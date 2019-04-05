NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Safeties
Job Description:
Safeties in this defense have to matchup in coverage. With a lot of cover-1, press-man, and cover-3 concepts, one safety often plays the center field position while the other matches up with a tight end, back, or slot.
Tackling is a must. Angles are paramount, everyone must be able to blitz and intelligence is key as this defense is driven by its defensive backs.
Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad
Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad
Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad
Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad
Safeties Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|1
|2
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|1-2
|3
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|1-2
|4
|Juan Thornhill
|Virginia
|2
|5
|Deionte Thompson
|Alabama
|2
|6
|Taylor Rapp
|Washington
|2-3
|7
|Darnell Savage
|Maryland
|2-3
|8
|Mike Edwards
|Kentucky
|4-5
|9
|Marquise Blaire
|Utah
|3-4
|10
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Miami
|5-6
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Mike Edwards – Kentucky
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Cornerbacks
Job Description:
No team played more man-coverage than New England in 2018 (54% of the time). With Xavien Howard poised to break the bank, Eric Rowe a capable (though oft-injured) press-corner in his own right, Miami could search to supplement a young group of unproven corners beyond Howard.
Length, speed, change-of-direction, and man-coverage specialists are what we’re looking for here. Here are the measurements of the New England corners:
Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone
Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad
Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad
Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad
Cornerbacks Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|DeAndre Baker
|Georgia
|1
|2
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|1
|3
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|1
|4
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|1-2
|5
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|2
|6
|David Long
|Michigan
|3-4
|7
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|2-3
|8
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|2-3
|9
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|3-4
|10
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|3-4
|11
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|4-5
|12
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|4-5
|13
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|5-6
|14
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|2-3
|15
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Byron Murphy – Washington
Greedy Williams – LSU
Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
Blace Brown – Troy
Derrick Baity – Kentucky
Ka’Dar Hollman – Toldeo
Miami Dolphins
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, but what if the Miami Dolphins pick a lot earlier than we expect?
Surprise trades happen every year in the NFL Draft, and this year will be no exception.
2019’s draft class possess two top-tier Quarterbacks and multiple game-changing defensive talents such as Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, and Ed Oliver. If Miami falls in love with a player they believe could change the franchise (such as Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins), then which teams would they call and what price would they have to pay?
Jimmy Johnson created a draft pick value chart during his time with the Dallas Cowboys; this chart gives a numerical value to every pick in the draft based on the round and overall draft pick. Since its creation in the 90’s, the chart has changed over the years, but it is still used as a reference tool for teams around the league.
Using this draft chart, we will try to identify the price Miami will have to pay to move up in the draft.
Miami currently holds:
- 1st round pick (13) – 1150 points
- 2nd round pick (16) – 420 points
- 3rd round pick (15) – 195 points
- 4th round pick (14) – 62 points
- 5th round pick (13) – 30.6 points
- 7th round pick (19) – 1 point
- 7th round pick (20) – 1 point
The Dolphins will also hold multiple picks in the 2020 draft after they are awarded some compensatory picks after this upcoming season.
Chris Grier and company are starting a rebuild and can add players from the roster to trade negotiations; players such as Xavien Howard and Kenny Stills could yield a high value. Two teams Miami could target when trying to facilitate a trade are the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oakland is currently undergoing a massive rebuild ever since Jon Gruden has taken control; and although they already have 3 first-round draft picks in the 2019 class, they could add even more by trading down with Miami. Oakland holds the 4th overall pick in the draft, so trading up from #13 would not be cheap for Miami – and Oakland could demand a king’s ransom.
Jacksonville is fresh off a disappointing 2018 campaign, but isn’t far from their AFC Championship loss in 2017. Jacksonville’s time to win is now, as they will need to pay multiple superstars in the coming years and have recently signed Nick Foles to a big contract. That being said, they still have some holes on the roster that need addressed, such as the offensive line.
Jacksonville holds the 7th overall pick and most likely could still trade back to #13 and select a dominate offensive line prospect – then take the additional picks from Miami and add depth to their roster.
Oakland’s 4th-overall pick values at 1800 points, while Miami’s 13th-overall pick values at 1150 – a difference of 650 points for Miami to make up.
The Raiders currently have needs at EDGE, LB, WR, and CB, so Miami could also add a player to help make up the difference. Players such as Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, and maybe Charles Harris could be of interest to the Raiders, but for this example, we will use only draft picks.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #4 (1800 points)
- Oakland receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points), pick 116 (62 points), and 2020’s 4th and 5th round picks (estimated at 110 points in total)
This trade brings Miami within about 50 or so points of 1800, but this gives Oakland a plethora of picks for 2019 and additional picks for 2020. Trading up all the way to number 4 will be costly, and although the trade won’t look exactly like this it will require Miami to dive deep into its pockets.
Jacksonville’s 7th-overall pick is valued at 1500 points, which would require Miami to make up 350 points to move up to number 7.
Jacksonville’s most notable need is on the offensive line, and Miami doesn’t have anyone to offer in that position group. The Jaguars have already invested heavily in Nick Foles, so they can address the offensive line at pick 13 and with the additional picks they acquire from Miami.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #7 (1500 points), pick 178 (19.8 points)
- Jacksonville receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points)
This scenario has Miami overpaying about 50 points, but I would expect Jacksonville to be fielding calls from the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos as well.
Although this trade is substantially cheaper, it comes with uncertainty, as Dwayne Haskins is sought after and waiting until he falls to #7 could be unrealistic.
The Miami Dolphins have lived in mediocrity for far too long, it’s time to break free and take some risks. Do Chris Grier and company pick up the phone and make the call? If they do, you’ll hear about it here on LockedOnDolphins.com as we keep you up to the minute on everything that is Miami Dolphins.
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Linebackers
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Linebackers
Job Description:
This is possibly the most unique position in terms of specificity to the scheme. In Raekwon McMillan, Miami has its banger between the tackles. In Jerome Baker, the number-two linebacker that can help in coverage, blitz from any position, and outrace the outside zone attempts.
What’s missing is the Kyle Van Noy type. Miami desperately needs a player of his caliber (size, length, contributions to the run-game and an effective blitzer).
Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad
Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad
Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad
Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad
Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad
The two Devins will be omitted from this section.
Linebackers Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Juston Hollins
|Oregon
|3-4
|2
|Ben Banogu
|TCU
|2-3
|3
|Mack Wilson
|Alabama
|2-3
|4
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|3-4
|5
|Bobby Okereke
|Stanford
|4-5
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Justin Hollins – Oregon
Ben Banogu – TCU
Sione Takitaki – BYU
Joe Dineen – Kansas
LATEST
- Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties April 5, 2019
- Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks April 5, 2019
- Former Miami Dolphins Offensive Guard Josh Sitton Retires April 4, 2019
- What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins April 4, 2019
- The Miami Dolphins Could and Should Draft a Running Back April 4, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Disconcerting Decision to Keep Kiko Alonso
-
Uncategorized4 days ago
What an Ideal Draft for the Miami Dolphins Would Look Like
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami’s Primary Objective – The Secondary
-
Miami Dolphins17 hours ago
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins