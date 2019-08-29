Dolphins-Saints Preseason Game 4 – What to Expect

Clowney or not, tough decisions are 48 hours away for Flores, Dolphins

In the middle of the exhibition schedule, somehow, it feels like it’s been a month since the Dolphins played a football game. A practice playlist dominated the South Florida headlines last week, and now a source credibility battle regarding the Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors has brought the end of August to a dreadful crawl.

The ruthless nature of the NFL becomes ever evident this week as hundreds of young men, each of which has worked their entire life for this opportunity, will play a football game Thursday, and promptly get sent home on Saturday. Jobless, broken-hearted, and in some cases, an identity crisis makes for a difficult time for each of these humans (remember, behind each facemask is a man).

The Dolphins jumped out to an early start in the process by releasing six veterans from the 90-roster ahead of tonight’s game.

We know that T.J. McDonald, Jordan Mills, Clive Walford, Chase Allen, Akeem Spence and Will Holden will not be on the field tonight, but the rest of the roster is anybody’s guess — which segues into our first item to expect.

5 Things to Expect from Dolphins-Saints

Starter Cameos

Brian Flores hinted that both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick could play in a game that will certainly feature zero starters from the opposition. If the quarterback battle is to ensue, then surely the rest of the roster will be held to the same standard.

This season is one of constant evaluation. Even the regular season will be used to determine what’s best for the future of this organization, a team that is in the early stages of a tear-down rebuild.

We have every reason to expect players like Sam Eguavoen, Christian Wilkins, and other integral pieces to play a series or two — if not more.

Who Made Akeem Spence and T.J. McDonald Expendable?

By now, you should know that neither of these players were scheme fits for this defense. The puzzling aspect of the two cuts is the timing; couldn’t this have been done in the winter? Regardless, Miami must feel pretty good about the development of specific players that had been behind McDonald and Spence for the duration of camp.

McDonald ran with the one’s, while Spence was the third defensive tackle in the rotation. We know about Jonathan Ledbetter’s weekly ascension, but the more logical replacement would be either Joey Mbu (worked with Patrick Graham in Green Bay), or Jamiyus Pittman (earned playing time as a UDFA in Miami last year). Those two players could be battling for a roster spot Thursday night.

All signs point to Maurice Smith at the safety position. He’s quite literally the only option for the box-safety role behind Reshad Jones — at least as far as options go that don’t include moving Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Extended Reps on the Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil ought to be concealed in Seth Green’s character’s contraption from Bubble Boy, but rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun figure to receive another full complement of work. The pair lead the Dolphins in preseason snaps, and every game gives the coaching staff a chance to evaluate the position ahead of an important offseason.

Daniel Kilgore and Jesse Davis will almost certainly join Tunsil on the sidelines, but veteran Chris Reed will not receive the sunflower seed treatment. Reed — arguably one of the top three linemen this preseason — continues to run with the reserves. Perhaps another impressive showing can finally see Reed supplant Calhoun.

Finally, is Isaiah Prince going to catch a red shirt this season on the practice squad, or will he earn a 53-man paycheck while garnering the inactive distinction during his rookie year? Prince has a lot of raw tools, but needs refinement. The answer to this question is likely found based upon what’s available on the waiver wire this weekend.

Secondary Depth Battle Commences

It’s safe to say that Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz made the team, but the rest of the position is undecided. Chris Lammons — a safety-corner hybrid — has seen regular run as a gunner, along with Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong. Those are the front runners to round out the cornerback position, but a surge from Torry McTyer, Nik Needham and Jalen Davis could make the coach’s decision tougher.

Stack ‘Em Up, Mikey G

Mike Gesicki balled out against the Jaguars. Three catches for 58 yards, two of those coming against man-coverage where Gesicki won the route decisively, and picked up chunk-yardage. The light appears to be coming on a bit for the second-year tight end as he carves out a role in this Chad O’Shea passing game. Back-to-back impressive showings is the next step to solidifying that role.

Gesicki is going to earn plenty of opportunities where he’s the favored matchup in the concept. His emergence would go a long way towards beefing up a wanting Miami passing game — particularly a year or two down the road.

As we have all preseason, Locked On Dolphins will have a post-game recap column and podcast. I will amend my already off-the-mark, preliminary 53-man roster prediction and recap the preseason and the direction of this Dolphins football team.

Rejoice, Dol-fans, we made it!

@WingfieldNFL