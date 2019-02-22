NFL Draft
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table? Let’s dive into the third installment of Fits and Starts with West Virginia’s Will Grier.
The Fits and Starts series is putting some less-common quarterback names under the microscope. We’ve heard a lot about the ring leaders of this draft class’ quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, and Daniel Jones, but let’s not forget about the overshadowed guys. We talked about Jarrett Stidham and Jordan Ta’amu already, so let’s move on to the next name on the list: West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Will Grier Mini-Report
Will Grier is another weird one. I’m basing this mini-report on the game against Texas and I saw a lot of things I liked and a lot of things I wasn’t wild about. I knew Grier had an amazing touchdown pass at the end of the game with almost no time left, so I wanted to see some of the clutch factor Grier might’ve had.
First things first, I have seen on Draft Twitter concerns with Will Grier’s arm strength and insanely inaccurate passes from the Senior Bowl practices. Both of those issues hold some weight.
Will Grier got erratic several times during the Texas game, and I’m not totally sure why since the wild ones were on routine passes; they were easy passes to make, theoretically, but two of them were on screens. Some were underthrown, and some were way over the head of the receiver.
All throughout the game, I saw hints of lacking arm strength, but then I would see beautiful deep passes. Grier seems to have a better touch with finesse passes than he does with fastballs or bullets into tight windows. I saw way too many dying-duck passes that stronger arms could’ve gotten first downs or even touchdowns on.
I’m not sure if this is part of the problem, but Will Grier’s throwing motion and release seems labored, it’s not natural or rhythmic. Some of the wonky throws came out of his hands as if he had a pulled muscle in his back. I’m sure that can be worked on with the proper coaching in the NFL, though.
I didn’t see Will Grier go through a lot of progressions, but I did see him make passes looking at different receivers. It’s encouraging to see him make those without-looking completions since it shows that he has peripheral spatial awareness of what’s going on around him.
This brings me to my next point, which is Will Grier’s pocket presence. I thought it was good. I can’t remember seeing a sack in the game and I saw escapes and movement in the pocket to evade some pressure or making timely exits when the pocket began collapsing. I thought the footwork was good UNTIL Will Grier started his delivery, then it was a grab bag of results.
One thing I have to mention is that jugular-shot pass to win the game with 16 seconds left. That was awesome. It was a perfect pass to win the game essentially, and despite the mechanics meltdown, it was right on target. I don’t think that pass could’ve been placed an inch in any other direction and still been completed. When you boil that down, it’s worth noting that he drove down the field and got that touchdown.
The pass came on a little hop-throw; Will Grier made that pass because he jumped up and not because he had the strength to heave it while planting his feet. That could be worrisome at the next level.
Something I wasn’t expecting was the underwhelming performance from Will Grier’s go-to target, David Sills. I remember seeing three dropped passes, and they were in big moments, too. One was a touchdown that slithered out of Sills’ hands at the 11th hour. I was more perturbed by the drops than I was impressed with the catches.
At the End of the Day
Will Grier does a lot of little things that can be fixed or cleaned up but are dragging down his draft stock, as it stands. The mechanics could be cleaned up, the footwork when throwing can be worked on and it will require some patience, but I think Grier could have a nice NFL career (I think I’ve said that all three times, so far).
Before I did the micro-scouting, I had Will Grier pegged as first-rounder based on what I watched live during the 2018 season, but I’m lowering it to the third round (a second still seems too high for him). There’s plenty to like, but there are some uphill battles, as well.
With that being said, I’d be OK with the Miami Dolphins rolling the dice on him. Will Grier is one of the more intriguing QB prospects this year–to me, at least–and there’s a little spark of a clutchness to him that I like.
I don’t think he’s the next Dolphins franchise quarterback, but I also think he’s worth testing to find out that he’s not, just to be sure.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jordan Ta’amu
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the second installment of Fits and Starts with Ole Miss’ Jordan Ta’amu.
We talked about Jarrett Stidham already, so let's move on to the next name on the list: Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu.
Jordan Ta’amu’s 2018 Season
The senior quarterback didn’t put up great production in 2018, despite a highlight reel that might suggest otherwise. Jordan Ta’amu threw for nearly 4,000 yards but only managed 19 touchdowns (and 8 interceptions). With the bigger names like Dwayne Haskins throwing for 50, Kyler Murray for 42, and Gardner Minshew for 38, it’s discouraging to see Ta’amu’s meager 19.
The Rebels didn’t fare very well in the SEC in 2018 and finished 5-7 overall and missed a bowl berth, which isn’t a great bellwether when scouting the quarterback of that team. It can be off-putting when seeing that, even if it’s not totally fair.
Quarterback wins is a polarizing statistic, but it’s worth nothing when a quarterback plays on a team that doesn’t have a winning record during their time as a starter. In this case, Ta’amu finished at 6-6 (7 starts) in 2017 and 5-7 (12 starts) in 2018.
Jordan Ta’amu Mini-Report
I watched what I could find of Jordan Ta’amu (the Alabama game) and did some small-sample-size scouting; he has some electric throws, I’ll admit that much. The first throw of the Ole Miss v. Alabama game was a near-perfect pass to D.K. Metcalf. The first throw of Ole Miss’ second series was another impressive deep shot from Ta’amu to DaMarkus Lodge, but it was broken up by an awesome defensive play by Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.
Ta’amu started hot out of the gate in this game but quickly came back down to Earth after Alabama started running away with it. Jordan Ta’amu has a gunslinger mentality, so that’s something to tuck away when watching some of his films. He’ll try to force things if the situation gets chaotic or the team is falling behind.
Something I did notice was Jordan Ta’amu’s escapability and pocket presence. He was able to make a few shifty moves on a couple of plays and evade the initial pressure with side steps or forward steps out of the pocket.
That was refreshing to see after watching half a dozen seasons of Ryan Tannehill getting constantly caught in crumbling walls of hog mollies. But he also whiffs on trying to escape and will get sacked when there were opportunities to throw the ball away or evacuate the pocket.
Jordan Ta’amu has the ability to throw different styles of passes, which is good. I saw some fastballs on slants and some floaters with good touch on some deeper routes, but the accuracy is inconsistent and he had a tendency to throw into double or triple coverage.
The Production Conundrum
Now let’s revisit that opening-drive touchdown. Here’s the problem I have with that first pass to D.K. Metcalf in regard to Jordan Ta’amu, specifically. How much of Ta’amu’s limited production was a byproduct of an insanely talented receiving corps?
I mean, I’m pretty sure D.K. Metcalf is a superhero after the picture of him in the weight room circulated last week. Ta’amu was one of the biggest beneficiaries of having one of the best pass-catching groups in college football. You can see a similar reaction to mine from Field Yates below.
D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019
D.K. Metcalf will be WR1 in a lot of cases once the Combine comes and goes, so it’s definitely beneficial to have that kind of talent on the team. DaMarkus Lodge and A.J. Brown were also on the team.
Ole Miss is going to have three wide receivers drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and there’s an argument that all three of them are in the top 15 of the position. Since I’m not primarily talking about the wider receivers, I’ve included profiles of them from The Draft Network.
With the triple threat at WR, Jordan Ta’amu also had a highly-regarded tight end, Dawson Knox. There is four Day 1 or 2 talents catching passes from Ta’amu during 2018. What gives? I’d actually love to hear from Ole Miss fans on this. I don’t’ know the Ole Miss program very well, so I’d like other opinions on the state of the Ole Miss program. There’s certainly no denying the talent they have.
At the End of the Day
I saw flashes from Jordan Ta’amu that makes me think he could niche out a nice NFL career, but then I’d see two plays that make me think the opposite of that, like losing a fumble after not sliding or trying to force a pass when losing by several scores.
I see Matt Moore or Ryan Fitzpatrick from what I saw of Jordan Ta’amu. He’ll be a journeyman backup in the league for several years and will play good in…fits and starts, but I have reservations about his starting potential and longevity in the league. Ta’amu could be one of the next faces of the AAF, though ( I don’t mean that as an insult).
I don’t think he’s a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Ta’amu will be a Day 3 pick and I predict him going in the 5th round.
Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Jarrett Stidham
Which 2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks fit for the Miami Dolphins, which ones could start, and which ones aren’t on the table?
Let’s dive into the first installment of Fits and Starts with Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.
2019 NFL Draft quarterbacks and Fits and Starts intro
I hope you’re enjoying all the Kyler Murray talk; it’s not going anywhere for the next two months. So, with all the hype surrounding the Heisman winner and his decision to play in the NFL over the MLB, it makes sense that Murray shot up the draft boards in rapid fashion.
Murray has been connected with the Miami Dolphins, and it makes sense. The Dolphins need a quarterback to lead the franchise into the future, especially with the start of the Brian Flores era.
But what happens if the Dolphins can’t get Kyler Murrayin the 2019 Draft? Let’s take that a step further. What if the Dolphins don’t get any of the QBs that are pegged to go in the first round? Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, along with Murray, are all in the conversation to go off the board in the first round.
The 2019 QB class hasn’t exactly been lauded for its talent, but that doesn’t mean its totally devoid of untapped potential on Days 2 and 3. There are some diamonds in the rough and some could be on the Dolphins’ radar come April. The Fits and Starts mini-series will be focusing on these overshadowed mid-round prospects and who could fit into a role with the Miami Dolphins.
Let’s get into the first name on the list: Jarrett Stidham.
Jarrett Stidham and his NFL Future
The first quarterback on the docket is Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham. He’s an enigmatic player. He was in the conversation last draft season (before he returned to Auburn) to go in the second round. He was also talked about as a dark-horse Heisman candidate before the college season started.
His junior season didn’t go exactly as scripted, though. Jarrett Stidham had an up-and-down season, and his draft stock has been all over the place, consequently. He’s polarizing in the Twitter Draft realm with many draftniks either loving or hating him. I predict that he’ll go in the third round, but I could see the need for the position pushing him into the second round.
In a lot of ways, I would compare Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Tannehill. With that being said, he’s a poor man’s Tannehill. He’s not as athletic and I wouldn’t put his arm strength or accuracy on the same level, but there are comparisons that can be drawn.
Jarrett Stidham Mini-Report
He has some starter qualities, and he’s very raw in that regard. He also did not get a lot of help from his receivers during the 2018 season. I saw a lot of dropped passes that should’ve been “gimmes”. Jarrett Stidham has a moderately high ceiling, I would say. He’s extremely rough around the edges, but I can see him becoming successful in the NFL; it’ll come with many growing pains, albeit.
He also has some accuracy issues from a lot of the film I’ve watched of him. He’ll make some unbelievable down-the-field bombs, but also make some passes that are too high, too inside or too outside. Many passes were underthrown and I saw plays where WRs had to turn and play some defense. The accuracy is a roller coaster, and that’s something that is hard to improve at the next level; accuracy is more a God-given ability than it is a teachable skill.
Something else that I wasn’t wild about was how Stidham reacted to chaos and pressure. When the line collapsed, I saw some ugly escapes. Those ugly escapes will be ugly sacks in the NFL. I saw flashes of decent pocket presence, but like many of Stidham’s qualities, they were inconsistent.
That’s one of the best words I would use to describe Jarrett Stidham: inconsistent. Sometimes he’s good, sometimes he’s bad. Sometimes he’ll thread the needle for a 40-yard touchdown, sometimes he’ll undercut a route. But if the inconsistency is his biggest issue, which I believe it is, then I’m intrigued by his prospects at the next level with some next-level coaching.
At the End of the Day
So, if the Dolphins drafted Jarrett Stidham, it’d likely be on Day 2 and in the second round with the 48th pick. While the Dolphins are rebuilding, I could see them using a popular draft philosophy of taking a quarterback every year until one hits. If that’s the case, then Stidham could very well be a target if the Dolphins decide to address a bigger need or BPA with the 13th pick.
This could be a way for the Dolphins to hedge their bets while keeping an eye on the 2020 quarterbacks. Akin to the Redskins taking both RGIII and Kirk Cousins in the same draft in 2012, the Dolphins could take a flier on a mid-round quarterback and see what he could do in some games under the guidance of a veteran.
While I wouldn’t be upset by the pick, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to stay away from Jarrett Stidham, bottom line. I say that not because of Stidham’s shortcomings or upside but because of where the Miami Dolphins franchise finds itself.
If Jarrett Stidham goes out and has a decent showing in some live action during his rookie season, then that could affect the draft strategy regarding the 2020 class of quarterbacks.
I don’t want the Dolphins to keep waiting and waiting for someone to slowly develop as they did with Ryan Tannehill. Stidham is in a similar mold, looking at his tools and raw potential. I’m not sure how long it would take for Stidham develop, but I could see it turning into a situation where he takes a few steps forward every season.
Jarrett Stidham could be a quarterback that Chris Grier likes, but I would have a hard time believing that he’s a prospect that he would love–and that’s not what the Miami Dolphins need to right the ship.
7 Round Mock – Miami goes defense early, QB late
A seven-round mock draft at the start of the year? Yes please.
Thanks to Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire, this is exactly what we have.
While there is still a lot to happen before Miami are ready for draft night, it’s still good to see how an entire draft can pan out and add some names to the list of players Miami have been linked with.
There are no trades in this mock so bare that in mind.
Round 1 – Christian Wilkins | DL | Clemson
With both Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray off the board, to the Giants and Jags respectively, Miami opts to go defensive line and draft Clemson’s Christian Wilkins.
This pick makes even more sense after Miami hired DL coach Marion Hobby, who helped recruit Wilkins.
There’s an immediate connection in the building and it certain is a position of need after Suh departed last off-season.
Of the pick, Easterling says: “Free-agent departures and draft busts have left this unit in shambles, but this draft is the perfect time to reload.
“Wilkins was arguably the most impressive athlete in all of college football throughout his career, and that’s saying something for a 300-pounder.”
Some mocks has Wilkins as a second round pick but that has more to do with the abundance of talent at the position that will see Day 1 guys fall.
So this isn’t a reach by any means.
Round 2 – Oshane Ximines | EDGE | Old Dominion
As he looks to be the first player drafted from his school, Oshane Ximines has plenty of question marks around how he will fare at the next level, this isn’t what Miami fans will want to hear.
That he is on the board in the second round will mean that the NFL views his lack of athleticism as a concern.
His lack of bend will need to be fixed drastically if he is to succeed at the next level and Phins fan don’t want another edge bust like they have seen with Charles Harris.
Like Harris, Ximines may be viewed as a rotational player in the NFL.
So the upside? His violent hands and the fact that he did produce, recording 32.5 sacks in his time at Old Dominion and had 11.5 in his final year.
And against upper-echelon talent, he showed up – his two sacks and seven tackles helped Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech.
Under Matt Burke, Ximines would likely have very little chance of succeeding in Miami.
But Brian Flores should be able to get the best out of a player who has what it takes to be a first round pick.
If he can clean up his technique, he can develop into a quality starter.
Round 3- Kendall Joseph | LB | Clemson
Going linebacker in the third round two years in a row could be the Dolphins hoping lightening strikes twice.
They will also be hoping another Clemson player from the 2019 draft class can make a difference.
Joseph is seen a coverage linebacker and given Kiko Alonso may be out the door soon, there is an immediate need for a replacement.
Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker finished the year strongly but that third linebacker is still a problem position.
There’s no reason why Joseph can’t see the field from Week 1 having seen him make plays for the current national champions.
#34 MLB Kendall Joseph ain’t scared pic.twitter.com/OrrC2Kmk75
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) July 25, 2018
“My favorite thing about Joseph is how sharp his mental processing skills are” says Joe Marino of TDN. “He illustrates strong read-and-react skills and rarely takes the cheese for false keys.
“He plays with obvious preparation and has a strong feel for dissecting misdirection and counter plays.
“His football IQ shows up in pass defense where his feel for coverage spacing and zone awareness is excellent.”
That profile screams “total opposite of Kiko Alonso” and Joseph would give Flores another option at the LB position in 2019.
Coming from Clemson, Joseph was part of a lot of success and that will be the type of player Flores will want on his defence.
Round 4 – Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR | Texas
Humphrey’s ability after the catch will see him make plays in the NFL.
Viewed as a slot receiver, the Texan Longhorn may struggle to find meaningful snaps with the likes of Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson all likely to return next season.
I didn’t get in this for the fame❗️❗️❗️#Nintendo84 #WhatStartsHereChangesTheWorld
📹: @prestonbulban3 pic.twitter.com/yY9lktjtHU
— Lil'Jordan Humphrey (@LJ_Humphrey23) January 25, 2019
However, his work in congested areas and his wide catch-radius could see him used as a key weapon on third downs.
And at 6’4”, this a wideout who uses his size to his advantage.
Miami needs more big-bodied targets who aren’t afraid to go up and get the ball.
Round 5 – Jarrett Stidham | QB | Auburn
This is an interesting pick.
Depending on which scout you listen to, be it online or on a podcast, Stidham is either loved or hated.
Jarrett Stidham. Pure, easy throwing motion with great velocity and touch/accuracy today. Was a surgeon in Red Zone work. I like him. A LOT. ##NFLDraft2019
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2019
Mello of the Stick to Football podcast loves him and Stidham impressed those who were at the senior bowl practices, winning the practice awards for his showing at the senior bowl.
“He has a lot of good talent,” Mello said recently. “He wasn’t able to show that as he was getting eaten alive every Saturday because his offensive line was absolutely terrible.
“It wasn’t really a fair evaluation of him, I know everybody s*** on him.
“It’s very hard to play the position of quarterback when you have guys from Alabama right in your face. No-one can make that throw, Pat Mahomes would struggle if his line couldn’t protect him.
“It’s not fair to these guys that they didn’t get that look and now he comes here and he can prove what he can do.”
I’m glad to see Jarrett Stidham is getting love from not only me but also @JimNagy_SB and the Senior Bowl. Dude had a great week in Mobile.
— Mello (@melloesquire) January 25, 2019
It is very unlikely Miami find the QB of the future in Stidham but there’s no reason why he can’t prove many wrong and work his way to be the starter come Week 1, especially if Miami don’t bring in a Teddy Bridgewater or another experienced signal-caller during the off-season.
The Auburn QB has been drafted in the second round in some mocks, that is how good he can be.
He may need time to sit, which is where Bridgewater etc come in. But there is long-term starter talent in Jarrett Stidham.
Round 6 – Evan Worthington | S | Colorado
A senior who is likely to be seen as solid depth on the roster, Worthington definitely has some upside.
CU SR S Evan Worthington (@EVW_6) will be playing in the @Shrine_Game. He has a strong safety build, but has proven to successfully handle the role as a single-high defender. He illustrates great rally to the ball with short area explosiveness. He’s my No. 8 rated safety.
— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 12, 2018
Best used as a box safety in the NFL, Worthington “should be able to match up NFL tight ends well,” according to Benjamin Solak of the Draft Network.
With injury concerns and average ball skills, taking a flyer on him in anytime before the sixth round would be a reach.
Flores and his coaching staff would be most likely to use him primarily as a run defender but in 2017 he did lead Colorado in interceptions with three and he finished third on the team with 86 tackles, so he wouldn’t be totally lost in coverage.
#DungeonFamily #TheBridge #GoBuffs @EVW_6 pic.twitter.com/OoNzLEOkVW
— CoachMcChesney/🏈Development/CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroStrength) October 14, 2018
Colorado's Evan Worthington breaks up a pass to Missouri TE Kendall Blanton.#EastWestShrineGame pic.twitter.com/E5EsImSWeQ
— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 16, 2019
Round 7 – Tony Pollard | RB | Memphis
A running back who can also play wide receiver, Pollard will have to shine from Day 1 to make the roster.
Should he stick around, Miami are getting a player who excels in open space and will be a nice compliment to Kallen Ballage and Kenyan Drake.
He is also a great punt returner so his versatility is a huge bonus.
Incoming offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea loves using backs in his passing game and one of the weaknesses of Pollard is his hands.
Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage thinking about Chad O’Shea incorporating backs in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/rNzUBERgfk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 24, 2019
That is something he will have to work on if he is to get reps in the backfield over the aforementioned Ballage and Drake, let alone as a wide receiver.
Being taken in Round 7 means he will always have an uphill struggle to make a roster spot.
But he has the intangibles to not only defy the odds in Miami but contribute in regular season games.
The full mock can be found here
