Dolphins Quarterback Prospect Film Room: Dwayne Haskins

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably aware of the fact that the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuilding project.

Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Co. have gutted the roster of the high-priced veterans and are instead trading them for draft picks or letting them go in favor of cap flexibility.

However, the Dolphins will have to pull the trigger on drafting their franchise quarterback at some point. When will they do it? Who will it be?

We here at Locked on Dolphins did our best to predict whose wagon this regime will hitch their wagon to. We can say one thing for sure, however: it won’t be Ryan Tannehill.

Andrew Mitchell

QB Prediction: Dwayne Haskins

So much talk and rumor of the Dolphins “tanking.” Some are even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.” Well ladies and gents, I’m here to tell you not one of us has a clue. Not even the beat writers who are plugged in.

Nobody saw the Dolphins going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB and nobody has an inkling as to which top QB prospect the new front office covets. A lot of clues point to the Dolphins being interested in Kyler Murray. A majority of rumors say they’ll stand pat this season on the QB front and grab their guy next season.

Well, I’m going with what seems the least obvious. The Giants don’t want Haskins, the Cardinals are going Murray…guess who slides? Dwayne Haskins. Oh, and what team has added like five picks to their arsenal in the last week or so? Your Miami Dolphins.

Tomorrow isn’t promised and neither is a shot at the top two or three prospects next year. Heck, those prospects’ draft status isn’t even promised for 2020. Haskins will fall just enough that Miami could swap 1st round picks and maybe 1 or 2 mid-round picks if they have to. But we have the 13th pick. Brian Flores is our 13th head coach in team history. Our greatest player, at the most important position, wore number 13. The stars are aligning just as they did when Laremy Tunsil fell to 13. Then…viola! Miami has their new future signal caller, and his name is Dwayne Haskins.

Travis Wingfield

QB Prediction: Jake Fromm

Though the Dolphins have professed their love for physical traits (mobility and accuracy) the number-one requirement to play quarterback in Chad O’Shea’s scheme is mental processing. After missing out on Tua Tagovailoa by winning four, maybe five games in 2019, the Dolphins will have to move up to the second pick to select the Georgia product, Jake Fromm. Fromm, already big-stage experienced, is far-and-away the best of next year’s class when it comes to mental aptitude.

Jaymin Stamper

QB Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa

The more I think about it, the more Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 makes sense. I know that’s the safest bet, but it is also their best option. Barring a Kyler Murray draft night free fall I don’t see the team taking a quarterback early in 2019, opening the door even more for Tua in 2020. Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind only winner Kyler Murray. Ryan Fitzpatrick will bridge the way in Miami next season while we wait and hopefully the Dolphins are in a position to draft the highly touted lefty from Alabama. The #TankforTua hype is real, and I’m all aboard.

Gabe Hauari

QB Prediction: Jordan Love

Okay, I know this came out of left field, but please hear me out.

I realize Tua, Jake Fromm, Dwayne Haskins and even Justin Herbert are all more popular answers and seem likely to be the choice for the Dolphins. However, every year a quarterback emerges from seemingly out of nowhere to endear himself to NFL scouts and the national media alike.

Jordan Love will be that quarterback in the 2020 draft. Not many people have heard of him yet, but how many of you even knew who Dwayne Haskins was at this point last year?

Jordan Love is 6’4, 225 pounds and completed 64% of his passes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With another year of experience under his belt, you figure those numbers could improve. Another year in school means more tape for scouts to either fall in love with or pick apart.

He is going to make a strong case to be a top 3 pick next year, and the Dolphins will be right there to scoop him up when he does.

Oliver Candido

QB Prediction: Jake Fromm

Come 2020 Jake Fromm will be the man under center for the Miami Dolphins. I expect Miami to win somewhere between 4-6 games which will have them select in the top 10 but not low enough to select Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll be in a good enough position to trade up and select Fromm without giving up too much. Fromm displays key attributes that this staff will find attractive such as; his ability to play on the big stage and protect the ball. So, not Tank for Tua but maybe Bomb for Fromm?

Jason Hrina

QB Prediction: Justin Herbert

While Miami is doing their due diligence and hyping up the fact that they might take a quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2019 draft, truth is, everything is being geared towards 2020. All the compensatory picks they’re trying to grab, trading Ryan Tannehill and a 7th-round pick this year for a 4th-round pick in 2020, dangling Robert Quinn for a 2020 4th-round pick…it’s all done with one purpose in mind, and that’s to acquire whatever ammunition necessary to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top of the 2020 draft.

So after scheming this intelligent plan to reset the franchise, they decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and ruin it all. After winning 6 games in 2019, Miami will be outside of the top-5 and in prime position to miss out on Tua or Jake Fromm.

Though Justin Herbert is still a good quarterback, he’s a touch below the other two prospects; two players that Miami would love to draft, but fail to due to their own unraveling. Expect the top two teams in the draft next year to covet their draft picks more than the bounty they could receive for them. It won’t matter how many 4th-round picks the Dolphins offer if the seller doesn’t want to sell.

Shawn Digity

QB Preidction: Tua Tagovailoa

Although the #TankForTua movement was more about the rebuilding process for the Dolphins, I think Tagovailoa is also, in fact, the apple of the Fins’ eyes. While the front office is focusing on rebranding the franchise, I think that they’ve already set their sights on Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the future. That won’t prevent the Dolphins from taking a Day 2 or 3 guy in this upcoming draft, though. I’m predicting they’ll draft the small-school Taryn Christian from South Dakota State and he’ll eventually be the backup for years to come. But Tagovailoa is the main goal and will be the marquee prospect the Dolphins want.

