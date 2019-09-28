NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 5
Recapping Week 5 of the College Football Season
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss, Win 59-31
Stats: 26/36 (72.2%) 418 yards (11.61 YPA), 6 TDs, 1 rushing (7 total)
Season: 113/148 (76.4%) 1,718 yards (11.61 YPA) 23 TDs, 2 rushing (25 total)
Detractors are running out of things to say about Tua. Evading pressure, throwing strikes 45 yards down the field, manipulating the defense to create passing lanes, the Heisman front-runner did it all on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss thread.
Another mismatch game, too easy. Safety bites on the split zone action, accurate throw and this time it’s DeVonta Smith doing the YAC work.
TD #18 for Tua. pic.twitter.com/KUSX62thX4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
The repetitive work habits to strengthen his lower-half mechanics allows Tagovailoa to stay on-time and on-target with better consistency than any passer in this class. The routine slant routes that often go the distance aren’t necessarily impressive in a vacuum, but the regularity with which the play is executed to perfection has scouts fawning over this prospect.
That sturdy foundation also allows Tagovailoa to quickly get off of his spot, change directions, and use ball fakes to fool rushers and defenders as they close in for tackle attempts.
Jordan Love vs. Colorado State 7:30 EST, CBSSN
Write-up, video to follow
Week 6 Schedule
Love – at LSU, Noon SEC Network
Fromm – at Tennessee, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert – vs. Cal, 8:00 FOX
Tagovailoa – Bye Week
Additional Twitter Video Scouting Threads From Saturday:
Isaiah Simmons – Safety/Linebacker/Slot, Clemson
I don’t know exactly where you play Isaiah Simmons, but he’s a modern day football player. Speed to get to the edge even when he’s out-flanked by pre-snap alignment. Think he might be what they wanted Minkah to be. pic.twitter.com/1VtzlvVf5q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tee Higgins – Wide Receiver, Clemson
Some Tee Higgins for ya’. Watch the inside arm come over in unison with the crossover step. Keeps his body clean at the release, then a subtle grab at the catch point to haul in the back-shoulder. pic.twitter.com/M1g7qbCaBM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Center, Wisconsin
Tyler Biadasz is a people mover. Checks the boxes the Dolphins will like:
Durability ✅ 27 consecutive starts
Diverse ✅ zone/man capable
Meanstreak ✅ plays through the whistle
Team captain ✅
Big, strong, long ✅
2018’s tip graded center via PFF ✅ pic.twitter.com/ltLKrhr1MU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Lucas Niang – Right Tackle, TCU
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Ceedee Lamb – Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
Ceedee Lamb elevates in the soft spot of the zone, then when he returns to the earth it’s like he’s on one of those moving walkways at the airport. He gone. pic.twitter.com/GUIT7dA34L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Khalid Kareem – Edge, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Edge Kahlid Kareem might be a good option for the role they’re trying to get Charles Harris to do. He’s got an explosive first step out of a four-point stance, but most of all, he can lock out the edge and re-direct back inside.
He gave Andre Thomas some fits (RDE). pic.twitter.com/zwamZ3vLr2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4
Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)
Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs
A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.
The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).
Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread.
Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 21, 2019
The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.
Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.
It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.
Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST
Stats: 19/24 (79.2%) 259 yards (10.79 YPA) 3 TDs
Justin Herbert is a problem for college defensive coordinators, and maybe he’ll develop into one for the professionals, but the translation isn’t clearly as smooth as it is with Tua. He can drive throws that Tagovailoa will never be able to rip, but that’s about where the victories end for Herbert.
Attention to detail shows growth in Herbert’s game from last season (detailed ball-handler, efficient release that doesn’t lose velocity when he’s off-platform, or has to shorten up his delivery), but changing the touch and sustaining accuracy when he’s not aligned are challenges.
Justin Herbert at Stanford thread
Detailed ball-handler that doesn’t lose velocity when his set-up is rushed or misaligned. pic.twitter.com/lWRjdwytRb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019
The most frustrating aspect of Herbert’s game is his play under pressure. He’s skittish when rushers arrive, and though he’s a straight-line speedster with the requisite size to shake off tackles, he’s not quick-twitch in a phone booth, and he struggles to mitigate protection issues.
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST
Stats: 20/26 (76.8%) 187 yards (7.19 YPA) 1 TD
The Georgia game plan condemned Jake Fromm in a way. Only one of his videos comes from the first half because conservative nature of the Bulldog offense. Through four games, Fromm has been a caretaker in an scheme that minimizes his exposure.
The first three games, Fromm made the throws when he was asked to, but the Notre Dame defense changed that story. He missed a seam shot on the first drive of the second half, a throw that NFL will ask him to rip regularly, and he didn’t have the juice to get it there.
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame thread
Fromm has to win with anticipation and ball placement, which he regularly does. Reads the leverage of his 1v1 matchup and locates the back shoulder throw. pic.twitter.com/AJspP0JqiC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019
Maybe Fromm is capable of more, and this is simply the Bulldogs preferred formula to victory. Fromm is the captain of a loaded offense, he has that in common with Tua and Herbert. The Tide and Duck quarterbacks drive their respective offenses; it feels like Fromm is a passenger in his.
Jordan Love at San Diego State, Win 23-17
Stats: 30/47 (63.8%) 293 yards (6.23 YPA) No touchdowns or INTs
Every week, Love shows the eye-popping traits that has confident coaches all over the league believing that can spin magic with this unique passer. From the video thread, Love’s first throw was a field-side drive throw to the sideline, and even though the football traveled some 30 yards, Love kept in on the clothes line.
The natural elasticity in his arm means that the platform and arm angle are largely irrelevant to his accuracy — he can hit the target from an uneven base. There are some deficiencies in his game mechanically — primarily with his footwork — that he covers up with that howitzer. He is still throwing too many interceptable passes.
Jordan Love vs. San Diego State thread.
The term easy gas was created for a player like Love. Tough to defend when he can set up and drive this out all the way to the field sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4ZbIeN4se
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Easy gas refers to the ability to throw the fastball without a lot of laboring in the process. Loves’ quick, over-the-top release features no hitches and is as seamless as anyone that’s ever played the position. It looks like he’s playing with a nerf ball as he effortlessly flicks the pill all over the lot.
Love shows enough aptitude for identifying the pre-snap picture that makes me believe he’ll be able to handle the increased workload of the NFL.
Lastly the Utah State center had a miserable night dribbling multiple snaps to Love. Love covered up multiple disaster situations because of his absurd athleticism.
The conference schedules are coming and the statistics of these quarterbacks are piling up. As expected, Tua is the Heisman frontrunner. Maybe this was expected too, but through four weeks, it’s glaringly obvious which of these future first-round picks is best in show.
Tagovailoa wins in every football category aside from arm-strength. The way he moves, the way his offense functions at his controls, the way he beats every different plan a defense can throw at him…in a class that is chock full of impressive signal callers, Tagovailoa stands out.
Week 5 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS
Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN
Fromm – Bye Week
Herbert – Bye Week
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3
Recapping Week 3 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
Jake Fromm vs. Arkansas State, Win 55-0
Stats: 17/22 (77.3%) 279 yards (12.68 YPA), 3 TDs
The beneficial aspect of Jake Fromm returning for his junior season is the ability to sharpen his sword. The strengths for Fromm come in the intangible aspect more so than the tangible. Nobody is confusing the Arkansas State defense with the ’85 Bears, but Fromm’s pre-snap perfection regularly puts his Bulldog teammates in prime position to make big plays after the catch.
Recognition of leverage, timing, and anticipation gets the ball out of Fromm’s possession quickly, and strains the defense to pull the trigger post-snap based on what it sees pre-snap.
Jake Fromm Week 3 vs. Arkansas State thread.
You love the detail-oriented approach from Fromm, a three-year starter. He wants the drive concept to the field, so he keeps his eyes to the boundary to help create a window, which he hits. pic.twitter.com/X6eU4Q0x7F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
Unfortunately, for Fromm, no amount of experience will improve the clear shortcomings in his game. The lack of arm strength means he must see the deep routes develop early in order to stretch the field. He’s liable to under-shoot vertical balls, and the concern about driving throws to the field in the professional ranks is legitimate.
Tua Tagovailoa at South Carolina, Win 47-23
Stats: 28/36 (77.8%) 444 yards (12.33 YPA), 5 TDs
Tua and the fourth quarter are mere acquaintances, but the two were introduced again today for one possession (plus one more snap as an encore). Prior to entering the game’s final period, Tua has already surpassed his career-high for passing yardage as he lit up the scoreboard in Bama’s first SEC game of the season.
It was business as usual as Tua and his complement of dynamic playmakers destroyed the Gamecock defense. Every trait that makes Tagovailoa far-and-away the premier quarterback prospect was on display. He threw with accuracy from a variety of platforms and across multiple route combinations. He dictated ideal situations with pre-snap recognition, and post-snap manipulation. He manipulated the defense with ball placement, and eye and body-position manipulation.
Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 at South Carolina thread.
His accuracy is so advanced. He sets his WR down with the location so as to not run him into contact. pic.twitter.com/sacbqEdpOL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
The footwork, the touch, the drive, everything is consistently great due to the fine details that are never neglected. Though Tua missed three or four throws, his ability to create advantageous opportunities for his skill guys covers up the few hiccups he endures.
This is the quarterback, the reason that the Dolphins are enduring a supremely challenging 2019 season.
Justin Herbert vs. Montana, Win 35-3
Stats: 30/42 (71%) 316 yards (7.52 YPA) 5 TDs
Herbert has been exactly who we thought he was so far this season. Elite traits that pop up every game clouded by inconsistencies and shortcomings in crucial aspects of the position. You start with the arm and the stress it puts on the defense — just as it did against the Griz defense and evident on his first touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert week 3 vs. Montana thread.
First drive was all screens and runs, until it was time to make a throw on third down. Herbert, after staring down the middle, comes over to his primary and puts the ball right in the strike zone — TD. pic.twitter.com/QyvDjW0ett
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Then you have the third touchdown of the night where Herbert escapes a free rusher, sprints to his right and throws a seed on the move for a touchdown. Herbert is either going to make or break the career of whoever drafts him — it’s going to depend on the program he goes to and how well he’s developed.
Jordan Love – Utah State Bye Week
It’s going to be a challenge for the other quarterbacks to close the gap on Tua with performances like the one he put forth on Saturday. Conference play, on the road, and another video game stat line, punctuated by a cast of highlight reel throws.
Fromm continues to drive the bus for his Georgia offense in more of a complementary role, while Justin Herbert eats against another FCS opponent. Next week, the schedule gets more attractive.
Week 4 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Herbert – vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Fromm – vs. Notre Dame, 8:00 CBS
Love – at San Diego State, 10:30 CBSSN
I’m heading to Pullman for the Washington State-UCLA game, so the week-four report will be later than usual, but we’ll have it for you as we do every week.
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 2
Recapping Week 2 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State, Win 62-10
Stats: 16/25 (64%) 227 yards (9.1 YPA), 3 TDs (1 rushing, 4 total)
More misses than usual for the career 70% passer, Tagovailoa wasn’t as sharp as he typically is, yet he still posted gaudy stats towards his Heisman pursuit. Aside from the explosive passing game — and one long touchdown rush — Tagovailoa missed a pair of short throws and was a little too aggressive in the deep passing game.
Still, the traits that make him QB1 were on display. The light feet, the manipulation of the defense with eye and body positioning, elite accuracy and spatial awareness to create windows and thread tight lanes, this quarterback is a marvel to watch each week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Tua rarely misses layups, but when he is responsible for putting the offense behind the chains, he typically bails the unit out with third-down mastery. The Alabama protection wasn’t great in the first half, but the quarterback’s ability to find clean platforms and deliver the ball from multiple arm angles never ceases to amaze.
Jake Fromm vs. Murray State – Win 63-17
Stats: 10/11 (90.1%) 166 yards (15.1 YPA) 1 TD
Tagovailoa stands to get dinged for the surrounding talent he plays with more than anybody, but its Georgia’s talent and style that limits the evaluation of Fromm even more. Fromm made one bad throw (decision) in this game, and it could’ve been picked off. He completed every other pass he threw, however, and continues to lean on the nation’s strongest ground game.
Fromm’s services were no longer needed by the end of the second quarter, and his intermediate and deep passing were a big reason why he earned the right to hold the clipboard in the second half.
Jake Fromm thread vs Murray State. Doesn’t account for the corner who falls off after the field side short motion flanker runs a crosser, and almost gets picked. pic.twitter.com/0DRo1skpSD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
During the broadcast, the announcers referred to a pre-game conversation they had with the noble quarterback. Fromm discussed the action-reaction relationship between the defense’s plan, and the offense’s reaction to that plan. “Every time the defense moves, there’s a solution to that movement, and I’ve got to find that answer.”
That cerebral approach will entice the Miami brain trust, even though Fromm is the least physically impressive passer of this foursome. The advanced processing and ball placement are Fromm’s two greatest traits, and he showcased both in the romp over Murray State.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada, Win 77-6
Stats: 19/26 (73.1%) 310 yards (11.9 YPA) 5 TDs
Through two games Herbert is exactly who has been throughout his career. Moments of jaw-dropping brilliance, followed up by inconsistencies in his mechanics, accuracy, and under duress, clouds the evaluation. Herbert saw some ghosts in that Auburn opener, and that’s understandable, but he exhibits that urgency in a panicky fashion with regularity.
The aforementioned sloppy mechanics leaves balls scattered all over the passing chart, but once he finally settles in, he paints some of the prettiest pictures in college football.
Justin Herbert vs. Nevada thread
Missed a second down throw, then comes back with this high pass under duress on 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HnYKnM60sm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Herbert got it cranking after Oregon’s first two series stalled. He responded with fastballs down the seam that are simply uncoverable. He took the Ducks down the field on the five next drives — each capped by a Herbert touchdown.
If Herbert develops consistency as the season goes along, he’ll solidify his top-five draft status. Even if he doesn’t, the lofty upside is going to entice the coach of one quarterback-needy franchise next April.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook, Win 62-7
Stats: 25/34 (73.5%) 294 yards (8/65 YPA) 1 TD
His performance will carry the burden of a Stony Brook caveat, but the eye-popping, highlight plays were on display Saturday night for Love. First, the arm-talent. The natural elasticity to whip the football with velocity and spin — regardless of the angle — is the reason scouts are so high on Jordan Love. Height, weight, arm strength, it’s all there, but when you factor in the mobility (both as a running threat and within the pocket) and recognition of the “why” behind the offense, you’re working with endless potential.
Jordan Love vs. Stony Brook thread
Oh, OK, then. pic.twitter.com/jFDQPGIHp1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Nobody is confusing Stony Brook’s defense for a Vic Fangio squad, but Love’s ability to read the entire field, and trust his eyes based on his preparation was apparent Saturday. He scans the first read in the progression, and because of the information that particular side of the defense affords him, he’s able to come back and rip it with trust that he’s got his man.
The needle was never going to move this week given the competition of the four QB’s in week-two. Fromm managed another dominant rushing performance from Georgia, Tua missed more throws that usual, but was still spectacular, Love was all over the highlight reel and Herbert dominated after a slow start.
Next week, it’s a bye week, two more cupcakes, and our first conference game for QB1.
Week 3 Schedule
Tagovailoa – @ South Carolina, 3:30 CBS
Fromm – Arkansas State, 12:00 (N/A)
Herbert – vs. Montana, 10:45 PAC12 Network
Love – BYE
