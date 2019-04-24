NFL Draft
Deep-dive quarterbacks that could end up with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins might draft a late-round QB or sign a rookie free agent. Who could end up on the Dolphins roster?
The top bananas of the quarterback of the draft class have been talked about ad nauseum at this point in the off-season. Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones have been talked about as first-rounders for months and now fans are just simply waiting to see where they land. Even prospects in the next tier down, like Will Grier, have been broadcasted as potentially being a first-round dark horse.
I talked about several of the mid-round guys back in February when I introduced my Fits and Starts series, so I won’t be mentioning any of them. Here are the links for all those quarterbacks, so that you can familiarize yourself with some of them before the Draft starts this weekend.
Now, on to the main event. Who are some of the sixth- or seventh-round quarterbacks that the Dolphins could throw into the fold?
Ryan Finley
Finley, who had a highly-decorated career at North Carolina State, is going to go earlier than everyone else on this list, and he has the most potential to go on Day 2. I’m including him because I didn’t mention him in my Fits and Starts series. I’m not a fan, but I realize that there are several teams that will probably like him, and maybe one of them is the Miami Dolphins.
Easton Stick
There’s an impressive Easton Stick hive on Twitter that swears by the small-school prospect. The former North Dakota State quarterback has been projected to go sometime on Day 3, and I could very well see him being the late-round guy the Fins are enamored with. I could also see a team grabbing him as early as the fifth round; that’s a little too rich for my liking, though.
Taryn Christion
He’s another small-school prospect that hails from South Dakota State. I was surprised by the lack of love Christian had during the draft season, and he’s one of my personal-favorite late-round targets. There’s a good chance that he just straight-up goes undrafted, but if I were the Dolphins, he’d be one of the top UDFA priorities. He could make a nice developmental project that could work his way into a backup role.
Gardner Minshew
Another favorite of mine, the former Washington State Cougar, had a sensational year in 2018 and was in the Heisman conversation at one point. While his professional prospects have been almost exclusively limited to Day 3, I have no doubt that he could, in fact, flash some potential in a starting role. I personally think that he’d be a very fun backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick this year, so I am definitely on board with taking Minshew with one of the Dolphins’ seventh-round picks.
Brent Stockstill
The quarterback from Middle Tennessee State is an interesting prospect and one that I have built a conspiracy theory around. If the Dolphins are legitimately hellbent on getting Tua Tagovailoa next year, then Stockstill could be their Day 3 goal. Why? He’s a southpaw, and the only one I know of in this draft class. Maybe the Dolphins’ secret plan is to get Stockstill on the roster and give him some starting time to allow the offensive line to get some reps with a left-handed quarterback. It’s a wild, crazy theory, but that’s why I get paid the big bucks.
T.J. Linta
Another small-school extraordinaire that has caused a few ripples during this draft season, Linta could be a darling for an NFL team looking for a penny-stock investment late on Saturday. The Wagner College product has gotten some attention in recent weeks, according to Tony Pauline. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did end up getting nabbed in the seventh round by one team or another. He could become this year’s Kyle Lauletta or Jimmy Garoppolo, the super-small school quarterback that someone falls in love with.
Manny Wilkins
The Arizona State quarterback has largely been overshadowed by even some of these lower-tier quarterbacks. I wouldn’t be upset if the Dolphins selected or signed him, though. I liked some of his traits from what I saw of the limited film I watched of him. I think he’s worth a seventh-round gamble.
Andrew Ford
Ford played QB at the University of Massachusetts and, while I haven’t heard a lot about him leading up to the draft, he could become a camp body for a team looking to facilitate a backup-quarterback competition. Insert the Miami Dolphins. I don’t foresee Luke Falk or Jake Rudock sticking around for the long-term, so maybe Ford could be the eventual backup after some time on the sidelines or on the practice squad.
Trace McSorley
McSorely is definitely in Day 3 territory and I could also see him going undrafted. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has some qualities teams look for in a starting quarterback, but a lot of them are on the intangible side, like leadership and competitiveness.
Those are good qualities to have, but his draft stock is stymied by the physical aspects. He was asked during the Combine about his willingness to switch to safety, to which he declined. I don’t see many scenarios where McSorely becomes a successful quarterback, but I am open to him joining the Dolphins during training camp and seeing what he can do.
Jake Dolegala
Here’s my other vote for the super-small Cinderella. I have seen on Twitter a few times, mostly from Tony Pauline, about rumblings of the Central Connecticut State quarterback and how he could entice teams. I wasn’t particularly wild about the games that I watched of him, but it only takes one team to draft him.
Justice Hansen
He’s another one of my low-key favorites. The Arkansas State Red Wolf was ultra-productive in his tenure with the Red Wolves. He’s got some pretty good wheels and made some passes that I was impressed by. I didn’t find a lot of his film to watch, but I’m willing to give Hansen a shot during camp this summer.
Deep-deep-dive quarterbacks
Some angler-fish deep QB names include K.J. Carta-Samuels from Colorado State, Taylor Cornelius from Oklahoma State, David Blough from Purdue, Marcus McMaryion from Fresno State, Jake Browning from Washington, Eric Dungey from Syracuse, Nick Fitzgerald from Mississippi State, and Kyle Shurmur from Vanderbilt.
I’m not wild about most of the aforementioned quarterbacks. I think McMaryion is the best of the bunch.
Rolling the late-round dice
Most of the guys I’ve mentioned don’t fall into a draftable grade, but that’s the fun of the postdraft UDFA run. The Dolphins could end up bringing one of these guys in and giving him some first- or second-team reps during practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter, but there would be nothing to lose by letting a rookie get some snaps with the big dogs in training camp or even a couple drives in the preseason.
I’m not even going to hazard a guess as to which, if any, of these guys, could end up on the roster. My three favorite late-round targets would be Justice Hansen, Taryn Christion, and Gardner Minshew. I’m not going to peg any of them as the next Tom Brady, but I think they could create some waves in training camp; maybe one of them gets some playing time in 2019, who knows?
Draft Day Sleepers on Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins Radar
During Chris Grier’s three-year command, the Dolphins drafts have lacked early-round pizzazz. Outside of a miracle draft-day slide by Laremy Tunsil, paired with the wise selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami’s picks between rounds 1-3 have been less than ideal — at least to this point.
Raekwon McMillan showed tremendous growth his first year back from an ACL tear. Xavien Howard is on-track to make more money than any cornerback in football, and Kenyan Drake provides Miami with a big-play threat and, at times, a three-phase tailback.
Early returns on Charles Harris, Mike Gesicki and Cordrea Tankersley have ‘Phins fans feeling, for lack of a better term, “queasy,” while Leonte Carroo has all but written his final chapter in South Florida. Both of Grier’s only fourth-round picks came last year by way of Kalen Ballage and Durham Smythe – the jury remains out on those two.
That’s about where the conversation for late-round gems begins; though, for Miami, it’s the fifth-round that has provided the best R.O.I.
Davon Godchaux was a fifth-round pick. Going back to Grier’s final year as the Director of College Scouting, Miami’s 2015 fifth-round was perhaps the most fruitful in the franchise’s history — one that includes a fifth-round selection of Reshad Jones way back in 2010.
While Jay Ajayi and Tony Lippett are no longer members of the Aqua and Orange, their contributions far outweighed the expectation of late, day-three picks. Bobby McCain was in that three-pick crop of productive fifth-rounders; he earned a second contract and has played well as Miami’s slot corner.
Beyond the fifth-round, Miami picked up Jakeem Grant, Vincent Taylor, and Jason Sanders in rounds six and seven respectively.
So where can we expect the daft steals to manifest in 2019 for Grier and company? Let’s go position-by-position and find out:
Quarterback – Brett Rypien, Boise State (Projected Rounds 4-5)
If you can stomach watching a game played on a hideous blue surface, you’ll find the Mountain West’s hidden gem in Brett Rypien. By far the most advanced late-round option from a processing standpoint, the football will generally go where it’s supposed to when the nephew of former Super Bowl Champion Mark Rypien is calling the shots.Rypien isn’t the most physically gifted passer, and he’s seen his fair share of adversity, but if the Dolphins intend to develop a long-term backup under the presumed 2020 face of the franchise, they could do a lot worse than Rypien.
Running Back – James Williams, Washington State (Projected Rounds 4-5)
The loyal Locked On Dolphins fan won’t view Williams as a sleeper simply because I cannot shut up about the Wazzu product. Few, if any, backs in this class are more polished as route runners in a scheme that will emphasize the tailback’s ability to catch the football.Williams is slippery in space and can contribute on special teams while serving as Miami’s number-three back behind Drake and Ballage.
Fullback – Alec Ingold, Wisconsin (Projected Rounds 5-7)
Bet you didn’t think you’d get some fullback talk today, did ya’? Ingold is on Miami’s list of visits and the need for a fullback, if we are to go off of New England’s snap count sheet from 2018, is glaring. Ingold is the best option in this class and, in a league where fullbacks are on the endangered list, Miami might be able to scoop up the punishing lead blocker, with hands to boot, late on day-three.
Wide Receiver – Keelan Doss, UC Davis (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
The UC Davis product is a terrific story in perseverance and work ethic – two traits Miami are quite smitten by. Doss erupted onto the scene in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and his college production certainly jumps off the page. Miami currently has Devante Parker and Brice Butler as options at X receiver, but neither are written in pen on Miami’s 53-man roster.
Tight End – Ravian Pierce, Syracuse (Projected UDFA)
The Fort Lauderdale native shipped off to the Northeast for his collegiate career. This body-beautiful, physical marvel will pique Miami’s interest as a backup option to Mike Gesicki. He’s 245 pounds, carved from stone, his primary function is as a seam-busting tight end, though Syracuse gave him plenty of run as an inline Y.
Offensive Tackle – Koda Martin, Syracuse (Projected Round 5-7)
Transferring from Texas A&M to Syracuse, Martin become the Orange’s blindside protector for their up-tempo, pass-heavy attack. He’s impressive athletically as has the initial kick slide to get into his pass set where he can win with his heavy handed punch.
Interior Offensive Line – Venzell Boulware, Miami (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
A grad transfer that wound up at the U, Boulware says his intelligence, preparation and work habits are the strongest aspects of his game. These are the kind of players the Dolphins ought to be working the phones on the moment the draft ends (presuming he goes undrafted).
Defensive Edge – Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan (Projected Round 5-6)
A high-motor, heavy handed base five-technique, Crosby was often the best player on the field at EMU. Miami has needs all over the defensive front and Crosby matches the prototype not just on the field, but in the classroom, weight room and practice field as well.
Interior Defensive Line – Fred Jones, Florida State (Projected Round 7-UDFA)
In this portion of the draft there are two options. 1.) Find a physically limited player with excellent technique and accept his shortcomings or, 2.) Uncover an impressive ball of clay in need of technical refinement — Jones falls into the latter category. He’s large and can occupy space and blockers, but he will get knocked off the ball because of an upright stance and get-off. Jones would be a nice project for DL Coach Marion Hobby to get his hands on.
Linebacker – Kaden Elliss, Idaho (Projected Round 5-7)
Elliss’ testing metrics landed him on the sleeper scene as he was part of nine teams’ official “30 visits” this draft season — Miami one of the nine. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, jumped 34.5 inches vertically and has been described as an “off the charts” lateral mover.
Cornerback – Ka’dar Holloman, Toledo (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
Miami values corners that can: A.) Run, B.) Track the football, and C.) Jump — all three fall in Holloman’s wheelhouse. He didn’t receive a combine invite, but he blew folks away at his pro day and left Toledo with 27 career pass breakups.
Safety – Corrion Ballard, Utah (Projected Rounds 6-UDFA)
A JUCO transfer, Ballard made an instant impact at Utah with their dominant defense. Ballard is big — he goes 6-3, 205 pounds and certainly plays up to that size. With a 123-inch broad jump and 6.38 three-cone, Miami has to be intrigued by his explosive traits.
It’s almost here, Dol-fans. Each of these articles gets more fun to write with the draft just a day away now. We can revisit this column on Saturday as Miami begins working the phones post-draft.
As always, we’ll have you covered from the first pick to the UDFA signings this coming weekend. Happy draft week, everyone!
Miami Dolphins Top-5 Best Draft Picks of the 21st Century
If selecting our bottom-5 Miami Dolphins draft picks of the 21st-century was tough because there were so many valid options to choose from, the top-5 draft picks were equally as difficult to conjure up for the exact opposite reason.
Though there may be plenty of options that you can plug into the list, the unfortunate realization you come to is that this list is so difficult to confidently put together because there are so few clear-cut answers.
At least the rest of the AFC East was able to draft players that would undoubtedly make a similar list:
- Buffalo Bills: Kyle Williams, Marshawn Lynch, Stephon Gilmore
- New England Patriots: (I refuse to name a specific quarterback from 2000), Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymoure, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty (and a plethora of others)
- New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold in the same draft, Darrelle Revis, Jonathan Vilma
Plenty of more-recent players happened to make (or just miss) this list, but the decisions were just as surprising to me as they may be to you.
There was one great Miami Dolphins receiver that should have instantly made the list, but after comparing and contrasting careers, you’ll see that the decision wasn’t as easy at you’d think. Our perceptions of certain players seem to change depending on how they ended their careers with the Dolphins; we view players that had unorthodox exits as less-impressive than earlier counterparts.
We took into account more than just statistics when deriving this list. How much value did the player provide from their respective draft slot? What is their lasting impression with the team? How expensive or inexpensive were they?
Take a look at the best and most-impactful Dolphins drafted this century and see how you may have listed the players yourself:
5) Laremy Tunsil – 1st-round (#13 overall)
The easiest and best risk the Miami Dolphins ever took in a draft this century, Laremy Tunsil is on his way to being one of the best players in the entire NFL.
Sure, we can crack an unlimited amount of jokes over his draft-day gas mask bong and how his 5th-year extension came just a few days before weed smokers everywhere celebrated their national holiday, but without that video, the Miami Dolphins offensive line is even more inept than it currently is. If his social media account isn’t “hacked”, the team is either still searching for a franchise left tackle or in the process of grossly overpaying for one.
Tunsil was collectively graded out as the best prospect coming out of the 2016 NFL draft, and the Miami Dolphins were in the right place at the wrong time (for Tunsil).
Someone's been trying to sell that Laremy Tunsil gas mask smoking video for weeks: https://t.co/ZNsbBG3Q5K pic.twitter.com/tc7nYOYoeF
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 29, 2016
I’m not sure why a video of a player smoking weed in college is such a turn off to professional football clubs who deal with rapists, murderers, and felons of all types, but it caused multiple teams to skip over Tunsil when drafting their respective left tackle.
After a short public relations “nightmare” (I wouldn’t even call it a bad dream), Miami was able to gloat over the fact that they currently have one of the best left tackles in the game.
What keeps Tunsil from being higher on this list is the obvious abbreviated career he has had with the Dolphins. We don’t know what the future holds for him, and it’s possible injuries mount or his play deteriorates for a myriad of reasons.
However, if Tunsil is anywhere close to the prospect he’s shown he can be, he’ll find himself much higher on this list in the future. It’s not crazy to say that 10 years from now, he could be #1.
4) Vernon Carey – 1st-round (#19 overall)
There isn’t much about this draft pick you can talk about. It’s about as generic as offensive linemen stereotypically are, though his publicity is a far cry from the previous offensive lineman on this list.
Vernon Carey traveled a very short distance from The University of Miami to the Miami Dolphins after being drafted 19th-overall in the 2004 NFL draft.
A career that spanned 8 years and 121 games (107 starts), Carey is your quintessential compiler; never really doing anything wrong, but not dominant enough to be a memorable 1st-round pick.
Really, his longevity and durability (active for 94.5% of all possible games), are what have him on this list. We know that Laremy Tunsil is currently a better player than Vernon Carey ever was, but we still don’t know if Tunsil will survive longer than Jake Long did, let alone go on to have a solid 8-year career like Carey had.
For a guy who was a bit overweight towards the end of his career, he was one of the most reliable Dolphins throughout his tenure. Most casual Dolphins fans didn’t even know who Carey was, and that’s a good thing for an offensive lineman.
This selection speaks more to the the Dolphins draft history this century than it does Carey’s skill. Frankly, Carey should never be on this list – he’s just one of the only draft picks to last longer than their rookie contract while still remaining durable. If the Dolphins were even adequate drafters at the start of the century, or if they knew how to handle immaturity, Carey would most likely be viewed lower than Mike Pouncey.
3) Chris Chambers – 2nd-round (#52 overall)
The toughest debate of this entire piece, Chris Chambers was almost replaced by another wide receiver recently selected by the Miami Dolphins.
Both players are virtually the same, but if you talk to most Dolphins fans they’ll speak glowingly of Chambers while looking down on Jarvis Landry. So you’d think this was an easy decision to make…but taking into account everything involving these players, it was a closer call than we expected.
Like any good story, it begins with their origins. Miami gave up a 4th-round pick in the 2001 draft to move up 4 slots and select Chris Chambers at #52. If you have conviction in a player and he’s someone you want, I will always encourage you doing what is necessary to grab him (similar to what happened when Miami traded up to get Patrick Surtain back in 1998; no one cares what you spent when you get the pick right).
Landry, on the other hand, didn’t cost Miami anything extra. In fact, he was more of a risk than Chambers, as most teams saw Landry’s body type as a detriment in the NFL.
In his 6.5 year career with Miami, Chambers amassed 5688 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns on 405 receptions. Landry accumulated 4038 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 400 receptions.
At first glance, it seems like Landry’s numbers are stacked in his favor. The prevailing thought was that Landry was a possession receiver that benefited from Miami’s inept offense and short-passing game. A deeper dive into the numbers tells us that Chambers was almost as “possessive” as Landry was, we just have a different perception of it all.
- Chambers racked up 5688 yards on 846 targets (6.72 yards per target) while Landry had 4038 receiving yards on just 570 targets (7.08 yards per target)
- Chambers’ 5688 yards came in 100 games (56.88 yards per game) while Landry’s 4038 yards came in just 64 games (63.09 yards per game)
- Chambers did score touchdowns at a better pace than Landry, scoring a touchdown once every 2.33 games compared to Landry scoring once every 2.91 games.
The kicker? Their overall value, longevity, and their ball handling.
Chambers cost Miami an additional 4th-round pick in 2001, but the team was able to trade him to the San Diego Chargers in 2007 for a 2008 2nd-round pick. Miami didn’t have to give up any additional draft picks for Landry, but they were only able to deal Landry for a 4th and 7th-round pick last offseason. And that was after the team decided they didn’t want to extend Landry. You can’t fault Chambers for being able to sign a 5-year, $23m extension in 2004, just like you can’t fault Landry for wanting to cash in on free agency.
Difference is, one is better for the Dolphins and the other is better for the player. I’ll always side with the player in those scenarios, but when we’re trying to figure out who the top-5 draft picks are for the Miami Dolphins, the contract differential plays into it.
Chambers played an extra 2.5 years, has 4 less fumbles, and was able to net Miami a 2nd-round draft pick in return for 6.5 years of service. With everything so evenly matched statistically, Chambers gets the slight nod. It was just a lot closer than I would have imagined.
2) Reshad Jones – 5th-round (#163 overall)
Through contract disputes, quitting mid-game, and game-sealing interceptions, Reshad Jones has had an enigmatic career with Miami.
Drafted in the 5th-round (163rd-overall) in the 2010 NFL draft, Jones has been the Dolphins biggest steal of the century. Forever overlooked because he plays for a team no one in America cares about (see Zack Thomas‘ bid to get into the Hall of Fame), Jones has consistently been one of the top safeties in the NFL.
- 21 career interceptions
- 3 career forced fumbles
- 7 career fumble recoveries
- 10.5 career sacks
- 4 career defensive touchdowns
And a swagger to match his aggressive playing style, Reshad Jones was everything you wanted out of a hard-hitting safety; especially one you unearthed so late in the draft.
Regardless of how the rest of Jones’ career with the Dolphins plays out, it’ll be hard for him to negate all of the passion and love he received from the fans throughout his 9+ year tenure. While recent history may not reflect too fondly on Jones, his name will forever be solidified as one of the great defensive players to put on a Dolphins uniform.
This interception against Tom Brady will always be one of my favorite Reshad Jones plays.
Honorable Mentions
We remember (most of) these players fondly for their time with the Dolphins, though none of us can correlate success with any one of them. You might be able to slot them into this top-5 list, but where would you put them and who are you going to take off?
Paul Soliai – 4th-round (#108 overall)
A 4th-round pick that turned into a dominant defensive tackle for the Dolphins, Paul Soliai was as forceful as he looked. His inclusion on the defensive line theoretically improved the running game, though Miami’s linebackers behind him were typically sub par, leading to underwhelming overall statistics.
That said, Soliai was certainly a steal for the Dolphins, but everything else that encompasses Paul Soliai leaves him just barely off the list.
To start, Soliai took A LONG TIME to develop. We’re talking one training camp away from being cut.
Though active for 22 games his first two years in the NFL, Soliai barely played, and combined to record just 6 tackles between 2007-2008. After a productive 2009, Miami began to realize Soliai was a really good player – eventually causing the team to use the franchise tag on the Samoan defensive tackle after the 2010 season.
After, once again, failing to have the foresight to sign one of their emerging players at a cheaper value and being forced to use the franchise tag, the Dolphins signed Soliai to a more-reasonable 2-year, $12m contract after the 2011 season.
Between his long development, the expensive franchise tag, and frankly, performance that was great but not elite, Soliai finds himself missing the top group of draft picks this century.
Dolphins sign six to one-day contracts so they can retire as Dolphins: P Brandin Fields, DT Paul Soliai, LB AJ Duhe, DE Jeff Cross, OT Vernon Carey, WR Chris Chambers pic.twitter.com/SYtrx2sITc
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 19, 2018
Brandon Fields – 7th-round (#225 overall)
Annually one of the best positions on the Dolphins roster, Miami always seems to have one of the more-premier punters in the game.
Brandon Fields played 8 seasons for the Dolphins and was active for every game.
At some points, he was worthy of being the team’s MVP; specifically remembering the game against the Jets in 2010 where the Dolphins accumulated 131 yards of total offense and Brandon Fields ended the game with 10 punts for an average of 50-yards per punt. Miami won 10-6 that day.
He was excellent at his craft, and most-certainly worth a 7th-round draft pick. If it weren’t for the fact that Miami’s offense was so anemic throughout Fields’ career, it’s possible we don’t realize how effective he was. Though he certainly deserves the recognition, it’s tough to put a punter into the top-5 category when there are other athletes affecting the game much more than a punter would.
…Still doesn’t mean we don’t love and appreciate what he did for us throughout his tenure.
Charles Clay – 6th-round (#174 overall)
A playmaker uncovered in the 6th-round, Charles Clay provided much more value than we could have hoped from his draft slot.
Selected as a multi-dimensional player who can both block and line up as a possible receiving threat, Clay initially served as a fullback/H-back hybrid before being unleashed more as a receiver the final two years of his Dolphins tenure.
Though never flashy, Clay was exactly what you wanted out of a tight end. He was seen as such a viable asset to Miami’s offense, that Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills devised a contract that made it nearly impossible for Miami to match and retain Clay during the 2015 offseason (this all occurred because Miami placed the Transition Tag on Clay leading into free agency).
The contract proved to be unwise for Buffalo, and it hamstrung them throughout its entirety as Clay was both injured and underwhelming. But that doesn’t negate anything he accomplished with the Dolphins.
Jarvis Landry – 2nd-round (#63 overall)
An offensive playmaker for an organization that hadn’t had a playmaker since pre-marijuana suspension Ricky Williams, Jarvis Landry gave Dolphins fans something to be excited about. It also gave the rest of the nation a reason to tune in to Miami – an otherwise desolate franchise tucked away in the corner of the United States.
He certainly didn’t have the “experience” the other players on this list had for Miami, but between his production, vastly outplaying the original “bust” vibe that followed him out of college because he wasn’t built like a “prototypical” football player, and the passion he brought to Miami, if he wasn’t a breath of fresh air he was certainly a dose of moxie that this club hadn’t had in years.
Though Landry ended his Dolphins career on a sour note, I wouldn’t doubt he’d be welcomed back to Hard Rock Stadium with open arms and a round of applause. His passion bordered on immaturity and toxicity, but it was his infectious desire to win that won over the hearts of fans and fellow teammates. If Miami extended Landry prior to the final season of his rookie contract, he may still be on the team. Instead, the Dolphins let his price tag balloon outside of their price range (and, for the contract he signed, rightfully so).
On the Willingness-to-Block Scale, Jarvis goes to 11. Always has. pic.twitter.com/oCwlJMFpx9
— Chris Sprow (@Sprow) November 6, 2017
Brian Hartline – 4th-round (#108 overall)
You’re tripping if you think Brian Hartline doesn’t deserve to be recognized on this list!
Though the only sexy thing to originate from Hartline’s playing career was his 253 yard receiving game against the Arizona Cardinals back in 2012, we shouldn’t discredit what Hartline has done for the organization.
9th on the team’s all time receptions list with 298 receptions and 7th on the all time receiving list with 4243 yards, Hartline quietly compiled one of the best receiving careers in Dolphins history. Never a player opposing defenses felt threatened about, Hartline seemed like a guaranteed first down every time he was open.
A crafty receiver who was an exceptional route runner with soft hands, Hartline didn’t have the speed, strength, skill or intangibles to defeat his defenders, but he was one of the smartest receivers on the field, and knew exactly what his quarterback was looking for.
Ryan Tannehill‘s “blanket” before Jarvis Landry was drafted, Hartline may get teased for ending nearly every reception with a trip right before being tackled (an extremely healthy tactic, frankly), but at times he was the only legitimate “playmaker” on Miami’s offense.
The team’s lack of success doesn’t help Hartline’s image, but as a 4th-round draft steal, he should be remembered fondly by Dolphins fans. Lest we forget Patrick Turner was the alternative selected one round earlier than Hartline…
Xavien Howard – 2nd-round (#38 overall)
A couple injuries away from being on this list, Xavien Howard is already a star for the Miami Dolphins. Thing is, does a near-shutdown cornerback for 1.5 seasons translate to one of the top-5 draft picks of the entire century?
While we don’t think Howard is going to regress, we can’t put Howard on this list with such minimal experience under his belt. Does he turn into the next Jake Long or does he continue to excel as one of the top cornerbacks in the AFC? You can certainly use the same logic for Laremy Tunsil; how is he on this list but Howard is not?
Tunsil nearly missed the list for the same reason Howard made it, but Tunsil’s durability and the potential length of his career (compared to cornerbacks) has him higher than Howard at this very moment. Ultimately, Miami should have been able to fill the top-5 without such a debate between 2016 draft picks, but that shows you just how poorly Miami has drafted since 2000.
Barring a trade or the Dolphins unwisely letting Howard leave in free agency, expect Howard to land near Tunsil towards the top of this list 5 years from now.
Randy McMichael – 4th-round (#114 overall)
Both a force on the offensive line and a route running threat, Randy McMichael was an absolute bad*** for the Miami Dolphins throughout his tenure.
If his career began 10 years after he was originally drafted in 2002, he would probably be putting up numbers equivalent to (prime) Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski.
Reliable and menacing, McMichael started every single game throughout his 5-year tenure – averaging 57 receptions, 619 yards, 3.6 touchdowns and just 0.8 fumbles per season during that time.
If you had any thoughts about including Charles Clay on this list, you can scrap it immediately for McMichael – this is the kind of tight end Miami has been missing since his departure in 2007.
Dolphins standout TE @randymac81 Randy McMichael (02-06).Started 80 games with 18 TD receptions for Dolphins. Career high 73 catches in 04 pic.twitter.com/BAVAboQYKI
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 8, 2017
1) Yeremiah Bell – 6th-round (#213 overall)
One of the best draft-day steals in the history of the organization, Yeremiah Bell was an underrated, overlooked and unknown safety throughout his 8-year tenure.
Easily the best set of contracts Miami has signed any player to in the past 30 years, on average, Bell annually cost just 1.66% of the team’s cap space. A phenomenal bargain for a starting safety who had a knack for making plays.
While his overall statistics aren’t as glossy as Reshad Jones’, his draft status (selected 50 picks after Jones), career contracts with Miami (Bell’s 8 years with Miami cost $2.5m more than Jones 2019 cap hit alone – $19.7m vs $17.2m), and a non-existent ego that didn’t quit on the team mid-game, Bell is easily the best draft pick the Miami Dolphins have selected this century.
If we had to pick between Jones and Bell for one game or for one season, the answer is going to be Reshad Jones; but take into account all the baggage that comes with Jones, and it makes more sense why Bell gave Miami more value for their draft pick.
While people have various opinions about Jones currently (overpaid, playmaker, quitter, leader, over-the-hill), no one has a negative connotation they can associate with Bell.
On a gloomier note, it certainly says something when the team’s best draft pick factored into just one playoff appearance throughout his 8-year career with the team.
By no means would we ever want to replace Bell, and he certainly isn’t the reason the team didn’t make the playoffs most of those years, but it does give us an indication why the team has been so mediocre all this time.
How many of these players were obvious selections? Now how many of them became obvious selections because there weren’t any other obvious choices you could make?
This list isn’t pretty, but it’s a bit prettier than the bottom-5 draft picks we put together this century. If you’re in the mood to torture yourself leading up to the NFL draft, check out who cracked the bottom-5 here.
Miami Dolphins Bottom-5 Worst Draft Picks of the 21st Century
What a strenuously easy task to take on.
In a century littered with terrible draft picks, the problem wasn’t finding players to fit the criteria, it was deciding which players were more-deserving than the others.
Though every team is expected to have annual draft “busts”, the Miami Dolphins have made it their mission to screw up the most-prominent picks they have accrued this century.
How often do teams get multiple 2nd-round draft picks 3 years in a row (answer: since 2000, 2, both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots had multiple 2nd-round picks between 2009-2011), and yet, with those additional selections, the Dolphins couldn’t create a roster that had more than 1 winning season (2016).
If you were basing your bottom-5 off of statistics alone, your list would consist of 5 players that you’ve never heard of. Players like Jeff Harris (CB – 2000), Josh Heupel (QB – 2001), Tim Provost (T – 2003), Drew Mormino (C – 2007) or Chris McCoy (DE – 2010). So for the bottom-5 draft picks, we’re also taking into account value, overall performance and eventual implications to the Dolphins franchise.
See who made the cut and who just missed down below:
5) Jason Allen – 1st-round (#16 overall)
The punctuation mark to Nick Saban‘s tenure as the Miami Dolphins head coach.
Infamously choosing Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees, Saban was clearly over-matched at the NFL level. A stellar college head coach who was used to recruiting a dominant team full of high school’s best players, Saban was surprised to learn that you only get a few elite talents – the rest you have to actually “coach up”.
Well, Saban’s coaching philosophy of yelling at everyone was confirmed after he made Manuel Wright cry during training camp back in 2005. Problem is, it didn’t translate to a successful NFL team.
Insert one of those lottery tickets Saban had to work with. Instead of bolstering the team around him, he failed miserably when he over-drafted Jason Allen with the 16th-overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft.
It’s easy to look at this in retrospect, but the only players selected after Allen that you could deem as “worse” picks were Manny Lawson (22nd-overall), John McCargo (26th) and Kelly Jennings (31st). The next cornerback taken in the draft? Antonio Cromartie at 19.
Allen lasted 4.5 years with the Dolphins and was active for 71 total games while starting just 19 of them. He averaged less than 2 interceptions per season with Miami (8 total interceptions), forced one fumble back in 2007, and never even recorded a quarterback hit let alone a sack. Allen had 19 passes defended during his Dolphins tenure, which was a mere average of 4.22 per season. And it’s not because opposing QBs avoided Allen, he just never seemed to defend his assignment well.
A missed 1st-round pick at #16 overall isn’t terrible, but General Manager Randy Mueller (2005-2007) is responsible for Ronnie Brown (not Aaron Rodgers), Jason Allen (not….anyone else) and Ted Ginn Jr. (the second receiver taken after Calvin Johnson that draft). If there was a worse stretch of crushing 1st-round draft picks for the Miami Dolphins, it was well before the NFL draft was viewed as favorably as it is now. While all 3 have hurt Miami in their own ways, Allen is certainly the least productive of the bunch and he finds himself above the other two disappointments.
4) Phillip Merling – 2nd-round (#32 overall)
Essentially an extra 1st-round pick, Miami figured it would solidify two bookend positions by getting an elite left tackle and a dominant defensive end. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, only 1/2 of that premonition came true (Jake Long) – and even that reprieve was only temporary.
Phillip Merling was an absolute disaster for Miami. Kendall Langford, drafted in the 3rd-round and 34 picks later, had a much more extensive and productive career than Merling did; which is great for Langford and the “acorn” they were able to uncover, but it also means that Miami’s most valuable assets (high draft picks) were failures that required additional assets to cover these mistakes.
Merling survived his rookie contract with the team, but managed to start just 5 games throughout his tenure. He combined to record 67 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 10 QB hits (an average of 16.75 tackles / 1.25 TFLs / 2.5 QB hits per season).
His lone highlight remains the infamous interception return for a touchdown against Brett Favre and the New York Jets to help seal the division for Miami in 2008. Though even that memory doesn’t sway us from remembering how underwhelming he was for the Dolphins.
Week 17 of 2008, DE Phillip Merling intercepted a Brett Farve pass and returned it for a TD, helping the Dolphins clinch the AFC East title. pic.twitter.com/0vGefbL1cB
— Miami Dolphins🐬🆙 (@AquaAndOrange13) May 4, 2017
3) Pat White – 2nd-round (#44 overall)
It shows you just how much of an impact Players 1 and 2 on this list had for the Miami Dolphins organization when Pat White is #3.
From a player perspective, Pat White is most likely the worst draft pick this century. When researching his statistics, he appears as a rusher before a quarterback. That’s because during the 13 games he was active for his rookie season, White managed to rush 21 times for 81 yards (3.9 yards/carry) and, fitting enough, threw only 5 passes – completing 0 of them.
His career quarterback rating: 39.6. For comparisons sake, Nathan Peterman‘s career QB rating is 68.5.
Originally drafted to be the wildcard in Tony Sparano‘s Wildcat offense, Pat White lacked the size, weight, strength and skill necessary to be a productive NFL player.
Visions of opposing defenses standing utterly confused and left wondering if Pat White was going to throw, run or hand the ball off never came to fruition. And it all came to a halt after White took a nasty hit from Ike Taylor of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 his rookie year.
White suffered a concussion and never played another down in the NFL.
Though White’s rushing numbers in college were impressive for West Virginia (an average of 1120 rushing yards per season), his passing numbers were equivalently unimpressive (an average of 1512 passing yards per season).
Whatever Jeff Ireland and Tony Sparano schemed up, it was about as harmonious and successful as their tenure together.
2) Dion Jordan – 1st-round (#3 overall)
One was self-destructive while the other affected different lives and entities; that’s probably the lone (yet significant) difference between #2 and #1 on our list.
After orchestrating a draft-day steal of a trade with the Oakland Raiders, Jeff Ireland then went and lit that good fortune ablaze when he selected the extremely athletic yet eternally turmoiled Dion Jordan.
If Ireland was hesitant to draft Dez Bryant, I’m not sure what convinced him to take Jordan with the #3 overall pick.
A history of demons that he assured was behind him, the Dolphins couldn’t pass up on a perfectly prototypical defensive end. Mired with internal struggles and negative influences from his friends & family, Jordan fell victim to the vices that plagued him; rendering him nearly nonexistent throughout his Dolphins tenure.
During his “4-year career” with the Dolphins, Jordan was active for just 26 games (41% of all possible games) and made only 1 start. He racked up 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss and 7 QB hits.
His “4-year career” is a mirage, as his last snap with the team was in 2014. After missing the 2015 season due to a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and missing 2016 “recovering from an injury”, Jordan signed with the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to have a more-productive 5-game stretch out west than he combined to have in 4 years back east.
In just those 5 games, Jordan accumulated 18 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hits while also forcing a fumble – which was something he never accomplished in Miami (a turnover).
Since Jordan last played for the Dolphins, the team has gone through players like Mario Williams, Andre Branch, Robert Quinn and Charles Harris in hopes of finding a suitable starting defensive end. Olivier Vernon was the last productive player to line up opposite Cameron Wake, and he only cost a 3rd-round pick. To still be searching for a viable defensive end 6 offseasons later speaks to the detriment Jordan caused as a failed #3-overall pick.
Honorable Mentions
Here we have the list of players that bring us dread, discomfort and dismay. These players weren’t simply unsuccessful, but they were a detriment to the franchise. Some only for a short period of time, while others left an eternal mark. Check out which players did just enough to avoid the list:
Daniel Thomas – 2nd-round (#62 overall)
A phenomenal running back in college, the Dolphins figured they identified a steal when they traded their 3rd (79th- overall), 5th (146th-overall) and 7th (217th-overall) round picks to move back into the 2nd-round and select Daniel Thomas.
Averaging 1425 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns his final two years at Kansas State, Thomas combined for just 1480 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns throughout his 4-year NFL career. His 3.6 yards per carry career average didn’t translate to the “downhill running back” he was intended to be, as Thomas didn’t have the strength to break through the defensive line, and he didn’t have the speed to outrun opposing linebackers and defensive ends.
Eventually released and brought back on two separate occasions, Thomas may be the final lesson the Miami Dolphins front office learned about the running back position and its evolution.
Koa Misi – 2nd-round (#40 overall)
On this list more for the all the jokes we can sling at the front office than his overall production, Koa Misi wasn’t a bad linebacker for the Dolphins….when healthy. Problem is, his health deteriorated relatively quickly, and after signing a contract extension in 2017, he was almost immediately placed on Injured Reserve due to his neck injury. This extension cost the Dolphins a chance at signing Zach Brown, who went on to have one of the best seasons for any linebacker that year.
Truth be told, Misi wasn’t a bad player for the Dolphins during his rookie contract. He signed his first extension in 2013 and did have three productive seasons from there. However, his production was never dominant, and outside of his rookie season where he seemed to do a little bit of everything (2 passes defended, 2 fumble recovers, 1 touchdown, 4.5 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss and 7 QB hits), Misi was simply an average linebacker.
Normally not one to be deemed a “bottom 5” draft pick, but relying on him those final two seasons turned a solid career sour.
If anything, Koa Misi’s production further exasperates just how bad these other players were – because none of them have a stat line that even hints at being productive, let alone worthwhile.
SLATER SCOOP: Koa Misi is restructuring his contract to stay with Miami Dolphins.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2017
SLATER SCOOP: LB Koa Misi is retiring. He plans to tell the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, source says.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2017
John Beck – 2nd-round (#40 overall)
The first of the merry bunch of 2nd-round quarterbacks Miami selected between 2007-2009, John Beck’s inefficiency is the reason we have the legendary Cleo Lemon to Greg Camarillo play we have today.
After losing the first 4 starts of his career with a 56.1% completion percentage, 559 yards (less than 150 yards per game), 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions, Beck was replaced by Lemon in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. It was the only game Miami won that season.
If anything, we can thank Beck for his aid in helping Miami tank. It should have set us up for the perfect rebuild, but instead, the Dolphins decided to select….
Jake Long – 1st-round (#1 overall)
It’s an understatement to say that this one set the franchise back a bit. In fact, you can argue that the Miami Dolphins have yet to recover from this draft. While selecting Ronnie Brown over Aaron Rodgers in 2006 is equally as bad (if not worse), Miami still had an opportunity to get themselves out of mediocre oblivion by selecting Matt Ryan with the 1st-overall pick in the draft. Instead, we got a potential hall of fame left tackle that broke down just as his medical report suggested.
Jake Long was an excellent left tackle for the first 4 years of his career, but injuries began to take a toll and the former #1-overall pick began to wear down.
Initially, you had a point if you said Miami made the right decision drafting Long. He was essentially a lock to go to the hall of fame, and you figured the team could find that quarterback at any other point during his career. Well that logic subsequently gave us John Beck, Chad Henne and Pat White in the 2nd-round of the draft – all in successive years (2007-2009). Also, unlike bonafide franchise left tackles like Joe Thomas or Jason Peters, Jake Long didn’t have a prominent and lengthy career, meaning Miami is yet again on the infinite loop of rebuilding.
Leonte Carroo – 3rd-round (#86 overall)
As if you needed to be reminded of the asinine value Miami gave up to trade up and acquire Leonte Carroo.
The Dolphins figured they were able to uncover a dominant receiver from Rutgers – a school not known to produce much NFL talent (Ray Rice is the most prominent player from that school) – and traded a 3rd, 4th and 6th round pick to move back into the 3rd-round and select Carroo.
I believe a player is worth the cost if you have conviction they’re the person you need, but you better make sure you’re selecting the right talent if you’re giving up more than double the value for the pick you’re acquiring. Carroo never paid off for Miami, and it was a mistake that cost them way too many additional resources. If the rest of the bottom-5 choices weren’t so bad, there’s a good chance Carroo would find himself here simply due to his cost.
When looking back at the Leonte Carroo trade, this quote from Chris Grier in 2016 stood out: “This is a guy who is a targeted player. A highly competitive kid who loves football.”
Y'all don't deserve me sometimes, but I went through and spliced together every TD Leonte Carroo has scored with the Dolphins over his career.
YOU'RE WELCOME! pic.twitter.com/uv3xqXxnvP
— A-A-Ron (@ASuttonPFN) March 13, 2018
In fairness to Carroo, he did have 1 more receiving TD in 2018 after Aaron posted this GIF.
Eddie Moore – 2nd-round (#49 overall)
An unfortunate addition due to his health rather than his skill, Eddie Moore wasn’t able to take off with Miami after sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp his rookie season. Moore returned in 2004 and was underwhelming, starting just 3 games (active for 13) and recording 34 tackles with 1 tackle for a loss. An additional season-ending injury in 2005 spelled the end of Moore’s career, as the Tennessee linebacker never played another down in the NFL.
In the midst of having one of the best defenses of the early 21st-century (featuring Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison, among other greats), a 2nd-round pick in the middle of the field could have elevated that defense to another level.
Dallas Thomas (2013) / Michael Egnew (2012) / Patrick Turner (2009) / Derek Hagan (2006) / Ben Kelly (2000)
A group of failed 3rd-round picks for Miami.
None of them cost the Dolphins more than the team’s 3rd-round pick in each respective season, so it’s hard to say that any of them deserve to be named in the Top-5. That said, each of these players were a detriment to the Dolphins during their tenure, requiring the team to use additional draft capital or spend on free agents to replace the mistake of drafting them.
- Dallas Thomas was the poster boy to one of the worst offensive lines in Miami Dolphins history.
- Michael Egnew was so out of place in the NFL, he was easily surpassed by the emergence of Charles Clay and the instant depth/production Dion Sims provided after being drafted in 2013.
- Patrick Turner was outplayed by the receiver drafted one round after him (Brian Hartline) and just about everyone else on the team that training camp, leading to him being active for only 2 games and released the following offseason.
- Derek Hagan was the sole surviving wide receiver after 2007 when Marty Booker was released, Chris Chambers was traded and Wes Welker was dealt the prior offseason
- In 2008, your starting WRs were Ted Ginn Jr, Davone Bess and Greg Camarillo.
- Ben Kelly was drafted as a defensive back and was active for 4 games over the span of two seasons…as a kick returner.
1) Jonathan Martin – 2nd-round (#42 overall)
There is just so much that encompasses this draft pick.
I don’t want this to seem like we’re make light of or poking fun at mental health issues, because that’s the last thing we want to infer, but everything about this draft pick was wrong – and it started before Miami even selected Andrew Luck‘s left tackle out of Stanford.
Jonathan Martin came into the NFL draft as some kind of black sheep on the offensive line. Extremely productive in college, the Dolphins thought they were able to draft their future right tackle to lineup alongside Jake Long.
The perfect example of a college player who isn’t built to be the best professional athlete, Martin was able to complete just 20 reps on the bench press during his Stanford Pro Day; an extremely low number for an offensive lineman. For comparisons sake, Jarvis Landry completed 12 bench press reps during his combine measurements.
However, his inconsistent/nonexistent production isn’t the reason Jonathan Martin is #1 on our list.
Martin is more famously known for the embarrassing “bullying scandal” that saw multiple people lose their jobs, multiple players leave the team, and the only remaining survivor being one of the main conspirators behind the bullying and one of Aaron Hernandez‘s best friends in college, Mike Pouncey.
In fitting Dolphins fashion, the team thought so highly of Pouncey that they subsequently named him team captain.
At this point, Jake Long has broken down, Miami has lost a really good left guard in Richie Incognito, their 2nd-round pick from 2012 is not only a bust, but a deterrent to the entire locker room, and the team is receiving the most attention it has since Marino retired.
Though the blame can be placed on Jeff Ireland‘s shoulders for drafting Martin, it’s hard to foresee Martin breaking down and causing such a ripple effect throughout the organization. Though we hope Martin is receiving the help he needs after threatening Richie Incognito, his former high school and others on Instagram last year, as Miami Dolphins fans, we’re still waiting to recover from an episode that has exasperated our offensive line ineptitude, and cemented the public’s perception of this organization as an embarrassment rather than a success.
Former Miami Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin's Instagram Story features disturbing threat against former high school classmates, Richie Incognito & Mike Pouncey https://t.co/WEwqOlutjT pic.twitter.com/6Rpy7QxhaW
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 23, 2018
Now that you’re done bringing all of this misery on to yourself, lighten up the mood as we head into the NFL draft and check out our top-5 best draft picks of the 21st-century here.
