Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 6
Recapping Week 6 of the College Football Season
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow and UW’s Jacob Eason have been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jordan Love at LSU, Loss 42-6
Stats: 15/30 (50%) 130 yards (4.3YPA) 0 TDs, 3 INTs
The same issues that Jordan Love entered the 2019 season with have plagued him in the early going. While the ridiculous arm talent and big-play ability is on display each week, so are the inconsistencies in his set up and mechanics.
Because he’s capable of driving the football from any platform, regardless if he’s aligned in his lower-half, he will set up in the quick game without establishing his foundation. The result, erratic accuracy showing up on layup throws.
Jordan Love at LSU
Here’s the Mahomes comp you’ve seen. In addition to trusting his back side development from his front side read, he shows you the arm talent by ripping it with velocity without an established platform. pic.twitter.com/ESAXpyb8FD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Another area of Love’s game that needs grooming, recognition of the danger areas on certain throws. His interception in the first half could’ve been avoided by putting the ball over the pylon, and making it catchable only for his receiver. Instead, he’s short and the ball is picked off (by an electric true freshman). There are also instances where Love is a beat late in his anticipation throwing.
The zip, velocity, and easy gas to challenge every blade of grass regardless of the circumstances are intriguing. Those traits are the reasons why scouts think he has a big time future, but it will probably take more developing than some of the other, more ready-made products in college football.
Risk versus reward. The way the situation stands in Miami, Love would be instantly inserted into savior status, and that might be too much on the young man. The best bet for Love is to go the route of his ceiling comparison, Patrick Mahomes. An established program that can ease him in behind the scenes would be the best path for Love’s career.
Joe Burrow vs. Utah State, Win 42-6
Stats: 27/38 (71.1%) 344 yards (9.05 YPA) 5 TDs, 1 INT
The classic pocket passer, Joe Burrow is adept at winning from within the structure of the offense. He throws a catchable football and can change speeds for the required throw (touch on downfield shots, zip on slants and in-breaking routes).
He has a firm grasp of the offense in his second year at Baton Rouge, and it allows him to anticipate and work to areas of the pocket where he can effectively deliver the football with accuracy.
Joe Burrow vs Utah State
Rips the slant in for his 18th TD this season on the opening drive. Window is opened from the field side bunch. He sure is accurate. pic.twitter.com/ikbl89y3xa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
There’s a clip in there of Burrow missing an open downfield shot because he takes his eyes off the progression and peeks at the rush. This is something of a common occurrence with Burrow, and it’s probably due in large part to his lack of quick-twitch ability to get off his spot at the top of the drop.
Pocket passers (Brady, Brees, Rivers) are still getting it done at a high level in the NFL. But the way the league is going, drafting a quarterback that can turn statue under the face of the rush is a risky proposition.
Jake Fromm at Tennessee, 7:00 PM EST ESPN
Justin Herbert at Cal, 8:00 FOX
Jacob Eason at Stanford, 10:30 ESPN
— Week 6 Conclusion coming late tonight —
Week 7 Schedule
Herbert – vs. Colorado, Friday 10:00 FS1
Fromm – vs. South Carolina, Noon ESPN
Tagovailoa – at Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS
Burrow – vs. Florida, 8:00 ESPN
Eason – at Arizona, 11:00 (PM) FS1
Love – Off
Additional Prospects –
Grant Delpit, LSU Safety
Completely absurd ball skills from Delpit. pic.twitter.com/PCWCOCUGeL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 5
Recapping Week 5 of the College Football Season
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss, Win 59-31
Stats: 26/36 (72.2%) 418 yards (11.61 YPA), 6 TDs, 1 rushing (7 total)
Season: 113/148 (76.4%) 1,718 yards (11.61 YPA) 23 TDs, 2 rushing (25 total)
Detractors are running out of things to say about Tua. Evading pressure, throwing strikes 45 yards down the field, manipulating the defense to create passing lanes, the Heisman front-runner did it all on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss thread.
Another mismatch game, too easy. Safety bites on the split zone action, accurate throw and this time it’s DeVonta Smith doing the YAC work.
TD #18 for Tua. pic.twitter.com/KUSX62thX4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
The repetitive work habits to strengthen his lower-half mechanics allows Tagovailoa to stay on-time and on-target with better consistency than any passer in this class. The routine slant routes that often go the distance aren’t necessarily impressive in a vacuum, but the regularity with which the play is executed to perfection has scouts fawning over this prospect.
That sturdy foundation also allows Tagovailoa to quickly get off of his spot, change directions, and use ball fakes to fool rushers and defenders as they close in for tackle attempts.
Jordan Love vs. Colorado State, Win 34-24
Stats: 17/33 (51.5%) 204 yards (6.09 YPA) 2 TDs, 2 INTs
This was not the version of Jordan Love that scouts project to go in the top 10 next April. While the freaky arm talent was on display at times, so were the inconsistencies that lead to mistakes in Love’s game. He threw a pair of picks on drive throws to the field — one a hitch, another an out — both undercut by a defensive back driving out of his back pedal.
Jordan Love vs Colorado State thread.
Slow start, some inaccurate short set up and throws, but he breaks through with this downfield dime. pic.twitter.com/wFtuTbbaGI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Love doesn’t consistently get from one read to the next with his mechanics aligned. He’s more than capable of ripping those throws, but unbalanced platforms cause Love to lose velocity.
It was a rainy night in Logan, and that probably impacted Love’s performance. He dropped a snap on a second and goal situation, and was uncharacteristically erratic in the short game.
Another week, another decisive gap demonstrated between Tua compared to the rest of the class. Right now, given the way Love and Fromm have performed of late, it’s down to Herbert and Tagovailoa.
At this point, it’s difficult to imagine anyone supplanting Tua as the top of the class — he’s been nearly flawless. Dolphins nation is all in.
Week 6 Schedule
Love – at LSU, Noon SEC Network
Fromm – at Tennessee, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert – vs. Cal, 8:00 FOX
Tagovailoa – Bye Week
Additional Twitter Video Scouting Threads From Saturday:
Isaiah Simmons – Safety/Linebacker/Slot, Clemson
I don’t know exactly where you play Isaiah Simmons, but he’s a modern day football player. Speed to get to the edge even when he’s out-flanked by pre-snap alignment. Think he might be what they wanted Minkah to be. pic.twitter.com/1VtzlvVf5q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tee Higgins – Wide Receiver, Clemson
Some Tee Higgins for ya’. Watch the inside arm come over in unison with the crossover step. Keeps his body clean at the release, then a subtle grab at the catch point to haul in the back-shoulder. pic.twitter.com/M1g7qbCaBM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Center, Wisconsin
Tyler Biadasz is a people mover. Checks the boxes the Dolphins will like:
Durability ✅ 27 consecutive starts
Diverse ✅ zone/man capable
Meanstreak ✅ plays through the whistle
Team captain ✅
Big, strong, long ✅
2018’s tip graded center via PFF ✅ pic.twitter.com/ltLKrhr1MU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Lucas Niang – Right Tackle, TCU
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Ceedee Lamb – Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
Ceedee Lamb elevates in the soft spot of the zone, then when he returns to the earth it’s like he’s on one of those moving walkways at the airport. He gone. pic.twitter.com/GUIT7dA34L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Khalid Kareem – Edge, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Edge Kahlid Kareem might be a good option for the role they’re trying to get Charles Harris to do. He’s got an explosive first step out of a four-point stance, but most of all, he can lock out the edge and re-direct back inside.
He gave Andre Thomas some fits (RDE). pic.twitter.com/zwamZ3vLr2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Jeff Okudah – Cornerback, Ohio State
Not sure any corners tackle better than Jeffery Okudah. pic.twitter.com/iJ6b3gs9KZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
JK Dobbins – Running back, Ohio State
JK Dobbins is a bad dude. pic.twitter.com/hLy5erMO5F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4
Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)
Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs
A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.
The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).
Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread.
Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 21, 2019
The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.
Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.
It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.
Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST
Stats: 19/24 (79.2%) 259 yards (10.79 YPA) 3 TDs
Justin Herbert is a problem for college defensive coordinators, and maybe he’ll develop into one for the professionals, but the translation isn’t clearly as smooth as it is with Tua. He can drive throws that Tagovailoa will never be able to rip, but that’s about where the victories end for Herbert.
Attention to detail shows growth in Herbert’s game from last season (detailed ball-handler, efficient release that doesn’t lose velocity when he’s off-platform, or has to shorten up his delivery), but changing the touch and sustaining accuracy when he’s not aligned are challenges.
Justin Herbert at Stanford thread
Detailed ball-handler that doesn’t lose velocity when his set-up is rushed or misaligned. pic.twitter.com/lWRjdwytRb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019
The most frustrating aspect of Herbert’s game is his play under pressure. He’s skittish when rushers arrive, and though he’s a straight-line speedster with the requisite size to shake off tackles, he’s not quick-twitch in a phone booth, and he struggles to mitigate protection issues.
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST
Stats: 20/26 (76.8%) 187 yards (7.19 YPA) 1 TD
The Georgia game plan condemned Jake Fromm in a way. Only one of his videos comes from the first half because conservative nature of the Bulldog offense. Through four games, Fromm has been a caretaker in an scheme that minimizes his exposure.
The first three games, Fromm made the throws when he was asked to, but the Notre Dame defense changed that story. He missed a seam shot on the first drive of the second half, a throw that NFL will ask him to rip regularly, and he didn’t have the juice to get it there.
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame thread
Fromm has to win with anticipation and ball placement, which he regularly does. Reads the leverage of his 1v1 matchup and locates the back shoulder throw. pic.twitter.com/AJspP0JqiC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2019
Maybe Fromm is capable of more, and this is simply the Bulldogs preferred formula to victory. Fromm is the captain of a loaded offense, he has that in common with Tua and Herbert. The Tide and Duck quarterbacks drive their respective offenses; it feels like Fromm is a passenger in his.
Jordan Love at San Diego State, Win 23-17
Stats: 30/47 (63.8%) 293 yards (6.23 YPA) No touchdowns or INTs
Every week, Love shows the eye-popping traits that has confident coaches all over the league believing that can spin magic with this unique passer. From the video thread, Love’s first throw was a field-side drive throw to the sideline, and even though the football traveled some 30 yards, Love kept in on the clothes line.
The natural elasticity in his arm means that the platform and arm angle are largely irrelevant to his accuracy — he can hit the target from an uneven base. There are some deficiencies in his game mechanically — primarily with his footwork — that he covers up with that howitzer. He is still throwing too many interceptable passes.
Jordan Love vs. San Diego State thread.
The term easy gas was created for a player like Love. Tough to defend when he can set up and drive this out all the way to the field sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4ZbIeN4se
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Easy gas refers to the ability to throw the fastball without a lot of laboring in the process. Loves’ quick, over-the-top release features no hitches and is as seamless as anyone that’s ever played the position. It looks like he’s playing with a nerf ball as he effortlessly flicks the pill all over the lot.
Love shows enough aptitude for identifying the pre-snap picture that makes me believe he’ll be able to handle the increased workload of the NFL.
Lastly the Utah State center had a miserable night dribbling multiple snaps to Love. Love covered up multiple disaster situations because of his absurd athleticism.
The conference schedules are coming and the statistics of these quarterbacks are piling up. As expected, Tua is the Heisman frontrunner. Maybe this was expected too, but through four weeks, it’s glaringly obvious which of these future first-round picks is best in show.
Tagovailoa wins in every football category aside from arm-strength. The way he moves, the way his offense functions at his controls, the way he beats every different plan a defense can throw at him…in a class that is chock full of impressive signal callers, Tagovailoa stands out.
Week 5 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS
Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN
Fromm – Bye Week
Herbert – Bye Week
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3
Recapping Week 3 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jake Fromm vs. Arkansas State, Win 55-0
Stats: 17/22 (77.3%) 279 yards (12.68 YPA), 3 TDs
The beneficial aspect of Jake Fromm returning for his junior season is the ability to sharpen his sword. The strengths for Fromm come in the intangible aspect more so than the tangible. Nobody is confusing the Arkansas State defense with the ’85 Bears, but Fromm’s pre-snap perfection regularly puts his Bulldog teammates in prime position to make big plays after the catch.
Recognition of leverage, timing, and anticipation gets the ball out of Fromm’s possession quickly, and strains the defense to pull the trigger post-snap based on what it sees pre-snap.
Jake Fromm Week 3 vs. Arkansas State thread.
You love the detail-oriented approach from Fromm, a three-year starter. He wants the drive concept to the field, so he keeps his eyes to the boundary to help create a window, which he hits. pic.twitter.com/X6eU4Q0x7F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
Unfortunately, for Fromm, no amount of experience will improve the clear shortcomings in his game. The lack of arm strength means he must see the deep routes develop early in order to stretch the field. He’s liable to under-shoot vertical balls, and the concern about driving throws to the field in the professional ranks is legitimate.
Tua Tagovailoa at South Carolina, Win 47-23
Stats: 28/36 (77.8%) 444 yards (12.33 YPA), 5 TDs
Tua and the fourth quarter are mere acquaintances, but the two were introduced again today for one possession (plus one more snap as an encore). Prior to entering the game’s final period, Tua has already surpassed his career-high for passing yardage as he lit up the scoreboard in Bama’s first SEC game of the season.
It was business as usual as Tua and his complement of dynamic playmakers destroyed the Gamecock defense. Every trait that makes Tagovailoa far-and-away the premier quarterback prospect was on display. He threw with accuracy from a variety of platforms and across multiple route combinations. He dictated ideal situations with pre-snap recognition, and post-snap manipulation. He manipulated the defense with ball placement, and eye and body-position manipulation.
Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 at South Carolina thread.
His accuracy is so advanced. He sets his WR down with the location so as to not run him into contact. pic.twitter.com/sacbqEdpOL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
The footwork, the touch, the drive, everything is consistently great due to the fine details that are never neglected. Though Tua missed three or four throws, his ability to create advantageous opportunities for his skill guys covers up the few hiccups he endures.
This is the quarterback, the reason that the Dolphins are enduring a supremely challenging 2019 season.
Justin Herbert vs. Montana, Win 35-3
Stats: 30/42 (71%) 316 yards (7.52 YPA) 5 TDs
Herbert has been exactly who we thought he was so far this season. Elite traits that pop up every game clouded by inconsistencies and shortcomings in crucial aspects of the position. You start with the arm and the stress it puts on the defense — just as it did against the Griz defense and evident on his first touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert week 3 vs. Montana thread.
First drive was all screens and runs, until it was time to make a throw on third down. Herbert, after staring down the middle, comes over to his primary and puts the ball right in the strike zone — TD. pic.twitter.com/QyvDjW0ett
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Then you have the third touchdown of the night where Herbert escapes a free rusher, sprints to his right and throws a seed on the move for a touchdown. Herbert is either going to make or break the career of whoever drafts him — it’s going to depend on the program he goes to and how well he’s developed.
Jordan Love – Utah State Bye Week
It’s going to be a challenge for the other quarterbacks to close the gap on Tua with performances like the one he put forth on Saturday. Conference play, on the road, and another video game stat line, punctuated by a cast of highlight reel throws.
Fromm continues to drive the bus for his Georgia offense in more of a complementary role, while Justin Herbert eats against another FCS opponent. Next week, the schedule gets more attractive.
Week 4 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Herbert – vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Fromm – vs. Notre Dame, 8:00 CBS
Love – at San Diego State, 10:30 CBSSN
I’m heading to Pullman for the Washington State-UCLA game, so the week-four report will be later than usual, but we’ll have it for you as we do every week.
