Fits and Starts of the 2019 NFL Draft–Will Grier

A seven-round mock draft at the start of the year? Yes please.

Thanks to Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire, this is exactly what we have.

While there is still a lot to happen before Miami are ready for draft night, it’s still good to see how an entire draft can pan out and add some names to the list of players Miami have been linked with.

There are no trades in this mock so bare that in mind.

Round 1 – Christian Wilkins | DL | Clemson

With both Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray off the board, to the Giants and Jags respectively, Miami opts to go defensive line and draft Clemson’s Christian Wilkins.

This pick makes even more sense after Miami hired DL coach Marion Hobby, who helped recruit Wilkins.

There’s an immediate connection in the building and it certain is a position of need after Suh departed last off-season.

Of the pick, Easterling says: “Free-agent departures and draft busts have left this unit in shambles, but this draft is the perfect time to reload.

“Wilkins was arguably the most impressive athlete in all of college football throughout his career, and that’s saying something for a 300-pounder.”

Some mocks has Wilkins as a second round pick but that has more to do with the abundance of talent at the position that will see Day 1 guys fall.

So this isn’t a reach by any means.

Round 2 – Oshane Ximines | EDGE | Old Dominion

As he looks to be the first player drafted from his school, Oshane Ximines has plenty of question marks around how he will fare at the next level, this isn’t what Miami fans will want to hear.

That he is on the board in the second round will mean that the NFL views his lack of athleticism as a concern.

His lack of bend will need to be fixed drastically if he is to succeed at the next level and Phins fan don’t want another edge bust like they have seen with Charles Harris.

Like Harris, Ximines may be viewed as a rotational player in the NFL.

So the upside? His violent hands and the fact that he did produce, recording 32.5 sacks in his time at Old Dominion and had 11.5 in his final year.

And against upper-echelon talent, he showed up – his two sacks and seven tackles helped Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech.

Under Matt Burke, Ximines would likely have very little chance of succeeding in Miami.

But Brian Flores should be able to get the best out of a player who has what it takes to be a first round pick.

If he can clean up his technique, he can develop into a quality starter.

Round 3- Kendall Joseph | LB | Clemson

Going linebacker in the third round two years in a row could be the Dolphins hoping lightening strikes twice.

They will also be hoping another Clemson player from the 2019 draft class can make a difference.

Joseph is seen a coverage linebacker and given Kiko Alonso may be out the door soon, there is an immediate need for a replacement.

Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker finished the year strongly but that third linebacker is still a problem position.

There’s no reason why Joseph can’t see the field from Week 1 having seen him make plays for the current national champions.

#34 MLB Kendall Joseph ain’t scared pic.twitter.com/OrrC2Kmk75 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) July 25, 2018

“My favorite thing about Joseph is how sharp his mental processing skills are” says Joe Marino of TDN. “He illustrates strong read-and-react skills and rarely takes the cheese for false keys.

“He plays with obvious preparation and has a strong feel for dissecting misdirection and counter plays.

“His football IQ shows up in pass defense where his feel for coverage spacing and zone awareness is excellent.”

That profile screams “total opposite of Kiko Alonso” and Joseph would give Flores another option at the LB position in 2019.

Coming from Clemson, Joseph was part of a lot of success and that will be the type of player Flores will want on his defence.

Round 4 – Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR | Texas

Humphrey’s ability after the catch will see him make plays in the NFL.

Viewed as a slot receiver, the Texan Longhorn may struggle to find meaningful snaps with the likes of Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson all likely to return next season.

However, his work in congested areas and his wide catch-radius could see him used as a key weapon on third downs.

And at 6’4”, this a wideout who uses his size to his advantage.

Miami needs more big-bodied targets who aren’t afraid to go up and get the ball.

Round 5 – Jarrett Stidham | QB | Auburn

This is an interesting pick.

Depending on which scout you listen to, be it online or on a podcast, Stidham is either loved or hated.

Jarrett Stidham. Pure, easy throwing motion with great velocity and touch/accuracy today. Was a surgeon in Red Zone work. I like him. A LOT. ##NFLDraft2019 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2019

Mello of the Stick to Football podcast loves him and Stidham impressed those who were at the senior bowl practices, winning the practice awards for his showing at the senior bowl.

“He has a lot of good talent,” Mello said recently. “He wasn’t able to show that as he was getting eaten alive every Saturday because his offensive line was absolutely terrible.

“It wasn’t really a fair evaluation of him, I know everybody s*** on him.

“It’s very hard to play the position of quarterback when you have guys from Alabama right in your face. No-one can make that throw, Pat Mahomes would struggle if his line couldn’t protect him.

“It’s not fair to these guys that they didn’t get that look and now he comes here and he can prove what he can do.”

I’m glad to see Jarrett Stidham is getting love from not only me but also @JimNagy_SB and the Senior Bowl. Dude had a great week in Mobile. — Mello (@melloesquire) January 25, 2019

It is very unlikely Miami find the QB of the future in Stidham but there’s no reason why he can’t prove many wrong and work his way to be the starter come Week 1, especially if Miami don’t bring in a Teddy Bridgewater or another experienced signal-caller during the off-season.

The Auburn QB has been drafted in the second round in some mocks, that is how good he can be.

He may need time to sit, which is where Bridgewater etc come in. But there is long-term starter talent in Jarrett Stidham.

Round 6 – Evan Worthington | S | Colorado

A senior who is likely to be seen as solid depth on the roster, Worthington definitely has some upside.

CU SR S Evan Worthington (@EVW_6) will be playing in the @Shrine_Game. He has a strong safety build, but has proven to successfully handle the role as a single-high defender. He illustrates great rally to the ball with short area explosiveness. He’s my No. 8 rated safety. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 12, 2018

Best used as a box safety in the NFL, Worthington “should be able to match up NFL tight ends well,” according to Benjamin Solak of the Draft Network.

With injury concerns and average ball skills, taking a flyer on him in anytime before the sixth round would be a reach.

Flores and his coaching staff would be most likely to use him primarily as a run defender but in 2017 he did lead Colorado in interceptions with three and he finished third on the team with 86 tackles, so he wouldn’t be totally lost in coverage.

Colorado's Evan Worthington breaks up a pass to Missouri TE Kendall Blanton.#EastWestShrineGame pic.twitter.com/E5EsImSWeQ — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 16, 2019

Round 7 – Tony Pollard | RB | Memphis

A running back who can also play wide receiver, Pollard will have to shine from Day 1 to make the roster.

Should he stick around, Miami are getting a player who excels in open space and will be a nice compliment to Kallen Ballage and Kenyan Drake.

He is also a great punt returner so his versatility is a huge bonus.

Incoming offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea loves using backs in his passing game and one of the weaknesses of Pollard is his hands.

Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage thinking about Chad O’Shea incorporating backs in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/rNzUBERgfk — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 24, 2019

That is something he will have to work on if he is to get reps in the backfield over the aforementioned Ballage and Drake, let alone as a wide receiver.

Being taken in Round 7 means he will always have an uphill struggle to make a roster spot.

But he has the intangibles to not only defy the odds in Miami but contribute in regular season games.

