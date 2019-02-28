Dolphins Scouting Combine Preview

Indianapolis, for the final week in February, is a veritable who’s who of NFL executives, journalists, prospects, and fans. All the big names hoping to crack into the league, along with those that approve admission into the NFL’s fraternity, will gallivant around downtown Indy for the next four days.

By now you’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands, of mock drafts. You’ve pored over the list of team needs. And, for the determined, you’ve digested several YouTube videos to identify your own personal assortment of preferred prospects.

Part of this blog’s mission statement is to bring you the most valuable information from around the world of football – even if that means using unoriginal content.

Daniel Jeremiah’s appointment to NFL Network’s Lead Draft Analyst is a welcomed, much deserved promotion that will benefit the quality of the network’s draft coverage.

If you’re not familiar with Jeremiah, he co-hosts (alongside Bucky Brooks) the Move the Sticks podcast – the foremost NFL Draft podcast out there, for my money.

Among numerous valuable tidbits, Jeremiah introduced a template for how to watch the scouting combine. Previously a scout for the Ravens, Jeremiah shared Baltimore’s approach to establish baseline measurables for position groups.

Taking each starter at a position and, averaging those player’s measurables, spits out the ideal makeup for the particular position.

Going a step further, Jeremiah’s revised template requires calling upon only the top 10 players at any given positions. After all, we want difference makers, not average starters.

Jeremiah and Brooks covered this on a couple of the podcasts ranging from now back to mid-February, so I’ll borrow those numbers in addition to rounding out each position group.

NFL Average Measurable for Top 10 Players Per Position

Quarterback (Top 10 based on passer rating from 2018)

Height – 6-2 3/8”

Weight – 220 lbs.

Forty – 4.90

3-cone – 7.28

Vert – 30”

Running Back (Top 10 based on rushing yardage from 2018)

Height – 5-10 5/8”

Weight – 228 lbs.

Forty – 4.55

3-cone – 7.19

Vert – 36”

Bench – 20 reps

Wide Receiver (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)

Height – 6-0 ¼”

Weight – 205 lbs.

Forty – 4.48

3-cone – 6.98

Vert – 35”

Bench – 10 reps

Tight End (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)

Height – 6-4 7/8”

Weight – 253 lbs.

Forty – 4.64

3-cone – 7.11

Vert – 35”

Bench – 21 reps

Offensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-5 ½”

Weight – 312 lbs.

Forty – 5.09

3-cone – 7.69

Vert – 31”

Arm Length – 34 ¼”

Bench – 26 reps

Interior Offensive Line (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-4 ½”

Weight – 314 lbs.

Forty – 5.24

3-cone – 7.56

Vert – 29”

Bench – 25.5 reps

Defensive End (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-3 1/8”

Weight – 268 lbs.

Forty – 4.78

3-cone – 7.26

Vert – 34.5”

Bench – 23 reps

Defensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-3 ¼”

Weight – 311 lbs.

Forty – 5.11

3-cone – 7.32

Vert – 32”

Bench – 27 reps

Linebacker (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-2 5/8”

Weight – 243 lbs.

Forty – 4.72

3-cone – 7.13

Vert – 33.5”

Bench – 23.5 reps

Cornerback (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-0 1/8”

Weight – 201 lbs.

Forty – 4.52

3-cone – 6.98

Vert – 36”

Bench – 13 reps

Safety (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)

Height – 6-0 7/8”

Weight – 206 lbs.

Forty – 4.58

3-cone – 7.07

Vert – 37”

Bench – 18 reps

There are plenty of outliers scattered about but, for the most part, the timed speed and strength/explosive metrics are relatively consistent. There is more value in how a player tests than how he stacks up on the measuring tape. Still, and this will always be the case, the film is the number one metric.

Combine Coverage and What to Watch

Day 1 – Running Backs, Offensive Line, Specialists

– Miami will be watching with a focus on the big uglies. The Dolphins approach the new league year with three, possibly four holes to patch up on the offensive line. Targets throughout all seven rounds will be linked to Miami. Whether it’s Garrett Bradbury, Chris Lindstrom, or Dalton Risner in the first round, or moving back to the middle of the draft with Erik McCoy, Lamont Gilliard, or Nate Davis, the line will be the primary focus of day-one.

Day 2 – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

– Dwayne Haskins intends to do the on-field drills, we’re still waiting for Kyler Murray’s decision, and the rest is…for lack of a better term, uninteresting. Jarrett Stidham should impress in his on-field drills, Daniel Jones and Will Grier will pale in comparison to the big arms of Drew Lock and Tyree Jackson.

– At receiver, look for bigger-bodied receivers capable of playing the boundary X position with an understanding for leverage, body-control, and perhaps NOT the most eye-popping test numbers. David Sills V is a picturesque candidate for this particular prototype.

– Tight ends could go in any which direction. Inline, flex, detached, Miami could stand to add any and all types at this position – perhaps even an H-back/fullback type.

Day 3 – Defensive Line, Linebackers

– The linebacker class is top-heavy and not on Miami’s priorities list. That’s a position you could conceivably cross off of the draft list sans late day-three picks and UDFAs.

– Interior and edge, the Dolphins have some needs in this area. Clelin Ferrell is available at pick 13 in plenty of mock drafts, he makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins. When watching the interior player workouts, make note of players with heavy hands and impressive eye-discipline.

Day 4 – Defensive Backs

– The Dolphins have needs all over the secondary (specific roles primarily) and could look to either of these positions. Adopting Flores’ scheme, the need for more bodies is urgent, not to mention vital to the operation of the new defense. DeAndre Baker, Nasir Adderley, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, these are all targets with Miami’s top two picks.

Visits

Throughout the weekend, Locked On Dolphins will be tracking the list of Dolphins visits. As these players complete their on-field drills and testing metrics, they will head into the most important part of the weekend – the interviews.

We will scour the web (and cite our sources, of course) and keep a live document for every name attached to the Dolphins.

@WingfieldNFL