NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jarrett Stidham
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the first installment of Fits and Starts with Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks and Fits and Starts intro
I hope you’re enjoying all the Kyler Murray talk; it’s not going anywhere for the next two months. So, with all the hype surrounding the Heisman winner and his decision to play in the NFL over the MLB, it makes sense that Murray shot up the draft boards in rapid fashion.
Murray has been connected with the Miami Dolphins, and it makes sense. The Dolphins need a quarterback to lead the franchise into the future, especially with the start of the Brian Flores era.
But what happens if the Dolphins can’t get Kyler Murrayin the 2019 Draft? Let’s take that a step further. What if the Dolphins don’t get any of the QBs that are pegged to go in the first round? Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, along with Murray, are all in the conversation to go off the board in the first round.
The 2019 QB class hasn’t exactly been lauded for its talent, but that doesn’t mean its totally devoid of untapped potential on Days 2 and 3. There are some diamonds in the rough and some could be on the Dolphins’ radar come April. The Fits and Starts mini-series will be focusing on these overshadowed mid-round prospects and who could fit into a role with the Miami Dolphins.
Let’s get into the first name on the list: Jarrett Stidham.
Jarrett Stidham and his NFL Future
The first quarterback on the docket is Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham. He’s an enigmatic player. He was in the conversation last draft season (before he returned to Auburn) to go in the second round. He was also talked about as a dark-horse Heisman candidate before the college season started.
His junior season didn’t go exactly as scripted, though. Jarrett Stidham had an up-and-down season, and his draft stock has been all over the place, consequently. He’s polarizing in the Twitter Draft realm with many draftniks either loving or hating him. I predict that he’ll go in the third round, but I could see the need for the position pushing him into the second round.
In a lot of ways, I would compare Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Tannehill. With that being said, he’s a poor man’s Tannehill. He’s not as athletic and I wouldn’t put his arm strength or accuracy on the same level, but there are comparisons that can be drawn.
Jarrett Stidham Mini-Report
He has some starter qualities, and he’s very raw in that regard. He also did not get a lot of help from his receivers during the 2018 season. I saw a lot of dropped passes that should’ve been “gimmes”. Jarrett Stidham has a moderately high ceiling, I would say. He’s extremely rough around the edges, but I can see him becoming successful in the NFL; it’ll come with many growing pains, albeit.
He also has some accuracy issues from a lot of the film I’ve watched of him. He’ll make some unbelievable down-the-field bombs, but also make some passes that are too high, too inside or too outside. Many passes were underthrown and I saw plays where WRs had to turn and play some defense. The accuracy is a roller coaster, and that’s something that is hard to improve at the next level; accuracy is more a God-given ability than it is a teachable skill.
Something else that I wasn’t wild about was how Stidham reacted to chaos and pressure. When the line collapsed, I saw some ugly escapes. Those ugly escapes will be ugly sacks in the NFL. I saw flashes of decent pocket presence, but like many of Stidham’s qualities, they were inconsistent.
That’s one of the best words I would use to describe Jarrett Stidham: inconsistent. Sometimes he’s good, sometimes he’s bad. Sometimes he’ll thread the needle for a 40-yard touchdown, sometimes he’ll undercut a route. But if the inconsistency is his biggest issue, which I believe it is, then I’m intrigued by his prospects at the next level with some next-level coaching.
At the End of the Day
So, if the Dolphins drafted Jarrett Stidham, it’d likely be on Day 2 and in the second round with the 48th pick. While the Dolphins are rebuilding, I could see them using a popular draft philosophy of taking a quarterback every year until one hits. If that’s the case, then Stidham could very well be a target if the Dolphins decide to address a bigger need or BPA with the 13th pick.
This could be a way for the Dolphins to hedge their bets while keeping an eye on the 2020 quarterbacks. Akin to the Redskins taking both RGIII and Kirk Cousins in the same draft in 2012, the Dolphins could take a flier on a mid-round quarterback and see what he could do in some games under the guidance of a veteran.
While I wouldn’t be upset by the pick, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to stay away from Jarrett Stidham, bottom line. I say that not because of Stidham’s shortcomings or upside but because of where the Miami Dolphins franchise finds itself.
If Jarrett Stidham goes out and has a decent showing in some live action during his rookie season, then that could affect the draft strategy regarding the 2020 class of quarterbacks.
I don’t want the Dolphins to keep waiting and waiting for someone to slowly develop as they did with Ryan Tannehill. Stidham is in a similar mold, looking at his tools and raw potential. I’m not sure how long it would take for Stidham develop, but I could see it turning into a situation where he takes a few steps forward every season.
Jarrett Stidham could be a quarterback that Chris Grier likes, but I would have a hard time believing that he’s a prospect that he would love–and that’s not what the Miami Dolphins need to right the ship.
Miami Dolphins
7 Round Mock – Miami goes defense early, QB late
A seven-round mock draft at the start of the year? Yes please.
Thanks to Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire, this is exactly what we have.
While there is still a lot to happen before Miami are ready for draft night, it’s still good to see how an entire draft can pan out and add some names to the list of players Miami have been linked with.
There are no trades in this mock so bare that in mind.
Round 1 – Christian Wilkins | DL | Clemson
With both Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray off the board, to the Giants and Jags respectively, Miami opts to go defensive line and draft Clemson’s Christian Wilkins.
This pick makes even more sense after Miami hired DL coach Marion Hobby, who helped recruit Wilkins.
There’s an immediate connection in the building and it certain is a position of need after Suh departed last off-season.
Of the pick, Easterling says: “Free-agent departures and draft busts have left this unit in shambles, but this draft is the perfect time to reload.
“Wilkins was arguably the most impressive athlete in all of college football throughout his career, and that’s saying something for a 300-pounder.”
Some mocks has Wilkins as a second round pick but that has more to do with the abundance of talent at the position that will see Day 1 guys fall.
So this isn’t a reach by any means.
Round 2 – Oshane Ximines | EDGE | Old Dominion
As he looks to be the first player drafted from his school, Oshane Ximines has plenty of question marks around how he will fare at the next level, this isn’t what Miami fans will want to hear.
That he is on the board in the second round will mean that the NFL views his lack of athleticism as a concern.
His lack of bend will need to be fixed drastically if he is to succeed at the next level and Phins fan don’t want another edge bust like they have seen with Charles Harris.
Like Harris, Ximines may be viewed as a rotational player in the NFL.
So the upside? His violent hands and the fact that he did produce, recording 32.5 sacks in his time at Old Dominion and had 11.5 in his final year.
And against upper-echelon talent, he showed up – his two sacks and seven tackles helped Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech.
Under Matt Burke, Ximines would likely have very little chance of succeeding in Miami.
But Brian Flores should be able to get the best out of a player who has what it takes to be a first round pick.
If he can clean up his technique, he can develop into a quality starter.
Round 3- Kendall Joseph | LB | Clemson
Going linebacker in the third round two years in a row could be the Dolphins hoping lightening strikes twice.
They will also be hoping another Clemson player from the 2019 draft class can make a difference.
Joseph is seen a coverage linebacker and given Kiko Alonso may be out the door soon, there is an immediate need for a replacement.
Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker finished the year strongly but that third linebacker is still a problem position.
There’s no reason why Joseph can’t see the field from Week 1 having seen him make plays for the current national champions.
#34 MLB Kendall Joseph ain’t scared pic.twitter.com/OrrC2Kmk75
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) July 25, 2018
“My favorite thing about Joseph is how sharp his mental processing skills are” says Joe Marino of TDN. “He illustrates strong read-and-react skills and rarely takes the cheese for false keys.
“He plays with obvious preparation and has a strong feel for dissecting misdirection and counter plays.
“His football IQ shows up in pass defense where his feel for coverage spacing and zone awareness is excellent.”
That profile screams “total opposite of Kiko Alonso” and Joseph would give Flores another option at the LB position in 2019.
Coming from Clemson, Joseph was part of a lot of success and that will be the type of player Flores will want on his defence.
Round 4 – Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR | Texas
Humphrey’s ability after the catch will see him make plays in the NFL.
Viewed as a slot receiver, the Texan Longhorn may struggle to find meaningful snaps with the likes of Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson all likely to return next season.
I didn’t get in this for the fame❗️❗️❗️#Nintendo84 #WhatStartsHereChangesTheWorld
📹: @prestonbulban3 pic.twitter.com/yY9lktjtHU
— Lil'Jordan Humphrey (@LJ_Humphrey23) January 25, 2019
However, his work in congested areas and his wide catch-radius could see him used as a key weapon on third downs.
And at 6’4”, this a wideout who uses his size to his advantage.
Miami needs more big-bodied targets who aren’t afraid to go up and get the ball.
Round 5 – Jarrett Stidham | QB | Auburn
This is an interesting pick.
Depending on which scout you listen to, be it online or on a podcast, Stidham is either loved or hated.
Jarrett Stidham. Pure, easy throwing motion with great velocity and touch/accuracy today. Was a surgeon in Red Zone work. I like him. A LOT. ##NFLDraft2019
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2019
Mello of the Stick to Football podcast loves him and Stidham impressed those who were at the senior bowl practices, winning the practice awards for his showing at the senior bowl.
“He has a lot of good talent,” Mello said recently. “He wasn’t able to show that as he was getting eaten alive every Saturday because his offensive line was absolutely terrible.
“It wasn’t really a fair evaluation of him, I know everybody s*** on him.
“It’s very hard to play the position of quarterback when you have guys from Alabama right in your face. No-one can make that throw, Pat Mahomes would struggle if his line couldn’t protect him.
“It’s not fair to these guys that they didn’t get that look and now he comes here and he can prove what he can do.”
I’m glad to see Jarrett Stidham is getting love from not only me but also @JimNagy_SB and the Senior Bowl. Dude had a great week in Mobile.
— Mello (@melloesquire) January 25, 2019
It is very unlikely Miami find the QB of the future in Stidham but there’s no reason why he can’t prove many wrong and work his way to be the starter come Week 1, especially if Miami don’t bring in a Teddy Bridgewater or another experienced signal-caller during the off-season.
The Auburn QB has been drafted in the second round in some mocks, that is how good he can be.
He may need time to sit, which is where Bridgewater etc come in. But there is long-term starter talent in Jarrett Stidham.
Round 6 – Evan Worthington | S | Colorado
A senior who is likely to be seen as solid depth on the roster, Worthington definitely has some upside.
CU SR S Evan Worthington (@EVW_6) will be playing in the @Shrine_Game. He has a strong safety build, but has proven to successfully handle the role as a single-high defender. He illustrates great rally to the ball with short area explosiveness. He’s my No. 8 rated safety.
— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 12, 2018
Best used as a box safety in the NFL, Worthington “should be able to match up NFL tight ends well,” according to Benjamin Solak of the Draft Network.
With injury concerns and average ball skills, taking a flyer on him in anytime before the sixth round would be a reach.
Flores and his coaching staff would be most likely to use him primarily as a run defender but in 2017 he did lead Colorado in interceptions with three and he finished third on the team with 86 tackles, so he wouldn’t be totally lost in coverage.
#DungeonFamily #TheBridge #GoBuffs @EVW_6 pic.twitter.com/OoNzLEOkVW
— CoachMcChesney/🏈Development/CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroStrength) October 14, 2018
Colorado's Evan Worthington breaks up a pass to Missouri TE Kendall Blanton.#EastWestShrineGame pic.twitter.com/E5EsImSWeQ
— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 16, 2019
Round 7 – Tony Pollard | RB | Memphis
A running back who can also play wide receiver, Pollard will have to shine from Day 1 to make the roster.
Should he stick around, Miami are getting a player who excels in open space and will be a nice compliment to Kallen Ballage and Kenyan Drake.
He is also a great punt returner so his versatility is a huge bonus.
Incoming offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea loves using backs in his passing game and one of the weaknesses of Pollard is his hands.
Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage thinking about Chad O’Shea incorporating backs in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/rNzUBERgfk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 24, 2019
That is something he will have to work on if he is to get reps in the backfield over the aforementioned Ballage and Drake, let alone as a wide receiver.
Being taken in Round 7 means he will always have an uphill struggle to make a roster spot.
But he has the intangibles to not only defy the odds in Miami but contribute in regular season games.
The full mock can be found here
Miami Dolphins
Ranking the Top 13 Prospects for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft
We’re 80 days out to the NFL draft…but who’s really counting?
Being in the lull between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine – yes, lull – I figured it’d be a good time to release my first go-around at a 13 person short list for Miami.
Why 13 players? Well, it’s simple, Miami picks at #13 in the first round and simple mathematics tell us one of the 13 players on this list will be available when Miami picks (assuming Miami doesn’t trade out).
Note — This is not a guess at what Miami’s draft board looks like. My take is based on prospect talent and what picks will provide most value to this Miami Dolphins team.
1. Nick Bosa – EDGE – Ohio State
Bosa is the unanimous #1 player on almost all draft boards and that is not surprising if you watch him play. He can rush the passer and stop the run with the best of them. Add in the blood-line that is in the Bosa family, his size, level of competition, etc. and you have exactly what you look for in an NFL prospect.
Throw in Bosa plays a premium position, defensive end — a need for this Dolphins team — it’s a no-brainer to make him #1 on this short-list.
There is almost zero chance he is available when Miami picks, unless they trade up or we experience another Laremy Tunsil gas mask type incident. In the near-impossible event he is, all draft plans for the first round should be scrapped and Bosa should be the pick.
2. Josh Allen – EDGE – Kentucky
Like Nick Bosa, with Josh Allen you find that cross-roads of a talented player meeting a Miami need at a premium position. Allen, like Bosa, can do almost everything. Most would argue the floor for Allen is lower, but he has a similar ceiling to that of Bosa.
Josh Allen now has the Kentucky single season sack record all to himself. pic.twitter.com/fNKdcAhYs8
— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 17, 2018
It’s unlikely Allen is available when Miami picks, but he should be the unanimous choice in the Miami draft room if he is.
3. Quinnen Williams – DT – Alabama
If you watched Alabama football this year, there is almost no way you’d miss Williams. He was dominate and played a vital role in almost every game for Alabama.
Williams has the upside to be all-pro in this league for years, hence why he checks in at #3 in this list. The edge, however, goes to the edge rushers (no pun intended) at #1 and #2 due to the nature of the position and the need Miami has for edge players compared to interior defensive linemen.
4. Ed Oliver – DT – Houston
Oliver has the same upside as all of the defensive line players listed in the top 3, but there are more questions to whether Oliver reaches his ceiling given his size relative to the position he plays.
Ed Oliver did an Ed Oliver thing. pic.twitter.com/Q0ueBSN5bo
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2017
Coming into this year, many had Oliver listed as a player who wouldn’t fall out of the top 5. Now there is a decent chance he is available when Miami picks at #13.
Scouts and experts are all over the board as to where Oliver should line up or what scheme would best fit him, but one thing everyone does agree on, Oliver is a phenomenal player who will give you everything he has wherever he is on the field.
5. Clelin Ferrell – EDGE – Clemson
Although Ferrell may not have the pass-rushing upside of other edge prospects on this list, he is about a complete of edge prospect as they come.
Edge players like Ferrell come in high on this list due to their ability to step in day 1 and provide value on all three downs. To me, prioritizing the player that will be on the field all downs trumps the pass rush specialist type.
6. Brian Burns – EDGE – Florida State
Burns is a pass-rush specimen and more than adequate against the run. As far as getting to the quarterback, Burns is close to the same tier as Bosa and Allen.
FSU EDGE Brian Burns has some of the best hands + body flexibility from a pass rushing prospect I’ve ever in YEARS… Doesn’t just run around OTs – very technical hand usage in combination with fluid movement patterns
Which teams could use this in 2019?! #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RiBlhCFd23
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 2, 2019
Talent-wise, it’s hard for me to prioritize Burns and Ferrell. The only reason I placed Ferrell ahead of Burns is due to Ferrell checking in 30lbs heavier than Burns which translates to me as being physically more NFL ready and schematic flexibility.
Although it’s uncertain what Miami will be running next year, it’s worth pointing out in today’s NFL, nickel (five defensive backs) is run more frequently than any base package, a scheme Burns should be more than fine in.
All that to say, Ferrell and Burns would both be huge additions for this Miami front seven; players that will have fans excited for years to come.
7. Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
This is where things get interesting. Murray may not be quite on the same tier as other players on this list relative to the position, but I believe this is the time to reach and grab the most important position in all of sports – quarterback.
Murray is this year’s Patrick Mahomes going into the draft. This isn’t saying he’s the next Mahomes in the NFL – more to the fact Murray is a “boom or bust” prospect coming out of college.
The drawbacks: Murray is undersized by almost all quarterback physical metrics, and it’s unknown if his passion for baseball will overtake that of football one day. The latter is becoming increasingly more questionable in recent days, thus being the main reason Murray didn’t check in higher on this list.
However, when drafting a quarterback, you’re looking for the upside – what this player could be in 5-10 years. Murray has that potential, thus making him a huge gamble worth taking.
Murray is an electric player and if the concerns wrote up on him are found to be negligible, Miami found the quarterback every team will look back on and wish they would have traded up to select.
8. Devin White – LB – LSU
The general consensus on White is he has all the speed and talent you could ask for in a linebacker, but he has some work to do when it comes to processing.
Devin White is a raw, ‘see ball/get ball’ LB at this stage but boyyyy does he have some athletic gifts off the bus. SL/SL range and a thump when he arrives!
White is a size/speed freakshow that will make someone’s defense better in 2019 pic.twitter.com/4Io7VFRa0U
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 11, 2019
The NFL, if not already there, is moving towards speed at the linebacker position – a player that can move sideline to sideline with the best of them. White is that type of player.
Linebacker may not be the most prominent need for this defense, given the two promising young linebackers on the roster, but a player with White’s potential, at a position Miami had their fair share of issues with this season, is value worth taking.
9. Jonah Williams – OL – Alabama
For those who follow the draft closely, you’ll question why Williams is on this list. Williams played offensive tackle in college and to no surprise, will be viewed as an offensive tackle by most teams.
Given Miami already has two up-and-coming tackles in Ja’wuan James and Laremy Tunsil, the assumption here is Williams makes the conversion to guard. There is no question Miami has a gaping hole in the interior line – a hole Miami desperately needs to fill.
Williams is just as talented as those that check in higher on this list, but he’s lower on my list due to the value of selecting a guard this early. Williams has the potential to be all-pro, with the flexibility to kick out to tackle if we were to lose either tackle. There is something to be said about that which makes him more than worthy of the of the #13 pick in my eyes.
10. Rashan Gary – DL – Michigan
Gary is similar to Ed Oliver in that he is an extremely talented player where many experts question what position he will end up at in the NFL.
Gary could play all over the line in theory, but it’s likely he’d be best playing a 3-tech position, similar to that of Ndamukong Suh during his time with Miami.
Rashan Gary (6'5" 285) wins with speed, power & hand placement. Uses the OL's momentum against him on the inside escape! #PassRush pic.twitter.com/XItAXAKFeC
— DLineVids (@DLineVids) December 22, 2018
Regardless of where Gary eventually lines up, he’d be a staple in this Miami defensive line for years to come if he were the selection.
11. Dwayne Haskins – QB – Ohio State
There are quite a few experts who have Haskins as the top signal-caller in this class. Some have Murray, some even have Drew Lock; however, almost all agree this is not a premier class to find your next franchise quarterback. This is why we find Haskins lower on this list.
Haskins can make almost every throw on the field with adequate arm-strength and mental processing for today’s NFL. He’s a pocket passer prototype – what scouts love.
Kyler Murray edges Haskins in this list due to Murray’s potential. Make no mistake, Haskins has the talent to be good in this league, but that’s the thing – “good.” I am valuing the top-tier, game-changing potential in Murray higher than what I see in Haskins.
12. Greedy Williams – CB – LSU
With head coach Brian Flores coming in, it’s looking like he’ll want more talent in the secondary based on his time in New England.
A player like Williams adds talent to the Miami secondary and a long-term solution to pair next to all-pro Xavien Howard. For the older generations, a corner pairing which could one day resemble that of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison.
Where Williams has the talent to be higher on this list, I don’t have him quite as high simply because I find more value-gain in the other players listed.
There is a lot of fluidity among non-quarterback prospects outside the top-3. All are talented in their own way. Miami is a good position where they have equally talented players in many positions of need.
13. Jachai Polite – EDGE – Florida
I love watching Polite on passing downs. He is one of the best at this trait in a top tier class of edge prospects
However, he checks in at #13 for me due to his drawbacks in size and reliability against the run.
As I alluded to earlier, I prioritize the defensive end who can play all three downs, not just check in on passing downs. Polite has concerns in all areas outside of pass rushing.
I'm a big fan of what Jachai Polite brings as a pass rusher. But he needs significant refinement as a run defender. Loses contain immediately. pic.twitter.com/yM3Qb6tEr4
— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 27, 2018
If Polite is able to able to develop against the run, he will likely go down as one of the top edge players taken in this talented class. If not, we just landed another Charles Harris.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup: Edge prospects and Daniel Jones?
Since last week’s roundup, two more teams have solidified their spot in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fittingly, Miami has seen two names drop from the mock draft roundup projections in Dexter Lawrence and Greedy Williams with a heavier focus on edge and quarterback prospects.
However, some familiar names remain. For those around the NFL who have presented new or updated mock drafts — part 2 of the roundup below:
CBS Sports: Jachai Polite – DE – Florida
After projecting Greedy Williams, cornerback from LSU, to the Dolphins last week, CBS Sports stays on the same side of the ball and projects a new name to the round-up — defensive end prospect, Jachai Polite.
In this mock, Williams goes in the top 5, so that obviously removes him from the table.
It’s also interesting to note the Washington Redskins trade up to jump the Dolphins and select Kyler Murray at #12. As exciting as Murray would be the for the offense, Polite will have a similar effect on the defense.
We know Jachai Polite (@RetireMoms) can win with a 1st step/dip/bend/flatten/burst.. But he’ll also retrace rushes, work in inside spin moves, use violent hands on long arms & he hustles all over the field! Can do some QB spying for you too!
19.5 TFL, 11.0 sacks #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nrTDplnhWR
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 16, 2019
Polite is a monster on the edge in passing downs.
He can get after the quarterback with the best of them in this class, but the biggest drawback many note is his work in the run game. This may be due to his size, coming in at 6’2” and 242 lbs — about 30 pounds smaller than the average NFL defensive end.
If Miami were to switch to a 3-4, a player like Polite would certainly fit in as an outside linebacker.
In any case, a player who has the pass rush skills Polite possesses typically find their name called early. It’s no coincidence this is the first mock draft where we see Polite’s name — reason being, he has typically been slotted before pick #13.
Miami fans should be happy if they hear Polite’s name called on April 25th.
The Draft Network: Clelin Ferrell – DE – Clemson
Fellow Locked on Dolphins writer, Kadeem Simmonds, puts in best in his take on this selection: “Sometimes it’s better to take the safe player and not swing for the fences.”
That statement certainly aligns with the direction Miami has reportedly wanted to go this off-season in building the trenches this year and swinging for the fences at a quarterback next year.
Clelin Ferrell is name many Miami mock draft followers may recognize from mock drafts released during last year’s college football season. Many drafts had Ferrell linked to the Dolphins last year before Ferrell decided to return for the 2019 Clemson championship run.
As alluded to in the mock write-up, Ferrell may not be the most explosive or game-changing defensive end prospect, but he’s well rounded and will contribute immediately wherever he is selected.
Many project Miami to move on from current defensive ends in Andre Branch and Robert Quinn, so if that comes to fruition, a player like Ferrell would be a huge grab at #13 for the 2019-20 Miami Dolphins squad.
NFL.com: Daniel Jones – QB – Duke
New to the list this week, Daniel Jeremiah, analyst for NFL.com submits his mock draft. At #13, he has the Miami Dolphins selecting quarterback, Daniel Jones.
I spoke to it last week; Jones doesn’t seem to align with the direction this Miami Dolphins team wants to go. Of course, with all things related to the NFL Draft, it’s hard to predict how a player will pan out, but many experts see Jones as a low-ceiling quarterback.
Or a different way to put it for all of you Miami fans, at best, Jones’ ceiling projects him topping out around the level of current Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins have made several (not so subtle) hints that they want to move on from Tannehill and bring in the next big thing at quarterback. Expert reviews and tape on Jones just don’t fit what the organization is saying.
Again, who truly knows at this stage, but a quarterback like Jones this early may not be the best way to turn this franchise around.
SB Nation: Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
After projecting Duke quarterback, Daniel Jones, to Miami last week, SB Nation (in my humble opinion) does better this time around. In this mock: Kyler Murray to the Dolphins.
For Miami fans who want the next big thing at quarterback, they need to be looking for a player with high ceiling. Jones just doesn’t fit that bill.
Antonio Brown getting in reps with Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown 👀
(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/988pbPOZWM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2019
Enter Kyler Murray.
Sure — the concerns on Murray are valid and worth asking. But for Dolphins fans who sit back and watch great quarterbacks take their teams to deep into the playoffs, why not take your shot on your own game-changer?
If Murray makes the transition to the NFL in the same regard fellow Big 12 quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes have, you’ve drafted your franchise quarterback.
If all the knocks on his size and commitment to the game come true; well, you’ll be back in this position in a couple years when a generational quarterback prospect like Trevor Lawrence is available.
If you’re going to swing — swing big.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.
