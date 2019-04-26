NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter
The Miami Dolphins have finally made their second actual selection in the 2019 draft pool, after the second-round trade-down and Josh Rosen excitement.
The Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection, number 78 overall, on Wisconsin iOL Michael Deiter. Deiter is one of the next big offensive-trench names from the hog molly factory that is Wisconsin.
Michael Deiter has the ability to play center or guard and should be a vital piece in this rebuilding offensive line. For now, he’ll likely plug into the left guard position and instantly help stabilize the left side with Tunsil.
Deiter is a left guard, and that has a ripple effect on the rest of the lineup. Imagine that pushes Chris Reed to right guard, Jesse Davis to right tackle, and Zach Sterup into the swing tackle position.
Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis
Deiter is 6’6, 320 pounds and will be the Dolphins future in guarding against the new AFC East defensive monsters, like Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver.
Some of his better traits include his athleticism, but some of his weaknesses include arm length, according to The Draft Network. For a more in-depth description of the Dolphins’ newest offensive lineman, here is the full scouting report on Michael Deiter.
The Dolphins have done a good job of addressing positions of need in their first two selection with Christian Wilkins at DT in the first and Deiter. The two draft picks so far should both be plug-and-play contributions to the team.
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2
The Miami Dolphins began to rebuild their defensive line when they selected Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick in Round 1. As we head into the Day 2 of the NFL Draft, check out some prospects Miami may consider when they’re on the clock with the 16th pick in Round 2 (pick #48 overall):
1) Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
- The LSU cornerback is still on the board and is sure to hear his name very quickly in the 2nd round. Miami is still searching for a starting corner opposite Xavien Howard, with Eric Rowe slotted as the current placeholder. Greedy’s ball skills alone would be a great addition, given the number of throws coming his way with X locking down the other side of the field.
Greedy Williams locked down receivers at LSU – including when he he matched up against DK Metcalf a season ago.
2) Chauncey Gardner- Johnson, S, UF
- CGJ is a play-maker at the safety position. As we all know, Brian Flores often likes to play with 3 safeties on the field at the same time, and Miami is truly lacking 2 of the 3. Reshad Jones is getting older and his pay has exceeded his play, and T.J. McDonald is not a great fit schematically.
3) Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
- A relentless motor and skilled pass rusher, Chase Winovich would be quite the coup to pair with 1st-round pick Christian Wilkins. He’s a great player and better teammate. With Miami lacking pass rush, Winovich could help apply pressure from a revamped front 7.
4) Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
- Much like Winovich above, Brian Flores’ scheme relies heavily on his front 7 to bring pressure from a myriad of directions. Zach Allen would upgrade our pass rush and compliment the team with his relentless motor.
5) Eric McCoy, C, Texas A&M
- As much as I love some of the names that are still on the board, I am personally leaning towards the offensive line. After the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills selected the top 2 interior defensive linemen in Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, Miami’s need for interior protection is higher than it was before! Eric McCoy can play Center or Guard, but would immediately improve a weak interior.
6) Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
- Following suit with the above, Cody Ford is a massive man who is slotted to play either Right Tackle or Guard. Both are needs for Miami, and fits the above logic (given Miami will face 2 top interior defensive linemen twice a year).
7) Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
- A Travis Wingfield favorite, Dalton Risner is solid Right Tackle prospect with a nasty streak in him. Miami has sorely lacked that over the years, and Risner would give them 2 bookend Tackles for the foreseeable future when they target a franchise Quarterback in the 2020 Draft.
8) Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
- Many of us have spoken about Miami having a potentially star-studded secondary and making it that position group the strength of this defense. Byron Murphy is one of the cleanest, most-solid defensive backs in the draft. Much like Greedy Williams above, he instantly gives you a starting corner opposite of Xavien Howard and turns the back half of the defense into its strong suit.
9) Rock Ya- Sin, CB, Temple
- Keeping the secondary in mind here, Rock Ya-Sin was someone that shot up the draft boards over the last 2 months. A beast of a player, and similar to both Murphy and Williams, Ya-Sin would enhance the secondary and turn that group into the strength of this defense. In a passing league, any of these options would tremendously help Miami’s new defense.
10) Miles Sanders, RB, Penn St.
- Is the 2nd- round too soon for a running back? Maybe, but it might not be for this regime. I’ve been saying for awhile now that Miles Sanders fits what this staff looks for in a running back. While other needs seem like a higher priority, Sanders is still a possibility early in the 2nd.
11) Jawan Taylor, OT, UF (Honorable Mention)
- Jawan Taylor was a top 3 prospect at Offensive Tackle until his knee was flagged recently. He is now sliding into the 2nd Obviously, the staff would have more info on the injury than I would but while it would be good value, we would need to know the details on the knee before I totally feel confident in the pick. With other Offensive Line prospects like the above, his injury may get him passed up by Miami.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Draft Christian Wilkins
With the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select:
Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
H: 6’3″ / W: 315lbs
Strengths:
- Smart football player; expect minimal mistakes
- Good use of hands/moves at the line; potential to penetrate or disrupt plays
- Quick/Explosive
- Solidifies running game
- A player Miami really wanted
Weaknesses:
- While not weak, not the strongest DT
- Risky potential; could be a “generic” DT. Good for your roster, ‘iffy’ for value of the pick
Reaction:
For the first year in a long time, Dolphins fans weren’t necessarily clamoring for a specific player or position. Some wanted Dwayne Haskins who was sitting right there, others wanted to build the trenches, there was even a contingency of fans that wanted to grab the flashiest skill player available.
And after months of speculating who the first-year head coach might select, Brian Flores and Chris Grier decided to take Christian Wilkins, a smart and consistent defensive tackle from Clemson.
The perfect pick to begin to solidify the defensive line, it seems like the Miami Dolphins were happy to take whichever of the elite defensive tackles were left at #13.
There were rumors that the Dolphins would trade back, but it seems like there weren’t any suitors for the pick.
Wilkins is a phenomenal compliment to Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, a trio of young, cheap defensive tackles that should subsequently enhance the linebacking unit as well.
With the New York Jets selecting Quinnen Williams, and the Buffalo Bills selecting Ed Oliver, Miami grabbed the next-best defensive tackle on the board.
The running game in the AFC East will certainly be interesting to watch.
The Dolphins are scheduled to pick 16th in the 2nd round (48th overall).
NFL Draft
Andrew Mitchell’s 2019 Mock Draft
The 2019 NFL Draft has arrived and it is time for my Official 1st-round mock draft.
Below are my picks along with a few projected trades (that have been labeled with an asterisk). These are projected trades that I think will happen due to how the draft begins to play out. Since this is only a 1st-round mock I did not project compensation. See below!
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|ARI
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Oklahoma
|2
|SF
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Ohio St
|3
|NYJ
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Alabama
|4
|OAK
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|5
|TB
|Devin White
|LB
|LSU
|6
|NYG
|Josh Allen
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|7
|JAX
|Jawan Taylor
|OT
|Florida
|8
|HOU*
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Washington
|9
|BUF
|Jonah Williams
|OT
|Alabama
|10
|DEN
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Missouri
|11
|CIN
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Ohio St
|12
|GB
|TJ Hockenson
|TE
|Iowa
|13
|MIN**
|Cody Ford
|OT
|Oklahoma
|14
|ATL
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Clemson
|15
|WAS
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Ole Miss
|16
|CAR
|Brian Burns
|EDGE
|Florida St
|17
|NYG
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|LSU
|18
|MIA**
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Miss St
|19
|TEN
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Oklahoma
|20
|PIT
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Temple
|21
|SEA
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Clemson
|22
|BAL
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|NC State
|23
|DET*
|Rashaan Gary
|DE
|Michigan
|24
|OAK
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Alabama
|25
|PHI
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|S
|Florida
|26
|IND
|AJ Brown
|WR
|Ole Miss
|27
|OAK
|Darnell Savage
|S
|Maryland
|28
|LAC
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|Clemson
|29
|SEA
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Miss St
|30
|GB
|Dalton Risner
|OT
|Kansas St
|31
|LAR
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|Boston College
|32
|NE
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Iowa
*Detroit trades back with Houston
** Miami trades back with Minnesota
Let me know what you think on Twitter @MitchPR0
Rich McQuillen
April 26, 2019 at 11:15 pm
I watched the highlights of Dieter. He’s slow. Not Isaac Asiata slow, but he’s not a pulling guard, or a center that can get to the next level.
So it looks like he is our starting left guard this year. It’s reasonable. He’s not going to go to any probowls, with that lack of speed, but it’s nice to have an average starter at left guard, rather than a backup trying to start. This is a nice upgrade.
I think it’s possible he eventually moves to the right side.