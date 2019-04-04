Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Defensive Edge

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Defensive Edge

Job Description:

Patrick Graham spoke about the Dolphins desire to transition from a one-gap penetrating style to more of a read-and-react two-gap defense. Heavy-handed with the ability to disengage based on the eye discipline to correctly identify the direction of the offensive play call is paramount.

The ends have to contribute in the running game more than before. Keeping the linebackers free to flow sideline-to-sideline, and holding the point of attack, will be a new point of emphasis. Additionally, players that can play multiple positions (7, 5, and even 3 technique) will be a requirement.

The build of the Patriots defensive line is a good indicator of what Miami might want.

Adrian Clayborn 280 lbs. 4.83 40-yard dash, 7.30 3-cone,32.5 arm, 113 broad, 33 vert

Trey Flowers 265 lbs. 4.93 40-yard dash, 7.34 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 121 broad, 36.5 vert

Derek Rivers 250 lbs. 4.61 40-yard dash, 6.94 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 35 vert, 123 broad

John Simon 260 lbs. 4.62 40-yard dash, 7.10 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 34 vert, 121 broad

Dietrich Wise 275 lbs. 4.92 40-yard dash, 7.07 3-cone, 35.5arm, 33 vert, 125 broad

Edge Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Clelin Ferrell Clemson 1 2 Chase Winovich Michigan 2 3 Rashan Gary Michigan 1 4 L.J. Collier TCU 3 5 Christian Miller Alabama 2 6 D’Andre Walker Georgia 2-3 7 Zach Allen Boston College 3-4 8 Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan 5-6 9 Wyatt Ray Boston College 3-4 10 Oshane Ximines Old Dominion 4-5

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Nick Bosa – Ohio State

Montez Sweat – Mississippi State

Jachai Polite – Florida

Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech

Charles Omenihu – Texas

L.J. Collier – TCU (30 Visit)

Zach Allen – Boston College

Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State

Immanuel Turner – Louisiana Tech

Chase Winovich – Michigan

Jalen Jelks – Oregon

