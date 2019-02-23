NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Tyree Jackson
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Fourth up, Tyree Jackson.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Ta’amu, and Will Grier already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson.
Tyree Jackson Mini-Report
For Tyree Jackson’s micro-scouting I used an offense compilation of Buffalo in their game against Temple. Based on the one game, Jackson looks very raw and is a developmental project, a top-priority one, though. He’s like 2018’s Josh Allen in a lot of ways.
The game against Temple was Buffalo’s second game of the season, so some cobwebs are expected. Tyree Jackson made some poor throws early on but started getting in a groove later in the game. He delivered a perfect touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put Buffalo ahead 29-22, and he also helped seal the win with about a minute left when his receiver broke a tackle and ran it in.
I saw a pretty good pocket presence and the ability to avoid pressure. When the play broke down, I saw some good improvisation, as well.
He has numerous prototype traits that the NFL wants in a quarterback and I can realistically see a team taking him in the second round, based on him fitting some of those metrics. He possesses prototypical metrics, and at 6’7, he’s pushing that limit. None of that is a problem, though.
If Tyree Jackson has a problem, it’s just that he’s raw. He’s going to need time at the next level. He flashed big-time potential in the Temple game, but there were inconsistencies too. Sitting might be very beneficial for him as he starts his NFL career.
Tyree Jackson seems to have the head for the game. I saw him discern when to throw it into tight windows and when the coverage was too good for a forced pass attempt. He would throw the ball out of bounds if there weren’t any reasonable passes.
Contrary to my report on Will Grier, Tyree Jackson has plenty of arm strength. He might have one of the strongest arms in this quarterback class and he was able to show it off a little bit against Temple. He underthrew one of his receivers on a deep route but that was just an accuracy issue than it was arm strength.
Tyree Jackosn has a laser arm and he was squeezing in on-point passes into small windows, and he was doing it with good accuracy in the short and intermediate game.
Tyree Jackson is a diamond in the rough, for sure. Once he gets coaching and guidance in the NFL, that’ll be a huge boon for him to launch into a starting role, best case scenario. He has a high ceiling but will need more time and patience than some of the other, bigger names in this year’s class.
At the End of the Day
Tyree Jackson has a lot of potential and physical tools to work with. He’s not a fit for every team or situation, though. He’ll need a couple years as a backup before he’s ready for a starting role; if he’s rushed into a position where he has to start, then he’ll struggle.
Tyree Jackson could be a good fit for teams that have established quarterbacks in the tail end of their career where he could learn from a veteran for a few years, then get handed the reins. A baptism-by-fire start to Jackson’s career could stunt his overall development, in my opinion.
With that being said, the Miami Dolphins’ situation would not be conducive for Tyree Jackson’s success. While, I am personally fine with taking him, maybe on Day 3 if he drops, I don’t think he’ll find a lot of success in his rookie year if he’s thrown to the wolves.
If Miami does draft Tyree Jackson and expects a rookie-phenom year, then I think that’s a mistake. Given how raw Tyree Jackson is, I would be surprised if Jackson was in Miami’s plans.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table? Let’s dive into the third installment of Fits and Starts with West Virginia’s Will Grier.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham and Jordan Ta’amu already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Will Grier Mini-Report
Will Grier is another weird one. I’m basing this mini-report on the game against Texas and I saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things I wasn’t wild about. I knew Grier had an amazing touchdown pass at the end of the game with almost no time left, so I wanted to see some of the clutch factor Grier might’ve had.
First things first, I have seen on Draft Twitter concerns with Will Grier’s arm strength and insanely inaccurate passes from the Senior Bowl practices. Both of those issues hold some weight.
Will Grier got erratic several times during the Texas game, and I’m not totally sure why since the wild ones were on routine passes; they were easy passes to make, theoretically, but two of them were on screens. Some were underthrown, and some were way over the head of the receiver.
All throughout the game, I saw hints of lacking arm strength, but then I would see beautiful deep passes. Grier seems to have a better touch with finesse passes than he does with fastballs or bullets into tight windows. I saw way too many dying-duck passes that stronger arms could’ve gotten first downs or even touchdowns on.
I’m not sure if this is part of the problem, but Will Grier’s throwing motion and release seems labored, it’s not natural or rhythmic. Some of the wonky throws came out of his hands as if he had a pulled muscle in his back. I’m sure that can be worked on with the proper coaching in the NFL, though.
I didn’t see Will Grier go through a lot of progressions, but I did see him make passes looking at different receivers. It’s encouraging to see him make those without-looking completions since it shows that he has peripheral spatial awareness of what’s going on around him.
This brings me to my next point, which is Will Grier’s pocket presence. I thought it was good. I can’t remember seeing a sack in the game and I saw escapes and movement in the pocket to evade some pressure or making timely exits when the pocket began collapsing. I thought the footwork was good UNTIL Will Grier started his delivery, then it was a grab bag of results.
One thing I have to mention is that jugular-shot pass to win the game with 16 seconds left. That was awesome. It was a perfect pass to win the game essentially, and despite the mechanics meltdown, it was right on target. I don’t think that pass could’ve been placed an inch in any other direction and still been completed. When you boil that down, it’s worth noting that he drove down the field and got that touchdown.
The pass came on a little hop-throw; Will Grier made that pass because he jumped up and not because he had the strength to heave it while planting his feet. That could be worrisome at the next level.
Something I wasn’t expecting was the underwhelming performance from Will Grier’s go-to target, David Sills. I remember seeing three dropped passes, and they were in big moments, too. One was a touchdown that slithered out of Sills’ hands at the 11th hour. I was more perturbed by the drops than I was impressed with the catches.
At the End of the Day
Will Grier does a lot of little things that can be fixed or cleaned up but are dragging down his draft stock, as it stands. The mechanics could be cleaned up, the footwork when throwing can be worked on and it will require some patience, but I think Grier could have a nice NFL career (I think I’ve said that all three times, so far).
Before I did the micro-scouting, I had Will Grier pegged as first-rounder based on what I watched live during the 2018 season, but I’m lowering it to the third round (a second still seems too high for him). There’s plenty to like, but there are some uphill battles, as well.
With that being said, I’d be OK with the Miami Dolphins rolling the dice on him. Will Grier is one of the more intriguing QB prospects this year–to me, at least–and there’s a little spark of a clutchness to him that I like.
I don’t think he’s the next Dolphins franchise quarterback, but I also think he’s worth testing to find out that he’s not, just to be sure.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the second installment of Fits and Starts with Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
Jordan Ta’amu’s 2018 Season
The senior quarterback didn’t put up great production in 2018, despite a highlight reel that might suggest otherwise. Jordan Ta’amu threw for nearly 4,000 yards but only managed 19 touchdowns (and 8 interceptions). With the bigger names like Dwayne Haskins throwing for 50, Kyler Murray for 42, and Gardner Minshew for 38, it’s discouraging to see Ta’amu’s meager 19.
The Rebels didn’t fare very well in the SEC in 2018 and finished 5-7 overall and missed a bowl berth, which isn’t a great bellwether when scouting the quarterback of that team. It can be off-putting when seeing that, even if it’s not totally fair.
Quarterback wins is a polarizing statistic, but it’s worth nothing when a quarterback plays on a team that doesn’t have a winning record during their time as a starter. In this case, Ta’amu finished at 6-6 (7 starts) in 2017 and 5-7 (12 starts) in 2018.
Jordan Ta’amu Mini-Report
I watched what I could find of Jordan Ta’amu (the Alabama game) and did some small-sample-size scouting; he has some electric throws, I’ll admit that much. The first throw of the Ole Miss v. Alabama game was a near-perfect pass to D.K. Metcalf. The first throw of Ole Miss’ second series was another impressive deep shot from Ta’amu to DaMarkus Lodge, but it was broken up by an awesome defensive play by Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.
Ta’amu started hot out of the gate in this game but quickly came back down to Earth after Alabama started running away with it. Jordan Ta’amu has a gunslinger mentality, so that’s something to tuck away when watching some of his films. He’ll try to force things if the situation gets chaotic or the team is falling behind.
Something I did notice was Jordan Ta’amu’s escapability and pocket presence. He was able to make a few shifty moves on a couple of plays and evade the initial pressure with side steps or forward steps out of the pocket.
That was refreshing to see after watching half a dozen seasons of Ryan Tannehill getting constantly caught in crumbling walls of hog mollies. But he also whiffs on trying to escape and will get sacked when there were opportunities to throw the ball away or evacuate the pocket.
Jordan Ta’amu has the ability to throw different styles of passes, which is good. I saw some fastballs on slants and some floaters with good touch on some deeper routes, but the accuracy is inconsistent and he had a tendency to throw into double or triple coverage.
The Production Conundrum
Now let’s revisit that opening-drive touchdown. Here’s the problem I have with that first pass to D.K. Metcalf in regard to Jordan Ta’amu, specifically. How much of Ta’amu’s limited production was a byproduct of an insanely talented receiving corps?
I mean, I’m pretty sure D.K. Metcalf is a superhero after the picture of him in the weight room circulated last week. Ta’amu was one of the biggest beneficiaries of having one of the best pass-catching groups in college football. You can see a similar reaction to mine from Field Yates below.
D.K. Metcalf will be WR1 in a lot of cases once the Combine comes and goes, so it’s definitely beneficial to have that kind of talent on the team. DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown were also on the team.
Ole Miss is going to have three wide receivers drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and there’s an argument that all three of them are in the top 15 of the position. Since I’m not primarily talking about the wider receivers, I’ve included profiles of them from The Draft Network.
With the triple threat at WR, Jordan Ta’amu also had a highly-regarded tight end, Dawson Knox. There is four Day 1 or 2 talents catching passes from Ta’amu during 2018. What gives? I’d actually love to hear from Ole Miss fans on this. I don’t’ know the Ole Miss program very well, so I’d like other opinions on the state of the Ole Miss program. There’s certainly no denying the talent they have.
At the End of the Day
I saw flashes from Jordan Ta’amu that makes me think he could niche out a nice NFL career, but then I’d see two plays that make me think the opposite of that, like losing a fumble after not sliding or trying to force a pass when losing by several scores.
I see Matt Moore or Ryan Fitzpatrick from what I saw of Jordan Ta’amu. He’ll be a journeyman backup in the league for several years and will play good in…fits and starts, but I have reservations about his starting potential and longevity in the league. Ta’amu could be one of the next faces of the AAF, though ( I don’t mean that as an insult).
I don’t think he’s a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Ta’amu will be a Day 3 pick and I predict him going in the 5th round.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jarrett Stidham
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the first installment of Fits and Starts with Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks and Fits and Starts intro
I hope you’re enjoying all the Kyler Murray talk; it’s not going anywhere for the next two months. So, with all the hype surrounding the Heisman winner and his decision to play in the NFL over the MLB, it makes sense that Murray shot up the draft boards in rapid fashion.
Murray has been connected with the Miami Dolphins, and it makes sense. The Dolphins need a quarterback to lead the franchise into the future, especially with the start of the Brian Flores era.
But what happens if the Dolphins can’t get Kyler Murrayin the 2019 Draft? Let’s take that a step further. What if the Dolphins don’t get any of the QBs that are pegged to go in the first round? Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, along with Murray, are all in the conversation to go off the board in the first round.
The 2019 QB class hasn’t exactly been lauded for its talent, but that doesn’t mean its totally devoid of untapped potential on Days 2 and 3. There are some diamonds in the rough and some could be on the Dolphins’ radar come April. The Fits and Starts mini-series will be focusing on these overshadowed mid-round prospects and who could fit into a role with the Miami Dolphins.
Let’s get into the first name on the list: Jarrett Stidham.
Jarrett Stidham and his NFL Future
The first quarterback on the docket is Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham. He’s an enigmatic player. He was in the conversation last draft season (before he returned to Auburn) to go in the second round. He was also talked about as a dark-horse Heisman candidate before the college season started.
His junior season didn’t go exactly as scripted, though. Jarrett Stidham had an up-and-down season, and his draft stock has been all over the place, consequently. He’s polarizing in the Twitter Draft realm with many draftniks either loving or hating him. I predict that he’ll go in the third round, but I could see the need for the position pushing him into the second round.
In a lot of ways, I would compare Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Tannehill. With that being said, he’s a poor man’s Tannehill. He’s not as athletic and I wouldn’t put his arm strength or accuracy on the same level, but there are comparisons that can be drawn.
Jarrett Stidham Mini-Report
He has some starter qualities, and he’s very raw in that regard. He also did not get a lot of help from his receivers during the 2018 season. I saw a lot of dropped passes that should’ve been “gimmes”. Jarrett Stidham has a moderately high ceiling, I would say. He’s extremely rough around the edges, but I can see him becoming successful in the NFL; it’ll come with many growing pains, albeit.
He also has some accuracy issues from a lot of the film I’ve watched of him. He’ll make some unbelievable down-the-field bombs, but also make some passes that are too high, too inside or too outside. Many passes were underthrown and I saw plays where WRs had to turn and play some defense. The accuracy is a roller coaster, and that’s something that is hard to improve at the next level; accuracy is more a God-given ability than it is a teachable skill.
Something else that I wasn’t wild about was how Stidham reacted to chaos and pressure. When the line collapsed, I saw some ugly escapes. Those ugly escapes will be ugly sacks in the NFL. I saw flashes of decent pocket presence, but like many of Stidham’s qualities, they were inconsistent.
That’s one of the best words I would use to describe Jarrett Stidham: inconsistent. Sometimes he’s good, sometimes he’s bad. Sometimes he’ll thread the needle for a 40-yard touchdown, sometimes he’ll undercut a route. But if the inconsistency is his biggest issue, which I believe it is, then I’m intrigued by his prospects at the next level with some next-level coaching.
At the End of the Day
So, if the Dolphins drafted Jarrett Stidham, it’d likely be on Day 2 and in the second round with the 48th pick. While the Dolphins are rebuilding, I could see them using a popular draft philosophy of taking a quarterback every year until one hits. If that’s the case, then Stidham could very well be a target if the Dolphins decide to address a bigger need or BPA with the 13th pick.
This could be a way for the Dolphins to hedge their bets while keeping an eye on the 2020 quarterbacks. Akin to the Redskins taking both RGIII and Kirk Cousins in the same draft in 2012, the Dolphins could take a flier on a mid-round quarterback and see what he could do in some games under the guidance of a veteran.
While I wouldn’t be upset by the pick, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to stay away from Jarrett Stidham, bottom line. I say that not because of Stidham’s shortcomings or upside but because of where the Miami Dolphins franchise finds itself.
If Jarrett Stidham goes out and has a decent showing in some live action during his rookie season, then that could affect the draft strategy regarding the 2020 class of quarterbacks.
I don’t want the Dolphins to keep waiting and waiting for someone to slowly develop as they did with Ryan Tannehill. Stidham is in a similar mold, looking at his tools and raw potential. I’m not sure how long it would take for Stidham develop, but I could see it turning into a situation where he takes a few steps forward every season.
Jarrett Stidham could be a quarterback that Chris Grier likes, but I would have a hard time believing that he’s a prospect that he would love–and that’s not what the Miami Dolphins need to right the ship.
