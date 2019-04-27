Connect with us

NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins select Ohio State’s Isaiah Prince in the sixth round

Shawn Digity

Published

1 hour ago

on

USA Today Sports Isaiah Prince
Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

With their sixth-round pick and 202 overall, the Miami Dolphins selected offensive tackle Isaiah Prince out of Ohio State

The Dolphins received the 202nd pick as part of the package in Day 2’s trade-down with the Saints. After moving down and chipping in their fourth-rounder, the Fins got the late sixth-rounder in return as part of the deal.

The Dolphins took Isaiah Prince out of another strong program that consistently shoots out offensive lineman, Ohio State. Prince’s teammate, Michael Jordan, went earlier on Day 3 to the Bengals.

Isaiah Prince is a tough evaluation. I wasn’t a big fan and Prince often times was on the losing end of the point of attack. He was called for numerous holding calls and I saw him on the ground a lot. This might be because he has less-than-ideal foot movement. I am interested to see how he factors into the Dolphins’ grand scheme. He might specialize in becoming the swing tackle.

Isaiah Prince is very raw, but the Ohio State pedigree for trench players speaks for itself, so this could turn into a good late-round pick with a little time and development.

Shawn Digity

NFL Draft

Dolphins Draft Wisconsin Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel

Travis Wingfield

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

Miami had quite a wait before its first day-three selection. In the fifth-round, with the 151st-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Wisconsin Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. A JUCO transfer, Van Ginkel picked up 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his Badgers’ career (off the bench in 2017, starter in 2018). The linebacker added two interceptions, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

The Dolphins have a glaring hole in the assumed Kyle Van Noy role, in a player that can play inside and outside at the linebacker position. Miami will attempt to develop Van Ginkel to set the edge in the running game, blitz the quarterback, and move all over the formation.

Combine Results

40-yard dash: Did not run
Bench Press: 17 reps
Vertical: 38 inches
Broad: 123 inches
3-cone: 6.89
Short Shuttle: 4.14

Van Ginkel has a similar build to Van Noy. At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds with 32 1/2 inch arms, the length and backfield production surely attracted Miami to Van Ginkel’s game.

Via that report from NFL.com, Van Ginkel plays with a high-motor, plays through injuries, and has the requisite athletic ability to play a multi-faceted role in the defense. His lean build and lack of power makes him a questionable edge-setter, which could prove problematic in the new defense. He allows blockers into his frame and doesn’t disengage very often.

Van Ginkel figures to make the squad on special teams and serve as depth in the linebackers room.

@WingfieldNFL

 

NFL Draft

What positions will the Miami Dolphins address on Day 3 of the Draft

Shawn Digity

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 27, 2019

By

USA Today Sports Charles Omenihu Miami Dolphins draft
Charles Omenihu in the Sugar Bowl. Omenihu is still available on day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

The Miami Dolphins still have four picks left in the 2019 NFL Draft. Which positions should and will be addressed by the time the dust settles on on the 209 NFL Draft?

With the trades that came yesterday on Day 2, the Dolphins are left without a fourth-round pick. They used pick 116 as a kickback-pick to the Saints when trading down from 48 to 62. Although they scooped the Saints’ 2020 second-rounder, the Dolphins will now have to wait until pick 151 to get their first selection of the day.

At 151, partway through the fifth round, the Dolphins could still get some good value. I would look for them to go in on the edge rushers. Some guys I would personally like to see at that pick are Arkansas State’s Ronheen Bingham, Eastern Michigan’s Maxx Crosby, Georgia’s Jonathan Ledbetter, Iowa’s Anthony Nelson, or Oregon’s Justin Hollins.

Charles Omenihu is surprisingly still available, but I expect him to be selected sometime during the fourth round. Here’s a more comprehensive list of available edge rushers from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

I also expect the Miami Dolphins to address the offensive line again at some point during Day 3. Michael Deiter, the third-round pick, is a good start, but I’d like to see another draft pick get dedicated to the interior offensive line. I wouldn’t be upset to see the Dolphins select a right tackle, either, even if Jesse Davis is already tentatively penciled in there.

Some targets that I’d like in the later rounds include Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt, Notre Dame’s Alex Bars, Arkansas’ Hjalte Froholdt, Kentucky’s Bunchy Stallings, Florida’s Martez Ivey or Miami’s Venzell Boulware. Here are some more prospects that could be available later today for the offensive line. Here’s a second perspective from Kevin Brown on some of the talent still on the board for Day 3, as well.

The third position I’d like to see get selected is cornerback or safety. There are still some hidden gems available and some of them could still be available in the seventh round.  Some of my personal favorites include Sheldrick Redwine from Miami, Xavier Crawford from Central Michigan, Jimmy Moreland from James Madison, Hamp Cheevers from Boston College, Ka’dar Hollman from Toledo, and Blace Brown from Troy. Here are some rankings for the best remaining defensive backs.

The final position I would address is quarterback. Yes, you read that right. I’m still taking a flier on a late-round quarterback and keeping three of them on the roster for 2019. Josh Rosen is the new kid on the block, but I would nab someone like Garnder Minshew with the 234th and final selection for the Dolphins. For a better understanding of the late-round quarterbacks, here’s a piece I did talking about the deep-dive prospects.

Once it’s all said and done, I am hoping that the Miami Dolphins will have drafted several of these positions. Edge, DB, offensive line and quarterback are on the wish list for the remainder of the draft.

NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter

Shawn Digity

Published

19 hours ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Michael Deiter at the Combine. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter

The Miami Dolphins have finally made their second actual selection in the 2019 draft pool, after the second-round trade-down and Josh Rosen excitement.

The Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection, number 78 overall, on Wisconsin iOL Michael Deiter. Deiter is one of the next big offensive-trench names from the hog molly factory that is Wisconsin.

Michael Deiter has the ability to play center or guard and should be a vital piece in this rebuilding offensive line. For now, he’ll likely plug into the left guard position and instantly help stabilize the left side with Tunsil.

Deiter is 6’6, 320 pounds and will be the Dolphins future in guarding against the new AFC East defensive monsters, like Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver.

Some of his better traits include his athleticism, but some of his weaknesses include arm length, according to The Draft Network. For a more in-depth description of the Dolphins’ newest offensive lineman, here is the full scouting report on Michael Deiter.

The Dolphins have done a good job of addressing positions of need in their first two selection with Christian Wilkins at DT in the first and Deiter. The two draft picks so far should both be plug-and-play contributions to the team.

LATEST

