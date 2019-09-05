Dolphins Ravens Week One Preview

Who: Dolphins (0-0) vs. Ravens (0-0)

When: September 8, 1:00 PM East

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: 89 degrees, 68% humidity, 10% chance precipitation

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +6.5

Last year, I wrote a preamble in the week-one preview piece that focused on hope. Hope for silencing the critics, returning to January football, and ending the nearly two-decade drought without a post-season win.

One trip around the sun changes everything. Only 21 players from last year’s team survived the lap around the galaxy — 60% turnover.

A multi-year approach to team building makes for some difficult days in the interim, as the team plans to construct a better tomorrow. Yet, regardless of how much Dolphins fans want this season to come and go as quickly, and as painless as possible, 16 football games must be played — starting with Sunday against those damn Ravens (responsible for 50% of Miami’s playoff exits this century).

Despite all of Miami’s perceived shortcomings, Hard Rock Stadium remains a miserable place for visitors. Since Miami begun play under the renovated canopy in 2016, the team is 16-6 in its home park.

Brian Flores might’ve made his Dolphins debut more challenging by eating into that built-in advantage. Miami’s roster has 13 players that were not here this time last week. Any resident of South Florida knows that there’s an acclimation period for newcomers, as that muggy humidity instantly robs the best conditioned athletes of their breath.

As the Ravens melt in their unshaded sideline, Miami will need to effectively run the football, and stop the run to have a chance.

The Scheme:

Defense:

After six years as the Ravens Linebackers Coach, Don “Wink” Martindale took over the Baltimore defense in 2018 and led the unit to a number-two ranking — both in points allowed and total defense.

Any team the Dolphins play will present an opportunity to bring pressure relentlessly, but that is already the M.O. of this Baltimore defense.

Similarities between Martindale’s defense and Flores’ plan exist, primarily in masking pre-snap coverage and pressure looks. With multiple fronts, gap options for the blitzers, and an emphasis on disrupting the timing in the passing game, Baltimore will see Miami’s line as a vulnerable unit primed for exposing.

The addition of Earl Thomas in the secondary gives Martindale even more freedom. Thomas’ proclivity for finding tells in the offensive formation, paired with his unrivaled range, means the Ravens can dial-up man-free coverage and commit extra bodies in the rush scheme.

It’ll be up to Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to uncover quickly and present an immediate target to Ryan Fitzpatrick. If the first read isn’t there, it’s not likely that the Miami signal-caller will have time to get to his second.

Offense:

Offensively, Greg Roman brings a lot of intrigue to this revamped Ravens attack. Roman was the architect behind the 49ers momentary revolutionary offense with Colin Kaepernick at the controls — he wouldn’t happen to have a similar player at that spot, would he?

He does. And Baltimore are going to add wrinkles to an already explosive, league-leading rushing attack that utilizes the quarterback as its most integral part. Lamar Jackson stresses each gap of the defense, inflicts indecision with misdirection, and his occasional chunk-gain in the passing game gives the defense plenty to think about.

With a combination of zone-read and classic power concepts, Miami will need to hit their keys early and do its best to hem Jackson in the pocket. Raekwon McMillan’s availability is a major factor in this game — these are the contests he’s built for.

The Players:

Defense:

A lot of names worthy of making the game day program are now gone. In their place, unheralded players capable of wrecking any offensive plan.

It starts up front. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is as difficult to block as his name is tough to pronounce. His 17.4 pass-rush-productivity mark in 2018 ranked second behind qualifying players behind only Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard. He can pick his spots against a pair of vulnerable Dolphins tackles, not to mention a reshuffled group in the post-Laremy Tunsil era.

His partner in crime, Matthew Judon, ranked 23rd among edge rushers in that category, while sub-package ‘backer Tyus Bowser ranked 18th.

Baltimore’s linebacker freedom comes from sheer size, power at the point-of-attack, and the ability to absorb double teams. Brandon Williams has been an issue for Miami since he entered the league while Michael Pierce outpaced Williams in run-stop percentage. The Dolphins inexperienced interior, paired with problems against power, does not bode well in this regard.

The secondary is the best positon group on the team. Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey all challenge routes at the critical points (line-of-scrimmage, top of the route, and catch-point). They all have terrific recovery speed, ball skills, and are each willing to stick their nose into the pile for a tackle. Then, of course, there’s Earl Thomas, who needs no introduction.

Preston Williams, or Devante Parker, need to make a vertical impact early to keep this defense honest. These X-types should get an opportunity against man-coverage into the boundary without safety help.

Offense:

An infusion of speed makes this unit as intriguing as any in the NFL. On top of Jackson’s 695 rushing yards in seven games, Baltimore has a legitimate homerun threat in rookie receiver Hollywood Brown, and a change-of-pace lightning bolt back in rookie Justice Hill.

It’s the perfect melding of styles that makes this offense dangerous. Where Baltimore can burn you with speed, they can run power down your throat just as effectively. Mark Ingram is the new hammer. He’s an instinctive back that will pairs well with Baltimore’s multiplicity in the running game. Gus Edwards had a big rookie year, he’ll contribute as well.

The tight ends, perhaps the most under-rated group in the league, gives Jackson’s run-heavy offense a perfect play-action compliment. Mark Andrews is a difficult cover between the numbers, and he and Hayden Hurst take a lot of pride in clearing lanes in the ground game.

Ronnie Stanley (Left Tackle) allowed just 17 pressures last season and Orlando Brown (Right Tackle) just 16, with only one of those resulting in a hit on the quarterback for Brown.

The guard play is more than adequate in its own right, spearheaded by perennial pro-bowler Marshal Yanda. The center position is where Baltimore are vulnerable. Matt Skura struggled to take over for Ryan Jensen after he left for Tampa Bay last year in free agency.

The Medical:

The Concerns:

Just about everywhere. Baltimore presents multiple issues to this under-maned Dolphins roster. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram can balance a steady running game, Mark Andrews provides a test to Miami’s re-made safety pairing, and Hollywood Brown is a touchdown waiting to strike.

On defense, the Ravens pressure packages are simply more than Miami can handle. Even if the plan was to line up and win one-on-one matchups, Baltimore would still apply pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick — who’s more than likely to put some balls in play for that aggressive secondary.

Rookies Michel Deiter and Shaq Calhoun are still slated to start at the guard positions. The pair struggled immensely in pass pro this preseason, and Baltimore’s complex rush scheme doesn’t make things any easier.

The Opportunities:

Some way, somehow, the Dolphins have to run the ball successfully. They need to accomplish that, and go against some tendencies with first down passes, and using the Ravens aggressiveness against them.

Chad O’Shea comes from an offense with an extensive package of screens; some well-timed calls in that department could spring Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, or Kenyan Drake on a big play.

The Projected Result:

These teams are trending in opposite directions. Baltimore, fresh off a division title in Lamar Jackson’s rookie year, are looking to take the training wheels off of his offense and expand his incredibly gifted skill set.

Miami wants to control both lines-of-scrimmage, but they’re playing a team far more equipped to win that style of game.

This game might stay close for the first half, but Baltimore eventually turns it into a laugher.

Dolphins 10

Ravens 27