Miami Dolphins use third-round pick on Wisconsin OL Michael Deiter

Shawn Digity

Published

51 mins ago

on

Michael Deiter at the Combine. Image courtesy of USA Today Sports

The Miami Dolphins have finally made their second actual selection in the 2019 draft pool, after the second-round trade-down and Josh Rosen excitement.

The Miami Dolphins used their third-round selection, number 78 overall, on Wisconsin iOL Michael Deiter. Deiter is one of the next big offensive-trench names from the hog molly factory that is Wisconsin.

Michael Deiter has the ability to play center or guard and should be a vital piece in this rebuilding offensive line. For now, he’ll likely plug into the left guard position and instantly help stabilize the left side with Tunsil.

Deiter is 6’6, 320 pounds and will be the Dolphins future in guarding against the new AFC East defensive monsters, like Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver.

Some of his better traits include his athleticism, but some of his weaknesses include arm length, according to The Draft Network. For a more in-depth description of the Dolphins’ newest offensive lineman, here is the full scouting report on Michael Deiter.

The Dolphins have done a good job of addressing positions of need in their first two selection with Christian Wilkins at DT in the first and Deiter. The two draft picks so far should both be plug-and-play contributions to the team.

Shawn Digity

I am an Ohio University alum and I’ve been living in Pittsburgh for the last two years. I’ve been a Dolphins fan since I was a kid and I picked them because I liked the old-school logo. It grew from that as I got older and I luckily caught the tail end of Dan Marino’s career. It’s stuck ever since and now I’m an upstart, wild-and-free Dolphins beat writer, loving every second of it.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Rich McQuillen

    April 26, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I watched the highlights of Dieter. He’s slow. Not Isaac Asiata slow, but he’s not a pulling guard, or a center that can get to the next level.

    So it looks like he is our starting left guard this year. It’s reasonable. He’s not going to go to any probowls, with that lack of speed, but it’s nice to have an average starter at left guard, rather than a backup trying to start. This is a nice upgrade.
    *****
    I think it’s possible he eventually moves to the right side.

    Reply

Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2

Andrew Mitchell

Published

1 day ago

on

April 25, 2019

By

Image Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins began to rebuild their defensive line when they selected Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick in Round 1. As we head into the Day 2 of the NFL Draft, check out some prospects Miami may consider when they’re on the clock with the 16th pick in Round 2 (pick #48 overall):

1) Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

  • The LSU cornerback is still on the board and is sure to hear his name very quickly in the 2nd round. Miami is still searching for a starting corner opposite Xavien Howard, with Eric Rowe slotted as the current placeholder. Greedy’s ball skills alone would be a great addition, given the number of throws coming his way with X locking down the other side of the field.

2) Chauncey Gardner- Johnson, S, UF

  • CGJ is a play-maker at the safety position. As we all know, Brian Flores often likes to play with 3 safeties on the field at the same time, and Miami is truly lacking 2 of the 3. Reshad Jones is getting older and his pay has exceeded his play, and T.J. McDonald is not a great fit schematically.

3) Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

  • A relentless motor and skilled pass rusher, Chase Winovich would be quite the coup to pair with 1st-round pick Christian Wilkins. He’s a great player and better teammate. With Miami lacking pass rush, Winovich could help apply pressure from a revamped front 7.

4) Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

  • Much like Winovich above, Brian Flores’ scheme relies heavily on his front 7 to bring pressure from a myriad of directions. Zach Allen would upgrade our pass rush and compliment the team with his relentless motor.

5) Eric McCoy, C, Texas A&M

  • As much as I love some of the names that are still on the board, I am personally leaning towards the offensive line. After the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills selected the top 2 interior defensive linemen in Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, Miami’s need for interior protection is higher than it was before! Eric McCoy can play Center or Guard, but would immediately improve a weak interior.

6) Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

  • Following suit with the above, Cody Ford is a massive man who is slotted to play either Right Tackle or Guard. Both are needs for Miami, and fits the above logic (given Miami will face 2 top interior defensive linemen twice a year).

7) Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

  • A Travis Wingfield favorite, Dalton Risner is solid Right Tackle prospect with a nasty streak in him. Miami has sorely lacked that over the years, and Risner would give them 2 bookend Tackles for the foreseeable future when they target a franchise Quarterback in the 2020 Draft.

8) Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

  • Many of us have spoken about Miami having a potentially star-studded secondary and making it that position group the strength of this defense. Byron Murphy is one of the cleanest, most-solid defensive backs in the draft. Much like Greedy Williams above, he instantly gives you a starting corner opposite of Xavien Howard and turns the back half of the defense into its strong suit.

9) Rock Ya- Sin, CB, Temple

  • Keeping the secondary in mind here, Rock Ya-Sin was someone that shot up the draft boards over the last 2 months. A beast of a player, and similar to both Murphy and Williams, Ya-Sin would enhance the secondary and turn that group into the strength of this defense. In a passing league, any of these options would tremendously help Miami’s new defense.

10) Miles Sanders, RB, Penn St.

  • Is the 2nd- round too soon for a running back? Maybe, but it might not be for this regime. I’ve been saying for awhile now that Miles Sanders fits what this staff looks for in a running back. While other needs seem like a higher priority, Sanders is still a possibility early in the 2nd.

11) Jawan Taylor, OT, UF (Honorable Mention)

  • Jawan Taylor was a top 3 prospect at Offensive Tackle until his knee was flagged recently. He is now sliding into the 2nd Obviously, the staff would have more info on the injury than I would but while it would be good value, we would need to know the details on the knee before I totally feel confident in the pick. With other Offensive Line prospects like the above, his injury may get him passed up by Miami.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Draft Christian Wilkins

Jason Hrina

Published

1 day ago

on

April 25, 2019

By

With the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins select:

Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
H: 6’3″ / W: 315lbs

Strengths:

  • Smart football player; expect minimal mistakes
  • Good use of hands/moves at the line; potential to penetrate or disrupt plays
  • Quick/Explosive
  • Solidifies running game
  • A player Miami really wanted

Weaknesses:

  • While not weak, not the strongest DT
  • Risky potential; could be a “generic” DT. Good for your roster, ‘iffy’ for value of the pick

Reaction:

For the first year in a long time, Dolphins fans weren’t necessarily clamoring for a specific player or position. Some wanted Dwayne Haskins who was sitting right there, others wanted to build the trenches, there was even a contingency of fans that wanted to grab the flashiest skill player available.

And after months of speculating who the first-year head coach might select, Brian Flores and Chris Grier decided to take Christian Wilkins, a smart and consistent defensive tackle from Clemson.

The perfect pick to begin to solidify the defensive line, it seems like the Miami Dolphins were happy to take whichever of the elite defensive tackles were left at #13.

There were rumors that the Dolphins would trade back, but it seems like there weren’t any suitors for the pick.

Wilkins is a phenomenal compliment to Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, a trio of young, cheap defensive tackles that should subsequently enhance the linebacking unit as well.

With the New York Jets selecting Quinnen Williams, and the Buffalo Bills selecting Ed Oliver, Miami grabbed the next-best defensive tackle on the board.

The running game in the AFC East will certainly be interesting to watch.

The Dolphins are scheduled to pick 16th in the 2nd round (48th overall).

Andrew Mitchell’s 2019 Mock Draft

Andrew Mitchell

Published

1 day ago

on

April 25, 2019

By

The 2019 NFL Draft has arrived and it is time for my Official 1st-round mock draft.

Below are my picks along with a few projected trades (that have been labeled with an asterisk). These are projected trades that I think will happen due to how the draft begins to play out. Since this is only a 1st-round mock I did not project compensation. See below!

Pick Team Player Position School
1 ARI Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma
2 SF Nick Bosa DE Ohio St
3 NYJ Quinnen Williams DT Alabama
4 OAK Ed Oliver DT Houston
5 TB Devin White LB LSU
6 NYG Josh Allen EDGE Kentucky
7 JAX Jawan Taylor OT Florida
8 HOU* Andre Dillard OT Washington
9 BUF Jonah Williams OT Alabama
10 DEN Drew Lock QB Missouri
11 CIN Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio St
12 GB TJ Hockenson TE Iowa
13 MIN** Cody Ford OT Oklahoma
14 ATL Christian Wilkins DT Clemson
15 WAS DK Metcalf WR Ole Miss
16 CAR Brian Burns EDGE Florida St
17 NYG Greedy Williams CB LSU
18 MIA** Jeffery Simmons DT Miss St
19 TEN Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma
20 PIT Rock Ya-Sin CB Temple
21 SEA Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson
22 BAL Garrett Bradbury C NC State
23 DET* Rashaan Gary DE Michigan
24 OAK Josh Jacobs RB Alabama
25 PHI Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida
26 IND AJ Brown WR Ole Miss
27 OAK Darnell Savage S Maryland
28 LAC Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson
29 SEA Johnathan Abram S Miss St
30 GB Dalton Risner OT Kansas St
31 LAR Chris Lindstrom OG Boston College
32 NE Noah Fant TE Iowa

*Detroit trades back with Houston

** Miami trades back with Minnesota

Let me know what you think on Twitter @MitchPR0

