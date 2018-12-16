Miami Dolphins
Dolphins vs Vikings Reaction
Kevin Stefanski coached his first game as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator and he may have orchestrated the last game of Matt Burke‘s tenure as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator.
Maybe the miracle wiped the emotion out of everyone.
I’d say an illegal touching penalty on Brice Butler on the team’s 2nd possession was an omen that this game wasn’t going to go well. It may have been Matt Haack‘s punt from the Viking’s 45 yard line that ended up bouncing into the end zone that made for a perfect metaphor. Nope, it was most-definitely the 4th-down stop the Minnesota Vikings made when Ja’Wuan James virtually tackles Ryan Tannehill for a comical sack that summarizes this team’s performance today – and quite possibly, their 2018 season as a whole.
After sucking us back into the season in dramatic fashion last week against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins reminded us why they’re far from a playoff team with a lackluster performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
We knew going into Minnesota would be tough, but we didn’t expect it to be embarrassing; though maybe we should have. The Dolphins are now 1-6 in road games this season – a consistent stain on Adam Gase‘s resume.
The good news? This was the only game Miami could afford to lose the rest of the season and still have a realistic chance at the playoffs. The bad news? Everyone else in the playoff picture (Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens) won.
Miami is going to need a lot of help if they want to make the playoffs, but it starts with consecutive victories against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
Below are a few things we noticed from Miami’s 41 – 17 loss to the Vikings:
1) Drain the Defense
This actually might start with the front office. Look at how Miami spent its cap space this season:
(team rank / player / cap hit)
1) Robert Quinn – $11.44m
2) Andre Branch – $10m
4) Kiko Alonso – $9.66m
5) Cameron Wake – $9.62m
9) Reshad Jones – $4.96m
The Dolphins gave up a 4th-round draft pick for their costliest player. They prematurely extended their second-most expensive player after he recorded 5.5 sacks and the team was desperate for defensive ends (they selected Charles Harris in the first round that following draft). Miami did the same with Kiko Alonso that same offseason (though it’s hard to complain about him after watching the rest of this defense). And the bottom two players on the above list are legends on a franchise that doesn’t make the playoffs.
This team was hit with a bunch of injuries, but we need to stop leaning on that excuse. There are no longer excuses as for why the Minnesota Vikings accumulated 101 rushing yards…in the first quarter. The team’s depth has been terribly exposed, and Matt Burke has not been able to adjust to the team’s most-glaring weakness.
Dalvin Cook bounces to the edge and scores!
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FuBa1jbkZh
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 16, 2018
Dalvin Cook came into this game averaging 45.9 yards per game and Latavius Murray came into this game averaging 36.2 yards per game. Cook finished with 136 yards and 2 touchdowns while Murray rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Although Robert Quinn added another (shoestring) sack to his total, he was noticeably getting wiped out of the play on the first two rushing touchdowns by the Vikings. Bobby McCain may have been watching too many replays of Rob Gronkowski last week during the Miami Miracle, because his angle on Cook’s first touchdown run was atrocious.
McCain wasn’t to be outdone, however, as Latavius Murray’s touchdown run in the first quarter came with a nice little stiff arm to Bobby McCain’s helmet – leading to a physical lapse by the cornerback compared to the mental lapse on the previous touchdown run.
.@LataviusM taking care of business 😤
📺: CBS #SKOL pic.twitter.com/yZIs73AAZ4
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
We can excuse the few shortcomings Minkah Fitzpatrick has each week. Not only is he a rookie, but he’s being tasked with understanding every position in the secondary. McCain was at his natural inside corner position on those touchdown runs and was a detriment rather than the luxury that earned a contract extension this past offseason. In fairness to McCain, he did have a better second half, but after the Vikings had scored 21 points in the first quarter, it’s hard to compliment a player that put the team in such a tight bind.
Each time Fitzpatrick allows a reception I look at the play negatively. And yet, these are receptions that are going for maybe 8-13 yards at a time, not the 40-yard bombs that blow up an entire game plan.
The Derwin James vs Minkah Fitzpatrick debate is going to follow them their entire careers, but the biggest reason people have for selecting James over Fitzpatrick (as the better draft pick) is because the Los Angeles Chargers safety ‘makes big plays’. Fitzpatrick showed he can be equally as impressive when he read a Kirk Cousin‘s screen pass beautifully and took it to the house for a touchdown.
PICK-6!@minkfitz_21 takes Cousins' pass to the HOUSE!
📺: CBS #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/A2bMG4v2U8
— NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2018
Maybe Minnesota understood how to expose Miami’s defense better than Bill Belichick, but it was evident the Dolphins missed Xavien Howard. Kirk Cousins completed just 2/3 of his passes, and only threw for 215 yards, but he didn’t really need much help from Adam Thielen or Stephon Diggs (even though they had plenty of open space to work with). Cousins completed 2 passes apiece to Tyler Conklin and Aldrick Robinson, but those 4 completions averaged 24.25 yards per play.
Outside of Fitzpatrick’s pick-6, this defense didn’t have too many bright spots. T.J. McDonald was exposed in coverage and Torry McTyer was beat on a long touchdown to Robinson. This defense has valuable core pieces, but it also needs an overhaul.
And it’s going to start with the defensive coordinator.
2) A Fireable Offense
Which stat would you like to pull out of this game that exemplifies Miami’s mediocrity?
- 37 total passing yards (that’s not a misprint)
- 11 passes completed
- 193 total yards on offense
- 2/12 3rd-down efficiency
- 9 sacks allowed
That’s 2 more completed passes than sacks for those counting at home.
This doesn’t take into account two pass plays that Ryan Tannehill forced and Miami’s wide receivers needed to bat down. This doesn’t point out the fact that they gained some of these yards in garbage time.
One week after everyone was ready to anoint Tannehill the 2019 opening day starter, fans are back to clamoring for the top quarterback prospect in the draft – whoever it may be. They just need fresh blood.
TO‼️ THE‼️ HOUSE‼️
Ballage takes it 75-yards to open up the second half!
📺 » @NFLonCBS#MIAvsMIN | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dJBC6Evjcz
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2018
Erase the 75-yard touchdown run Kalen Ballage had and this offense mustered 118 yards the entire game. That would have been 29.5 yards per quarter! A lot of the problems have to do with the offensive line, but we also have to recognize that a lot of offensive issues today stemmed from the Dolphins receivers.
The normally sure-handed Danny Amendola dropped two passes and also juggled a punt return late in the game. DeVante Parker was nonexistent (1 target). Kenny Stills caught one reception in garbage time. Brice Butler’s biggest play was negated because he stepped out of bounds and received an illegal touching penalty. Mike Gesicki caught a couple of passes, but makes no impact whatsoever on offense.
The team’s shiftiest running back (Kenyan Drake) is nursing an injury and was sparingly used while the team’s most reliable running back (Frank Gore) left the game in the first quarter with a foot sprain. A lot can be said for the poor quarterback performance today, but we also need to point out the collective failure of an offensive unit.
Injury Update: Frank Gore will not return to the game.#MIAvsMIN
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2018
Similar to the defense, the issue might start with the front office. This is how the rest of the top-10 most expensive players rounds out for Miami:
(team rank / player / cap hit)
3) Kenny Stills – $9.75m
6) Ja’Wuan James – $9.34m
7) Ryan Tannehill – $8.68m
8) Danny Amendola – $6m
10) DeVante Parker – $3.46m
That’s a lot of average to non-existent production from Miami’s top-10 cap hits this season.
While quarterback will be the most-discussed topic this offseason, look for the Dolphins to overhaul their tight ends (once again) and their wide receivers, as it’s possible none of Miami’s receivers in 2019 were active for this game. There’s a good chance the only returning wide receivers from this year’s roster are Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, both of whom have serious injuries that they might not be able to come back from.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Gore. Miami desperately needs to win these next two games, and if Gore is unable to perform near 100%, he may be the latest casualty to land on injured-reserve.
With Brandon Bolden and Kalen Ballage having good games for Miami, it’s possible they run with their current trio (with Senorise Perry as insurance) rather than risk an unhealthy Frank Gore.
If this happens to be the case, and Gore does indeed land on IR, it’ll be a disappointing way to see the running back’s season end. Gore had accumulated 722 rushing yards on the season (including this game against Minnesota) and was Miami’s most-durable and reliable option at running back all year. Though it may be hard to find space for him, signing Frank Gore near the veteran’s minimum would be a priority of mine next offseason.
The Dolphins look to play with our hearts again next week as they host the disappointing Jaguars in Miami.
Miami Dolphins
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 13 vs Buffalo
Go to Week 1 vs. Tennessee
Go to Week 2 at NY Jets
Go to Week 3 vs. Oakland
Go to week 4 at New England
Go to week 5 at Cincinnati
Go to week 12 at Indianapolis
Week 13 vs. Buffalo –
In his second game back from a shoulder injury that was rumored to end his season, Ryan Tannehill stayed in familiar territory. A few big-time throws, a few more mistakes, and yet another divisive performance.
The fastball deteriorated as the game grew older, he struggled with some touch passes, and missed a few reads, but two touchdowns where he displayed cajones grande was enough to push the Dolphins back into the winner’s circle.
Without Danny Amendola, the personnel packages didn’t fluctuate from the week prior in Indianapolis. Adam Gase deployed primarily 11-personnel and a lot of shotgun. Tannehill was in the gun on 22 of his 28 drop backs.
|11-personnel
|24 snaps
|12-personnel
|2 snaps
|13-personnel
|1 snap
|21-personnel
|1 snap
Moving the chains was a struggle regardless of the down-and-distance. Miami moved the sticks on 10 of the 28 plays called for Tannehill, and he was just 2/8 on third downs.
Yards-after-the-catch were missing from the Miami offense. Only 25.5% of Tannehill’s mere 137-passing yards came after the reception. Despite the lingering shoulder issue, Tannehill still averaged 9.38 air-yards-per-throw.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Pass/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/4 (0%)
|11-19 yards
|3/3 (100%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|13/17 (77%)
Tannehill was sharp in the red zone completing 5/6 passes – three for touchdowns and two moving the chains on third down.
Two of the touchdowns were threaded into tight windows – Tannehill was on-point in that area as well. He completed 5/10 passes for 63 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
It wasn’t a clean game for Tanenhill – far from it. He was charged with four off-target throws, four missed reads and two critical errors (an INT and a missed TD opportunity).
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Pressure, as it has been most of his career, was arriving with regularity. On Tannehill’s 28 drop backs, the rush got home 13 times (4 sacks, 8 hits, 1 hurry) at an average of 2.18 seconds from snap-to-pressure.
Play-action, once again, was Tannehill’s bread and butter. He did throw the interception on a double-move-deep-shot to Kenny Stills, but he completed the other four for 41 yards.
The critical errors, missed reads and overall lack of production shrouds this showing with a dark cloud. The two big-time red zone strikes, however, and the clean operation of threading tight windows is enough to push this effort into the upper-echelon of a “winning performance.”
Result: Winning Performance
|2018 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|4 (TEN, OAK, IND, BUF)
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@NYJ)
|Losing Performance
|2 (@NE, @CIN)
Additional videos:
Tannehill appears to be apprehensive on the whee route to the back
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Tannehill continues to struggle with the wheel route
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Body position opens the read Tannehill wants.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Has a shot at a deep ball, but take the sure first down.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) December 15, 2018
Miami Dolphins
Week 15: Rooting Guide and Staff Predictions
Week 14 proved to be one of the most memorable in Dolphins history, as the “Miami Miracle” propelled the Dolphins to a dramatic victory over New England.
As memorable as it was, the only other favorable result around the league was the Ravens losing to Kansas City, as the Colts and Titans also kept themselves in playoff contention by notching wins.
Week 15 is a critical week for much of the NFL, as many teams are still alive in their respective playoff races. In the AFC specifically, there are five teams vying for the final two playoff spots. Who should you root for in these matchups? Here are the games to keep an eye on, with the team Miami should root for in bold for emphasis.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST
John Harbaugh announced Lamar Jackson will start over a healthy Joe Flacco on Sunday, which means this could be the official passing-of-the-torch moment for the Ravens (7-6). Tampa Bay is still mathematically in the NFC playoff race at 5-8, but facing a focused Ravens team at home is a tall order.
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST
The Cowboys are coming off an intense divisional win over the Eagles, and the Colts (7-6) are hot after a huge win over the Texans. The Dolphins would benefit greatly if the Cowboys came away from Lucas Oil Stadium with a victory, dropping the Colts to 7-7. The Cowboys could control their own destiny by winning the NFC East, something they are in prime position to do.
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST
This is a potential trap game for the Titans (7-6), as the Giants have improved steadily as the season has gone on. Even without Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants can win with a good running game and just enough defense. The Titans are coming off an impressive win over the Jaguars and will also likely try to establish their running game early. This one could go either way, but let’s hope the Giants find a way to win this one.
Miami has a tough game this week, as playing in Minnesota is no walk in the park. The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week after an ugly performance on Monday night vs. Seattle, which could benefit the Dolphins. How will the game turn out? Our staff takes a shot at predicting it:
Will Rogers:
After the Miami Miracle I, like many Dolphins fans, am still somewhat on a high. That high has me feeling that the Dolphins can do no wrong but I know I cannot be that naive.
When the Dolphins play the Vikings in Minnesota it’s going to be a true test for the Dolphins defense. It’s looking like Xavien Howard will not play so the guys next in line really need to step up to stop the powerful Vikings offensive weapons.
This matchup could go either way but like I said I’m riding that high. I believe that the Dolphins can win this one and the taste of the playoffs will become sweeter.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Vikings 24
Skyler Trunck:
Since Tannehill has returned, this offensive is firing on almost all cylinders averaging the 8th most points per game in that span. However, this will be the best defense this offense has seen in that span. Add in the offense averaging nearly 8 points less on the road this season, it’s hard to feel great about this matchup.
Minnesota is currently ranked 5th in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed. When you watch this team and look at them on paper, the talent on this defense certainly illustrates these ranks are no fluke.
The reason Minnesota isn’t winning as much as last year is due to their offense, and more so their offensive inconsistencies. Like Miami, Minnesota fans know all too well what it’s like to have a sub-par (at best) offensive line and the effects it has on an offense.
In attempt to salvage their offense, Minnesota fired their supposedly up-and-coming offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, this last week.
It’s easy to think Miami won’t score many points in this matchup given their success on the road and against a defense this stout. What is difficult to predict in this matchup is how this Miami defense will hold. Minnesota running back, Dalvin Cook, has been scripted out of most games, which is odd considering he’ll be one of the more talented backs Miami sees this year. If Minnesota’s new offensive coordinator features a heavy run attack, it may be hard for Miami to stay in this game.
I have hard time going against what I’ve seen all year from this Miami Dolphins team, especially with the absence of Xavien Howard for another week.
Prediction: Vikings 20, Dolphins 17
Andrew Mitchell:
Coming off last weeks Miami Miracle game has spirits and confidence high. Which immediately worries me because we know how this can go sometimes.
Ryan Tannehill has looked stellar in his return and the play-calling has been much improved as well. While the offense has seemed to find their groove, they still are not as dominant as needed to offset our shaky defense.
However, the defense has been playing the best it has all season and that trend MUST continue as they head to Minnesota.
The Vikings have been underwhelming this season after signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason. They just recently fired John DeFilippo, the highly regarded OC they snagged from the Eagles in the offseason.
Unfortunately, this isn’t what Miami wants, if only they had kept him for one more week.
Given our defensive performances on the road and an offense looking to get on the right track, I can’t help but feel Miami falls short this week. I hope I’m wrong.
Prediction: Vikings 31, Dolphins 23
Gabe Hauari:
The Dolphins got the kind of emotional win that can turn a whole season around vs. the Patriots last Sunday. The “Miami Miracle” is a play that will go down in NFL history, and could possibly propel the Dolphins into the playoffs if they handle their business the last three weeks of the season.
However….
The Dolphins have been pretty bad on the road this season, and unfortunately I don’t see that stopping this week, especially not without Xavien Howard. The Vikings have a deep stable of receivers, and that matchup really worries me.
The Dolphins can win if they run the ball well and control the clock, and defensively they must get pressure on Kirk Cousins.
After a stinker on the road last week, the Vikings will also be motivated to play well in front of their home crowd, with a new offensive coordinator, with their playoff dreams potentially on the line.
Miami keeps it close, but I think Minnesota wins it late.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Dolphins 21
Travis Wingfield:
To see Travis’ analysis and predictions, click here: https://www.lockedondolphins.com/dolphins/dolphins-at-vikings-week-15-preview/
Miami Dolphins
The LOD Staff Recalls the Miami Miracle
Sports are the greatest thing in existence. Embedded life-lessons, the thrills of victory and the despair of defeat, competition compartmentalizes everything we love and loathe on this planet.
Some moments stand atop all the others. For fans of the Miami Dolphins, Sunday could be the current pinnacle. As a 31-year-old myself, I wonder if the way this week has unfolded is what it’s like to win a Super Bowl – only that feeling lasts for seven months opposed to seven days.
The moment Jimmy Cefalo shouts, “DRAKE,” in sudden realization that the third-year running back is going to beat Rob Gronkowski to the end-zone, still evokes an indescribable ecstasy.
By now, most of you reading this know how I experienced the Miami Miracle – in a way that would make any ‘Phins fan envious.
I’ll tell you my recollection of that exact moment, how I remember Jason’s reaction, and leave you with the rest of the staff’s memories of that special seven seconds.
I had just tweeted the ramifications of what that loss meant to the rest of the Dolphins season. It’s the greatest “this didn’t age well” tweet I have ever sent. I expected Stills to be tackled. I expected Drake to get caught from behind. But once he slipped that tackle, redirected inside and turned on the jets, it hit me.
Dolphins get 2 punts blocked, drop a crucial third down play, have a WR slide down short of the sticks costing another possession, and still came within a field goal of beating the Pats. Too bad moral victories don't count in the win column.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 9, 2018
“HE’S GONNA SCORE! OH MY GOD, HE’S GONNA SCORE!”
We were in the same section of the usual suspects of beat writers. Everyone was searching around in a panicked disbelief of what they had just seen.
I couldn’t believe it myself. Jason (@MiamiDpunx) sure as hell couldn’t believe it. He was speechless. He struck the surrender cobra position with a blank canvas of a face as if he had just seen a ghost.
We reveled for a minute, then booked it down to the ground level to catch Belichick’s presser.
It wasn’t till about four hours later, after all of our work was done, when we got back to our rental house that we were able to properly reflect. We both agree, it would’ve been better to have been in the stands where we could’ve let loose our true emotions.
So no, that reporter was not referring to us regarding people cheering in the box. Frankly, I think he’s salty, because it was quiet in that box – outside of people expressing their disbelief just like the rest of us.
So there I was, chin in my hand, looking apathetically out the clear glass of the press box in front of me. The New England Patriots received the ball with about 4 minutes left and promptly drove up the field. I initially thanked them for giving me time to accept the fate that was to befall on the Dolphins 2018 season.
I could hear media pundits, NFL “experts” and various sports fans gloating about how they knew Miami wasn’t going to be a playoff team, despite most of these people picking the Dolphins to finish in the bottom tier of the league – alongside the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, eh……
This feeling of doubt was further reinforced when Kalen Ballage danced deep in Dolphins territory for 9 inexplicably arduous seconds, before gaining virtually no progress worth a damn.
So I sit there – head in my hand, watching the Dolphins offense muster one final play before packing in the 2018 season.
First Kenny Stills catches the pass and is nearly wrapped up – like Jesus Christmas, we couldn’t pick anyone who was actually open?
He escapes his man and pitches it to DeVante Parker; who, for whatever reason, decided to immediately pitch the ball to Kenyan Drake…..even though our 2nd highest draft pick on the field (behind Tannehill) had plenty of space in front of him in which he could have drawn a defender.
Nope. This son of a bitch wants nothing to do with the ball. I even let out an audible “Parker what are you doing” as I’m sitting in my seat because what did Parker not realize when he pitched the ball?
That Kenyan Drake had a defender right on his tail! Like broooo….our season was about to end because Parker didn’t take one second to analyze the field around him and Drake was about to get wrapped up.
But Drake is a real football player and shook that defender off almost as easily as the New York Jets screw up their draft picks.
So he gets a little open space, and at this point, people start to realize that something might actually happen. To my left, Travis is starting to say “oh my god”, and to my right, reporters are beginning to mumble excitedly.
But Drake was running sideways, not towards the end zone. He still wasn’t even in the red zone and the Patriots still had 3 defenders blocking his path to the goal line.
Then, Drake makes a quick cut up field. Now, I’m standing up and my mouth is wide open. Now, this fluke play has a chance of becoming a reality.
Suddenly someone on the Dolphins (later to be revealed as Ted Larsen) springs a block that trips up two Patriots….immediately taking out anyone who could catch Drake from behind.
Now, the reality is starting to look like a miracle. Now, Travis is getting hushed by Andy Cohen because his “oh my gods” have turned to “he’s going to score!”
Now my hands are on my head. Holy s***, this might happen. He just has to beat….HOLY S*** GRONK TRIPPED!
And as Drake passes Gronk the crowd begins to erupt. I don’t see a flag, I don’t think he stepped out of bounds, there are no whistles and players are running into the tunnel….Miami won, right? What just happened? What did I just witness?
Travis shakes me looking for any kind of reaction and all I remember is slowly turning to face him….my jaw still wide open….my hands still on my head….and I can’t mutter a word. I’m stunned silent.
I can’t believe I just witnessed one of the most historic plays in Miami Dolphins history. You’re telling me I have to go downstairs and professionally refrain from any biases as I head into the lockerroom? All we want to do is join every other fan and celebrate until the moon sets and the sun rises.
The professionalism (and desire to see Bill Belichick crushed during his press conference) kept me composed and allowed me to gather myself quick enough to catch the elevator filled with local and national writers who were all stunned.
This moment would have been amazing if I witnessed it on TV, but it was absolutely priceless being part of the Miami Dolphins as history unfolded. A huge thanks to everyone involved with the Miami Dolphins for making this moment one I’ll never forget.
I was at work and couldn’t find a stream of the game anywhere, so I was furiously refreshing Twitter to get updates on the game. The Patriots has just kicked the field goal to go up 33-28, and I was gutted. Miami had put forth perhaps its most complete game of the season, and were still about to lose to the mighty Patriots. I went to the restroom, and when I came back, the only words that came across my Twitter stream were “MIAMI MIRACLE!”. I sat and stared at my computer for a while, not really believing my eyes or my Twitter feed. It took about 30 seconds, and then I went NUTS. It was such a crazy swing of emotions, and I’m glad Miami was on the winning side of it this time.
With the recent addition to our family in a new baby boy, my Dolphins watching was reluctantly moved to our chilly Iowa garage due to excessive noise during the game, and on a day like Sunday, my banishment from the house now makes sense. A few friends who were both Dolphins and Chiefs fans came by, and with both being big games for each other’s teams, we thought it’d be a fun to fire up the heater and get together for the games.
After a mostly great game, when the Patriots made the field goal to go up 5 with 7 seconds left, depression set in, our heads buried in our phones. However, our mood quickly changed from depression to disbelief to irrational screaming and yelling in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, many victory shots and Busch Lights were had following the Miami Miracle.
Will Rogers @WDeMottRogers –
I’m currently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and needed to find a place that would be playing the Dolphins game. I ended up finding a nice dive sports bar. I walked in expecting a wave of Panthers fans but was met with a handful of Patriots fans.
During the game we had some friendly back and forth after touchdowns. 4th quarter, seven seconds left, I’m finishing a beer to make a quick exit when the Miami Miracle happens. I don’t say a word and just raise my hands in the air. The gaggle of Pats fans exits the bar, passing behind me muttering under their booze-soaked-breath.
What a great Sunday it was.
Reading over those notes from the lads brought the warm and fuzzies right back. Hopefully the Dolphins pay us off with a similar miracle and make a post-season push.
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Greatest Experience of My Life (Dolphins Down Patriots)
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins Ultimate Playoff Scenario Guide – From Week 15
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Charting Ryan Tannehill 2018 – Week 14 vs New England
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Squeezing Miami’s Tight Ends for Anything They’ve Got