Dolphins Quarterback Prospect Film Room: Dwayne Haskins
The entire industry of draft scouting is propped up by projection. Anybody can read a box score, point to a highlight reel, or regurgitate the words of any on-air analyst, but it’s the ability to identify traits, and room for growth within those traits, that makes for the best scouts.
Dwayne Haskins is the ultimate projection player – his one season as a starter at Ohio State suggests as much. Starting off the season with some less than impressive tape, Haskins turned it on during at the most crucial point of the Buckeyes season.
Cumulatively, Haskins’ stat sheet was other-worldly. One of three mega-impressive Heisman candidates (along with presumed 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, and overwhelming favorite to be the first pick in 2020, Tua Tagovailoa), Haskins rivalry game (Michigan)and post-season (Northwestern and Washington) numbers elevated him into that exclusive club back in December.
Haskins turns 22 a week following next month’s draft. His body composition tells an unfinished story. A simple glance at some remaining baby fat is quite the indicator that this young man hasn’t even fully developed. Haskins is a studious worker both in the classroom and in the weight room leaving plenty of meat on the bone for whichever coach gets his hands on this impressive quarterback.
The combine didn’t do any favors for Haskins’ stock. We’ll showcase his heavy feet in some clips momentarily, but his forty-yard dash was up there with the offensive linemen (5.07). Still, the ball jumps off his hand and that was the primary takeaway from his workouts both in Indianapolis and Columbus during his pro day.
Now the Head Coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day (Haskins’ Offensive Coordinator), has spoken at length about Haskins’ leadership. In this article written back in August, Day praises the growth Haskins showed going from backup to starter during the 2018 spring and summer process.
“His leadership had to step up and he’s done that,” Day said. “Throughout practice he’s gotten stronger, especially from the spring.”
Day made an appearance on the Move the Sticks podcast back on March 6 of this year. Asked about Day’s background as a quarterback and the challenges of getting young quarterbacks ready to play, Day responded with the following.
Paraphrasing – “So much of Dwayne coming on this year was done leading up to the season. Understanding of protections and defensive structure, how to attack coverages and how the footwork times up with the progressions.”
A point of contention on the Locked On Dolphins podcast (via Brian Flores and Chris Grier themselves) has focused on the mental aptitude of the quarterback. Day continues to glow about Haskins jump in that department during the 2018 season when Bucky Brooks asked what it is that makes Dwayne such a special talent.
“His innate accuracy is among the best I’ve ever seen and I was around Matt Ryan at Boston College. The anticipation and touch is similar. He has a great feel for what’s going on in front of him. He’s really embraced the classroom and I thought he did a really good job with that, especially late in the season. He doesn’t get rattled and nothing is too big for him.”
Brooks continued the questioning with an inquiry about Haskins ability to raise to the level of franchise quarterback, the biggest stage for a quarterback.
“He’ll do great. It’s not [going to] happen overnight. Every day I think he’ll learn something because you never fail, you either win or you learn and he’s done well with that approach.”
The next question brought back the most intriguing answer – it was framed, “what’s the one thing that you absolutely love about [Haskins] and what NFL teams will love about him when they dig down deep and meet him?”
Day responded, “His overall spirit. He’s been raised the right way, his heart is in the right place, he cares about the people around him and he wants to be great. He will be ready for everything you throw at him, that’s the kind of kid he is.”
There is a connection that links Haskins to Miami. Ryan Day mentioned being on the Boston College staff with Matt Ryan in the interview with the MTS podcast. Day’s coaching path rerouted away from BC from 2005 to 2007, but Day was a graduate assistant in 2003 while Dolphins Current Head Coach, Brian Flores, was a played for the Golden Eagles.
So what about Haskins film? That’s why you click on this link, so let’s dive in.
Michigan State Game (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Dwayne Haskins vs. Michigan State – audio on. pic.twitter.com/LFfQjDeK3R
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Northwestern (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Haskins vs Northwestern (Big 10 title game) pic.twitter.com/LWhmxqh8rX
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Purdue (More videos inside Twitter thread)
Haskins vs Purdue pic.twitter.com/NaS07Mdxud
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 21, 2019
Cumulative Takeaways:
Strengths – Advanced from processing standpoint. Generates good spin via quality mechanics and torque both stationary and on the move. Can alter his release point when off-platform to maintain accuracy. Innate ability to recognize coverage and the routes designed to attack that coverage. Trusts his eyes and will play-off the defensive leverage against man, and plays with anticipation against zone coverage. Big time arm that opens up the entire playbook and forces the defense to cover the entire field.
Weaknesses – Mobility and throwing against pressure are not up to speed. Compromised pockets often alter his mechanics which can lead to over-throws and turnovers. No change of direction skills, often gets caught in quicksand in the pocket. Limited ability to step up and away from the rush.
Final Word – The potential for a quality starter is in there. He will only grow and improve with the more football he sees. If the right team drafts him (terrific offensive line and innovative play caller) he can become a star. If he goes into a situation with poor protection, he won’t make it to his second contract.
The Dolphins definitely should NOT trade up to draft Haskins. If he’s there at 13, it’s certainly worth considering, but the situation in Miami is not currently suitable for the things Haskins struggles with.
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Mike Hull
Dolphins Linebacker Brought Back on One-Year Deal
The Dolphins have brought Mike Hull back on a one-year deal. The news was first broken by Mike McCartney on Twitter. The full details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it’s likely not far beyond a veteran minimum contract.
Signed as an undrafted free agent from Penn State in 2015, Hull’s four years in the NFL (all with Miami) have been plagued by injury.
Hull has been a solid UDFA signing for the Dolphins. He has been a mainstay on special teams and has made hay by serving on kickoff and punt returns mixed with some dashes of starting time.
Miami has clear-cut starters in Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, but the depth of the line backer position is on shaky ground. Kiko Alonso is still a ‘Phin, for now, while Chase Allen returns from injury.
Hull has started five games in his career and at least participated in eight of the games in the 2018 season. He played in all 16 games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He’ll likely see the field in 2019 at some point.
For all the latest news, commentary and analysis for the Miami Dolphins, keep it Locked On Dolphins.
Staff Predictions: Which 2019/2020 QB will the Miami Dolphins draft?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably aware of the fact that the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuilding project.
Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Co. have gutted the roster of the high-priced veterans and are instead trading them for draft picks or letting them go in favor of cap flexibility.
However, the Dolphins will have to pull the trigger on drafting their franchise quarterback at some point. When will they do it? Who will it be?
We here at Locked on Dolphins did our best to predict whose wagon this regime will hitch their wagon to. We can say one thing for sure, however: it won’t be Ryan Tannehill.
Andrew Mitchell
QB Prediction: Dwayne Haskins
So much talk and rumor of the Dolphins “tanking.” Some are even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.” Well ladies and gents, I’m here to tell you not one of us has a clue. Not even the beat writers who are plugged in.
Nobody saw the Dolphins going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB and nobody has an inkling as to which top QB prospect the new front office covets. A lot of clues point to the Dolphins being interested in Kyler Murray. A majority of rumors say they’ll stand pat this season on the QB front and grab their guy next season.
Well, I’m going with what seems the least obvious. The Giants don’t want Haskins, the Cardinals are going Murray…guess who slides? Dwayne Haskins. Oh, and what team has added like five picks to their arsenal in the last week or so? Your Miami Dolphins.
Tomorrow isn’t promised and neither is a shot at the top two or three prospects next year. Heck, those prospects’ draft status isn’t even promised for 2020. Haskins will fall just enough that Miami could swap 1st round picks and maybe 1 or 2 mid-round picks if they have to. But we have the 13th pick. Brian Flores is our 13th head coach in team history. Our greatest player, at the most important position, wore number 13. The stars are aligning just as they did when Laremy Tunsil fell to 13. Then…viola! Miami has their new future signal caller, and his name is Dwayne Haskins.
Travis Wingfield
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Though the Dolphins have professed their love for physical traits (mobility and accuracy) the number-one requirement to play quarterback in Chad O’Shea’s scheme is mental processing. After missing out on Tua Tagovailoa by winning four, maybe five games in 2019, the Dolphins will have to move up to the second pick to select the Georgia product, Jake Fromm. Fromm, already big-stage experienced, is far-and-away the best of next year’s class when it comes to mental aptitude.
Jaymin Stamper
QB Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa
The more I think about it, the more Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 makes sense. I know that’s the safest bet, but it is also their best option. Barring a Kyler Murray draft night free fall I don’t see the team taking a quarterback early in 2019, opening the door even more for Tua in 2020. Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind only winner Kyler Murray. Ryan Fitzpatrick will bridge the way in Miami next season while we wait and hopefully the Dolphins are in a position to draft the highly touted lefty from Alabama. The #TankforTua hype is real, and I’m all aboard.
Gabe Hauari
QB Prediction: Jordan Love
Okay, I know this came out of left field, but please hear me out.
I realize Tua, Jake Fromm, Dwayne Haskins and even Justin Herbert are all more popular answers and seem likely to be the choice for the Dolphins. However, every year a quarterback emerges from seemingly out of nowhere to endear himself to NFL scouts and the national media alike.
Jordan Love will be that quarterback in the 2020 draft. Not many people have heard of him yet, but how many of you even knew who Dwayne Haskins was at this point last year?
Jordan Love is 6’4, 225 pounds and completed 64% of his passes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With another year of experience under his belt, you figure those numbers could improve. Another year in school means more tape for scouts to either fall in love with or pick apart.
He is going to make a strong case to be a top 3 pick next year, and the Dolphins will be right there to scoop him up when he does.
Oliver Candido
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Come 2020 Jake Fromm will be the man under center for the Miami Dolphins. I expect Miami to win somewhere between 4-6 games which will have them select in the top 10 but not low enough to select Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll be in a good enough position to trade up and select Fromm without giving up too much. Fromm displays key attributes that this staff will find attractive such as; his ability to play on the big stage and protect the ball. So, not Tank for Tua but maybe Bomb for Fromm?
Jason Hrina
QB Prediction: Justin Herbert
While Miami is doing their due diligence and hyping up the fact that they might take a quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2019 draft, truth is, everything is being geared towards 2020. All the compensatory picks they’re trying to grab, trading Ryan Tannehill and a 7th-round pick this year for a 4th-round pick in 2020, dangling Robert Quinn for a 2020 4th-round pick…it’s all done with one purpose in mind, and that’s to acquire whatever ammunition necessary to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top of the 2020 draft.
So after scheming this intelligent plan to reset the franchise, they decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and ruin it all. After winning 6 games in 2019, Miami will be outside of the top-5 and in prime position to miss out on Tua or Jake Fromm.
Though Justin Herbert is still a good quarterback, he’s a touch below the other two prospects; two players that Miami would love to draft, but fail to due to their own unraveling. Expect the top two teams in the draft next year to covet their draft picks more than the bounty they could receive for them. It won’t matter how many 4th-round picks the Dolphins offer if the seller doesn’t want to sell.
Shawn Digity
QB Preidction: Tua Tagovailoa
Although the #TankForTua movement was more about the rebuilding process for the Dolphins, I think Tagovailoa is also, in fact, the apple of the Fins’ eyes. While the front office is focusing on rebranding the franchise, I think that they’ve already set their sights on Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the future. That won’t prevent the Dolphins from taking a Day 2 or 3 guy in this upcoming draft, though. I’m predicting they’ll draft the small-school Taryn Christian from South Dakota State and he’ll eventually be the backup for years to come. But Tagovailoa is the main goal and will be the marquee prospect the Dolphins want.
When do you guys see the Dolphins taking a chance on a quarterback? Who do you think it will be? Let us know on Twitter!
Left Guard, Right Tackle, and Jesse Davis
Monday’s acquisition of Chris Reed gives new Dolphins Offensive Line Coach two former protégés in Miami. Reed, who spent 2017 under Pat Flaherty, hopes to earn a job next to Center Daniel Kilgore – a 2016 understudy of Flaherty in San Francisco.
The ripple effect of Miami’s presumed intentions on the interior offensive line, along with Ja’Wuan James’ departure, leaves two clear voids on the front-five. With the draft still to come, and a thinning free agent crop, third-year Dolphin Jesse Davis is a safe bet to man one of the two vacancies. But which spot, right tackle or left guard, is more suitable to Davis’ skillset?
At 6’6’’ and 325 pounds, Davis has the build of a tackle. He played on the outside in college after transitioning from defensive tackle to the offensive side. Strictly a right guard in 2018, Davis’ 2017 snaps were divided across the line. Finally settling in at right guard week 12 of 2017, the former Idaho Vandal split his time between Miami’s two present holes on the offensive line.
Jesse Davis Career Snaps By Position (According to Pro Football Focus)
|Left Tackle
|33
|Left Guard
|177
|Right Guard
|1,327 (all most recent)
|Right Tackle
|120
Despite his 18-game starts streak at right guard, Davis’ 2018 tape suggests that might not be his permanent home. It’s rather apparent, when watching Reed’s film, that the Dolphins view him at right guard leaving Davis to compete for the two positions not occupied by Reed, Kilgore and Laremy Tunsil.
Davis was the NFL’s 77th overall ranked guard, according to PFF, in 2018. The accredited website thought very little of his work in the run-game slotting him at 96th in that department. His pass protection grade (54th among guards) gives a hint of where his strengths lie.
And we start there, with Davis’ work as a right tackle.
Audio on pic.twitter.com/Xla3jpYU3L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Athleticism to pull as the front side tackle pic.twitter.com/ijbzymfzBx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Contact balance on display as he takes a crossover step while engaged. pic.twitter.com/NXzcGoAGIc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Favorite Jesse Davis rep ever pic.twitter.com/teIJt93E0d
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Quickly back into his set after the initial surge resets the rep pic.twitter.com/eHzGoT9ld7
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Now, at tackle, the looper is a little easier to spot and Davis wipes him out. pic.twitter.com/cCE5W107Mo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis’ three-cone time (7.41, evidence of his time on the defensive line) suggests that he can move well enough to work as a left guard. That athleticism, however, doesn’t show up on tape as much as his strength.
Davis’ blend of size and athleticism allows him to climb to the second level and force linebackers to disengage en route to the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/6gVt9Z74a0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
At left guard, Davis has a tendency to overset and get himself into some hot water right off the snap. pic.twitter.com/cAwUuTv1Y8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
It might look awkward, but Davis has good ankle flexion and power that allows him to drop the anchor. pic.twitter.com/oE5DyoezjC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis can reach the 1-tech from backside guard on outside zone pic.twitter.com/qZoxcrfeQb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Stunts are a major problem for Davis pic.twitter.com/NwVxuUMmqY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Pulls from the backside and gets to the POA in time to turn and seal off the hole. pic.twitter.com/HMwW2x4o87
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Late to recognize the slant from the edge rusher and doesn’t get to Tunsil’s inside post quick enough to help. pic.twitter.com/RRzjgOl7MH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Bends at the waist on this rep and gets too far out in front of his skis. pic.twitter.com/rteaPICQ6b
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis allowed the 5th most sacks among guards and the 19th most total pressures. Two factors went against Davis in this regard: 1.) Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler did very little to mitigate pressure and, 2.) Adam Gase often left him alone against some elite pass rushers (Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, for example).
Durability, a nasty-streak, and a likable personality in the locker-room, Davis will get every shot to earn one of the five jobs on the Dolphins offensive line. With the position undergoing a transitional period, Miami could use some good fortune by-way of Davis finding his permanent home.
