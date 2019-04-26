Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2

Let’s get hypothetical for a second.

It’s draft day, Phins fans! I’m sure you’ve tallied every mock, read every potential scouting report, and have been doing your best Sherlock Holmes interpretation attempting to uncover all the secrets and hieroglyphics being thrown out there.

What if we threw out one more hypothetical at you? One that most would scoff at instantly, but one that has a more-realistic chance of occurring than most smokescreens you’ve witnessed the past few weeks.

Say we ignore every aspect that points the Miami Dolphins towards drafting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft and focus solely on 2019. Would Miami be so bold as to acquire their franchise QB this year rather than waiting a season?

Below are a few reasons why, against all of our desires, the Dolphins might trade up for a quarterback later tonight:

How Valuable is One Player?

The 2020 quarterback class is light years ahead of the 2019 class. Kyler Murray is expected to be the #1 quarterback taken, with Dwayne Haskins projected to be the 2nd QB off the board. Interesting thing is, Murray is projected to be worse than the top-3 quarterbacks coming out next year; Haskins would obviously be projected even lower.

Why splurge for a lesser quarterback? Guess it depends how much of a downgrade you think you’re getting.

The thought here is that trading up to select one of these quarterbacks in the 2019 draft will cost substantially less than it will next season.

Any trade is going to be closer to resembling the trade Jeff Ireland made with the Oakland Raiders back in 2013 (Dion Jordan) – where he only gave up a 2nd-round pick to move up to #3 overall – rather than reflect the Washington Redskins trade in 2012 where they gave up most of their future for Robert Griffin III.

That RGIII-type of trade is what the Miami Dolphins will be looking at next year if they sit anywhere outside of the top-5.

Sure, all of those 2020 quarterbacks offer a safer chance at being elite, but do the 2019 quarterbacks bring the Dolphins more value because they have all the extra picks to build around their new quarterback? Rather than desperately trying to fit whatever 3rd & 4th-round picks they have left into the starting lineup?

Future Assets

Unless you selected the next Baker Mayfield, and your selection led your team to a decent record (in which case, you’re very happy with your pick), chances are, your rookie quarterback is going to struggle.

So much so, that you’ve now set yourself up to draft a top-5 prospect next season. With that top-5 pick comes the luxury of trading down with one of the team’s that desperately want one of the quarterbacks everyone is enamored with.

The situation spells instant profit for Miami; they can get an absolute haul if they wanted to trade down next year. Talk about being able to build an entire roster around a rookie quarterback. This is the kind of trade that allows a franchise to properly rebuild.

This trade just comes with the caveat that you better have gotten your rookie quarterback in 2019 right. That’s a pretty big caveat.

And that’s where a man’s job security is taken into consideration…

Securing Your Future

Steve Wilks was just fired by the Arizona Cardinals after drafting a rookie quarterback (Josh Rosen). It also happened to Jeff Fisher and the Los Angeles Rams a couple seasons ago (Jared Goff). We used to think that drafting a rookie quarterback extended your leash, but that may not necessarily be the case.

We hope the Dolphins have a concrete plan in mind, and if the plan they sold to Stephen Ross was to focus on 2020, then any amount of losing isn’t going to get them fired.

But we all thought Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier (part 1) had a plan, and those plans never seem to go as intended.

Who knows what Brian Flores and Chris Grier (part 2) will have to endure prior to the 2020 draft occurring. Are they that confident that their seats are as cool as Winterfell, or do they still have a fire lit under them for 2019?

Can Flores and Grier afford a 2-14 season on their resume? One that will ultimately leave the fans happy, but will cause a ton of discomfort, frustration and “that’s so Dolphins” along the way.

As a business, even if the losing is intended, it creates negative PR. Stephen Ross is a business man before anything else and business might change one calendar year from now.

Quarterbacks print money for franchises. Does Ross allow his bright football minds to build the way they planned, or do dollar signs get in the way of the overall prize?

Verdict

Although it would bring instant excitement, and save us from an empty season of losing, I highly doubt Miami trades up to select a quarterback in 2019.

If a specific prospect they like falls to them at #13, do they take them? That’s more likely. They may deem their 1st-round pick worthy of that risk – simply because they can get a “redo” in 2020…..the year that actually matters.

It’s hard to ignore all the moves Miami is making towards 2020. It would be the biggest smokescreen in the history of the NFL draft if Miami fooled everyone and jumped up to get a QB this year. I just don’t think it’s going to happen.