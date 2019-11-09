Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11

Recapping Week 8 of the College Football Season

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are:

*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.

We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.

Week 8 Recap

Justin Herbert at Washington, Win 35-31

Stats: 24/36 (66.7%) 280 yards, (7.78 YPA) 4 TDs

The numbers looked better than Herbert’s actual performance, which only adds to the concern over Herbert’s ability to raise his game against tough opponents. On the road in dreary Seattle, Herbert was consistently off the mark with his accuracy, his game was greatly impacted by pressure, and the quarterback continues to exhibit a lack of anticipation and ability to get through the progressions in the Oregon offense.

Justin Herbert at Washington Swings, screens and check downs. Herbert is so conservative. Doesn’t trust his progression and rarely anticipates throws. Great chance to capitalize on favorable leverage, but he lays it off instead. pic.twitter.com/aCxjNjBfPm — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Even when Herbert isn’t on, the elite physical traits show up every week. The video of him ripping a 30-yard drive throw to the field, plus a throw under duress up the seam to end the half, were his two best plays. Washington consistently pushed him off his spot on early downs, and dropped eight into coverage on third and long. Oregon’s offensive production came primarily on the ground and through swings, screens, and check downs — all too common for Herbert.

Herbert excels when he’s free of pressure, and when the read lacks complexity — how often is that going to be the case in the NFL?

Herbert’s Ducks pulled off a 14-point comeback, but the game-winning drive featured two passes and six handoffs.

Joe Burrow at Mississippi State, Win 36-7

Stats: 25/32 (78.1%) 327 yards (10.22YPA) 4 TDs

On a day where fans from the Bayou saw Burrow miss more plays than usual, this amateur scout thinks it was his most impressive outing. Reading leverage, applying in-game adjustments before the teams even broke for half time, and beating a tough Bulldog defense before the snap has Burrow’s stock on the rise yet again.

Joe Burrow at Mississippi State I love the way he reads leverage. Calm against an extra rusher that’s collapsing both the edge and the interior. Sees the defender driving on the outside hip, so he shoots it inside and creates YAC for his best WR. pic.twitter.com/NjdF9MLfOz — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Burrow missed a layup, and was late on a two occasions during a trio of drives that stalled out in the red zone. The Mississippi State defense blitzes more than any team in the conference, and they turned up the red zone heat on Burrow. Delayed blitzes changed the picture post-snap for Burrow, and the rush got to him a few times.

Still, Burrow managed to escape five-man pressures, make plays with his legs, and throw passes in behind the blitzing defense to capitalize for big plays. Burrow’s two biggest plays on the day aren’t good indicatory of his success. The first was against a busted coverage, the second a softly thrown seam shot without tight spin or velocity. The lack of spin and arm strength on that record-breaking touchdown (last video in the thread) can show you where NFL scouts might have some pause.

It’s important to remember that this is Joe Burrow’s fifth year of college football. A redshirt senior, he turns 23 in December.

Jake Fromm vs. Kentucky, Win 21-0

Stats: 9/12 (75%) 35 yards (2.33 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs

The game in Athens was a drenched, sloppy mess. As evident by Fromm’s 35 passing yards, and a game that featured 447 yards between the two teams, there was nothing to be learned from QB2 this week.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tennessee, Win 35-15

Stats: 11/12 (%) 155 yards (12.92 YPA) O TDs, 1 INT

After leaving the game late in the second quarter with what looked like a serious ankle injury, Nick Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa would miss “a week or two” with a high ankle sprain.

Twitter is now asking the question, is he injury prone? If Tua is unable to play next week at Arkansas, it will be the first game of his college career that he misses due to injury.

Tua only missed one throw Saturday, but it was perhaps the most egregious of his career. Initially, Tagovailoa looked like he was en route to a Russell Wilson-line Houdini act, then he inexplicably threw the ball directly to a defender in the end zone.

Tua Tagovailoa vs Tennessee We start this week with Todd McShay’s opening diatribe. “Tua is THE guy. Supreme talent. Most accurate downfield passer in college football.” Tua then connects with Juedy for 19. pic.twitter.com/F4XPizuhYR — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

With two byes before the big one with LSU (a game against the Razorbacks and then an actual off week), the plan figures to be to get Tua back for heavyweight fight. Restricted to the pocket with the ankle, playing against a terrific pass rush and ball hawking secondary will be a great test for Tagovailoa.

Jordan Love vs. Nevada, Win 36-10

Stats: 13/31 (41.9%) 169 yards (4.13 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT

It’s been an all-around disappointing season for the Utah State offense in 2019. Jordan Love is making way more mistakes than he did last year (nine interceptions already compared to just six last year), and few teams drop more passes than the Aggies offense.

Throughout his inconsistent decision making, Love continues to sprinkle in the mastery that has scouts fawning. He’s a dangerous threat both on designed runs and as a scrambler. On one particular play, available in the video thread, Love immediately erased a pair of free rushers and moved the sticks with his legs on third and eight.

Jordan Love vs Nevada He sure is fun to watch throw a football pic.twitter.com/ZLp1dEy2ve — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

The rare arm-talent continues to show up every week. The over-the-top, easy-flick motion allows Love to spin the rock with velocity, or softly lay it into a spot with touch.

Week 8 Recap

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is the headline grabber, though it appears he’ll at least be back at some point this season.

Joe Burrow continues to build an impressive resume that has his stock firmly in the first round next April. His advanced-level processing in the complex LSU scheme ran by Joe Brady is really encouraging for his NFL future, along with some elusive pocket maneuvering that leads to big plays on busted coverages.

Justin Herbert’s team forged a comeback win, and his stat line looked tremendous, but he played a really poor game. The mistakes that have plagued him his entire career never fail to show up against a tough opponent. Long touchdowns on designed screens and swings, missed opportunities with a shy trigger-finger, and missed throws all throughout the first half carries more weight than a game-winning drive that featured six runs and two throws.

Jake Fromm earns a voided performance for the week, while Jordan Love is essentially on the same track as Josh Allen in the 2017 college football season.

Week 9 Schedule

Burrow vs. Auburn – 3:30 CBS

Tagovailoa vs. Arkansas – 7:00 ESPN (like out until Nov 9 vs. LSU)

Love at Air Force – 10:15 ESPN2

Herbert vs. Washington State – 10:30 ESPN

Fromm – Bye Week

Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)

Ohio State Running Back – J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is going to get every inch out of every run. You see his competitiveness in short yardage and in pass pro. Power comes from a thickly built lower-half. Homerun speed and heavily involved in the Buckeye pass game. pic.twitter.com/QEqszNWN8e — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Ohio State Cornerback – Jeff Okudah

This was the one time NW went after him. It took a moving pocket to capitalize on one-on-one coverage to the field with no safety help. Look at the window Okudah presents on the comeback. Opens the hips, stays in phase, drives the comeback. They overturned the call, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/v2p9JlOXPk — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Clemson Safety/Linebacker/Corner – Isaiah Simmons

Clemson Linebacker/Safety Isaiah Simmons is everything modern football is trending towards. pic.twitter.com/dP0UPsL0xH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Clemson Running Back – Travis Etienne

Clemson RB Travis Etienne Jr. turns 2-yard gains into 50-yard gains. pic.twitter.com/82H3f5RnJE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Iowa Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs had a nice opening drive against Purdue, especially this never-ending rep on a 3rd and long. That initial anchor is 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMEngAwUL8 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Iowa Edge – A.J. Epenesa

A.J. Epenesa comes ready-made with his stack and react style for Miami. You don’t always see it on tape, but when he can unlock those hips and work laterally, he makes tackles look awfully bad. Watch how quickly he wins to the inside post. pic.twitter.com/hOfJZVu7I1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Louisville Left Tackle – Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Oklahoma Center – Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey is the best center in the country. Watch him just turn this nose completely out. You’ll go where Creed wants you to go, even if you try to take him higher. pic.twitter.com/WpzQ8vgQNE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Oklahoma Wide Receiver – Ceedee Lamb

Ceedee Lamb glides to the top of them stem, then hits the afterburners once he gets horizontal. You see him upset at the end of the clip because he probably scores if he doesn’t slip. After what he did last week, anybody doubting that he would’ve? pic.twitter.com/NQ4oIuTqlf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019

Oklahoma Linebacker – Kenneth Murray