Dolphins Sign Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Dolphins announced Sunday an agreement to bring the eccentric journeyman quarterback a few hours south from Tampa Bay to Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s deal is for two years and worth a total of $11 million – guarantees and structure of the deal are not yet known, though the deal can climb as high as $20 million in total money.
Fitzpatrick is quite the enigma. From game-to-game, or even from play-to-play, he’s liable to go from all-pro performer to un-rosterable disaster. If nothing else, Fitzpatrick provides Phins’ fans a wild roller coaster ride.
Which direction the Dolphins are heading is still unknown, but all accounts seem to be pointed towards the direction of building a lasting foundation for this team – a foundation that won’t be prosperous until, at least, 2020.
So why bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick? A quarterback who has accumulated a 50-75-1 record as a starting quarterback in his career.
Just good enough to win, and just bad enough to frustrate you, Fitzpatrick is set to be the 21st starting quarterback since Dan Marino last took a snap for the Dolphins.
Jokes aside, Fitzpatrick’s true value comes via a backup mentor role. If the Dolphins are so inclined to make a move up the draft board for Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins, few people in the league are better at executing that teacher role. The same will hold true in 2020 if the Dolphins pass the buck on the rookie QB in 2019.
The primary responsibilities of a backup quarterback are as follows:
1.) Prepare the starter by any means necessary. Find tendencies in the defense through film study and draw on experience to give the young starter any advantages possible.
2.) Provide a spark off the bench when needed in-case-of-emergency. An infectious personality that can galvanize the huddle is a requirement of the backup. The offense needs to love him and feel a sense of urgency to raise their play when the backup enters the lineup.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson 😎 pic.twitter.com/yjxcv88hjV
— ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2018
After striking out on Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater, the Miami Dolphins settled with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and St. Louis Rams starting quarterback.
In the way the Jets provided Sam Darnold with a coach inside the quarterback room in the mold of Josh McCown, the Dolphins will hold Fitzpatrick in similar regard.
Secure your safety bar and buckle your seatbelts, this promises to be a thrilling, bumpy ride.
Dolphins Trade QB Ryan Tannehill – Where Things Went Wrong in Miami
Why the Dolphins’ First, Round-One QB in 29 Years Ultimately Failed
UPDATE – Ryan Tannehill has been traded to the Tennessee Titans. He has agreed to a one-year contract with Tennessee to backup another disappointing first-round Quarterback in Marcus Mariotta. Miami sends its sixth-round (pick 188) pick along with Tannehill to Tennessee in exchange for the Titans 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick (pick 235).
“Ryan Tannehill has an extremely strong arm and throws a tight spiral. He can make every NFL throw and his outstanding athleticism translates well to the football field”
The physical traits were unanimously marveled at by scouts and pundits alike back in the 2012 NFL Draft. With elite velocity on the most difficult throws, and athleticism to burn the defense with his legs, it was never an issue of physical shortcomings for Ryan Tannehill.
So why didn’t it work out in Miami? Why did it take the Dolphins seven years to make a decision on the former eighth overall pick in 2012? Why were the flashes of brilliance met by maddening moments of head-scratching valleys?
“You’re going to get everyone fired.”
That was a direct quote pulled from a heated exchange between former Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor and Tannehill from the 2015 season. It was later revealed that Lazor often put together his game plans without the input of his starting quarterback – a rather mind-boggling approach in a league driven by preparation.
In hindsight, seven years in, Lazor was right. Tannehill lasted the better part of a decade in Miami. He survived four play-callers, two head coaches, and three general managers.
Turn on any Dolphins game from those seven years and its more-likely-than-not that the broadcaster will remind the viewer that Tannehill was a receiver-turned-quarterback at Texas A&M.
Of course, Tannehill was always a quarterback. He was recruited to play quarterback, he practiced as a quarterback, and participated in the quarterback meetings. Rather than sit on the bench as a freshman and sophomore, Tannehill decided to contribute as a wide out at College Station.
But you wouldn’t know about his time spent as a quarterback from his playing style. Tannehill often missed reads, misidentified robbers or disguises in coverage, and was regularly guilty of the back-breaking mistake. Any time Tannehill faced a Rex Ryan Buffalo Bills defense, or the Baltimore Ravens under Dean Peas, it resulted in a loss and multiple turnovers by the quarterback (coaches known for disguised coverage and intense pressure packages).
Tannehill’s off-field exploits as a biology major in college, and aspiring orthopedic surgeon post-playing career, convinced the Phins’ faithful that he was an astute quarterback between the ears.
Studying, however, only shows a discipline for the job – it’s not an indicator that the player can apply the practical knowledge in a game-situation. It’s one thing to know how the play is designed and what the coverage is supposed to do against that design, but it’s entirely another to process new information in the heat of the moment.
Even in year-seven, Tannehill struggled with this aspect of the game.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
Detractors will point back to the embarrassing moment on HBO’s Hard Knocks when Tannehill wasn’t aware of the divisional alignment.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
It’s unfair to derive, from this video, that Tannehill would never be able to put things together from a processing standpoint. Though it is evident that he’s measured in his approach. Like a lot of the book-smart population, Tannehill takes a beat longer to process what he’s learned and how to quickly apply it to the situation at hand. The lack of feel, or a lack of natural instincts to play the position, can slow reactions by a half-second – an eternity in the world of football.
A better snapshot of Tannehill’s poor decision making in the line-of-fire, a clip from the same episode of Hard Knocks. Wearing his red quarterback practice jersey, Tannehill takes off on a broken play and lunges for a first down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 10, 2019
Not only is Tannehill unaware of how massively ignorant that decision was in the moment, he doesn’t process the advice of veteran Quarterback David Garrard after the fact.
Those clips, on their own, are anecdotal at best. Fortunately, hindsight gives us seven years of applicable examples.
An example of a less-than-ideal locker room presence was offered on social media Thursday. A peak behind the curtain regarding Tannehill’s unpopularity among former Dolphin teammates was issued by. fellow 2012 classmate, Olivier Vernon. Vernon’s defense of Robert Quinn left Tannehill in the wake and provided the bat signal for Mike Wallace and Sean Smith to disparage the soon-to-be former Dolphins Quarterback.
Hmm 🤔… Sorry sir but what has Tannehill done compared to Robert Quinn? A solidified pass rusher that plays the right side. For the ppl that don’t know ( that’s the best OT’s on the offensive line ). Don’t disrespect Quinn like that sir! They’re in different boats 🚣🏽♂️! https://t.co/oSU2u7oa1T
— Olivier Vernon (@oliviervernon54) March 14, 2019
Lol they have the quiet man talking it’s real out here 😂😂😂
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) March 14, 2019
We already covered Bill Lazor’s less-than-impressed sentiment towards the leader of his 2014 and 2015 offense.
It was widely known that Tannehill’s best, most translatable trait at an early age was his ability to throw from outside the pocket. Still, Joe Philbin and Mike Sherman prohibited Tannehill from playing outside the framework and structure of the offense.
Tannehill was accurate on 81% of his throws outside the pocket vs. 70% on cumulative throws during his rookie season. Still, Sherman called plays that rolled Tanenhill outside, by design, less than 6% of the time. That number, miraculously, decreased in year-two prior to Sherman’s dismissal.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 11, 2019
Fast-forward to 2016 when Adam Gase brought his complex version of the Earhardt & Perkins scheme (previously perfected by Peyton Manning) to Miami. The Dolphins stumbled to a 1-4 start and the offense sputtered in back-to-back low-scoring performances against the Bengals and Titans respectively.
Then, in week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gase adapted his offense to a 12-personnel-heavy, play-action attack. Tannehill and the offense took off under back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances by Jay Ajayi.
Miami would win seven of the next eight games and Tannehill’s passer rating eclipsed triple digits in those eight games (the second such stretch of his career (2014)).
But that’s when things reverted back to old ways. Tannehill, at his absolute professional peak, took a shot to the knee by Cardinals Defensive Tackle Calais Campbell. As a result, Tannehill would miss the next 20 games (including Miami’s playoff game that season) and return more than 630 days later.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 11, 2019
The first video in this column comes from that game. Gase, who insisted to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, that [Gase] “had Tannehill exactly where [Gase] wanted him – [Tannehill] is going to have a monster year,” tried once more to get his quarterback up-to-speed in the tempo, shotgun-based attack.
Miami’s offense was good enough in the first three games of the year, but bottomed out entirely the following two games in New England and Cincinnati. Tannehill would miss the next five games before returning with a shoulder held together by Scotch Tape.
Behind Tannehill, the Dolphins offense ranked near the bottom of the league in all major offensive categories including third down percentage and yards-per-game.
Pre-injury, at his best, Tannehill was a highly gifted quarterback that oozed upside. Before Tannehill arrived, Miami was a hotbed of lousy quarterback play. With a new opening day starter just about every year post-Marino, Tannehill provided Miami something they did not reciprocate – stability. Perhaps things could’ve been different if the Dolphins offered a semblance of said-stability, or if the team ever managed to put together an offensive line better than bottom-tier.
Even as Tannehill’s biggest proponent, and perpetuator of his 2016 season providing a sign of change, it’s time to admit that the former Aggie was ultimately a failure as a Dolphin.
Today, that is undeniable. Onto the next.
Theorizing Miami’s Concealed Plan to Go Get Kyler Murray
Why it’s easier, and far more logical, than you might think to pull the trigger on a deal for the most electrifying prospect in this year’s draft
The idea of the “tank” continues to spread like wildfire throughout the Dolphins universe. Perpetuated by beat writers with unnamed sources inside Miami’s facility, the misconception has grown into expectation.
In a separate column regarding tanking, I detailed the true nature of Miami’s offseason to date. There, Miami’s frugal approach to maximize the draft and bypass free agency, almost completely, is detailed.
Two ideas, separately backed by an undeniable trend and a Gil Brandt report, support the theory that Miami has already targeted the quarterback of their own desire.
The final required action is out of Miami’s hands, however, as it’s up to the Arizona Cardinals to play ball.
Number two is anecdotal on the surface, but the first step is irrefutable.
1.) Not only did the Dolphins attend Kyler Murray’s pro day in Norman (home of the Sooners) on Wednesday, the present coaches and scouts stuck around an additional day to privately workout the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
While a good portion of the scouts/coaches at Oklahoma's pro day yesterday moved on to Clemson, the Dolphins stayed behind in Norman to work out Kyler Murray today.
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 14, 2019
2.) Team-building philosophies are not singular to one methodology, but there’s an unquestionably en vogue pattern developing across the league. Step one: trade up to solidify the quarterback. Step two: take advantage of the rookie quarterback’s affordable contract and attack the roster’s weaknesses aggressively in year-two and beyond.
You know how the Browns, Jets, Chiefs, Bears, Rams, and Eagles all got their QB then spent big in year-two?
What if the Dolphins are pinching pennies to go get Kyler Murray, then surround him with talent in 2021?
All but one of those teams traded up for the QB too.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 14, 2019
The precursor to that two-step plan undoubtedly tests the patience of the fan base. Clearing the decks of bad contracts from an unfit previous regime, while pinching pennies in the interim, sets up the franchise to execute these moves.
Stephen Ross wants more draft picks. He wants to stop spending on high-priced free agents in hopes of temporarily plugging holes on the roster. And he’s so committed to that plan that he watched a top-10 right tackle and legendary pass rusher walk out the door, on back-to-back days, to solidify two more draft picks via the compensatory formula.
Compensatory picks were previously prohibited from trade. Recently, however, the NFL lifted the embargo creating more flexibility for teams to move up-and-down the draft board.
With the three additional picks in-hand for 2020 (Miami is currently scheduled to receive a seventh-round pick for the Brandon Bolden loss), the chamber is well-stocked to aggressively pursue Kyler Murray.
The final hiccup in that plan is the lavish cost to obtain a pick early enough to draft 2018’s best player in all of college football. According to the somewhat dubious draft value chart, the cost to move from pick-13 to pick-one is astronomical.
The exact value adds up to, among other combinations, Miami’s 13th and 48th picks in this year’s draft, and next year’s first and second-round picks. Regardless, it’s going to be costly.
A counter-argument can be made, though, as it pertains to the value of landing that star quarterback. In the third-year post Jared Goff-trade, the Rams acquired Wide Receivers Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks, Cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth, and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh.
That haul amounts to a grand total of 16 pro bowls and eight, first-team all-pro votes among the group of six handsomely-paid players.
Fortunately, Miami has a considerable amount of trade leverage in this scenario. Where the infamous trade for Robert Griffin III cost Washington three first-round picks and a second-round selection in 2012, the suspicious 2013 class (E.J. Manuel and Geno Smith) accelerated Dan Snyder’s urgency.
The allure of the 2020 class features media-darling Tua Tagovailoa, among others, and provides Miami with the power to hang up the phone as a result of unacceptable demands from Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals.
Draft-day trades are a certainty, but moves prior to the big night in Nashville are not excludable. The Rams dealt for the first pick on April 14, 2016, 12 days before that year’s draft. Philadelphia made the move for Carson Wentz on April 20, 2016, eight days prior to the same draft. Last year the Jets navigated up to the third-position on March 17 for Sam Darnold – 40 days out from draft night.
Finally, the caveat the acts as the poo-in-the-punchbowl, the Cardinals probably hired Kliff Kingsbury as a prerequisite to drafting the potentially transcendent signal-caller. As long as Josh Rosen is on the roster, however, Miami remains in the game.
Nothing will ignite change in Miami faster than hitting a homerun on the next “chosen one” at quarterback. The rest of the roster would still require maintenance, but a quick glance around the league displays the fortuitous position of teams that already have the face of their franchise in-house.
Be bold, Miami. After all, the cost of a domestic long-distance call is free in 2019. Just in case Keim isn’t on the speed-dial, here’s the number to the facility in Tempe – 602-379-0102.
Commentary: For the Last Time, It’s Not Tanking
Quit fretting, Miami is following the plan laid out on Black Monday
Two weeks into March and the T-word is already reaching nauseating levels. Tanking. A professional basketball ideology infiltrating the National Football League, in your own backyard, no less.
The charge facing the 2019 Miami Dolphins is one that brings the integrity of sports into question. Is the promise of a new tomorrow worth utter incompetence today? In the wake of a 23-year-old MVP sensation, and a kid of the same age rescuing this century’s punching bag in Cleveland, the dream of the next generational quarterback carries an allure.
Stephen Ross approached the podium to address the media for the first time in 2019. Less than 12 hours earlier, he dismissed the Head Coach dubbed a “Young Don Shula” in some circles. Ross, age-78, had also fired his own hand-picked General Manager under the guise of a re-assignment, and he was about to present his procedural plans.
Introducing new General Manager Chris Grier was the immediate headline-grabber. But one sentence made a transformative impact on the Miami football fan base.
“We want a sustainable winner. Even if it takes some time, we’re going to look to rebuild this thing the right way.”
The term rebuild comes with a rather ambivalent interpretation. Ross, in that same opening statement, expanded on his own definition of the R-word.
“Today, we are no further than when I bought the team. We’ve had a good young roster and attacked the remaining issues with some older free agents and a few draft picks. But to continue to operate under that practice would be the definition of insanity. We’ve done the same things over and over since I’ve been here and it lands us in that 6-10 to 10-6 range – that’s not good enough. It’s time for the organization to take a different approach.”
The term “few draft picks” should stand out.
Miami opted to say goodbye to Right Tackle Ja’Wuan James and Defensive End Cam Wake. James’ contract with Denver pays him more money than anybody at his position and, as a result, Miami is in-line to retrieve a third-round compensatory draft pick. Wake’s deal with the Titans projected to bring back a fifth-round pick while Brandon Bolden’s departure presently returns a seventh-rounder.
Ross was reportedly upset last year when the Dolphins stood-pat with the 11th pick in the draft. Instead, just like his division rival in Foxboro do annually, Ross wanted to move back and acquire more draft picks. Fortunately, Ross didn’t intervene and prevent the Dolphins from selecting promising second-year pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Two days into the new league year and Miami signed four NFL veterans to one and two-year deals. All four of the signings guaranteed no more than $1.9 million with no money guaranteed in year-two of any of the deals.
Then there’s Bridgewater. The team pursued the Miami native but, ultimately, said no thanks when the sides couldn’t find contractual middle ground.
The future of the most important position in the organization beyond 2019 is undetermined. Yet, a collective uproar of dissenting feelings over Bridgewater’s visit echoed throughout the fan-base.
This, after seven years of clamoring for competition for Ryan Tannehill. Imploring the Dolphins to add more quarterbacks to the roster – even one-per-draft, as requested by many.
Miami considered taking a swing at a 26-year-old quarterback with enough upside to garner potential heir apparent status to Drew Brees in New Orleans. And it was pursued at a thrift store price. The move was set to cost Miami no draft compensation (outside of the forfeited fifth-round comp. pick for Cam Wake), and a financial drop in the bucket.
At 26, without a proven track-record, Bridgewater is prematurely placed in a box – a box with the words “not franchise quarterback material” scribbled across its face in Sharpie.
For the cost of a fifth-round pick, in a league that produces more quarterback failures than success in the first-round, the pot-odds were too good not pitch a dime into the center of the table. The Dolphins wanted a crack, albeit probably shy of even 1-in-4-odds, at finding a franchise quarterback, and for a 150% reduction on salaries such as that of Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garappolo, Matt Stafford, and Derek Carr in 2019.
A lot of experience was brought into the facility in Davie this winter, experience lined with championship pedigree. Products of systems that produced results, individual accolades, and trophies.
This is a brain trust delicately assembled to reverse the course of the Miami Dolphins – a franchise that has has resisted change for far too long. Instead, the once winningest franchise in all of the NFL will now embark on a fundamental, 180-degree-turn.
Stephen Ross’ new vision assures Dolphins fans nothing, but at least the the man at the top is finally willing to try something new. While there may be a step or two backwards, before moving forward, there is no intent to lose games – not on purpose any way.
