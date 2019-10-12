Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 7

Recapping Week 6 of the College Football Season

The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.

During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.

Those quarterbacks are:

*LSU’s Joe Burrow and UW’s Jacob Eason have been added to the prospect watch list.

We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.

Jordan Love at LSU, Loss 42-6

Stats: 15/30 (50%) 130 yards (4.3YPA) 0 TDs, 3 INTs

The same issues that Jordan Love entered the 2019 season with have plagued him in the early going. While the ridiculous arm talent and big-play ability is on display each week, so are the inconsistencies in his set up and mechanics.

Because he’s capable of driving the football from any platform, regardless if he’s aligned in his lower-half, he will set up in the quick game without establishing his foundation. The result, erratic accuracy showing up on layup throws.

Jordan Love at LSU Here’s the Mahomes comp you’ve seen. In addition to trusting his back side development from his front side read, he shows you the arm talent by ripping it with velocity without an established platform. pic.twitter.com/ESAXpyb8FD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019

Another area of Love’s game that needs grooming, recognition of the danger areas on certain throws. His interception in the first half could’ve been avoided by putting the ball over the pylon, and making it catchable only for his receiver. Instead, he’s short and the ball is picked off (by an electric true freshman). There are also instances where Love is a beat late in his anticipation throwing.

The zip, velocity, and easy gas to challenge every blade of grass regardless of the circumstances are intriguing. Those traits are the reasons why scouts think he has a big time future, but it will probably take more developing than some of the other, more ready-made products in college football.

Risk versus reward. The way the situation stands in Miami, Love would be instantly inserted into savior status, and that might be too much on the young man. The best bet for Love is to go the route of his ceiling comparison, Patrick Mahomes. An established program that can ease him in behind the scenes would be the best path for Love’s career.

Joe Burrow vs. Utah State, Win 42-6

Stats: 27/38 (71.1%) 344 yards (9.05 YPA) 5 TDs, 1 INT

The classic pocket passer, Joe Burrow is adept at winning from within the structure of the offense. He throws a catchable football and can change speeds for the required throw (touch on downfield shots, zip on slants and in-breaking routes).

He has a firm grasp of the offense in his second year at Baton Rouge, and it allows him to anticipate and work to areas of the pocket where he can effectively deliver the football with accuracy.

Joe Burrow vs Utah State Rips the slant in for his 18th TD this season on the opening drive. Window is opened from the field side bunch. He sure is accurate. pic.twitter.com/ikbl89y3xa — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 5, 2019

There’s a clip in there of Burrow missing an open downfield shot because he takes his eyes off the progression and peeks at the rush. This is something of a common occurrence with Burrow, and it’s probably due in large part to his lack of quick-twitch ability to get off his spot at the top of the drop.

Pocket passers (Brady, Brees, Rivers) are still getting it done at a high level in the NFL. But the way the league is going, drafting a quarterback that can turn statue under the face of the rush is a risky proposition.

Jake Fromm at Tennessee, Win 43-14

Stats: 24/29 (82.8%) 288 yards (9.93 YPA) 2 TDs

This was Fromm’s coming out party for the 2019 season. Playing more of a game manager role through September, Fromm took the reins with sharp processing, accurate throwing, and big plays all night long.

Jake Fromm vs Tennessee Fromm was on fire in this game. Aggressive, accurate, and playing with a tempo to his game that showed complete command of the offense — like when this mesh concept gets picked up and Fromm quickly finds the wheel. pic.twitter.com/6WB9Uavz3y — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019

That video thread contains a clip of the color commentary breaking down Fromm’s full-field reads. Getting through four progressions in a play is commonplace for Fromm. That level of quick decision making, and consistent mechanical set up, makes Fromm a lot more intriguing than his tangible traits would suggest.

The back-shoulder throw has become Fromm’s signature toss. There was a rhythm and tempo to the offense that demonstrated the complete comfortability and command from the Junior Quarterback. He still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. The big tests are coming, but something about Fromm’s makeup leads me to believe he’ll pass those test without much of an issue.

Justin Herbert at Cal, Win 17-7

Stats: 20/33 (60.6%) 214 yards (6.48 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT



The story is the same with Justin Herbert. Every game, Herbert showcases the ridiculous size, strength, and massive arm that can put the ball on any inch of the field from any platform or arm-angle. But he also demonstrates the same shortcomings that leave his offense sputtering against formidable foes.

There’s no video thread tonight, so we’ll use description. Herbert’s first interception of the season was a misidentification of the Cal coverage. He tried the middle of the field and a safety came over to step in front of the pass. This is often an issue as Herbert is late to pick up on the defensive plan post-snap, and he can’t always overcome the lapses with the physical traits.

Cal’s swarming defense was alternating between a variety of pressures, and dropping eight into coverage. The lack of comprehension of this disguise magnifies his propensity to drop his eyes and anticipate the pass rush.

The evaluation becomes increasingly difficult as Herbert engineers an offense based on the short game. With plenty of runs and screens, the downfield shots are few and far between.

Jacob Eason at Stanford, 10:30 ESPN

Stats: 16/36 (44.4%) 207 yards (5.72 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT



With the easy gas to drive the football down the field, Eason prefers to do his work from the pocket. His big arm and wrist action allow him to vary speeds between squeezing tight windows and laying the vertical shots out in front of his target. There’s a smooth, arching trajectory when he takes his deep shots to future draft pick, Aaron Fuller.

Jacob Eason at Stanford One on one battle between future pros Paulson Adebo and Aaron Fuller — advantage Fuller. Eason drops a dime, for good measure. pic.twitter.com/Xouw1On6dy — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 6, 2019

Those highlight plays come from clean pockets, but any compromise of Eason’s surroundings typically spell trouble. His initial instinct in this game was to retreat and extend the play by running away from the rush. By doing this, he eschewed opportunities for big plays within the structure of the offense.

Stanford would change the coverage-look post snap by moving a safety on the signal. Eason missed Fuller in the red zone because of this disguise, and the frequency of the issue stems from his own sense of pressure — whether it’s actually there or not.

Weekend Recap

This will provide detractors of this column — or the opinions I share each week — to label me as a biased observer, but watching every throw of all these quarterbacks, one thing is obvious: There’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the crop. The upside of others (Herbert, Love) might intrigue scouts, and both could develop into better prospects, but the choice is clear right now.

Still, this is a great year to need a quarterback. There’s a chance that six passers come off the board in the first round.

As far as Miami’s concerned, that only serves to benefit the Dolphins. More QBs coming off the board early means big-time players at other positions will slide down the board for Miami’s other, many high draft picks.

Week 7 Schedule

Herbert – vs. Colorado, Friday 10:00 FS1

Fromm – vs. South Carolina, Noon ESPN

Tagovailoa – at Texas A&M, 3:30 CBS

Burrow – vs. Florida, 8:00 ESPN

Eason – at Arizona, 11:00 (PM) FS1

Love – Off

Additional Prospects –

