Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Steelers Week Eight Preview
Is this the week Miami finally breaks through, or will the Steelers send the Phins back to old habits?
Who: Dolphins (0-6) at Steelers (2-4)
When: Monday October 28, 8:15 EST
Where: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, PA
Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +14.5
Dolphins-Steelers
The product of the last five quarters has improved considerably from the Josh Rosen experience, but Miami remain winless. The move to Ryan Fitzpatrick has energized the team and the locker room, but it wasn’t enough to secure the first victory of the 2019 season.
Sunday in Buffalo, against a top five defense, Miami has its best rushing, passing and scoring performance of the year. The three touchdowns from the offense nearly matched Miami’s season total (four) entering the contest.
The previous five quarters (full game in Buffalo, final period against Washington), Miami have crossed the goal line five times, three more touchdowns than the first 4.75 games combined. Improvement from this unit isn’t just making tankers nervous, it’s shining a positive light on some offensive talent that might be in the blossoming stage.
Better showings from Mike Gesicki and Devante Parker, breakout performances for Preston Williams and Mark Walton, plus an offensive line that only allowed Buffalo to touch Fitzpatrick on three drop backs, some confidence is brewing in South Florida.
The problem, however, is that this is likely the week things revert back to old ways. The Steelers defense is good, really good. Even without its best player — Stephon Tuitt — Pittsburgh turns up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, and is stingy when it comes to allowing points.
For the Dolphins, it’s a chance to continue the progress on defense. Mason Rudolph returns after a gruesome concussion three weeks ago, and the Steelers big-play offense could present some challenges for a defense that has shown marked improvements the last few weeks.
The Scheme:
Offense:
No unit in the NFL has undergone a bigger transformation in the last calendar-year. Losing former all-pros at quarterback, running back and receiver created quite a challenge for Coordinator Randy Fichtner.
Pittsburgh demonstrated its faith in Rudolph by spending next year’s first-round draft pick on a defensive back just hours after the news that Ben Roethlisberger would miss the entire season came down. Then, in Rudolph’s first start, Fichtner dialed up the most conservative game plan the NFL has seen since Tim Tebow.
That’s not a typo. The last time a quarterback threw the ball beyond the line-of-scrimmage with such scarcity was when Tebow-Mania took over the 2011 season.
Pittsburgh has opted to go with the conservative and gimmick approach, but it’s been the big play that has been most effective for the Steelers offense. In the 49ers and Bengals games, Rudolph connected for scoring strikes of 76, 39, 21, and 43-yards.
In the Cincinnati game, the Wildcat was the formation of choice as Pittsburgh took advantage of the Bengals aging, slow defense with horizontal action and misdirection. Expect the Steelers to attack Miami’s weaknesses in a similar fashion — a heavy dose of the run game with play-action shots built into the plan.
Defense:
Keith Butler is my favorite whipping person in the league; his defensive plans tend to make Matt Burke look like Buddy Ryan. Despite using old Tampa-2 principles — principles that wind up leaving linebackers on slot receivers — the Pittsburgh defense is performing better this season.
Allowing the 14th fewest points per game, the Steelers are getting it done with terrific front-seven play. With a traditional 3-4 base defense, Butler capitalizes on two athletic edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Creating one-on-one matchups for either of those edge defenders is more difficult without Tuitt’s presence, so expect to see more pressure dialed up with the likes of Devin Bush and Minkah Fitzpatrick coming in on blitzes.
Blitzing at a 34% clip, only seven teams bring an extra rusher more than Butler’s Steelers. The Black and Yellow defense ranks 19th in QB hurry rate, but 5th in QB knockdown rate. They rank 8th in overall pressure rate.
The Players:
Offense:
Juju Smith-Schuster missed practice Thursday with an illness, but he’ll be ready to go Monday night. The emerging star has been slowed by a lack of continuity this season. Still, Smith-Schuster remains a threat to take the top off the defense on any given play. The Dolphins will almost certainly bracket Smith-Schuster and force Rudolph to find his yardage elsewhere, perhaps from rookie, Diontae Johnson.
Johnson is third on the team in receiving, but has the skill set to beat Miami’s press-man coverage for a big play.
James Connor is second on the team in receiving, and leads Pittsburgh in rushing. A lot of the Steelers conservative plan is based around early-down runs for Connor, and utilizing his patience and soft hands to set up screen plays. Pittsburgh will spell Connor with a pair of capable backups in Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell.
The Pittsburgh offensive line is anchored by longtime stalwarts Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Ramon Foster. This is where the Steelers will win the game — with a relentless surge from this interior line against a run defense that has been vulnerable all season long.
Defense:
The talent on this side of the ball promises a bright future for a team long-known for its defensive legacy. We mentioned Tuitt and his season-ending injury, but it’s T.J. Watt who figures to remind Dolphins fans that the 2017 draft brought back the wrong player in the first round.
Watt already has four sacks and six TFLs for the season, and he’s going to require the Dolphins to give Jesse Davis some help off Fitzpatrick’s front side.
Devin Bush is already making an immediate impact, and he’ll have an eye on Fitzpatrick when he tucks the ball to scramble. His primary objective, however, will be new starting running back Mark Walton. Walton made most of his yardage by setting up his blocks behind the line-of-scrimmage, and it’ll be up to Bush to correctly key where the play is designed to run, and cut down the Dolphins back.
Then there’s Minkah Fitzpatrick; he’s going to have plenty of juice in this one. After producing two turnovers in his Steelers debut, Fitzpatrick’s only ball production comes via a pair of passes defensed, but he is playing every down for the Steelers. Miami would be wise to isolate Fitzpatrick in coverage and test him vertically.
The Medical:
Dolphins
Week 8 Saturday Injury & Game Status Reports#Steelers vs #Dolphins #FinsUp #HereWeGo
(*We can only assume that Nix is Questionable.) pic.twitter.com/55PgJOLCfV
— SteelCityBlitz (@SCBlitz) October 26, 2019
The Opportunities:
It all starts up front with this Pittsburgh team. The offensive line remains intact after losing immense firepower at all three skill positions. If Miami are to win, it’ll begin with solid run defense. Putting Rudolph behind the chains will create turnover opportunities, as Miami’s defense can confuse the young quarterback with some cover-0 blitz looks, and the newly minted amoeba rush look (defenders scattered about the formation with nobody in a down-stance).
The absence of Tuitt should free things for both facets of the Miami offense. Miami’s running scheme has been diverse this season, and perhaps some new bodies up front for Pittsburgh could lead to some leaks in the way they fit the run.
The Concerns:
The big play, the screen game, and running the football is the entirety of the Pittsburgh offense. In order to create the former two, the Steelers choose to require the latter to be in working order. If the Dolphins can’t keep Pittsburgh behind the chains on early downs, this game will get out of hand fast.
The Projected Outcome:
Weekly trajectory is not linear in the NFL. Many are assuming that Miami’s recent success — or improvement — is a sign of victories to come in windfall fashion. The truth is that Miami is far more likely to regress to the mean.
The Dolphins saw Ryan Fitzpatrick play his best game since last September. Defensively, Miami held the Bills to just 30% conversion on third down, and also converted a fake on special teams for the second consecutive week.
And still, it wasn’t enough for victory.
When Fitzpatrick played the Steelers last year, as a member of the Bucs, his hot start went up in flames. The same could well happen in primetime, this time on the road in a tough environment.
This game has four Fitzpatrick interceptions and a runaway beat down written all over it.
Dolphins 10
Steelers 37
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 9
Recapping Week 9 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Joe Burrow vs. Auburn, Win 23-13
Stats: 32/42(76.2%) 321 yards (7.64 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Burrow sparked the Tigers offense with a first down scramble on 3rd and 12. In fact, Burrow made multiple plays with his legs against a man-heavy scheme of the Auburn defense after he was able to evade pressure. Burrow made a variety of plays after the rush forced him off of his spot, and did well to keep the LSU offense on the field.
Joe Burrow vs Auburn
It was a tough first quarter for the LSU offense. Taking away Burrow’s first read and sending pressure led to some sacks. Burrow jump starts the second quarter with a 3rd and long scramble. Bounces up from a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/sqX1qJHKFo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
The extended play got things going for LSU in the second and third quarter, but Burrow’s inability to adapt to the post-snap rotation, and blitz-heavy attack caused the slow start. Burrow had to tuck the football after his initial read was covered a couple of times, and he wasn’t able to escape Derek Brown and the rest of that Auburn front.
Burrow’s big plays came via the deep shot in one-on-one coverage. Burrow trusts his wide outs, and the chemistry is evident by the number of contested completions LSU hit in this game. Burrow made one mistake on a back-shoulder ball that was intercepted. The ball was slightly underthrown.
Burrow is playing some of his best ball in the most critical situations this year, and there’s something to be said for that invaluable skill. Scouts continue to talk about the tremendous jump Burrow made from 2018 to 2019. There’s no doubting Burrow’s climb up the quarterback big board this year, he’s proven plenty for one season.
The big question with Burrow will ask, why wasn’t he this quarterback his entire college career?
Jordan Love at Air Force, Loss 31-7
Stats: 14/23 (60.9%) 11 4 yards (4.96 YPA) 1 TD,
I’d love to see Love and Justin Herbert switch places. Love is so an intriguing ball-handler with exceptional off-platform ability, and a better penchant for manipulating defenses post-snap. His Aggie teammates drop a lot of passes — more than Josh Allen’s Wyoming squads from a couple of years ago.
Love is consistently behind the chains, throwing to receivers that lack any ability to separate, and usually doing so under immense pressure.
Jordan Love at Air Force
It’s tough to evaluate Love. The Aggie defense is bad, the run game is bad, and the receivers drop several balls every game.
Up first, an audio breakdown of Love’s strength and post snap manipulation. pic.twitter.com/rZoTeffXvA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Those adverse circumstances have caused Love to take chances he didn’t risk last season. As a result, his numbers have been terrible. In this game, Love played far more conservatively, and the result is a boring offense that can’t do much.
Still, there were some impressive decisions and big time throws on display for Love — as is the case every week. The more we go along this season, the more it would make sense that Love returns to school for his senior season.
Justin Herbert vs. Washington State, Win 35-34
Stats: 21/30 (70%) 222 yards (7.4 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
For as much as we like to bring up Tua’s receivers, Justin Herbert is quietly humming along behind the best offensive line in the country. There’s always an evaluation to be had for every player in every game, but Herbert’s truly is more challenging because of his circumstances. Oregon runs the football a lot, and effectively. Then, when they pass, it mostly happens behind the line of scrimmage.
Justin Herbert vs Washington State
There just isn’t a lot to look at. Most of Oregon’s offense comes the ground or passes behind the LOS. Here, Herbert shows you the athleticism to extend and make tacklers miss. pic.twitter.com/1vi7wSNmDa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Every week there are examples of Herbert’s ridiculous arm strength and the plus-athleticism. He manages off-script plays and move the sticks with his legs regularly, but the adverse circumstances just don’t happen enough to erase Herbert’s biggest concern — his perceived lack of ability to rise the tide, and be the best player on the field.
There’s a video in the thread where Herbert slides down short of the first down marker on third down. That lack of situational awareness continues to plague Herbert’s evaluation.
Week 9 Takeaways
All things told, it was a boring week for the quarterback class. A week that was without my top two QB prospects (Tua’s injury, Fromm on bye) allowed Joe Burrow to shine once more.
Burrow struggled early, but showed the poise and leadership to get his Tigers offense cranking when they needed it most — especially some of those third down scrambles.
If I’m going to knock Justin Herbert for playing a complimentary role, then the same should be said for Burrow — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards including an entire four-play drive that was exclusive to talented back.
Alabama and LSU are off next week, and then it’s the big battle of #1 vs. #2. We’ll have that game covered from every angle. Locked On Dolphins college scouting is taking next Saturday off — I’ll be in South Florida for the Dolphins-Jets game.
We’ll see you in two weeks.
Week 10 Schedule
Fromm vs. Florida, 3:30 CBS
Herbert @ USC, 8:00 FOX
Love vs. BYU, 10:00 ESPN2
Tagovailoa – BYE Week
Burrow – BYE Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State Wide Receiver
Tylan Wallace is just another terrific receiver prospect in 2020, here’s a taste. pic.twitter.com/mLeFII4yl4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State Running Back
Chuba Hubbard only needs a crease to hit a home run. This running back class is absurd. pic.twitter.com/VKBKCpgTw0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Kristian Fulton – LSU Cornerback
Kristian Fulton (far right) driving out of his zone turn, probably grabs a pick of the ball is in the right spot. pic.twitter.com/o9eUKNSEUG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
K’Lavon Chaisson – LSU Edge
Someone asked me the other day why I think K’Lavon Chaisson can fit in Miami. I think you can stand him up as a weak side backer in an odd front and count on him to set your edge. Or you can line him up as the 7 in your even front and let him hunt QBs. pic.twitter.com/ODpWrShUjG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Grant Delpit – LSU Safety
Grant Delpit two-play sequence. First, bottom of the screen slot, run fits the gap and makes a run stop.
Second, top of screen slot, attacks the edge and disrupts two blockers. Forces the back to get wide before he cuts up. pic.twitter.com/18g1l6UQwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State Running Back
J.K. Dobbins, RB1 pic.twitter.com/yBipkws5UB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Nickel Corner/Safety
Ohio State’s Shaun Wade allows the Buckeye D to roll with 3 CBs and 1 SAF on base D.
He’s a quick-twitch slot that can run fit, blitz, and play in any scheme you ask. He loves taking on blockers and spilling out runs. Flores DB written all over this guy. 6-1, 193. pic.twitter.com/tSD8L5RTfI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Wisconsin Center
Tyler Biadasz is an athletic captain of the Wisconsin OL. Here he shows his ability to climb to the second level and get out in space. pic.twitter.com/AyF2yFLe1U
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa Right Tackle
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Wyatt Hubert – Kansas State Edge
Wyatt Hubert is a 260-pound end for Kansas State. He made the freshman All-American team last year as a RS frosh.
Here’s a two-play sequence where Hubert forced back-to-back fumbles of Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/To8Klw6RmY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Trey Smith – Tennessee Left Guard
Tennessee LG Trey Smith was recommended to me. Two plays in, I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/srVNZcr6xv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 6; we’ll talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick and his newest benchmark, the college quarterbacks, and the Bills game.
The Bill Comes Due
Does it seem like the Miami Dolphins get a little bit better each week? The Fins scored their highest total points in their Week 7 bout against the Bills, but it still wasn’t enough.
The Dolphins lost again and moved to 0-6 after a 31-21 defeat to Buffalo. The game featured some late-game blunders that made the point differential larger than the game performance indicated.
The Dolphins were winning at one point, but there were some costly mistakes by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams. The turnovers shifted the momentum to the Bills, which allowed them to win. Those turnovers became the bullet for the Dolphins to shoot themselves in the foot.
Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself
LOD’s Jason Hrina wrote about this in-depth, but the Miami Dolphins have some big threats to the tank campaign. The Bengals are the most obvious and are still one step ahead of the Dolphins in draft order projections; they possess one more loss, and that’s enough to give them the edge for the first overall pick right now.
While the draft order isn’t set in stone at this point, there are potential future machinations for the Dolphins and Bengals, both being winless. Both teams are winless for different reasons, but they could both possess the same record when they play later in December.
If the Bengals do end up with the first pick, I’m hoping that Joe Burrow has done enough to make the decision difficult, and the Bengals take him instead of Tua Tagovailoa. Burrow is any team’s best shot at Tua if that team doesn’t possess the first pick.
There’s the potential that both teams could have different records. Maybe Ryan Finley starts getting some action and makes some magic, or maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the Dolphins rolling on a victory run. But on the current track, both teams could end up losing every game up until their Tua Bowl II matchup.
The Bengals aren’t even the only team to be concerned about. The Jets, as the MNF game against the Patriots suggested, are also not very good, and the Dolphins still have to play them twice
The Redskins are a still threat, as well, when/if the Dolphins win a game. The Falcons have entered the race for the top pick, too. They only have one win and are reeling. Being bad in 2019 seems to be a common theme. I would argue that the Dolphins will play more “bad” teams than “good” ones for the remainder of the season. They have the Jets twice, Bengals, Steelers, Giants, Browns, and Bills again ( I don’t view the Bills as a legitimate team despite their record).
Quarterback of the Future
I don’t think it’s much of a secret that the Miami Dolphins will be taking a quarterback in the first round for the 2020 Draft. The question is still who, that’s why many Dolphins fans have been keeping tabs on this year’s crop of draft-eligible quarterbacks. Here’s Locked On Dolphins’s newest scouting report, and the following are my rankings on who I most want for the Miami Dolphins in next year’s draft.
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Jordan Love
- Jalen Hurts
- Jake Fromm
- Joe Burrow
- Jacob Eason
- Justin Herbert
On the Clock Mock 5
And here we go with the newest Fanspeak On the Clock Mock. To have a little fun and make your own, here’s the link. Keep in mind, it’s free to use, but there is a premium mode that unlocks new features, as well.
I added the sixth round, used the Draft Tek big board, Fanspeak team needs, and classic difficulty. Here’s who I drafted.
Tricks of the Trade
The trade deadline is less than a week away. Teams will have until the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, October 29 to attempt to pull off any final trade transactions for the remainder of the league year.
I expect the Miami Dolphins to be an active participant in at least one trade. Kenyan Drake once again became the most popular name for potential trades. DeVante Parker was also another name that was allegedly being dangled, and a rumor circulated with the 49ers being an interested party. Alas, the 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos, and things simmered back down.
It’s pretty quiet with the trade speculation right now, but as I said earlier, I am gearing up for some trade before next week’s deadline.
Performance Review
I don’t need to say too much about the following graph. Jason Fitzgerald from Over the Cap breaks down the analysis of all the NFL teams with Points Allowed versus their Opponents Average Performance in layman’s terms. It also is never a good sign seeing a team logo in the bottom left corner of a figure like this.
NFL Points Allowed and Points Scored Relative to Opponents Average Performance, thru week 6
Top Right- Good offense, good defense
Bottom Right- Good offense, poor defense
Top Left- Poor offense, good defense
Bottom left- Poor offense, poor defense pic.twitter.com/67grE3wPSG
— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 18, 2019
Keep It Clean
I was critical of Josh Rosen in last week’s Tank Tracker. Pat Thorman via Pro Football Focus tweeted out a chart with Passer rating Differentials for quarterbacks in clean pockets and when they are pressured, and it doubly confirmed my doubts about Rosen. The tweet is below for you to check out all the other quarterbacks across the league, but Rosen’s differential itself lands him in the middle of the pack, but his clean pocket and pressured numbers are concerning.
A popular defense for Rosen’s three-game tenure has thrown the blame onto the offensive line without any other regard, but this deals a blow to that counterargument. The analysis is fascinating all across the board. Russell Wilson is just something else; he’s unreal.
Largest passer rating decline when pressured versus with a clean pocket (via @PFF). pic.twitter.com/tJ9CR0jZmf
— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) October 17, 2019
Ryan Gritzpatrick
It didn’t receive the same fanfare as Drew Brees setting the record for all-time passing yards last year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick set a pretty neat record in his own right. Fitzpatrick reached the 30,000 mark for career passing yards, and he became the 46th player to do so. It’s not a gaudy milestone, but it’s a cool achievement for someone who’s persisted in the league for 15 seasons and eight different teams.
Fitzpatrick doesn’t have the rings or the records to land in a higher tier of stardom like Tom Brady or Drew Brees, but the perseverance has paved a nifty career for the NFL journeyman.
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has now become the 46th player in @NFL history to throw for 30,000 career passing yards.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ebibaYIwXY
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 20, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tanking Teams to Fear
Clamoring for defeat is a feeling we aren’t used to experiencing.
Successfully becoming the worst team in the league feels as important as the Super Bowl; yet, it’s almost as embarrassing as spitting on a 13-year old.
Bobby McCain spoke about the incident in Buffalo (this video is courtesy of the Miami Dolphins)… https://t.co/zQPAv3cimr pic.twitter.com/z6ofohLxcY
— WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 21, 2019
Regardless of how you feel about the tank, it’s safe to say we all want to obtain the best college quarterback coming out of this draft class. And there’s only one way to ensure you get that player – you need to have the #1 overall pick.
If Miami doesn’t end up with that selection, there are a few different concerns we need to have:
On one hand, you have teams that are competing for that #1 draft pick so they can use it on the quarterback of their choice, thus, relegating you to choice #2 (and decades of wondering “what if”).
On the other hand, you have teams that may not necessarily need a QB with the #1 overall pick, but they sure-as-hell will accept the litany of draft picks that come with trading it away.
The first scenario should strike more fear in you than the second, but both are alarming, and neither is ideal.
Thus, the race for who’s worse rages on. And with that, we break down who you really need to fear, and who you can lighten up against.
Quarterback-needy Teams
The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only franchise looking for an identity; there are plenty of other football teams that are in disarray. The difference is, none of them are trading away all of their talent for draft picks. Chris Grier seems to be the only general manager playing with the future in mind, which makes the Dolphins “tank job” that much more noticeable than others.
But these other, recuperating teams exist, and we’re all just one fluke play away from changing the Dolphins future forever.
Teams that definitively need a quarterback:
- Miami Dolphins
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Redskins
Though these teams aren’t as desperate for a quarterback, I doubt they pass up on a chance to either find their future signal caller, or obtain some security should their current franchise quarterback begin to wane.
The teams that might need a quarterback are:
- Oakland Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- The entire NFC South (New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons)
Each of these teams pose a threat to the Dolphins’ future, but they do so differently.
Settling for Second
Though any scenario where the Dolphins aren’t #1 overall isn’t ideal, relinquishing that draft pick to another team that needs a quarterback is a deathwish for your future. These teams probably aren’t going to trade you the #1 overall pick, mainly because they need it themselves.
You make a fair point: just look at what kind of team you can build with all these picks. In that case, why are you (hypothetically) offering four 1st-round picks, three 2nd-round picks and a handful of other mid-rounders for one player?
Because that’s how important that player is, and everyone in the NFL is smart enough to realize this. With that in mind, just how badly do we have to fear these teams:
Cincinnati Bengals
Threat Level: 10
This is the most-obvious team in contention.
Overall, their team is a mess. There’s minimal offensive output (114 points for, 27th overall), their defense is putrid (186 points against, T-28th overall), and their coaching staff is horrendous (these are castoffs from Joe Philbin‘s tenure with the Dolphins).
The only aspect that gives Miami an edge over Cincinnati is that this Bengals team entered 2019 looking to compete. Zac Taylor is trying to win his first NFL game as a head coach, and is probably trying to maintain a job going forward. If Cam Cameron and Steve Wilks are evidence enough, no coach should be comfortable unless they’ve already established themselves. Mike Tomlin can afford this kind of fallout. Zac Taylor cannot.
Which really makes you wonder, how did this team make 5-straight playoff appearances with Andy Dalton under center? Does A.J. Green make that much of a difference? Should we give Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones that much credit? Was the answer really Marvin Lewis this whole time?
Andy Dalton’s record was 68-50 under Marvin Lewis. When corrective 🏈 history is written, it’ll show Marvin was unfairly maligned for his overachievement.
Don’t ask about playoff losses, ask how weak-ass Bengals teams even got there. Now enjoy Zac Taylor, David Shula 2.0. pic.twitter.com/IWtTRXIf2a
— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 20, 2019
Be afraid, Dolphins fans. At 0-7, Cincinnati is making a legitimate run at that #1 overall pick.
Washington Redskins
Threat Level: 9
This time last year I wouldn’t have really thought this possible. The Arizona Cardinals had drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th-overall pick in the draft, and looked poised to build under their new quarterback. One year later, Wilks is fired and Kliff Kingsbury selects his college quarterback #1 overall (Kyler Murray).
I’m no longer sold that the Washington Redskins keep Dwayne Haskins over the possibility of drafting a quarterback #1 overall. With Jay Gruden already fired, new personnel is guaranteed to shake up the structure of the team.
Jay Gruden Opens Up About Redskins Regrets, Dwayne Haskins https://t.co/Khqxnfj611 pic.twitter.com/TEPmIPmaQW
— KFH Radio (@kfhradio) October 19, 2019
Will Dan Snyder continue to be the terrible owner he is and force the new coach to stick with Haskins? That’s the only chance you have if they get the #1 overall pick.
Denver Broncos
Threat Level: 7
John Elway is a legendary quarterback, but he can’t scout his own position if the life of his franchise depended on it.
It’s hard to see Elway surviving yet another disappointing season for the Denver Broncos. His team has core pieces that are pretty elite; yet, they’re no closer to winning a playoff game than the Bengals are at this point.
A new General Manager will mean a new philosophy. Though even if Elway is retained, I think the philosophy is pretty obvious for them: grab a quarterback, regardless of the cost.
QBs drafted under John Elway…. 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m8a9ifBiWc
— I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 18, 2019
Thankfully, Joe Flacco is just good enough to win 4-5 games, which will be enough to land them outside of the Top-5. The only thing that changes this is if the Broncos accept their fate and begin to tank themselves. Benching Flacco in favor of Brandon Allen (who?) instantly makes them an underdog in every game the rest of the season.
The Broncos’ bye is Week 10. If Elway can hold off on making a quarterback switch until then, Miami will be in a good spot. Though even if the Broncos decide to lose the remainder of their games, their two wins seem like an impossible goal to reach if you’re playing the way the 2019 Miami Dolphins are playing.
Forcing First
Not every team in contention for that #1 overall pick needs a quarterback, however.
The New York Giants look like they’re going to stick with Daniel Jones for the forseeable future. Even after a brutal performance, the New York Jets likely won’t unhitch themselves from Sam Darnold. And Matt Ryan‘s dead cap numbers over the next few years make releasing him virtually impossible for the Atlanta Falcons.
You don’t need to fear that these teams will take your preferred quarterback of choice, but you should be very scared that they can trade away that coveted draft pick for the opportunity to build the perfect team around their entrenched quarterback.
This opens up the opportunity for any of those other teams that need quarterbacks to jump Miami and get their man. Or, at the very least, it requires you to trade an abundant number of picks just to move up 1 or 2 slots.
Teams that might jump you for that elite college prospect:
Indianapolis Colts
Threat Meter: 9
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is just bold enough to mandate that his staff gets the hottest quarterback coming out of college.
Assuming Andrew Luck doesn’t come out of retirement, Irsay is going to be looking for that next splash. This is a man who hasn’t seen life without Peyton Manning or Luck – or in other words, he’s always had THE BEST quarterback coming out of college in his possession. Do you think he suddenly wants to change that?
(Jim Harbaugh was the Colts’ quarterback the year Jim Irsay became CEO of the team. The following draft he selected Manning)
With all of their draft picks as well as an extra (presumably very high) second-round pick from the Washington Redskins, Indianapolis can conjure up the ammunition necessary to make the trade.
Jacoby Brissett.
Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/WDlsTy4pkX
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 23, 2019
Jacoby Brissett gives Irsay enough pause to consider sticking with him for the future, but I believe Brissett is viewed as a top-notch backup more than a long-term starter. If Irsay can choose between Brissett or a franchise quarterback over the next 10+ years, I think it’s easy to say he’ll go with the prospect.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Threat Meter: 7
Jameis Winston is Ryan Tannehill with a higher draft pick tied to his resume. You annually assume you’re on the brink of success, but they both ground you in the reality that they’re simply average quarterbacks.
If Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe there’s a quarterback that can take their franchise out of mediocrity, they may very well pull the trigger. I don’t think Arians came out of retirement so he could babysit a nurturing team. It’s about winning now in Tampa Bay, and the biggest piece holding them back is the quarterback.
Russell Wilson has now thrown 3 pick-sixes since the start of 2018.
Only Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen have more in that span (4 each). pic.twitter.com/5fdujV3U7P
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019
Given their current record (2-4), their draft picks are going to be pretty high and desirable to begin with. Tampa Bay won’t need that much more ammunition (than Miami) to seal a deal for the #1 overall pick.
Personal shortcomings aside, Dolphins fans should root for Winston and the Buccaneers. Each victory diminishes the value of their draft picks and possibly convinces the Buccaneers to stick with Winston for just one more season.
Tennessee Titans
Threat Meter: 5
They have two first-round quarterbacks on their roster…which means they have 0 quarterbacks on their roster.
Ironically enough, Dolphins fans have sensed for awhile that Marcus Mariota wasn’t the guy in Tennessee – he reminded us too much of Ryan Tannehill. But throw (and catch) a touchdown pass off of an opponent’s helmet in a playoff game and you’re miraculously viewed as a better quarterback than the guy who has statistical advantages in every important category.
Mariota’s best season (2016, 3426 yards) had him throwing for just 132 yards more than Tannehill’s fourth best season (2012, 3294 yards)…which also happened to be Tannehill’s rookie year. Your franchise’s reputation matters, and it’s clear that the Dolphins will continuously be rebuffed until they prove otherwise.
“I guess I’m just not a very good coach.”
Mike Vrabel’s response to why Marcus Mariota has regressed since MV became the #Titans head coach. pic.twitter.com/qZbBIP2Dbm
— Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) October 14, 2019
But bitching about the reputation Miami created for themselves aside, neither underwhelming first-round quarterback is a long-term solution for the Titans. Either quarterback will keep them between 7-9 wins for the next few seasons, and that just means they’re going to replicate the Miami Dolphins of yesteryear. Which is fine with us.
Ditch the stopgaps and find a real answer. Hopefully, the Titans don’t heed that advice.
LATEST
- Dolphins Steelers Week Eight Preview October 27, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 9 October 26, 2019
- Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away? October 24, 2019
- Tanking Teams to Fear October 23, 2019
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 21, Bills 31 October 21, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Miami Dolphins Will Trade Away Value at the Deadline
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Tank Tracker Vol. 6: Fins move to 0-6, Tua slipping away?
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Biggest Tease the Miami Dolphins Drafted
-
NFL Draft1 week ago
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8