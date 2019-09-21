Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4

Every week, we’ll dive into the performances of the top four quarterback prospects in college football

The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are: (Click each link for a 2018 Scouting Report)

We’ll go in chronological order, and since Love at the Utah State Aggies played on Friday night, we’ll start there.

Jordan Love at Wake Forest – Loss, 38-35

Stats: 33/48 (68.8%) 416 yards (8.67 YPA) 3 TDs, 3 INTS

All eyes were on Love in Friday night primetime, and it wasn’t his best showing. Despite showcasing all the physical traits that have scouts fawning over the potential of this high-ceiling quarterback, mistakes and poor post-snap recognition spoiled the opener for a Utah State team coming off of an 11-2 season.

Moves the safety to the boundary to clear the field side curl, and drills the ball right down the stem of the route. You combine the arm talent with his processing… you get something special. pic.twitter.com/POH2qPzT1C — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019

On display, Love’s tremendous snap-release. He has what’s known as “easy gas”, in that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for Love to drive the football to all levels of the field. Going off script and throwing on the run are among Loves most desirable traits.

Not only can Love drive the football, but he knows how to change speeds with the best of them. He showcased both the touch pass and the fastball in this game. His ability to quickly get off of his spot and throw from different arm slots had the Utah State offense rolling early.

Loves struggles came in the post-snap processing of disguised coverage. He was fooled by post-snap rotation, most notably on his game-ending interception in scoring range.

Love’s feet, quick-twitch, and snap release are among his best traits, but he exhibits a tendency to not have a symbiotic marriage of the mind and the feet. His brain is often ahead of his footwork, which prevents him from re-setting, then his mechanics and the football go astray.

Love’s interceptions occurred in a variety of disparaging forms. He considerably underthrew a corner route, he stared down a target that invited the defensive back to jump the route, and the game-ender was sailed over his intended target.

The debut was a mixed bag. We saw the reasons many believe he can challenge Tagovailoa for the QB1 distinction, and we also saw some areas that need to be ironed out.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke – Win 42-3

Stats: 26/31 (83.9%) 336 yards (10.8 YPA), 4 TDs

Another day at the office for the likely number-one pick next April. Tagovailoa showcased all the traits that have scouts fawning over the possibility of altering the course of their franchise for the foreseeable future.

Tagovailoa’s ability to win from the pocket comes from a rare combination of high-level processing and accuracy. Those two traits, along with his light feet — which are hard-wired to his eyes (accelerated decision making) makes him one of the most revered prospects to come out in the last decade.

Tua is far from just a pocket passer, however. He was restricted to the pocket late in 2018 because of a knee injury, but a clean bill of health has the 21-year-old bouncing around again (check the video thread).

He’s a dual threat that can test every level of the field, erase free rushers, and always puts his offense in the most advantageous positions.

The way Tua gets through his progressions, paired with the accuracy, is what makes him so dangerous. He wants the back on the wheel, quickly realizes the linebacker carries it, so he comes back to the mesh inside and rips it. Jerry Jeudy also really damn good. pic.twitter.com/ci0PeRbYSU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019

His downfield accuracy wasn’t as on-point as it usually is, but it’s difficult to nitpick a four touchdown day when an average pass of over 10 yards.

Jake Fromm at Vanderbilt – Win 30-6

Stats: 15/23 (65.2%) 156 yards (6.8 YPA) 1 TD

Fromm’s evaluation is going to come with a lot of “yeah but’s” this season. Fromm drew comparisons to Peyton Manning for his leadership, understanding of the passing concepts and the coverage of the defense, and how to manipulate that coverage within his scheme.

That is precisely why Kirby Smart trusted Fromm over fellow five-stars in Justin Fields and Jacob Eason — he’s the ultimate field general to guide the loaded Bulldog offense.

Jake Fromm vs. Vanderbilt thread Just as the play-by-play is comparing his cerebral aptitude to Peyton Manning’s, Fromm tosses this dime. pic.twitter.com/NEKzxxVQ1N — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019

Fromm’s first drive featured one pass — and it was a touchdown. The mauling Georgia front, with a pair of positively gifted tailbacks, give Fromm more balance than anybody in the country.

Still, he was efficient, consistently had the offense in the right call, and struck the big ball when the opportunity presented itself.

Justin Herbert vs. Auburn – Loss 27-21

Stats: 28/37 (75.7) 242 yards (6.5 YPA) 1 TD

With an entire offseason — uninterrupted by classes – to familiarize himself with the Ducks offensive scheme, I was hoping to see more from Herbert against a big, fast Auburn defense. I was hoping to see a little crisper, more in-rhythm throwing night, and belief in what he was seeing, but that just didn’t happen for Justin Herbert in the opener.

While the wow factor was certainly on display (moving outside of compromised pockets, throwing missiles on the move, and improvising to the tune of big touchdown pass), the simple stuff remains a challenge for Herbert.

Justin Herbert vs. Auburn. Improvised a touchdown, but did so on a dangerous throw. pic.twitter.com/L4s05plEuN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019

He still misses layups, he’s late (non-anticipatory) and he misses windows devised by the offensive scheme.

The last video in that thread shows Herbert chucking the final pass of the game out of the back of the end zone. Hail Mary’s have little hope of working, but the lack of situational awareness is off-putting — particularly for a senior quarterback.

This weekend didn’t move the needle in any particular direction for any of the foursome. The same strengths, and the same concerns, that we saw last season carried over into the 2019 opener. It’s quite clear where each of these quarterbacks needs to improve.

Love – Post-snap processing

Tagovailoa – Protecting himself from injury

Fromm – Mobility, arm-strength

Herbert – Processing and situational awareness

Now that his knee is back to full strength, Tagovailoa looks the part of a number-one overall draft pick again. The odds might not be overwhelming, but it’s difficult to imagine a scenario, right now, where Tagovailoa isn’t the Dolphins quarterback in 2020.

Week 2 Schedule

Love – Stony Brook, 7:30 EST

Tagovioloa – New Mexico State, 4 PM EST

Fromm – Murray State, 4 PM EST

Herbert – Nevada, 7:30 PM EST

