Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Running Backs
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Runningbacks
Job Description:
Without specific outlines from the staff and front office, we’re left to glean the requirements of running backs from the New England model. We know that every back the Patriots acquired over recent years could catch the football with pass protection and ball security both paramount as well.
LeGarrette Blount is the monkey wrench in the equation. Miami could seek to supplement the one-two punch of Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage with a hammer in the mold of Blount.
I’m leaving the first and second round out of the equation. It would be quite a shock if Miami spent one of those valuable resources on a luxury.
Running Backs Big Board:
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Miles Sanders
|Penn State
|2-3
|2
|Devin Singletary
|Florida Atlantic
|2-3
|3
|Darrell Henderson
|Memphis
|3
|4
|Damien Harris
|Alabama
|3-4
|5
|Rodney Anderson
|Oklahoma
|5-6
|6
|Devin Ozigbo
|Nebraska
|4-5
|7
|David Montgomery
|Iowa State
|2-4
|8
|Elijah Holyfield
|Georgia
|4-5
|9
|Traveon Williams
|Texas A&M
|4-5
|10
|Myles Gaskin
|Washington
|5-6
|11
|Benny Snell
|Kentucky
|4-5
|12
|Justice Hill
|Oklahoma State
|3-5
|13
|James Williams
|Washington State
|4-6
|14
|Karon Higdon
|Michigan
|5-6
|15
|Alec Ingold (FB)
|Wisconsin
|6-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Josh Jacobs – Alabama
David Montgomery – Iowa State
Darrell Henderson – Memphis
Elijah Holyfield – Georgia
FB Alec Ingold – Wisconsin
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Tight Ends
Tight Ends
Job Description:
Evidence by the Dolphins offseason so far, inline blocking is a desired trait of tight ends in the new offense. The additions (Allen and Walford) certainly point to an elevation of Mike Gesicki into more a detached role (a glorified slot receiver). Gesicki’s job will be challenging the seams with a vertical, rebounding threat while the extra offensive linemen-type need to be proficient in pass pro and sealing off the edge on outside runs.
With Gesicki and Dwayne Allen the clear-cut top-two, and Durham Smythe in year-two of his development, Miami will likely pass at this entire tight end class.
Tight Ends Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Jace Sternberger
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|Dax Raymond
|Utah State
|3
|3
|Dawson Knox
|Ole Miss
|3
|4
|Kahale Warring
|San Diego State
|4-5
|5
|Isaac Nauta
|Georgia
|3-4
|6
|Alize Mack
|Notre Dame
|5-6
|7
|Foster Moreau
|LSU
|3-4
|8
|Josh Oliver
|San Jose State
|3-4
|9
|Zach Gentry
|Michigan
|5-6
|10
|Kaden Smith
|Stanford
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Kendall Blanton – Missouri
Kahale Warring – San Diego State
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Offensive Tackle
Offensive Tackle
Job Description:
Athleticism is a pre-requisite for this position regardless of team and scheme. With edge rushers adopting specimen builds more-and-more, fleet-footed knee-benders are required to play on the outside in today’s NFL.
Laremy Tunsil is as athletic and smooth as it gets at the position. Look for Miami to find something similar to bookend the offensive line, but perhaps with more of an emphasis on power than the left side. Play-side pulling, capable to hold up in pass pro in one-on-one matchups, and a gap-scheme/zone-scheme diverse player is the ideal option here.
Offensive Tackle Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Dalton Risner
|Kansas State
|1
|2
|Jawaan Taylor
|Florida
|1
|3
|Andre Dillard
|Washington State
|1
|4
|Michael Deiter
|Wisconsin
|2
|5
|Chuma Edoga
|USC
|4
|6
|Yodny Cajuste
|West Virginia
|2-3
|7
|Tytus Howard
|Alabama State
|3-4
|8
|David Edwards
|Wisconsin
|3
|9
|Greg Little
|Ole Miss
|3-4
|10
|Kaleb McGary
|Washington
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Jawaan Taylor – Florida
Andre Dillard – Washington State
Koda Martin – Syracuse
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Interior Offensive Line
Interior Offensive Line
Job Description:
The acquisition of Chris Reed falls in-line with what the Dolphins have publicly stated as preferences on the interior offensive line. The ability to drop the anchor, to play wide with athleticism, but also the power behind the pads to run it down the defense’s throat. Lastly, football acumen to finally help this group prevent games (stunts, twists, slants) from causing so many problems.
Interior OL Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Jonah Williams
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Garrett Bradbury
|North Carolina State
|1
|3
|Cody Ford
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|Chris Lindstrom
|Boston College
|1-2
|5
|Erik McCoy
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|Dru Samia
|Oklahoma
|2
|7
|Lamont Gaillard
|Georgia
|2-4
|8
|Ben Powers
|Oklahoma
|2-3
|9
|Elgton Jenkins
|Mississippi State
|2-3
|10
|Nate Davis
|Charlotte
|3-4
|11
|Connor McGovern
|Penn State
|3-4
|12
|Beau Benzschawel
|Wisconsin
|4-5
|13
|Ross Pierschbacher
|Alabama
|4-5
|14
|Michael Jordan
|Ohio State
|5-6
|15
|Alex Bars
|Notre Dame
|6-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Dru Samia – Oklahoma
Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
Chris Lindstrom – Boston College
