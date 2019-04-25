NFL Draft
Revisiting Miami’s Recent First Round Trades
Moving down the board and acquiring multiple draft picks remains the consensus among Dolphins fans ahead of tonight’s draft. On the surface, trading back sounds like the obvious choice most years, but Miami’s own history proves that there is a yin to every yang.
Since the turn of the century Miami have been part of three round-one trades – one of which went in the Dolphins’ favor.
After a five-year span in which Miami’s only first round pick, Wisconsin Cornerback Jamar Fletcher (no first-round pick in 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2003), the Dolphins made a curious decision to secure a local product.
2004 – Vernon Carey
Miami Gets: Pick 19
Minnesota Gets: Pick 20, 2004 4th round pick
Moving up one spot, at this juncture of the draft, was a head-scratcher to many. The Dolphins, under Dave Wannstedt, were set on keeping Carey in Miami (U of M grad) and solidifying one of the two tackle positions. Carey’s longevity, durability, and overall performance earns him a spot near the top of Miami’s recent draft hits, but the trade casts an ominous cloud over this pick.
The Vikings wound up with Kenechi Udeze and Mewelde Moore with the two picks from Miami.
2010 – Jared Odrick, Koa Misi
Miami Gets: Pick 28, 2010 2nd round pick
San Diego Gets: Pick 12
With a major hole at the safety position, Texas’ Earl Thomas would’ve made a lot of sense for the Dolphins. The future Hall of Fame Seahawks Safety, and lynchpin to their dominant cover-3 defense, would’ve been a fantastic pairing with Reshad Jones (drafted in the fifth-round that same year).
Instead, Miami took a deal with the Chargers that netted San Diego its heir apparent to LaDainian Tomlinson in Running Back Ryan Matthews, and the Dolphins with a pair of defenders that never quite lived up to their draft status. Odrick eventually cashed in with the Jaguars in free agency while Misi was injured virtually every season.
2013 – Dion Jordan
Miami Gets: Pick 3
Oakland Gets: Pick 12, 2013 2nd round pick
Despite the fact that Jordan was Miami’s biggest draft bust this decade, the value of the trade, conducted by Jeff Ireland, was quite literally his only good move of that franchise crippling offseason. Jordan, entering the league with substance abuse issues, flamed out quickly before resurrecting his career in Seattle. Jordan was the cherry on top of an offseason that saw Miami pay top-dollar for Brian Hartline, Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe and Phillip Wheeler.
Sometimes everybody loses, and that was the case in this trade as Oakland wound up with a draft bust in their own right in Cornerback D.J. Hayden.
Miami will likely manipulate the board over the course of the next three days. Stephen Ross wants it, the front office wants it, and it’s the S.O.P of a lot of new faces at Dolphins Headquarters in Davie.
Happy draft night everybody!
NFL Draft
Top 5 Players By Round for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft
Stacking Miami’s Draft Board as Locked On Dolphins Sees It
It’s draft night! We made it through the blustery winter months and finally have a football evening to celebrate as we welcome a truckload of brand new Miami Dolphins into the program.
Finally, after months of endless debate, we will have answers to the questions regarding Miami’s intentions with this year’s draft class.
This year has been especially difficult trying to get an idea of Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and all the new faces’ vision for this draft weekend. Fortifying the foundation, ahead of what should be a much flashier 2020 offseason, is the presumed goal, but nobody outside the walls in Davie, FL truly knows what will happen.
Here, we look at the top five options, by round, for Miami for the draft tonight, tomorrow, and concluding on Saturday evening.
Round 1
OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State
DE Chase Winovich, Michigan
After roughly 25 revisions to this list, this is my final answer. Multiple names could be added but I feel confident in the prototype of each of these players matching Miami’s checklist of demands, and each playing a big position of need on this roster.
Williams and Taylor are relatively interchangeable for my money — both are plug-and-play, 1,000 snap players with accomplished college pedigrees. Gardner-Johnson’s versatility in the secondary frees up Minkah Fitzpatrick to be a Swiss Army Knife while Bradbury might be the best lineman in the class. Winovich is more than deserving of a first round selection and has had one of the most impressive offseason runs in this entire class.
Round 2
G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
DE Charles Omenihu, Texas
S Jonathan Abram, Mississippi State
DE L.J. Collier, TCU
S Darnell Savage, Maryland
Lindstrom likely comes off the board before pick-48, maybe even in the first round — the same could be said for the other four names on this list. Each of these players enters training camp as a favorite to start the season opener if donning the aqua and orange. Lindstrom started over 50 games at BC, Omenihu and Collier are a glove-like fits on this Miami D-line, and Abram and Savage fill immediate and long-term needs at the safety position alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Round 3
C Elton Jenkins, Mississippi State
DE Zach Allen, Boston College
CB David Long, Michigan
DT Trysten Hill, UCF
LB Blake Cashman, Minnesota
Jenkins, like Lindstrom, could easily come off the board before this — he would anchor the middle of Miami’s offensive line. Zach Allen plays double duty (run and pass) more than adequately enough to earn a crack at a starting job. David Long checks off the massively important “A” categories (aptitude and athleticism). Trysten Hill is a sub-package monster inside and Blake Cashman might be the surest tackler in this draft.
Round 4
OLB Justin Hollins, Oregon
OT Chuma Edoga, USC
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
OLB Ben Banogu, TCU
S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
Justin Hollins has the length to solidify the edge of the Miami defense. Chuma Edoga is only going to get better and would enter camp as the favorite to win the Right Tackle job. Lamont Gaillard has a strong anchor and would compete with Dan Kilgore, while Ben Banogu falls into a similar category as Hollins. Mike Edwards is a quintessential replacement for Reshad Jones if he is indeed on a short leash in Miami.
Round 5
RB James Williams, Washington State
QB Brett Rypien, Boise State
DE Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan
G Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
WR David Sills, West Virginia
Tailback is a sneaky need for Miami — especially a pass catching phenom like Williams. Brett Rypien has the mental make-up that will entice Miami and Maxx Crosby is the high-motor type that every team needs. Froholdt is a developmental prospect with major upside and Davis Sills is quietly a tremendous option to compete with Devante Parker and Brice Butler for the X position.
Round 6
QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State
CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
Miami doesn’t have a pick in the sixth-round, but could easily stumble upon a selection here with a trade. Stick is a development pick for the backup QB position, Jamel Dean has the testing metrics, and length, Miami will like, and Ryquell Armstead is a lunch pail ball carrier. I have no idea where Hanks comes off the board — he has upside, but his workouts (injury) were dreadful. Sione Takitaki has some terrific game tape and some dreadful ones as well — he’s been on Miami’s radar.
Round 7
CB Derek Baity, Kentucky
WR Penny Hart, Georgia State
QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
CB Ka’dar Holloman, Toledo
S Corrion Ballard, Utah
Players in this range need to play on special teams to make the roster. Baity, Holloman, Ballard and Holloman offer prowess in that department with speed, tackling skills and will. Gardner Minshew is on this list purely for the fact that he will improve whichever quarterback room he enters this spring; not for his physical traits, but his aptitude and personality.
I finished writing this merely 27 hours out from the start of the first round and it’s hitting me — THE DRAFT IS HERE!
For all the latest, most comprehensive coverage on Miami’s draft, keep it Locked On the podcast and website.
NFL Draft
Deep-dive quarterbacks that could end up with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins might draft a late-round QB or sign a rookie free agent. Who could end up on the Dolphins roster?
The top bananas of the quarterback of the draft class have been talked about ad nauseum at this point in the off-season. Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones have been talked about as first-rounders for months and now fans are just simply waiting to see where they land. Even prospects in the next tier down, like Will Grier, have been broadcasted as potentially being a first-round dark horse.
I talked about several of the mid-round guys back in February when I introduced my Fits and Starts series, so I won’t be mentioning any of them. Here are the links for all those quarterbacks, so that you can familiarize yourself with some of them before the Draft starts this weekend.
Now, on to the main event. Who are some of the sixth- or seventh-round quarterbacks that the Dolphins could throw into the fold?
Ryan Finley
Finley, who had a highly-decorated career at North Carolina State, is going to go earlier than everyone else on this list, and he has the most potential to go on Day 2. I’m including him because I didn’t mention him in my Fits and Starts series. I’m not a fan, but I realize that there are several teams that will probably like him, and maybe one of them is the Miami Dolphins.
Easton Stick
There’s an impressive Easton Stick hive on Twitter that swears by the small-school prospect. The former North Dakota State quarterback has been projected to go sometime on Day 3, and I could very well see him being the late-round guy the Fins are enamored with. I could also see a team grabbing him as early as the fifth round; that’s a little too rich for my liking, though.
Taryn Christion
He’s another small-school prospect that hails from South Dakota State. I was surprised by the lack of love Christian had during the draft season, and he’s one of my personal-favorite late-round targets. There’s a good chance that he just straight-up goes undrafted, but if I were the Dolphins, he’d be one of the top UDFA priorities. He could make a nice developmental project that could work his way into a backup role.
Gardner Minshew
Another favorite of mine, the former Washington State Cougar, had a sensational year in 2018 and was in the Heisman conversation at one point. While his professional prospects have been almost exclusively limited to Day 3, I have no doubt that he could, in fact, flash some potential in a starting role. I personally think that he’d be a very fun backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick this year, so I am definitely on board with taking Minshew with one of the Dolphins’ seventh-round picks.
Brent Stockstill
The quarterback from Middle Tennessee State is an interesting prospect and one that I have built a conspiracy theory around. If the Dolphins are legitimately hellbent on getting Tua Tagovailoa next year, then Stockstill could be their Day 3 goal. Why? He’s a southpaw, and the only one I know of in this draft class. Maybe the Dolphins’ secret plan is to get Stockstill on the roster and give him some starting time to allow the offensive line to get some reps with a left-handed quarterback. It’s a wild, crazy theory, but that’s why I get paid the big bucks.
T.J. Linta
Another small-school extraordinaire that has caused a few ripples during this draft season, Linta could be a darling for an NFL team looking for a penny-stock investment late on Saturday. The Wagner College product has gotten some attention in recent weeks, according to Tony Pauline. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did end up getting nabbed in the seventh round by one team or another. He could become this year’s Kyle Lauletta or Jimmy Garoppolo, the super-small school quarterback that someone falls in love with.
Manny Wilkins
The Arizona State quarterback has largely been overshadowed by even some of these lower-tier quarterbacks. I wouldn’t be upset if the Dolphins selected or signed him, though. I liked some of his traits from what I saw of the limited film I watched of him. I think he’s worth a seventh-round gamble.
Andrew Ford
Ford played QB at the University of Massachusetts and, while I haven’t heard a lot about him leading up to the draft, he could become a camp body for a team looking to facilitate a backup-quarterback competition. Insert the Miami Dolphins. I don’t foresee Luke Falk or Jake Rudock sticking around for the long-term, so maybe Ford could be the eventual backup after some time on the sidelines or on the practice squad.
Trace McSorley
McSorely is definitely in Day 3 territory and I could also see him going undrafted. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has some qualities teams look for in a starting quarterback, but a lot of them are on the intangible side, like leadership and competitiveness.
Those are good qualities to have, but his draft stock is stymied by the physical aspects. He was asked during the Combine about his willingness to switch to safety, to which he declined. I don’t see many scenarios where McSorely becomes a successful quarterback, but I am open to him joining the Dolphins during training camp and seeing what he can do.
Jake Dolegala
Here’s my other vote for the super-small Cinderella. I have seen on Twitter a few times, mostly from Tony Pauline, about rumblings of the Central Connecticut State quarterback and how he could entice teams. I wasn’t particularly wild about the games that I watched of him, but it only takes one team to draft him.
Justice Hansen
He’s another one of my low-key favorites. The Arkansas State Red Wolf was ultra-productive in his tenure with the Red Wolves. He’s got some pretty good wheels and made some passes that I was impressed by. I didn’t find a lot of his film to watch, but I’m willing to give Hansen a shot during camp this summer.
Deep-deep-dive quarterbacks
Some angler-fish deep QB names include K.J. Carta-Samuels from Colorado State, Taylor Cornelius from Oklahoma State, David Blough from Purdue, Marcus McMaryion from Fresno State, Jake Browning from Washington, Eric Dungey from Syracuse, Nick Fitzgerald from Mississippi State, and Kyle Shurmur from Vanderbilt.
I’m not wild about most of the aforementioned quarterbacks. I think McMaryion is the best of the bunch.
Rolling the late-round dice
Most of the guys I’ve mentioned don’t fall into a draftable grade, but that’s the fun of the postdraft UDFA run. The Dolphins could end up bringing one of these guys in and giving him some first- or second-team reps during practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter, but there would be nothing to lose by letting a rookie get some snaps with the big dogs in training camp or even a couple drives in the preseason.
I’m not even going to hazard a guess as to which, if any, of these guys, could end up on the roster. My three favorite late-round targets would be Justice Hansen, Taryn Christion, and Gardner Minshew. I’m not going to peg any of them as the next Tom Brady, but I think they could create some waves in training camp; maybe one of them gets some playing time in 2019, who knows?
NFL Draft
Draft Day Sleepers on Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins Radar
During Chris Grier’s three-year command, the Dolphins drafts have lacked early-round pizzazz. Outside of a miracle draft-day slide by Laremy Tunsil, paired with the wise selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami’s picks between rounds 1-3 have been less than ideal — at least to this point.
Raekwon McMillan showed tremendous growth his first year back from an ACL tear. Xavien Howard is on-track to make more money than any cornerback in football, and Kenyan Drake provides Miami with a big-play threat and, at times, a three-phase tailback.
Early returns on Charles Harris, Mike Gesicki and Cordrea Tankersley have ‘Phins fans feeling, for lack of a better term, “queasy,” while Leonte Carroo has all but written his final chapter in South Florida. Both of Grier’s only fourth-round picks came last year by way of Kalen Ballage and Durham Smythe – the jury remains out on those two.
That’s about where the conversation for late-round gems begins; though, for Miami, it’s the fifth-round that has provided the best R.O.I.
Davon Godchaux was a fifth-round pick. Going back to Grier’s final year as the Director of College Scouting, Miami’s 2015 fifth-round was perhaps the most fruitful in the franchise’s history — one that includes a fifth-round selection of Reshad Jones way back in 2010.
While Jay Ajayi and Tony Lippett are no longer members of the Aqua and Orange, their contributions far outweighed the expectation of late, day-three picks. Bobby McCain was in that three-pick crop of productive fifth-rounders; he earned a second contract and has played well as Miami’s slot corner.
Beyond the fifth-round, Miami picked up Jakeem Grant, Vincent Taylor, and Jason Sanders in rounds six and seven respectively.
So where can we expect the daft steals to manifest in 2019 for Grier and company? Let’s go position-by-position and find out:
Quarterback – Brett Rypien, Boise State (Projected Rounds 4-5)
If you can stomach watching a game played on a hideous blue surface, you’ll find the Mountain West’s hidden gem in Brett Rypien. By far the most advanced late-round option from a processing standpoint, the football will generally go where it’s supposed to when the nephew of former Super Bowl Champion Mark Rypien is calling the shots.Rypien isn’t the most physically gifted passer, and he’s seen his fair share of adversity, but if the Dolphins intend to develop a long-term backup under the presumed 2020 face of the franchise, they could do a lot worse than Rypien.
Running Back – James Williams, Washington State (Projected Rounds 4-5)
The loyal Locked On Dolphins fan won’t view Williams as a sleeper simply because I cannot shut up about the Wazzu product. Few, if any, backs in this class are more polished as route runners in a scheme that will emphasize the tailback’s ability to catch the football.Williams is slippery in space and can contribute on special teams while serving as Miami’s number-three back behind Drake and Ballage.
Fullback – Alec Ingold, Wisconsin (Projected Rounds 5-7)
Bet you didn’t think you’d get some fullback talk today, did ya’? Ingold is on Miami’s list of visits and the need for a fullback, if we are to go off of New England’s snap count sheet from 2018, is glaring. Ingold is the best option in this class and, in a league where fullbacks are on the endangered list, Miami might be able to scoop up the punishing lead blocker, with hands to boot, late on day-three.
Wide Receiver – Keelan Doss, UC Davis (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
The UC Davis product is a terrific story in perseverance and work ethic – two traits Miami are quite smitten by. Doss erupted onto the scene in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and his college production certainly jumps off the page. Miami currently has Devante Parker and Brice Butler as options at X receiver, but neither are written in pen on Miami’s 53-man roster.
Tight End – Ravian Pierce, Syracuse (Projected UDFA)
The Fort Lauderdale native shipped off to the Northeast for his collegiate career. This body-beautiful, physical marvel will pique Miami’s interest as a backup option to Mike Gesicki. He’s 245 pounds, carved from stone, his primary function is as a seam-busting tight end, though Syracuse gave him plenty of run as an inline Y.
Offensive Tackle – Koda Martin, Syracuse (Projected Round 5-7)
Transferring from Texas A&M to Syracuse, Martin become the Orange’s blindside protector for their up-tempo, pass-heavy attack. He’s impressive athletically as has the initial kick slide to get into his pass set where he can win with his heavy handed punch.
Interior Offensive Line – Venzell Boulware, Miami (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
A grad transfer that wound up at the U, Boulware says his intelligence, preparation and work habits are the strongest aspects of his game. These are the kind of players the Dolphins ought to be working the phones on the moment the draft ends (presuming he goes undrafted).
Defensive Edge – Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan (Projected Round 5-6)
A high-motor, heavy handed base five-technique, Crosby was often the best player on the field at EMU. Miami has needs all over the defensive front and Crosby matches the prototype not just on the field, but in the classroom, weight room and practice field as well.
Interior Defensive Line – Fred Jones, Florida State (Projected Round 7-UDFA)
In this portion of the draft there are two options. 1.) Find a physically limited player with excellent technique and accept his shortcomings or, 2.) Uncover an impressive ball of clay in need of technical refinement — Jones falls into the latter category. He’s large and can occupy space and blockers, but he will get knocked off the ball because of an upright stance and get-off. Jones would be a nice project for DL Coach Marion Hobby to get his hands on.
Linebacker – Kaden Elliss, Idaho (Projected Round 5-7)
Elliss’ testing metrics landed him on the sleeper scene as he was part of nine teams’ official “30 visits” this draft season — Miami one of the nine. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, jumped 34.5 inches vertically and has been described as an “off the charts” lateral mover.
Cornerback – Ka’dar Holloman, Toledo (Projected Round 6-UDFA)
Miami values corners that can: A.) Run, B.) Track the football, and C.) Jump — all three fall in Holloman’s wheelhouse. He didn’t receive a combine invite, but he blew folks away at his pro day and left Toledo with 27 career pass breakups.
Safety – Corrion Ballard, Utah (Projected Rounds 6-UDFA)
A JUCO transfer, Ballard made an instant impact at Utah with their dominant defense. Ballard is big — he goes 6-3, 205 pounds and certainly plays up to that size. With a 123-inch broad jump and 6.38 three-cone, Miami has to be intrigued by his explosive traits.
It’s almost here, Dol-fans. Each of these articles gets more fun to write with the draft just a day away now. We can revisit this column on Saturday as Miami begins working the phones post-draft.
As always, we’ll have you covered from the first pick to the UDFA signings this coming weekend. Happy draft week, everyone!
