Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Interior Defensive Line

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Interior Defensive Line:

Job Description:

The heavy hands and eye discipline traits apply even more on the inside than they do off the edge. Two-gap specialists with power in their base and the ability to collapse the pocket from the interior in one-on-one opportunities will be an emphasis.

Again, we look at the build of the 2018 Patriots interior front.

Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert

Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert

Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad

Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad

Quinnen Williams is the only player we are omitting from this group.

Interior DL Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Ed Oliver Houston 1 2 Jeffery Simmons Mississippi State 1 3 Christian Wilkins Clemson 1 4 Charles Omenihu Texas 3 5 Dexter Lawrence Clemson 1-2 6 Jerry Tillery Notre Dame 1-2 7 Dre’Mont Jones Ohio State 2 8 Khalen Saunders Western Illinois 2-3 9 Renell Wren Arizona State 3-4 10 Daylon Mack Texas A&M 3-4 11 Gerald Willis Miami 3-4 12 Daniel Wise Kansas 3-4 13 Isaiah Buggs Alabama 4-5 14 Armon Watts Arkansas 4-6 15 Dontavius Russell Auburn 5-7

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Quinnen Williams – Alabama

Ed Oliver – Houston

Dexter Lawrence – Clemson

Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

Armon Watts – Arkansas

Terry Breckner – Missouri

Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech

