Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Wide Receivers

Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:

1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin

2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position

3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)

Job Description:

In a timing and rhythm-based offense the primary objective of the receiver is to be where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there. Intelligence, precise route running where the footwork times up with the QB’s drop and progression reads, and understanding of soft spots in zone and leverage against man are the key traits in the new scheme.

Miami already has speed to burn, so the Dolphins could look to add more size and possession types in this year’s class. That said, Miami could pass on the position altogether and, for that reason, we’ll leave the round-one-level prospects off this list.

Wide Receivers Big Board

Rank Player School Round Projection 1 JJ Arcega-Whiteside Stanford 2 2 Riley Ridley Georgia 2 3 DaMarkus Lodge Ole Miss 2-3 4 Parris Campbell Ohio State 2-3 5 Terry McLauren Ohio State 2-3 6 Marquise Brown Oklahoma 2-3 7 Andy Isabella UMass 3-4 8 Emanuel Hall Missouri 3-4 9 Jakobi Meyers NC State 4-5 10 Mecole Hardman Georgia 4-5 11 Hunter Renfro Clemson 4-5 12 Antoine Wesley Texas Tech 3-4 13 David Sills West Virginia 5-6 14 Penny Hart Georgia State 5-6 15 Jalen Hurd Baylor 5-7

Reported Dolphins Meetings:

Riley Ridley – Georgia

Andy Isabella – UMass

Emmanuel Hall – Missouri

Johnnie Dixon – Ohio State

@WingfieldNFL