Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Offensive Tackle

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Offensive Tackle

Job Description:

Athleticism is a pre-requisite for this position regardless of team and scheme. With edge rushers adopting specimen builds more-and-more, fleet-footed knee-benders are required to play on the outside in today’s NFL.

Laremy Tunsil is as athletic and smooth as it gets at the position. Look for Miami to find something similar to bookend the offensive line, but perhaps with more of an emphasis on power than the left side. Play-side pulling, capable to hold up in pass pro in one-on-one matchups, and a gap-scheme/zone-scheme diverse player is the ideal option here.

Offensive Tackle Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Dalton Risner Kansas State 1 2 Jawaan Taylor Florida 1 3 Andre Dillard Washington State 1 4 Michael Deiter Wisconsin 2 5 Chuma Edoga USC 4 6 Yodny Cajuste West Virginia 2-3 7 Tytus Howard Alabama State 3-4 8 David Edwards Wisconsin 3 9 Greg Little Ole Miss 3-4 10 Kaleb McGary Washington 4-5

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Jawaan Taylor – Florida

Andre Dillard – Washington State

Koda Martin – Syracuse

