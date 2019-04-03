Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Running Backs

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Job Description:

Without specific outlines from the staff and front office, we’re left to glean the requirements of running backs from the New England model. We know that every back the Patriots acquired over recent years could catch the football with pass protection and ball security both paramount as well.

LeGarrette Blount is the monkey wrench in the equation. Miami could seek to supplement the one-two punch of Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage with a hammer in the mold of Blount.

I’m leaving the first and second round out of the equation. It would be quite a shock if Miami spent one of those valuable resources on a luxury.

Running Backs Big Board:

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Miles Sanders Penn State 2-3 2 Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic 2-3 3 Darrell Henderson Memphis 3 4 Damien Harris Alabama 3-4 5 Rodney Anderson Oklahoma 5-6 6 Devin Ozigbo Nebraska 4-5 7 David Montgomery Iowa State 2-4 8 Elijah Holyfield Georgia 4-5 9 Traveon Williams Texas A&M 4-5 10 Myles Gaskin Washington 5-6 11 Benny Snell Kentucky 4-5 12 Justice Hill Oklahoma State 3-5 13 James Williams Washington State 4-6 14 Karon Higdon Michigan 5-6 15 Alec Ingold (FB) Wisconsin 6-7

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Josh Jacobs – Alabama

David Montgomery – Iowa State

Darrell Henderson – Memphis

Elijah Holyfield – Georgia

FB Alec Ingold – Wisconsin

@WingfieldNFL