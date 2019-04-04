Connect with us

Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Interior Defensive Line

Travis Wingfield

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties

Interior Defensive Line:

Job Description:

The heavy hands and eye discipline traits apply even more on the inside than they do off the edge. Two-gap specialists with power in their base and the ability to collapse the pocket from the interior in one-on-one opportunities will be an emphasis.

Again, we look at the build of the 2018 Patriots interior front.

Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert
Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert
Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad
Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad

Quinnen Williams is the only player we are omitting from this group.

Interior DL Big Board             

Rank Player School Round Projection
1 Ed Oliver Houston 1
2 Jeffery Simmons Mississippi State 1
3 Christian Wilkins Clemson 1
4 Charles Omenihu Texas 3
5 Dexter Lawrence Clemson 1-2
6 Jerry Tillery Notre Dame 1-2
7 Dre’Mont Jones Ohio State 2
8 Khalen Saunders Western Illinois 2-3
9 Renell Wren Arizona State 3-4
10 Daylon Mack Texas A&M 3-4
11 Gerald Willis Miami 3-4
12 Daniel Wise Kansas 3-4
13 Isaiah Buggs Alabama 4-5
14 Armon Watts Arkansas 4-6
15 Dontavius Russell Auburn 5-7

 

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Quinnen Williams – Alabama
Ed Oliver – Houston
Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
Armon Watts – Arkansas
Terry Breckner – Missouri
Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech

@WingfieldNFL

NFL Draft

Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Linebackers

Travis Wingfield

Linebackers

Job Description:

This is possibly the most unique position in terms of specificity to the scheme. In Raekwon McMillan, Miami has its banger between the tackles. In Jerome Baker, the number-two linebacker that can help in coverage, blitz from any position, and outrace the outside zone attempts.

What’s missing is the Kyle Van Noy type. Miami desperately needs a player of his caliber (size, length, contributions to the run-game and an effective blitzer).

Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad
Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad
Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad
Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad
Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad

The two Devins will be omitted from this section.

Linebackers Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection
1 Juston Hollins Oregon 3-4
2 Ben Banogu TCU 2-3
3 Mack Wilson Alabama 2-3
4 Blake Cashman Minnesota 3-4
5 Bobby Okereke Stanford 4-5

 

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Justin Hollins – Oregon
Ben Banogu – TCU
Sione Takitaki – BYU
Joe Dineen – Kansas

@WingfieldNFL

NFL Draft

Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Defensive Edge

Travis Wingfield

Defensive Edge

Job Description:

Patrick Graham spoke about the Dolphins desire to transition from a one-gap penetrating style to more of a read-and-react two-gap defense. Heavy-handed with the ability to disengage based on the eye discipline to correctly identify the direction of the offensive play call is paramount.

The ends have to contribute in the running game more than before. Keeping the linebackers free to flow sideline-to-sideline, and holding the point of attack, will be a new point of emphasis. Additionally, players that can play multiple positions (7, 5, and even 3 technique) will be a requirement.

The build of the Patriots defensive line is a good indicator of what Miami might want.

Adrian Clayborn 280 lbs. 4.83 40-yard dash, 7.30 3-cone,32.5 arm, 113 broad, 33 vert
Trey Flowers 265 lbs. 4.93 40-yard dash, 7.34 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 121 broad, 36.5 vert
Derek Rivers 250 lbs. 4.61 40-yard dash, 6.94 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 35 vert, 123 broad
John Simon 260 lbs. 4.62 40-yard dash, 7.10 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 34 vert, 121 broad
Dietrich Wise 275 lbs. 4.92 40-yard dash, 7.07 3-cone, 35.5arm, 33 vert, 125 broad

Edge Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection
1 Clelin Ferrell Clemson 1
2 Chase Winovich Michigan 2
3 Rashan Gary Michigan 1
4 L.J. Collier TCU 3
5 Christian Miller Alabama 2
6 D’Andre Walker Georgia 2-3
7 Zach Allen Boston College 3-4
8 Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan 5-6
9 Wyatt Ray Boston College 3-4
10 Oshane Ximines Old Dominion 4-5

 

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Nick Bosa – Ohio State
Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
Jachai Polite – Florida
Jaylon Ferguson – Louisiana Tech
Charles Omenihu – Texas
L.J. Collier – TCU (30 Visit)
Zach Allen – Boston College
Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
Immanuel Turner – Louisiana Tech
Chase Winovich – Michigan
Jalen Jelks – Oregon

@WingfieldNFL

NFL Draft

Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Tight Ends

Travis Wingfield

Tight Ends

Job Description:

Evidence by the Dolphins offseason so far, inline blocking is a desired trait of tight ends in the new offense. The additions (Allen and Walford) certainly point to an elevation of Mike Gesicki into more a detached role (a glorified slot receiver). Gesicki’s job will be challenging the seams with a vertical, rebounding threat while the extra offensive linemen-type need to be proficient in pass pro and sealing off the edge on outside runs.

With Gesicki and Dwayne Allen the clear-cut top-two, and Durham Smythe in year-two of his development, Miami will likely pass at this entire tight end class.

Tight Ends Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection
1 Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 2
2 Dax Raymond Utah State 3
3 Dawson Knox Ole Miss 3
4 Kahale Warring San Diego State 4-5
5 Isaac Nauta Georgia 3-4
6 Alize Mack Notre Dame 5-6
7 Foster Moreau LSU 3-4
8 Josh Oliver San Jose State 3-4
9 Zach Gentry Michigan 5-6
10 Kaden Smith Stanford 4-5

 

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Kendall Blanton – Missouri
Kahale Warring – San Diego State

@WingfieldNFL

