio Commanders

There isn’t a lot of information available on the former Pitt Panther. Jones-Smith goes 6-7 and weighs 320 pounds. Joining an offensive line room that needs bodies, Jones-Smith figures to compete for a job on the practice squad.

Player: OT Michael Dunn –

NFL Experience: 2018 UDFA Jacksonville

AAF Club: Birmingham Iron

Signed as a UDFA with the Jaguars last year, Dunn played his one NFL training camp under Dolphins Current Offensive Line Coach, Pat Flaherty. Dunn’s struggles in the AAF are well-documented; the Maryland product is under-sized at 6-5, 295 pounds.

Miami didn’t stop at minor league pillaging. The Dolphins added former Browns fourth-round draft pick Ricardo Louis to the Wide Receivers Room, and plucked international pathway player Durval Neto to tryout on the interior defensive line.

Louis was the best of a crop of four receivers drafted in the 2016 class by Hue Jackson’s Browns. He battled drops and fumbling issues, but did get on the field for 890 offensive snaps and 377 special teams snaps. Louis missed 2018 with a neck injury after compiling 45 receptions and 562 yards on his NFL resume.

Neto is an intriguing athlete with rare testing numbers. The stoutly built defensive tackle is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program which creates an additional practice squad spot. This means Miami can stash Neto in an exempt position.

This rash of signings is comical on the surface and certainly strengthens the argument that the Dolphins are not-so-subtly kicking the can towards the 2020 season. If one of these players sticks, this flurry of acquisitions should be considered a success.

Count this as a glorified undrafted free agent pool – a pool that could help the Dolphins climb closer to the top of the 2020 draft order.

@WingfieldNFL