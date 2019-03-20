Miami Dolphins 2020 compensatory pick projections and implications

Players, Traits, and Scheme Fits for the Miami Dolphins

Jump to Defense

The two most talked about quarterbacks, as it pertains to the Dolphins, were in the news over the weekend, starting with the incumbent.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported that Miami will look to trade Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s $18.75 million salary attached to his potential acquisition, however, makes that unlikely. The Dolphins will then resort to releasing the eighth overall pick in the 2012 Draft.

The biggest move to come involves Ryan Tannehill. The #Dolphins have had trade talks about him, which often is a precursor to a release. His salary makes it difficult to trade. https://t.co/kiiFjhSIOE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2019

Everyone’s top option to replace the former Aggie (and a former Aggie in his own right) is reportedly already off the board.

Sunday Combine Notes: Kliff Kingsbury telling people it’s a “done deal” the Cardinals will select Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft. Plenty more here -> https://t.co/Tke8GyScfm pic.twitter.com/MqVy9MpTUt — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 3, 2019

Quarterbacks

Moving on from Tannehill and out of range for Murray (and likely Dwayne Haskins)Miami hops on the quarterback treadmill until 2020. The value at pick 13, or even in a trade down, does not lend itself to the signal-callers. Daniel Jones, for all intents and purpose, looks like an undraftable player for my money. Drew Lock’s inconsistencies in his release make for a steep learning curve and anyone else falls into the day-three territory.

The on-field drills only confirmed the things we already knew from the film:

– Dwayne Haskins can flat spin it.

– Daniel Jones, Will Grier, and Ryan Finley don’t have the requisite arm strength to play at the next level. This is true of a lot of the other quarterbacks but they don’t warrant mentioning.

– Drew Lock has a sharp, quick release, but the varying launch points cause extreme inconsistencies in his accuracy.

Both Chris Grier and Brian Flores alluded the importance of a quarterback commanding the respect of the locker room, being a clear communicator and winning in the preparation aspect of the game.

Haksins is the best fit to that description, but he’s not surviving the top six picks. The cost to move up is too steep for a player with concerns over his ability to beat pressure looks and mechanics that need to be tweaked at the next level.

Without the ability to maneuver for a franchise quarterback, the Dolphins should look to a developmental prospect on day-three. My personal preference for these types are the physically impressive balls of clay that need refinement.

Jarrett Stidham is a strong-armed former five-star recruit. Tyree Jackson can throw the football out of the building and offers plus-athleticism. Those are the two players Miami should start to think about in round-four and beyond.

If Gardner Minshew makes it out of draft unselected, Miami should make the Washington State alum (Go Gougs) a priority UDFA. His physical traits don’t wow you but his engaging, energetic style is infectious. He’s a sharp processor and can spark a huddle when the starter goes down and you need a gamer in a pinch.

Franchise Quarterback Prediction:

Brian Flores will ultimately be attached to the guy that Miami eventually selects with a first round draft pick. We’ve already covered that it’s unlikely that happens in 2019; so it’s on to 2020.

Throw out the tank idea. If the Dolphins lose enough games to warrant the first pick in the draft, then Miami has a Head Coach problem. The list of Head Coaches to survive catastrophic seasons is small, and the list of coaches to survive and then turn things around is even smaller. It hasn’t been done since Jimmy Johnson last did it in the early-90’s.

If you value Brian Flores and think he has assembled a good coaching staff, the Dolphins will not fall into that 2-win range.

That means no Tua Tagovailoa.

It means Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Utah State’s Jordan Love, or Georgia’s Jake Fromm. And, of course, the very likely scenario where an unknown rises to the surface.

My way too early prediction is that Jake Fromm winds up in a Dolphins uniform. Even at age-18, Fromm’s appearance on the Netflix series QB1 showcases a young-man mature beyond his years and an undying love for football (there’s a great scene where he is entirely distraught about an AC joint sprain that forces him to miss time, despite trying to play through it).

That love of the game is exactly what Flores and Grier both highlighted when asked about their preference in a quarterback last week.

Fromm has the big stage experience, the physical traits you want to see, and a tremendous aptitude for the cerebral side of the game.

As a cherry-topper, Fromm’s experience managing a team with a strong defense and running game coincides with what I believe the Dolphins want to build under Flores.

Offensive Line

It’s difficult to identify exactly what Miami’s offense will look like. There’s no readily apparent blueprint for the specifics of Chad O’Shea’s preferences. We know he wants to be multiple, but the Pats have rostered a wide array of offensive linemen varying in all shapes and sizes.

My best guess is that they’ll approach the interior positions from an athletic standpoint with elite movement skills. Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James fit that bill on the outside so, if James is retained, that’s a good indicator of the tackle preferences.

The two things to keep an eye on for this position group are the feet (3-cone and shuttle) and the explosive drills (broad and vertical jumps).

This is a good time to need a center – this draft is loaded with them.

North Carolina State’s Garrett Bradbury won the day. He’s an elite mover that measured well in the power metrics (bench, broad, and vert).

Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy was runner-up. He’s technically refined. He’ll climb to the second-level with ease and can drop the anchor in pass pro.

Elgton Jenkins from Mississippi State is a power-player, but his choppy feet and effortless glide in the mirror drill was encouraging from a movement standpoint. Miami would be wise to pinpoint any of these three players come Late-April.

The guard class isn’t too shabby either.

Alabama’s Jonah Williams is adamant that he’s a left tackle, but Miami could well draft him with the 13th pick and get Quentin Nelson-like production out of him at left guard.

A true left guard, Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom had a tremendous workout. Daniel Jeremiah insists that Lindstrom is a Patriot via the second-round. Miami can intervene and use the 48th pick on a player that figures to be a day-one starter.

Penn State’s Connor McGovern has the feather feet that could attract the Dolphins. He changes direction nicely and showed a good burst throughout the drills.

The tackle situation is impending.

If the Dolphins and James can’t reach an agreement, USC’s Chuma Edoga won Offensive Line MVP at the Senior Bowl and doubled-down with a great workout in Indianapolis.

Dalton Risner might be my favorite line prospect in the entire class. He plays all five positions and might be an option in a round-one trade back. He has a nasty mean-streak and finishes plays – he showed both of those traits in the on-field work.

Ohio State’s Michael Jordan is a mountain. He’s long and covers a ton of ground on his kick slide but he’s a bit heavy-footed.

Two more names that impressed were Georgia’s Lamont Gaillard and Charlotte’s Nate Davis.

Running Backs

Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage should feel comfortable in their roles as the 1A and 1B backs in 2019. But if we’re to adhere to the New England model, you can never have enough backs – especially those that can contribute in the passing game.

Thanks to college football’s integration into the NFL, there are plenty of backs with pass-catching prowess.

Penn State’s Miles Sanders was the best of the day. He likely tested his way out of Miami’s range as a day-two pick, but he’d be an excellent option as a third-down back in 2019 and to replace Drake if the Dolphins don’t re-sign the three-year vet.

Washington State’s James Williams caught 89 passes last year and it showed in his workout. He’s a jitterbug with a full route-tree. He can make tacklers miss in the open field and tracks the ball well in the vertical game.

Justice Hill’s (Oklahoma State) 4.40 speed is difficult to ignore. If Miami operates in a zone-blocking scheme, it only takes a small crease for Hill to impact a game with a 75-yard gallop.

More traditional backs are available as well. Georgia’s Elijah Holyfield forces defensive backs to make business decisions and Washington’s Myles Gaskin is ultra-productive (four straight years of 1,200 rushing yards).

Boise State’s Alexander Mattison will remind you of another former Bronco-turned-Dolphins and Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams has the character and production that Miami will love.

Tight End

The tight end position is difficult to figure because of the unknown commodities that are Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Both will get a fair shake to demonstrate growth in year-two, but the Dolphins could look to add more inline Y-types.

Rob Gronkowski’s playoff performance didn’t fill up the stat sheet but he was an integral part of the Pats running game.

Notre Dame’s Alize Mack comes from the same power-running program that gave Smythe to Miami. He’s more polished as a pass catcher than Smythe was as well.

Alabama’s Irv Smith is a perfect prospect for what Miami might like at the position, but he’s going to be drafted far too high for consideration.

San Diego State’s Kahale Warring looks impressive in gym shorts. He measured well across all tests, goes 6-foot5-five, 252 and looked comfortable catching the football. The SDSU program is dubbed Stanford-South, so you know he has that lunch pail mentality.

New England rostered a traditional fullback in James Develin and that’s something O’Shea might prefer to have in Miami. Conversion players like West Virginia’s Treyvon Wesco are worth a look on day-three. Wesco showcased good striking-power in the bag drills, but also balance and natural hands on the route and gauntlet drills.

Wide Receiver

Slots and perhaps a boundary X are in consideration for the Dolphins this offseason. Miami’s focus will be on the in-game processing speed and the consistencies as a route runner. The steps, breaks and leverage have to be on time with the quarterback meaning Miami will value the white board sessions and 3-cone times above all.

Who else would we start with here besides Hunter Renfro. Renfro is that soft-throwing pitcher that you think you’re going to pop for a few hits and maybe a long ball but, at the end of the game, you look up and you’re 0-for-4 with four groundouts.

At Clemson, Renfro was the money-down option. He sells each route in an identical fashion and can create separation at the top of the route without great testing metrics.

Georgia’s Riley Ridley has the make-up to intrigue Miami. He catches the ball cleanly and could play in that X boundary role.

Louisville’s Jaylen Smith could wind up undrafted, but he offers a vertical threat from the slot positon – a rarity in today’s game.

West Virginia’s David Sills V is going to have a productive career. His background as a quarterback gives him a different approach to the game and he’s one of the best deep-ball trackers in this draft.

Andy Isabella from UMass would fit the bill of O’Shea’s new Julian Edelman.

Dolphins Confirmed Offensive Player Meetings (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine):

Quarterbacks:

Kyler Murray – Oklahoma

Drew Lock – Missouri

Daniel Jones – Duke

Will Grier – West Virginia

Jarrett Stidham – Auburn

Brett Rypien – Boise State

Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss

Receivers:

Riley Ridley – Georgia

Offensive Line

Jawaan Taylor – Florida

Andre Dillard – Washington State

Lamont Gaillard – Georgia

@WingfieldNFL