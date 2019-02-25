Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Clayton Thorson

Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?

Fifth up, Clayton Thorson.

The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, and Tyree Jackson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.

Clayton Thorson Mini-Report

For the micro-scouting, I used the Northwestern v. Ohio State Big 10 Championship game. Going up against that defense is a tall order for any quarterback, and it was definitely a factor in the evaluation of Clayton Thorson in this matchup.

I had heard there’s a faction of Clayton Thorson truthers in the scouting community. This is based on what I saw on Twitter, so take it with a grain of salt. Clayton Thorson did not look draftable in this game and I’m sure a large part of this was because of the defense.

I looked up some highlight reels, just to get a better feel for what Clayton Thorson could do at his best, and I was still not overwhelmed with Thorson’s potential. I saw deep completions that required adjustment from the wide receiver; they weren’t on the mark.

Many of the deeper completions were also made because of broken or poor coverage or the pass catcher making outstanding. When Clayton Thorson had help, Northwestern was driving down the field, but he was more of a liability than an asset for the team.

With the poise and confidence that you can pick up on from Clayton Thorson’s pre-snap gait and live-action pocket footwork, I was expecting a much better end product from many of the passes.

Granted, Ohio State was one of the better defenses last season, but I was hoping for a better showing from Clayton Thorson. There wasn’t a lot to get excited about, and he looked like a game manager in the best instances.

He faced an uphill battle, not only with the stout Buckeye defense but also by his supporting cast. Clayton Thorson took a deep shot down the field, and while it was a low-probability pass, the receiver jumped slightly too early and the pass was intercepted.

A lot of Clayton Thorson’s success came on shorter routes. He was nickel and diming down the field on crossing, hitch and slant routes and was also the beneficiary of Isaiah Bowser and John Moten IV rushing for 150 yards.

Clayton Thorson was also the victim of poor circumstances. His second interception came after the pass rusher hit his arm as he was throwing and it ricocheted off a helmet, up into the air, and was snagged up by the defense. Another pass was tipped at the LOS and went behind the intended receiver. There wasn’t a lot of good to come from this game.

On the bright side, if this was Clayton Thorson’s nadir of the 2018 season, then there’s still some salvageable developmental potential. I think Thorson ends up going in the seventh round.

At the End of the Day

In short, I don’t think that Clayton Thorson is a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Some scouts might really like him, but Thorson wouldn’t offer anything that Luke Falk and Jake Rudock can’t do.

I wouldn’t’ be surprised if a team took a late-round flier on Clayton Thorson. He could get stashed on a practice squad and developed for a few years. Maybe he ends up with an opportunity in the AAF, but I just don’t see it with Thorson and his NFL prospects.