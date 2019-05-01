Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release Three, Open Up Roster Spots Ahead of Next FA Wave
QB Luke Falk, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, CB Dee Delaney Released
The Dolphins announced Wednesday the release of three long-shots. Falk, a 2018 sixth-round pick, was a September add last year after being released by the team that drafted him, the Tennessee Titans. Dee Delaney was hoping this stint would lead to better things but, like his first go with Miami, it was short-lived. Jeremiah Valoaga was likely caught up in a numbers game as Miami heads into the final phase of roster acquisition.
With players available at positions of need, Miami figures to jump into this next wave of free agency. The upshot, these signings will not count against the compensatory pick formula that promises to deliver third and fifth-round picks to Miami next April (Ja’Wuan James and Cam Wake).
Danny Shelton and Mohammed Wilkerson make a lot of sense for the Dolphins on the defensive line.
Former Falcons teammates Ryan Schrader and Andy Levitre would improve a wanting offensive line group.
Linebacker Jaime Collins has experience with a large portion of this Dolphins staff.
Jay Ajayi could be an interesting addition to a team that figures to implement a zone-heavy run-scheme — plus Adam Gase is gone, so that helps.
Here is an updated version of Miami’s 90-man roster. The color coordinates are as follows (projected for 2019 performances):
Blue Chip – Elite Player at his position
Plus-Starter – Above the average player at his position
Viable Veteran – Reliable veteran that can be counted on to do his job
Potential – Upside is there, but has yet to be realized (all rookies fall in this category)
JAG (Just a Guy)/Special Teamer – Self-explanitory
Needs Replaced – Self-explanitory
Confidence in Miami Dolphins Offense
When was the last time we were more confident in the lackey’s running the Miami Dolphins‘ front office compared to the participants running around on the field?
Those lackey’s have the luxury of batting 1.000%* since they haven’t done anything wrong (yet), which means they have the fans on their side and (most of) the media in their good graces.
*Chris Grier is like that skeptical player with an asterisk next to them during the Steroids Era in baseball. He’s finally the main man in charge, but he was also previously “in charge”…
After swinging a value-trade for former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen – and essentially slow-playing the market into his favor – Grier and his staff have given us enough reasons to trust his process just a few short months into it.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t start taking calls and texts on a Josh Rosen trade until minutes before the draft started, per sources, and Rosen’s value diminished with every pick. As a result, nobody came close to offering the 1st round pick the Cardinals were seeking. https://t.co/wjPZ04t77u
— Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 26, 2019
Our confidence is growing, even if the 2019 win total isn’t expected to follow.
But our confidence is growing in Brian Flores and Chris Grier, not necessarily the roster they’ve put together. That roster is a bit….frail.
In reality, there are only a handful of players we have genuine confidence in. You can skew that number a bit if you want to include Jason Sanders, John Denney and the special teams version of Walt Aikens; but truth be told, this team is a long way away from being properly built.
Is all of that 2020 draft capital for a quarterback? Or was it to build a better team around a player they knew they could obtain cheaply this year (Rosen)?
Free agency hasn’t concluded, but free agency isn’t going to yield Miami any more “confident” starters. Miami may fill out the rest of the roster by splurging for players other teams don’t want, but you’re not making your 2020 playoff run with any of these characters.
Below are the offensive players we are confident will be productive players for the Dolphins, both in 2019 or in the future:
Offensive Line
Confidence Level: 1
Confident Players: 1
Assuming the Dolphins front office has any kind of competence, Laremy Tunsil is expected to remain on the Miami Dolphins long-term.
He’s one of the best players at his position, and, assuming he’s healthy, will be an elite talent at the position for another 5-7 years.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter's full 2019 NFL Scouting Comb… https://t.co/nDjRld3md1
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 30, 2019
Outside of Tunsil, are you confident in newly acquired 3rd-round pick Michael Deiter? He’s a completely different player and situation than any of these other previous draft picks, but when was the last time the Dolphins drafted a competent offensive lineman outside of the 1st-round?
Answer: Rex Hadnot
Year: 2004
Since then, the Dolphins have drafted the following offensive linemen between the 2nd and 5th rounds: Isaac Asiata, Jamil Douglas, Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, Jonathan Martin, John Jerry, Shawn Murphy, Samson Satele, Joe Toledo, and Anthony Alabi.
Since becoming the director of college scouting in 2007, Grier hasn’t drafted (or convinced his general mangers to draft) a single competent starter on the offensive line outside of the first round. The team’s 1st-round picks? Jake Long, Mike Pouncey, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil. All of them very good players for stints of time, but only one of them is worthy of being a franchise player.
I’m not going to exile Deiter from the offensive line before he plays a snap, but you can see why my confidence in this pick is timid at best.
Besides Deiter and Tunsil, you have Daniel Kilgore returning at the age of 31 to play center, and you have Jesse Davis playing somewhere on the right side of the offensive line.
Kilgore missed 11+ games last season after tearing his triceps in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Aside from returning from a gruesome injury, Kilgore is another year older and isn’t all too great to begin with. He was supposed to act as the weakest link between Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Davis and James. Now he’s expected to anchor the middle of the offensive line as the 3rd-best player in the unit.
We expected much more out of Jesse Davis last season, and he certainly disappointed, but at least we know he’s durable, reliable, and will be in the starting lineup each week. That counts for something. It also leads to increased sack totals for the opposing defense, so that value only goes so far.
I’m not considering Davis a hole on the line, but I’m not confident in him either – and that’s a downgrade from where I would have viewed Davis after 2017.
The biggest problem for the offensive line hasn’t even been listed out yet, and that’s the fact that Miami only has four of them. You need five.
Isaiah Prince’s tape against Penn State is giving me Dallas Thomas flashbacks.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019
6th-round draft pick Isaiah Prince will have a fair shot at manning the right tackle position, but who knows how well that camp battle will go.
Without a solidified right tackle, Miami is tiptoeing dangerously into the regular season – especially with a quarterback they’re hoping to properly judge within a 16-game span.
The good thing about expectations is when you (literally) don’t have any, it can only pleasantly surprise you. Or it goes exactly as intended and you don’t even have to break a sweat.
Tight Ends
Confidence Level: 2
Confident Players: 0
An upgrade from the offensive line mainly because the position group isn’t as necessary and the Dolphins will be able to get by with Dwayne Allen as an average combination of receiver & blocker, the tight end group is about as barren as the team’s offensive line depth.
Dwayne Allen weaves in his feelings on new Miami Dolphins Coach Flores and #tanking amongst the #GameOfThrones talk. that talk starts about 22:25 in) https://t.co/qGXAkADLhA
— Mr. Burrito (@MisterBurrito) April 23, 2019
Former 2nd-round pick Mike Gesicki has gone from being the sexiest draft pick of 2018 to being overlooked as a productive player. For as likely as he is to have a breakout season, don’t be surprised to see him released if he has a subpar training camp. Gesicki is going to need to prove to this coaching staff that he belongs as a receiving threat – or that his blocking isn’t a complete liability.
If Gesicki can work on his route running, he might become a reliable target for Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Though do you have any confidence that’ll happen?
His fellow 2018 draftee Durham Smythe should find a spot on this roster a bit more easily, but how valuable is a blocking tight end when Allen serves the same purpose?
I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Smythe off this roster if the team feels it doesn’t want to lose another player on the bubble (such as Dee Delaney or Jonathan Woodard).
Nick O’Leary received a contract extension shortly before Mike Tannenbaum and Adam Gase were relieved of their respective duties. Whether or not he remains on the team after training camp depends on how this coaching staff believes it can utilize O’Leary.
As another generic tight end, he has an equal shot of making or missing the roster as both Smythe and Gesicki do.
The only player “guaranteed” to make the 2019 roster is Allen, and, unless he doesn’t mind becoming a mentor assisting from the bench, it’s unlikely he’s still around in 2020. If he is, your plan for the position went more awry than the Jordan Cameron and Julius Thomas experiments the past few years.
Wide Receivers
Confidence Level: 4
Confident Players: 1
This rating doesn’t reflect the “talent” the Miami Dolphins have on their roster.
Dolphins WR Kenny Stills was honored last night for his community service work — including his role with the Dolphins Football Unites program — at the North Miami Black History Month Evening of Honors. There he discussed how mentors saved his life and helped him strive to be one. pic.twitter.com/D7tliOVC4z
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 23, 2019
I firmly believe that the combination of Kenny Stills, a healthy DeVante Parker and…..oh….wait….there is no combination anymore. That combination ceased in 2017 when Jarvis Landry played his final games for Miami.
Albert Wilson filled in admirably and was a better player (in terms of value) than Landry was in 2018, but that was only for the first 7 games of the season.
Landry played all 16 games, like every other year of his career, while Wilson limps into 2019 with the possibility of not making the roster. While unlikely for him to be released, if the team feels it cannot utilize Wilson properly at the start of the season, and a stint on IR (with the designation to return) doesn’t match his timetable to return, Miami may release the dynamic receiver.
That’s the last thing we want to happen to one of our 2018 Offensive MVPs, but we also didn’t expect Tony Lippett to be released following his torn achilles either.
This league is cruel and cutthroat, and for a team building towards 2020, it seems unlikely Wilson is around for the rebuild. Why block the growth and potential of other prospects while trying to rehab a player on the field?
Jakeem Grant proved to be a desired returner and supplemental receiver when the formation calls for it. His hands might as well have stared right into Medusa’s eyes with how hard they are, but his shiftiness was a welcomed compliment to an offense that thrived off of deception.
Happy Birthday to my dude @KSTiLLS! Big 27th year ahead for #10 😈 pic.twitter.com/GHJ7kpVLIi
— Jakeem Grant (@_TheDreamIsHere) April 22, 2019
An achilles injury in Week 10 caused him to miss the remainder of the season, and possibly a bid to last year’s Pro Bowl. It also may have hindered the promising progress he was making up to this point.
Though his injury didn’t seem as detrimental as Wilson’s, you can’t confidently say Grant is a reliable receiver worthy of the 3rd starting spot on the roster at this moment.
Like the rest of this century, this offensive group offers a lot of hope. Which, as Dolphins fans, means it’s most certainly going to disappoint…
Running Backs
Confidence Level: 6
Confident Players: 1
Outside of Ryan Tannehill individually, Miami’s running backs have received more excuses than anyone else on the team.
Whether it was an anemic offensive line, incompetent play calls from a former offensive guru, or quarterback play that was so putrid that opposing defenses knew to stack the box, Miami’s running backs have been let off of the hook.
Maybe it’s due to the fact that it’s the only position group that effectively produces on offense, fans have favored players like Jay Ajayi, Reggie Bush, Ricky Williams and Travis Minor. Fans let former #2-overall pick Ronnie Brown off the hook for being the most influential draft pick this century (could have had Aaron Rodgers). Even former flame-outs like Mike Gillislee get the benefit of the doubt for their unmemorable time in Miami.
These position groups perform, but do they perform as well as we believe or is this just a byproduct of having a piss-poor passing game?
Since Ricky Williams decided to retire the first time in 2004, the Dolphins have averaged 17th in rushing yards, 14th in yards per carry and 18th in rushing touchdowns:
Their best rushing season was 2009 (4th), but they only had 2 seasons within the top-10 (out of a possible 14 seasons – 14.3%). Only one of those was a top-5 season (7.1%) and only 6 seasons are within the top-15 (42.9%).
I’m confident Miami has running backs that will produce, but how well will they produce? Frank Gore left for the Buffalo Bills, and he had only 4 less rushing yards than Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage combined in 2018 (722 vs 726).
This is where the excuse of mismanagement comes into play. We have to think this coaching staff will figure out how to utilize Drake better than Adam Gase ever did, but is that guaranteed? In his three NFL seasons, Drake has averaged 453 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns per season.
And he’s the player we’re confident in.
Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin look like powerful additions to the roster, but we have no idea how either will perform in training camp.
Chandler Cox arrives in Miami looking to fill a role the Dolphins haven’t had since Javorski Lane.https://t.co/DMLvanZd0S
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019
Ballage is the wildcard of the bunch – his evolution can turn this rushing attack into a legitimate duel threat. It can also hinder this unit from becoming any kind of threat at all.
If the offensive line can’t keep Rosen up long enough to establish a feared passing game, how is the running game going to thrive?
We hope Ballage’s evolution is legitimate, but we don’t know any of that until training camp begins.
What we do know is that the Dolphins have 3 offensive players we’re confident in. You play with 11 plays on each side of the ball. I’m no Dawn Aponte, but that ratio is atrocious.
Rookie Profile: Dolphins Draft Ohio State Tackle Isaiah Prince
Brian Flores spoke at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis two months ago, divulging his thoughts on roster-building, the opportunity to be a head coach, and some of his favorite traits in players. Defeating the odds and overcoming plenty of adversity in his own right, Flores admires those that have also traveled difficult roads en route to success.
For former Ohio State Right Tackle Isaiah Prince, the road was littered with adversity.
The 2016 challenges for the massive Buckeye are well-documented by media types and coaches alike. “In [2016], he lost a couple times,” OSU OL Coach Greg Studrawa said. “Last year [2017], he never did. There was not one episode that he did. You think you’re over it and then it pops back up again.”
Despite Prince’s up-and-down collegiate career, he always found his way up off the canvas. “He rallied back and finished well,” [OSU Head Coach Urban] Meyer said. “He moved on and we’ve had a great week of practice.”
Prince will need to draw from that experience if he’s going to stick long-term on this Dolphins roster. With highly inconsistent tape, and his fair share of whoopings in pass protection, Prince is a project for new Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.
Isaiah Prince Combine Metrics
|Category
|Result
|40-yard dash
|5.09
|Bench Press
|23 reps (225 lbs.)
|Vertical
|27 inches
|Broad
|115 inches
|3-cone
|7.19
|20-yard shuttle
|5.02
Scouts see Prince as a project as well, and it should be noted that he’s often lauded for his improvement over the course of his Ohio State career. From NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein –
That lack of balance, over-setting, and propensity for getting beat on the inside occurs far too often.
The struggles in new Miami Dolphins Right Tackle Isaiah Prince’s game are pretty consistent across pass protection fundamentals. Certainly a project player in the sixth-round. pic.twitter.com/CY9vX8sFS3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019
Just a month later, against rival Michigan, Prince held his own against two high-draft picks in Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich. Prince displayed better weight-transfer, balance, and a stronger punch to help reset the rep.
Quick Isaiah Prince thread vs Michigan pic.twitter.com/zwmqdq3Ad5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019
Prince’s strong suit comes as a run-blocker. He plays with a mean streak and using his length and force helps mitigate some of the balance issues.
Prince has a shot to make the opening day roster because of Miami’s offensive line deficiencies, but he’s certainly a project for Coach Flaherty. If Miami can stash him on the practice squad in 2019, perhaps he can become the swing tackle by 2020, then get a crack at the starting lineup in 2021.
Dolphins Offseason Signals Philosophical Shift on Offense
Under Chad O’Shea, Miami seeks to become more explosive with an old-school approach
Few teams operated with less variety than the Adam Gase-led Miami Dolphins. During that three-year period, the Dolphins called on 11-personnel at a greater frequency than all but three teams in the National Football League. Under Gase, the Dolphins emphasized the wide receiver position, “F” tight ends (flex TEs that move about the formation), and parked two and three tight end sets, except in emergency situations.
Conversely, over that same time period, only three teams ran 11-personnel LESS than the New England Patriots — the former employer of new Miami Offensive Coordinator, Chad O’Shea. Specific personnel of those teams will certainly play into that offensive utilization, but it’s Miami’s offseason acquisitions that lend a look into imminent change going forward.
Year-one of Miami’s rebuild includes a collection of a certain brand of offensive player. Dwayne Allen, Michael Deiter, Isaiah Prince, Chandler Cox, and Myles Gaskin — each of these new Dolphins specialize in one of two things:
1.) Moving people off the line of scrimmage (Allen, Deiter, Prince)
2.) A tone-setting mentality as a ball carrier/lead-blocker (Gaskin/Cox)
The differences, from Gase to O’Shea, in desired O-line traits are vast. Miami’s staple inside/outside zone game required athletic linemen that could get out in space. Jesse Davis excelled in this area, Ja’Wuan James resembled a freight train as a play-side puller, and Laremy Tunsil is elite at literally everything.
Two of those players are still in Miami, but the new additions hint towards a more smash-mouth, tone-setting type of presence on the line.
Deiter, in addition to a mauling mentality, functions well in space (athletically), but Allen, Prince and Cox are pretty well-defined in their strengths – moving the point-of-attack.
The cherry on the top was the Fullback/H-back from Auburn, Chandler Cox. In 2018’s NFL, 21-personnel (2 backs, 1 tight end, 2 receivers) has devolved into more of a wrinkle than an actual personnel grouping. League-wide, the average deployment of 21-personnel is down to 11%, but that number is dramatically increased because of two teams.
While there are eight teams that called for two-back sets less than 10 times in 2018, San Francisco and New England are working against the modern-day grain. Kyle Shanahan, courtesy of Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his $21 million contract, dialed up 12-personnel 54% of San Francisco’s offensive play calls last season.
New England ran 21-personnel at a clip of 36% of its respective offensive plays — second most in the NFL. The third highest deployment of 21-personnel, in 2018, came from the Denver Broncos at 23% of the play calls.
With Juszczyk in San Francisco (63% snap count player), and James Develin in New England (36% snap count player) both of those teams have confidence in calling upon the fullback. Miami’s seventh-round pick, Chandler Cox, figures to check in much more closely to Develin’s usage number, and even that is likely generous.
The fullback isn’t the only option that brings 21-personnel onto the field. Late in the year, Miami teased some two-back sets in which Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage were featured. One of Miami’s rare explosive plays came from the ultra-rare 31-personnel package when Drake was on the field with Frank Gore and Brandon Bolden (a 54-yard TD run for Bolden in the Miami Miracle game). O’Shea, lauded for his creativity and astute red-zone game plan implementation in New England, is certainly privy to the talent he has working with behind new quarterback Josh Rosen.
Speaking of Rosen, a lot of his success game from 12-personnel packages last year. The Cardinals had to commit extra bodies to pass protection to ensure their rookie passer adequate time to survey the defense.
The Cardinals offense ran 12-personnel (1 back, 2 tight ends, 2 receivers) at a clip 6% higher than the league average in 2018, and only five teams ran 12-personnel more frequently than Arizona.
According to Pro Football Focus Josh Rosen, as all quarterbacks are, was more effective throwing off of play action. Rosen ranked 17th in the league in play action frequency (24.1% of his pass attempts), though that rate is severely hampered by Arizona’s comprehensive struggles to generate offensive success and constantly playing catch up on the scoreboard. Rosen’s YPA increased by 1.3 on play action, and his passer rating took a 20.1 jump on play-pass, compared to non-play-pass play calls.
Condensed formations, opposed to the spread attack, allow the quarterback to work inside-out, and utilize the play-pass game more effectively. With Dwayne Allen and Mike Gesicki operating as polar opposites, within the same position group, and the interchangeability between Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, expect plenty more of this in 2019.
Zigging, while the rest of the league zags, only works with a competent coaching staff. Until they prove otherwise, that’s what Miami has under Brian Flores, in Chad O’Shea and company.
Even if O’Shea doesn’t live up to the hype, it won’t take much to improve upon his predecessor’s resume. From 2016-2018, the Dolphins scoring offense ranked an average of 24th-best in the NFL – better than just eight teams, or one quarter of the league.
Source for personnel usage: SharpFootballStats.com
