Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2
The Miami Dolphins began to rebuild their defensive line when they selected Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick in Round 1. As we head into the Day 2 of the NFL Draft, check out some prospects Miami may consider when they’re on the clock with the 16th pick in Round 2 (pick #48 overall):
1) Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
- The LSU cornerback is still on the board and is sure to hear his name very quickly in the 2nd round. Miami is still searching for a starting corner opposite Xavien Howard, with Eric Rowe slotted as the current placeholder. Greedy’s ball skills alone would be a great addition, given the number of throws coming his way with X locking down the other side of the field.
Greedy Williams locked down receivers at LSU – including when he he matched up against DK Metcalf a season ago.
2) Chauncey Gardner- Johnson, S, UF
- CGJ is a play-maker at the safety position. As we all know, Brian Flores often likes to play with 3 safeties on the field at the same time, and Miami is truly lacking 2 of the 3. Reshad Jones is getting older and his pay has exceeded his play, and T.J. McDonald is not a great fit schematically.
3) Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
- A relentless motor and skilled pass rusher, Chase Winovich would be quite the coup to pair with 1st-round pick Christian Wilkins. He’s a great player and better teammate. With Miami lacking pass rush, Winovich could help apply pressure from a revamped front 7.
4) Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
- Much like Winovich above, Brian Flores’ scheme relies heavily on his front 7 to bring pressure from a myriad of directions. Zach Allen would upgrade our pass rush and compliment the team with his relentless motor.
5) Eric McCoy, C, Texas A&M
- As much as I love some of the names that are still on the board, I am personally leaning towards the offensive line. After the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills selected the top 2 interior defensive linemen in Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, Miami’s need for interior protection is higher than it was before! Eric McCoy can play Center or Guard, but would immediately improve a weak interior.
6) Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
- Following suit with the above, Cody Ford is a massive man who is slotted to play either Right Tackle or Guard. Both are needs for Miami, and fits the above logic (given Miami will face 2 top interior defensive linemen twice a year).
7) Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
- A Travis Wingfield favorite, Dalton Risner is solid Right Tackle prospect with a nasty streak in him. Miami has sorely lacked that over the years, and Risner would give them 2 bookend Tackles for the foreseeable future when they target a franchise Quarterback in the 2020 Draft.
8) Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
- Many of us have spoken about Miami having a potentially star-studded secondary and making it that position group the strength of this defense. Byron Murphy is one of the cleanest, most-solid defensive backs in the draft. Much like Greedy Williams above, he instantly gives you a starting corner opposite of Xavien Howard and turns the back half of the defense into its strong suit.
9) Rock Ya- Sin, CB, Temple
- Keeping the secondary in mind here, Rock Ya-Sin was someone that shot up the draft boards over the last 2 months. A beast of a player, and similar to both Murphy and Williams, Ya-Sin would enhance the secondary and turn that group into the strength of this defense. In a passing league, any of these options would tremendously help Miami’s new defense.
10) Miles Sanders, RB, Penn St.
- Is the 2nd- round too soon for a running back? Maybe, but it might not be for this regime. I’ve been saying for awhile now that Miles Sanders fits what this staff looks for in a running back. While other needs seem like a higher priority, Sanders is still a possibility early in the 2nd.
11) Jawan Taylor, OT, UF (Honorable Mention)
- Jawan Taylor was a top 3 prospect at Offensive Tackle until his knee was flagged recently. He is now sliding into the 2nd Obviously, the staff would have more info on the injury than I would but while it would be good value, we would need to know the details on the knee before I totally feel confident in the pick. With other Offensive Line prospects like the above, his injury may get him passed up by Miami.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Draft Christian Wilkins
With the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select:
Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
H: 6’3″ / W: 315lbs
Strengths:
- Smart football player; expect minimal mistakes
- Good use of hands/moves at the line; potential to penetrate or disrupt plays
- Quick/Explosive
- Solidifies running game
- A player Miami really wanted
Weaknesses:
- While not weak, not the strongest DT
- Risky potential; could be a “generic” DT. Good for your roster, ‘iffy’ for value of the pick
Reaction:
For the first year in a long time, Dolphins fans weren’t necessarily clamoring for a specific player or position. Some wanted Dwayne Haskins who was sitting right there, others wanted to build the trenches, there was even a contingency of fans that wanted to grab the flashiest skill player available.
And after months of speculating who the first-year head coach might select, Brian Flores and Chris Grier decided to take Christian Wilkins, a smart and consistent defensive tackle from Clemson.
The perfect pick to begin to solidify the defensive line, it seems like the Miami Dolphins were happy to take whichever of the elite defensive tackles were left at #13.
There were rumors that the Dolphins would trade back, but it seems like there weren’t any suitors for the pick.
Wilkins is a phenomenal compliment to Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, a trio of young, cheap defensive tackles that should subsequently enhance the linebacking unit as well.
With the New York Jets selecting Quinnen Williams, and the Buffalo Bills selecting Ed Oliver, Miami grabbed the next-best defensive tackle on the board.
The running game in the AFC East will certainly be interesting to watch.
The Dolphins are scheduled to pick 16th in the 2nd round (48th overall).
Andrew Mitchell’s 2019 Mock Draft
The 2019 NFL Draft has arrived and it is time for my Official 1st-round mock draft.
Below are my picks along with a few projected trades (that have been labeled with an asterisk). These are projected trades that I think will happen due to how the draft begins to play out. Since this is only a 1st-round mock I did not project compensation. See below!
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|ARI
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Oklahoma
|2
|SF
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Ohio St
|3
|NYJ
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Alabama
|4
|OAK
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|5
|TB
|Devin White
|LB
|LSU
|6
|NYG
|Josh Allen
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|7
|JAX
|Jawan Taylor
|OT
|Florida
|8
|HOU*
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Washington
|9
|BUF
|Jonah Williams
|OT
|Alabama
|10
|DEN
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Missouri
|11
|CIN
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Ohio St
|12
|GB
|TJ Hockenson
|TE
|Iowa
|13
|MIN**
|Cody Ford
|OT
|Oklahoma
|14
|ATL
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Clemson
|15
|WAS
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Ole Miss
|16
|CAR
|Brian Burns
|EDGE
|Florida St
|17
|NYG
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|LSU
|18
|MIA**
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Miss St
|19
|TEN
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Oklahoma
|20
|PIT
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Temple
|21
|SEA
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Clemson
|22
|BAL
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|NC State
|23
|DET*
|Rashaan Gary
|DE
|Michigan
|24
|OAK
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Alabama
|25
|PHI
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|S
|Florida
|26
|IND
|AJ Brown
|WR
|Ole Miss
|27
|OAK
|Darnell Savage
|S
|Maryland
|28
|LAC
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|Clemson
|29
|SEA
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Miss St
|30
|GB
|Dalton Risner
|OT
|Kansas St
|31
|LAR
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|Boston College
|32
|NE
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Iowa
*Detroit trades back with Houston
** Miami trades back with Minnesota
Miami Dolphins
Reasons why the Miami Dolphins Might Trade Up for a QB in 2019
Let’s get hypothetical for a second.
It’s draft day, Phins fans! I’m sure you’ve tallied every mock, read every potential scouting report, and have been doing your best Sherlock Holmes interpretation attempting to uncover all the secrets and hieroglyphics being thrown out there.
What if we threw out one more hypothetical at you? One that most would scoff at instantly, but one that has a more-realistic chance of occurring than most smokescreens you’ve witnessed the past few weeks.
Say we ignore every aspect that points the Miami Dolphins towards drafting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft and focus solely on 2019. Would Miami be so bold as to acquire their franchise QB this year rather than waiting a season?
Below are a few reasons why, against all of our desires, the Dolphins might trade up for a quarterback later tonight:
How Valuable is One Player?
The 2020 quarterback class is light years ahead of the 2019 class. Kyler Murray is expected to be the #1 quarterback taken, with Dwayne Haskins projected to be the 2nd QB off the board. Interesting thing is, Murray is projected to be worse than the top-3 quarterbacks coming out next year; Haskins would obviously be projected even lower.
Why splurge for a lesser quarterback? Guess it depends how much of a downgrade you think you’re getting.
The thought here is that trading up to select one of these quarterbacks in the 2019 draft will cost substantially less than it will next season.
Any trade is going to be closer to resembling the trade Jeff Ireland made with the Oakland Raiders back in 2013 (Dion Jordan) – where he only gave up a 2nd-round pick to move up to #3 overall – rather than reflect the Washington Redskins trade in 2012 where they gave up most of their future for Robert Griffin III.
That RGIII-type of trade is what the Miami Dolphins will be looking at next year if they sit anywhere outside of the top-5.
Sure, all of those 2020 quarterbacks offer a safer chance at being elite, but do the 2019 quarterbacks bring the Dolphins more value because they have all the extra picks to build around their new quarterback? Rather than desperately trying to fit whatever 3rd & 4th-round picks they have left into the starting lineup?
Future Assets
Unless you selected the next Baker Mayfield, and your selection led your team to a decent record (in which case, you’re very happy with your pick), chances are, your rookie quarterback is going to struggle.
So much so, that you’ve now set yourself up to draft a top-5 prospect next season. With that top-5 pick comes the luxury of trading down with one of the team’s that desperately want one of the quarterbacks everyone is enamored with.
The situation spells instant profit for Miami; they can get an absolute haul if they wanted to trade down next year. Talk about being able to build an entire roster around a rookie quarterback. This is the kind of trade that allows a franchise to properly rebuild.
This trade just comes with the caveat that you better have gotten your rookie quarterback in 2019 right. That’s a pretty big caveat.
And that’s where a man’s job security is taken into consideration…
Securing Your Future
Steve Wilks was just fired by the Arizona Cardinals after drafting a rookie quarterback (Josh Rosen). It also happened to Jeff Fisher and the Los Angeles Rams a couple seasons ago (Jared Goff). We used to think that drafting a rookie quarterback extended your leash, but that may not necessarily be the case.
We hope the Dolphins have a concrete plan in mind, and if the plan they sold to Stephen Ross was to focus on 2020, then any amount of losing isn’t going to get them fired.
But we all thought Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier (part 1) had a plan, and those plans never seem to go as intended.
Who knows what Brian Flores and Chris Grier (part 2) will have to endure prior to the 2020 draft occurring. Are they that confident that their seats are as cool as Winterfell, or do they still have a fire lit under them for 2019?
Can Flores and Grier afford a 2-14 season on their resume? One that will ultimately leave the fans happy, but will cause a ton of discomfort, frustration and “that’s so Dolphins” along the way.
As a business, even if the losing is intended, it creates negative PR. Stephen Ross is a business man before anything else and business might change one calendar year from now.
Quarterbacks print money for franchises. Does Ross allow his bright football minds to build the way they planned, or do dollar signs get in the way of the overall prize?
Verdict
Although it would bring instant excitement, and save us from an empty season of losing, I highly doubt Miami trades up to select a quarterback in 2019.
If a specific prospect they like falls to them at #13, do they take them? That’s more likely. They may deem their 1st-round pick worthy of that risk – simply because they can get a “redo” in 2020…..the year that actually matters.
It’s hard to ignore all the moves Miami is making towards 2020. It would be the biggest smokescreen in the history of the NFL draft if Miami fooled everyone and jumped up to get a QB this year. I just don’t think it’s going to happen.
I’d loveeeee the Winovich pick, unless of course we swap our third for Rosen. Then this pick has to be spent on o-line if we expect Rosen to show us what he can do at all without getting pummeled behind Kilgore and company.