Dolphins Release Three, Open Up Roster Spots Ahead of Next FA Wave

When was the last time we were more confident in the lackey’s running the Miami Dolphins‘ front office compared to the participants running around on the field?

Those lackey’s have the luxury of batting 1.000%* since they haven’t done anything wrong (yet), which means they have the fans on their side and (most of) the media in their good graces.

*Chris Grier is like that skeptical player with an asterisk next to them during the Steroids Era in baseball. He’s finally the main man in charge, but he was also previously “in charge”…

After swinging a value-trade for former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen – and essentially slow-playing the market into his favor – Grier and his staff have given us enough reasons to trust his process just a few short months into it.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t start taking calls and texts on a Josh Rosen trade until minutes before the draft started, per sources, and Rosen’s value diminished with every pick. As a result, nobody came close to offering the 1st round pick the Cardinals were seeking. https://t.co/wjPZ04t77u — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 26, 2019

Our confidence is growing, even if the 2019 win total isn’t expected to follow.

But our confidence is growing in Brian Flores and Chris Grier, not necessarily the roster they’ve put together. That roster is a bit….frail.

In reality, there are only a handful of players we have genuine confidence in. You can skew that number a bit if you want to include Jason Sanders, John Denney and the special teams version of Walt Aikens; but truth be told, this team is a long way away from being properly built.

Is all of that 2020 draft capital for a quarterback? Or was it to build a better team around a player they knew they could obtain cheaply this year (Rosen)?

Free agency hasn’t concluded, but free agency isn’t going to yield Miami any more “confident” starters. Miami may fill out the rest of the roster by splurging for players other teams don’t want, but you’re not making your 2020 playoff run with any of these characters.

Below are the offensive players we are confident will be productive players for the Dolphins, both in 2019 or in the future:

Offensive Line

Confidence Level: 1

Confident Players: 1

Assuming the Dolphins front office has any kind of competence, Laremy Tunsil is expected to remain on the Miami Dolphins long-term.

He’s one of the best players at his position, and, assuming he’s healthy, will be an elite talent at the position for another 5-7 years.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter's full 2019 NFL Scouting Comb… https://t.co/nDjRld3md1 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 30, 2019

Outside of Tunsil, are you confident in newly acquired 3rd-round pick Michael Deiter? He’s a completely different player and situation than any of these other previous draft picks, but when was the last time the Dolphins drafted a competent offensive lineman outside of the 1st-round?

Answer: Rex Hadnot

Year: 2004

Since then, the Dolphins have drafted the following offensive linemen between the 2nd and 5th rounds: Isaac Asiata, Jamil Douglas, Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, Jonathan Martin, John Jerry, Shawn Murphy, Samson Satele, Joe Toledo, and Anthony Alabi.

Since becoming the director of college scouting in 2007, Grier hasn’t drafted (or convinced his general mangers to draft) a single competent starter on the offensive line outside of the first round. The team’s 1st-round picks? Jake Long, Mike Pouncey, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil. All of them very good players for stints of time, but only one of them is worthy of being a franchise player.

I’m not going to exile Deiter from the offensive line before he plays a snap, but you can see why my confidence in this pick is timid at best.

Besides Deiter and Tunsil, you have Daniel Kilgore returning at the age of 31 to play center, and you have Jesse Davis playing somewhere on the right side of the offensive line.

Kilgore missed 11+ games last season after tearing his triceps in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Aside from returning from a gruesome injury, Kilgore is another year older and isn’t all too great to begin with. He was supposed to act as the weakest link between Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Davis and James. Now he’s expected to anchor the middle of the offensive line as the 3rd-best player in the unit.

We expected much more out of Jesse Davis last season, and he certainly disappointed, but at least we know he’s durable, reliable, and will be in the starting lineup each week. That counts for something. It also leads to increased sack totals for the opposing defense, so that value only goes so far.

I’m not considering Davis a hole on the line, but I’m not confident in him either – and that’s a downgrade from where I would have viewed Davis after 2017.

The biggest problem for the offensive line hasn’t even been listed out yet, and that’s the fact that Miami only has four of them. You need five.

Isaiah Prince’s tape against Penn State is giving me Dallas Thomas flashbacks. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019

6th-round draft pick Isaiah Prince will have a fair shot at manning the right tackle position, but who knows how well that camp battle will go.

Without a solidified right tackle, Miami is tiptoeing dangerously into the regular season – especially with a quarterback they’re hoping to properly judge within a 16-game span.

The good thing about expectations is when you (literally) don’t have any, it can only pleasantly surprise you. Or it goes exactly as intended and you don’t even have to break a sweat.

Tight Ends

Confidence Level: 2

Confident Players: 0

An upgrade from the offensive line mainly because the position group isn’t as necessary and the Dolphins will be able to get by with Dwayne Allen as an average combination of receiver & blocker, the tight end group is about as barren as the team’s offensive line depth.

Dwayne Allen weaves in his feelings on new Miami Dolphins Coach Flores and #tanking amongst the #GameOfThrones talk. that talk starts about 22:25 in) https://t.co/qGXAkADLhA — Mr. Burrito (@MisterBurrito) April 23, 2019

Former 2nd-round pick Mike Gesicki has gone from being the sexiest draft pick of 2018 to being overlooked as a productive player. For as likely as he is to have a breakout season, don’t be surprised to see him released if he has a subpar training camp. Gesicki is going to need to prove to this coaching staff that he belongs as a receiving threat – or that his blocking isn’t a complete liability.

If Gesicki can work on his route running, he might become a reliable target for Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Though do you have any confidence that’ll happen?

His fellow 2018 draftee Durham Smythe should find a spot on this roster a bit more easily, but how valuable is a blocking tight end when Allen serves the same purpose?

I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Smythe off this roster if the team feels it doesn’t want to lose another player on the bubble (such as Dee Delaney or Jonathan Woodard).

Nick O’Leary received a contract extension shortly before Mike Tannenbaum and Adam Gase were relieved of their respective duties. Whether or not he remains on the team after training camp depends on how this coaching staff believes it can utilize O’Leary.

As another generic tight end, he has an equal shot of making or missing the roster as both Smythe and Gesicki do.

The only player “guaranteed” to make the 2019 roster is Allen, and, unless he doesn’t mind becoming a mentor assisting from the bench, it’s unlikely he’s still around in 2020. If he is, your plan for the position went more awry than the Jordan Cameron and Julius Thomas experiments the past few years.

Wide Receivers

Confidence Level: 4

Confident Players: 1

This rating doesn’t reflect the “talent” the Miami Dolphins have on their roster.

Dolphins WR Kenny Stills was honored last night for his community service work — including his role with the Dolphins Football Unites program — at the North Miami Black History Month Evening of Honors. There he discussed how mentors saved his life and helped him strive to be one. pic.twitter.com/D7tliOVC4z — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 23, 2019

I firmly believe that the combination of Kenny Stills, a healthy DeVante Parker and…..oh….wait….there is no combination anymore. That combination ceased in 2017 when Jarvis Landry played his final games for Miami.

Albert Wilson filled in admirably and was a better player (in terms of value) than Landry was in 2018, but that was only for the first 7 games of the season.

Landry played all 16 games, like every other year of his career, while Wilson limps into 2019 with the possibility of not making the roster. While unlikely for him to be released, if the team feels it cannot utilize Wilson properly at the start of the season, and a stint on IR (with the designation to return) doesn’t match his timetable to return, Miami may release the dynamic receiver.

That’s the last thing we want to happen to one of our 2018 Offensive MVPs, but we also didn’t expect Tony Lippett to be released following his torn achilles either.

This league is cruel and cutthroat, and for a team building towards 2020, it seems unlikely Wilson is around for the rebuild. Why block the growth and potential of other prospects while trying to rehab a player on the field?

Jakeem Grant proved to be a desired returner and supplemental receiver when the formation calls for it. His hands might as well have stared right into Medusa’s eyes with how hard they are, but his shiftiness was a welcomed compliment to an offense that thrived off of deception.

Happy Birthday to my dude @KSTiLLS! Big 27th year ahead for #10 😈 pic.twitter.com/GHJ7kpVLIi — Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) April 22, 2019

An achilles injury in Week 10 caused him to miss the remainder of the season, and possibly a bid to last year’s Pro Bowl. It also may have hindered the promising progress he was making up to this point.

Though his injury didn’t seem as detrimental as Wilson’s, you can’t confidently say Grant is a reliable receiver worthy of the 3rd starting spot on the roster at this moment.

Like the rest of this century, this offensive group offers a lot of hope. Which, as Dolphins fans, means it’s most certainly going to disappoint…

Running Backs

Confidence Level: 6

Confident Players: 1

Outside of Ryan Tannehill individually, Miami’s running backs have received more excuses than anyone else on the team.

Whether it was an anemic offensive line, incompetent play calls from a former offensive guru, or quarterback play that was so putrid that opposing defenses knew to stack the box, Miami’s running backs have been let off of the hook.

Maybe it’s due to the fact that it’s the only position group that effectively produces on offense, fans have favored players like Jay Ajayi, Reggie Bush, Ricky Williams and Travis Minor. Fans let former #2-overall pick Ronnie Brown off the hook for being the most influential draft pick this century (could have had Aaron Rodgers). Even former flame-outs like Mike Gillislee get the benefit of the doubt for their unmemorable time in Miami.

These position groups perform, but do they perform as well as we believe or is this just a byproduct of having a piss-poor passing game?

Since Ricky Williams decided to retire the first time in 2004, the Dolphins have averaged 17th in rushing yards, 14th in yards per carry and 18th in rushing touchdowns:

Their best rushing season was 2009 (4th), but they only had 2 seasons within the top-10 (out of a possible 14 seasons – 14.3%). Only one of those was a top-5 season (7.1%) and only 6 seasons are within the top-15 (42.9%).

I’m confident Miami has running backs that will produce, but how well will they produce? Frank Gore left for the Buffalo Bills, and he had only 4 less rushing yards than Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage combined in 2018 (722 vs 726).

This is where the excuse of mismanagement comes into play. We have to think this coaching staff will figure out how to utilize Drake better than Adam Gase ever did, but is that guaranteed? In his three NFL seasons, Drake has averaged 453 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns per season.

And he’s the player we’re confident in.

Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin look like powerful additions to the roster, but we have no idea how either will perform in training camp.

Chandler Cox arrives in Miami looking to fill a role the Dolphins haven’t had since Javorski Lane.https://t.co/DMLvanZd0S — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019

Ballage is the wildcard of the bunch – his evolution can turn this rushing attack into a legitimate duel threat. It can also hinder this unit from becoming any kind of threat at all.

If the offensive line can’t keep Rosen up long enough to establish a feared passing game, how is the running game going to thrive?

We hope Ballage’s evolution is legitimate, but we don’t know any of that until training camp begins.

What we do know is that the Dolphins have 3 offensive players we’re confident in. You play with 11 plays on each side of the ball. I’m no Dawn Aponte, but that ratio is atrocious.