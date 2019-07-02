Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Vincent Taylor Poised for a Breakout Season
Dolphins Secret Superstar Vincent Taylor Poised for Breakout Season in New Defensive Scheme
Labeling Vince Taylor with a superstar tag might carry a charge of prejudice from the non-Dolphins fan, but his disruptive nature suggests the 2017 sixth-round pick is heading for that stratosphere.
Buried behind a host of defensive tackles in 2017 — spearheaded by Ndaumkong Suh — Taylor had to climb up the depth chart his rookie season. A rotational piece on the Dolphins defensive line, Taylor tallied 185 snaps in 2017 earning the third highest Pro Football Focus defensive grade on the entire Miami defense.
His nine pass rush pressures — on 92 reps — gave Taylor a 9.8% pressure rate. Using PFF’s weighting scale (a greater emphasis on sacks than hits or hurries), Taylor’s 5.2 PRP ranked 29th among defensive tackles with at least 50 pass rush snaps in 2017.
Limited snap counts tend to boost efficiency metrics, but Taylor’s run-stopping prowess is impressive regardless of volume or efficiency-based models. Suh led Miami’s defensive tackles in snaps in 2017 with 877 — 693 more than Taylor. Still, Taylor came up only 12 tackles short of Suh’s number (30 and 18) with a little less than half of the run-stops (27 to 13).
Those run stops are what makes Taylor a problem for opposing offensive lines.
Vincent Taylor playing multiple positions with success against the run. First, a shot from 1-tech. pic.twitter.com/kEmg0gpzrU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Now out over the guard as a 3-Tech. Play made possible by Davon Godchaux’s penetration. pic.twitter.com/JY1GCk0bOy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Taylor finished second in the league among defensive tackles with 50 or more run-down snaps in 2017 run-stop percentage (tackles made within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage). With 12 stops on 89 snaps, 13.5% of Taylor’s run-down reps resulted in the big fella making the stop at, behind, or near the LOS.
As a second-year pro, on a similar play-count, Taylor picked up where he left off from his rookie season. With 15 run-stops on 98 reps, Taylor’s 15.8 run-stop-percentage, once again, ranked second in the league.
Taylor’s second season brought back greater pass rush production returns in addition to his elite run-stuffing. Again, Taylor registered nine pressures, but his first two career sacks gave his PRP a significant bump. Up to a 5.7 PRP, Taylor ranked 25th among his position group.
(Three videos inside this thread)
Tomorrow on Locked on Dolphins I’m gonna tell you why Vincent Taylor is an elite run-stuffer, but also why he could become a factor as a pass rusher.
Here’s Big Vince as a 4i-tech using a swipe and rip to be Kyle Long. pic.twitter.com/w9uQEIAV4M
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Two obstacles stand between Taylor and a breakout campaign:
1.) Medical concerns
2.) Scheme change
Taylor ended each of his two professional seasons on the injured reserve; that lack of reliability won’t fly for long under the Brian Flores Regime. Another feature of the coaching change, a brand new scheme. Under Matt Burke — and Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek — Taylor took to the aggressive, one-gap penetrating style that Kocurek swore by.
With Flores, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby, the Dolphins will adjust to a two-gap, read-and-react scheme. This style of football requires interior lineman to prioritize intelligence ahead of quickness. Stacking the offensive line and holding up against double teams creates more opportunities for the linebackers to make plays.
Will Taylor flourish under the stylistic changes?
The film shows Taylor’s versatility to attack from multiple positions along the defensive line. Proving disruptive from the 5-technique (lined up against the tackle) down the to the 1-techinque (inside shoulder of the guard) and everywhere in between, Taylor is the type of multi-faceted play this scheme is designed for.
The Patriots have a 6-3, 300-pound player of their own in Adam Butler. He is the most apt comparison for the type of player, and the role that Vincent Taylor can play in Flores’ defense.
Adam Butler is an apt comparison for the role Vincent Taylor can play in this Dolphins defense. pic.twitter.com/OVXolcROtY
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) July 1, 2019
The next important aspect of this defense is the ability to two-gap, or play read-and-react style. This video shows Taylor’s ability to use clues to lead him to the play-design. He instinctually sniffs out the screen play and begins working to the route before the ball is even thrown.
Vince Taylor instincts to recognize the dummy protection from Lynch, diagnoses the screen, and chases him down from the backside. pic.twitter.com/B2943kQMUY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
Lastly, the more-you-can-do mantra. This Belichick staple is something each coach should copy including Brian Flores. The more a player can do the more value he offers. Vincent Taylor is a field goal blocking machine. He rejected five kicks in college at Oklahoma State with two more as a professional.
Vincent Taylor blocked 5 field goals in college. He picked up two more his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/t5UbCsZigS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
For Taylor to seize superstar status, he’s going to need a much larger snap count output. He’ll get his opportunities in something of an evaluation year for Flores and staff. Seven players carrying on the Patriots defensive line eclipsed 340 snaps in 2018.
A strong showing in the new scheme this year is worth everything to Taylor. A free agent after the 2020 season, if Taylor extrapolates his star efficiency metrics into a greater volume, expect the Dolphins to remove the discrete nature of Taylor’s performance with a new contract.
5 Bold Predictions for the 2019 Miami Dolphins
As the Dolphins refocus its organizational approach, fans are left with minimal expectations for the upcoming season. That’s not to say this team won’t be entertaining to follow. The exciting part of the rebuild process is searching for wins in the individual battles — the games within the game.
Marked improvement in multiple areas of the roster would bring back a rejuvenated fan base ahead of the 2020 season. With a war chest of draft picks, and a plethora of cap space, the Dolphins will certainly bolster its young core next offseason, but this year is about identifying which current parts make up that nucleus.
In a season that might act as an extended evaluation process, these are my five bold predictions for 2019 — for now. I reserve the right to change these post-camp.
1. Dolphins Produce Five Pro-Bowlers
That is a hefty ask for a team with the lowest Super Bowl odds in football, no doubt. But Miami has more young, top-end potential than it has in some time. Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard are proven, blue chip cornerstones. Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way and qualifies as our third member.
The fourth Pro-Bowl nod goes to Jakeem Grant on special teams. The fifth, and final spot, is open for a number of player’s capture. Can Reshad Jones bounce back? Will 16 games get Albert Wilson into the All-Star game? Do either of the former Buckeye Linebackers (Raekwon McMillan or Jerome Baker) make the squad? Or will Kenyan Drake finally get his opportunity; and will he seize it?
Answer.
2. Kenyan Drake Amasses 1,500 Yards from Scrimmage
A deadly dual-threat option, Drake’s lack of touches has been the biggest obstacle in his young career. With only 15 red zone touches last year, and nine total touchdowns, (4 of which came in the red zone) Drake’s production is often left up to his ability to create big plays.
And that’s what he does. Drake has touchdowns from 96, 66, 54, 45, 52, 33, 28, 22, 14, and 12 yards in his three-year career.
Drake’s lone opportunity to act as Miami’s featured back was a smashing success. The final five games to close out 2017 resulted in 594 yards from scrimmage. Prorated, that average would extrapolate out to 1,901 yards.
The concern for Drake comes from his lack of experience working behind a fullback. In an offense, however, that utilizes backs in the passing game as much as any, I’m confident Chad O’Shea will find a way to get the football into the hands of this gifted player.
3. Jakeem Grant Scores Every Other Game (8 Touchdowns)
I really wanted to say double digits here, but that’s a ledge too far for my liking. Grant is probably good for a couple of special teams scores, and his added targets in the passing game will spill the explosive playmaking over onto the offensive side of the ball.
Grant is healthy and ready for training camp; the same might not be true of his closest counterpart, Albert Wilson. Grant, like Drake, seizes his first opportunity to act as a significant cog in the offense with home run potential.
Grant has scored on plays of 102, 69, 65, 52, 25, and 18 yards over the course of his last 14 games (dating back to 2017).
4. Four Players Will Tally 4 or More Sacks Each
Listing the exact culprits is difficult, but let’s give it a shot. With an emphasis on scheming pressure on the quarterback, with a variety of evolving fronts and blitzers, the Dolphins pass rush will produce a pressure at a rate greater than the sum of its parts.
The four most likely candidates: Jerome Baker, Charles Harris, Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor – dark horses: Jayrone Elliot, Andrew Van Ginkel, Reshad Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick
5. The Dolphins Defense Ranks in the Top Half of the League in Scoring
The true expertise of the New England defense lies in its ability to limit touchdown drives from the opposition. Regardless of total defensive rankings, the Pats consistently find themselves near the top of the defensive scoring leaderboard.
The bend-but-don’t-break approach will migrate to Miami under Brian Flores, and better matchup defense in the red zone will force the opposition into more field goals.
Here’s a look at the Patriots total defense ranks compared to scoring defense the last three seasons.
|Year
|Total Defense Rank
|Scoring Defense Rank
|2018
|21st
|6th
|2017
|29th
|5th
|2016
|8th
|1st
Lastly, a ball-control style offense will equal fewer snaps for the Dolphins defense, and ultimately fewer points.
I want to hear your bold predictions for the 2019 season. Send them to me via Twitter at the handle below.
Top 10 2019 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Battles
Inherent competition is a hallmark engrained in the foundation of all great NFL organizations. Avoiding complacency and developing an environment that encourages contention for reps, come September, has a tendency of breeding success.
For the 2019 Dolphins, competition is a byproduct of the new operating procedure. With an approach to buy low, in hopes to uncovering hidden gems, few starting positions are spoken for when the team hits the practice field later this month.
Xavien Howard and Laremy Tunsil head a short list of players written into the lineup with pen; these are the 10 most important battles of training camp and the preseason.
1. Quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen
Starting this list anywhere else would be disingenuous. Rosen is going to start at some point — likely sooner than later — but the nature by which he earns the gig could be telling. Unless he changes his colors in year-fifteen, it’s plausible to assume Fitzpatrick will have mountainous highs and benching-worthy lows.
Of course, the path Rosen takes to seize the starting job will be forgotten if he irrefutably earns his “Chosen One” moniker, but failing to top the journeyman in August would be an ominous start to his second chance in Miami.
Projected Opening Day Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick
2. Cornerback – Everyone but Xavien Howard
Between Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the slot corner position is spoken for. The two will rotate there, at safety, and out wide on the perimeter. Joining Howard as prominent fixtures at corner, the Dolphins have something of a mystery bag to round out the other 3-4 spots on the positional depth chart.
Eric Rowe is the most accomplished of the group, though his medical history is alarming (27 games missed the last three years). Rowe gets first crack at the job but a crop of young, intriguing options will force Rowe to show out early and often.
Second-year undrafted free agent Jalen Davis showed the most bite down the stretch, but he’s best suited to play inside. Torry McTyer saw the most action on the outside while rookie Cornell Armstrong cut his teeth on special teams, and occasional perimeter corner duty.
Cordrea Tankersley is perhaps the biggest mystery on the roster. After an impressive rookie season, 2018 went as poorly as Tankersley could’ve imagined. Poor performance and an ACL injury puts the former third-round pick’s future in jeopardy. There’s a distinct possibility that Tankersley begins the season on the P.U.P. list.
Keep an eye out for undrafted rookie Nik Needham. The former UTEP Miner has excellent feet and his college tape is chocked full of man-coverage reps that saw him steal the opposition’s soul.
The same could be said for third-year corner Jomal Wiltz. Wiltz spent last year with the Patriots working under former Pats — and current ‘Phins CB Coach — Josh Boyer.
This group will produce a starter that plays the majority of the defensive snaps, but also depth contributors that see playing time in a new, defensive-back-heavy scheme.
Projected Opening Day CB Depth Chart: Howard, Fitzpatrick/McCain, Rowe, Armstrong, McTyer, Needham (Tankersley on PUP, eligible for activation after week-six).
3. Offensive Line (Three Spots) – Jesse Davis vs. Michael Deiter vs. Chris Reed vs. Jordan Mills
The thought process behind eliminating potential challengers to Daniel Kilgore can be questioned, but the team’s faith in the eight-year vet cannot. He and Tunsil will coast into opening day starts while the rest of the line-up requires some untangling.
The four suitors each offer similar traits. Durability, versatility, and the mean steak that can help this offense cultivate the desired mentality based in toughness.
Davis was Miami’s only 16-game starter on the line last season. Deiter started more games than any lineman in Wisconsin history and Mills is working on a 49-game starting streak. Perhaps the best of the bunch, Chris Reed, was a career backup with the Jaguars searching for his first opening day start.
Deiter excelled at left guard, Reed showcased his biggest flashes at right guard and Davis’ limited action at right tackle in 2017 was perhaps his best work as a pro.
Projected Opening Day Offensive Line: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
4. Primary On-Ball/Off-Ball Combo Role – Charles Harris vs. Nate Orchard
Two years removed from first round pick status Charles Harris finds himself in dire straits. The new scheme will call for conversion players that can play five-tech, seven-tech, and stand-up as on-ball linebackers. Harris showed flashes early in his rookie season to fill that role, but fell out of favor in 2018.
Harris battles with journeyman Nate Orchard to fulfil this paramount role in Brian Flores’ defense. Harris needs to win the competition and produce this season or he could go the way of fellow former Dolphins first-round edge, Dion Jordan.
Tank Carradine could factor into this competition as well, though his primary duty will be as a base five-tech with the task of setting the edge in the running game.
Projected Opening Day Combo DE/LB: Charles Harris
5. X Wide Receiver – Devante Parker vs. Brice Butler vs. Preston Williams
Annual offseason-camp MVP Devante Parker has the inside track to fend off last year’s in-season acquisition, and 2019’s offseason-camp MVP (Butler and Williams). With the top three receivers on the depth chart functioning as combo (inside/outside) speed players, Miami needs one of these three to assert their position as the primary X receiver.
Parker returns — humbled — on a reduced contract. Reports of Parker’s re-centered focus will fall on deaf ears until he consistently produces on Sundays. Butler provides quality depth while the upside with Williams is apparent. Williams was a former five-star recruit that found himself in trouble away from the field before turning Colorado State into his own personal highlight reel location.
Projected Opening Day X: Devante Parker
6. Seventh Game Day Active OL – Everyone Beyond the Top Six
Ideally the seventh offensive lineman that dresses on game day never sees the field, but the war of attrition that is the NFL makes that hope merely a pipe dream. Declaring Jordan Mills as the sixth-man, there’s a considerable drop-off on paper.
Zach Sterup has longevity with the team on his side, but with Mills functioning as a swing tackle there might not be room. The same is true of sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince. Tony Adams has the benefit of playing in New England with the former Pats staffers, Kyle Fuller has minimal experience, Michael Dunn and Jaryd Jones-Smith come over from the defunct AAF, and a threesome of UDFA’s round out the unit.
Projected Opening Day Seventh Man: Shaq Calhoun (UDFA Miss St.)
7. Third Running Back – Myles Gaskin vs. Mark Walton vs. Patrick Laird vs. Kenneth Farrow
A lot talent and project presides on this list. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are set to carry the load for Miami, but this system will feature as many as five backs (including a fullback).
Myles Gaskin amassed more than 1,200 yards all four years as a Husky, while Mark Walton was a hometown hero before continuous knucklehead behavior saw the former Hurricane quickly fall out of favor in Cincinnati. Those are the two favorites, but Laird and Farrow will not go away quietly.
Projected Opening Day #3 RB: Myles Gaskin
8. Interior Defensive Line Depth – Jamiyus Pittman vs. Kendrick Norton vs. Joey Mbu
Christian Wilkins, Vincent Taylor, Davon Godchaux, Akeem Spence and Adolphus Washington figure into the rotation prominently. The remaining potential spot will go to an unproven player.
Pittman was a priority UDFA last season who earned a cup of coffee midseason (45 snaps) with the ‘Phins. Norton joined the team last December while Mbu spent time on the Packers practice squad under new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Mbu is built like a house and has the requisite traits to give the Dolphins 200-300 snaps as a two-gapping nose.
Projected Sixth Interior Defensive Lineman: Joy Mbu
9. Sub-Package Linebacker – Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Chase Allen vs. Mike Hull vs. Jayrone Elliot
The first three linebackers are cut and dry (McMillan, Baker, Alonso). As is the case with the defensive line, linebackers in this new defensive will asked to perform specific roles — roles they inherently succeed with.
Van Ginkel has a shot to carve out considerable playing time through his versatility and prowess with modern-day football traits (coverage and blitzing). Allen and Hull are run-stuffers that operate between the B-gaps — they will likely battle for the right to backup Raekwon McMillan.
Jayrone Elliot is Miami’s closest copy to Kyle Van Noy in New England. He has worked with Patrick Graham in the past and has produced in a similar defense in Green Bay.
Projected Backup Linebacker Depth Chart: Van Ginkel, Elliot, Allen
10. Tight End Depth – Nick O’Leary vs. Durham Smythe
Mike Gesicki and Dwayne Allen figure in as the top two tight ends, but their job descriptions couldn’t be more polarizing. The battle to round out the position behind them features similar skill sets in 2018 in-season acquisition O’Leary, and 2018 fourth-round pick Smythe.
With the re-introduction of the fullback in Miami, O’Leary’s work as an H-back might give him a leg up, but Smythe is hardly a slouch as an inline blocker.
Projected #3 TE: Nick O’Leary
Most of these battles might only have a minimal impact on the 2019 Dolphins, but each has an opportunity to go a long way in rounding out the long-term depth of this football team. Under new leadership, role players will become the norm in Miami. This requires 53 men that have transparent jobs and the focus to excel at those specific tasks.
Expectations might not be in Miami’s corner this summer, but the foundation of this new regime will be built in 2019, and it all begins with training camp.
Scouting Reports
Face of the Franchise Series: Best of the Rest
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
Best of the Rest
Foreword:
7,094 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Now, for the group battling to infiltrate the top four QBs — the best of the rest.
The Best of the Rest
Any prospect with professional aspirations would prefer to enter his final college season with considerable fanfare and expectations. More attention equals more eyeballs, and more eyeballs equals more opportunity to make an impression.
That’s not to say that expectations are the only path to a Thursday night selection during the NFL’s three-day draft extravaganza. Far from it. With the ever-changing landscape of the college game, each of the last two draft classes saw unknown signal-callers rise from afterthought, to bells of the ball.
Baker Mayfield was — at best — a distant fourth behind Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen entering the 2017 college football season. Kyler Murray was signed, sealed, and delivered to the Oakland A’s and off the radar of NFL scouts entirely. Yet, a short eight months after college football’s opening Saturday, both were standing on the podium with the commissioner before any of their peers.
Tua Tagovailoa is the prohibitive favorite to earn the honorable distinction of first overall pick. Dominant performances at a prominent school will have that affect.
Justin Herbert’s rare physical skills have scouts fawning over Oregon football this fall, while Jordan Love will garner similar jaw-dropping attention.
Then there’s the polished and professional Jake Fromm.
These four quarterbacks will take the field next month and begin their (potentially) final chapters before their NFL dreams are realized.
So who is the pick the rocket up the draft board from seemingly nowhere? The options are vast, and we’ll cover them right now (in no particular order).
D’Eriq King – Houston – 5-11, 195 lbs. (Senior)
The aforementioned Kyler Murray, one year after Baker Mayfield paved the way, ushers in a new way of thinking in regards to projecting passers from college to the professional ranks. King is an electric dual-threat QB — evident by his 50 touchdowns in 2018 despite missing 2.5 games with an ankle injury.
Houston’s D’Eriq King pic.twitter.com/iTLS21LwgA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
K.J. Costello – Stanford – 6-5, 215 lbs. (Senior)
With ideal size and natural arm talent Costello is a threat to climb draft boards next spring. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he can alter his release points and vary the velocity and touch of his throws for the circumstance. Costello took a big jump in 2018, but needs another significant climb in the mechanical portion of the game to garner first round consideration.
Stanford’s KJ Costello pic.twitter.com/JDP38xbgId
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Khalil Tate – Arizona – 6-2, 216 lbs. (Senior)
The transition from Rich Rodriguez’s to Kevin Sumlin impacted Tate in the worst way possible. With game-breaking, dual-threat talent that rivals Kyler Murray, Tate was asked to play more within the structure of a traditional drop back game last season. The result, a dramatic efficiency drop-off across the board. Tate is electrifying with his legs and more than adequate with the arm — he’s a sleeper pick to join Tagovailoa, Fromm, Herbert and Love.
Arizona’s Khalil Tate pic.twitter.com/vLquLSdG4X
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Jacob Eason – Washington – 6-6, 230 lbs. (Senior)
Eason barely has more collegiate accolades than anyone reading this piece. He was a five-star recruit that missed two years due to injury and ineligibility after transferring; this after showing minimal promise as a true freshman at Georgia. Eason is long, and a tad gangly, but he’s an accurate thrower with ideal size for the position.
Washington’s Jacob Eason (Georgia transfer). pic.twitter.com/WTc1Kk8iaZ
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Sam Ehlinger – Texas – 6-3 235 lbs. (Junior)
Following the trend of athletic quarterbacks taking over professional football, Ehlinger is another prototype player. He’s a threat to score on the ground on any given play, but that’s something of a cover up for some mechanical and arm talent short comings. Ehlinger exploded at the end of the 2018 season, and he needs to continue on that trajectory to vault his draft stock beyond day-three.
Texas’ Sam Ehlinger pic.twitter.com/zVvDmSICTT
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Brian Lewerke – Michigan State 6-3, 215 lbs. – (Senior)
Adding Lewerke to this list feels a little disingenuous because I’m clenching to his sophomore season. His junior year at East Lansing was an unmitigated disaster, but the processing, anticipation, accuracy, and off-script prowess were enough for some pundits to tab Lewerke as QB1 heading into 2018.
Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke pic.twitter.com/lpMzuRjS2I
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 25, 2019
Honorable Mention: Bryce Perkins (Virginia), Nathan Stanley (Iowa), Cole McDonald (Hawaii)
If expectations play out this season for the Dolphins, a first round quarterback is likely the result at the conclusion of year-one of the rebuild. The future employment of everybody associated with the Dolphins would then depend on getting that draft pick right (Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and the entire coaching and scouting staffs).
Due to the urgency and importance of this evaluation for the ‘Phins, we will be covering the college quarterback landscape throughout the 2019 season with weekly progress reports.
As always, Locked On Dolphins is your exclusive provider of analysis, commentary, and news on the Miami Dolphins.
Way Too Early 2019 QB Prospect Ranking
|(Rank) Player
|School
|(1) Jordan Love
|Utah State
|(2) Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|(3) Jake Fromm
|Georgia
|(4) Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|(5) Khalil Tate
|Arizona
|(6) D’Eriq King
|Houston
|(7) K.J. Costello
|Stanford
|(8) Jacob Eason
|Washington
|(9) Brian Lewerke
|Michigan State
|(10) Sam Ehlinger
|Texas
