Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Linebackers

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Job Description:

This is possibly the most unique position in terms of specificity to the scheme. In Raekwon McMillan, Miami has its banger between the tackles. In Jerome Baker, the number-two linebacker that can help in coverage, blitz from any position, and outrace the outside zone attempts.

What’s missing is the Kyle Van Noy type. Miami desperately needs a player of his caliber (size, length, contributions to the run-game and an effective blitzer).

Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad

Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad

Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad

Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad

Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad

The two Devins will be omitted from this section.

Linebackers Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Juston Hollins Oregon 3-4 2 Ben Banogu TCU 2-3 3 Mack Wilson Alabama 2-3 4 Blake Cashman Minnesota 3-4 5 Bobby Okereke Stanford 4-5

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Justin Hollins – Oregon

Ben Banogu – TCU

Sione Takitaki – BYU

Joe Dineen – Kansas

@WingfieldNFL