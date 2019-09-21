NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4
Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
We'll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)
Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs
A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.
The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).
Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread.
Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 21, 2019
The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.
Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.
It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.
Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jordan Love at San Diego State 10:30 PM EST
Stats:
Week 5 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS
Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN
Fromm – Bye Week
Herbert – Bye Week
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3
Recapping Week 3 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
We'll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jake Fromm vs. Arkansas State, Win 55-0
Stats: 17/22 (77.3%) 279 yards (12.68 YPA), 3 TDs
The beneficial aspect of Jake Fromm returning for his junior season is the ability to sharpen his sword. The strengths for Fromm come in the intangible aspect more so than the tangible. Nobody is confusing the Arkansas State defense with the ’85 Bears, but Fromm’s pre-snap perfection regularly puts his Bulldog teammates in prime position to make big plays after the catch.
Recognition of leverage, timing, and anticipation gets the ball out of Fromm’s possession quickly, and strains the defense to pull the trigger post-snap based on what it sees pre-snap.
Jake Fromm Week 3 vs. Arkansas State thread.
You love the detail-oriented approach from Fromm, a three-year starter. He wants the drive concept to the field, so he keeps his eyes to the boundary to help create a window, which he hits. pic.twitter.com/X6eU4Q0x7F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
Unfortunately, for Fromm, no amount of experience will improve the clear shortcomings in his game. The lack of arm strength means he must see the deep routes develop early in order to stretch the field. He’s liable to under-shoot vertical balls, and the concern about driving throws to the field in the professional ranks is legitimate.
Tua Tagovailoa at South Carolina, Win 47-23
Stats: 28/36 (77.8%) 444 yards (12.33 YPA), 5 TDs
Tua and the fourth quarter are mere acquaintances, but the two were introduced again today for one possession (plus one more snap as an encore). Prior to entering the game’s final period, Tua has already surpassed his career-high for passing yardage as he lit up the scoreboard in Bama’s first SEC game of the season.
It was business as usual as Tua and his complement of dynamic playmakers destroyed the Gamecock defense. Every trait that makes Tagovailoa far-and-away the premier quarterback prospect was on display. He threw with accuracy from a variety of platforms and across multiple route combinations. He dictated ideal situations with pre-snap recognition, and post-snap manipulation. He manipulated the defense with ball placement, and eye and body-position manipulation.
Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 at South Carolina thread.
His accuracy is so advanced. He sets his WR down with the location so as to not run him into contact. pic.twitter.com/sacbqEdpOL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
The footwork, the touch, the drive, everything is consistently great due to the fine details that are never neglected. Though Tua missed three or four throws, his ability to create advantageous opportunities for his skill guys covers up the few hiccups he endures.
This is the quarterback, the reason that the Dolphins are enduring a supremely challenging 2019 season.
Justin Herbert vs. Montana, Win 35-3
Stats: 30/42 (71%) 316 yards (7.52 YPA) 5 TDs
Herbert has been exactly who we thought he was so far this season. Elite traits that pop up every game clouded by inconsistencies and shortcomings in crucial aspects of the position. You start with the arm and the stress it puts on the defense — just as it did against the Griz defense and evident on his first touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert week 3 vs. Montana thread.
First drive was all screens and runs, until it was time to make a throw on third down. Herbert, after staring down the middle, comes over to his primary and puts the ball right in the strike zone — TD. pic.twitter.com/QyvDjW0ett
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Then you have the third touchdown of the night where Herbert escapes a free rusher, sprints to his right and throws a seed on the move for a touchdown. Herbert is either going to make or break the career of whoever drafts him — it’s going to depend on the program he goes to and how well he’s developed.
Jordan Love – Utah State Bye Week
It’s going to be a challenge for the other quarterbacks to close the gap on Tua with performances like the one he put forth on Saturday. Conference play, on the road, and another video game stat line, punctuated by a cast of highlight reel throws.
Fromm continues to drive the bus for his Georgia offense in more of a complementary role, while Justin Herbert eats against another FCS opponent. Next week, the schedule gets more attractive.
Week 4 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Herbert – vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Fromm – vs. Notre Dame, 8:00 CBS
Love – at San Diego State, 10:30 CBSSN
I’m heading to Pullman for the Washington State-UCLA game, so the week-four report will be later than usual, but we’ll have it for you as we do every week.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 2
Recapping Week 2 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
We'll go in chronological order from when the games were played. Up first, QB1.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State, Win 62-10
Stats: 16/25 (64%) 227 yards (9.1 YPA), 3 TDs (1 rushing, 4 total)
More misses than usual for the career 70% passer, Tagovailoa wasn’t as sharp as he typically is, yet he still posted gaudy stats towards his Heisman pursuit. Aside from the explosive passing game — and one long touchdown rush — Tagovailoa missed a pair of short throws and was a little too aggressive in the deep passing game.
Still, the traits that make him QB1 were on display. The light feet, the manipulation of the defense with eye and body positioning, elite accuracy and spatial awareness to create windows and thread tight lanes, this quarterback is a marvel to watch each week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Tua rarely misses layups, but when he is responsible for putting the offense behind the chains, he typically bails the unit out with third-down mastery. The Alabama protection wasn’t great in the first half, but the quarterback’s ability to find clean platforms and deliver the ball from multiple arm angles never ceases to amaze.
Jake Fromm vs. Murray State – Win 63-17
Stats: 10/11 (90.1%) 166 yards (15.1 YPA) 1 TD
Tagovailoa stands to get dinged for the surrounding talent he plays with more than anybody, but its Georgia’s talent and style that limits the evaluation of Fromm even more. Fromm made one bad throw (decision) in this game, and it could’ve been picked off. He completed every other pass he threw, however, and continues to lean on the nation’s strongest ground game.
Fromm’s services were no longer needed by the end of the second quarter, and his intermediate and deep passing were a big reason why he earned the right to hold the clipboard in the second half.
Jake Fromm thread vs Murray State. Doesn’t account for the corner who falls off after the field side short motion flanker runs a crosser, and almost gets picked. pic.twitter.com/0DRo1skpSD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
During the broadcast, the announcers referred to a pre-game conversation they had with the noble quarterback. Fromm discussed the action-reaction relationship between the defense’s plan, and the offense’s reaction to that plan. “Every time the defense moves, there’s a solution to that movement, and I’ve got to find that answer.”
That cerebral approach will entice the Miami brain trust, even though Fromm is the least physically impressive passer of this foursome. The advanced processing and ball placement are Fromm’s two greatest traits, and he showcased both in the romp over Murray State.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada, Win 77-6
Stats: 19/26 (73.1%) 310 yards (11.9 YPA) 5 TDs
Through two games Herbert is exactly who has been throughout his career. Moments of jaw-dropping brilliance, followed up by inconsistencies in his mechanics, accuracy, and under duress, clouds the evaluation. Herbert saw some ghosts in that Auburn opener, and that’s understandable, but he exhibits that urgency in a panicky fashion with regularity.
The aforementioned sloppy mechanics leaves balls scattered all over the passing chart, but once he finally settles in, he paints some of the prettiest pictures in college football.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada thread
Missed a second down throw, then comes back with this high pass under duress on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HnYKnM60sm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Herbert got it cranking after Oregon’s first two series stalled. He responded with fastballs down the seam that are simply uncoverable. He took the Ducks down the field on the five next drives — each capped by a Herbert touchdown.
If Herbert develops consistency as the season goes along, he’ll solidify his top-five draft status. Even if he doesn’t, the lofty upside is going to entice the coach of one quarterback-needy franchise next April.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook, Win 62-7
Stats: 25/34 (73.5%) 294 yards (8/65 YPA) 1 TD
His performance will carry the burden of a Stony Brook caveat, but the eye-popping, highlight plays were on display Saturday night for Love. First, the arm-talent. The natural elasticity to whip the football with velocity and spin — regardless of the angle — is the reason scouts are so high on Jordan Love. Height, weight, arm strength, it’s all there, but when you factor in the mobility (both as a running threat and within the pocket) and recognition of the “why” behind the offense, you’re working with endless potential.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook thread
Oh, OK, then. pic.twitter.com/jFDQPGIHp1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Nobody is confusing Stony Brook’s defense for a Vic Fangio squad, but Love’s ability to read the entire field, and trust his eyes based on his preparation was apparent Saturday. He scans the first read in the progression, and because of the information that particular side of the defense affords him, he’s able to come back and rip it with trust that he’s got his man.
The needle was never going to move this week given the competition of the four QB’s in week-two. Fromm managed another dominant rushing performance from Georgia, Tua missed more throws that usual, but was still spectacular, Love was all over the highlight reel and Herbert dominated after a slow start.
Next week, it’s a bye week, two more cupcakes, and our first conference game for QB1.
Week 3 Schedule
Tagovailoa – @ South Carolina, 3:30 CBS
Fromm – Arkansas State, 12:00 (N/A)
Herbert – vs. Montana, 10:45 PAC12 Network
Love – BYE
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1
Every week, we’ll dive into the performances of the top four quarterback prospects in college football
We’ll go in chronological order, and since Love at the Utah State Aggies played on Friday night, we’ll start there.
Jordan Love at Wake Forest – Loss, 38-35
Stats: 33/48 (68.8%) 416 yards (8.67 YPA) 3 TDs, 3 INTS
All eyes were on Love in Friday night primetime, and it wasn’t his best showing. Despite showcasing all the physical traits that have scouts fawning over the potential of this high-ceiling quarterback, mistakes and poor post-snap recognition spoiled the opener for a Utah State team coming off of an 11-2 season.
Moves the safety to the boundary to clear the field side curl, and drills the ball right down the stem of the route. You combine the arm talent with his processing… you get something special. pic.twitter.com/POH2qPzT1C
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
On display, Love’s tremendous snap-release. He has what’s known as “easy gas”, in that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for Love to drive the football to all levels of the field. Going off script and throwing on the run are among Loves most desirable traits.
Not only can Love drive the football, but he knows how to change speeds with the best of them. He showcased both the touch pass and the fastball in this game. His ability to quickly get off of his spot and throw from different arm slots had the Utah State offense rolling early.
Loves struggles came in the post-snap processing of disguised coverage. He was fooled by post-snap rotation, most notably on his game-ending interception in scoring range.
Love’s feet, quick-twitch, and snap release are among his best traits, but he exhibits a tendency to not have a symbiotic marriage of the mind and the feet. His brain is often ahead of his footwork, which prevents him from re-setting, then his mechanics and the football go astray.
Love’s interceptions occurred in a variety of disparaging forms. He considerably underthrew a corner route, he stared down a target that invited the defensive back to jump the route, and the game-ender was sailed over his intended target.
The debut was a mixed bag. We saw the reasons many believe he can challenge Tagovailoa for the QB1 distinction, and we also saw some areas that need to be ironed out.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke – Win 42-3
Stats: 26/31 (83.9%) 336 yards (10.8 YPA), 4 TDs
Another day at the office for the likely number-one pick next April. Tagovailoa showcased all the traits that have scouts fawning over the possibility of altering the course of their franchise for the foreseeable future.
Tagovailoa’s ability to win from the pocket comes from a rare combination of high-level processing and accuracy. Those two traits, along with his light feet — which are hard-wired to his eyes (accelerated decision making) makes him one of the most revered prospects to come out in the last decade.
Tua is far from just a pocket passer, however. He was restricted to the pocket late in 2018 because of a knee injury, but a clean bill of health has the 21-year-old bouncing around again (check the video thread).
He’s a dual threat that can test every level of the field, erase free rushers, and always puts his offense in the most advantageous positions.
The way Tua gets through his progressions, paired with the accuracy, is what makes him so dangerous. He wants the back on the wheel, quickly realizes the linebacker carries it, so he comes back to the mesh inside and rips it. Jerry Jeudy also really damn good. pic.twitter.com/ci0PeRbYSU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
His downfield accuracy wasn’t as on-point as it usually is, but it’s difficult to nitpick a four touchdown day when an average pass of over 10 yards.
Jake Fromm at Vanderbilt – Win 30-6
Stats: 15/23 (65.2%) 156 yards (6.8 YPA) 1 TD
Fromm’s evaluation is going to come with a lot of “yeah but’s” this season. Fromm drew comparisons to Peyton Manning for his leadership, understanding of the passing concepts and the coverage of the defense, and how to manipulate that coverage within his scheme.
That is precisely why Kirby Smart trusted Fromm over fellow five-stars in Justin Fields and Jacob Eason — he’s the ultimate field general to guide the loaded Bulldog offense.
Jake Fromm vs. Vanderbilt thread
Just as the play-by-play is comparing his cerebral aptitude to Peyton Manning’s, Fromm tosses this dime. pic.twitter.com/NEKzxxVQ1N
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
Fromm’s first drive featured one pass — and it was a touchdown. The mauling Georgia front, with a pair of positively gifted tailbacks, give Fromm more balance than anybody in the country.
Still, he was efficient, consistently had the offense in the right call, and struck the big ball when the opportunity presented itself.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn – Loss 27-21
Stats: 28/37 (75.7) 242 yards (6.5 YPA) 1 TD
With an entire offseason — uninterrupted by classes – to familiarize himself with the Ducks offensive scheme, I was hoping to see more from Herbert against a big, fast Auburn defense. I was hoping to see a little crisper, more in-rhythm throwing night, and belief in what he was seeing, but that just didn’t happen for Justin Herbert in the opener.
While the wow factor was certainly on display (moving outside of compromised pockets, throwing missiles on the move, and improvising to the tune of big touchdown pass), the simple stuff remains a challenge for Herbert.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn.
Improvised a touchdown, but did so on a dangerous throw. pic.twitter.com/L4s05plEuN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
He still misses layups, he’s late (non-anticipatory) and he misses windows devised by the offensive scheme.
The last video in that thread shows Herbert chucking the final pass of the game out of the back of the end zone. Hail Mary’s have little hope of working, but the lack of situational awareness is off-putting — particularly for a senior quarterback.
This weekend didn’t move the needle in any particular direction for any of the foursome. The same strengths, and the same concerns, that we saw last season carried over into the 2019 opener. It’s quite clear where each of these quarterbacks needs to improve.
Love – Post-snap processing
Tagovailoa – Protecting himself from injury
Fromm – Mobility, arm-strength
Herbert – Processing and situational awareness
Now that his knee is back to full strength, Tagovailoa looks the part of a number-one overall draft pick again. The odds might not be overwhelming, but it’s difficult to imagine a scenario, right now, where Tagovailoa isn’t the Dolphins quarterback in 2020.
Week 2 Schedule
Love – Stony Brook, 7:30 EST
Tagovioloa – New Mexico State, 4 PM EST
Fromm – Murray State, 4 PM EST
Herbert – Nevada, 7:30 PM EST
