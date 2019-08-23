Dolphins Score 22 Unanswered, Beat Jaguars — Preseason Game 3 Recap

Bad offensive showing saved by Rosen resurgence, stout defensive effort

Stat Dolphins Jaguars Total Yards 271 244 Rushing 89 67 Passing 177 182 Penalties 9 (102 yards) 12 (90 yards) 3rd/4thDown 6/14 1/11 Sacks For 3 1 TOP 32:32 27:28

Dolphins DNP list:

Laremy Tunsil (Coaches decision)

Kenyan Drake

Devante Parker

Albert Wilson

Jakeem Grant

Reshad Jones

T.J. McDonald

Walt Aikens

Andrew Van Ginkel

Raekwon McMillan

Kiko Alonso

Chase Allen

Vince Taylor

The expected theme for the 2019 season played out — pretty much to a T — throughout the first three exhibition games. The Dolphins offense is an unmitigated disaster, due in large part a non-functional line, but the defense is providing fans with some hope for the future.

To find the positive from this preseason, you’re going to have to take the Andy Dufresne route, and dig through a bunch of mess.

Most of the production the Dolphins put forth will come from young players on cheap contracts — that bodes well for the future. The holes, however, are vast and could derail development that could otherwise occur this season.

Let’s go position-by-position.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick did little to quiet the noise around the “start Josh Rosen campaign.” His 41.1 preseason passer rating (7 of 22, 43 yards) might be excused by a lot of pressure from poor blocking, but the veteran missed his fair share of throws.

Fitzpatrick had undrafted rookie sensation Preston Williams open on a pair of routes (one a deep-out that would’ve moved the chains on 3rd-and-10; another, a beautiful release and stack from Williams against Jalen Ramsey that was vastly under-thrown).

Fitzmagic is not coming to South Florida so far. Williams does great to win the inside release, then stacks Jalen Ramsey. QB misfires. Pressure from both ends again. pic.twitter.com/PAAulNVumT — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Under Fitzpatrick’s direction in the first half, the Dolphins gained just 47 yards of offense, picked up four first downs, and scored six points — three of which came on a short field, starting in plus-territory, following an interception.

The veteran was given one last hurrah and he marched his offense down the field to begin the third quarter. Fitzpatrick had a nice anticipation rip on an out from the slot (Kenny Stills), and floated a perfect screen flip to Mark Walton for a touchdown on a perfect play call against a jailbreak blitz.

Perfect call here against the jailbreak, and excellent little flip from Fitz. A first-team TD! pic.twitter.com/klr6h01FQj — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

If Fitzpatrick started the fireworks in the second half, Josh Rosen stole the show with his first series of the night. Backed up on his own goal line, Rosen extended two plays against compromised pockets — including a third-down scamper to move the chains — and a gorgeous downfield shot after he escaped pressure.

Rosen and wants this job. Maybe try the back on the wheel against a defensive tackle though. pic.twitter.com/TgqJ2Izh0o — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Rosen’s accuracy was good (sans one throw to Clive Walford into the flat), his decision making is speeding up on a weekly basis, but the processing is still a work in progress. On one play — thanks to the audio team from FOX — Rosen tried to identify the MIKE ‘backer, but it took him three tries to get it right.

At first, the idea of developing Rosen from the bench seemed like the obvious play — he wasn’t ready. He still has a long way to go to get this offense down, but he’s proven to give the offense more energy in each of the three preseason games.

Miami scored 36 points on Rosen’s 13 drives this preseason, and only 15 points on Fitzpatrick’s 14 possessions. Rosen should be starting week one against the Ravens, even if he’s going to get killed.

Running Backs

Kalen Ballage started the game, and Kenyan Drake is no longer in his walking boot, but the two stars of the game were considered afterthoughts coming into the season. Mark Walton is showing aptitude in all phases of the game — he’s an elusive runner, he’s adept in pass protection, and he’s a capable pass catcher.

Nice move by Walton in the open field, but Calhoun beat again inside. pic.twitter.com/tF6wVyQhiz — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Patrick Laird, undrafted from Cal, is the other. Laird’s work in the passing game likely got him on the roster, but his running skill set is going to be what keeps him around. His vision, ability to press the hole and set up blocks, and his tough running style is making him Miami’s most productive back (now over 100 yards this preseason).

Patrick Laird has really good vision and pairs that well with an ability to press the hole/set up his blocks. pic.twitter.com/EKjxziBa9x — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Chandler Cox continues to play a lot, and he registered another bone-crushing block — this one wiped out three, maybe four Jags.

Wide Receivers

This position has been difficult to evaluate all preseason because of the line play, but Preston Williams shined again. Williams separated on two occasions, but Fitzpatrick missed both throws. The deep shot against Jalen Ramsey was a beautiful inside release, Williams worked back outside to stack Ramsey, and the ball just didn’t get there.

Isaiah Ford did well to keep working on the broken play by Rosen. Ford is the sixth receiver on the team — his fate depends on how many bodies the Dolphins will keep at the position.

Kenny Stills caught a 14-yard pass — the only other reception by a Dolphins receiver before late into the fourth quarter

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki’s role has changed, and he’s taking well to it. Less work in-line, more flexed out wide and in the slot, Gesicki looks faster, stronger, and more confident. Where the game looked too fast for him as a rookie, he’s consistently uncovering, and he showcased his big-play ability in this one.

Gesicki can go, Hopefully he just lost his wind pic.twitter.com/pW2CaPOTyj — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Nick O’Leary continues to excel in the run game, and he got out the gate on a little flat route due to some poor tackling by the Jaguars.

Dwayne Allen was a disaster. He had a really poor effort on a crack back block against Josh Allen, and consistently got beat up in the running game.

Strange design here. Stretch run to the boundary and trying to have the title and come back and blindside Josh Allen. Safe to say that didn’t work pic.twitter.com/SE1PXgdlNe — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil was on the shelf and the results went as you’d expect. Zach Sterup took his turn at left tackle, and he fared as poorly as those before him.

Jesse Davis had his hands full with Josh Allen, the MVP of the game. It’s looking more likely that Miami will be back in the right tackle market next year after watching Ja’Wuan James leave in March.

Josh Allen wrecking shop again, working against Jesse Davis. Creates a clean-up sack for Smoot. pic.twitter.com/SBGwEpBoCC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

The rookie guards (Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun) are an issue, but Miami seems intent to develop the youngster. Both of them get turned at the line of scrimmage with regularity, there are communication issues with games from the defensive line, and they aren’t exactly overpowering in the running game. Chris Reed belongs in the starting five.

I think Chris Reed deserves a shot at the first team. pic.twitter.com/nyS04Cr9pa — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Isaiah Prince had a rough game, including a penalty on a successful two-point play.

Daniel Kilgore is often late to his spot, pushed into the backfield, and he’s responsible for communicating the protection up front. It’s not fair to say all of those free rushers are Kilgore’s fault, but he has been given the difficult task of playing alongside two rookies.

With Davis playing poorly, and those issues on the interior, it’s going to be a long year for this Dolphins offense.

Defensive Line

Charles Harris is proving to be no fluke this preseason. He beat Cam Robinson and was involved on multiple pressures once more. He’s using his speed to reset tackles, then he’s able to convert that speed to power, but also work back underneath when the quarterback tries to step up — he’s taking very well to the new rush scheme in the pass game, and the stack-and-shed, two-gap mentality against the run.

And another one pic.twitter.com/Bsp01LLhNN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Davon Godchaux doesn’t get enough love. It’s a broken record from me at this point, but he’s always the low-man, he fights off double teams, and disengages when he’s held up at the point-of-attack.

Christian Wilkins largely had a quiet night, but he made his way into the backfield with quickness on two occasions. Jacksonville only rushed the ball for 67 yards all night — nearly half of that coming in the fourth quarter.

Nate Orchard picked up his fourth sack, and he continues to line up all over the defensive line. He’ll condense down inside in Miami’s radar package (stand-up rushers all over the line), but also win one-on-ones off the offense’s right side.

Johnathan Ledbetter is one of many undrafted free agents that will make this team. Ledbetter’s fit in the scheme had him playing well as a five-technique, but he worked in as the three in this game — he’ll be a part of the opening day rotation.

Ledbetter is so good at keeping himself clean with active, heavy hands. pic.twitter.com/zN0SNHrLW5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Dewayne Hendrix flashed frequently in the fourth quarter. Tyrone Holmes continues to apply pressure with regularity, as well.

Linebackers

Sam Eguavoen missed a tackle on Leonard Fournette due to poor form, but he was good otherwise. His play can no longer be attributed to fluke, playing backups, or anything else folks will tell you this time of year. He’s making plays off the edge, inside, against the pass, and he has an inherent chemistry already with his fellow nickel ‘backer.

I don’t know, I think he timed this perfectly pic.twitter.com/AF8DYuyInz — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

That fellow-backer is Jerome Baker, and he’s here to mess things up. Baker’s inside/outside skill set, and his speed and change of direction, allows Miami to do a lot of different looks in pressure and coverage packages.

Most of the positon was down tonight, but Tre Watson and Terrill Hanks staked their claims to kick Kiko Alonso off the roster. Hanks put the game on ice with a forced fumble, and Watson showed some of his versatility with A-gap pressures, stack-backer looks, and working off the edge.

Cornerbacks

Eric Rowe looks like a find — if he can stay healthy. He’s sticky in coverage, he’s physical, and he competes from the line-of-scrimmage, to the top of the route, and at the catch point. He picked off a pass and was regularly in phase when targeted.

So many good things here. Radar look (amoeba, stand up rushers). Charles Harris wins again, Rowe’s strong August continues. pic.twitter.com/AuY4ammpAm — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Xavien Howard is the reason Rowe was tested so often. Miami’s premier player never had his name called, something that will probably happen a lot in 2019.

Minkah Fitzpatrick had a big bounce back. He played as a safety again, but we’ll keep him here in his natural position. Fitzpatrick said he’s not suited to play in the box, but he made multiple plays in run defense, and did this in coverage.

Cornell Armstrong and Chris Lammons had big nights on special teams — they’ll both make the team for their work on that unit, but Lammons is showing some bite as a defender as well.

Chris Lammons has been all over Miami’s specialist units, he’s played safety and corner, and he just did this. pic.twitter.com/rnfpMrDTDL — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

For young players, playing fast is the first priority, and that’s Jomal Wiltz. Wiltz does well playing in zone and pulling his trigger coming up in run-support. He had a big open field tackle — just like last week — on a third down.

Safeties

The big news of the night was Bobby McCain’s shoulder injury. After McCain was beat for a touchdown (Jacksonville’s only score of the game) he laid the lumber on a pass over the middle and was removed. Reports are that he’s fine, which is great because the depth beyond him is worrisome.

Bobby McCain one false step inside, Xgad the flat, and that one step was all Westbrook needed to create separation for the score pic.twitter.com/VMkbULQEnU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Preseason Recap

This gets filed in the Kool Aid category by fans bothered by silver linings, but this preseason has been an encouraging one. The offensive line is a train wreck, the quarterback position is iffy — at best — and there are depth concerns everywhere.

Still, there’s a lot of young talent on this roster, both by-way of legitimate blue chip talent (Tunsil, Howard, Baker, Fitzpatrick, Wilkins all 26-years or younger), and core pieces.

Plus, players that were afterthoughts under the previous regime are already showing more bite with new management. Charles Harris’ preseason has been one of dominance, and Mike Gesicki has definitively carved out a role on this offense.

If those two players can show improvement, that speaks well to the coaching staff. Plus, the Dolphins look to have uncovered some gems in low places. Mark Walton is a find. The same is true of Sam Eguavoen, Preston Williams, Jonathan Ledbetter, and perhaps Patrick Laird, Chandler Cox, Jomal Wiltz and even the oft-injured Eric Rowe.

With continued development of those players, as well as the already established contributors, the Dolphins are in a position to fix the holes with the unlimited resources at their disposal next offseason.

Chris Grier has quietly drafted very well in recent years (don’t believe me, check this out), and the fundamental aspects of the game are already markedly better than what we’ve seen in the past.

This year is going to be a struggle, but you should embrace the process. The defense has the ability to play like a top-half unit, but will probably fade from offensive futility putting it in bad positions. The key is the development of all this young talent, the blue chip guys making that strong push into that particular stratosphere, and then hope for a home run next offseason.

Given what we’ve seen from a Brian Flores football team, this team will be put in advantageous situations, they’ll be prepared for those situations, and they’ll consistently develop under-the-radar talent.

Most of the draft pundits and national media are bullish on Miami’s future. As someone that has watched this current iteration of Dolphins football repeatedly, I’m completely confident in the hands this franchise has been entrusted to.

Is it cliché to say, “trust the process?” Like our Shawshank Redemption hero, when we get out from that 500-yard crawl through the mess, we just might come out clean on the other side.

