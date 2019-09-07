Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Sign OL Jesse Davis to 3-Year Extension
On the eve of the Dolphins’ 2019 season, the team makes another announcement – this time not a cut, but an extension for offensive lineman Jesse Davis.
The new contract for Miami’s versatile guard/tackle is reported to be a 3 year deal worth a total of $15 million, comprised of $8.5m fully guaranteed and a $4m signing bonus.
At $5M APY, Jesse Davis would be the 13th highest-paid RT this year, 15th next, and 16th in 2021. Its 17th in total value among all RTs.
His guarantees come in at 14th most among RTs.
As a right guard, he’s the 20th-highest paid on an annual basis.
Davis played every offensive snap for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and stands as one of the few staple players on the frontline – a group which has seen significant turnover recently with the trade of Laremy Tunsil.
The deal should see Davis as a key member of the offensive line through the 2022 season.
During his career with the Dolphins, Jesse Davis has seen starting roles at both guard and tackle positions along the line. His versatility figures to be one of his primary strengths in Brian Flores’ scheme and Davis will reportedly fill the starting LT spot following Tunsil’s departure for the opening game at least.
Per source, Dolphins gave Jesse Davis a 4 M signing bonus. 3 yr, 15 M deal with 8.5 M guaranteed. Has been working at LT this week after playing RT in preseason. Now signed through 2022
The Miami Dolphins announce their 2019 team captains
The Miami Dolphins announce their 2019 team captains
In preparation for their official kickoff against the Ravens on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have announced the team captains for the season.
The players selected by their fellow teammates are Jerome Baker and Bobby McCain on defense, Daniel Kilgore on offense, and Walt Aikens on special teams, Brian Flores announced on Friday during his press conference.
The honor speaks highly of Walt Aikens, Daniel Kilgore, and Bobby McCain for their leadership and veteran presence on the team and what it means to their teammates, but it also speaks volumes of what the team thinks of the second-year Jerome Baker, especially. Baker is going into his sophomore season, so it’s a great indication of his stepping up that his peers felt that it should be recognized.
You can watch the press conference below where Brian Flores unveils the team captains directly from the Miami Dolphins Twitter account. He also talks about the offensive line and the newly signed J’Marcus Webb.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media. https://t.co/qCK7k5jvmu
It stands to reason that each of the four selected captains will make meaningful impacts throughout the season. They’ll lead the charge, and they will kick that off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
Staff Predictions: Miami Dolphins 2019 season record
Whether you believe Brian Flores when he says the Dolphins are trying to win every game or not, one thing is abundantly clear: the Miami Dolphins will not be very good in 2019.
By trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans, the Dolphins essentially pushed all their poker chips to the middle of the table and are all in on a rebuild and all in on the 2020 draft.
With that being said, the Locked on Dolphins staff took a shot at predicting Miami’s final record for the 2019 season. Warning: avert your eyes because this won’t be very pretty.
Chris Kowalewski
The Dolphins are in for a difficult season and they know it. Stephen Ross basically announced the same earlier this year on New Years’ Eve. Heading into previous seasons with elevated expectations has yielded mixed (but predominantly underwhelming) results and this year the expectations themselves are at an all-time low.
Brian Flores won’t call it ‘tanking’ and I believe him – I have confidence that he’ll train the team the right way focusing on technique and fundamentals, build through adversity and will demand full effort on every play. But ultimately, this young Dolphins team currently lacks enough talent and experience to win consistently. It’ll be a tough learning curve but hopefully one with some glimpses of promise which, helped by impressive defensive performances, which may be enough to earn a small handful of victories. If I’m looking for where those Dolphins wins might come from, I’d go with Week 6 (vs Redskins), Week 9 (vs Jets) and Week 15 (@ Giants).
Prediction: 3-13
Shawn Digity
I just don’t think this roster can hold up against any other team in the league. It’s not meant to be insulting; it’s that the combination of roster turnover, player inexperience, and jettisoning players in trades or outright releasing them has created a huge uphill battle for the Dolphins this year.
On the roster currently (as of September 4), there are 11 rookies, four undrafted and seven that were drafted, five players acquired in trades that will have been with the team for eight days when the Fins kickoff against the Ravens, one of which is now the new starting left tackle, and three new starters on the offensive line with a new helmsman leading the charge. I don’t think a lot of success has been found with those circumstances.
There are winnable games on the schedule, in my opinion, like the Bengals and Giants, but I think that’s where the Fins’ inexperience will really factor in. The games against Cincinnati and New York are in Weeks 15 and 16. The team will have taken its lumps, made the necessary moves in the wake of any unfortunate injuries, and just be trying to get to the finish line; I envision the rookies to have hit the wall by then, too. If those games had been earlier in the season, I would’ve considered marking them as wins.
The team is reinventing itself and it’s in the midst of finding its new identity, so expect that journey to consist of a lot of losing.
Prediction: 0-16
Andrew Mitchell
The Miami Dolphins are in full blown rebuild mode. Notice I say “rebuild” and not “tank.” Because tank would imply they’re purposely trying to lose. Whereas rebuilding is simply what we’ve done, we blew up the foundation and are starting from scratch.
The Dolphins schedule is not the easiest which is why I only have them at 3 games. Ultimately I believe their record will vary between 2-5 wins this season. As of now, I have them stunning the Ravens on opening day, beating the Jets in Miami and then the Redskins after the bye week. 2 other potential wins are the Bengals and Jets again but I really think this team is going to be hard to watch at certain points, especially late in the season.
My advice is find some players you like and see if they develop. Hopefully some carve a role for themselves for future seasons. Just look for the silver linings and buckle up because it’s a tough, tough road ahead.
Prediction: 3-13
Jason Hrina
Not only will the Dolphins play themselves out of a top draft pick, but they’ll do it courtesy of a three-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the perfect quarterback to exceed expectations while subsequently underperforming for the majority of the season.
Weeks 9-11 feature the Jets at home, the Colts away and then the Bills at home. All 3 of these games are winnable, and Fitzpatrick is ‘just’ good enough to topple these below average teams.
The other 3 wins I have on the schedule are:
Week 6 vs Redskins
Week 15 @ NY Giants
Week 16 vs Bengals
Thing is, once Josh Rosen becomes the starting quarterback, this prediction will completely change. I think you can expect fewer wins when Rosen is placed into the lineup; if for no other reason, he’ll need some time to work the rust off.
Prediction: 6-10
Oliver Candido
Miami reaches 6-10 in 2019 with a solid defensive effort, which is more of a statement on the previous coaching staff. Unfortunately Miami is forced to use draft capital to move up and get the quarterback of the future.
Prediction: 6-10
Gabe Hauari
I’m trying to decide which roster is worse: this one, or the one that led Miami to a 1-15 record in 2007. It’s close, but I think the 2007 roster is just slightly worse because Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen offer more talent at quarterback than Miami had in 07.
Any way you slice it, this team will not be good. The offensive and defensive lines are both relying on young, unproven players, especially with the departure of Laremy Tunsil.
Miami will be able to hang with the Cincinnatis and Washingtons of the world, but games against the likes of the Patriots, Cowboys and Chargers will likely be blowouts.
Miami’s only chance to stay competitive this year is to run the ball effectively with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage, let your quarterbacks manage the game, and create turnovers on defense.
Unfortunately, I think that’ll only lead to two wins this season: Week 6 at home vs. Washington and Week 16 at home vs. Cincinnati.
Prediction: 2-14
Kevin Dern
The M1A2 Abrams Main battle tank has 1500hp turbine engine, a 125mm M256A1 smoothbore cannon, and can carry 42 rounds of ammunition…oh, I’m supposed to talk about the Dolphins season. Yeah, it’s not going to be good. They do face a slew of lesser QBs after the bye week: Case Keenum, Josh Allen twice, Sam Darnold twice, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton, so maybe they can scratch out a pair of victories. To sum up, when you’re not watching tank highlights watch Tua or J-Love.
Prediction: 2-14
Miami Dolphins sign OT J’Marcus Webb, add Andrew Van Ginkel to IR
Miami Dolphins sign OT J'Marcus Webb, add Andrew Van Ginkel to IR
The Miami Dolphins continue to address the offensive line, and they have added offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb.
Webb has spent a journeyman’s career in the NFL playing for five teams up to the signing with the Miami Dolphins, making them his sixth team. His most recent season was with the Colts last year. Webb missed the season before that in 2017 after facing a four-game suspension and not signing with a team.
J’Marcus Webb is the newest name in the Miami Dolphin’s spree of signings. Webb has been with four other teams including the Seahawks, Vikings, Raiders, and Bears, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 Draft out of West Texas A&M.
J’Marcus Webb has documented snaps at three positions on the offensive line: left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He could prove to be a versatile depth piece with his experience at different positions.
In a corresponding move, the Miami Dolphins added rookie Andrew Van Ginkel to the injured reserve list. Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury earlier in the week, and he will now not be eligible to return to action until the sixth game.
The Miami Dolphins official Twitter account confirmed the moves that placed Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserved and signed J’Marcus Webb to the roster.
We have signed tackle J’Marcus Webb and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.
Release >> https://t.co/yTrYiUQl9V
