Dolphins-Saints Preseason Game 4 – What to Expect
Clowney or not, tough decisions are 48 hours away for Flores, Dolphins
In the middle of the exhibition schedule, somehow, it feels like it’s been a month since the Dolphins played a football game. A practice playlist dominated the South Florida headlines last week, and now a source credibility battle regarding the Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors has brought the end of August to a dreadful crawl.
The ruthless nature of the NFL becomes ever evident this week as hundreds of young men, each of which has worked their entire life for this opportunity, will play a football game Thursday, and promptly get sent home on Saturday. Jobless, broken-hearted, and in some cases, an identity crisis makes for a difficult time for each of these humans (remember, behind each facemask is a man).
The Dolphins jumped out to an early start in the process by releasing six veterans from the 90-roster ahead of tonight’s game.
We know that T.J. McDonald, Jordan Mills, Clive Walford, Chase Allen, Akeem Spence and Will Holden will not be on the field tonight, but the rest of the roster is anybody’s guess — which segues into our first item to expect.
5 Things to Expect from Dolphins-Saints
Starter Cameos
Brian Flores hinted that both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick could play in a game that will certainly feature zero starters from the opposition. If the quarterback battle is to ensue, then surely the rest of the roster will be held to the same standard.
This season is one of constant evaluation. Even the regular season will be used to determine what’s best for the future of this organization, a team that is in the early stages of a tear-down rebuild.
We have every reason to expect players like Sam Eguavoen, Christian Wilkins, and other integral pieces to play a series or two — if not more.
Who Made Akeem Spence and T.J. McDonald Expendable?
By now, you should know that neither of these players were scheme fits for this defense. The puzzling aspect of the two cuts is the timing; couldn’t this have been done in the winter? Regardless, Miami must feel pretty good about the development of specific players that had been behind McDonald and Spence for the duration of camp.
McDonald ran with the one’s, while Spence was the third defensive tackle in the rotation. We know about Jonathan Ledbetter’s weekly ascension, but the more logical replacement would be either Joey Mbu (worked with Patrick Graham in Green Bay), or Jamiyus Pittman (earned playing time as a UDFA in Miami last year). Those two players could be battling for a roster spot Thursday night.
All signs point to Maurice Smith at the safety position. He’s quite literally the only option for the box-safety role behind Reshad Jones — at least as far as options go that don’t include moving Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Extended Reps on the Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil ought to be concealed in Seth Green’s character’s contraption from Bubble Boy, but rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun figure to receive another full complement of work. The pair lead the Dolphins in preseason snaps, and every game gives the coaching staff a chance to evaluate the position ahead of an important offseason.
Daniel Kilgore and Jesse Davis will almost certainly join Tunsil on the sidelines, but veteran Chris Reed will not receive the sunflower seed treatment. Reed — arguably one of the top three linemen this preseason — continues to run with the reserves. Perhaps another impressive showing can finally see Reed supplant Calhoun.
Finally, is Isaiah Prince going to catch a red shirt this season on the practice squad, or will he earn a 53-man paycheck while garnering the inactive distinction during his rookie year? Prince has a lot of raw tools, but needs refinement. The answer to this question is likely found based upon what’s available on the waiver wire this weekend.
Secondary Depth Battle Commences
It’s safe to say that Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz made the team, but the rest of the position is undecided. Chris Lammons — a safety-corner hybrid — has seen regular run as a gunner, along with Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong. Those are the front runners to round out the cornerback position, but a surge from Torry McTyer, Nik Needham and Jalen Davis could make the coach’s decision tougher.
Stack ‘Em Up, Mikey G
Mike Gesicki balled out against the Jaguars. Three catches for 58 yards, two of those coming against man-coverage where Gesicki won the route decisively, and picked up chunk-yardage. The light appears to be coming on a bit for the second-year tight end as he carves out a role in this Chad O’Shea passing game. Back-to-back impressive showings is the next step to solidifying that role.
Gesicki is going to earn plenty of opportunities where he’s the favored matchup in the concept. His emergence would go a long way towards beefing up a wanting Miami passing game — particularly a year or two down the road.
As we have all preseason, Locked On Dolphins will have a post-game recap column and podcast. I will amend my already off-the-mark, preliminary 53-man roster prediction and recap the preseason and the direction of this Dolphins football team.
Rejoice, Dol-fans, we made it!
Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney Interest Completely Justified – A Film Study
Unique circumstances can create a market-opportunity in the NFL. An opportunity to acquire a rare, gifted athlete that has only just begun to scratch the surface on his own freakish abilities.
Six foot, five inches tall. 265 pounds with 34.5-inch arms. 10-inch hands with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.
The one event that Jadeveon Clowney didn’t dominate at the combine was the three-cone, and it shows on his game tape. Fortunately, for Miami, playing the role of a true edge-rusher won’t be the expectation of this Adonis.
Measuring almost identically to Trey Flowers — formally of the Patriots, now with another Bill Belichick disciple in Detroit — the scheme fit is obvious.
Where the Texans featured Clowney as a stand-up rush ‘backer, and even asked him to cover backs in the passing game, Miami will have a different role in mind for the 26-year-old.
After injury concerns to begin his career, Clowney has missed just three games over the last three seasons. His snap counts for those years are as follows:
|Year
|Snaps Played (% of Houston’s Defensive Snaps)
|2018
|902 (84.3)
|2017
|895 (87.4%)
|2016
|737 (73%)
Brian Flores will dial up a variety of different fronts (as we discussed here). Whether it’s as a 7-tech in a 4-3 under look, or the 5-tech in the 3-3-5 bear front, Clowney doesn’t have to leave the field for any specific formation. His rare blend of strength, length, burst, and bend, paired with his eye discipline and heavy hands in the running game makes him the prototype for the position in this scheme.
Houston used the former number one overall pick in a variety of ways, but probably not in the best interest of the player. Clowney played 113 of his snaps as a box linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In his role as a linebacker, Clowney picked up 63 total quarterback pressures and 41 run-stops. He missed six tackles and committed 14 fouls, however.
Clowney was PFF’s seventh best edge defender in 2018. His workload included 29 snaps in coverage, 292 reps as a run defender, and 581 snaps as a pass rusher. Clowney’s run-stop percentage was a ridiculous 14% — meaning he made a big play every seven snaps. That mark was good for 8th-best among all edge defenders.
The pass rush productivity wasn’t the strong suit of Clowney’s game, his pressure-per-snap rate was 10.8%. His weighted PRP (a propriety stat from PFF) was just 6.2, which ranked 78that the position.
The vision for Clowney in Miami would be as the focal point of the right side edge run-defending, with a lot of stunts, twists, slants, and created opportunities for blitzing linebackers, and loopers.
His length allows him to keep his hands in front of his eyes, keep blockers at bay, and ultimately disengage when he keys his gap. He’s a disciplined rusher that can condense into tight spaces, win with power, win with speed, and has incredible lateral agility to turn the corner, throttle down, and explode into the collision.
Jadeveon Clowney run-defense thread. Up first, Clowney works inside in a two-point over the nose and quickly disposed of him with a swim.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019
Clowney’s strengths are apparent immediately upon turning on the tape. He’s not the most nuanced pass rusher, but he does well to set up counter moves and disrupt the lineman’s footwork and initial sets.
Clowney pass rush thread.
Clowney pass rush thread.

Not the best pure edge rusher, but that's not what Miami wants. They want someone that can execute the rush contain scheme, and get involved in a lot of games, like this stunt here. Positively ridiculous lateral agility.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019
Clowney is a perfect edge run defender in this scheme on early downs, and he’s a disruptive force on passing downs from any position. Whether he roams the line of scrimmage searching for a gap to attack as a radar rusher, or lining up off the edge winning with speed or power, he must be accounted for on every snap.
Miami has its star cornerback locked up for five years in Xavien Howard. Laremy Tunsil is next, the team’s all-pro talented left tackle. The quarterback is coming either next April, or with the current iteration of Josh Rosen.
The one premier position left to round out in the rebuild, is the edge defender. Clowney checks that final box for the ‘Phins.
Breaking down a trade for Jadeveon Clowney
Traction is picking up heavily and it seems that the Miami Dolphins are the front runners for Jadeveon Clowney. There are a multitude of variables when conducting a trade for a high profile player who is holding out for more money. This trade needs to benefit both teams and most importantly the player.
When assessing the needs for every party in the trade it’s important to put Jadeveon first, as he still hasn’t signed a franchise tag. Clowney will be looking to get paid like Aaron Donald, even though the production doesn’t match, it’s the way the league works. Aaron Donald signed a 6 year 135 million dollar contract last year with the Rams, but luckily for Clowney Miami will have the cap space to sign him to a big contract. They’ll also have the ability to tag him twice in order to negotiate this contract. Clowney might not be sold on Miami’s potential to become a winner but per Ian Rapport, Miami’s brass has met with Clowney and is actively trying to gain his confidence. Having a defensive head coach comes in handy during these talks.
Houston on the other hand has lost a lot of its leverage as its relationship with Clowney is starting to fade as he grows impatient with them. The Texans just recently lost Lamar Miller for some time and will need to surround Deshaun Watson with talent in order to help him grow and succeed. Last year Houston traded for Demaryius Thomas but that experiment went sour after he was injured, but it shows that Houston wants to have a deeper WR room. In addition to HB and WR, they have a huge need for offensive linemen. So what does Miami have to offer to meet these needs? Laremy Tunsil is off the board, he’s too valuable to Miami, but WR Kenny Stills has time left on his contract and can work from the slot and outside. He would help relieve pressure from Hopkins and Fuller and give Deshaun a good reliable target. Kenyan Drake also comes to mind but won’t be as enticing since he will need a contract soon and is currently not 100% healthy. These players would be an attachment to Miami giving a day 2 pick. Miami has the draft capital could part with a 2nd or 3rd round pick in addition to giving a player.
Lastly, Miami would be able to fill its need at pass rusher. Miami has plenty of leverage here as Houston is trying to gather compensation before parting with Clowney next year. Miami has the 2nd round pick they received from the Saints and could use that but I believe that would be the absolute highest they would go in terms of draft picks.
Here are some trade scenarios you could see unfold:
Miami receives: Jadeveon Clowney
Houston receives: Kenny Stills, 2020 3rd, 2021 4th round pick
Or
Miami receives: Jadeveon Clowney
Houston receives: Kenyan Drake, 2020 2nd (Saints)
I trust this front office to make the right decision (anyone but Laremy Tunsil) and it seems as if this trade could happen soon. This would be a huge addition for the franchise and I’m sure many of us Dolphin fans would be ecstatic. Send me your trade guesses, what would you give up for Clowney?
Make sure to stay tuned for more news detailing the Clowney situation and everything else that is the Miami Dolphins with the Locked On Dolphins teams. Fins Up!
All aboard, Miami Dolphins and Jadeveon Clowney rumors gaining steam
Miami Dolphins and Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors getting hotter
The Miami Dolphins and Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors have been nearly interminable for the past couple of weeks. While the interest seemed to dip in the past few days or so, the rumors have returned in full force and then some.
The rumors have paired the Miami Dolphins and Jadeveon Clowney in a potential trade; it makes sense for both parties, too. The Dolphins have the resources to burn: double-digit 2020 draft picks, a king’s ransom of 2020 cap space for a future long-term contract and the financial breathing room–which was just increased by several cuts–in 2019 to pay his franchise tag.
On the other side, it doesn’t appear the Texans are going to be able to retain Clowney, so trading him is their best course of action at this point.
Recent developments have revealed that Jadeveon Clowney has fired his agent and is in a mandated waiting period before signing a new representative.
Unhappy with the state of talks about his future, Jadeveon Clowney recently fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Clowney was originally expected to report to the #Texans this week, but has yet to sign his franchise tender.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2019
It’s speculatory as to why Clowney was “unhappy” with his former agent, but that could be an omen for his not wanting to join the Dolphins. It could also be apropos of nothing. So, take the reasons right now with a grain of salt.
However, what this move can do now is open up the fast track for Jadeveon Clowney’s eventual trade. The rumors have swirled and lingered since shortly after he didn’t sign his tender. This should help facilitate a conclusion to the Clowney trade saga sooner rather than later.
As it relates to the Miami Dolphins, the team is making a strong push to bring Jadeveon Clowney into the building. They have gone as far as to bring him in for visit with Brian Flores and the staff.
So the Dolphins are definitely interested in trading for Texans OLB/DE Jadeveon Clowney, per source. Clowney did meet with Brian Flores and members of Dolphins org to discuss a future together in Miami. Dolphins have been discussing the possibility of a Clowney trade for weeks.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 27, 2019
It’s been reported that the Dolphins are even the front-runner for Clowney’s services. That could be considered true, but one hang-up is that it’s also being reported that Clowney would prefer to play for a contender. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles are two names that have been mentioned.
Report: #Dolphins badly want Jadeveon Clowney and he's met with HC Brian Flores and the staff, but Clowney wants to play for the #Eagles or #Seahawks.
All details 👉 https://t.co/60cfDabapu pic.twitter.com/5vRLRzfzTs
— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 27, 2019
The Dolphins have the cash to tempt Clowney into a deal; they can pay Jadeveon Clowney what he’s looking for with all the availability they have in the salary cap. They also have enough room in the cash payroll and the 2020 picks to offer the Texans a nice haul of draft capital. So, this trade could become a reality.
Only time will tell how this story will unfurl, but the Miami Dolphins can be considered a serious contender for a Jadeveon Clowney trade. There are some speed bumps to that happening, but I don’t expect the whirlwind of rumors to die down for the next couple of days.
