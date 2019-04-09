NFL Draft
Favorite Potential 2019 Dolphins Draft Prospects By Round
Travis Wingfield’s Horizontal Big Board for the 2019 Dolphins Draft
Part of any team’s draft preparation will include a variety of mock games – predictive models that produce multiple outcomes to familiarize clubs with different scenarios come draft-day.
The automation of mock draft simulators allows teams to anticipate real-time scripts. Even still, much more is required to account for trades, surprise runs on a particular position, plummeting prospects, or any number of code red storylines that play on the off-season’s most exciting weekend.
One scout-created exercise comes from the Move the Sticks Podcast. Selecting preferred players, by round, stacks the board in a horizontal fashion creating plan-b’s, c’s, and d’s to mitigate unfulfilled plan-a’s.
By now Miami’s needs are well-documented – and aplenty. Long-term Franchise Quarterback tops that list, though it might be a year from blossom. The defensive line and backfield both need reinforcements and the offensive line is…offensive. Sprinkle in a shallow tailback stable by Chad O’Shea’s standards, and uncertainty at linebacker and cornerback, the Dolphins could go in any direction.
Then there’s all-important draft talent consideration for this specific class. Where is the prime spot of this draft? Which positions stand to hold value on day-two and into the third and final day?
For Chris Grier in company, the practice of identifying its most pressing needs, and matching those positions with the forecasted flow of 2019’s draft, is the most crucial project Grier’s team will face this year.
It’s hardly a secret that Miami would be keen on moving down the board and acquiring more picks. This decision would pay off as Miami’s need’s priorities stand parallel to the strength of this class – picks in the 20-60 range on the offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary.
The Dolphins have to feel like they can come away with three starters in that range, which requires accumulating an additional pick to go along with the 13th and 48th selections.
For chronological sake, we’ll start with the first round. It’s likely that the only scenario where Miami moves up the board would be the slide of Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray – but I don’t see that happening, so he leads our list of the unobtainable:
Unobtainable (without a trade-up):
QB Kyler Murray
DL Nick Bosa
DL Quinnen Williams
DL Josh Allen
DL Ed Oliver
Combination of three top-100 boards from (The Draft Network, Sports Illustrated, USA Today
Round 1: (Dolphins pick 13)
Garrett Bradbury – Center, North Carolina State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 32
A checker of virtually every box, Bradbury would be a quintessential first pick of Miami’s new regime. An intelligent, scheme-diverse leader the power and athleticism to provide the middle of Miami’s offensive line with set-and-forget presence. Ideally, Miami would move back down the board to make this pick, but it might require the 15th selection given the impression of Bradbury around the league.
Jonah Williams – Offensive Line, Alabama
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 15
Like Bradbury, Williams mental aptitude will go a long way with the Dolphins’ brass. A studious player with position versatility, coming from a blue blood program, Williams falls into the set-and-forget category. He was the best left tackle on tape all year, but he’ll have to lean on his freshman experience playing the right side with Laremy Tunsil in-house.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson – Safety, Florida
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 36
CGJ is a glove-like fit for the coverage scheme Miami wants to deploy. In Flores’ defense, both safeties must be able to do two things: 1.) Come down and cover man-up, and 2.) Support against the run. Gardner-Johnson is rangy, feisty, and a sticky man-cover guy.
First Round Recap: Truth be told, there aren’t any feasible picks at pick 13 that make me feel the way I did about Minkah Fitzpatrick or Laremy Tunsil. Miami needs to strongly consider a trade back.
Round 2: (Dolphins pick 48)
Jonathan Abram – Safety, Mississippi State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 67
His cumulative rank is criminal, but his play boarders on that fine line as well. He’s a hitter – a temperature changer. Abram is one of the more violent, controlled tacklers that has played the position in recent memory and offers the diverse skillset Miami will require of its safeties under Flores.
Juan Thornhill – Safety, Virginia
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65
Sort of the opposite side of the Abram ledger, Thornhill’s explosive metrics make him an ideal deep center field safety in the new scheme. He can cover sideline-to-sideline with tremendous tracking and ball skills.
Chase Winovich – Defensive End, Michigan
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 61
Going back to the football acumen well, Winovich is a master of preparation with a motor that never quits. He can close down the backside against the run and win with nuance as a pass rush moves. He’s an ideal base five-technique in the new defense.
Second Round Recap: I love this portion of the draft. Add Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom, Texas’ Charles Omenihu, and Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin into this group as well.
Round 3: (Dolphins pick 79)
L.J. Collier – Defensive End, TCU
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke, at length, about heavy-handed players with astute processing skill (eye discipline). Those two traits are Collier’s calling cards and could catapult him into round-two. He’s an ideal five-tech/4-i/three-tech hybrid in this scheme.
Miles Sanders – Running Back, Penn State
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 62
Sanders is well into the top-60 of this class for my money, but the running back plunge occurs every year, and Miami could find an ideal fit for its backfield in round-three. Sanders can run routes from the backfield, slot, and out wide. The Penn State product is a shifty problem for defenses on all three downs.
Darnell Savage – Safety, Maryland
Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 59
Savage likely doesn’t make it this far, but that glut of safeties in round-two (which he may well be a part of) could force the Maryland grad down the board. With a penchant for the big hit, an ability to cover deep, and the ferocity this staff and regime will love, Savage would be a terrific fit in Miami.
Third Round Recap: Like round-two, I want multiple picks in this round. Add Oregon’s Justin Hollins, Western Illinois’ Khalen Saunders, and Michigan’s David Long in this mix as well.
Round 4: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 117)
Chuma Edoga – Offensive Tackle, USC (102 TDN overall)
Winner of the Offensive Lineman of the Week at the Senior Bowl, an impressive kick slide and quick feet allow Edoga to quickly get into his pass set. He struggles with power but has a shot to earn a starting job with some development.
James Williams – Running Back, Washington State (117 TDN overall)
The leader among tailbacks in receptions in all of college football (83), Williams is a savant study of the boundary and field side route combinations (wheels, corners, sticks, arrows) asked of the back. He’d be an ideal pairing with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.
Kahale Warring – Tight End, San Diego State (144 TDN overall)
Carved from stone by the Greek gods themselves, Warring comes from a program that has been dubbed, “Stanford South.” The classic Y Tight End would serve as a nice pairing with Mike Gesicki.
Round 5: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 152)
Lamont Gaillard – Center, Georgia (171 TDN overall)
Another player that falls too low for my tastes, Gaillard is an ideal competition piece for the veteran on shaky ground, Dan Kilgore. Gaillard is a power-player with an occasional flash to hit reach blocks.
Round 6: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins no pick)
Maxx Crosby – Defensive End, Eastern Michigan (198 TDN overall)
Another try-hard player, Crosby wins with long arms and heavy hands. He can control the point of attack and shed a block en route to the ball carrier. He could factor in as a rotational five-technique.
Round 7: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 235, 236)
Derek Baity – Cornerback, Kentucky (212 TDN overall)
With an eye towards special teams, and adding another depth body to compete for the log-jam behind Eric Rowe at the CB2 position, Baity is a technician, and hit all of the testing metrics Miami likes at corner.
It’s difficult to stave off too much infatuation this time of year. Each round offers players with traits we can get excited about, but it’s the identification of the traits that best suit what this Dolphins team wants to be.
We should expect a bit of a shift in the way prototypes are created, as well as find comfort with the Dolphins new draft approach to prioritize a large quantity of picks.
The draft will be the new lifeblood from which Miami attempts to survive in the precarious future of the AFC East. Truth be told, that’s how it should’ve been all along.
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues
The Miami Dolphins are going through their due diligence of predraft visits and private workouts. Is there anything meaningful that can be taken from them?
It’s part of the process. All throughout the draft season teams will be doing their homework on numerous prospects in the several-month leadup to the main event in late April. But the million-dollar question is whether or not the visits have any relation to actual draft selections.
While it is left to each organization’s discretion on how to use the allotted 30 predraft visits, many of the teams will use the opportunity to bring in enigmatic or red-flag prospects to get a better grasp on how they could fit into the team dynamic. Other teams will use it to interview potential draftees. There are many ways a team can use the predraft visits–that’s what makes it so hard to discern the reason for each individual predraft 30.
Smokescreen season
So it goes without saying that this part of the draft process can really throw fans through a loop. Smokescreens are afoot, and a prospect visit could not be what it seems from the fan who’s watching from the outside.
I know I’m guilty of this almost every year, but I’ll see a list of prospect visits, dinners, workouts, and meetings and start trying to make connections and estimates for actual draft selections, akin to the hard-boiled 1950s detective with the photos and yarn on his bullet board looking for any possible clues.
Long-winded analogies aside, I don’t think there’s any historical correlation between visits and selections. This is not the answer that the conspiracy theorist in all of us wants to hear, but it’s the truth, more often than not.
Predraft visits and selection likelihood
Sometimes there are anomalies, though. In 2017, for example, Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan were the first- and second-round selections and both had visits with the Dolphins.
Cordrea Tankersley, who was the third-round pick was not a visitor and did not have any contact with the Dolphins. But with the selections of Isaac Asiata, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Isaiah Ford, the idea of the Miami Dolphins drafting players that they were in contact with during the predraft process went up in flames.
Was that a result of the trade-down with the Eagles from the fourth round and it caused the draft plan to go awry? Or are the predraft visits just smoke and mirrors meant to feign interest in Player A to drive down the interest or dim the spotlight for Player B in hopes of getting a good value pick? A lot of question come with any theory of connecting visits to actual interest.
Coach-GM coupling effects
I suppose that none of the fans truly know that answer–I certainly don’t. It also matters that the Dolphins have had many different front offices in the past several years. Maybe Mike Tannenbaum viewed the usage of the visits differently than Dennis Hickey or Jeff Ireland and even if Chris Grier was still the de facto GM in some of those cases, it might still be different yet now that he’s coupled with Brian Flores.
If that’s the case then this entire article is moot since this will obviously be Chris Grier’s first year working with Brian Flores. To a degree, it matters, but I’m not sure how different it will vary from regimes of yesteryear. The purpose of the predraft visits could, in fact, have many similarities over the numerous front office over the past decade or longer or it could not.
Seeing things that aren’t there
To me, it stood out that both Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan had visits with the Dolphins and ended up being selected in consequent rounds. That’s enough to think that there could be a preference to draft players that came in for a workout or visit, but then that just begs more questions.
Are the Dolphins using the visits as opportunities to interview candidates they already like in a traditional job-applicatory style or are they gauging their overall interest based on the outcome of the visits?
I’m sure you’ll figure out the direction of this article with all the rhetorical, hypothetical questions, but I’m ultimately in the school of thought that there isn’t correlation or causality with the Miami Dolphins predraft visits and their actual draft picks in the subsequent draft.
What a coincidence
The 2017 back-to-back picks of Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan was coincidental and was just the product of how the Dolphins had those two players rated on the big board and how the draft picks started falling.
The same thing can be said with the gift-wrapped Minkah Fitzpatrick in the 2018 Draft after he stumbled to the Dolphins at the 11th pick. Fitzpatrick had not been in contact with the Dolphins at any point, but when he fell, the Fins must’ve already had him highly rated on the board, enough to take him in the first round.
How these dominoes ended up falling was circumstantial based on the one-time draft and the visits played no role on how the players were taken, how the big board was created or how the actual selections were chosen.
On to the future
Now I’ll be remiss if I didn’t use this opportunity to talk about the 2019 predraft visits and look for things that aren’t there for the newest crop of prospects. Here’s the most complete list of visits I could find.
Now at this point, the list of prospects that the Miami Dolphins has shown interest in is large enough that there will be at least one player drafted off of it. I’ll get to that prediction in a second. the list has 55 names on it, I would even humor arguments that say the Dolphins will take two guys off that list.
It’s just such a large number that you could take any random pool of 55 players in this year’s draft class and end up with one to two players that the Miami Dolphins will end up drafting.
It also matters that the Dolphins have seven regular picks: one first, one second, one third, one fourth, one fifth, and two sevenths. There’s an even spread of higher- and lower-tiered athletes on the Dolphins list, so that means that the potential for drafting the listees won’t wane as the draft gets into the later rounds.
The list includes big names such as Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State and lesser-known players like Koda Martin from Syracuse and Corrion Ballard from Utah.
Now I should make this point, the 2019 visit list I found includes all contacts and not just predraft 30s. Meetings from Pro Days, the Combine, Senior Bowl week, East-West Shrine week, and local-visit candidates are also listed. Although, in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter since the reasonings for any of the meetings in any regard are different on a case-by-case basis.
Without Further Ado
So now that I’ve dismissed the idea of any major correlation between the visits/meetings, I will take a random stab at the list and make a prediction on who will be a Miami Dolphin after the draft. This is a whimsical, baseless guess and my only guiding light is how I think the team will address team needs this year. I’m predicting the Miami Dolphins will take Johnnie Dixon on Day 3, no rhyme or reason behind that prediction.
If anything, you can look at that 2019 list and see who the Dolphins will likely not take because in years past the trend has often been taking players that aren’t on the list. So if you see a player on that list, then that’s closer to a kiss of death than it is a positive bellwether.
Also for reference, 2018 and 2017 visits and meetings.
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Safeties
Job Description:
Safeties in this defense have to matchup in coverage. With a lot of cover-1, press-man, and cover-3 concepts, one safety often plays the center field position while the other matches up with a tight end, back, or slot.
Tackling is a must. Angles are paramount, everyone must be able to blitz and intelligence is key as this defense is driven by its defensive backs.
Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad
Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad
Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad
Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad
Safeties Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|1
|2
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|1-2
|3
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|1-2
|4
|Juan Thornhill
|Virginia
|2
|5
|Deionte Thompson
|Alabama
|2
|6
|Taylor Rapp
|Washington
|2-3
|7
|Darnell Savage
|Maryland
|2-3
|8
|Mike Edwards
|Kentucky
|4-5
|9
|Marquise Blaire
|Utah
|3-4
|10
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Miami
|5-6
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Mike Edwards – Kentucky
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Cornerbacks
Job Description:
No team played more man-coverage than New England in 2018 (54% of the time). With Xavien Howard poised to break the bank, Eric Rowe a capable (though oft-injured) press-corner in his own right, Miami could search to supplement a young group of unproven corners beyond Howard.
Length, speed, change-of-direction, and man-coverage specialists are what we’re looking for here. Here are the measurements of the New England corners:
Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone
Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad
Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad
Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad
Cornerbacks Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|DeAndre Baker
|Georgia
|1
|2
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|1
|3
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|1
|4
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|1-2
|5
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|2
|6
|David Long
|Michigan
|3-4
|7
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|2-3
|8
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|2-3
|9
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|3-4
|10
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|3-4
|11
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|4-5
|12
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|4-5
|13
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|5-6
|14
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|2-3
|15
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Byron Murphy – Washington
Greedy Williams – LSU
Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
Blace Brown – Troy
Derrick Baity – Kentucky
Ka’Dar Hollman – Toldeo
LATEST
- Tyrone Holmes joins Miami Dolphins after AAF collapse April 9, 2019
- Favorite Potential 2019 Dolphins Draft Prospects By Round April 9, 2019
- Miami Dolphins sign former Iron lineman Michael Dunn after AAF fold April 8, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Sign AAF Standout Jayrone Elliott April 8, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Sign Ricardo Louis April 8, 2019