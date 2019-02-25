NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Clayton Thorson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fifth up, Clayton Thorson.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, Will Grier, and Tyree Jackson already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.
Clayton Thorson Mini-Report
For the micro-scouting, I used the Northwestern v. Ohio State Big 10 Championship game. Going up against that defense is a tall order for any quarterback, and it was definitely a factor in the evaluation of Clayton Thorson in this matchup.
I had heard there’s a faction of Clayton Thorson truthers in the scouting community. This is based on what I saw on Twitter, so take it with a grain of salt. Clayton Thorson did not look draftable in this game and I’m sure a large part of this was because of the defense.
I looked up some highlight reels, just to get a better feel for what Clayton Thorson could do at his best, and I was still not overwhelmed with Thorson’s potential. I saw deep completions that required adjustment from the wide receiver; they weren’t on the mark.
Many of the deeper completions were also made because of broken or poor coverage or the pass catcher making outstanding. When Clayton Thorson had help, Northwestern was driving down the field, but he was more of a liability than an asset for the team.
With the poise and confidence that you can pick up on from Clayton Thorson’s pre-snap gait and live-action pocket footwork, I was expecting a much better end product from many of the passes.
Granted, Ohio State was one of the better defenses last season, but I was hoping for a better showing from Clayton Thorson. There wasn’t a lot to get excited about, and he looked like a game manager in the best instances.
He faced an uphill battle, not only with the stout Buckeye defense but also by his supporting cast. Clayton Thorson took a deep shot down the field, and while it was a low-probability pass, the receiver jumped slightly too early and the pass was intercepted.
A lot of Clayton Thorson’s success came on shorter routes. He was nickel and diming down the field on crossing, hitch and slant routes and was also the beneficiary of Isaiah Bowser and John Moten IV rushing for 150 yards.
Clayton Thorson was also the victim of poor circumstances. His second interception came after the pass rusher hit his arm as he was throwing and it ricocheted off a helmet, up into the air, and was snagged up by the defense. Another pass was tipped at the LOS and went behind the intended receiver. There wasn’t a lot of good to come from this game.
On the bright side, if this was Clayton Thorson’s nadir of the 2018 season, then there’s still some salvageable developmental potential. I think Thorson ends up going in the seventh round.
At the End of the Day
In short, I don’t think that Clayton Thorson is a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Some scouts might really like him, but Thorson wouldn’t offer anything that Luke Falk and Jake Rudock can’t do.
I wouldn’t’ be surprised if a team took a late-round flier on Clayton Thorson. He could get stashed on a practice squad and developed for a few years. Maybe he ends up with an opportunity in the AAF, but I just don’t see it with Thorson and his NFL prospects.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Tyree Jackson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fourth up, Tyree Jackson.
Tyree Jackson Mini-Report
For Tyree Jackson’s micro-scouting I used an offense compilation of Buffalo in their game against Temple. Based on the one game, Jackson looks very raw and is a developmental project, a top-priority one, though. He’s like 2018’s Josh Allen in a lot of ways.
The game against Temple was Buffalo’s second game of the season, so some cobwebs are expected. Tyree Jackson made some poor throws early on but started getting in a groove later in the game. He delivered a perfect touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put Buffalo ahead 29-22, and he also helped seal the win with about a minute left when his receiver broke a tackle and ran it in.
I saw a pretty good pocket presence and the ability to avoid pressure. When the play broke down, I saw some good improvisation, as well.
He has numerous prototype traits that the NFL wants in a quarterback and I can realistically see a team taking him in the second round, based on him fitting some of those metrics. He possesses prototypical metrics, and at 6’7, he’s pushing that limit. None of that is a problem, though.
If Tyree Jackson has a problem, it’s just that he’s raw. He’s going to need time at the next level. He flashed big-time potential in the Temple game, but there were inconsistencies too. Sitting might be very beneficial for him as he starts his NFL career.
Tyree Jackson seems to have the head for the game. I saw him discern when to throw it into tight windows and when the coverage was too good for a forced pass attempt. He would throw the ball out of bounds if there weren’t any reasonable passes.
Contrary to my report on Will Grier, Tyree Jackson has plenty of arm strength. He might have one of the strongest arms in this quarterback class and he was able to show it off a little bit against Temple. He underthrew one of his receivers on a deep route but that was just an accuracy issue than it was arm strength.
Tyree Jackosn has a laser arm and he was squeezing in on-point passes into small windows, and he was doing it with good accuracy in the short and intermediate game.
Tyree Jackson is a diamond in the rough, for sure. Once he gets coaching and guidance in the NFL, that’ll be a huge boon for him to launch into a starting role, best case scenario. He has a high ceiling but will need more time and patience than some of the other, bigger names in this year’s class.
At the End of the Day
Tyree Jackson has a lot of potential and physical tools to work with. He’s not a fit for every team or situation, though. He’ll need a couple years as a backup before he’s ready for a starting role; if he’s rushed into a position where he has to start, then he’ll struggle.
Tyree Jackson could be a good fit for teams that have established quarterbacks in the tail end of their career where he could learn from a veteran for a few years, then get handed the reins. A baptism-by-fire start to Jackson’s career could stunt his overall development, in my opinion.
With that being said, the Miami Dolphins’ situation would not be conducive for Tyree Jackson’s success. While, I am personally fine with taking him, maybe on Day 3 if he drops, I don’t think he’ll find a lot of success in his rookie year if he’s thrown to the wolves.
If Miami does draft Tyree Jackson and expects a rookie-phenom year, then I think that’s a mistake. Given how raw Tyree Jackson is, I would be surprised if Jackson was in Miami’s plans.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table? Let’s dive into the third installment of Fits and Starts with West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Will Grier Mini-Report
Will Grier is another weird one. I’m basing this mini-report on the game against Texas and I saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things I wasn’t wild about. I knew Grier had an amazing touchdown pass at the end of the game with almost no time left, so I wanted to see some of the clutch factor Grier might’ve had.
First things first, I have seen on Draft Twitter concerns with Will Grier’s arm strength and insanely inaccurate passes from the Senior Bowl practices. Both of those issues hold some weight.
Will Grier got erratic several times during the Texas game, and I’m not totally sure why since the wild ones were on routine passes; they were easy passes to make, theoretically, but two of them were on screens. Some were underthrown, and some were way over the head of the receiver.
All throughout the game, I saw hints of lacking arm strength, but then I would see beautiful deep passes. Grier seems to have a better touch with finesse passes than he does with fastballs or bullets into tight windows. I saw way too many dying-duck passes that stronger arms could’ve gotten first downs or even touchdowns on.
I’m not sure if this is part of the problem, but Will Grier’s throwing motion and release seems labored, it’s not natural or rhythmic. Some of the wonky throws came out of his hands as if he had a pulled muscle in his back. I’m sure that can be worked on with the proper coaching in the NFL, though.
I didn’t see Will Grier go through a lot of progressions, but I did see him make passes looking at different receivers. It’s encouraging to see him make those without-looking completions since it shows that he has peripheral spatial awareness of what’s going on around him.
This brings me to my next point, which is Will Grier’s pocket presence. I thought it was good. I can’t remember seeing a sack in the game and I saw escapes and movement in the pocket to evade some pressure or making timely exits when the pocket began collapsing. I thought the footwork was good UNTIL Will Grier started his delivery, then it was a grab bag of results.
One thing I have to mention is that jugular-shot pass to win the game with 16 seconds left. That was awesome. It was a perfect pass to win the game essentially, and despite the mechanics meltdown, it was right on target. I don’t think that pass could’ve been placed an inch in any other direction and still been completed. When you boil that down, it’s worth noting that he drove down the field and got that touchdown.
The pass came on a little hop-throw; Will Grier made that pass because he jumped up and not because he had the strength to heave it while planting his feet. That could be worrisome at the next level.
Something I wasn’t expecting was the underwhelming performance from Will Grier’s go-to target, David Sills. I remember seeing three dropped passes, and they were in big moments, too. One was a touchdown that slithered out of Sills’ hands at the 11th hour. I was more perturbed by the drops than I was impressed with the catches.
At the End of the Day
Will Grier does a lot of little things that can be fixed or cleaned up but are dragging down his draft stock, as it stands. The mechanics could be cleaned up, the footwork when throwing can be worked on and it will require some patience, but I think Grier could have a nice NFL career (I think I’ve said that all three times, so far).
Before I did the micro-scouting, I had Will Grier pegged as first-rounder based on what I watched live during the 2018 season, but I’m lowering it to the third round (a second still seems too high for him). There’s plenty to like, but there are some uphill battles, as well.
With that being said, I’d be OK with the Miami Dolphins rolling the dice on him. Will Grier is one of the more intriguing QB prospects this year–to me, at least–and there’s a little spark of a clutchness to him that I like.
I don’t think he’s the next Dolphins franchise quarterback, but I also think he’s worth testing to find out that he’s not, just to be sure.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the second installment of Fits and Starts with Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
Jordan Ta’amu’s 2018 Season
The senior quarterback didn’t put up great production in 2018, despite a highlight reel that might suggest otherwise. Jordan Ta’amu threw for nearly 4,000 yards but only managed 19 touchdowns (and 8 interceptions). With the bigger names like Dwayne Haskins throwing for 50, Kyler Murray for 42, and Gardner Minshew for 38, it’s discouraging to see Ta’amu’s meager 19.
The Rebels didn’t fare very well in the SEC in 2018 and finished 5-7 overall and missed a bowl berth, which isn’t a great bellwether when scouting the quarterback of that team. It can be off-putting when seeing that, even if it’s not totally fair.
Quarterback wins is a polarizing statistic, but it’s worth nothing when a quarterback plays on a team that doesn’t have a winning record during their time as a starter. In this case, Ta’amu finished at 6-6 (7 starts) in 2017 and 5-7 (12 starts) in 2018.
Jordan Ta’amu Mini-Report
I watched what I could find of Jordan Ta’amu (the Alabama game) and did some small-sample-size scouting; he has some electric throws, I’ll admit that much. The first throw of the Ole Miss v. Alabama game was a near-perfect pass to D.K. Metcalf. The first throw of Ole Miss’ second series was another impressive deep shot from Ta’amu to DaMarkus Lodge, but it was broken up by an awesome defensive play by Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.
Ta’amu started hot out of the gate in this game but quickly came back down to Earth after Alabama started running away with it. Jordan Ta’amu has a gunslinger mentality, so that’s something to tuck away when watching some of his films. He’ll try to force things if the situation gets chaotic or the team is falling behind.
Something I did notice was Jordan Ta’amu’s escapability and pocket presence. He was able to make a few shifty moves on a couple of plays and evade the initial pressure with side steps or forward steps out of the pocket.
That was refreshing to see after watching half a dozen seasons of Ryan Tannehill getting constantly caught in crumbling walls of hog mollies. But he also whiffs on trying to escape and will get sacked when there were opportunities to throw the ball away or evacuate the pocket.
Jordan Ta’amu has the ability to throw different styles of passes, which is good. I saw some fastballs on slants and some floaters with good touch on some deeper routes, but the accuracy is inconsistent and he had a tendency to throw into double or triple coverage.
The Production Conundrum
Now let’s revisit that opening-drive touchdown. Here’s the problem I have with that first pass to D.K. Metcalf in regard to Jordan Ta’amu, specifically. How much of Ta’amu’s limited production was a byproduct of an insanely talented receiving corps?
I mean, I’m pretty sure D.K. Metcalf is a superhero after the picture of him in the weight room circulated last week. Ta’amu was one of the biggest beneficiaries of having one of the best pass-catching groups in college football. You can see a similar reaction to mine from Field Yates below.
D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019
D.K. Metcalf will be WR1 in a lot of cases once the Combine comes and goes, so it’s definitely beneficial to have that kind of talent on the team. DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown were also on the team.
Ole Miss is going to have three wide receivers drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and there’s an argument that all three of them are in the top 15 of the position. Since I’m not primarily talking about the wider receivers, I’ve included profiles of them from The Draft Network.
With the triple threat at WR, Jordan Ta’amu also had a highly-regarded tight end, Dawson Knox. There is four Day 1 or 2 talents catching passes from Ta’amu during 2018. What gives? I’d actually love to hear from Ole Miss fans on this. I don’t’ know the Ole Miss program very well, so I’d like other opinions on the state of the Ole Miss program. There’s certainly no denying the talent they have.
At the End of the Day
I saw flashes from Jordan Ta’amu that makes me think he could niche out a nice NFL career, but then I’d see two plays that make me think the opposite of that, like losing a fumble after not sliding or trying to force a pass when losing by several scores.
I see Matt Moore or Ryan Fitzpatrick from what I saw of Jordan Ta’amu. He’ll be a journeyman backup in the league for several years and will play good in…fits and starts, but I have reservations about his starting potential and longevity in the league. Ta’amu could be one of the next faces of the AAF, though ( I don’t mean that as an insult).
I don’t think he’s a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Ta’amu will be a Day 3 pick and I predict him going in the 5th round.
