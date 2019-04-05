NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues
The Miami Dolphins are going through their due diligence of predraft visits and private workouts. Is there anything meaningful that can be taken from them?
It’s part of the process. All throughout the draft season teams will be doing their homework on numerous prospects in the several-month leadup to the main event in late April. But the million-dollar question is whether or not the visits have any relation to actual draft selections.
While it is left to each organization’s discretion on how to use the allotted 30 predraft visits, many of the teams will use the opportunity to bring in enigmatic or red-flag prospects to get a better grasp on how they could fit into the team dynamic. Other teams will use it to interview potential draftees. There are many ways a team can use the predraft visits–that’s what makes it so hard to discern the reason for each individual predraft 30.
Smokescreen season
So it goes without saying that this part of the draft process can really throw fans through a loop. Smokescreens are afoot, and a prospect visit could not be what it seems from the fan who’s watching from the outside.
I know I’m guilty of this almost every year, but I’ll see a list of prospect visits, dinners, workouts, and meetings and start trying to make connections and estimates for actual draft selections, akin to the hard-boiled 1950s detective with the photos and yarn on his bullet board looking for any possible clues.
Long-winded analogies aside, I don’t think there’s any historical correlation between visits and selections. This is not the answer that the conspiracy theorist in all of us wants to hear, but it’s the truth, more often than not.
Predraft visits and selection likelihood
Sometimes there are anomalies, though. In 2017, for example, Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan were the first- and second-round selections and both had visits with the Dolphins.
Cordrea Tankersley, who was the third-round pick was not a visitor and did not have any contact with the Dolphins. But with the selections of Isaac Asiata, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Isaiah Ford, the idea of the Miami Dolphins drafting players that they were in contact with during the predraft process went up in flames.
Was that a result of the trade-down with the Eagles from the fourth round and it caused the draft plan to go awry? Or are the predraft visits just smoke and mirrors meant to feign interest in Player A to drive down the interest or dim the spotlight for Player B in hopes of getting a good value pick? A lot of question come with any theory of connecting visits to actual interest.
Coach-GM coupling effects
I suppose that none of the fans truly know that answer–I certainly don’t. It also matters that the Dolphins have had many different front offices in the past several years. Maybe Mike Tannenbaum viewed the usage of the visits differently than Dennis Hickey or Jeff Ireland and even if Chris Grier was still the de facto GM in some of those cases, it might still be different yet now that he’s coupled with Brian Flores.
If that’s the case then this entire article is moot since this will obviously be Chris Grier’s first year working with Brian Flores. To a degree, it matters, but I’m not sure how different it will vary from regimes of yesteryear. The purpose of the predraft visits could, in fact, have many similarities over the numerous front office over the past decade or longer or it could not.
Seeing things that aren’t there
To me, it stood out that both Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan had visits with the Dolphins and ended up being selected in consequent rounds. That’s enough to think that there could be a preference to draft players that came in for a workout or visit, but then that just begs more questions.
Are the Dolphins using the visits as opportunities to interview candidates they already like in a traditional job-applicatory style or are they gauging their overall interest based on the outcome of the visits?
I’m sure you’ll figure out the direction of this article with all the rhetorical, hypothetical questions, but I’m ultimately in the school of thought that there isn’t correlation or causality with the Miami Dolphins predraft visits and their actual draft picks in the subsequent draft.
What a coincidence
The 2017 back-to-back picks of Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan was coincidental and was just the product of how the Dolphins had those two players rated on the big board and how the draft picks started falling.
The same thing can be said with the gift-wrapped Minkah Fitzpatrick in the 2018 Draft after he stumbled to the Dolphins at the 11th pick. Fitzpatrick had not been in contact with the Dolphins at any point, but when he fell, the Fins must’ve already had him highly rated on the board, enough to take him in the first round.
How these dominoes ended up falling was circumstantial based on the one-time draft and the visits played no role on how the players were taken, how the big board was created or how the actual selections were chosen.
On to the future
Now I’ll be remiss if I didn’t use this opportunity to talk about the 2019 predraft visits and look for things that aren’t there for the newest crop of prospects. Here’s the most complete list of visits I could find.
Now at this point, the list of prospects that the Miami Dolphins has shown interest in is large enough that there will be at least one player drafted off of it. I’ll get to that prediction in a second. the list has 55 names on it, I would even humor arguments that say the Dolphins will take two guys off that list.
It’s just such a large number that you could take any random pool of 55 players in this year’s draft class and end up with one to two players that the Miami Dolphins will end up drafting.
It also matters that the Dolphins have seven regular picks: one first, one second, one third, one fourth, one fifth, and two sevenths. There’s an even spread of higher- and lower-tiered athletes on the Dolphins list, so that means that the potential for drafting the listees won’t wane as the draft gets into the later rounds.
The list includes big names such as Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State and lesser-known players like Koda Martin from Syracuse and Corrion Ballard from Utah.
Now I should make this point, the 2019 visit list I found includes all contacts and not just predraft 30s. Meetings from Pro Days, the Combine, Senior Bowl week, East-West Shrine week, and local-visit candidates are also listed. Although, in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter since the reasonings for any of the meetings in any regard are different on a case-by-case basis.
Without Further Ado
So now that I’ve dismissed the idea of any major correlation between the visits/meetings, I will take a random stab at the list and make a prediction on who will be a Miami Dolphin after the draft. This is a whimsical, baseless guess and my only guiding light is how I think the team will address team needs this year. I’m predicting the Miami Dolphins will take Johnnie Dixon on Day 3, no rhyme or reason behind that prediction.
If anything, you can look at that 2019 list and see who the Dolphins will likely not take because in years past the trend has often been taking players that aren’t on the list. So if you see a player on that list, then that’s closer to a kiss of death than it is a positive bellwether.
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Safeties
Job Description:
Safeties in this defense have to matchup in coverage. With a lot of cover-1, press-man, and cover-3 concepts, one safety often plays the center field position while the other matches up with a tight end, back, or slot.
Tackling is a must. Angles are paramount, everyone must be able to blitz and intelligence is key as this defense is driven by its defensive backs.
Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad
Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad
Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad
Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad
Safeties Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|1
|2
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|1-2
|3
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|1-2
|4
|Juan Thornhill
|Virginia
|2
|5
|Deionte Thompson
|Alabama
|2
|6
|Taylor Rapp
|Washington
|2-3
|7
|Darnell Savage
|Maryland
|2-3
|8
|Mike Edwards
|Kentucky
|4-5
|9
|Marquise Blaire
|Utah
|3-4
|10
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Miami
|5-6
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Mike Edwards – Kentucky
NFL Draft
Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks
Since you can gather general draft ideas from just about anywhere, we want to focus our coverage solely on the Dolphins. What will Miami look for at each position as the rebuild begins in 2019? This series is a collection of three things:
1.) Job-descriptions required for each position to be a Miami Dolphin
2.) Travis’ personal Dolphins-centric big-board for each position
3.) Confirmed player visits (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine, Pro-Day, 30 visit)
Jump To:
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Tackles
Interior Offensive Linemen
Edge Defenders
Interior Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Cornerbacks
Job Description:
No team played more man-coverage than New England in 2018 (54% of the time). With Xavien Howard poised to break the bank, Eric Rowe a capable (though oft-injured) press-corner in his own right, Miami could search to supplement a young group of unproven corners beyond Howard.
Length, speed, change-of-direction, and man-coverage specialists are what we’re looking for here. Here are the measurements of the New England corners:
Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone
Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad
Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad
Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad
Cornerbacks Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Round Projection
|1
|DeAndre Baker
|Georgia
|1
|2
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|1
|3
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|1
|4
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|1-2
|5
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|2
|6
|David Long
|Michigan
|3-4
|7
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|2-3
|8
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|2-3
|9
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|3-4
|10
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|3-4
|11
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|4-5
|12
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|4-5
|13
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|5-6
|14
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|2-3
|15
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|5-7
Reported Dolphins Meetings:
Byron Murphy – Washington
Greedy Williams – LSU
Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
Blace Brown – Troy
Derrick Baity – Kentucky
Ka’Dar Hollman – Toldeo
Miami Dolphins
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, but what if the Miami Dolphins pick a lot earlier than we expect?
Surprise trades happen every year in the NFL Draft, and this year will be no exception.
2019’s draft class possess two top-tier Quarterbacks and multiple game-changing defensive talents such as Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, and Ed Oliver. If Miami falls in love with a player they believe could change the franchise (such as Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins), then which teams would they call and what price would they have to pay?
Jimmy Johnson created a draft pick value chart during his time with the Dallas Cowboys; this chart gives a numerical value to every pick in the draft based on the round and overall draft pick. Since its creation in the 90’s, the chart has changed over the years, but it is still used as a reference tool for teams around the league.
Using this draft chart, we will try to identify the price Miami will have to pay to move up in the draft.
Miami currently holds:
- 1st round pick (13) – 1150 points
- 2nd round pick (16) – 420 points
- 3rd round pick (15) – 195 points
- 4th round pick (14) – 62 points
- 5th round pick (13) – 30.6 points
- 7th round pick (19) – 1 point
- 7th round pick (20) – 1 point
The Dolphins will also hold multiple picks in the 2020 draft after they are awarded some compensatory picks after this upcoming season.
Chris Grier and company are starting a rebuild and can add players from the roster to trade negotiations; players such as Xavien Howard and Kenny Stills could yield a high value. Two teams Miami could target when trying to facilitate a trade are the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oakland is currently undergoing a massive rebuild ever since Jon Gruden has taken control; and although they already have 3 first-round draft picks in the 2019 class, they could add even more by trading down with Miami. Oakland holds the 4th overall pick in the draft, so trading up from #13 would not be cheap for Miami – and Oakland could demand a king’s ransom.
Jacksonville is fresh off a disappointing 2018 campaign, but isn’t far from their AFC Championship loss in 2017. Jacksonville’s time to win is now, as they will need to pay multiple superstars in the coming years and have recently signed Nick Foles to a big contract. That being said, they still have some holes on the roster that need addressed, such as the offensive line.
Jacksonville holds the 7th overall pick and most likely could still trade back to #13 and select a dominate offensive line prospect – then take the additional picks from Miami and add depth to their roster.
Oakland’s 4th-overall pick values at 1800 points, while Miami’s 13th-overall pick values at 1150 – a difference of 650 points for Miami to make up.
The Raiders currently have needs at EDGE, LB, WR, and CB, so Miami could also add a player to help make up the difference. Players such as Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills, and maybe Charles Harris could be of interest to the Raiders, but for this example, we will use only draft picks.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #4 (1800 points)
- Oakland receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points), pick 116 (62 points), and 2020’s 4th and 5th round picks (estimated at 110 points in total)
This trade brings Miami within about 50 or so points of 1800, but this gives Oakland a plethora of picks for 2019 and additional picks for 2020. Trading up all the way to number 4 will be costly, and although the trade won’t look exactly like this it will require Miami to dive deep into its pockets.
Jacksonville’s 7th-overall pick is valued at 1500 points, which would require Miami to make up 350 points to move up to number 7.
Jacksonville’s most notable need is on the offensive line, and Miami doesn’t have anyone to offer in that position group. The Jaguars have already invested heavily in Nick Foles, so they can address the offensive line at pick 13 and with the additional picks they acquire from Miami.
Example trade:
- Miami receives pick #7 (1500 points), pick 178 (19.8 points)
- Jacksonville receives pick #13 (1150 points), pick 48 (420 points)
This scenario has Miami overpaying about 50 points, but I would expect Jacksonville to be fielding calls from the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos as well.
Although this trade is substantially cheaper, it comes with uncertainty, as Dwayne Haskins is sought after and waiting until he falls to #7 could be unrealistic.
The Miami Dolphins have lived in mediocrity for far too long, it’s time to break free and take some risks. Do Chris Grier and company pick up the phone and make the call? If they do, you’ll hear about it here on LockedOnDolphins.com as we keep you up to the minute on everything that is Miami Dolphins.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues April 5, 2019
- Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Safeties April 5, 2019
- Locked On Dolphins 2019 Draft Big Boards – Cornerbacks April 5, 2019
- Former Miami Dolphins Offensive Guard Josh Sitton Retires April 4, 2019
- What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins April 4, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Disconcerting Decision to Keep Kiko Alonso
-
Uncategorized4 days ago
What an Ideal Draft for the Miami Dolphins Would Look Like
-
Miami Dolphins1 day ago
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami’s Primary Objective – The Secondary