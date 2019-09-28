Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 5

Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects

The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are:

Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report

Jake Fromm Scouting Report

Justin Herbert Scouting Report

Jordan Love Scouting Report

2019 Week 1 Recap

2019 Week 2 Recap

2019 Week 3 Recap

We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)

Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs

A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.

The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).

Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread. Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 21, 2019

The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.

Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.

It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.

Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST

Stats: 19/24 (79.2%) 259 yards (10.79 YPA) 3 TDs

Justin Herbert is a problem for college defensive coordinators, and maybe he’ll develop into one for the professionals, but the translation isn’t clearly as smooth as it is with Tua. He can drive throws that Tagovailoa will never be able to rip, but that’s about where the victories end for Herbert.

Attention to detail shows growth in Herbert’s game from last season (detailed ball-handler, efficient release that doesn’t lose velocity when he’s off-platform, or has to shorten up his delivery), but changing the touch and sustaining accuracy when he’s not aligned are challenges.

Justin Herbert at Stanford thread Detailed ball-handler that doesn’t lose velocity when his set-up is rushed or misaligned. pic.twitter.com/lWRjdwytRb — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019

The most frustrating aspect of Herbert’s game is his play under pressure. He’s skittish when rushers arrive, and though he’s a straight-line speedster with the requisite size to shake off tackles, he’s not quick-twitch in a phone booth, and he struggles to mitigate protection issues.

Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST

Stats: 20/26 (76.8%) 187 yards (7.19 YPA) 1 TD

The Georgia game plan condemned Jake Fromm in a way. Only one of his videos comes from the first half because conservative nature of the Bulldog offense. Through four games, Fromm has been a caretaker in an scheme that minimizes his exposure.

The first three games, Fromm made the throws when he was asked to, but the Notre Dame defense changed that story. He missed a seam shot on the first drive of the second half, a throw that NFL will ask him to rip regularly, and he didn’t have the juice to get it there.

Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame thread Fromm has to win with anticipation and ball placement, which he regularly does. Reads the leverage of his 1v1 matchup and locates the back shoulder throw. pic.twitter.com/AJspP0JqiC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019

Maybe Fromm is capable of more, and this is simply the Bulldogs preferred formula to victory. Fromm is the captain of a loaded offense, he has that in common with Tua and Herbert. The Tide and Duck quarterbacks drive their respective offenses; it feels like Fromm is a passenger in his.

Jordan Love at San Diego State, Win 23-17

Stats: 30/47 (63.8%) 293 yards (6.23 YPA) No touchdowns or INTs

Every week, Love shows the eye-popping traits that has confident coaches all over the league believing that can spin magic with this unique passer. From the video thread, Love’s first throw was a field-side drive throw to the sideline, and even though the football traveled some 30 yards, Love kept in on the clothes line.

The natural elasticity in his arm means that the platform and arm angle are largely irrelevant to his accuracy — he can hit the target from an uneven base. There are some deficiencies in his game mechanically — primarily with his footwork — that he covers up with that howitzer. He is still throwing too many interceptable passes.

Jordan Love vs. San Diego State thread. The term easy gas was created for a player like Love. Tough to defend when he can set up and drive this out all the way to the field sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4ZbIeN4se — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Easy gas refers to the ability to throw the fastball without a lot of laboring in the process. Loves’ quick, over-the-top release features no hitches and is as seamless as anyone that’s ever played the position. It looks like he’s playing with a nerf ball as he effortlessly flicks the pill all over the lot.

Love shows enough aptitude for identifying the pre-snap picture that makes me believe he’ll be able to handle the increased workload of the NFL.

Lastly the Utah State center had a miserable night dribbling multiple snaps to Love. Love covered up multiple disaster situations because of his absurd athleticism.

The conference schedules are coming and the statistics of these quarterbacks are piling up. As expected, Tua is the Heisman frontrunner. Maybe this was expected too, but through four weeks, it’s glaringly obvious which of these future first-round picks is best in show.

Tagovailoa wins in every football category aside from arm-strength. The way he moves, the way his offense functions at his controls, the way he beats every different plan a defense can throw at him…in a class that is chock full of impressive signal callers, Tagovailoa stands out.

Week 5 Schedule

Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS

Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN

Fromm – Bye Week

Herbert – Bye Week

@WingfieldNFL