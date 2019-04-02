NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Quarterbacks
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Quarterbacks
Job Description:
Two tangibles were identified both by Chris Grier and Brian Flores during their combine media availability.
1.) Accuracy
2.) Mobility
The league is presently in a state of mid-evolution. The ability to overcome less-than-ideal pass protection and create passing lanes is becoming more important than ever. Mobility isn’t merely a measure of a quarterback’s running skill set, but rather an overall scope of how a he can maneuver within the pocket and manipulate his release point to mitigate precarious circumstances.
Accuracy should be every staff’s priority with the quarterback. Setting up the pass catcher to run after the catch, throwing receivers open, anticipating, all of these are elements of accurate passing.
Then there’s the intangibles. And this might come across as a shot to former starter Ryan Tannehill, but Grier specifically mentioned that all the physical tools in the world don’t matter if a quarterback isn’t wired properly. Does he command the respect of his teammates? How does he function in a locker room, in the film room and on the practice field? This will CERTAINLY be atop Miami’s QB wish list.
Quarterback Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|1
|3
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|1
|4
|Tyree Jackson
|Buffalo
|3
|5
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|3
|6
|Brett Rypien
|Boise State
|3-4
|7
|Jordan Ta’amu
|Ole Miss
|4-5
|8
|Easton Stick
|North Dakota State
|5-6
|9
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|4-5
|10
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|2
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
Dwayne Haskins – Ohio State
Drew Lock – Missouri
Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
Brett Rypien – Boise State
Daniel Jones – Duke
Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
Will Grier – West Virginia
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Which 2019/2020 QB will the Miami Dolphins draft?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably aware of the fact that the Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuilding project.
Chris Grier, Brian Flores and Co. have gutted the roster of the high-priced veterans and are instead trading them for draft picks or letting them go in favor of cap flexibility.
However, the Dolphins will have to pull the trigger on drafting their franchise quarterback at some point. When will they do it? Who will it be?
We here at Locked on Dolphins did our best to predict whose wagon this regime will hitch their wagon to. We can say one thing for sure, however: it won’t be Ryan Tannehill.
Andrew Mitchell
QB Prediction: Dwayne Haskins
So much talk and rumor of the Dolphins “tanking.” Some are even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.” Well ladies and gents, I’m here to tell you not one of us has a clue. Not even the beat writers who are plugged in.
Nobody saw the Dolphins going with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB and nobody has an inkling as to which top QB prospect the new front office covets. A lot of clues point to the Dolphins being interested in Kyler Murray. A majority of rumors say they’ll stand pat this season on the QB front and grab their guy next season.
Well, I’m going with what seems the least obvious. The Giants don’t want Haskins, the Cardinals are going Murray…guess who slides? Dwayne Haskins. Oh, and what team has added like five picks to their arsenal in the last week or so? Your Miami Dolphins.
Tomorrow isn’t promised and neither is a shot at the top two or three prospects next year. Heck, those prospects’ draft status isn’t even promised for 2020. Haskins will fall just enough that Miami could swap 1st round picks and maybe 1 or 2 mid-round picks if they have to. But we have the 13th pick. Brian Flores is our 13th head coach in team history. Our greatest player, at the most important position, wore number 13. The stars are aligning just as they did when Laremy Tunsil fell to 13. Then…viola! Miami has their new future signal caller, and his name is Dwayne Haskins.
Travis Wingfield
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Though the Dolphins have professed their love for physical traits (mobility and accuracy) the number-one requirement to play quarterback in Chad O’Shea’s scheme is mental processing. After missing out on Tua Tagovailoa by winning four, maybe five games in 2019, the Dolphins will have to move up to the second pick to select the Georgia product, Jake Fromm. Fromm, already big-stage experienced, is far-and-away the best of next year’s class when it comes to mental aptitude.
Jaymin Stamper
QB Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa
The more I think about it, the more Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 makes sense. I know that’s the safest bet, but it is also their best option. Barring a Kyler Murray draft night free fall I don’t see the team taking a quarterback early in 2019, opening the door even more for Tua in 2020. Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, behind only winner Kyler Murray. Ryan Fitzpatrick will bridge the way in Miami next season while we wait and hopefully the Dolphins are in a position to draft the highly touted lefty from Alabama. The #TankforTua hype is real, and I’m all aboard.
Gabe Hauari
QB Prediction: Jordan Love
Okay, I know this came out of left field, but please hear me out.
I realize Tua, Jake Fromm, Dwayne Haskins and even Justin Herbert are all more popular answers and seem likely to be the choice for the Dolphins. However, every year a quarterback emerges from seemingly out of nowhere to endear himself to NFL scouts and the national media alike.
Jordan Love will be that quarterback in the 2020 draft. Not many people have heard of him yet, but how many of you even knew who Dwayne Haskins was at this point last year?
Jordan Love is 6’4, 225 pounds and completed 64% of his passes last season as a redshirt sophomore. He threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With another year of experience under his belt, you figure those numbers could improve. Another year in school means more tape for scouts to either fall in love with or pick apart.
He is going to make a strong case to be a top 3 pick next year, and the Dolphins will be right there to scoop him up when he does.
Oliver Candido
QB Prediction: Jake Fromm
Come 2020 Jake Fromm will be the man under center for the Miami Dolphins. I expect Miami to win somewhere between 4-6 games which will have them select in the top 10 but not low enough to select Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll be in a good enough position to trade up and select Fromm without giving up too much. Fromm displays key attributes that this staff will find attractive such as; his ability to play on the big stage and protect the ball. So, not Tank for Tua but maybe Bomb for Fromm?
Jason Hrina
QB Prediction: Justin Herbert
While Miami is doing their due diligence and hyping up the fact that they might take a quarterback in the 1st-round of the 2019 draft, truth is, everything is being geared towards 2020. All the compensatory picks they’re trying to grab, trading Ryan Tannehill and a 7th-round pick this year for a 4th-round pick in 2020, dangling Robert Quinn for a 2020 4th-round pick…it’s all done with one purpose in mind, and that’s to acquire whatever ammunition necessary to trade up and draft a quarterback in the top of the 2020 draft.
So after scheming this intelligent plan to reset the franchise, they decided to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick and ruin it all. After winning 6 games in 2019, Miami will be outside of the top-5 and in prime position to miss out on Tua or Jake Fromm.
Though Justin Herbert is still a good quarterback, he’s a touch below the other two prospects; two players that Miami would love to draft, but fail to due to their own unraveling. Expect the top two teams in the draft next year to covet their draft picks more than the bounty they could receive for them. It won’t matter how many 4th-round picks the Dolphins offer if the seller doesn’t want to sell.
Shawn Digity
QB Preidction: Tua Tagovailoa
Although the #TankForTua movement was more about the rebuilding process for the Dolphins, I think Tagovailoa is also, in fact, the apple of the Fins’ eyes. While the front office is focusing on rebranding the franchise, I think that they’ve already set their sights on Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the future. That won’t prevent the Dolphins from taking a Day 2 or 3 guy in this upcoming draft, though. I’m predicting they’ll draft the small-school Taryn Christian from South Dakota State and he’ll eventually be the backup for years to come. But Tagovailoa is the main goal and will be the marquee prospect the Dolphins want.
When do you guys see the Dolphins taking a chance on a quarterback? Who do you think it will be? Let us know on Twitter!
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins 2020 compensatory pick projections and implications
Miami Dolphins are projected to get a couple of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been privy to compensatory picks during the last couple of off-seasons, but the new rebuilding process has already set plans into motion to optimize the compensatory formula in the Dolphins favor for 2020.
What’s the current state of affairs for the compensatory plans in 2020 and is there potential to gather more during the upcoming calmer stages of free agency?
A parting gift from Ju’Wuan James
The biggest compensatory-related mover is Ju’Wuan James and his right-tackle mega-deal with the Denver Broncos. The contract is worth $51 million over four years with $32 million guaranteed and $27 million fully guaranteed.
When broken down annually, this contract averages $12.75 million per year (APY) and this number is enough to project the Dolphins a third-round compensatory pick next year based on Over the Cap’s own formula.
That will likely become reality when the 2020 compensatory picks are rewarded next February since the Miami Dolphins are, so far, not showing any intention of making splash signings that would potentially cancel out the James contract. That’s part of this regime’s strategy, too.
There are other, more highly-paid contracts, so James will offer one of the last third-round comps awarded. It’ll be around picks 104 or 105 since this year’s off-season featured unprecedented big-time contracts and will likely be the second or third to last pick of the third round. That’s not a complaint but just an observation based on the other deals.
Easy to learn, hard to master
It’s worth noting that the official compensation formula has yet to be perfectly replicated, but Over the Cap has a great track record of predicting the team comp picks in rounds 3-6. Once you get into seventh-round comp predictions and lower-priority, 53rd-man signings in Waves 2 and 3 of free agency, then it becomes somewhat of a crapshoot.
Miami Dolphins comings and goings
Former Dolphins players that have signed lower-end contracts include Frank Gore with the Bills and Brandon Bolden with the Patriots. The APY for those two contracts is $1.75 million and $1.85 million, respectively. According to the Over the Cap, Miami’s signing of Eric Rowe with his 2019 APY of $3.5 million canceled out Gore’s deal and Ryan Fitzpatrick canceled out Bolden’s with a $5.5 million APY.
This isn’t a huge issue because the Bolden and Gore deals were longshots to get seventh-round compensatory awards, anyway.
Offensive lineman Chris Reed was also signed recently but the details of his deal aren’t available yet and would likely not be a factor in canceling out other pending FA contracts.
Fan favorite Cam Wake is the only other leaving free agent that has signed a deal that warrants compensatory consideration. Wake’s contract with the Titans is for three years and worth $15.75 million over that span. The APY is $7.67 million and projects as a fifth-round compensatory pick based on the other contracts around the league.
The FitzMagic Conundrum
A potential problem with the newest Miami Dolphin starting quarterback and recently-signed veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, could pose a threat to that projected fifth-round comp pick, though. Fitzpatrick’s deal, which is basally worth $11 million over the two-year contract, is highly incentivized.
While the details of those incentives haven’t been disclosed yet, they likely feature run-of-the-mill training participation and winning rewards. If Fitzpatrick plays well and increases the value of his contract by earning bonuses, then that could equalize the Cam Wake exit instead of Brandon Bolden’s, which would cost the Dolphins the fifth and probably leave them with a seventh instead.
A hope for more comps
That Dolphins have already seen the best-case scenario for compensatory picks for 2020 in Ju’Wuan James and Cam Wake, but they still have a couple of names that could help create a disparity in the pit of smaller contracts and seventh-round predictions, and those guys are William Hayes and Stephone Anthony.
If a team decides that Hayes is healthy enough to be a defensive factor, then maybe he gets a prove-it deal that could force the NFL compensatory formula to eke out a seventh. Anthony is an enigma but has the luxury of being a former first-rounder, so maybe some other team will make a move on him. Either of these two players helping the Dolphins getting a comp pick is infinitesimally low, though.
For now, the schedule foretells a third and fifth, so that’ll likely be the case next year and maybe we’ll all get lucky and snag an extra seventh, fingers crossed.
All supporting stats and contractual information courtesy of Over the Cap.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions For Pick 13 – Pre-Free Agency
The underwear Olympics have come-and-gone checking off another box on the long, arduous period that is the NFL offseason. Free agency kicks off in a week and things are coming into focus regarding team’s draft preferences and which players are worthy of hearing their names called on Thursday or Friday night in Nashville.
We have an excellent staff of writers here at Locked On Dolphins. With that, we like to poll the staff for their predictions throughout the calendar year. We’re going to do this again post-free agency and once more before the draft. So, as things stand right now, these are the LOD staff predictions for Miami’s selection with the 13thpick – not who we would take, but who we think the Dolphins will take.
Travis Wingfield – Lead Editor
Christian Wilkins – Defensive Line, Clemson
Wilkins checks the boxes the Dolphins have prioritized under Brian Flores and Chris Grier. High-character, intelligent athletes that put the team and the game above themselves. Wilkins is the picturesque modern day defensive tackle. He’s a pocket pusher with elite athleticism and position flexibility.
At times Wilkins can get washed out against the run and, at age 24, his development is likely finished. The final selling point – Wilkins was recruited and coached at Clemson by current Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby.
Jason Hrina – Staff Editor
Ed Oliver – Defensive Line, Houston
Interestingly enough, Miami’s front-7 needs an upgrade, yet, has formidable pieces in prime positions. McMillan and Baker are solid linebackers, and Godchaux and Taylor are very good defensive tackles.
So with a defensive unit so young yet so talented, the Dolphins went ahead and selected Ed Oliver.
Somewhat similar to Laremy Tunsil back in 2016, Oliver was nearly a consensus top-3 draft pick at the end of the 2017 season. He’s still just as dominant as he was last year, but for some reason, the hype around him isn’t as intense as it used to be. With a very talented player falling farther than originally projected, the Dolphins will capitalize on another elite talent and sure-up their defensive line for Brian Flores’ defense.
Ideally, if the team isn’t going to make a move for a quarterback, I would like the team to trade down and accumulate more assets to allow them to rebuild the offensive line and the defense. But if an elite prospect is sitting there unexpectedly, it’s going to be very hard to pass him up.
Gabe Hauari – Staff Writer
Ed Oliver – Defensive Line, Houston
I think three quarterbacks go in the top 10 (Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, and Drew Lock) which should push some elite defensive talent down the board. Oliver is a great athlete and his measurements at the combine solidify him as one of the top interior defensive linemen in this class. He is versatile enough to fit what Brian Flores and Patrick Graham want to do on defense and should form a nice trio alongside Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.
Andrew Mitchell – Staff Writer
Dexter Lawrence – Defensive Line, Clemson
There’s so many ways to go here and Miami really can’t mess this up. Depending on who’s left on the board once the first 12 picks are announced, I have a hunch Brian Flores will get his Nose Tackle. The NT position has been a staple in the last for New England and with Flores’ hybrid scheme he needs a true 1 technique. Miami doesn’t have anyone that’s a true 1 technique. The bonus here is that he’s athletic enough to play in the 4-3 schematics as well.
Jaymin Stamper – Staff Writer, News Writer
Jonah Williams – Offensive Tackle/Guard, Alabama
Assuming that Murray and Haskins are both off the board, Miami can go almost any direction at 13. For me, I would put the priority in building through the trenches. That’s why I have them selecting Alabama OLJonah Williamsat pick #13. Williams was a three year starter at Alabama and was a unanimous All American in 2018. With Ja’wuan James about to hit free agency, Williams would solidify the right tackle position while also providing versatility to move inside if needed.
Oliver Candido – Staff Writer, News Writer
Clellin Ferrell – Defensive End, Clemson
Come April 25th the Miami Dolphins should rush to the podium if Clelin Ferrell is still available at #13. Ferrell possess an ability to aid the Dolphin defense against the run while also being a premier edge rusher. Recording 20 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks in 2018 he’s shown how productive he can be, no more one dimensional players, this teams needs versatile athletes with a proven record. Ferrell meets defensive coordinators vision as a player who will be heavy handed and play with good eye discipline.
Shawn Digity – Staff Writer, News Writer
Byron Murphy – Cornerback, Washington
I think the Dolphins will look at a Day 1 plug-and-play corner at some point during the draft; that’s one of the bigger needs for the team. In this case, I think Greedy Williams will be the first corner taken, so that’ll leave either DeAndre Baker and Murphy if the Dolphins want to address the need in the first round. Murphy’s the move at 13. He didn’t have the best 40 time from the Combine but, otherwise, had a good showing. This is all dependent on how many QBs go before the Dolphins and how the other positions rise and fall in that wake, but assuming most of the studs at the top of big boards don’t have a secret gas-mask video waiting in the wings, then Byron Murphy should be a reasonable candidate to be available at the 13th pick.
