NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1
Every week, we’ll dive into the performances of the top four quarterback prospects in college football
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are: (Click each link for a 2018 Scouting Report)
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
We’ll go in chronological order, and since Love at the Utah State Aggies played on Friday night, we’ll start there.
Jordan Love at Wake Forest – Loss, 38-35
Stats: 33/48 (68.8%) 416 yards (8.67 YPA) 3 TDs, 3 INTS
All eyes were on Love in Friday night primetime, and it wasn’t his best showing. Despite showcasing all the physical traits that have scouts fawning over the potential of this high-ceiling quarterback, mistakes and poor post-snap recognition spoiled the opener for a Utah State team coming off of an 11-2 season.
Moves the safety to the boundary to clear the field side curl, and drills the ball right down the stem of the route. You combine the arm talent with his processing… you get something special. pic.twitter.com/POH2qPzT1C
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
On display, Love’s tremendous snap-release. He has what’s known as “easy gas”, in that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for Love to drive the football to all levels of the field. Going off script and throwing on the run are among Loves most desirable traits.
Not only can Love drive the football, but he knows how to change speeds with the best of them. He showcased both the touch pass and the fastball in this game. His ability to quickly get off of his spot and throw from different arm slots had the Utah State offense rolling early.
Loves struggles came in the post-snap processing of disguised coverage. He was fooled by post-snap rotation, most notably on his game-ending interception in scoring range.
Love’s feet, quick-twitch, and snap release are among his best traits, but he exhibits a tendency to not have a symbiotic marriage of the mind and the feet. His brain is often ahead of his footwork, which prevents him from re-setting, then his mechanics and the football go astray.
Love’s interceptions occurred in a variety of disparaging forms. He considerably underthrew a corner route, he stared down a target that invited the defensive back to jump the route, and the game-ender was sailed over his intended target.
The debut was a mixed bag. We saw the reasons many believe he can challenge Tagovailoa for the QB1 distinction, and we also saw some areas that need to be ironed out.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke – Win 42-3
Stats: 26/31 (83.9%) 336 yards (10.8 YPA), 4 TDs
Another day at the office for the likely number-one pick next April. Tagovailoa showcased all the traits that have scouts fawning over the possibility of altering the course of their franchise for the foreseeable future.
Tagovailoa’s ability to win from the pocket comes from a rare combination of high-level processing and accuracy. Those two traits, along with his light feet — which are hard-wired to his eyes (accelerated decision making) makes him one of the most revered prospects to come out in the last decade.
Tua is far from just a pocket passer, however. He was restricted to the pocket late in 2018 because of a knee injury, but a clean bill of health has the 21-year-old bouncing around again (check the video thread).
He’s a dual threat that can test every level of the field, erase free rushers, and always puts his offense in the most advantageous positions.
The way Tua gets through his progressions, paired with the accuracy, is what makes him so dangerous. He wants the back on the wheel, quickly realizes the linebacker carries it, so he comes back to the mesh inside and rips it. Jerry Jeudy also really damn good. pic.twitter.com/ci0PeRbYSU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
His downfield accuracy wasn’t as on-point as it usually is, but it’s difficult to nitpick a four touchdown day when an average pass of over 10 yards.
Jake Fromm at Vanderbilt – Win 30-6
Stats: 15/23 (65.2%) 156 yards (6.8 YPA) 1 TD
Fromm’s evaluation is going to come with a lot of “yeah but’s” this season. Fromm drew comparisons to Peyton Manning for his leadership, understanding of the passing concepts and the coverage of the defense, and how to manipulate that coverage within his scheme.
That is precisely why Kirby Smart trusted Fromm over fellow five-stars in Justin Fields and Jacob Eason — he’s the ultimate field general to guide the loaded Bulldog offense.
Jake Fromm vs. Vanderbilt thread
Just as the play-by-play is comparing his cerebral aptitude to Peyton Manning’s, Fromm tosses this dime. pic.twitter.com/NEKzxxVQ1N
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
Fromm’s first drive featured one pass — and it was a touchdown. The mauling Georgia front, with a pair of positively gifted tailbacks, give Fromm more balance than anybody in the country.
Still, he was efficient, consistently had the offense in the right call, and struck the big ball when the opportunity presented itself.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn – Loss 27-21
Stats: 28/37 (75.7) 242 yards (6.5 YPA) 1 TD
With an entire offseason — uninterrupted by classes – to familiarize himself with the Ducks offensive scheme, I was hoping to see more from Herbert against a big, fast Auburn defense. I was hoping to see a little crisper, more in-rhythm throwing night, and belief in what he was seeing, but that just didn’t happen for Justin Herbert in the opener.
While the wow factor was certainly on display (moving outside of compromised pockets, throwing missiles on the move, and improvising to the tune of big touchdown pass), the simple stuff remains a challenge for Herbert.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn.
Improvised a touchdown, but did so on a dangerous throw. pic.twitter.com/L4s05plEuN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
He still misses layups, he’s late (non-anticipatory) and he misses windows devised by the offensive scheme.
The last video in that thread shows Herbert chucking the final pass of the game out of the back of the end zone. Hail Mary’s have little hope of working, but the lack of situational awareness is off-putting — particularly for a senior quarterback.
This weekend didn’t move the needle in any particular direction for any of the foursome. The same strengths, and the same concerns, that we saw last season carried over into the 2019 opener. It’s quite clear where each of these quarterbacks needs to improve.
Love – Post-snap processing
Tagovailoa – Protecting himself from injury
Fromm – Mobility, arm-strength
Herbert – Processing and situational awareness
Now that his knee is back to full strength, Tagovailoa looks the part of a number-one overall draft pick again. The odds might not be overwhelming, but it’s difficult to imagine a scenario, right now, where Tagovailoa isn’t the Dolphins quarterback in 2020.
Week 2 Schedule
Love – Stony Brook, 7:30 EST
Tagovioloa – New Mexico State, 4 PM EST
Fromm – Murray State, 4 PM EST
Herbert – Nevada, 7:30 PM EST
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins select Ohio State’s Isaiah Prince in the sixth round
With their sixth-round pick and 202 overall, the Miami Dolphins selected offensive tackle Isaiah Prince out of Ohio State
The Dolphins received the 202nd pick as part of the package in Day 2’s trade-down with the Saints. After moving down and chipping in their fourth-rounder, the Fins got the late sixth-rounder in return as part of the deal.
The Dolphins took Isaiah Prince out of another strong program that consistently shoots out offensive lineman, Ohio State. Prince’s teammate, Michael Jordan, went earlier on Day 3 to the Bengals.
Isaiah Prince is a tough evaluation. I wasn’t a big fan and Prince often times was on the losing end of the point of attack. He was called for numerous holding calls and I saw him on the ground a lot. This might be because he has less-than-ideal foot movement. I am interested to see how he factors into the Dolphins’ grand scheme. He might specialize in becoming the swing tackle.
Isaiah Prince is very raw, but the Ohio State pedigree for trench players speaks for itself, so this could turn into a good late-round pick with a little time and development.
NFL Draft
Dolphins Draft Wisconsin Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
Miami had quite a wait before its first day-three selection. In the fifth-round, with the 151st-pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Wisconsin Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. A JUCO transfer, Van Ginkel picked up 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in his Badgers’ career (off the bench in 2017, starter in 2018). The linebacker added two interceptions, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.
We like the way you think, @MiamiDolphins… Draft Grade A++
Not one, but TWO Badgers drafted
What are you getting in @AndrewVanGinkel? Let @jimleonhard explain.#OnWisconsin // #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HEStvqvg8k
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2019
The Dolphins have a glaring hole in the assumed Kyle Van Noy role, in a player that can play inside and outside at the linebacker position. Miami will attempt to develop Van Ginkel to set the edge in the running game, blitz the quarterback, and move all over the formation.
Combine Results
40-yard dash: Did not run
Bench Press: 17 reps
Vertical: 38 inches
Broad: 123 inches
3-cone: 6.89
Short Shuttle: 4.14
Van Ginkel has a similar build to Van Noy. At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds with 32 1/2 inch arms, the length and backfield production surely attracted Miami to Van Ginkel’s game.
Via that report from NFL.com, Van Ginkel plays with a high-motor, plays through injuries, and has the requisite athletic ability to play a multi-faceted role in the defense. His lean build and lack of power makes him a questionable edge-setter, which could prove problematic in the new defense. He allows blockers into his frame and doesn’t disengage very often.
Van Ginkel figures to make the squad on special teams and serve as depth in the linebackers room.
NFL Draft
What positions will the Miami Dolphins address on Day 3 of the Draft
The Miami Dolphins still have four picks left in the 2019 NFL Draft. Which positions should and will be addressed by the time the dust settles on on the 209 NFL Draft?
With the trades that came yesterday on Day 2, the Dolphins are left without a fourth-round pick. They used pick 116 as a kickback-pick to the Saints when trading down from 48 to 62. Although they scooped the Saints’ 2020 second-rounder, the Dolphins will now have to wait until pick 151 to get their first selection of the day.
At 151, partway through the fifth round, the Dolphins could still get some good value. I would look for them to go in on the edge rushers. Some guys I would personally like to see at that pick are Arkansas State’s Ronheen Bingham, Eastern Michigan’s Maxx Crosby, Georgia’s Jonathan Ledbetter, Iowa’s Anthony Nelson, or Oregon’s Justin Hollins.
Charles Omenihu is surprisingly still available, but I expect him to be selected sometime during the fourth round. Here’s a more comprehensive list of available edge rushers from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.
I also expect the Miami Dolphins to address the offensive line again at some point during Day 3. Michael Deiter, the third-round pick, is a good start, but I’d like to see another draft pick get dedicated to the interior offensive line. I wouldn’t be upset to see the Dolphins select a right tackle, either, even if Jesse Davis is already tentatively penciled in there.
Some targets that I’d like in the later rounds include Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt, Notre Dame’s Alex Bars, Arkansas’ Hjalte Froholdt, Kentucky’s Bunchy Stallings, Florida’s Martez Ivey or Miami’s Venzell Boulware. Here are some more prospects that could be available later today for the offensive line. Here’s a second perspective from Kevin Brown on some of the talent still on the board for Day 3, as well.
OL prospects still available?
• iOL Michael Jordan
• OG Ben Powers
• OT David Edwards
• OG Dru Samia
• OT Isaiah Prince
• OG Ben Benzschawel
• OT Derwin Gray
• OT-OG Martez Ivey
• OT Mitch Hyatt
• iOL Ross Pierschbacher
• iOL Lamont Gaillard
• OG Javon Patterson
— Kevin Brown (@NFLdraftnik) April 27, 2019
The third position I’d like to see get selected is cornerback or safety. There are still some hidden gems available and some of them could still be available in the seventh round. Some of my personal favorites include Sheldrick Redwine from Miami, Xavier Crawford from Central Michigan, Jimmy Moreland from James Madison, Hamp Cheevers from Boston College, Ka’dar Hollman from Toledo, and Blace Brown from Troy. Here are some rankings for the best remaining defensive backs.
The final position I would address is quarterback. Yes, you read that right. I’m still taking a flier on a late-round quarterback and keeping three of them on the roster for 2019. Josh Rosen is the new kid on the block, but I would nab someone like Garnder Minshew with the 234th and final selection for the Dolphins. For a better understanding of the late-round quarterbacks, here’s a piece I did talking about the deep-dive prospects.
Once it’s all said and done, I am hoping that the Miami Dolphins will have drafted several of these positions. Edge, DB, offensive line and quarterback are on the wish list for the remainder of the draft.
LATEST
- Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1 August 31, 2019
- Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills for a Draft Day Ransom August 31, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Official 53-Man Roster, Likely Not Done Yet August 31, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT) August 31, 2019
- Cutdown Day: Fins release QB Jake Rudock; AAF Players Fail To Impress August 31, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins12 hours ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
25 Things We’ve Learned 25 Days into the 2019 Miami Dolphins Season
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Breaking down a trade for Jadeveon Clowney