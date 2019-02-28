NFL Draft
Dolphins Scouting Combine Preview
Indianapolis, for the final week in February, is a veritable who’s who of NFL executives, journalists, prospects, and fans. All the big names hoping to crack into the league, along with those that approve admission into the NFL’s fraternity, will gallivant around downtown Indy for the next four days.
By now you’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands, of mock drafts. You’ve pored over the list of team needs. And, for the determined, you’ve digested several YouTube videos to identify your own personal assortment of preferred prospects.
Part of this blog’s mission statement is to bring you the most valuable information from around the world of football – even if that means using unoriginal content.
Daniel Jeremiah’s appointment to NFL Network’s Lead Draft Analyst is a welcomed, much deserved promotion that will benefit the quality of the network’s draft coverage.
If you’re not familiar with Jeremiah, he co-hosts (alongside Bucky Brooks) the Move the Sticks podcast – the foremost NFL Draft podcast out there, for my money.
Among numerous valuable tidbits, Jeremiah introduced a template for how to watch the scouting combine. Previously a scout for the Ravens, Jeremiah shared Baltimore’s approach to establish baseline measurables for position groups.
Taking each starter at a position and, averaging those player’s measurables, spits out the ideal makeup for the particular position.
Going a step further, Jeremiah’s revised template requires calling upon only the top 10 players at any given positions. After all, we want difference makers, not average starters.
Jeremiah and Brooks covered this on a couple of the podcasts ranging from now back to mid-February, so I’ll borrow those numbers in addition to rounding out each position group.
NFL Average Measurable for Top 10 Players Per Position
Quarterback (Top 10 based on passer rating from 2018)
Height – 6-2 3/8”
Weight – 220 lbs.
Forty – 4.90
3-cone – 7.28
Vert – 30”
Running Back (Top 10 based on rushing yardage from 2018)
Height – 5-10 5/8”
Weight – 228 lbs.
Forty – 4.55
3-cone – 7.19
Vert – 36”
Bench – 20 reps
Wide Receiver (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)
Height – 6-0 ¼”
Weight – 205 lbs.
Forty – 4.48
3-cone – 6.98
Vert – 35”
Bench – 10 reps
Tight End (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)
Height – 6-4 7/8”
Weight – 253 lbs.
Forty – 4.64
3-cone – 7.11
Vert – 35”
Bench – 21 reps
Offensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-5 ½”
Weight – 312 lbs.
Forty – 5.09
3-cone – 7.69
Vert – 31”
Arm Length – 34 ¼”
Bench – 26 reps
Interior Offensive Line (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-4 ½”
Weight – 314 lbs.
Forty – 5.24
3-cone – 7.56
Vert – 29”
Bench – 25.5 reps
Defensive End (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-3 1/8”
Weight – 268 lbs.
Forty – 4.78
3-cone – 7.26
Vert – 34.5”
Bench – 23 reps
Defensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-3 ¼”
Weight – 311 lbs.
Forty – 5.11
3-cone – 7.32
Vert – 32”
Bench – 27 reps
Linebacker (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-2 5/8”
Weight – 243 lbs.
Forty – 4.72
3-cone – 7.13
Vert – 33.5”
Bench – 23.5 reps
Cornerback (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-0 1/8”
Weight – 201 lbs.
Forty – 4.52
3-cone – 6.98
Vert – 36”
Bench – 13 reps
Safety (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-0 7/8”
Weight – 206 lbs.
Forty – 4.58
3-cone – 7.07
Vert – 37”
Bench – 18 reps
There are plenty of outliers scattered about but, for the most part, the timed speed and strength/explosive metrics are relatively consistent. There is more value in how a player tests than how he stacks up on the measuring tape. Still, and this will always be the case, the film is the number one metric.
Combine Coverage and What to Watch
Day 1 – Running Backs, Offensive Line, Specialists
– Miami will be watching with a focus on the big uglies. The Dolphins approach the new league year with three, possibly four holes to patch up on the offensive line. Targets throughout all seven rounds will be linked to Miami. Whether it’s Garrett Bradbury, Chris Lindstrom, or Dalton Risner in the first round, or moving back to the middle of the draft with Erik McCoy, Lamont Gilliard, or Nate Davis, the line will be the primary focus of day-one.
Day 2 – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
– Dwayne Haskins intends to do the on-field drills, we’re still waiting for Kyler Murray’s decision, and the rest is…for lack of a better term, uninteresting. Jarrett Stidham should impress in his on-field drills, Daniel Jones and Will Grier will pale in comparison to the big arms of Drew Lock and Tyree Jackson.
– At receiver, look for bigger-bodied receivers capable of playing the boundary X position with an understanding for leverage, body-control, and perhaps NOT the most eye-popping test numbers. David Sills V is a picturesque candidate for this particular prototype.
– Tight ends could go in any which direction. Inline, flex, detached, Miami could stand to add any and all types at this position – perhaps even an H-back/fullback type.
Day 3 – Defensive Line, Linebackers
– The linebacker class is top-heavy and not on Miami’s priorities list. That’s a position you could conceivably cross off of the draft list sans late day-three picks and UDFAs.
– Interior and edge, the Dolphins have some needs in this area. Clelin Ferrell is available at pick 13 in plenty of mock drafts, he makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins. When watching the interior player workouts, make note of players with heavy hands and impressive eye-discipline.
Day 4 – Defensive Backs
– The Dolphins have needs all over the secondary (specific roles primarily) and could look to either of these positions. Adopting Flores’ scheme, the need for more bodies is urgent, not to mention vital to the operation of the new defense. DeAndre Baker, Nasir Adderley, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, these are all targets with Miami’s top two picks.
Visits
Throughout the weekend, Locked On Dolphins will be tracking the list of Dolphins visits. As these players complete their on-field drills and testing metrics, they will head into the most important part of the weekend – the interviews.
We will scour the web (and cite our sources, of course) and keep a live document for every name attached to the Dolphins.
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Brett Rypien
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Sixth up, Brett Rypien.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, Tyree Jackson, and Clayton Thorson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Boise State’s Brett Rypien.
Brett Rypien Mini-Report
Brett Rypien is a perfect example of an overshadowed prospect. I’ve heard some rumblings about him, but overall I had almost forgotten that he was in the quarterback class with the talk about all the other guys.
That’s a crying shame, too, because Brett Rypien is good; he should be getting more love. Compared to the other guys I’ve covered o far, I think Rypien might be my favorite. While I don’t think the Dolphins are in the market for him at 13, I could see Rypien becoming a dark-horse first-rounder, by virtue of an extreme trade-down by a QB-hungry team or someone getting ahead of the curve of needy teams in the second round.
I like Brett Rypien more than Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, as it stands. Jones, from what I’ve watched of him so far, is getting some unwarranted attention and Rypien has somewhat fallen to the wayside.
For Brett Rypien, I watched the Boise games versus Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship and Utah State (Jordan Love caught my attention, for what it’s worth, but he’s a 2020 prospect). Rypien took me by surprise, and I’m a fan now.
One of the games actually had a feature of breaking down Rypien’s ability to go through progressions, in which he went through the first four and pulled the trigger on the fifth read. We’re off to a great start.
I saw plenty of poise in the pocket. Brett Rypien was comfortable with commanding the offense and showed some cerebral ability to throw open his receivers in some cases.
His pocket presence was hit-or-miss. I saw some sacks that could’ve been avoided and I also saw some escapes and step-ups that looked like more luck than anything, but maybe he has better peripheral awareness than I’m giving him credit for.
There was a play in the second quarter of the Utah State came where Boise is in the red zone and Brett Rypien is flushed from the pocket. He rolls out to avoid the initial wave of pressure and while keeping his eyes in the end zone, he efficiently, and with little wasted movement, re-establishes his stance, finds nothing, avoids a second wave of pressure by stepping forward and eventually throws the ball out of the back of the endzone.
There were a lot of encouraging indicators during that play. He has the ability to throw the ball away, which is an underrated trait and the opposite can lead to forced passes and turnovers. The pocket presence can be one of his strengths, but I’d like to see it more consistently.
He showed a positive trait of internal time management and improvisation. He knew how much time he had from being hit, the pocket collapsing, the receivers potentially getting separation, resetting his feet and making the pass. He could weigh those options on the fly and make a judgment call when things got chaotic. The game isn’t too much for him and he has the ability to stay calm under pressure.
The arm strength is good, but not great; Brett Rypien can air it out when necessary. The accuracy isn’t stupendous, either. I saw overthrows on intermediate routes and underthrows on deeper routes. I wasn’t overly concerned about the placement though, they weren’t super errant passes, so maybe some fine-tuning can help him with that after getting some NFL coaching.
Although I can’t really tell if this affects his film, Brett Rypien has some intangibles that are worth noting. He’s a legacy prospect, meaning that he has the bloodline effect, where his uncle, Mark Rypien, could’ve acted as a quarterback mentor. He was also the starter for four seasons at Boise State, which shouldn’t be discounted.
Brett Rypien has some limitations, but they aren’t critical. Rypien has a lower ceiling than some of the other prospects in this draft class but also has a slightly higher floor. I think Rypien is the most likely out of the Fits and Starts quarterbacks to have a good career.
At the End of the Day
Here’s the kicker: Brett Rypien might be the lowest I’d be willing to settle for in this class for a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are no-brainers, to me, and Drew Lock will get taken early enough that instant starting will be likely required.
I wouldn’t rush Daniel Jones into a starting role and I also don’t think he’s a great fit for Miami, but Brett Rypien might get selected early enough that the team will consider his day-one starting. In the Dolphins case, if Rypien became their pick after trading down later into the first, or if they nabbed him in the second round, I’d be accepting and cautiously excited by what we could do in a potential rookie showcase.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Strategies
The NFL Combine is quickly approaching, which means hoards of scouts and coaches will flock to Indianapolis to prod the next crop of NFL players.
The Dolphins are in an unenviable position year as they desperately need a franchise quarterback but are probably picking too low to have a legitimate shot at landing Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins.
With reports circulating that the Dolphins will “tank” in 2019 to better position themselves for a top draft pick in 2020, is there a possibility Miami would surpass a quarterback at #13 even if Murray or Haskins were to drop?
I put on my GM cap and tried out The Draft Network’s new mock draft simulator yesterday, and decided to do two 7-round mock drafts: One where the Dolphins genuinely tried to address the quarterback position and another where Chris Grier and Co. decide to fortify the rest of the roster and punt the quarterback decision to next year.
While free agency will likely change the severity of some of these needs, I took my best shot at predicting the two ways the Dolphins could potentially approach this draft with about two months to go until it starts.
Quarterback Mock Draft
A quick disclaimer before you guys come at me on Twitter: In this particular simulation, both Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins were already off the board when pick 13 came around. With that being said, here’s my haul for the Dolphins:
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Round 3, pick 78 — Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Round 4, pick 110 — Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte
Round 5, pick 141 — David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
Round 6, pick 175 — Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
A few quick notes here:
- I don’t believe Drew Lock will be available in the second round. With the Giants, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins all needing quarterbacks, I have a hard time seeing him even get out of the top 15 picks. But he was available and the value was too great to pass up at 48.
- I also don’t believe Jaylon Ferguson will be available in the third round. I know he won’t be able to do on-field drills at the combine, but pass rushers are a hot commodity. But again, he was there and the value was fantastic, so he’s a Dolphin.
- Terrill Hanks will likely go way before the 7th round, especially with the success Darius Leonard had last season. But again, he was there, so I took him.
All in all, I think this would be a pretty good result for the Dolphins. You add a few versatile defensive linemen in Ed Oliver and Jayon Ferguson, get your potential quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, and get a few guys who can contribute right away in Nate Davis, David Sills V, Saivion Smith and Terrill Hanks.
Non-Quarterback Mock Draft
In this mock draft, I decided to ignore the quarterback position completely. Again, Kyler Murray and Haskins were both off the board at 13, but Drew Lock and Daniel Jones were both available until around the third round, which I found interesting.
Round 1, pick 13 — Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
Round 2, pick 48 — Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Round 3, pick 78 — Elgton Jenkins, iOL, Mississippi State
Round 4, pick 110 — Antonie Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
Round 5, pick 141 — Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
Round 6, pick 175 — Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7, pick 212 — Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
I personally am a huge fan of this haul. As you can tell, I’m a pretty big Ed Oliver and Terrill Hanks fan. I think they can both come in and contribute snaps right away. Oruwariye has the length and hips to play alongside Xavien Howard or eventually become a lockdown corner should Miami part with Howard.
Elgton Jenkins is widely considered a top-3 center/iOL prospect in this class and getting him at 78 would be a steal. Wesley has elite size and speed traits and I’d be pretty excited to see how Chad O’Shea and Karl Dorrell would develop him. Anthony Nelson is a tough, stout defender who does his job, and Justice Hill would provide quality depth at running back for the Dolphins.
What are your thoughts, Dolphins fans? Which draft haul did prefer? Would you be okay with the Dolphins skipping out on getting a quarterback this year if it means getting Tua, Herbert, or Fromm next year?
NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Clayton Thorson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fifth up, Clayton Thorson.
Fits and Starts series
LOD Movers and Shakers
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, and Tyree Jackson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.
Clayton Thorson Mini-Report
For the micro-scouting, I used the Northwestern v. Ohio State Big 10 Championship game. Going up against that defense is a tall order for any quarterback, and it was definitely a factor in the evaluation of Clayton Thorson in this matchup.
I had heard there’s a faction of Clayton Thorson truthers in the scouting community. This is based on what I saw on Twitter, so take it with a grain of salt. Clayton Thorson did not look draftable in this game and I’m sure a large part of this was because of the defense.
I looked up some highlight reels, just to get a better feel for what Clayton Thorson could do at his best, and I was still not overwhelmed with Thorson’s potential. I saw deep completions that required adjustment from the wide receiver; they weren’t on the mark.
Many of the deeper completions were also made because of broken or poor coverage or the pass catcher making outstanding. When Clayton Thorson had help, Northwestern was driving down the field, but he was more of a liability than an asset for the team.
With the poise and confidence that you can pick up on from Clayton Thorson’s pre-snap gait and live-action pocket footwork, I was expecting a much better end product from many of the passes.
Granted, Ohio State was one of the better defenses last season, but I was hoping for a better showing from Clayton Thorson. There wasn’t a lot to get excited about, and he looked like a game manager in the best instances.
He faced an uphill battle, not only with the stout Buckeye defense but also by his supporting cast. Clayton Thorson took a deep shot down the field, and while it was a low-probability pass, the receiver jumped slightly too early and the pass was intercepted.
A lot of Clayton Thorson’s success came on shorter routes. He was nickel and diming down the field on crossing, hitch and slant routes and was also the beneficiary of Isaiah Bowser and John Moten IV rushing for 150 yards.
Clayton Thorson was also the victim of poor circumstances. His second interception came after the pass rusher hit his arm as he was throwing and it ricocheted off a helmet, up into the air, and was snagged up by the defense. Another pass was tipped at the LOS and went behind the intended receiver. There wasn’t a lot of good to come from this game.
On the bright side, if this was Clayton Thorson’s nadir of the 2018 season, then there’s still some salvageable developmental potential. I think Thorson ends up going in the seventh round.
At the End of the Day
In short, I don’t think that Clayton Thorson is a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Some scouts might really like him, but Thorson wouldn’t offer anything that Luke Falk and Jake Rudock can’t do.
I wouldn’t’ be surprised if a team took a late-round flier on Clayton Thorson. He could get stashed on a practice squad and developed for a few years. Maybe he ends up with an opportunity in the AAF, but I just don’t see it with Thorson and his NFL prospects.
LATEST
- Dolphins Scouting Combine Preview February 28, 2019
- Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring February 27, 2019
- What Did Brian Flores Say at the Scouting Combine February 27, 2019
- Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Brett Rypien February 26, 2019
- Trade Up, Stay Put, Or Trade Down February 26, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018