Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Score 22 Unanswered, Beat Jaguars — Preseason Game 3 Recap
Bad offensive showing saved by Rosen resurgence, stout defensive effort
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Total Yards
|271
|244
|Rushing
|89
|67
|Passing
|177
|182
|Penalties
|9 (102 yards)
|12 (90 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|6/14
|1/11
|Sacks For
|3
|1
|TOP
|32:32
|27:28
Dolphins DNP list:
Laremy Tunsil (Coaches decision)
Kenyan Drake
Devante Parker
Albert Wilson
Jakeem Grant
Reshad Jones
T.J. McDonald
Walt Aikens
Andrew Van Ginkel
Raekwon McMillan
Kiko Alonso
Chase Allen
Vince Taylor
The expected theme for the 2019 season played out — pretty much to a T — throughout the first three exhibition games. The Dolphins offense is an unmitigated disaster, due in large part a non-functional line, but the defense is providing fans with some hope for the future.
To find the positive from this preseason, you’re going to have to take the Andy Dufresne route, and dig through a bunch of mess.
Most of the production the Dolphins put forth will come from young players on cheap contracts — that bodes well for the future. The holes, however, are vast and could derail development that could otherwise occur this season.
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterbacks
Ryan Fitzpatrick did little to quiet the noise around the “start Josh Rosen campaign.” His 41.1 preseason passer rating (7 of 22, 43 yards) might be excused by a lot of pressure from poor blocking, but the veteran missed his fair share of throws.
Fitzpatrick had undrafted rookie sensation Preston Williams open on a pair of routes (one a deep-out that would’ve moved the chains on 3rd-and-10; another, a beautiful release and stack from Williams against Jalen Ramsey that was vastly under-thrown).
Fitzmagic is not coming to South Florida so far. Williams does great to win the inside release, then stacks Jalen Ramsey. QB misfires. Pressure from both ends again. pic.twitter.com/PAAulNVumT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Under Fitzpatrick’s direction in the first half, the Dolphins gained just 47 yards of offense, picked up four first downs, and scored six points — three of which came on a short field, starting in plus-territory, following an interception.
The veteran was given one last hurrah and he marched his offense down the field to begin the third quarter. Fitzpatrick had a nice anticipation rip on an out from the slot (Kenny Stills), and floated a perfect screen flip to Mark Walton for a touchdown on a perfect play call against a jailbreak blitz.
Perfect call here against the jailbreak, and excellent little flip from Fitz. A first-team TD! pic.twitter.com/klr6h01FQj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
If Fitzpatrick started the fireworks in the second half, Josh Rosen stole the show with his first series of the night. Backed up on his own goal line, Rosen extended two plays against compromised pockets — including a third-down scamper to move the chains — and a gorgeous downfield shot after he escaped pressure.
OK Josh! pic.twitter.com/i9L8dPSf6P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Rosen and wants this job. Maybe try the back on the wheel against a defensive tackle though. pic.twitter.com/TgqJ2Izh0o
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Rosen’s accuracy was good (sans one throw to Clive Walford into the flat), his decision making is speeding up on a weekly basis, but the processing is still a work in progress. On one play — thanks to the audio team from FOX — Rosen tried to identify the MIKE ‘backer, but it took him three tries to get it right.
At first, the idea of developing Rosen from the bench seemed like the obvious play — he wasn’t ready. He still has a long way to go to get this offense down, but he’s proven to give the offense more energy in each of the three preseason games.
Miami scored 36 points on Rosen’s 13 drives this preseason, and only 15 points on Fitzpatrick’s 14 possessions. Rosen should be starting week one against the Ravens, even if he’s going to get killed.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage started the game, and Kenyan Drake is no longer in his walking boot, but the two stars of the game were considered afterthoughts coming into the season. Mark Walton is showing aptitude in all phases of the game — he’s an elusive runner, he’s adept in pass protection, and he’s a capable pass catcher.
Nice move by Walton in the open field, but Calhoun beat again inside. pic.twitter.com/tF6wVyQhiz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Patrick Laird, undrafted from Cal, is the other. Laird’s work in the passing game likely got him on the roster, but his running skill set is going to be what keeps him around. His vision, ability to press the hole and set up blocks, and his tough running style is making him Miami’s most productive back (now over 100 yards this preseason).
Patrick Laird has really good vision and pairs that well with an ability to press the hole/set up his blocks. pic.twitter.com/EKjxziBa9x
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Chandler Cox continues to play a lot, and he registered another bone-crushing block — this one wiped out three, maybe four Jags.
Wide Receivers
This position has been difficult to evaluate all preseason because of the line play, but Preston Williams shined again. Williams separated on two occasions, but Fitzpatrick missed both throws. The deep shot against Jalen Ramsey was a beautiful inside release, Williams worked back outside to stack Ramsey, and the ball just didn’t get there.
Isaiah Ford did well to keep working on the broken play by Rosen. Ford is the sixth receiver on the team — his fate depends on how many bodies the Dolphins will keep at the position.
Kenny Stills caught a 14-yard pass — the only other reception by a Dolphins receiver before late into the fourth quarter
Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki’s role has changed, and he’s taking well to it. Less work in-line, more flexed out wide and in the slot, Gesicki looks faster, stronger, and more confident. Where the game looked too fast for him as a rookie, he’s consistently uncovering, and he showcased his big-play ability in this one.
Gesicki can go, Hopefully he just lost his wind pic.twitter.com/pW2CaPOTyj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Nick O’Leary continues to excel in the run game, and he got out the gate on a little flat route due to some poor tackling by the Jaguars.
Dwayne Allen was a disaster. He had a really poor effort on a crack back block against Josh Allen, and consistently got beat up in the running game.
Strange design here. Stretch run to the boundary and trying to have the title and come back and blindside Josh Allen. Safe to say that didn’t work pic.twitter.com/SE1PXgdlNe
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil was on the shelf and the results went as you’d expect. Zach Sterup took his turn at left tackle, and he fared as poorly as those before him.
Jesse Davis had his hands full with Josh Allen, the MVP of the game. It’s looking more likely that Miami will be back in the right tackle market next year after watching Ja’Wuan James leave in March.
Josh Allen wrecking shop again, working against Jesse Davis. Creates a clean-up sack for Smoot. pic.twitter.com/SBGwEpBoCC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
The rookie guards (Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun) are an issue, but Miami seems intent to develop the youngster. Both of them get turned at the line of scrimmage with regularity, there are communication issues with games from the defensive line, and they aren’t exactly overpowering in the running game. Chris Reed belongs in the starting five.
I think Chris Reed deserves a shot at the first team. pic.twitter.com/nyS04Cr9pa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Isaiah Prince had a rough game, including a penalty on a successful two-point play.
Daniel Kilgore is often late to his spot, pushed into the backfield, and he’s responsible for communicating the protection up front. It’s not fair to say all of those free rushers are Kilgore’s fault, but he has been given the difficult task of playing alongside two rookies.
With Davis playing poorly, and those issues on the interior, it’s going to be a long year for this Dolphins offense.
Defensive Line
Charles Harris is proving to be no fluke this preseason. He beat Cam Robinson and was involved on multiple pressures once more. He’s using his speed to reset tackles, then he’s able to convert that speed to power, but also work back underneath when the quarterback tries to step up — he’s taking very well to the new rush scheme in the pass game, and the stack-and-shed, two-gap mentality against the run.
And another one pic.twitter.com/Bsp01LLhNN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Davon Godchaux doesn’t get enough love. It’s a broken record from me at this point, but he’s always the low-man, he fights off double teams, and disengages when he’s held up at the point-of-attack.
Christian Wilkins largely had a quiet night, but he made his way into the backfield with quickness on two occasions. Jacksonville only rushed the ball for 67 yards all night — nearly half of that coming in the fourth quarter.
Nate Orchard picked up his fourth sack, and he continues to line up all over the defensive line. He’ll condense down inside in Miami’s radar package (stand-up rushers all over the line), but also win one-on-ones off the offense’s right side.
Johnathan Ledbetter is one of many undrafted free agents that will make this team. Ledbetter’s fit in the scheme had him playing well as a five-technique, but he worked in as the three in this game — he’ll be a part of the opening day rotation.
Ledbetter is so good at keeping himself clean with active, heavy hands. pic.twitter.com/zN0SNHrLW5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Dewayne Hendrix flashed frequently in the fourth quarter. Tyrone Holmes continues to apply pressure with regularity, as well.
Linebackers
Sam Eguavoen missed a tackle on Leonard Fournette due to poor form, but he was good otherwise. His play can no longer be attributed to fluke, playing backups, or anything else folks will tell you this time of year. He’s making plays off the edge, inside, against the pass, and he has an inherent chemistry already with his fellow nickel ‘backer.
I don’t know, I think he timed this perfectly pic.twitter.com/AF8DYuyInz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
That fellow-backer is Jerome Baker, and he’s here to mess things up. Baker’s inside/outside skill set, and his speed and change of direction, allows Miami to do a lot of different looks in pressure and coverage packages.
Most of the positon was down tonight, but Tre Watson and Terrill Hanks staked their claims to kick Kiko Alonso off the roster. Hanks put the game on ice with a forced fumble, and Watson showed some of his versatility with A-gap pressures, stack-backer looks, and working off the edge.
Cornerbacks
Eric Rowe looks like a find — if he can stay healthy. He’s sticky in coverage, he’s physical, and he competes from the line-of-scrimmage, to the top of the route, and at the catch point. He picked off a pass and was regularly in phase when targeted.
So many good things here. Radar look (amoeba, stand up rushers). Charles Harris wins again, Rowe’s strong August continues. pic.twitter.com/AuY4ammpAm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Xavien Howard is the reason Rowe was tested so often. Miami’s premier player never had his name called, something that will probably happen a lot in 2019.
Minkah Fitzpatrick had a big bounce back. He played as a safety again, but we’ll keep him here in his natural position. Fitzpatrick said he’s not suited to play in the box, but he made multiple plays in run defense, and did this in coverage.
MINKAH! pic.twitter.com/uWXtXpYh4z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Cornell Armstrong and Chris Lammons had big nights on special teams — they’ll both make the team for their work on that unit, but Lammons is showing some bite as a defender as well.
Chris Lammons has been all over Miami’s specialist units, he’s played safety and corner, and he just did this. pic.twitter.com/rnfpMrDTDL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
For young players, playing fast is the first priority, and that’s Jomal Wiltz. Wiltz does well playing in zone and pulling his trigger coming up in run-support. He had a big open field tackle — just like last week — on a third down.
Safeties
The big news of the night was Bobby McCain’s shoulder injury. After McCain was beat for a touchdown (Jacksonville’s only score of the game) he laid the lumber on a pass over the middle and was removed. Reports are that he’s fine, which is great because the depth beyond him is worrisome.
Bobby McCain one false step inside, Xgad the flat, and that one step was all Westbrook needed to create separation for the score pic.twitter.com/VMkbULQEnU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Preseason Recap
This gets filed in the Kool Aid category by fans bothered by silver linings, but this preseason has been an encouraging one. The offensive line is a train wreck, the quarterback position is iffy — at best — and there are depth concerns everywhere.
Still, there’s a lot of young talent on this roster, both by-way of legitimate blue chip talent (Tunsil, Howard, Baker, Fitzpatrick, Wilkins all 26-years or younger), and core pieces.
Plus, players that were afterthoughts under the previous regime are already showing more bite with new management. Charles Harris’ preseason has been one of dominance, and Mike Gesicki has definitively carved out a role on this offense.
If those two players can show improvement, that speaks well to the coaching staff. Plus, the Dolphins look to have uncovered some gems in low places. Mark Walton is a find. The same is true of Sam Eguavoen, Preston Williams, Jonathan Ledbetter, and perhaps Patrick Laird, Chandler Cox, Jomal Wiltz and even the oft-injured Eric Rowe.
With continued development of those players, as well as the already established contributors, the Dolphins are in a position to fix the holes with the unlimited resources at their disposal next offseason.
Chris Grier has quietly drafted very well in recent years (don’t believe me, check this out), and the fundamental aspects of the game are already markedly better than what we’ve seen in the past.
This year is going to be a struggle, but you should embrace the process. The defense has the ability to play like a top-half unit, but will probably fade from offensive futility putting it in bad positions. The key is the development of all this young talent, the blue chip guys making that strong push into that particular stratosphere, and then hope for a home run next offseason.
Given what we’ve seen from a Brian Flores football team, this team will be put in advantageous situations, they’ll be prepared for those situations, and they’ll consistently develop under-the-radar talent.
Most of the draft pundits and national media are bullish on Miami’s future. As someone that has watched this current iteration of Dolphins football repeatedly, I’m completely confident in the hands this franchise has been entrusted to.
Is it cliché to say, “trust the process?” Like our Shawshank Redemption hero, when we get out from that 500-yard crawl through the mess, we just might come out clean on the other side.
Miami Dolphins
Mid-Preseason State of the Roster
Miami is halfway through their preseason slate with the pseudo-important third game coming up on Thursday against the Jaguars. Thus far, we’ve had a few interesting things revealed to us as fans:
1) Brian Flores is “comfortable” with the current starting 5 on the O-line of (l to r) Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis. When’s the last time Miami had two rookie starting offensive lineman on opening day? I recall Jake Long and Donald Thomas in 2008, but that lasted for a week before a broken foot knocked Thomas out of the lineup. Before that, Richmond Webb and Keith Sims at left tackle and left guard, respectively, for Dan Marino.
2) Bobby McCain as a free safety is a real thing. What we don’t have a clear picture of his how this will work. He hasn’t really had to make many plays downfield in coverage.
3) Neither Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Josh Rosen have wrestled the starting quarterback job away from the other. Chew on that for a while and don’t look at guy like Erik McCoy, Chase Winovich or Juan Thornhill. If you get that sentence, well, you know what I mean. If not, don’t sweat it.
We’ve also seen guys like Charles Harris, Sam Eguavoen, Nate Orchard, and Preston Williams have some nice moments, most of which has been rather unexpected but is welcomed. Thinking about all of this sparked the idea for this piece, with a hat tip to Barry Jackson, about who are really locks for the 2019 Miami Dolphins roster. I figured, what the heck, I’ll take a stab at this at the midpoint of the preseason schedule. In order to make a 90 man roster more palatable in this manner, I’ve broken down the categories into:
Lead pipe cinch: 100% the player is on the roster
Likely lock: 75+% chance the player is on the roster
Safe: 60-75% chance the player is on the roster
Work to do: 50/50 chance
Cut: He gone!
Quarterback
Lead pipe cinch: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen
Cut: Jake Rudock
Let’s face it, both Fitzpatrick and Rosen are going to be on the roster. Rudock’s had some moments late in games, but in today’s NFL I just don’t see Miami keeping three quarterbacks.
Running back
Lead pipe cinch: Kalen Ballage, Kenyan Drake
Safe: Mark Walton, Chandler Cox (FB)
Work to do: Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin
Cut: Kenneth Farrow
Ballage and Drake. Drake and Ballage. Either way it’s Miami’s one-two punch. Let’s just hope Drake is able to come back week 1 from the foot sprain. Walton should be the third running back and I expect him on the roster, unless he’s suspended for a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. I expect Chandler Cox to make it unless a proven fullback is unexpectedly cut. Patrick Laird drew some nice praise from Coach Flores on Monday, and I think he’s got a slight edge over Myles Gaskin at this point. I think one of those two makes the roster as a fourth running back.
Receiver
Lead pipe cinch: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant
Safe: Preston Williams
Work to do: Isaiah Ford, Brice Butler, Trenton Irwin
Cut: Allen Hurns, Reece Horn, Saeed Blacknall
Barring injuries or an unexpected trade, I think we all can agree that Stills, Parker, Wilson, and Grant are on the roster. Barring an implosion the next two games, I think Preston Williams is the fifth guy. From there, it’ll be interesting. Does Miami keep a 6th? If so, then I’d give a razor thin edge to Isaiah Ford at this point. Butler and Irwin have flashed, but they’re probably going to need to ball out to have a shot. In my opinion, I think Miami will go heavier on the defensive side of the ball and at running back, so I’ll stick with five receivers for now.
Tight End
Lead pipe cinch: Mike Gesicki
Safe: Durham Smythe
Work to do: Nick O’Leary, Dwayne Allen
Cut: Clive Walford, Chris Myarick
Tight end is probably the hardest position for me to wrap my head around. Mike Gesicki hasn’t really given any signs that he’s going to be an impact player, but he’s on the roster. Durham Smythe is what he is. Nick O’Leary is what he is. Dwayne Allen’s been battling an injury, but probably is the most complete of the group if he’s healthy. Clive Walford and Chris Myarick have both made nice catches, but are they at the point where you can see them on the team? For now, this position group remains murky at best in my eyes.
Offensive Line
Lead pipe cinch: Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Deion Calhoun, Jesse Davis
Safe: Chris Reed
Work to do: Isaiah Prince, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Zach Sterup
Cut: Tony Adams, Will Holden, Michael Dunn, Durval Queiroz, Kyle Fuller, Aaron Monteiro, Jordan Mills
Offensive Line. Where to begin? Laremy Tunsil’s one of the top 5 left tackles in football, so at least Miami have that going for them. I think you have to take Flores at his word that he’s feeling comfortable with the current starters, so I’ve got them safe. I think Chris Reed is relatively safe as a swing interior player. Beyond the starting five and Reed though…at this point it’s pretty bad. Isaiah Prince has looked alright, but he’s only gotten work against 3s and 4s. Jaryd Jones-Smith’s night wasn’t as bad as Twitter analysis would lead you to believe. Zach Sterup’s probably holding onto the bottom rung of the ladder at this point. My gut feeling is that Prince may make the roster temporarily but could be moved to the practice squad depending on who Miami brings in after cuts. Durval Queiroz doesn’t count against the 10 man practice squad because of the International Player Pathway exemption, so he’ll likely stick around and return to camp in 2020.
Defensive Line
Lead pipe cinch: Tank Carradine, Charles Harris, Jonathan Ledbetter, Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence
Safe: Nate Orchard
Work to do: Adolphus Washington, Dewayne Hendrix
Cut: Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman, Cory Thomas, Tyrone Holmes
PUP: Robert Nkemdiche
The interior of the defensive line seems relatively set. The quartet of Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor, and Spence seem pretty strong. Tank Carradine and Jonathan Ledbetter are big, physical edge-setters who have both played inside at times; Carradine in a 3-man front, Ledbetter in a 4-man front and I’m sure the coaching staff will appreciate that versatility. Charles Harris has played well this preseason in what is an important year for him. Nate Orchard, who I didn’t expect to do much, might’ve played his way onto the roster at this point. I’m not sure if that says more about Orchard or Miami’s roster. You can make your own determination.
Adolphus Washington has played well. But does he add anything that the other four don’t? I don’t think so. It’s hard for me to lop a fellow Cincinnatian off the roster, but I just don’t see him playing in Miami. Maybe this is the Dewayne Hendrix fan in me, but I think if he plays well the next two games he’s earned a role. The rest of the bunch seems academic outside of Tyrone Holmes; there’s something there to work with so perhaps the practice squad is in order. Robert Nkemdiche being on PUP is interesting. He could add some inside pass-rush up front if and when he returns healthy. His return might spell doom for a guy like Hendrix or Orchard if they’re on the roster though.
Linebacker
Lead pipe cinch: Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Andrew Van Ginkel
Safe: Sam Eguavoen
Work to do: Tre’ Watson, Terrill Hanks, Nick DeLuca, Kiko Alonso
Cut: Chase Allen, Terrance Smith, Quentin Poling
Thus far, Jerome Baker’s been one of the stars of training camp and preseason, and now he’s got the green dot making the calls. He’s safe. I’m still curious as to how well this fit will work, but he’s the leader of the defense. Hard to see them cutting a guy they just drafted in Van Ginkel, especially with him being the only linebacker who looks and plays in a manner like Kyle Van Noy. McMillan’s the best tackler on the team, and he’s got a role. It’s just a matter of what it is. At the very least he’s an Elandon Roberts or Ja’Whaun Bentley type role, he’s going to be a good run-stopper for Miami. To say that Sam Eguavoen has taken his job is false, but it is safe to say Miami’s staff remains more open to splitting roles rather than finding two set players to operate those two main linebacker jobs.
Sam Eguavoen has been evaluated heavily. Just look at his snap counts. The coaches want to see something and they’ve given him plenty of run time. Tre’ Watson looks like he could be the backup to McMillan at whatever that role is. Kiko Alonso’s missed a lot of time and probably doesn’t figure into long-term plans, so he’s on shaky ground. Nick DeLuca’s looked better to me than Terrill Hanks, but that battle still has two more rounds to play out. You can’t make the club from the tub Chase Allen, sorry man. Too little too late for Poling and Smith in my book.
***Note, I’m splitting the secondary into two parts. I’m going to list Minkah Fitzpatrick with the safeties as that’s his official designation on the team site.***
Cornerback
Lead pipe cinch: Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe
Safe: Cornell Armstrong, Jomal Wiltz
Work to do: Torry McTyer, David Rivers, Chris Lammons
Cut: Jalen Davis, Tyler Patmon, Nik Needham
PUP: Cordrea Tankersley
X got paid and is one of the top 5 corners in the NFL. Nice to be able to say that your first two draft picks (Tunsil, Howard) have panned out that well if you’re Chris Grier, eh? Eric Rowe is the other starter outside. The question is how long can he stave of the injury bug. After those two, corner play hasn’t been very good this season. I have Cornell Armstrong and Jomal Wiltz listed more for their versatility and special teams play rather than what they’ve done on defense. Armstrong’s made a few plays in coverage, but he’s taken some bad angles in run support. Torry McTyer’s probably been the next best corner on the perimeter, but we saw how that worked last year. There’s the possibility of something better out there in cuts, in my opinion. Chris Lammons played well against Tampa and has been a staple on special teams, so he may have an advantage. Rivers is the only other corner with size and length, but time is running out. Jalen Davis hasn’t played well. Tyler Patmon’s hardly played at all. Nik Needham’s been pretty awful, but you can see traits as to why they like them.
Cordrea Tankersley, if he gets back healthy, ought to intrigue this staff. He was very good as a rookie playing press man. He wasn’t very good last year with a zone heavier defense, then he tore an ACL. If his knee gets back to 100% and this staff can get him back to his rookie year form, Miami could do some sneaky things with Xavien Howard on the other side. That’s self-admittedly putting the cart before the horse in a number of ways, but having he and Robert Nkemdiche on PUP are both interesting.
Safety
Lead pipe cinch: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens
Safe:
Work to do: Montre Hartage
Cut: Maurice Smith
I listed Minkah Fitzpatrick here as he’s been the second safety in 2-deep looks and has been playing the role we’ll likely see Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald occupy while they’ve been out. Nice to have a versatile guy like that. McCain is at free safety. It’d be nice to see him tested this preseason. Jones and McDonald in the box safety role is nice, but I’m curious to see how they do and how that work is divvied up. Walt Aikens may as well be listed under special teams, but he’s legitimately one of the top 10 special teamers in the NFL.
Montre Hartage is a guy I brought up on the podcast the last time I was on as a possible corner to safety convert (Hartage was a corner in college at Northwestern). I’ve got part of it right. Whether he makes the roster is still up in the air in my eyes. He’s missed several tackles in the limited chances he’s had to make plays. He better show well on special teams the next two games.
Special Teams
Lead pipe cinch: Jason Sanders, John Denney
Safe: Matt Haack
Work to do:
Cut: Wesley Farnsworth
Jason Sanders is terrific. John Denney is a legend. Matt Haack could be on shaky ground depending on cuts.
Overall
In totality, here’s how my roster stacks up with lead pipe cinches.
QB: Fitzpatrick, Rosen
RB: Ballage, Drake
WR: Parker, Stills, Wilson, Grant
TE: Mike Gesicki
OL: Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis
DL: Carradine, Ledbetter, Harris, Godchaux, Wilkins, Taylor, Spence
LB: Baker, McMillan, Van Ginkel
CB: Howard, Rowe
S: Fitzpatrick, McCain, Jones, McDonald, Aikens
ST: Sanders, Denney
That’s 33 locks in my eyes, plus another 10 guys considered safe. That’s 43 roster spots out of 53. These final two games will likely determine how those spots are filled, and at some spots – like the OL – they may be filled with guys from other teams. Enjoy the game this week and I’ll be back in the regular season.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason Game 3 Preview – What to Expect
Amidst more off-field distractions, the Dolphins play exhibition game number-three tomorrow night
Pre-practice music, a hip hop mogul, and a player popular for his anthem protests have seized the headlines this week in South Florida. Still, the games must go on, and the most important game of the exhibition schedule is just 24 hours away.
For a team that is constantly in the headlines for anything other than football, perhaps this matchup is an early test for how a Brian Flores-led team responds to adversity.
Or, maybe none of that matters, and a football game breaks out.
If that’s the case, Miami’s evaluation might become murky in this preseason contest. Jacksonville boasts a bevy of defensive stars, all capable of embarrassing professional, grown-men that oppose them — they certainly did last December in the game that essentially detonated the AZ-5 option on the Mike Tannenbaum-Adam Gase regime.
With Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell set to play, it’s entirely possible that the game tape is useless from an evaluation standpoint. Blocking these two players will prove difficult, and it’s feasible that Miami has no answer.
For the third-straight week, the Dolphins hope comes from defensive success. The Jaguars will test Miami’s physical nature with a throwback style ground game, paired with a timing-based passing game, and try to beat Miami at their own game.
This game should provide the Dolphins with a great test-run for the season opener against the Ravens. Defending power runs and attacking an aggressive defense that likes to bait and put pressure on quarterbacks from every angle, let’s see what this Flores rendition is made of.
Injuries/Not Expected to Play:
Dolphins:
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Kiko Alonso
LB Chase Allen
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
WR Devante Parker
WR Albert Wilson
RB Kenyan Drake
S Walt Aikens
S T.J. McDonald
CB Cordrea Tankersley
DL Robert Nkemdiche
Jaguars:
WR Marqise Lee
RB Alfred Blue
LB Jake Ryan
LB Quincy Williams
LB Davis Tull
TE Charles Jones
TE Geoff Swaim
TE Josh Oliver
DT Marcell Dareus
As any coach will say, let’s talk about the guys that are here.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Jaguars
A Clue into Opening Day Starters
The term starter is entirely relative in today’s game, but we should see the closest version of a regular season, game day edition of this Dolphins team Thursday. While other teams around the league are taking the Sean McVay route (sit everyone of importance), Miami is stretching the evaluation of this likely trying season into August.
With Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the call to start this game, expect to see a long look at the prominent fixtures on the 2019 Dolphins outfit.
Sam Eguavoen and Charles Harris — bother starters — opened up the third quarter on the field last week. That decision came after both players put forth major contributions in the first-half; no rest for the weary, apparently.
Minkah Fitzpatrick joined Eguavoen and Harris on the second-team defense last Friday, but his placement was perhaps more justified. Miami’s 2018 first-rounder is struggling with some — arguably — out-of-position work, which segues perfectly into point number two.
Response from Minkah Fitzpatrick
It’s unclear if Reshad Jones will play, but if he does, that’ll put Fitzpatrick back into his primary position at the nickel. Fitzpatrick has been cross-training all camp as a safety in traditional base packages — which brings him into the box with regularity — with plenty of ups and downs attached to the process.
Fitzpatrick missed a tackle in the preseason opener. He, also, uncharacteristically blew an opportunity to get his defense off the field on a third down tackle last week.
That’s not the player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in his one-plus years with the Dolphins. That’s not the player he was at Alabama. Perhaps Flores and company would prefer to shelter Minkah and keep his role discrete until the games count, but it would go a long way towards building his confidence to get him some work in his best positon – the star corner spot.
Expect Fitzpatrick to make a big play in this game — he’s due.
Play Calling with a Purpose
With imminent pressure crumbling down on the other Fitzpatrick (Ryan), the Dolphins might try to unveil some misdirection, play action, and more innovative situational play calling in this game.
Through the first two games, the Dolphins have held off on utilizing boots, screens, and advantageous run-pass options, for the down-and-distance, almost entirely.
Putting the offense in a position to succeed through the scheme could be more of a focal point in this one. The first-team has yet to visit the end zone. Perhaps a house call or two could pump some confidence into a unit that desperately needs positive vibes heading into September.
Consistency from Sam Eguavoen, Charles Harris, and the Pass Rush
Jacksonville’s offensive line was a disaster last season — primarily because of injuries. With the return of Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, and the inclusion of Jawaan Taylor, Miami is greeted with a real test for this new, successful pass rush scheme.
Charles Harris beat up whoever lined up across from him last week — can he do it again against Robinson? That goes for the entire rush scheme. Continue to confuse the protection calls for the offense, attack this John DeFilippo offense, and shut things down from the start.
The same goes for Sam Eguavoen. The 26-year-old rookie continues to progress through August with flying colors — one more game will solidify his starting spot for that Baltimore opener.
Final Push from Bubble Guys
The cornerback position has four guys that are locks in my book (Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, and Wiltz). Beyond that, multiple guys are making a push to round-out the unit. Can Cornell Armstrong elevate his game from special teamer to prominent fixture on the defense? Where do Jalen Davis, Chris Lammons, Tyler Patmon and Torry McTyer factor in?
How about the backup offensive line? We know the starting five are likely set, but there are three or four others competing for a healthy guaranteed salary in 2019. Chris Reed is among the “rest,” but the other jobs are seemingly up for grabs.
Success from the Offensive Line
The starters haven’t changed for three weeks. It’s unlikely that something changes now, so how about some actual success from the first-team? Flores talks a lot about the communication, about the team effort of playing offensive line, yet there are breakdowns in both games that suggest this unit has a long way to go.
Laremy Tunsil is fine; he can handle his isolation work with anybody in the league. So, as the Dolphins slide protection, let’s see how well rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun pass off effectively in pass pro. Let’s see Daniel Kilgore get more push in the running game, and let’s see Jesse Davis make strides towards earning a contract extension as the long-term solution at right tackle.
QB Battle, Obviously
I considered taking this one out for a blurb on the inclusion of Jakeem Grant and Reshad Jones, but that pairing might not play, so we go back to the obvious. It’s Fitzpatrick’s job to lose, but this is still an on-going evaluation with this game counting towards the ultimate total.
Even if Rosen doesn’t wrestle the job away on Thursday, a strong performance could make the leash shorter for Fitzpatrick come September.
Flores has been noncommittal on expected playing time for the two quarterbacks, but he did flirt with giving both players a half’s worth of work. If Fitzpatrick’s half is lifeless, that adds several gallons of gasoline to the discussion, especially if Rosen balls out.
Position Battles Becoming Clear
We talked about the depth and bubble players, but what’s more, the players that are going to play significant snaps come Sundays. With Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant working back, Isaiah Ford’s first-team promotion could last into the season.
At tight end, will one of these four separate from the pack? How will the defensive line reps be split up behind Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins (paging Vincent Taylor).
The total snap counts from this game will be telling in regards to which players the staff is warming up to for final decisions on cut-down day.
First-Team Special Teams Unit
Coach Flores says this team — like the Patriots, where Flores came from — will use starters in the third phase of the game. Refusing to call on inferior players in one of the primary aspects of the game, this staff will deploy its best men into the special teams’ units.
We’ve seen starters T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Preston Williams featured prominently on special teams. The list of players rounding out the unit has been consistent since the first week of camp, and those players figure into roster spots going forward.
Patrick Laird, Opening Day Number Two Back?
Mark Walton has separated himself comfortably as the third back on the roster behind Kalen Ballage and the injured Kenyan Drake. Between Drake’s foot ailment, and Walton’s legal trouble, up next is the ultra-productive Laird (91 total yards through two games, on 15 touches).
Laird earned praise from Flores this week for his preparation and task-oriented mentality. Laird is among the most active players getting extra work post-practice, and has put together a strong case to be one of many undrafted free agents to make this team. Now, with the running back depth chart toppling ahead of him, Laird could be heavily involved in the week-one game plan.
The term dress rehearsal is so 2010. These games don’t hold a cumulative importance the way they maybe once did, but they still serve as excellent individual evaluations. Mostly, the games are opportunities to confirm what the coaches see in practice — hence the puzzling depth charts that fans argue over.
This game is an excellent barometer for what the Dolphins will run into in the season opener — hopefully, they compete.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Expected to Extend Jakeem Grant
UPDATE: It’s official, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have signed Jakeem Grant to a 4-year contract worth $24m. Guaranteed money is current unknown.
The #Dolphins are giving WR Jakeem Grant a 4-year extension worth up to $24M, source said. Grant, who gets gets $6M per year, has 34 career catches for 471 yards in 3 years.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2019
There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Miami Dolphins wide receivers recently, but we may finally have some clarity on the position’s future.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are expected to sign Jakeem Grant to a 4-year contract extension.
NEWS: Source indicates that the Dolphins and Jakeem Grant are close to a 4-year contract extension that keeps him in Miami through 2023. pic.twitter.com/DFhVktm2lD
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 21, 2019
Details of the contract are currently unknown, but theoretically, he would be signed through 2023.
Grant is entering the last year of his rookie contract, and his evolution as both a kick returner and a wide receiver has earned him a nice payday. Thing is, just how much is Miami going to pay him?
We know Grant can be an elusive, shifty and near-impossible man to tackle in open space, but with just 471 career receiving yards over the span of 42 active games (11.21 yards-per-game), what is Grant’s value?
What’s most impressive about Grant is his production as a returner. Over his 3-year career, Grant has accumulated 2,036 return yards as well as 3 touchdowns. He’s a big play waiting to happen every time he receives a kick.
On the other side, Grant has some of the hardest hands we have ever seen in Miami. If he is able to fix this one problem, he should become a reliable #3 receiver worth fearing on every play.
Between the drama surrounding Kenny Stills, the inconsistency revolving around DeVante Parker, the tenderness of Albert Wilson‘s situation (as well as his soon-to-be bloated contract), and the uncertainty regarding any other receiver’s health, it’s likely that Jakeem Grant is the only receiver on the team beyond the 2019 season.
LATEST
- Dolphins Score 22 Unanswered, Beat Jaguars — Preseason Game 3 Recap August 23, 2019
- Mid-Preseason State of the Roster August 22, 2019
- Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason Game 3 Preview – What to Expect August 21, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Expected to Extend Jakeem Grant August 20, 2019
- Brian Flores Press Conference (8/20/19) August 20, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Monday Morning Quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins – Preseason Week 1
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Will Jadeveon Clowney End the Defensive End Drought
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
25 Things We’ve Learned 25 Days into the 2019 Miami Dolphins Season
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Dolphins Lose in Tampa — Preseason Week 2 Recap