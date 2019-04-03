Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Tight Ends

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Jump To:

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Tackles

Interior Offensive Linemen

Edge Defenders

Interior Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Job Description:

Evidence by the Dolphins offseason so far, inline blocking is a desired trait of tight ends in the new offense. The additions (Allen and Walford) certainly point to an elevation of Mike Gesicki into more a detached role (a glorified slot receiver). Gesicki’s job will be challenging the seams with a vertical, rebounding threat while the extra offensive linemen-type need to be proficient in pass pro and sealing off the edge on outside runs.

With Gesicki and Dwayne Allen the clear-cut top-two, and Durham Smythe in year-two of his development, Miami will likely pass at this entire tight end class.

Tight Ends Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 2 2 Dax Raymond Utah State 3 3 Dawson Knox Ole Miss 3 4 Kahale Warring San Diego State 4-5 5 Isaac Nauta Georgia 3-4 6 Alize Mack Notre Dame 5-6 7 Foster Moreau LSU 3-4 8 Josh Oliver San Jose State 3-4 9 Zach Gentry Michigan 5-6 10 Kaden Smith Stanford 4-5

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Kendall Blanton – Missouri

Kahale Warring – San Diego State

