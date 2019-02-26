Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Brett Rypien

Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?

Sixth up, Brett Rypien.

The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, Tyree Jackson, and Clayton Thorson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Boise State’s Brett Rypien.

Brett Rypien Mini-Report

Brett Rypien is a perfect example of an overshadowed prospect. I’ve heard some rumblings about him, but overall I had almost forgotten that he was in the quarterback class with the talk about all the other guys.

That’s a crying shame, too, because Brett Rypien is good; he should be getting more love. Compared to the other guys I’ve covered o far, I think Rypien might be my favorite. While I don’t think the Dolphins are in the market for him at 13, I could see Rypien becoming a dark-horse first-rounder, by virtue of an extreme trade-down by a QB-hungry team or someone getting ahead of the curve of needy teams in the second round.

I like Brett Rypien more than Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, as it stands. Jones, from what I’ve watched of him so far, is getting some unwarranted attention and Rypien has somewhat fallen to the wayside.

For Brett Rypien, I watched the Boise games versus Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship and Utah State (Jordan Love caught my attention, for what it’s worth, but he’s a 2020 prospect). Rypien took me by surprise, and I’m a fan now.

One of the games actually had a feature of breaking down Rypien’s ability to go through progressions, in which he went through the first four and pulled the trigger on the fifth read. We’re off to a great start.

I saw plenty of poise in the pocket. Brett Rypien was comfortable with commanding the offense and showed some cerebral ability to throw open his receivers in some cases.

His pocket presence was hit-or-miss. I saw some sacks that could’ve been avoided and I also saw some escapes and step-ups that looked like more luck than anything, but maybe he has better peripheral awareness than I’m giving him credit for.

There was a play in the second quarter of the Utah State came where Boise is in the red zone and Brett Rypien is flushed from the pocket. He rolls out to avoid the initial wave of pressure and while keeping his eyes in the end zone, he efficiently, and with little wasted movement, re-establishes his stance, finds nothing, avoids a second wave of pressure by stepping forward and eventually throws the ball out of the back of the endzone.

There were a lot of encouraging indicators during that play. He has the ability to throw the ball away, which is an underrated trait and the opposite can lead to forced passes and turnovers. The pocket presence can be one of his strengths, but I’d like to see it more consistently.

He showed a positive trait of internal time management and improvisation. He knew how much time he had from being hit, the pocket collapsing, the receivers potentially getting separation, resetting his feet and making the pass. He could weigh those options on the fly and make a judgment call when things got chaotic. The game isn’t too much for him and he has the ability to stay calm under pressure.

The arm strength is good, but not great; Brett Rypien can air it out when necessary. The accuracy isn’t stupendous, either. I saw overthrows on intermediate routes and underthrows on deeper routes. I wasn’t overly concerned about the placement though, they weren’t super errant passes, so maybe some fine-tuning can help him with that after getting some NFL coaching.

Although I can’t really tell if this affects his film, Brett Rypien has some intangibles that are worth noting. He’s a legacy prospect, meaning that he has the bloodline effect, where his uncle, Mark Rypien, could’ve acted as a quarterback mentor. He was also the starter for four seasons at Boise State, which shouldn’t be discounted.

Brett Rypien has some limitations, but they aren’t critical. Rypien has a lower ceiling than some of the other prospects in this draft class but also has a slightly higher floor. I think Rypien is the most likely out of the Fits and Starts quarterbacks to have a good career.

At the End of the Day

Here’s the kicker: Brett Rypien might be the lowest I’d be willing to settle for in this class for a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are no-brainers, to me, and Drew Lock will get taken early enough that instant starting will be likely required.

I wouldn’t rush Daniel Jones into a starting role and I also don’t think he’s a great fit for Miami, but Brett Rypien might get selected early enough that the team will consider his day-one starting. In the Dolphins case, if Rypien became their pick after trading down later into the first, or if they nabbed him in the second round, I’d be accepting and cautiously excited by what we could do in a potential rookie showcase.