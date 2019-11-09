NFL Draft
Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11
Recapping Week 11 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. LSU – Loss 46-41
Stats: 21/40 (52.5%) 418 yards (10.45 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Tua engineered four consecutive touchdown drives in which he was perfect on converting third and fourth downs. Hitting long passes in stride, and extending plays despite an ankle that was clearly hampering his mobility, Tua eclipsed 400 yards and four touchdowns on one of the country’s best secondary’s.
The designed run and improvisational running plays were hardly part of Tua’s game — because of the ankle — but throwing for better than 10 yards per pass, with downfield touchdown strikes, solidified his spot at the top of the big board.
Tua Tagovailoa vs LSU
Rare mistake for Tua as he drops the ball changing it to his outside arm. pic.twitter.com/ASEgdPU7xL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
The completion percentage was not good, but context reminds the evaluator that Tua threw several passes away while under immediate duress. This game probably ends differently if not for the ankle procedure 22 days ago, but the performance lived up to every ounce of the hype.
Tua’s interception in the game was all too familiar from his past picks. With non-mirrored route concepts to either side of the formation, backside defenders can drift across the set and jump routes. This happened on Tua’s interception (available in the video thread), but that was essentially his only mistake of the game.
The first of Tagovailoa’s four touchdowns was Aaron Rodgers-esque in his pre-snap cadence and manipulation of the defense. Playing into a tendency breaker, Tua checked the sideline to give the defense a moment of rest, but then quick-counted star freshman Corner Derrick Stingley Jr., and proceeded to drop a dime to Devonta Smith to get the Bama scoring going.
The argument about Tagovailoa’s performances against top defenses were already a farce, but this should put all of that noise to rest. He’s the best quarterback in the draft.
Joe Burrow vs. Alabama, Win 46-41
Stats: 31/39 (79.5%) 393 yards (10.08 YPA) 3 TD
Joe Burrow’s rise is the best thing that could’ve happened for Miami. It’s impossible to ignore his success in a highly cerebral scheme that features a variety of route combinations, in condensed areas, which requires Burrow to play flawless from the neck up. His decision making and anticipation were the story early in this one, but as the game went alone, he dazzled making plays off-script, and with his legs.
Joe Burrow at Alabama
Little rub route on a wheel for J’Marr Chase, and he drops it in the bucket with the safety closing pic.twitter.com/lPt7dqI1Bq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Burrow is at a PhD level in this Joe Brady offensive scheme. Using leverage to exploit his matchups, Burrow always chooses the correct ball for the requisite pass on a given play. He can locate down the field with touch, he can lay it out for quick-strike yardage-after-catch opportunities, and he is a master at resetting after evading pressure.
Burrow has exhibited an ability to quickly recognize the flaws in his protection and get out of dodge. Sometimes, he runs for a first down, and on others he will locate his targets downfield and beat the defense with his arm. On the other occasions, Burrow can withstand the power of an imminently arriving pass rush and stay upright despite a clean tackle opportunity.
His ability to raise the level of his play, stay calm under the biggest moments, and exhibit poise, competitiveness, and an absolute problem on third downs is simply terrific.
He is firmly QB2 after that showing (in accordance with his season-long dominance).
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri — In Progress
Stats:
Jordan Love at Fresno State — In Progress
Stats:
Week 11 Conclusion
(We will add Fromm and Love’s performances at the conclusion of their respective games.)
The showdown of the century certainly did not disappoint. The Dolphins and Bengals have to be thrilled with what these two quarterbacks displayed in this game, both regularly showcasing franchise quarterback ability.
Tale of the tape for the game of century. pic.twitter.com/xYmxXRehFx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chris Grier and Brian Flores have preached the importance of a quarterback’s mindset — “how they’re wired.” Both of these passers maintain a steady blood pressure when the game is in the balance. That is an invaluable skill that is non-negotiable for the position.
These two young men are going to make a pair of franchises very happy come April.
Week 12 Schedule
Tua at Mississippi State, Noon ESPN
Fromm at Auburn, 3:30 CBS
Love vs. Wyoming, 4:00 ESPNU
Burrow at Mississippi, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Additional Prospect Scouting Videos
Ja’Marr Chase — LSU Wide Receiver
Ja’Marr Chase and Treyvon Diggs. This game is so much fun. pic.twitter.com/2IZkizQTUE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama Wide Receiver
How do you cover a guy that can turn an over-route into a deep-out with barely any deceleration? Goodness, Jerry Jeudy. pic.twitter.com/7b7ZUkQ8Mw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
A.J. Dillon is a load. Power, production, balance, vision, and few guys in college football finish runs like he does. pic.twitter.com/8UNMqJ1Fni
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. is a rangy safety that excels in preparation, sound tackling, and ball skills. Here’s his sixth interception of the season chasing the post and high-pointing the football like a WR. 5-10, 205 lbs. pic.twitter.com/PhDxL81KYK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State Defensive End
Yetur Gross-Mayos’ length is going to put him on Miami’s radar. He’s just 245, but he’s got the frame to add more. Missed this tackle, but you get a sense of his heavy hands and projection to a 2-gap. He also condenses inside as a rusher for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/l616r32eaC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 9
Recapping Week 9 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Joe Burrow vs. Auburn, Win 23-13
Stats: 32/42(76.2%) 321 yards (7.64 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Burrow sparked the Tigers offense with a first down scramble on 3rd and 12. In fact, Burrow made multiple plays with his legs against a man-heavy scheme of the Auburn defense after he was able to evade pressure. Burrow made a variety of plays after the rush forced him off of his spot, and did well to keep the LSU offense on the field.
Joe Burrow vs Auburn
It was a tough first quarter for the LSU offense. Taking away Burrow’s first read and sending pressure led to some sacks. Burrow jump starts the second quarter with a 3rd and long scramble. Bounces up from a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/sqX1qJHKFo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
The extended play got things going for LSU in the second and third quarter, but Burrow’s inability to adapt to the post-snap rotation, and blitz-heavy attack caused the slow start. Burrow had to tuck the football after his initial read was covered a couple of times, and he wasn’t able to escape Derek Brown and the rest of that Auburn front.
Burrow’s big plays came via the deep shot in one-on-one coverage. Burrow trusts his wide outs, and the chemistry is evident by the number of contested completions LSU hit in this game. Burrow made one mistake on a back-shoulder ball that was intercepted. The ball was slightly underthrown.
Burrow is playing some of his best ball in the most critical situations this year, and there’s something to be said for that invaluable skill. Scouts continue to talk about the tremendous jump Burrow made from 2018 to 2019. There’s no doubting Burrow’s climb up the quarterback big board this year, he’s proven plenty for one season.
The big question with Burrow will ask, why wasn’t he this quarterback his entire college career?
Jordan Love at Air Force, Loss 31-7
Stats: 14/23 (60.9%) 11 4 yards (4.96 YPA) 1 TD,
I’d love to see Love and Justin Herbert switch places. Love is so an intriguing ball-handler with exceptional off-platform ability, and a better penchant for manipulating defenses post-snap. His Aggie teammates drop a lot of passes — more than Josh Allen’s Wyoming squads from a couple of years ago.
Love is consistently behind the chains, throwing to receivers that lack any ability to separate, and usually doing so under immense pressure.
Jordan Love at Air Force
It’s tough to evaluate Love. The Aggie defense is bad, the run game is bad, and the receivers drop several balls every game.
Up first, an audio breakdown of Love’s strength and post snap manipulation. pic.twitter.com/rZoTeffXvA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Those adverse circumstances have caused Love to take chances he didn’t risk last season. As a result, his numbers have been terrible. In this game, Love played far more conservatively, and the result is a boring offense that can’t do much.
Still, there were some impressive decisions and big time throws on display for Love — as is the case every week. The more we go along this season, the more it would make sense that Love returns to school for his senior season.
Justin Herbert vs. Washington State, Win 35-34
Stats: 21/30 (70%) 222 yards (7.4 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
For as much as we like to bring up Tua’s receivers, Justin Herbert is quietly humming along behind the best offensive line in the country. There’s always an evaluation to be had for every player in every game, but Herbert’s truly is more challenging because of his circumstances. Oregon runs the football a lot, and effectively. Then, when they pass, it mostly happens behind the line of scrimmage.
Justin Herbert vs Washington State
There just isn’t a lot to look at. Most of Oregon’s offense comes the ground or passes behind the LOS. Here, Herbert shows you the athleticism to extend and make tacklers miss. pic.twitter.com/1vi7wSNmDa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 27, 2019
Every week there are examples of Herbert’s ridiculous arm strength and the plus-athleticism. He manages off-script plays and move the sticks with his legs regularly, but the adverse circumstances just don’t happen enough to erase Herbert’s biggest concern — his perceived lack of ability to rise the tide, and be the best player on the field.
There’s a video in the thread where Herbert slides down short of the first down marker on third down. That lack of situational awareness continues to plague Herbert’s evaluation.
Week 9 Takeaways
All things told, it was a boring week for the quarterback class. A week that was without my top two QB prospects (Tua’s injury, Fromm on bye) allowed Joe Burrow to shine once more.
Burrow struggled early, but showed the poise and leadership to get his Tigers offense cranking when they needed it most — especially some of those third down scrambles.
If I’m going to knock Justin Herbert for playing a complimentary role, then the same should be said for Burrow — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards including an entire four-play drive that was exclusive to talented back.
Alabama and LSU are off next week, and then it’s the big battle of #1 vs. #2. We’ll have that game covered from every angle. Locked On Dolphins college scouting is taking next Saturday off — I’ll be in South Florida for the Dolphins-Jets game.
We’ll see you in two weeks.
Week 10 Schedule
Fromm vs. Florida, 3:30 CBS
Herbert @ USC, 8:00 FOX
Love vs. BYU, 10:00 ESPN2
Tagovailoa – BYE Week
Burrow – BYE Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Tylan Wallace – Oklahoma State Wide Receiver
Tylan Wallace is just another terrific receiver prospect in 2020, here’s a taste. pic.twitter.com/mLeFII4yl4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Chuba Hubbard – Oklahoma State Running Back
Chuba Hubbard only needs a crease to hit a home run. This running back class is absurd. pic.twitter.com/VKBKCpgTw0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Kristian Fulton – LSU Cornerback
Kristian Fulton (far right) driving out of his zone turn, probably grabs a pick of the ball is in the right spot. pic.twitter.com/o9eUKNSEUG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
K’Lavon Chaisson – LSU Edge
Someone asked me the other day why I think K’Lavon Chaisson can fit in Miami. I think you can stand him up as a weak side backer in an odd front and count on him to set your edge. Or you can line him up as the 7 in your even front and let him hunt QBs. pic.twitter.com/ODpWrShUjG
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Grant Delpit – LSU Safety
Grant Delpit two-play sequence. First, bottom of the screen slot, run fits the gap and makes a run stop.
Second, top of screen slot, attacks the edge and disrupts two blockers. Forces the back to get wide before he cuts up. pic.twitter.com/18g1l6UQwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State Running Back
J.K. Dobbins, RB1 pic.twitter.com/yBipkws5UB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Nickel Corner/Safety
Ohio State’s Shaun Wade allows the Buckeye D to roll with 3 CBs and 1 SAF on base D.
He’s a quick-twitch slot that can run fit, blitz, and play in any scheme you ask. He loves taking on blockers and spilling out runs. Flores DB written all over this guy. 6-1, 193. pic.twitter.com/tSD8L5RTfI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Wisconsin Center
Tyler Biadasz is an athletic captain of the Wisconsin OL. Here he shows his ability to climb to the second level and get out in space. pic.twitter.com/AyF2yFLe1U
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa Right Tackle
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Wyatt Hubert – Kansas State Edge
Wyatt Hubert is a 260-pound end for Kansas State. He made the freshman All-American team last year as a RS frosh.
Here’s a two-play sequence where Hubert forced back-to-back fumbles of Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/To8Klw6RmY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
Trey Smith – Tennessee Left Guard
Tennessee LG Trey Smith was recommended to me. Two plays in, I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/srVNZcr6xv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8
Recapping Week 8 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 8 Recap
Justin Herbert at Washington, Win 35-31
Stats: 24/36 (66.7%) 280 yards, (7.78 YPA) 4 TDs
The numbers looked better than Herbert’s actual performance, which only adds to the concern over Herbert’s ability to raise his game against tough opponents. On the road in dreary Seattle, Herbert was consistently off the mark with his accuracy, his game was greatly impacted by pressure, and the quarterback continues to exhibit a lack of anticipation and ability to get through the progressions in the Oregon offense.
Justin Herbert at Washington
Swings, screens and check downs. Herbert is so conservative. Doesn’t trust his progression and rarely anticipates throws. Great chance to capitalize on favorable leverage, but he lays it off instead. pic.twitter.com/aCxjNjBfPm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Even when Herbert isn’t on, the elite physical traits show up every week. The video of him ripping a 30-yard drive throw to the field, plus a throw under duress up the seam to end the half, were his two best plays. Washington consistently pushed him off his spot on early downs, and dropped eight into coverage on third and long. Oregon’s offensive production came primarily on the ground and through swings, screens, and check downs — all too common for Herbert.
Herbert excels when he’s free of pressure, and when the read lacks complexity — how often is that going to be the case in the NFL?
Herbert’s Ducks pulled off a 14-point comeback, but the game-winning drive featured two passes and six handoffs.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State, Win 36-7
Stats: 25/32 (78.1%) 327 yards (10.22YPA) 4 TDs
On a day where fans from the Bayou saw Burrow miss more plays than usual, this amateur scout thinks it was his most impressive outing. Reading leverage, applying in-game adjustments before the teams even broke for half time, and beating a tough Bulldog defense before the snap has Burrow’s stock on the rise yet again.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State
I love the way he reads leverage. Calm against an extra rusher that’s collapsing both the edge and the interior. Sees the defender driving on the outside hip, so he shoots it inside and creates YAC for his best WR. pic.twitter.com/NjdF9MLfOz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Burrow missed a layup, and was late on a two occasions during a trio of drives that stalled out in the red zone. The Mississippi State defense blitzes more than any team in the conference, and they turned up the red zone heat on Burrow. Delayed blitzes changed the picture post-snap for Burrow, and the rush got to him a few times.
Still, Burrow managed to escape five-man pressures, make plays with his legs, and throw passes in behind the blitzing defense to capitalize for big plays. Burrow’s two biggest plays on the day aren’t good indicatory of his success. The first was against a busted coverage, the second a softly thrown seam shot without tight spin or velocity. The lack of spin and arm strength on that record-breaking touchdown (last video in the thread) can show you where NFL scouts might have some pause.
It’s important to remember that this is Joe Burrow’s fifth year of college football. A redshirt senior, he turns 23 in December.
Jake Fromm vs. Kentucky, Win 21-0
Stats: 9/12 (75%) 35 yards (2.33 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
The game in Athens was a drenched, sloppy mess. As evident by Fromm’s 35 passing yards, and a game that featured 447 yards between the two teams, there was nothing to be learned from QB2 this week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tennessee, Win 35-15
Stats: 11/12 (%) 155 yards (12.92 YPA) O TDs, 1 INT
After leaving the game late in the second quarter with what looked like a serious ankle injury, Nick Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa would miss “a week or two” with a high ankle sprain.
Twitter is now asking the question, is he injury prone? If Tua is unable to play next week at Arkansas, it will be the first game of his college career that he misses due to injury.
Tua only missed one throw Saturday, but it was perhaps the most egregious of his career. Initially, Tagovailoa looked like he was en route to a Russell Wilson-line Houdini act, then he inexplicably threw the ball directly to a defender in the end zone.
Tua Tagovailoa vs Tennessee
We start this week with Todd McShay’s opening diatribe. “Tua is THE guy. Supreme talent. Most accurate downfield passer in college football.” Tua then connects with Juedy for 19. pic.twitter.com/F4XPizuhYR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
With two byes before the big one with LSU (a game against the Razorbacks and then an actual off week), the plan figures to be to get Tua back for heavyweight fight. Restricted to the pocket with the ankle, playing against a terrific pass rush and ball hawking secondary will be a great test for Tagovailoa.
Jordan Love vs. Nevada, Win 36-10
Stats: 13/31 (41.9%) 169 yards (4.13 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
It’s been an all-around disappointing season for the Utah State offense in 2019. Jordan Love is making way more mistakes than he did last year (nine interceptions already compared to just six last year), and few teams drop more passes than the Aggies offense.
Throughout his inconsistent decision making, Love continues to sprinkle in the mastery that has scouts fawning. He’s a dangerous threat both on designed runs and as a scrambler. On one particular play, available in the video thread, Love immediately erased a pair of free rushers and moved the sticks with his legs on third and eight.
Jordan Love vs Nevada
He sure is fun to watch throw a football pic.twitter.com/ZLp1dEy2ve
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
The rare arm-talent continues to show up every week. The over-the-top, easy-flick motion allows Love to spin the rock with velocity, or softly lay it into a spot with touch.
Week 8 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is the headline grabber, though it appears he’ll at least be back at some point this season.
Joe Burrow continues to build an impressive resume that has his stock firmly in the first round next April. His advanced-level processing in the complex LSU scheme ran by Joe Brady is really encouraging for his NFL future, along with some elusive pocket maneuvering that leads to big plays on busted coverages.
Justin Herbert’s team forged a comeback win, and his stat line looked tremendous, but he played a really poor game. The mistakes that have plagued him his entire career never fail to show up against a tough opponent. Long touchdowns on designed screens and swings, missed opportunities with a shy trigger-finger, and missed throws all throughout the first half carries more weight than a game-winning drive that featured six runs and two throws.
Jake Fromm earns a voided performance for the week, while Jordan Love is essentially on the same track as Josh Allen in the 2017 college football season.
Week 9 Schedule
Burrow vs. Auburn – 3:30 CBS
Tagovailoa vs. Arkansas – 7:00 ESPN (like out until Nov 9 vs. LSU)
Love at Air Force – 10:15 ESPN2
Herbert vs. Washington State – 10:30 ESPN
Fromm – Bye Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Ohio State Running Back – J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins is going to get every inch out of every run. You see his competitiveness in short yardage and in pass pro. Power comes from a thickly built lower-half. Homerun speed and heavily involved in the Buckeye pass game. pic.twitter.com/QEqszNWN8e
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Ohio State Cornerback – Jeff Okudah
This was the one time NW went after him. It took a moving pocket to capitalize on one-on-one coverage to the field with no safety help. Look at the window Okudah presents on the comeback. Opens the hips, stays in phase, drives the comeback. They overturned the call, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/v2p9JlOXPk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Safety/Linebacker/Corner – Isaiah Simmons
Clemson Linebacker/Safety Isaiah Simmons is everything modern football is trending towards. pic.twitter.com/dP0UPsL0xH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Running Back – Travis Etienne
Clemson RB Travis Etienne Jr. turns 2-yard gains into 50-yard gains. pic.twitter.com/82H3f5RnJE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs had a nice opening drive against Purdue, especially this never-ending rep on a 3rd and long. That initial anchor is 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMEngAwUL8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Edge – A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa comes ready-made with his stack and react style for Miami. You don’t always see it on tape, but when he can unlock those hips and work laterally, he makes tackles look awfully bad. Watch how quickly he wins to the inside post. pic.twitter.com/hOfJZVu7I1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Louisville Left Tackle – Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Center – Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is the best center in the country. Watch him just turn this nose completely out. You’ll go where Creed wants you to go, even if you try to take him higher. pic.twitter.com/WpzQ8vgQNE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver – Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb glides to the top of them stem, then hits the afterburners once he gets horizontal. You see him upset at the end of the clip because he probably scores if he doesn’t slip. After what he did last week, anybody doubting that he would’ve? pic.twitter.com/NQ4oIuTqlf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker – Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Linebacker Kenneth Murray is so fast, he makes other fast people look, not fast. pic.twitter.com/hO4gyCeuSP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 7
Recapping Week 7 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Justin Herbert vs. Colorado,Win 45-3
Stats: 18/33 (54.5%) 261 yards (7.9 YPA) 2 TDs
Regardless of what happens throughout Justin Herbert’s professional career, he will flash moments of brilliance. The consistency of those spurts, however, remains uncertain. When the defense reacts according to the play call, it’s over. Herbert’s ability to quickly drive the ball down the field excites scouts everywhere.
Justin Herbert vs Colorado
When he escapes the pocket, he’s as dangerous as anyone. pic.twitter.com/5PH6CeR2Pd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The issue of inconsistency remains, well, consistent. Lapses in accuracy, proper mechanical alignment and anticipatory throws raise concerns over Herbert’s ability to translate at the next level. When there’s no urgency, everything is rosy. Herbert can adequately process and adjust his throw type when he’s free of adverse circumstances.
When Herbert is forced to speed things up — get away from an unexpected free rusher, anticipate a route opening up against the leverage of the defense — errors occur. Balls on the wrong hip/shoulder, late throws into tight windows, there’s a lack of trust in what he sees post-snap.
The upside is difficult to ignore, but those issues have to become hardwired corrections for Herbert to ever realize that potential.
Jake Fromm vs. South Carolina, Loss 20-17 (OT)
Stats: 28/51 (54.9%) 295 yards (5.78 YPA) 1TD, 3 INTs
The first 54 minutes of this game were a struggle from Fromm and the Georgia offense. After early success that has Fromm accomplishing whatever he wanted against the Gamecock defense — man or zone — Fromm’s decision making and location went south during a 42-minute scoring drought.
Jake Fromm vs South Carolina
Field side out route has to have one of two things: velocity, or timing/anticipation. Fromm wins with the latter and perfect location. pic.twitter.com/UynZRalLmb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The good version of Fromm showed anticipation, timing and location on point, as they all typically are. Fromm’s interception on a throwaway attempt to close out the first half started a cascade of poor football. His accuracy waned, his normally perfect communication with the receivers went awry, and Georgia trailed with just six minutes to play at home against an inferior football team. Fromm also lost a fumble on a failed quarterback-center exchange on the doorstep of the red zone.
Executing a 96-yard, game-tying drive when he had to have it speaks highly to Fromm’s character. The NFL will present adversity, and Fromm has showcased the ability to overcome hurdles. Still, at the end of the day, he made too mistakes for Georgia to win this game.
One week after elevating his draft stock ahead of Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, Fromm comes back to earth and makes one thing abundantly clear — there’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of this class.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M, Win 47-28
Stats: 21/34 (61.8%) 293 yards (8.62 YPA) 4 TDs, 1 INT
On a day where Tua wasn’t as finely tuned as we’ve come to expect, he surpasses A.J. McCarron for the career touchdown passes record at Alabama with another four touchdown day. Tua’s second touchdown was a classic example of his pre-snap acumen, post-snap mechanical alignment, and precise ball location against an A&M blitz. Quickly getting to his spot and setup, Tua throws it right in behind the blitz and right on the bullseye for a big play.
Tua Tagovailoa at Texas A&M
Slant goes incomplete, and it’s a little bit low, but the ability to get off the spot and erase the free rusher, while creating a chance for the WR, is special. This probably goes the distance if Smith hangs on. pic.twitter.com/59dUAzhe1r
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
The fourth touchdown was a fantastic anticipation strike to Henry Ruggs. Tagovailoa’s trust in his own eyes and processor allows him to anticipate better than any passer in the country.
He also showcased his fluid pocket mobility. Whether it’s escaping, or climbing up and wading through the trash, the only thing more dangerous than Tua on-script, is the improvising version of Tua.
The trust can lead to some mistakes and easy turnovers, however. Tua’s interception was a carbon copy of one of his INTs in the SEC Championship Game in 2018 against Georgia. Tua checked his backside read and attacked play side with the information he gathered. He was wrong in thinking the safety was bailing out. Instead, the safety robbed a dig route from Jeudy, and Tua was late with the football for an easy pick.
There were additional accuracy issues (available in the video thread) in the game, but not by a significant margin. Typically, when he makes a mistake, he erases the wrongdoing on the next play. Tua can play better, certainly, but I sometimes wonder if we hold him to an unrealistic standard.
A career 9:1 TD:INT ratio will do that (81 TDs, 9 INTs).
Joe Burrow vs. Florida, Win 42-28
Stats: 21/24 (87.5%) 293 yards (12.2 YPA) 3 TDs
Kirk Herbstreit said it best early fourth quarter after Joe Burrow beat another Gators blitz. Herbie referred to Burrow having all the answers for the looks Florida threw at him, and it led to a strong, efficient performance.
Burrow not only threw on-time and on-target within the structure of the offense, he navigated murky pockets and extended plays with big results.
Joe Burrow vs Florida
Good matchup here going after CJ Henderson with Jamar Chase. Chase gets a step and stacks him, gives Burrow a window, but it’s a little short. Great play by Henderson. pic.twitter.com/yLNsn9mnVl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Burrow’s growth in year-two in this offensive system makes for a master attacking the middle, intermediate portion of the field. Dropping the ball in behind linebackers and underneath the safeties, Burrow’s accuracy on crossing routes leads to big plays after the catch for the talented Tigers receivers.
Burrow forced his way into this discussion. The big four have become the big five and Burrow could wind up top-three if he continues this success.
Recap
We’re entering the portion of the season where we can begin to compare common opponents. Fromm earned his way into QB2 status with steady, consistent play through six weeks, but Fromm had his ugliest showing of the year Saturday.
That three-interception performance comes against a defense that Tua carved up for 444 yards and five touchdowns. The already significant gap between QB1 and QB1 increased after the performances of Tagovailoa and Fromm this weekend.
Herbert has nothing to prove against inferior foes. His physical talents are too much for poor defense, especially units that are poorly coached like Colorado. For Herbert to enter QB2 status, he’ll have to show out in adverse circumstances — something he really hasn’t done in his career.
Love was off this week; perhaps the bye week we’ll supplement his familiarity in yet another system. Burrow has passed all of his tests this season, but he still has a way to go before he’s even considered a one-year wonder.
Half way through the college football season, my quarterback big board goes:
- Tua Tagoavailoa
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Herbert
Additional Prospect Video Threads
Alabama Linebacker, Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings fits the mold for an edge in this defense. Watch him defeat the block and make the TFL on the keeper. pic.twitter.com/TyC7iqR61l
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Center, Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is a bad dude. Locates the fifth rusher and just stonewalls him. Mirror, anchor, hand placement, mean streak… all display here. pic.twitter.com/XIlg5oG1zo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver, Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb might not be human pic.twitter.com/2IvSAQrTGg
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker, Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray has the look of a modern day ‘backer. Play-speed, instincts, and sure-tackling. He’s 240 so maybe a bit under-sized for Miami, but Flores and company will like the way he plays. pic.twitter.com/vXCcqvjbtX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 12, 2019
LSU Edge, K’Lavon Chaisson
K’Lavon Chaisson is 250 pounds, not sure if any of that is fat. He’s body beautiful, powerful, excellent COD, and can play multiple positions. Beats a block for a run-stuff here. pic.twitter.com/IFOnbvbfi4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
Penn State Edge, Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos has the build (6-5, 265) the Dolphins like at the edge. Here, he beats the LG by attacking the upfield shoulder, and makes a play on the ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/yIQdyhRCJJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
LATEST
- Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11 November 9, 2019
- Tank Tracker Volume 8 November 8, 2019
- Dolphins Colts Week 10 Preview November 7, 2019
- Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels November 5, 2019
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 26, Jets 18 November 5, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Miami Dolphins Face Minkah Fitzpatrick and Nobody Cares
-
News1 week ago
Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins trade for Aqib Talib